TCL 115-Inch QM7K: The Ultimate QD-Mini LED TV

The TCL 115-inch QM7K sets a new standard for home entertainment. With its massive 115-inch screen, this QD-Mini LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience for movie lovers, sports fans, and gamers alike.

The QM7K features advanced QD-Mini LED technology. This ensures bright, vivid colours, exceptional contrast, and sharp details in every frame. Whether you’re watching in a brightly lit room or a dark setting, the screen adjusts to provide perfect clarity.

This TV supports HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. These technologies enhance every scene, ensuring lifelike images with incredible depth and detail. Fast action appears smooth and fluid thanks to a high refresh rate, making the QM7K ideal for sports and gaming enthusiasts.

Audio performance complements the stunning visuals. The QM7K includes Dolby Atmos support, delivering powerful, room-filling sound that immerses you in every moment.

Smart features elevate the user experience. Built-in streaming apps, voice control compatibility, and seamless device connectivity make the QM7K convenient and easy to use. Its sleek, minimalist design ensures it becomes the centrepiece of any home.

With its combination of size, cutting-edge technology, and premium features, the TCL 115-inch QM7K is perfect for those seeking the ultimate home cinema experience. If you’re ready to elevate your entertainment, this TV delivers on every front.

