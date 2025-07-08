NBN is behind the rash of new faster NBN plans – not the resellers that are trying to jump the gun and lure you into new contracts.

Essentially, from 14 September, NBN will offer resellers new speeds at no extra cost.

100/20 Mbps will go to 500/50.

250/25 Mbps to 750/50

1000/50 Mbps will stay the same, but upload will increase to 100Mbps

A new 2000 Mbps speed will also be available in September. FTTP users should be able to get 2000/200 Mbps, and HFC users should be able to get 2000/100 Mbps. Business customers can get 2000/500.

Some resellers are passing this on at no cost, and others are reassessing plans.

Not all retailers will have new faster NBN plans

The Catch-22 is that smaller resellers will need to purchase additional network-to-network interface (NNI) backhaul capacity (connection from NBN to access the world’s internet). The larger providers like Aussie will pass on the speed increases at no extra cost.

Will my modem work?

Most Wi-Fi 6 or later modems have a 1Gbps (1000 Mbps) Ethernet WAN port that connects to the NBN FTTP or HFC Network Termination Device (NTD Uni-D1), allowing them to handle 1000 Mbps plans. If you have your Router plugged into an older modem or router gateway, you may not get full speed.

FTTN, FTTC, and other services using Telstra’s old copper wire won’t get speed increases.

CyberShack’s view: Don’t rush in for new faster NBN plans

Wait and see what your NBN reseller offers and make a decision after 14 December.

This is an excellent overview of speeds and bandwidth.