Snapdragon X Platform: Redefining Affordable AI PCs

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Snapdragon X Platform, the latest addition to its Snapdragon X Series compute portfolio. Designed to bring AI-powered performance to a broader audience, this platform enables Copilot+ PC experiences at an affordable price point of $600.

Snapdragon X platform combines power and efficiency. It features an 8-core Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, delivering up to 163% faster performance at ISO-power compared to competitors. While rivals consume 168% more power for the same performance, Snapdragon X provides multi-day battery life. This makes it a game-changer for students, freelancers, and budget-conscious consumers seeking reliability and performance in their laptops.

Its integrated 45 TOPS NPU efficiently powers Copilot+ PC features, ensuring seamless AI experiences. The energy-efficient GPU supports dynamic graphics, ideal for presentations, web browsing, and streaming. Devices featuring Snapdragon X will be launched by leading brands, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, in early 2025.

A Revolution in Compact Computing

Snapdragon is also breaking ground with the world’s first mini desktop PC powered by the Snapdragon X Series. This innovative form factor offers a portable solution for consumers, developers, and businesses. It caters to those who need compact yet powerful devices without compromising performance.

Enhanced Windows 11 Integration

Windows 11 on Snapdragon continues to expand its capabilities. It now supports over 50 NPU-powered AI experiences, transforming app performance. Popular VPNs, security tools, and music production software are optimised for Snapdragon. Native app development has tripled in the past year, with Moises Live among the standout AI-powered apps exclusively built for Snapdragon’s NPU.

Snapdragon X redefines affordable PCs, balancing performance, efficiency, and AI innovation. It’s a milestone in computing, bringing premium capabilities to budget-friendly devices.

