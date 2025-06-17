Epson’s 50th anniversary is celebrated this year. The Epson innovation journey began in 1942 in the watchmaking industry. Those early technologies—efficient, compact and precise—became the company’s DNA.

In 1968, Epson launched the EP-101, a lightweight digital printer. It inspired the name “Epson” in 1975: EP + SON, reflecting the company’s legacy and future.

Epson’s 50th Anniversary – An Innovation Journey

Epson hit many firsts. In 1969, it developed the world’s first commercial quartz watch. In the ‘80s, Epson made its mark with a TV watch and the MP-80 printer—introducing a new printer control language that became an industry standard.

Projectors came next. The VPJ-700 launched in 1989, followed by the brighter, compact ELP-3000. Epson robots also transformed production, making it more flexible and efficient.

In printing, the MJ-500 (1993) introduced Micro Piezo technology. One year later, the MJ-700V2C delivered 720 dpi high-res prints at a great price.

By 2000, Epson entered the large-format market. The Monna Lisa 160B (2003) changed textile printing with low waste and high detail.

Epson also answered business demand. SurePress label printers launched in 2010. That same year, EcoTank printers hit the market—now selling in over 170 countries.

Today, PrecisionCore printheads power high-speed office devices. Epson projectors like the EB-L25000U push boundaries in brightness and compact design.

With Epson’s 50th anniversary – it continues to produce products that enrich lives and promote sustainability. For Epson, creating a better world remains the ultimate goal.

