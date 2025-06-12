Sonos Ace update brings dual-listener to TV and TrueCinema 3D sound

The Sonos Ace update brings dual-listener capabilities and enhances its TrueCinema 3D sound, offering a spatial movie experience inside your head.

Now, before you rush out and buy these excellent headphones, a caveat: You might be able to get them for $499 ($200 off retail), but if you want to use them as more than Bluetooth/USB/3.5mm ANC headphones, you need to link them to a Sonos soundbar (Ray, Beam Gen 1/2, Arc/SL/Ultra). This adds Dolby Atmos processing, TV audio swap, and dynamic head tracking.

To be clear, when using the Sonos Ace (now supporting two pairs), the soundbar does not play sound. This remains the single most disappointing issue for Sonos users who fervently hoped at launch that this would happen. A year later, it appears not.

Sonos Ace Update June 2025

Personal Home Theatre for Two: When connected to a Sonos soundbar, two listeners can hear the same TV audio in sync.

Realistic Surround Sound: TrueCinema technology understands the dynamics of your space, acoustically treats it, and makes it sound like you have a beautifully tuned 3D audio system right in your headphones.

Enhanced Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation now adapts to your hair, glasses, and hats in real-time using advanced sensors to compensate for sound leaks.

Smoother, More Natural Calling: Supports high-resolution calls and SideTone, which allows you to hear a bit of your voice during calls while ANC is on.

Read

Sonos Ace Update, Sonos Ace Update, Sonos Ace Update