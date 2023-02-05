OPPO A17 – as low as you can go (Smartphone review)

The OPPO A17 is an entry-level phone with good functionality and value if you only need a reliable, low-cost device.

It is a phone that would have been <$200, but inflation, US dollar strength, and COVID supply chain issues push this to RRP $259.

To do that and not compromise on build quality (yes, you want it to last a few years), a low-powered processor, micro-USB 10W charging (USB-C PD charging costs much more), no NFC, no buds (it has a 32.5mm jack), no bumper case, and mono speaker.

On the plus side, it has a 5000mAh battery, a decent bright screen, 4/64GB/dedicated microSD, Dual SIM, a creditable 50MP/2MP camera, 64-bit Android 12 with two years of security patches and a 2-year warranty.

Our retail spies say its nearest competitor is the $229 Motorola e32 4G 64GB – cheap as chips and just as satisfying, and there is considerable upsell to the unlocked OPPO A57s 4G on sale at $279.

Australian Review: OPPO A17, CHP2477, 4G, 4/64GB, dual-sim and dedicated micro-SD

Website
Price$259
ColoursMidnight Black | Lake Blue
FromAuthorised retailers JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys,
Warranty2-years ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
More

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below.  You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

First Impression – another glass slab – nothing to see here

Glass slabs (a glass screen, plastic frame and PMMA (acrylic or similar) plastic back are the lowest-cost way to deliver features. This is a well-made slab with a light leather-grain patterned PMMA back.

It has the usual OPPO power button (Fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker on the right side. On the bottom is a 3.5mm 4-pole audio jack, a mono down-firing speaker and a micro-USB power/data connector, which is so yesterday but saves money over including USB-C PD circuitry.

Screen – 6.56”, 1612 x 720, 8-bit/16.7m, 60Hz, A-Si LCD and Panda Glass protection – Pass

It is the screen you expect for the price and the same as the. It shares many specs with this model, which is only available on a mobile plan from Konec.

Maximum nits are 600 (in a 2% window) and typically around 350 at full brightness. But lower-cost LCD screens are not very daylight readable, affecting things like trying to frame photos or read messages in bright light.

Summary: Bright and colourful.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G35 – Passable

This is a three-year-old, 12nm, eight-core processor well outclassed by the Qualcomm entry-level SD4XX series even back then. This accounts for most of the savings on this handset.

It is slow. Apps can take seconds to open, and the Geekbench single/multi-core score is 171/1037 (we feel a usable phone starts around 500/1500).

It will not run OpenCL or Vulkan GPU tests and falls over in GFX Bench T-Rex and Manhattan tests. Simply put, the GPU is not for gaming.

The 64GB (39B free) storage is eMMC 5.1 and is slow – CPDT sequential read/ write is 202/123Mbps. A micro-SD card (to 1TB) is 80/27MBps. It will accept an external micro-USB flash drive (maximum size unknown but likely 64GB) but not external SSDs at 24/7MBps.

Throttling loses 9% of its power under load over 15 minutes with a maximum of 96,375 GIPS, an average of 91,363 and a minimum of 72,292. It is not a powerhouse – a reasonable SD4XX processor has closer to 150,000 GIPS.

Comms Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 but no NFC – Passable

All are fit for purpose. Wi-Fi is a maximum of 433Mbps, keeping the 5GHz signal to 10m from the router.

BT is 5.3 but does not support Google Swift Pair (nor, we presume, multi-point).

GPS has about a 10-metre accuracy, and in-car navigation/recalculation at highway speed can be tricky.

Phone – Pass for city/suburb use

MediaTek modems generally don’t find more than the closest tower – this is no different. If you want better phone coverage, look for Qualcomm-equipped phones.

Battery – suitable for a day or two – Pass+

The MediaTek 12nm SoC is quite power-hungry under load but lasts well under light loads.

  • 5V/2A/10W, 0-100% charge: 3 hours, 7 minutes
  • PC Mark 3 Modern Office Battery (typical use): 18 hours
  • Accubattery: 16 hours 12 minutes
  • Video loop: 13 hours
  • GFX Manhattan – would not run
  • GFX T-Rex – would not run
  • Drain – idle: 250-300mA
  • Drain 100% load: 1500mA
  • 100-0% full load: 5 hours

Under typical use, you should get two days of battery life, but the 12nm SoC sucks battery under load, reducing that to 5 hours.

Sound – for clear voice only

It has a single amplifier that drives the mono earpiece in phone mode, if in hand-free or music mode and a down-firing bottom speaker.

The maximum volume is 80dB (average). It has no low- or mid-bass, very little high-bass, and recessed treble, making this a Mid sound signature: (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.

It has no sound stage (it is mono), and Real Original Sound pre-sets do nothing.

A single mic means no noise cancelling, but it is acceptable for indoor hands-free use.

Bluetooth 5.0 has SBC and AAC codecs (not aptX as claimed, as it does not use a Qualcomm SoC), and earphone performance is quite good and loud. The 3.5mm jack outputs analogue sound, and it is quite clean.

Build – better than many and 2-year warranty – Pass+

Toughened Panda glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 12 – unusual at this price – Pass+

A-series get two years of security patches, and it is unlikely this will get an OS upgrade. OPPO has improved security patch updates – this has December 2022 for a January review.

ColorOS is a light touch over Android and is easy to use.

OPPO A17 Camera – Good in day and office light – Pass

It has a 50MP sensor that bins (4:1) to 12.5MP. Binning means it takes the best pixels and uses AI to create a better image. The 2MP sensor is to judge depth to about 10 metres, but as it lacks a portrait/bokeh mode, we wonder if it does anything.

But AI depends on processor strength, and the MediaTek SoC does not have enough to make a significant difference with this 50MP sensor. It takes decent pictures in day or office light but is inadequate in low light.

  • 1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.
  • 2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background
  • 5X Day: Don’t go there
  • Ultra-wide: Not applicable
  • Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good
  • Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good
  • Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.
  • Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.
  • Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.
OPPO A17
1X – Good overall shot but noisy trees in background
OPPO A17
2X – as above
OPPO A17
5X – decent foreground detail and colour bit background is very noisy.
There is no portrait/bokeh mode.
There is no dedicated macro but the primary sensor suffices.
OPPO A17
<40 lumens and it struggles with details and dynamic range.
Night Mode and AI messes this up nicely – trying for detail but losing almost all dynamic range.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A17 is all about value

After we test everything, we know the compromises, if any, to make a smartphone to a price.

The only real compromise is the slow MediaTek Helio G35 processor and its impact on 4G modem antenna signal strength and AI post-processing photo enhancement. The other items, like micro-USB charging, can be overlooked.

The slow processor is evidenced by the lag between opening and launching apps – it is not bad but noticeable. The 50MP binned to 12.5MP sensor would shine with a more powerful processor. Photos are better than social media standards but lack some dynamic range.

Ultimately, it is an unlocked 4G phone at a low cost. Its strengths are OPPO’s build quality, warranty, and support.

Rating Explanation

Note: If a low-cost phone scores over 70/100, it is pretty good for the price.

  • Features: 80 – it has everything you need except NFC.
  • Value: 80 – It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better.
  • Performance: 70 – it is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support.
  • Design: 80 – another glass and PMMA slab.
  • Total 80/100

General

BrandOPPO
ModelA17
Model NumberCPH2447
Price Base4/64
   Price base$249
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierEntry-level
Websitehttps://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a17/
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi. Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
Test date1-5 February 2023
Ambient temp25°
ReleaseSep-22

Screen

Size6.56″
TypeA-SI LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFLAT
Resolution1612 x 720
PPI269
Ratio20:09
Screen to Body %84.2
Colours bits8-bit/ 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical test480 (tested 462)
Nits max, test600 (tested 594)
Contrast1500:1 (tested 1330:1)
sRGB100% sRGB (Gentle)
DCI-P3100% DCI-P3 of 8-bit (Vivid)
Rec.2020 or otherN/ A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/ A
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownN/ A
Daylight readableNot for direct sunlight
Always on DisplayN/ A
Edge displayN/ A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML3 for HD SDR playback
Gaming40fps at best
Screen protectionPanda Glass MN228
CommentBright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Helio G35
https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones-2/mediatek-helio-g35
nm12
Coreseight (4×2.3GHz & 4×1.8GHz)
ModemMT 4G
AI TOPSEstimate <3
Geekbench 5 Single-core171
Geekbench 5 multi-core1037
LikeLower than any Qualcomm SD4XX
GPUIMG GE8320 @ 680MHz
GPU Test
Open CLN/A
LikeSlow
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4X 1600 plus up to 4GB virtual expansion
Storage, free, type64GB eMMC 5.1 (39GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB (dedicated)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps202
CPDT internal seq. write MBps123
CPDT microSD read, write MBps80/27
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps24/7
CommentNearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general  phone use
Throttle test
Max GIPS96375
Average GIPS91353
Minimum GIPS72,292
% Throttle9%
CPU Temp50%
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-26/433
Test 5m-46/433
Test 10m-50/433
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCNo
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroPseudo – provided by SoC
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentMinimal sensor range affects accuracy.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7,8,20,28
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/ A
CommentN/ A
mmWaveN/ A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms21.9/24.3/29
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-79 to -81/2-15pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentPowerful reception signal but cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.

Battery

mAh5000mAH approx
Charger, type, supplied5V/2A/10W supplied
 PD, QC level10W only, but you can use any PD charger that has a 5V/2A output
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz)
   Charge % 30mins10%
   Charge 0-100%3 hours 10 minutes
Does not support PD fast charge
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A3 hours 7 minutes (10W)
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane13 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-RexWould not run
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on
   mA full load1000-1500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useTwo days of typical use
CommentFor the price, we expect USB-C, not micro-USB. We know the SoC can charge at 30W, but it has not been enabled as it has in the A57s (same SoC)

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
TuningNo
AMPMT
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes. 3.5mm cable earphones lack volume.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC (claims aptX, but this is missing)
MultipointNo
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
Mics1 – no noise cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)70
   Ring77
   Alarm79
   Notifications70
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeA single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
   BT headphonesReasonable L/R separation and good volume

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzNil
Low Mid 200-400HzBuild to flat
Mid
4000-1000Hz		Flat
High-Mid
1-2kHz		Flat
Low Treble
2-4kHz		Flat
Mid Treble
4-6kHz		Decline to 20kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
   SoundstageNone – it is mono
CommentAt this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. It is too tinny for most music genres.

Build

Size (H X W x D)164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3
Weight grams189
Front glassPanda MN228
Rear materialSupposed leather look plastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIPX4
ColoursMidnight Black
Lake Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo

Inbox

   Charger5V/2A/10W
   USB cableUSB-A to micro-USB 2A cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentLow-cost device – we don’t expect more.

OS

Android12
Security patch date
UIColorOS 12.1
OS upgrade policyNo OS upgrade
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareA little too much – AliExpress/ Amazon/ Booking.com/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ O Relax/ PUBG/ Soloop Cui/ TikTok/ and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
Other
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use

Security

Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 8/ 10 test
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

Camera – OPPO A17

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusAF Open loop motor
   f-stop1.8
   um.6 bins to 1.29
  FOV° (stated, actual)77 (66-78)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom5X digital
Rear 3Depth
   MP2
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default)
   FlashSingle LED
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeYes, but not enough AI power to be effective

Front- OPPO A17

  MP5
   SensorSamsung SK5E9Y but likely OmniVision OV5675
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)76.8 (65.6-77.3)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomN/A
   Video max1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default)
    FeaturesHDR
Comment1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.
2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background
5X Day: Don’t go there
Ultra-wide: Not applicable
Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good
Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good
Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?
Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.
Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.
Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.

Ratings

Features80
It has everything you need except NFC.
Value80
It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better.
Performance70
It is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards.
Ease of Use90
OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support.
Design80
Another glass and PMMA slab.
Rating out of 108
Final commentThis would have been a <$199 phone last year, but the Aussie dollar and COVID-related costs have increased the price. As far as a serviceable smartphone, it is good value, provided you have budget performance expectations.

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 7.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Android 12 and two years of patches
  • Bright, 720p, 60Hz screen
  • Good battery life but slow 3hr+ charge
  • Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
  • Average camera - better than social media class

Cons

  • Not for gamers (don't expect it to be)
  • Not really for a $249 device
  • Micro-USB is so yesterday


