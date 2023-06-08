Best Android Phones 2023 – $200 to $2000 (guide June 2023 update)

Most of the 2023 models have been released, and there are some gems in our Best Android Phones 2023.

This list is not quite complete. It generally does not include earlier 2022 models runout models sold by authorised retailers and Telcos. We do not include grey market – Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide). Nor do we recommend refurbished phones – read Buying a second-hand or refurbished phone. Bargain or other person’s problem.

A few things are clear from Best Android Phones 2023

Prices have generally risen 10-20%, but smartphone sales are stagnant, so there are a few bargains out there. It pays to wait for Black Friday and other seasonal discounts.

Smartphone component supply has improved, but we are seeing more using lower-cost camera sensors and processors and more not supplying a charger inbox – Samsung, Apple, Nokia and Google Pixel. Vote with your wallet and buy a decent third-party GaN charger from Anker, Belkin, or ALogic but make sure they have the RCM C-Tick mark certified for use here.

The overall 2023 range is much smaller than 2022. Motorola is the exception and has phones in most brackets.

Run-out sales for 2022 are almost over. Most 2023 models are incremental upgrades; you don’t lose much by buying last year’s model.

Warranty is still a huge issue. Look for at least a 24-month warranty

And operating system upgrades and security patch support time is becoming more important.

The great Chinese made phone debate

Unnamed Chinese smartphone makers paid certain unspecified IT media to throw mud on the BBK Group – OPPO, Vivo, Realme (and more sub-brands you don’t see here). Outrageous claims of smartphone spying, Australian tax avoidance, and dirty deals were spread thick with no regard for the truth. BBK wisely decided not to add oxygen to the fire.

We wrote a factual article Are Chinese-made smartphones spying on me? It shows that apart from some of Samsung’s premium phones, every phone from every brand sold here is made in China. Your real enemy is Apps like TikTok, Facebook, Zoom, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and thousands more that plant cookies and trackers, offering a free service in return for massive data harvesting.

Notes:

Prices are recommended retail (from the JB Hi-Fi website) and exclude any specials or Telco plans. Harvey Norman will price match.

Review units were not offered to CyberShack by TCL. Nokia has just started.

We do not review Apple products – this is an Android and Windows review site.

Best Android phones 2023 –

2023 is the year of lower-cost components to meet prices. (If a price is in brackets, it is normal RRP)

<$200, and most are 4G, Wi-Fi N, and 32GB, no NFC and run 32-bit Android (slower)

Winner: Motorola g22 by a long way for squeezing in 128GB and a quad rear camera.

Don’t forget the Nokia range of feature phones at Harvey Norman, including the classic Nokia 8210 4G and 2660 Flip.

<$300, and all are 4G, Wi-Fi N, 64GB/128GB (we exclude 32GB models)

Winner: OPPO A76 is the winner with a better warranty.

<$400, and we are in 5G territory (you can still use a 4G plan)

A very crowded segment and little between them.

Winner: Mototola G62 5G. Runner-up OPPO A78.

Motorola G62 OPPO A78

<$500

Winner: Motorola Edge 30 Neo is a real bargain.

<$600

Winner: Motorola Eddge 30 Fusion is outstanding. And it is an Edge series meaning longer operating system upgrades, security patches and a 2-year warranty. The OPPO Find X5 Lite is very tempting too.

<$700

While both are good, the winner by a considerable margin is the Motorola Edge 30 with longer operating system upgrades, security patches and a 2-year warranty.

<$800

$749 Google Pixel 6a – a smaller, more affordable 6, 128GB 5G (2022 and replaced by Pixel 7a at the same price)

$749 Google Pixel 7a 128GB 5G (2023)

$749 ($949) Samsung S21 FE 128GB 5G (2022) 256GB Us $849 ($1049)

The winner is the Google Pixel 7a.

Pixel 7a shares all Pixel 7 design ques.

<$900

Winner: Draw

OPPO Reno8 Edge 30

Winner in this category but, overall, the sweet spot for the Edge 30 series. Read Which Motorola Edge 30 is for you? A detailed comparison of the five models.

<$1000

By the time you get to this price bracket, there is not much between them. The OPPO FindX5 is the winner, But the ThinkPhone by Motorola is extremely good value and the Pixel 7 for its superb computational photography. The Razr is excellent value – it is on run-out.

<$1100

The clear winner is the OPO Reno8 Pro for its camera system..

<$1200

Winner: OPPO FindX5 Pro. Runner up Google Pixel 7

Left to right – Pro, X5, Lite

<$1300

$1249 ($1449) Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB 5G

$1299 Google Pixel 7 Pro – high-class, 128GB, 5G (256GB version $1499)

Winner: Google Pixel 7 Pro, although the Samsung S23 is pretty good.

<$1400

$1399 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 256GB 5G Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone

Winner: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

<$1500

While we like the Samsung Flip4, it is outclassed by the OPPO FindN2 Flip. Flip is not for everyone.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23+. Runner Up Google Pixel 7 Pro.

<$1600

Since no flagship has a microSD, you need to buy as much storage as possible. The Pixel series does not support mountable external USB-C SSD storage.

<$1700

$1649 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, 256GB

$1649 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB 5G

<$1800

$1749 ($1999) Samsung S23 Ultra 256GB 5G Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – the world’s best smartphone

<$1900

$1849 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, 512GB

The Samsung S23 Ultra is an exceptional phone with S Pen, IP68, a terrific camera and style. You will be very happy.

<$2000

$1948 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB 5G

<$2200

None

<$2500

$2449 ($2649) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TTB 5G

CyberShack’s view – there are some gems in Best Android phones 2023

We will update the list for 2023 as new models arrive. Our database allows us to compare specs and assess the top phones.

At this time, Motorola (owned by Lenovo) has climbed to the class-leading brand with its exceptional Edge 30 series and pretty good G and E-series. It seems to be able to do no wrong with a decent warranty and OS support policy.

OPPO is the best all-around brand for quality, warranty, local support and customer satisfaction. OPPO also owns Realme, and Vivo is another BBK sibling, so they are all pretty good.

Samsung is the safe choice, and its phones are made in Vietnam or South Korea. Although it is outclassed in many categories, you will not regret the purchase of any model.

