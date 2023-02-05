OPPO A17 – as low as you can go (Smartphone review)

The OPPO A17 is an entry-level phone with good functionality and value if you only need a reliable, low-cost device.

It is a phone that would have been <$200, but inflation, US dollar strength, and COVID supply chain issues push this to RRP $259.

To do that and not compromise on build quality (yes, you want it to last a few years), a low-powered processor, micro-USB 10W charging (USB-C PD charging costs much more), no NFC, no buds (it has a 32.5mm jack), no bumper case, and mono speaker.

On the plus side, it has a 5000mAh battery, a decent bright screen, 4/64GB/dedicated microSD, Dual SIM, a creditable 50MP/2MP camera, 64-bit Android 12 with two years of security patches and a 2-year warranty.

Our retail spies say its nearest competitor is the $229 Motorola e32 4G 64GB – cheap as chips and just as satisfying, and there is considerable upsell to the unlocked OPPO A57s 4G on sale at $279.

Australian Review: OPPO A17, CHP2477, 4G, 4/64GB, dual-sim and dedicated micro-SD

Website Product page Price $259 Colours Midnight Black | Lake Blue From Authorised retailers JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Warranty 2-years ACL Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

First Impression – another glass slab – nothing to see here

Glass slabs (a glass screen, plastic frame and PMMA (acrylic or similar) plastic back are the lowest-cost way to deliver features. This is a well-made slab with a light leather-grain patterned PMMA back.

It has the usual OPPO power button (Fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker on the right side. On the bottom is a 3.5mm 4-pole audio jack, a mono down-firing speaker and a micro-USB power/data connector, which is so yesterday but saves money over including USB-C PD circuitry.

Screen – 6.56”, 1612 x 720, 8-bit/16.7m, 60Hz, A-Si LCD and Panda Glass protection – Pass

It is the screen you expect for the price and the same as the. It shares many specs with this model, which is only available on a mobile plan from Konec.

Maximum nits are 600 (in a 2% window) and typically around 350 at full brightness. But lower-cost LCD screens are not very daylight readable, affecting things like trying to frame photos or read messages in bright light.

Summary: Bright and colourful.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G35 – Passable

This is a three-year-old, 12nm, eight-core processor well outclassed by the Qualcomm entry-level SD4XX series even back then. This accounts for most of the savings on this handset.

It is slow. Apps can take seconds to open, and the Geekbench single/multi-core score is 171/1037 (we feel a usable phone starts around 500/1500).

It will not run OpenCL or Vulkan GPU tests and falls over in GFX Bench T-Rex and Manhattan tests. Simply put, the GPU is not for gaming.

The 64GB (39B free) storage is eMMC 5.1 and is slow – CPDT sequential read/ write is 202/123Mbps. A micro-SD card (to 1TB) is 80/27MBps. It will accept an external micro-USB flash drive (maximum size unknown but likely 64GB) but not external SSDs at 24/7MBps.

Throttling loses 9% of its power under load over 15 minutes with a maximum of 96,375 GIPS, an average of 91,363 and a minimum of 72,292. It is not a powerhouse – a reasonable SD4XX processor has closer to 150,000 GIPS.

Comms Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 but no NFC – Passable

All are fit for purpose. Wi-Fi is a maximum of 433Mbps, keeping the 5GHz signal to 10m from the router.

BT is 5.3 but does not support Google Swift Pair (nor, we presume, multi-point).

GPS has about a 10-metre accuracy, and in-car navigation/recalculation at highway speed can be tricky.

Phone – Pass for city/suburb use

MediaTek modems generally don’t find more than the closest tower – this is no different. If you want better phone coverage, look for Qualcomm-equipped phones.

Battery – suitable for a day or two – Pass+

The MediaTek 12nm SoC is quite power-hungry under load but lasts well under light loads.

5V/2A/10W, 0-100% charge: 3 hours, 7 minutes

PC Mark 3 Modern Office Battery (typical use): 18 hours

Accubattery: 16 hours 12 minutes

Video loop: 13 hours

GFX Manhattan – would not run

GFX T-Rex – would not run

Drain – idle: 250-300mA

Drain 100% load: 1500mA

100-0% full load: 5 hours

Under typical use, you should get two days of battery life, but the 12nm SoC sucks battery under load, reducing that to 5 hours.

Sound – for clear voice only

It has a single amplifier that drives the mono earpiece in phone mode, if in hand-free or music mode and a down-firing bottom speaker.

The maximum volume is 80dB (average). It has no low- or mid-bass, very little high-bass, and recessed treble, making this a Mid sound signature: (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.

It has no sound stage (it is mono), and Real Original Sound pre-sets do nothing.

A single mic means no noise cancelling, but it is acceptable for indoor hands-free use.

Bluetooth 5.0 has SBC and AAC codecs (not aptX as claimed, as it does not use a Qualcomm SoC), and earphone performance is quite good and loud. The 3.5mm jack outputs analogue sound, and it is quite clean.

Build – better than many and 2-year warranty – Pass+

Toughened Panda glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 12 – unusual at this price – Pass+

A-series get two years of security patches, and it is unlikely this will get an OS upgrade. OPPO has improved security patch updates – this has December 2022 for a January review.

ColorOS is a light touch over Android and is easy to use.

OPPO A17 Camera – Good in day and office light – Pass

It has a 50MP sensor that bins (4:1) to 12.5MP. Binning means it takes the best pixels and uses AI to create a better image. The 2MP sensor is to judge depth to about 10 metres, but as it lacks a portrait/bokeh mode, we wonder if it does anything.

But AI depends on processor strength, and the MediaTek SoC does not have enough to make a significant difference with this 50MP sensor. It takes decent pictures in day or office light but is inadequate in low light.

1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.

2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background

5X Day: Don’t go there

Ultra-wide: Not applicable

Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good

Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good

Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.

Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.

Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.

1X – Good overall shot but noisy trees in background

2X – as above

5X – decent foreground detail and colour bit background is very noisy.

There is no portrait/bokeh mode. There is no dedicated macro but the primary sensor suffices.

<40 lumens and it struggles with details and dynamic range.

Night Mode and AI messes this up nicely – trying for detail but losing almost all dynamic range.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A17 is all about value

After we test everything, we know the compromises, if any, to make a smartphone to a price.

The only real compromise is the slow MediaTek Helio G35 processor and its impact on 4G modem antenna signal strength and AI post-processing photo enhancement. The other items, like micro-USB charging, can be overlooked.

The slow processor is evidenced by the lag between opening and launching apps – it is not bad but noticeable. The 50MP binned to 12.5MP sensor would shine with a more powerful processor. Photos are better than social media standards but lack some dynamic range.

Ultimately, it is an unlocked 4G phone at a low cost. Its strengths are OPPO’s build quality, warranty, and support.

Rating Explanation

Note: If a low-cost phone scores over 70/100, it is pretty good for the price.

Features: 80 – it has everything you need except NFC.

Value: 80 – It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better.

Performance: 70 – it is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards.

Ease of Use: 90 – OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support.

Design: 80 – another glass and PMMA slab.

Total 80/100

General

Brand OPPO Model A17 Model Number CPH2447 Price Base 4/64 Price base $249 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Entry-level Website https://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a17/ From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi. Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 1-5 February 2023 Ambient temp 25° Release Sep-22

Screen

Size 6.56″ Type A-SI LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D FLAT Resolution 1612 x 720 PPI 269 Ratio 20:09 Screen to Body % 84.2 Colours bits 8-bit/ 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical test 480 (tested 462) Nits max, test 600 (tested 594) Contrast 1500:1 (tested 1330:1) sRGB 100% sRGB (Gentle) DCI-P3 100% DCI-P3 of 8-bit (Vivid) Rec.2020 or other N/ A Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/ A HDR Level No SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known N/ A Daylight readable Not for direct sunlight Always on Display N/ A Edge display N/ A Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L3 for HD SDR playback Gaming 40fps at best Screen protection Panda Glass MN228 Comment Bright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G35

https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones-2/mediatek-helio-g35 nm 12 Cores eight (4×2.3GHz & 4×1.8GHz) Modem MT 4G AI TOPS Estimate <3 Geekbench 5 Single-core 171 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1037 Like Lower than any Qualcomm SD4XX GPU IMG GE8320 @ 680MHz GPU Test Open CL N/A Like Slow Vulcan Would not run RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4X 1600 plus up to 4GB virtual expansion Storage, free, type 64GB eMMC 5.1 (39GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB (dedicated) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 202 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 123 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 80/27 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 24/7 Comment Nearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general phone use Throttle test Max GIPS 96375 Average GIPS 91353 Minimum GIPS 72,292 % Throttle 9% CPU Temp 50% Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -26/433 Test 5m -46/433 Test 10m -50/433 BT Type 5.3 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC No Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Pseudo – provided by SoC e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Minimal sensor range affects accuracy.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7,8,20,28 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/ A Comment N/ A mmWave N/ A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 21.9/24.3/29 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -79 to -81/2-15pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Powerful reception signal but cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.

Battery

mAh 5000mAH approx Charger, type, supplied 5V/2A/10W supplied PD, QC level 10W only, but you can use any PD charger that has a 5V/2A output Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz) Charge % 30mins 10% Charge 0-100% 3 hours 10 minutes

Does not support PD fast charge Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 3 hours 7 minutes (10W) Video loop 50%, aeroplane 13 hours PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex Would not run Drain 100-0% full load screen on mA full load 1000-1500mA mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Two days of typical use Comment For the price, we expect USB-C, not micro-USB. We know the SoC can charge at 30W, but it has not been enabled as it has in the A57s (same SoC)

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP MT Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes. 3.5mm cable earphones lack volume. BT Codecs SBC, AAC (claims aptX, but this is missing) Multipoint No Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real Original Sound Technology EQ

Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music Mics 1 – no noise cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 70 Ring 77 Alarm 79 Notifications 70 Earpiece 55 Hands-free A single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside. BT headphones Reasonable L/R separation and good volume

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Nil Low Mid 200-400Hz Build to flat Mid

4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid

1-2kHz Flat Low Treble

2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble

4-6kHz Decline to 20kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. Soundstage None – it is mono Comment At this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. It is too tinny for most music genres.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 Weight grams 189 Front glass Panda MN228 Rear material Supposed leather look plastic Frame Plastic IP rating IPX4 Colours Midnight Black

Lake Blue Pen, Stylus support No

Inbox

Charger 5V/2A/10W USB cable USB-A to micro-USB 2A cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Low-cost device – we don’t expect more.

OS

Android 12 Security patch date UI ColorOS 12.1 OS upgrade policy No OS upgrade Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress/ Amazon/ Booking.com/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ O Relax/ PUBG/ Soloop Cui/ TikTok/ and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Other Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use

Security

Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

Camera – OPPO A17

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus AF Open loop motor f-stop 1.8 um .6 bins to 1.29 FOV° (stated, actual) 77 (66-78) Stabilisation No Zoom 5X digital Rear 3 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default) Flash Single LED Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Yes, but not enough AI power to be effective

Front- OPPO A17

MP 5 Sensor Samsung SK5E9Y but likely OmniVision OV5675 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 76.8 (65.6-77.3) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom N/A Video max 1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default) Features HDR Comment 1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.

2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background

5X Day: Don’t go there

Ultra-wide: Not applicable

Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good

Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good

Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.

Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.

Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.

Ratings

Features 80 It has everything you need except NFC. Value 80 It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better. Performance 70 It is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards. Ease of Use 90 OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support. Design 80 Another glass and PMMA slab. Rating out of 10 8 Final comment This would have been a <$199 phone last year, but the Aussie dollar and COVID-related costs have increased the price. As far as a serviceable smartphone, it is good value, provided you have budget performance expectations.

OPPO A17, CHP2477, 4G, 4/64GB, dual-sim and dedicated micro-SD $259 8 Features 8.0/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 7.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Android 12 and two years of patches

Bright, 720p, 60Hz screen

Good battery life but slow 3hr+ charge

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Average camera - better than social media class Cons Not for gamers (don't expect it to be)

Not really for a $249 device

Micro-USB is so yesterday

