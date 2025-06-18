Tineco Named Global Leader in Floor Cleaning Innovation

Tineco named global leader in wet and dry floor cleaners by Euromonitor International. This milestone confirms Tineco’s position as a true innovator in smart home cleaning.

The Tineco global leader status reflects over 26 years of research, development, and customer-focused design. Starting with a single vacuum, Tineco launched the first smart vacuum in 2018, a smart floor washer in 2019, and an intelligent carpet cleaner in 2022.

Now, more than 14 million people across Australia, New Zealand, and other major markets trust Tineco’s smart cleaning products. The company holds 975 patents and 577 trademarks, proving its global reach and innovation strength.

Tineco’s latest models available in Australia include the FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry, FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, FLOOR ONE S6 Pro Extreme, and the new Carpet One Cruiser. These models deliver powerful suction, reduced drying time, and smart sensors for efficient cleaning.

The Carpet One Cruiser features up to 130W suction power and removes 88% more water compared to other models. PowerDry Technology cuts drying time by over 50%.

Tineco global leader products also feature self-cleaning systems, making maintenance quick and easy. Their advanced technologies—like iLoop Smart Sensor, FlashDry, and HyperSteam—have helped Tineco stand out in stores like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and Amazon Australia.

Tineco is now offering these advanced models as part of its EOFY sale, giving Aussies great value on trusted floorcare solutions.

As Tineco continues to grow its Australian presence, it remains focused on smart innovation and helping more households clean better and faster.

To learn more about Tineco and its entire portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more available in Australia, please visit https://au.tineco.com/

Check out our Tineco reviews here.