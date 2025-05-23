TP-Link TL-WR3002X: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 wherever you go

The TP-Link TL-WR3002X Travel router is a Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 travel router that can connect to your home or public Wi-Fi, phone hotspot, USB, Ethernet, or an optional 4/5G Wi-Fi dongle.

No, it is not a replacement for a home router (although it could be used as such in the right circumstances).

Yes, it is a compact, portable device that can create a personal Wi-Fi network wherever you are. It can hook into hotel Wi-Fi or your smartphone and give you a stronger 5GHz signal out to about 10m from the device.

It has a USB-C 3.0 port (file and USB share), micro-SD to 512GB, 2.5 Gbps WAN (internet) and 1Gbps LAN port. Power is via 5V/3A/15W charger (inbox) or any 15W or greater charger. You can even run OpenVPN, WireGuard, PPTP, and L2TP VPN protocols on it.

Australian Review: TP-Link TL-WR3002X Travel router: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000

A$ as at 23/05/2025. Firmware 1.0.5 Build 20250425 Rel 49162

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – sombre black with a red eye

Right at home on the Death Star, they would call this exquisite. It is small and practical at 104 x 90 x 28 mm x 28g, plus a power source.

Despite its small stature, it has

Four streams

2 x 2 MU-MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 includes 1024 QAM and OFDMA

2.4Ghz 574Mbps HT20/40 bandwidth

5GHz 2402Mbps HE 20/40/80/160 bandwidth (160 may not be supported in Australia)

USB-C 3.1, Gen 1, 5Gbps

Connects to 5GHz devices at 2400/2400 full duplex (tested).

The brains

MT7981B (Filogic 820) dual-core 1.3 GHz CPU

1GB RAM

128MB NAND

2.5Gbit WAN and 1Gbit LAN

MT7976C Wi-Fi 6 support chip

Can run OpenWrt

Setup – Pass+

Download the TP-Link Tether app for Android or iOS.

Scan the device barcode and follow the prompts. Initially, you select the preferred method of connecting to the internet, in this test, Wi-Fi. Once the app is installed, it offers Ethernet and USB connection options. Name the 2.4 and 5GHz bands and give them a password.

TP-Link will try and sell you a security and parental control subscription. Reject these and look at this later.

While the Tether app appears limited, there are advance settings for IPv4 or IPv6, Guest network, analysing network band congestion, diagnostics, router/hotspot/range extender modes.

Web portal 192.168.0.1 – Pass+

Once set up via the Tether App, you can access most settings via a web portal.

It has all the advanced router settings you expect, such as port forwarding, DMZ, ALG, Access control, Voice assistant, and much more.

One step Captive Portal Authentication – Pass

Before you connect to the hotel or public Wi-Fi internet, a browser screen prompts you to provide your email address or accept some terms & conditions. That is called a Captive Portal. Many routers can get stuck there, unable to authenticate and connect to the internet. This has a one-step Captive Portal Authentication that overcomes this.

Eco, Balanced or Boost mode – Pass+

Eco limits the WAN port to 1Gbps and reduces the wireless transmission range. The 5GHz range was about 6m.

Balance (recommended). The 5Ghz range was 8m.

Boost increases Wi-Fi range, uses more power (although this is not battery-operated), The 5GHz range was nearly 10+m.

VPN client – Pass+

You can run OpenVPN, WireGuard, PPTP, and L2TP VPN protocols

Performance 5GHz band – Exceed specifications

TP-Link states the maximum 5GHz range is 6M (tested to 10m)

2m: -13dBm (very strong) 2401/2401 full-duplex

5m: -41 1921/1921

10m: -61 (usable) 1200/1200

15m: fall back to 2.4Ghz

We ran it for a week, pinging to see if it fell over – it is reliable.

My Windows Studio Laptop 2 shows a 2.5Gbps Ethernet link.

TP-Link claims it can support 80 clients. In theory, yes, in practice, the 2.4GHz 574Mbps becomes saturated with a mix of security cameras.

Security – Pass+

TP-Link is a signatory of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Secure-by-Design pledge. This device is designed, built, and maintained with advanced security as a core requirement.

You can disable any remote monitoring or diagnostics. All TP-Link has is your account email and password.

CyberShack’s view: TP-Link TL-WR3002X Wi-Fi 6 is a top travel router

Its USP is an easy connection to various internet sources. Its price is frankly well below what I would expect to pay.

If you have a use case, this very low-cost, good-performance router is for you. It will be going in my travel kit!

TP-Link TL-WR3002X rating

Features: 85—It is all you need for a travel router and then some. It offers excellent internet connection flexibility.

Value: 90 – Ridiculously cheap

Performance: 85- Excellent Wi-Fi 6 performance equalling low-cost desktop routers.

Ease of Use: 85—The Tether App is easy to set up, and the browser interface adds advanced features.

Design: 80 – Basic black

Pro

Excellent performance for a travel router

Multi-mode internet access

Captive Portal is a real boon

Can operate off a 3W-capable power bank

Could be used as an extender for a private network

Con

No modem (but not expected)

Does not appear to use the 5G 160MHz bandwidth (Australian issue)