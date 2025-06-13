OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review)

OPPO Reno 13 F

The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the impoverished bushies’ new friend. At $599, it has one of the strongest phone signal strengths we have seen.

Every so often, a smartphone maker nails it. The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is exceptional for a meagre $599, and as of 10/6/25, it is on special for $499! Run, don’t walk.

What makes it exceptional is the Qualcomm System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and its X62 5G modem. In pretty much all ‘speeds and feeds’, it is an excellent phone for the price.

Now we have seen all the OPPO Reno 13-series – which is the right one for you? This is the ‘white sheep’ using a Qualcomm SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 in the Reno 13 and 13 Pro. These may have more horsepower for AI, but their modem is really only for city and suburb use.

You can read the OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review).

What is OPPO?

If you know OPPO, you know that its:

  • A-series, priced from $199 to $499, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.
  • Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $599 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G.
  • Find X8 Pro at $1799 is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.

OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.

It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

How to make the best use of this review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G CPH2699, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM and MicroSD as of 10/5/25

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO Reno 13F
Model NumberCPH2699
RAM/Storage Base8/256GB
   Price base$599 but on special for $499 now
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TeirMid-range
WebsiteProduct Page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
Made inChina
CompanyOPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Test dateMay 2025
Ambient temp18-26°
Release45748
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.

First Impression – anticipation

When I heard that it had a Qualcomm SoC, albeit a 2022 SD 6 Gen 1, I fervently hoped that it would harness OPPO’s great 360° antenna design and give regional and rural users – ‘bushies’ – a lower-cost alternative. Well, it does with some of the strongest phone reception signals I have seen in this class.

Apart from that, it is an attractive glass slab with an AMOLED screen, Snapdragon processor, great battery life, decent camera, and well, it has my vote.

It is not a fancy AI phone. It can do limited on-device processing (see AI toolbox later). It uses Google Gemini (a scaled-back version for 8GB of RAM), Circle to Search, and AI cloud for off-device processing.

Like any low-cost device, there are some compromises, but none are deal breakers.

Screen – Pass

It is bright, daylight readable, and reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED. OPPO has saved money by using an 8-bit/16.7m colour panel, which also helps give it extra-long battery life.

It is also fine for PWM-sensitive people.

Summary: Great for the price.

Size6.67″
TypeAMOLED Rigid
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat centre O-hole
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body%92.2
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60/120Hz
Response 120Hz180Hz
Nits typical, testClaim: 600 typical
Test: 587
Nits max, testClaim: 1200 HBM
Test: 1170
ContrastInfinite
sRGBClaim: Natural mode: 100%+
Test: 100%+
DCI-P3Claim: Vivid Mode 100%
Test: 77% of 8-bit/16.7m colours
Rec 2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.2
HDR LevelHDR10 – no Dolby Vision
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlYes
PWM if known1920Hz – too high to be an issue above 50% brightness
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes and sidebar
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD SDR
GamingNot tested, but no dedicated game features.
Screen protectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
CommentIt is an 8-bit screen and all that entails. On the positive side, it increases battery life and has good PWM ratings.
OPPO Reno 13 F
8-bit colour means less subtle tones and some colour banding.
OPPO Reno 13 F
Colour banding that does not occur with 10-bit.
OPPO Reno 13 F
Decent black levels down as far as 2.
OPPO Reno 13 F
Great white levels.
OPPO Reno 13 F
Does not support the 10-bit colour gamut.

Processor – Pass

While the silicon was released in 2022, it is still perfect for a midrange phone offering smooth, lag-free performance. Again, it helps OPPO make a phone for this price. It has a 5-year Fluency protection promise, which means the phone is as snappy as day 1.

It is not for on-device AI, although OPPO has managed to include its AI Toolkit.

TypeQualcomm SD 6 Gen 1
nm4nm
Cores4×2.2GHz & 4×1.8GHz
ModemX62 5G
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine (does not appear to have a dedicated NPU)
Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)
CPU: 802/792/1334
GPU: 187/271/290
NNAPI: 128/128/360
QNN: 128/129/360
AI Benchmark 6: 901
AiTuTu: 280,726
GFLOPS: 13.22
GNOPS: 14.43
Geekbench 6 Single-core934
Geekbench 6 multi-core2703
LikeBenchmarks
Like Exynos 1380 or SD 865
GPUAdreno 710
GPU Test
Open CL1534
LikeSD 865
Vulcan2561
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1
micro-SDUp to 2TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak1120
Max 1620
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak491.4
Max 768
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsYes, microSD 77.8/43.85Mbps
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps23.69/11.77Mbps mountable
CommentIt’s a competent SoC first released in 2022, and Qualcomm is up to Gen 3. Its AI is more about photography than on-device processing.

Throttle – Pass

It throttles, but not too badly. It is not a device for gamers or power users.

Max GIPS257806
Average GIPS221197
Minimum GIPS188713
% Throttle24%
CPU Temp76°
CommentWe are used to OPPO’s excellent thermal management, but this SoC throttles in cycles. It’s not for gamers or heavy users.
OPPO Reno 13 F

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi N is all you can expect, and it maxes out at 433Mbps. NFC is there, and the GPS is effective to 2m for in-car navigation.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 N 2.4/5GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-49/397-433/93-433
Test 5m-53/433/96-433
Test 10m-56/433/91-433
BT Type5.1 LE
GPS single, dualSingle GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForChromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo
   GyroYes – combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
CommentThe SoC’s age reflects BT 5.1 and the relatively slow 433Mbps half duplex Wi-Fi. It is for purpose and at least allows for an external mountable SSD, although it is too slow for vloggers and videographers.
OPPO Reno 13 F
OPPO Reno 13 F
OPPO Reno 13 F
OPPO Reno 13 F

4/5G – Exceed

This phone excels at signal strength, finding all four towers at picowatt strengths. In part, it’s the Qualcomm modem, but OPPO’s interesting 360° antenna design (AI LinkBoost 2.0) really makes this phone stand out. It is for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

SIMDual SIM or Single SIM and micro-SD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ringtone single, dualSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GHz1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms37.5/36.7/34ms above average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWBand 3: -77 to -80 10 to 20pW
   Tower 2Band 28: -82 yp -83  5 to 6.3pW
   Tower 3Band 28: -77 to -84 4pW to 20pW
   Tower 4Band 28: -88 1.6pW
Indoor Bands 3 and 28, approximately 100fW
CommentAmazing signal strengths suitable for cities, suburbs, regional, and rural areas, as long as you have adequate band 28 coverage.
As a 5G phone (the test is in a blackspot), it’s OK for city and suburb use.
OPPO Reno 13 F

Battery – Pass+

It’s a new breed of battery that puts more capacity into the same space and has over 1000 charge cycles before the retained charge drops off (most others use 300-500 charge cycles). This cleverly analyses what you are doing to maximise battery life. For example, if playing a video, it shuts down all unnecessary phone functions to give it an impressive 27 hours and 29 minutes of SDR playing time.

Recharge time is 50 minutes using an OPPO 45W SUPERVOOC charger. It will be slightly slower on PPS/PD chargers.

mAh5800mAh/22.74Wh
This reflects new battery tech that crams more capacity into the same space.
Charger, type, supplied45W capable. Using an OPPO 80W charger we got 9V/4A/36W charging
 PD, QC levelSUPERVOOCT 2.0,
SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
PD2.0 (9V/3/27W)
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins44%
   Charge 0-100%50 minutes
   Charge QiN/A
   Charge 5V, 2AN/A
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode27 Hours 29 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours 30 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery584.7 minutes (9.75 hours) 2261 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex855.2 minutes (14.25 hours) 3187 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours
Accubattery 6 hours
mA Full load screen on1650-1700
   mA Watt idle Screen on50% brightness 200-250mA
100% brightness 550-600mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useThis has an exceptional video loop time due to OPPO identifying its video and shutting down most of the other processes. Typical users will get over a day, and power users closer to 8-10 hours.
CommentEven though the 4nm SoC is more energy efficient, the screen brightness has a lot to do with battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.

Sound hardware – Pass

It has stereo speakers, and while there is no longer a 3.5 mm jack, it has an internal DAC that lets you plug in USB-C or 3.5mm to USB-C earphones without needing an external DAC. It is good for hands-free use.

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPAW87XX low noise, stereo 2W per channel
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo, but the FSA4480 driver for use without an external DAC.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, Aptx, Aptx-HD, LDAC
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQOreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off
   Volume max81.2
   Media (music)72.9
   Ring82.2
   Alarm78.4
   Notifications59.8
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDual mics for some noise cancellation and excellent volume.
   BT headphonesTested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound Quality – Passable

No phone has more than passable sound because the micro speakers simply cannot reproduce the low/mid bass and mid/high treble necessary for good music. They are designed for a clear voice, and this is no different. However, OPPO’s sound pedigree means that when you use headphones, you get excellent separation and fidelity.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzSlow, long build from 65Hz
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzSlow build to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSteep decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 12 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
   SoundstageIt is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. There is a HOLO spatial setting that gives DA a slightly wider sound stage.
CommentGood for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Exceed

This is more of a comment about OPPO’s superb build quality. But it is extraordinary to see IP69 water resistance and the ability to take photos and videos underwater at up to 2 metres. Plus, the charger is worth at least $60!

Size (H X W x D)162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm
Weight grams192
Front glassAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Rear materialPlastic (unspecified)
FramePlastic (unspecified)
IP ratingIP68/69 2m for 30 minutes
ColoursLuminous Blue
Plume Purple
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownYes, see the video below.
In the box
   Charger80W charger
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 5W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentOPPO’s build quality and 80W charger inbox

Android 15 – Pass+

While this phone is loaded with bloatware, it helps OPPO make a lower-cost device, and you can remove it all.

 OPPO’s ColorOS 15 keeps getting better, and five OS upgrades and six years of patches are unheard of at this price.

OPPO AI is mainly done on the device. The OPPO Reno13 series features an AI Toolbox 2.0. This version provides enhanced capabilities for tasks like real-time spell checks, translations, and text rewriting.

Context-Sensitive:

  • The AI Toolbox is designed to be context-sensitive, meaning it understands the user’s current task and suggests relevant AI-powered tools.

AI-Powered Tools:

  • The AI Toolbox offers a range of tools, including AI Summary, Screen Translator, and AI Writer.

AI Assistant for Notes:

  • The AI Assistant for Notes provides AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion, and style variations.

Documents:

  • The series also includes a dedicated Documents app with AI features for professionals to summarise, edit text, or even extract charts
AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date1 May current
UIColorOS 15
OS upgrade policy5
Security patch policy6 years
BloatwareAliExpress, App Market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Spacec, and many more are supposedly avoided at Steup.
OtherOPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google.
CommentAI TOOLBOX 2.0
AI Summary
AI Rewrite
Extract Chart
Screen translator
AI Speak
AI Writer
AI Reply
AI Studio (cloud generative – cost)
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G rear camera

The 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Sony IMX766 does most of the work. To illustrate how good it is, it was the primary sensor in the 2022 OPPO Find X5 and Pro, which set records for its time—an oldie but a goodie. Add Optical Image Stabilisation, and it takes excellent pictures in daytime and office light.

The 8MP ultra-wide has decent results in good light, but loses sharpness in low light. Overall, it is really just for wide shots in good light.

The 2MP is a macro.

The video is good, but you really want to use 1080p@30 to benefit from OIS and Qualcomm EIS for shudder-free results.

OPPO Reno 13 F

Test photos

This was at 8 AM in very bright conditions. OPPO’s AI is working overtime to get definition in the shadows.

1X and given the light conditions, this is excellent. Natural colours, good foreground and background details and HDR in the foreground water.
Ultrawide and showing the sun, most cameras would be totally overexposed.
2X and excellent details.
5X abnnd everything is in focus
10X and past its useful zoom range.
(L) The Dog has a nice black face, and everything is in focus. (R) Bokeh is good, but there is a slight softening of colour and focus as AI tries to find a human face.
2MP Macro is a little soft and relies on very accurate fixed focus.
<40 lumens, and it tries hard but can’t run night into day.
Night mode brightens the scene, but at the expense of detail – look at the blue monitor screen.

OPPO Reno 13 F rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSony IMX766
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)66 to 78.1
   StabilisationOIS/Qualcomm EIS
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP8MP
   SensorOmnivision Ovo8D
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)112
   StabilisationEIS
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2MP
   SensorUnknown
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um
  FOV (stated, actual)89
   Stabilisation
   Zoom
   Video max4K@60 no OIS
1080p@60 EIS and OIS
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRYes
Rear: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Macro, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, HI-RES, Google lens, Underwater, Doc Scanner
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G front camera

It takes quality selfies, with sharp details, good skin tone and good blur in portrait mode. Low light gives sharper photos than many mid-range models.

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJD1
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)82 (70.5-83)
   StabilisationEIS
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080P@30fps
    FeaturesFront: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, Retouch, Screen fill light

CyberShack’s take: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the white sheep of the family – something for everyone

It took the 2024 Reno 11 F (there was no 12 F) and updated the tech, giving it a better SoC, IP69, and superb phone reception while keeping the price the same! In doing so, it increased CyberShack’s objective ratings from 77 to 84, which is impressive.

At $599, it is excellent value. If you hurry, it is $499, and you can’t beat it. Don’t underestimate the benefits of this phone’s top-rate phone signal strength.

OPPO Reno 13 F competition

There is nothing in the $400-499 field that comes close. Some 2024 runouts are tempting, like the $799 Motorola Edge 50 5G 12/256GB, 50+13+13MP, now $449.

The OPPO Reno 11 F 5G is good at $449, but spend the extra $50 for the 13 F.

If you pay $599, the Nothing (3a) is tempting, but it only has 8/128GB and IPX4. The 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is worth a look, but OPPO excels all around.

OPPO Reno 13 F Ratings

Ratings70/100 is a pass
Features80
It’s a mid-range device with excellent battery life, city/suburb/regional/rural phone reception, and a competent camera. It’s a winner.
Value90
It is $599, but at 10/6/25 on special at $499. That makes it the $400-499 class leader. Even at $599, only the Nothing (3a) comes close, but OPPO  has superior specs.
Performance80
It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price.
Ease of Use85
2+5+6 warranty/OS/security is unbeatable at this price
Design85
Very Applesque now.
Rating out of 1084
Final commentAnother impressive Reno with an outstanding phone signal strength

CyberShack Verdict

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G

$599 but for a limited time at $499

8.4
Features
8 / 10
Value
9 / 10
Performance
8 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
8.5 / 10

Pros

Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox - most brands don’t include a charger
Large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 8-bit AMOLED screen is fine for PWM sensitive people.
Excellent quality build and 2+5+6-year warranty with local support
Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
The phone signal strength is exceptional for city, suburb, regional, and rural use. This is the new 'Bushie's friend'.

Cons

Too much bloatware!
SoC is energy efficient at 50% screen brightness, but higher levels have quite an impact.
SoC is not great for gamers.
8GB limits AI
433Mbps Wi-Fi is a little slow

