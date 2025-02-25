D-Link Launches Multi-Gigabit Switch for Cost-Effective Upgrades

D-Link Australia has unveiled the DMS-3130-30PS, a Multi-Gigabit PoE++ switch. Designed for businesses upgrading beyond 1Gb without the high cost of full 10Gb infrastructure.

The switch delivers flexible connectivity with 16 x 2.5G PoE+ ports, 8 x 5G PoE++ ports, 2 x 10GBASE-T, and 4 x 25G SFP28 ports. It supports high-power PoE, providing up to 60W per port with a total budget of 740W (expandable to 960W).

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director at D-Link Australia, highlights its balance of performance and affordability. “Enterprises can boost speeds and power without replacing their entire network.”

Other key features include:

Advanced stacking for up to 9 units , increasing port density.

for up to , increasing port density. Enhanced security with ACLs, Storm Control, and D-Link Safeguard Engine.

with ACLs, Storm Control, and D-Link Safeguard Engine. Enterprise reliability, offering 6 kV surge protection and support for redundant power supplies.

Ideal for businesses using Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points, the switch allows a phased network upgrade while managing costs. With a 400Gbps switching capacity and L2/L3 support, it adapts to growing network needs.

Availability

The DMS-3130-30PS Multi-Gigabit PoE++ switch is available now from D-Link Australia, New Zealand, and authorised partners for AU$8,199.95 (RRP) / NZ$9,799.99 (RRP).

More D-Link reads: D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ Cat 6 Mobile Hotspot – Internet on the go (networking)

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au