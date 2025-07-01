Exetel One Plan: $80 for NBN 500/40Mbps – no catches

The Exetel One Plan offers NBN 500/40Mbps for $80 and replaces all its plans. It is sure to put a ferocious, hungry cat among the NBN pigeons like Telstra, which charges $93 for a pathetic 25/4 Mbps.

Exetel, owned by Superloop, has announced that it is dropping all its plans and replacing them with a single $80 plan called the ‘One Plan’. It offers customers with an FTTP or HFC connection speeds of up to 500 Mbps for downloads.

It also comes with additional perks via the Exetel App:

Refer a Friend, where both get $1 off their monthly bill for as long as they both stick with the plan.

‘Warp Speed’ upgrades to 1GB speed (TES 811/42 Mbps) for $1 a day extra

Hibernate the internet for $1 a day while you are away (12/1 Mbps speed allows IoT to function).

What is the Exetel One Plan catch?

None as far as we can see.

It’s a BYO Modem, which is great as it will allow you to get a better one. Read Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide).

There is no exit fee

Works on FTTP and HFP (Ethernet only connections)

$80 payment is monthly in advance, and Warp Speed and Hibernate are charged on the next bill.

Payment by PayTo (like a Direct Debit or PayPal, and as far as we can find has no surcharge) or Credit card (1% surcharge). Does not appear to support Direct Debit.

CGNAT is used to share scarce IPv4 addresses. IPv6 is available. Static IP is not available.

Power Outage coverage requires FTTP and a battery backup (similar to Medical and Security alarms).

Support is primarily online via Mo (chatbot) and Live Chat with the support centre (09:00 to 21:00 x 365 days)

CyberShack’s View: Exetel One Plan is the shakeup the NBN resellers needed

This is fabulous news for consumers. A no-frill, damned fast FTTP/HFC plan with flexibility.

I love the idea of hibernation, which could reduce your costs while you’re away, or it’s perfect for a holiday rental.

Exetel is a brand of Superloop listed on the ASX since 2015 and is a reputable NBN provider. It can do this as it owns Tier One network infrastructure, included fibre, subsea cables, and fixed wireless, as well as next-generation software platforms. It hosts businesses of all sizes.

Additionally, it resells the Telstra Wholesale network, but its plans are not particularly special.

However, now that this has been announced, we suggest waiting a short while to see if your NBN reseller launches similar plans.

