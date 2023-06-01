Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2023 update guide)

I have a love-hate relationship with robovacs – I love the ones that work, and I hate those that don’t. Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop might just save you from an expensive mistake.

Perhaps the most important tip is that you cannot expect most robovacs to do it all. Left unsupervised, it can be a disaster. You need to prepare the house for a robovac and understand that it will likely snag and choke on every errant charging cable, shoelace, children’s toy or rug tassel.

What are the basic differences?

When you go shopping for a robovac, you may not know what to look for. There are currently more than 20 brands/models on offer, including

Generation 1 ‘Dumbots’ (<$500, bump/pattern cleaning, no intelligence easily identified by no top LiDAR turret)

Gen 2 ‘Dimbots’ (<$1000 2D LiDAR mapping and some AI)

Gen 3 ‘Brainybots’ ($1000+ 3D Mapping, extra sensors, cameras, higher levels of AI).

Gen 4 ‘SmartBots’ with cleaning stations, better mopping systems and more.

Gen 4 robots combine several types of mapping (2D and 3D LiDar, dToF, camera, IR) with multiple obstacle avoidance (camera, IR, sensors, AI detection) advanced AI (auto-suction levels, floor type identification, and furniture types). The hard part for potential buyers will be to justify spending $2000 or more.

Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop

How do they see?

Generation 1 Dumbots do not see. They simply bump their way around the area and perform a set cleaning pattern. Don’t bother with these.

Generation 2 Dimbots 2D LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging radar) and SLAM (Simultaneous localisation and mapping software). Add to this collision bumper avoidance, and that describes 90% of robovacs. Pro: lower cost. Con: limited to no AI to improve the experience.

Generation 3 brainybots add a forward-facing camera that can help avoid obstacles. The better ones add 3D LiDAR that can see around the robovac (2D) and up and down, giving it a 3D image. These are vastly superior in navigation and obstacle avoidance.

Generation 4 SmartBots rely heavily on AI for object recognition. Some can even recognise and avoid pet poo. The EcoVacs Debot X1 Omni and Roboraock S7 MaxV Ultra are in this category.

A 3D LIDAR is superior to a 2D one and can avoid obstacles as small as a LEGO brick.

What are the different types?

The majority are round, with about a 16cm rotating brush supplemented by one or two side whisker brushes. These usually have a mop attachment enabled by swapping the vacuum dust bin for a water tank and a static microfibre mop pad.

D-shape are harder to find and usually have a 28cm rotating brush that cleans faster. But this is not a big issue as round robovacs are getting faster and more powerful.

(L) The D-shape has a wider path – the Neato is one of the top-performing robovacs, but it is now out of production. (R) Round robovacs have a far smaller path and use a static mop plate dragging what soon becomes dirty water over the floor.

Some have a cleaning station that empties the robovac and charges it. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robovac/mop review answers the question. Is it worth it? really does add a convenience factor but costs close to $2,000.

How do smarter robovacs know the areas to clean?

During the first setup, the Wi-Fi recharge base station acts as the ‘anchor’ for robovac to build a map from and return to. Home Wi-Fi is typically 2.4Ghz with an effective indoor transmission distance of about 30 metres. If the robovac loses the signal, it cannot get home, so make sure you have decent Wi-Fi. 90% of complaints about dropout are due to the cheap router supplied by so many NBN resellers – see Crappy NBN FTTN Modem – here are a few better ones (guide).

The robovac ‘sees’ the area and tracks around all walls and fixed objects like furniture. This is stage one of its map – an outline drawing of your home. Next, it cleans in between those outlines using a U-shape cleaning pattern to finish the map. Once saved, you can name rooms, set no-go zones, set up schedules and get feedback on cleaning. If you have a multi-story home, you can carry the base station (or buy another – they are usually pretty low cost) and repeat the process on different floors – most store about three maps. The Ecovacs X1 is the only one that we know of that stores three levels and does not need a base station on each level.

What do you need to do to prepare for a robovac?

Some Gen 3 or later model robovacs are better at obstacle avoidance, but it is far better to make sure you prepare the home first. Let’s put it this way – none we have tested can complete the clean without some issues.

Remove clothes/shoes/bags off the floor

Tie up loose cables off the floor

Lift dining chairs, stools, side tables, and wastebins, off the ground

Lift floor rugs (especially those with tassels) that could tangle in the brush

Close doors to areas you don’t want to map or clean

If you use the robomop attachment, make sure no-go lines are drawn, and doors are closed to carpeted areas, or it will mop them. For example, this is a pain if you want to mop a bathroom off a carpeted bedroom. The new Gen 4 robovac/mops have a mop/no mop feature and a carpet sensor to turn off mopping while on the carpet.

Battery Life

Most can go for about an hour or 100m2 of cleaning. Then they need a recharge – typically 4-6 hours. The better ones restart and continue cleaning.

How good are they?

No matter what any salesperson or website hypes, a robovac or robomop does not substitute for a traditional vacuum or mop. It comes down to how acceptable that is to you.

All robovacs are reasonably efficient on hard surfaces – tiles to laminated timber but can be inefficient on carpet, particularly sisal (ridged) and longer pile. Forget feature carpets or shag pile. They don’t do steps or edges! And they need considerable home preparation before being set free.

We use 100g of test detritus ranging from dust to Nutirgrain test efficiency. Most will only pick up about 40-50g because they don’t do edges very well. Some whisker brushes are of little help, often flicking larger detritus out of the vacuum path.

By comparison, a Dyson V15 Detect (or the new Dyson Gen5detect – the evolution continues) counts both the dust size particles and the amount collected) gets 100%. But if you run the robovac twice a week, its efficiency figure gets closer to 70%. On carpet, most robovacs do poorly. The Dyson V15 Detect with the carpet head gets the dirt out of the pile.

(L) Most robovacs cannot handle carpets well. (R) Typical robovac dust collection (bottom) and what the Dyson V15 Detect finds straight after.

Robomops are, at best, a maintenance mop

They typically drag a microfibre cloth around that lacks the ‘elbow-grease’ needed to remove dried milk/coffee/soft drink stains and cut through grime. The exception is the Hobot Legee 7, which uses a vibrating plate. It is more a robomops first with a conventional vacuum, but it is the only one that comes close to proper mop results.

The Legee7 and D7 with twin vibrating pads do an excellent job of mopping.

The new Ecovacs X1 has dual 180RPM rotating pads and a 6N downward pulsating force to add elbow grease to mopping.

So don’t expect the combo robovac/robomop to do it all. You will still need a good stick vac for edges and stairs and do a thorough mop if you want a clean and healthy home.

