OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review)

The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the impoverished bushies’ new friend. At $599, it has one of the strongest phone signal strengths we have seen.

Every so often, a smartphone maker nails it. The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is exceptional for a meagre $599, and as of 10/6/25, it is on special for $499! Run, don’t walk.

What makes it exceptional is the Qualcomm System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and its X62 5G modem. In pretty much all ‘speeds and feeds’, it is an excellent phone for the price.

Now we have seen all the OPPO Reno 13-series – which is the right one for you? This is the ‘white sheep’ using a Qualcomm SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 in the Reno 13 and 13 Pro. These may have more horsepower for AI, but their modem is really only for city and suburb use.

You can read the OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review).

What is OPPO?

If you know OPPO, you know that its:

A-series, priced from $199 to $499, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.

Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $599 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G.

Find X8 Pro at $1799 is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.

OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.

It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

How to make the best use of this review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach a few thousand words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G CPH2699, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM and MicroSD as of 10/5/25

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Reno 13F Model Number CPH2699 RAM/Storage Base 8/256GB Price base $599 but on special for $499 now Warranty months 24-months ACL Teir Mid-range Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online Made in China Company OPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews Test date May 2025 Ambient temp 18-26° Release 45748 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.

First Impression – anticipation

When I heard that it had a Qualcomm SoC, albeit a 2022 SD 6 Gen 1, I fervently hoped that it would harness OPPO’s great 360° antenna design and give regional and rural users – ‘bushies’ – a lower-cost alternative. Well, it does with some of the strongest phone reception signals I have seen in this class.

Apart from that, it is an attractive glass slab with an AMOLED screen, Snapdragon processor, great battery life, decent camera, and well, it has my vote.

It is not a fancy AI phone. It can do limited on-device processing (see AI toolbox later). It uses Google Gemini (a scaled-back version for 8GB of RAM), Circle to Search, and AI cloud for off-device processing.

Like any low-cost device, there are some compromises, but none are deal breakers.

Screen – Pass

It is bright, daylight readable, and reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED. OPPO has saved money by using an 8-bit/16.7m colour panel, which also helps give it extra-long battery life.

It is also fine for PWM-sensitive people.

Summary: Great for the price.

Size 6.67″ Type AMOLED Rigid Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat centre O-hole Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body% 92.2 Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60/120Hz Response 120Hz 180Hz Nits typical, test Claim: 600 typical

Test: 587 Nits max, test Claim: 1200 HBM

Test: 1170 Contrast Infinite sRGB Claim: Natural mode: 100%+

Test: 100%+ DCI-P3 Claim: Vivid Mode 100%

Test: 77% of 8-bit/16.7m colours Rec 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.2 HDR Level HDR10 – no Dolby Vision SDR Upscale No Blue Light control Yes PWM if known 1920Hz – too high to be an issue above 50% brightness Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes and sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD SDR Gaming Not tested, but no dedicated game features. Screen protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Comment It is an 8-bit screen and all that entails. On the positive side, it increases battery life and has good PWM ratings.

8-bit colour means less subtle tones and some colour banding.

Colour banding that does not occur with 10-bit.

Decent black levels down as far as 2.

Great white levels.

Does not support the 10-bit colour gamut.

Processor – Pass

While the silicon was released in 2022, it is still perfect for a midrange phone offering smooth, lag-free performance. Again, it helps OPPO make a phone for this price. It has a 5-year Fluency protection promise, which means the phone is as snappy as day 1.

It is not for on-device AI, although OPPO has managed to include its AI Toolkit.

Type Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 1 nm 4nm Cores 4×2.2GHz & 4×1.8GHz Modem X62 5G AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine (does not appear to have a dedicated NPU)

Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)

CPU: 802/792/1334

GPU: 187/271/290

NNAPI: 128/128/360

QNN: 128/129/360

AI Benchmark 6: 901

AiTuTu: 280,726

GFLOPS: 13.22

GNOPS: 14.43 Geekbench 6 Single-core 934 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2703 Like Benchmarks

Like Exynos 1380 or SD 865 GPU Adreno 710 GPU Test Open CL 1534 Like SD 865 Vulcan 2561 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 micro-SD Up to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1120

Max 1620 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 491.4

Max 768 CPDT microSD read, write MBps Yes, microSD 77.8/43.85Mbps CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 23.69/11.77Mbps mountable Comment It’s a competent SoC first released in 2022, and Qualcomm is up to Gen 3. Its AI is more about photography than on-device processing.

Throttle – Pass

It throttles, but not too badly. It is not a device for gamers or power users.

Max GIPS 257806 Average GIPS 221197 Minimum GIPS 188713 % Throttle 24% CPU Temp 76° Comment We are used to OPPO’s excellent thermal management, but this SoC throttles in cycles. It’s not for gamers or heavy users.

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi N is all you can expect, and it maxes out at 433Mbps. NFC is there, and the GPS is effective to 2m for in-car navigation.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 N 2.4/5GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -49/397-433/93-433 Test 5m -53/433/96-433 Test 10m -56/433/91-433 BT Type 5.1 LE GPS single, dual Single GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo Gyro Yes – combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Comment The SoC’s age reflects BT 5.1 and the relatively slow 433Mbps half duplex Wi-Fi. It is for purpose and at least allows for an external mountable SSD, although it is too slow for vloggers and videographers.

4/5G – Exceed

This phone excels at signal strength, finding all four towers at picowatt strengths. In part, it’s the Qualcomm modem, but OPPO’s interesting 360° antenna design (AI LinkBoost 2.0) really makes this phone stand out. It is for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM and micro-SD Active Only one active at a time Ringtone single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6GHz 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 37.5/36.7/34ms above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 3: -77 to -80 10 to 20pW Tower 2 Band 28: -82 yp -83 5 to 6.3pW Tower 3 Band 28: -77 to -84 4pW to 20pW Tower 4 Band 28: -88 1.6pW

Indoor Bands 3 and 28, approximately 100fW Comment Amazing signal strengths suitable for cities, suburbs, regional, and rural areas, as long as you have adequate band 28 coverage.

As a 5G phone (the test is in a blackspot), it’s OK for city and suburb use.

Battery – Pass+

It’s a new breed of battery that puts more capacity into the same space and has over 1000 charge cycles before the retained charge drops off (most others use 300-500 charge cycles). This cleverly analyses what you are doing to maximise battery life. For example, if playing a video, it shuts down all unnecessary phone functions to give it an impressive 27 hours and 29 minutes of SDR playing time.

Recharge time is 50 minutes using an OPPO 45W SUPERVOOC charger. It will be slightly slower on PPS/PD chargers.

mAh 5800mAh/22.74Wh

This reflects new battery tech that crams more capacity into the same space. Charger, type, supplied 45W capable. Using an OPPO 80W charger we got 9V/4A/36W charging PD, QC level SUPERVOOCT 2.0,

SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0

PD2.0 (9V/3/27W) Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 44% Charge 0-100% 50 minutes Charge Qi N/A Charge 5V, 2A N/A Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 27 Hours 29 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours 30 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 584.7 minutes (9.75 hours) 2261 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 855.2 minutes (14.25 hours) 3187 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours

Accubattery 6 hours mA Full load screen on 1650-1700 mA Watt idle Screen on 50% brightness 200-250mA

100% brightness 550-600mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Estimate typical use This has an exceptional video loop time due to OPPO identifying its video and shutting down most of the other processes. Typical users will get over a day, and power users closer to 8-10 hours. Comment Even though the 4nm SoC is more energy efficient, the screen brightness has a lot to do with battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.

Sound hardware – Pass

It has stereo speakers, and while there is no longer a 3.5 mm jack, it has an internal DAC that lets you plug in USB-C or 3.5mm to USB-C earphones without needing an external DAC. It is good for hands-free use.

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP AW87XX low noise, stereo 2W per channel Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No, but the FSA4480 driver for use without an external DAC. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, Aptx, Aptx-HD, LDAC Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off Volume max 81.2 Media (music) 72.9 Ring 82.2 Alarm 78.4 Notifications 59.8 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Dual mics for some noise cancellation and excellent volume. BT headphones Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound Quality – Passable

No phone has more than passable sound because the micro speakers simply cannot reproduce the low/mid bass and mid/high treble necessary for good music. They are designed for a clear voice, and this is no different. However, OPPO’s sound pedigree means that when you use headphones, you get excellent separation and fidelity.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slow, long build from 65Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Slow build to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattish to 5kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish to 5kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Steep decline to 8kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 12 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music. Soundstage It is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. There is a HOLO spatial setting that gives DA a slightly wider sound stage. Comment Good for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Exceed

This is more of a comment about OPPO’s superb build quality. But it is extraordinary to see IP69 water resistance and the ability to take photos and videos underwater at up to 2 metres. Plus, the charger is worth at least $60!

Size (H X W x D) 162.2 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm Weight grams 192 Front glass Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Rear material Plastic (unspecified) Frame Plastic (unspecified) IP rating IP68/69 2m for 30 minutes Colours Luminous Blue

Plume Purple Pen, Stylus support No Teardown Yes, see the video below. In the box Charger 80W charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C 5W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO’s build quality and 80W charger inbox

Android 15 – Pass+

While this phone is loaded with bloatware, it helps OPPO make a lower-cost device, and you can remove it all.

OPPO’s ColorOS 15 keeps getting better, and five OS upgrades and six years of patches are unheard of at this price.

OPPO AI is mainly done on the device. The OPPO Reno13 series features an AI Toolbox 2.0. This version provides enhanced capabilities for tasks like real-time spell checks, translations, and text rewriting.

Context-Sensitive:

The AI Toolbox is designed to be context-sensitive, meaning it understands the user’s current task and suggests relevant AI-powered tools.

AI-Powered Tools:

The AI Toolbox offers a range of tools, including AI Summary, Screen Translator, and AI Writer.

AI Assistant for Notes:

The AI Assistant for Notes provides AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion, and style variations.

Documents:

The series also includes a dedicated Documents app with AI features for professionals to summarise, edit text, or even extract charts

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1 May current UI ColorOS 15 OS upgrade policy 5 Security patch policy 6 years Bloatware AliExpress, App Market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Spacec, and many more are supposedly avoided at Steup. Other OPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google. Comment AI TOOLBOX 2.0

AI Summary

AI Rewrite

Extract Chart

Screen translator

AI Speak

AI Writer

AI Reply

AI Studio (cloud generative – cost) Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G rear camera

The 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Sony IMX766 does most of the work. To illustrate how good it is, it was the primary sensor in the 2022 OPPO Find X5 and Pro, which set records for its time—an oldie but a goodie. Add Optical Image Stabilisation, and it takes excellent pictures in daytime and office light.

The 8MP ultra-wide has decent results in good light, but loses sharpness in low light. Overall, it is really just for wide shots in good light.

The 2MP is a macro.

The video is good, but you really want to use 1080p@30 to benefit from OIS and Qualcomm EIS for shudder-free results.

Test photos

This was at 8 AM in very bright conditions. OPPO’s AI is working overtime to get definition in the shadows.

1X and given the light conditions, this is excellent. Natural colours, good foreground and background details and HDR in the foreground water.

Ultrawide and showing the sun, most cameras would be totally overexposed.

2X and excellent details.

5X abnnd everything is in focus

10X and past its useful zoom range.

(L) The Dog has a nice black face, and everything is in focus. (R) Bokeh is good, but there is a slight softening of colour and focus as AI tries to find a human face.

2MP Macro is a little soft and relies on very accurate fixed focus.

<40 lumens, and it tries hard but can’t run night into day.

Night mode brightens the scene, but at the expense of detail – look at the blue monitor screen.

OPPO Reno 13 F rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Sony IMX766 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 66 to 78.1 Stabilisation OIS/Qualcomm EIS Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor Omnivision Ovo8D Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation EIS Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2MP Sensor Unknown Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation Zoom Video max 4K@60 no OIS

1080p@60 EIS and OIS Flash LED Auto-HDR Yes Rear: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Macro, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, HI-RES, Google lens, Underwater, Doc Scanner QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

OPPO Reno 13 F 5G front camera

It takes quality selfies, with sharp details, good skin tone and good blur in portrait mode. Low light gives sharper photos than many mid-range models.

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Samsung S5KJD1 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 82 (70.5-83) Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080P@30fps Features Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, sticker, Retouch, Screen fill light

CyberShack’s take: OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the white sheep of the family – something for everyone

It took the 2024 Reno 11 F (there was no 12 F) and updated the tech, giving it a better SoC, IP69, and superb phone reception while keeping the price the same! In doing so, it increased CyberShack’s objective ratings from 77 to 84, which is impressive.

At $599, it is excellent value. If you hurry, it is $499, and you can’t beat it. Don’t underestimate the benefits of this phone’s top-rate phone signal strength.

OPPO Reno 13 F competition

There is nothing in the $400-499 field that comes close. Some 2024 runouts are tempting, like the $799 Motorola Edge 50 5G 12/256GB, 50+13+13MP, now $449.

The OPPO Reno 11 F 5G is good at $449, but spend the extra $50 for the 13 F.

If you pay $599, the Nothing (3a) is tempting, but it only has 8/128GB and IPX4. The 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is worth a look, but OPPO excels all around.

OPPO Reno 13 F Ratings

Ratings 70/100 is a pass Features 80 It’s a mid-range device with excellent battery life, city/suburb/regional/rural phone reception, and a competent camera. It’s a winner. Value 90 It is $599, but at 10/6/25 on special at $499. That makes it the $400-499 class leader. Even at $599, only the Nothing (3a) comes close, but OPPO has superior specs. Performance 80 It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price. Ease of Use 85 2+5+6 warranty/OS/security is unbeatable at this price Design 85 Very Applesque now. Rating out of 10 84 Final comment Another impressive Reno with an outstanding phone signal strength