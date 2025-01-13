TCL at CES 2025: NXTPAPER 4.0 and Smarter Connected Devices

TCL is making waves at CES 2025 with its latest innovations. The highlight is TCL NXTPAPER 4.0, a display technology designed for eye comfort and vibrant visuals. Accompanying this are the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet and TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone. These products reflect TCL’s mission to deliver smarter, user-focused devices.

NXTPAPER 4.0: A Game-Changer in Displays

TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 improves on earlier versions with advanced nano-matrix lithography. This technology enhances clarity and colour accuracy, offering ΔE<1 true colour accuracy and 100% sRGB coverage. The result is lifelike visuals, ideal for work and entertainment.

The display features blue light reduction and natural light simulation. These innovations make prolonged screen time easier on the eyes. Certified by TÜV and Eyesafe, NXTPAPER 4.0 is safe and sustainable.

Smart Eye Comfort and Personalized Eye Comfort Modes take user comfort further. These modes adjust brightness, contrast, and colour temperature based on activity, providing a tailored experience.

NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet: Comfort Meets Productivity

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet builds on the strengths of NXTPAPER 4.0. Its AI-driven display settings reduce eye strain without compromising colour. This tablet adapts to different user needs, from long work sessions to multimedia streaming.

With a sleek design and intelligent features, the tablet redefines personal technology.

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone: Innovation in Your Pocket

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G brings NXTPAPER technology to smartphones. Max Ink Mode mimics e-ink displays, perfect for reading. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals for gaming and video.

The phone also features advanced cameras and expandable storage. Designed for North America, it blends innovation with accessibility.

TCL’s CES 2025 lineup highlights its commitment to smarter, healthier tech. With TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 at the forefront, the future of display is here.

Read the official announcement here: TCL Unveils Next-Gen NXTPAPER 4.0 Display Technology at CES 2025

