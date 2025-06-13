OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review)

The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the impoverished bushies’ new friend. At $599, it has one of the strongest phone signal strengths we have seen.
Every so often, a smartphone maker nails it. The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is exceptional for a meagre $599, and as of 10/6/25, it is on special for $499! Run, don’t walk.
What makes it exceptional is the Qualcomm System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and its X62 5G modem. In pretty much all ‘speeds and feeds’, it is an excellent phone for the price.
Now we have seen all the OPPO Reno 13-series – which is the right one for you? This is the ‘white sheep’ using a Qualcomm SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 in the Reno 13 and 13 Pro. These may have more horsepower for AI, but their modem is really only for city and suburb use.
What is OPPO?
If you know OPPO, you know that its:
- A-series, priced from $199 to $499, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.
- Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $599 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G.
- Find X8 Pro at $1799 is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.
OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.
It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.
Test ratings
We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
How to make the best use of this review
We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!
If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.
Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G CPH2699, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM and MicroSD as of 10/5/25
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO Reno 13F
|Model Number
|CPH2699
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256GB
|Price base
|$599 but on special for $499 now
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Teir
|Mid-range
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
|Made in
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
|Test date
|May 2025
|Ambient temp
|18-26°
|Release
|45748
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.
First Impression – anticipation
When I heard that it had a Qualcomm SoC, albeit a 2022 SD 6 Gen 1, I fervently hoped that it would harness OPPO’s great 360° antenna design and give regional and rural users – ‘bushies’ – a lower-cost alternative. Well, it does with some of the strongest phone reception signals I have seen in this class.
Apart from that, it is an attractive glass slab with an AMOLED screen, Snapdragon processor, great battery life, decent camera, and well, it has my vote.
It is not a fancy AI phone. It can do limited on-device processing (see AI toolbox later). It uses Google Gemini (a scaled-back version for 8GB of RAM), Circle to Search, and AI cloud for off-device processing.
Like any low-cost device, there are some compromises, but none are deal breakers.
Screen – Pass
It is bright, daylight readable, and reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED. OPPO has saved money by using an 8-bit/16.7m colour panel, which also helps give it extra-long battery life.
It is also fine for PWM-sensitive people.
Summary: Great for the price.
|Size
|6.67″
|Type
|AMOLED Rigid
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat centre O-hole
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|394
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body%
|92.2
|Colours bits
|8-bit/16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60/120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|180Hz
|Nits typical, test
|Claim: 600 typical
Test: 587
|Nits max, test
|Claim: 1200 HBM
Test: 1170
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Claim: Natural mode: 100%+
Test: 100%+
|DCI-P3
|Claim: Vivid Mode 100%
Test: 77% of 8-bit/16.7m colours
|Rec 2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|2.2
|HDR Level
|HDR10 – no Dolby Vision
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|1920Hz – too high to be an issue above 50% brightness
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes and sidebar
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD SDR
|Gaming
|Not tested, but no dedicated game features.
|Screen protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Comment
|It is an 8-bit screen and all that entails. On the positive side, it increases battery life and has good PWM ratings.
Processor – Pass
While the silicon was released in 2022, it is still perfect for a midrange phone offering smooth, lag-free performance. Again, it helps OPPO make a phone for this price. It has a 5-year Fluency protection promise, which means the phone is as snappy as day 1.
It is not for on-device AI, although OPPO has managed to include its AI Toolkit.
|Type
|Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1
|nm
|4nm
|Cores
|4×2.2GHz & 4×1.8GHz
|Modem
|X62 5G
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine (does not appear to have a dedicated NPU)
Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)
CPU: 802/792/1334
GPU: 187/271/290
NNAPI: 128/128/360
QNN: 128/129/360
AI Benchmark 6: 901
AiTuTu: 280,726
GFLOPS: 13.22
GNOPS: 14.43
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|934
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2703
|Like
|Benchmarks
Like Exynos 1380 or SD 865
|GPU
|Adreno 710
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1534
|Like
|SD 865
|Vulcan
|2561
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 3.1
|micro-SD
|Up to 2TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|1120
Max 1620
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|491.4
Max 768
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|Yes, microSD 77.8/43.85Mbps
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|23.69/11.77Mbps mountable
|Comment
|It’s a competent SoC first released in 2022, and Qualcomm is up to Gen 3. Its AI is more about photography than on-device processing.
Throttle – Pass
It throttles, but not too badly. It is not a device for gamers or power users.
|Max GIPS
|257806
|Average GIPS
|221197
|Minimum GIPS
|188713
|% Throttle
|24%
|CPU Temp
|76°
|Comment
|We are used to OPPO’s excellent thermal management, but this SoC throttles in cycles. It’s not for gamers or heavy users.
Comms – Pass
Wi-Fi N is all you can expect, and it maxes out at 433Mbps. NFC is there, and the GPS is effective to 2m for in-car navigation.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 N 2.4/5GHz
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-49/397-433/93-433
|Test 5m
|-53/433/96-433
|Test 10m
|-56/433/91-433
|BT Type
|5.1 LE
|GPS single, dual
|Single GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo
|Gyro
|Yes – combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Comment
|The SoC’s age reflects BT 5.1 and the relatively slow 433Mbps half duplex Wi-Fi. It is for purpose and at least allows for an external mountable SSD, although it is too slow for vloggers and videographers.
4/5G – Exceed
This phone excels at signal strength, finding all four towers at picowatt strengths. In part, it’s the Qualcomm modem, but OPPO’s interesting 360° antenna design (AI LinkBoost 2.0) really makes this phone stand out. It is for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.
|SIM
|Dual SIM or Single SIM and micro-SD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ringtone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6GHz
|1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|37.5/36.7/34ms above average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|Band 3: -77 to -80 10 to 20pW
|Tower 2
|Band 28: -82 yp -83 5 to 6.3pW
|Tower 3
|Band 28: -77 to -84 4pW to 20pW
|Tower 4
|Band 28: -88 1.6pW
Indoor Bands 3 and 28, approximately 100fW
|Comment
|Amazing signal strengths suitable for cities, suburbs, regional, and rural areas, as long as you have adequate band 28 coverage.
As a 5G phone (the test is in a blackspot), it’s OK for city and suburb use.
Battery – Pass+
It’s a new breed of battery that puts more capacity into the same space and has over 1000 charge cycles before the retained charge drops off (most others use 300-500 charge cycles). This cleverly analyses what you are doing to maximise battery life. For example, if playing a video, it shuts down all unnecessary phone functions to give it an impressive 27 hours and 29 minutes of SDR playing time.
Recharge time is 50 minutes using an OPPO 45W SUPERVOOC charger. It will be slightly slower on PPS/PD chargers.
|mAh
|5800mAh/22.74Wh
This reflects new battery tech that crams more capacity into the same space.
|Charger, type, supplied
|45W capable. Using an OPPO 80W charger we got 9V/4A/36W charging
|PD, QC level
|SUPERVOOCT 2.0,
SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
PD2.0 (9V/3/27W)
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|44%
|Charge 0-100%
|50 minutes
|Charge Qi
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|N/A
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|27 Hours 29 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|18 hours 30 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|584.7 minutes (9.75 hours) 2261 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|855.2 minutes (14.25 hours) 3187 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours
Accubattery 6 hours
|mA Full load screen on
|1650-1700
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|50% brightness 200-250mA
100% brightness 550-600mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on adaptive
|Estimate typical use
|This has an exceptional video loop time due to OPPO identifying its video and shutting down most of the other processes. Typical users will get over a day, and power users closer to 8-10 hours.
|Comment
|Even though the 4nm SoC is more energy efficient, the screen brightness has a lot to do with battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.
Sound hardware – Pass
It has stereo speakers, and while there is no longer a 3.5 mm jack, it has an internal DAC that lets you plug in USB-C or 3.5mm to USB-C earphones without needing an external DAC. It is good for hands-free use.
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|AW87XX low noise, stereo 2W per channel
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No, but the FSA4480 driver for use without an external DAC.
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, Aptx, Aptx-HD, LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
|Volume max
|81.2
|Media (music)
|72.9
|Ring
|82.2
|Alarm
|78.4
|Notifications
|59.8
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Dual mics for some noise cancellation and excellent volume.
|BT headphones
|Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.
Sound Quality – Passable
No phone has more than passable sound because the micro speakers simply cannot reproduce the low/mid bass and mid/high treble necessary for good music. They are designed for a clear voice, and this is no different. However, OPPO’s sound pedigree means that when you use headphones, you get excellent separation and fidelity.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Slow, long build from 65Hz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Steep decline to 8kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat to 12 kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
|Soundstage
|It is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. There is a HOLO spatial setting that gives DA a slightly wider sound stage.
|Comment
|Good for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.
Build – Exceed
This is more of a comment about OPPO’s superb build quality. But it is extraordinary to see IP69 water resistance and the ability to take photos and videos underwater at up to 2 metres. Plus, the charger is worth at least $60!
|Size (H X W x D)
|162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm
|Weight grams
|192
|Front glass
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Rear material
|Plastic (unspecified)
|Frame
|Plastic (unspecified)
|IP rating
|IP68/69 2m for 30 minutes
|Colours
|Luminous Blue
Plume Purple
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|Yes, see the video below.
|In the box
|Charger
|80W charger
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 5W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|OPPO’s build quality and 80W charger inbox
Android 15 – Pass+
While this phone is loaded with bloatware, it helps OPPO make a lower-cost device, and you can remove it all.
OPPO’s ColorOS 15 keeps getting better, and five OS upgrades and six years of patches are unheard of at this price.
OPPO AI is mainly done on the device. The OPPO Reno13 series features an AI Toolbox 2.0. This version provides enhanced capabilities for tasks like real-time spell checks, translations, and text rewriting.
Context-Sensitive:
- The AI Toolbox is designed to be context-sensitive, meaning it understands the user’s current task and suggests relevant AI-powered tools.
AI-Powered Tools:
- The AI Toolbox offers a range of tools, including AI Summary, Screen Translator, and AI Writer.
AI Assistant for Notes:
- The AI Assistant for Notes provides AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion, and style variations.
Documents:
- The series also includes a dedicated Documents app with AI features for professionals to summarise, edit text, or even extract charts
|Android
|Android 15
|Security patch date
|1 May current
|UI
|ColorOS 15
|OS upgrade policy
|5
|Security patch policy
|6 years
|Bloatware
|AliExpress, App Market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Spacec, and many more are supposedly avoided at Steup.
|Other
|OPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google.
|Comment
|AI TOOLBOX 2.0
AI Summary
AI Rewrite
Extract Chart
Screen translator
AI Speak
AI Writer
AI Reply
AI Studio (cloud generative – cost)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO Reno 13 F 5G rear camera
The 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Sony IMX766 does most of the work. To illustrate how good it is, it was the primary sensor in the 2022 OPPO Find X5 and Pro, which set records for its time—an oldie but a goodie. Add Optical Image Stabilisation, and it takes excellent pictures in daytime and office light.
The 8MP ultra-wide has decent results in good light, but loses sharpness in low light. Overall, it is really just for wide shots in good light.
The 2MP is a macro.
The video is good, but you really want to use 1080p@30 to benefit from OIS and Qualcomm EIS for shudder-free results.
Test photos
This was at 8 AM in very bright conditions. OPPO’s AI is working overtime to get definition in the shadows.
OPPO Reno 13 F rear camera specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX766
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|66 to 78.1
|Stabilisation
|OIS/Qualcomm EIS
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision Ovo8D
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|112
|Stabilisation
|EIS
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Unknown
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|Zoom
|Video max
|4K@60 no OIS
1080p@60 EIS and OIS
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Rear: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Macro, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, HI-RES, Google lens, Underwater, Doc Scanner
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
OPPO Reno 13 F 5G front camera
It takes quality selfies, with sharp details, good skin tone and good blur in portrait mode. Low light gives sharper photos than many mid-range models.
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJD1
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|82 (70.5-83)
|Stabilisation
|EIS
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080P@30fps
|Features
|Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, Retouch, Screen fill light
CyberShack’s take: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the white sheep of the family – something for everyone
It took the 2024 Reno 11 F (there was no 12 F) and updated the tech, giving it a better SoC, IP69, and superb phone reception while keeping the price the same! In doing so, it increased CyberShack’s objective ratings from 77 to 84, which is impressive.
At $599, it is excellent value. If you hurry, it is $499, and you can’t beat it. Don’t underestimate the benefits of this phone’s top-rate phone signal strength.
OPPO Reno 13 F competition
There is nothing in the $400-499 field that comes close. Some 2024 runouts are tempting, like the $799 Motorola Edge 50 5G 12/256GB, 50+13+13MP, now $449.
The OPPO Reno 11 F 5G is good at $449, but spend the extra $50 for the 13 F.
If you pay $599, the Nothing (3a) is tempting, but it only has 8/128GB and IPX4. The 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is worth a look, but OPPO excels all around.
OPPO Reno 13 F Ratings
|Ratings
|70/100 is a pass
|Features
|80
|It’s a mid-range device with excellent battery life, city/suburb/regional/rural phone reception, and a competent camera. It’s a winner.
|Value
|90
|It is $599, but at 10/6/25 on special at $499. That makes it the $400-499 class leader. Even at $599, only the Nothing (3a) comes close, but OPPO has superior specs.
|Performance
|80
|It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price.
|Ease of Use
|85
|2+5+6 warranty/OS/security is unbeatable at this price
|Design
|85
|Very Applesque now.
|Rating out of 10
|84
|Final comment
|Another impressive Reno with an outstanding phone signal strength
CyberShack Verdict
OPPO Reno 13 F 5G
$599 but for a limited time at $499
Comments