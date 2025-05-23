TP-Link TL-WR3002X: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 wherever you go

The TP-Link TL-WR3002X Travel router is a Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 travel router that can connect to your home or public Wi-Fi, phone hotspot, USB, Ethernet, or an optional 4/5G Wi-Fi dongle.
No, it is not a replacement for a home router (although it could be used as such in the right circumstances).
Yes, it is a compact, portable device that can create a personal Wi-Fi network wherever you are. It can hook into hotel Wi-Fi or your smartphone and give you a stronger 5GHz signal out to about 10m from the device.
It has a USB-C 3.0 port (file and USB share), micro-SD to 512GB, 2.5 Gbps WAN (internet) and 1Gbps LAN port. Power is via 5V/3A/15W charger (inbox) or any 15W or greater charger. You can even run OpenVPN, WireGuard, PPTP, and L2TP VPN protocols on it.
Australian Review: TP-Link TL-WR3002X Travel router: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000
A$ as at 23/05/2025. Firmware 1.0.5 Build 20250425 Rel 49162
|Website
|AU Website
Product Page
Datasheet
Quick Install Guide
FAQ
|RRP 7/04/25
|$129, but seen as low as $105
|Warranty
|3-year ACL if purchased from authorised resellers.
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Products include high-speed cable modems, wireless and mobile routers, range extenders, switches, IP cameras, powerline adapters, print servers, media converters, wireless adapters, power banks, USB Hubs, and smart home technology devices. Brands include Archer routers, Deco mesh, Omada (business networking) and Tapo (Smart home). TP-Link USA is one of the largest suppliers of home networking products, operating from its base in California. According to IDC, TP-Link has held the #1 home networking market share (about 20%) in over 170 countries by volume since 2010.
|More
We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating to indicate it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First impression – sombre black with a red eye
Right at home on the Death Star, they would call this exquisite. It is small and practical at 104 x 90 x 28 mm x 28g, plus a power source.
Despite its small stature, it has
- Four streams
- 2 x 2 MU-MIMO
- Wi-Fi 6 includes 1024 QAM and OFDMA
- 2.4Ghz 574Mbps HT20/40 bandwidth
- 5GHz 2402Mbps HE 20/40/80/160 bandwidth (160 may not be supported in Australia)
- USB-C 3.1, Gen 1, 5Gbps
- Connects to 5GHz devices at 2400/2400 full duplex (tested).
The brains
- MT7981B (Filogic 820) dual-core 1.3 GHz CPU
- 1GB RAM
- 128MB NAND
- 2.5Gbit WAN and 1Gbit LAN
- MT7976C Wi-Fi 6 support chip
- Can run OpenWrt
Setup – Pass+
Download the TP-Link Tether app for Android or iOS.
Scan the device barcode and follow the prompts. Initially, you select the preferred method of connecting to the internet, in this test, Wi-Fi. Once the app is installed, it offers Ethernet and USB connection options. Name the 2.4 and 5GHz bands and give them a password.
TP-Link will try and sell you a security and parental control subscription. Reject these and look at this later.
While the Tether app appears limited, there are advance settings for IPv4 or IPv6, Guest network, analysing network band congestion, diagnostics, router/hotspot/range extender modes.
Web portal 192.168.0.1 – Pass+
Once set up via the Tether App, you can access most settings via a web portal.
It has all the advanced router settings you expect, such as port forwarding, DMZ, ALG, Access control, Voice assistant, and much more.
One step Captive Portal Authentication – Pass
Before you connect to the hotel or public Wi-Fi internet, a browser screen prompts you to provide your email address or accept some terms & conditions. That is called a Captive Portal. Many routers can get stuck there, unable to authenticate and connect to the internet. This has a one-step Captive Portal Authentication that overcomes this.
Eco, Balanced or Boost mode – Pass+
- Eco limits the WAN port to 1Gbps and reduces the wireless transmission range. The 5GHz range was about 6m.
- Balance (recommended). The 5Ghz range was 8m.
- Boost increases Wi-Fi range, uses more power (although this is not battery-operated), The 5GHz range was nearly 10+m.
VPN client – Pass+
You can run OpenVPN, WireGuard, PPTP, and L2TP VPN protocols
Performance 5GHz band – Exceed specifications
TP-Link states the maximum 5GHz range is 6M (tested to 10m)
- 2m: -13dBm (very strong) 2401/2401 full-duplex
- 5m: -41 1921/1921
- 10m: -61 (usable) 1200/1200
- 15m: fall back to 2.4Ghz
We ran it for a week, pinging to see if it fell over – it is reliable.
My Windows Studio Laptop 2 shows a 2.5Gbps Ethernet link.
TP-Link claims it can support 80 clients. In theory, yes, in practice, the 2.4GHz 574Mbps becomes saturated with a mix of security cameras.
Security – Pass+
TP-Link is a signatory of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Secure-by-Design pledge. This device is designed, built, and maintained with advanced security as a core requirement.
You can disable any remote monitoring or diagnostics. All TP-Link has is your account email and password.
CyberShack’s view: TP-Link TL-WR3002X Wi-Fi 6 is a top travel router
Its USP is an easy connection to various internet sources. Its price is frankly well below what I would expect to pay.
If you have a use case, this very low-cost, good-performance router is for you. It will be going in my travel kit!
TP-Link TL-WR3002X rating
- Features: 85—It is all you need for a travel router and then some. It offers excellent internet connection flexibility.
- Value: 90 – Ridiculously cheap
- Performance: 85- Excellent Wi-Fi 6 performance equalling low-cost desktop routers.
- Ease of Use: 85—The Tether App is easy to set up, and the browser interface adds advanced features.
- Design: 80 – Basic black
Pro
Excellent performance for a travel router
Multi-mode internet access
Captive Portal is a real boon
Can operate off a 3W-capable power bank
Could be used as an extender for a private network
Con
No modem (but not expected)
Does not appear to use the 5G 160MHz bandwidth (Australian issue)
