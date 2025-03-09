Google Pixel 4a – update firmware now (Recall)

The Google Pixel 4a Model G025N received an OS upgrade to Android 13 on 8 January 2025. Some phones have experienced battery overheating, which may result in fire.

It was sold by Google Australia, Likewise Australia, Telstra, Optus TPG, JB Hi-Fi (including Good Guys), Harvey Norman (and its sub-brands) and Officeworks from 1 August 2020 to 30 September 2022.

The update does not affect all Google Pixel 4a devices.

What to do

Check if your device has the update.

Remember, not all phones are affected. You can check here.

If it is, Google will offer options.

CyberShack’s advice

This is not a hardware recall, so you won’t get a new phone. At best, Google may offer some compensation for using a phone with a limit on battery charging or discharge levels.

You can also trade in at Google or authorised retailers and go to a newer model.

CyberShack recall news

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au