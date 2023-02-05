OPPO A17 – as low as you can go (Smartphone review)
The OPPO A17 is an entry-level phone with good functionality and value if you only need a reliable, low-cost device.
It is a phone that would have been <$200, but inflation, US dollar strength, and COVID supply chain issues push this to RRP $259.
To do that and not compromise on build quality (yes, you want it to last a few years), a low-powered processor, micro-USB 10W charging (USB-C PD charging costs much more), no NFC, no buds (it has a 32.5mm jack), no bumper case, and mono speaker.
On the plus side, it has a 5000mAh battery, a decent bright screen, 4/64GB/dedicated microSD, Dual SIM, a creditable 50MP/2MP camera, 64-bit Android 12 with two years of security patches and a 2-year warranty.
Our retail spies say its nearest competitor is the $229 Motorola e32 4G 64GB – cheap as chips and just as satisfying, and there is considerable upsell to the unlocked OPPO A57s 4G on sale at $279.
Australian Review: OPPO A17, CHP2477, 4G, 4/64GB, dual-sim and dedicated micro-SD
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.
First Impression – another glass slab – nothing to see here
Glass slabs (a glass screen, plastic frame and PMMA (acrylic or similar) plastic back are the lowest-cost way to deliver features. This is a well-made slab with a light leather-grain patterned PMMA back.
It has the usual OPPO power button (Fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker on the right side. On the bottom is a 3.5mm 4-pole audio jack, a mono down-firing speaker and a micro-USB power/data connector, which is so yesterday but saves money over including USB-C PD circuitry.
Screen – 6.56”, 1612 x 720, 8-bit/16.7m, 60Hz, A-Si LCD and Panda Glass protection – Pass
It is the screen you expect for the price and the same as the. It shares many specs with this model, which is only available on a mobile plan from Konec.
Maximum nits are 600 (in a 2% window) and typically around 350 at full brightness. But lower-cost LCD screens are not very daylight readable, affecting things like trying to frame photos or read messages in bright light.
Summary: Bright and colourful.
Processor – MediaTek Helio G35 – Passable
This is a three-year-old, 12nm, eight-core processor well outclassed by the Qualcomm entry-level SD4XX series even back then. This accounts for most of the savings on this handset.
It is slow. Apps can take seconds to open, and the Geekbench single/multi-core score is 171/1037 (we feel a usable phone starts around 500/1500).
It will not run OpenCL or Vulkan GPU tests and falls over in GFX Bench T-Rex and Manhattan tests. Simply put, the GPU is not for gaming.
The 64GB (39B free) storage is eMMC 5.1 and is slow – CPDT sequential read/ write is 202/123Mbps. A micro-SD card (to 1TB) is 80/27MBps. It will accept an external micro-USB flash drive (maximum size unknown but likely 64GB) but not external SSDs at 24/7MBps.
Throttling loses 9% of its power under load over 15 minutes with a maximum of 96,375 GIPS, an average of 91,363 and a minimum of 72,292. It is not a powerhouse – a reasonable SD4XX processor has closer to 150,000 GIPS.
Comms Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 but no NFC – Passable
All are fit for purpose. Wi-Fi is a maximum of 433Mbps, keeping the 5GHz signal to 10m from the router.
BT is 5.3 but does not support Google Swift Pair (nor, we presume, multi-point).
GPS has about a 10-metre accuracy, and in-car navigation/recalculation at highway speed can be tricky.
Phone – Pass for city/suburb use
MediaTek modems generally don’t find more than the closest tower – this is no different. If you want better phone coverage, look for Qualcomm-equipped phones.
Battery – suitable for a day or two – Pass+
The MediaTek 12nm SoC is quite power-hungry under load but lasts well under light loads.
- 5V/2A/10W, 0-100% charge: 3 hours, 7 minutes
- PC Mark 3 Modern Office Battery (typical use): 18 hours
- Accubattery: 16 hours 12 minutes
- Video loop: 13 hours
- GFX Manhattan – would not run
- GFX T-Rex – would not run
- Drain – idle: 250-300mA
- Drain 100% load: 1500mA
- 100-0% full load: 5 hours
Under typical use, you should get two days of battery life, but the 12nm SoC sucks battery under load, reducing that to 5 hours.
Sound – for clear voice only
It has a single amplifier that drives the mono earpiece in phone mode, if in hand-free or music mode and a down-firing bottom speaker.
The maximum volume is 80dB (average). It has no low- or mid-bass, very little high-bass, and recessed treble, making this a Mid sound signature: (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
It has no sound stage (it is mono), and Real Original Sound pre-sets do nothing.
A single mic means no noise cancelling, but it is acceptable for indoor hands-free use.
Bluetooth 5.0 has SBC and AAC codecs (not aptX as claimed, as it does not use a Qualcomm SoC), and earphone performance is quite good and loud. The 3.5mm jack outputs analogue sound, and it is quite clean.
Build – better than many and 2-year warranty – Pass+
Toughened Panda glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.
Android 12 – unusual at this price – Pass+
A-series get two years of security patches, and it is unlikely this will get an OS upgrade. OPPO has improved security patch updates – this has December 2022 for a January review.
ColorOS is a light touch over Android and is easy to use.
OPPO A17 Camera – Good in day and office light – Pass
It has a 50MP sensor that bins (4:1) to 12.5MP. Binning means it takes the best pixels and uses AI to create a better image. The 2MP sensor is to judge depth to about 10 metres, but as it lacks a portrait/bokeh mode, we wonder if it does anything.
But AI depends on processor strength, and the MediaTek SoC does not have enough to make a significant difference with this 50MP sensor. It takes decent pictures in day or office light but is inadequate in low light.
- 1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.
- 2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background
- 5X Day: Don’t go there
- Ultra-wide: Not applicable
- Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good
- Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good
- Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.
- Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.
- Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO A17 is all about value
After we test everything, we know the compromises, if any, to make a smartphone to a price.
The only real compromise is the slow MediaTek Helio G35 processor and its impact on 4G modem antenna signal strength and AI post-processing photo enhancement. The other items, like micro-USB charging, can be overlooked.
The slow processor is evidenced by the lag between opening and launching apps – it is not bad but noticeable. The 50MP binned to 12.5MP sensor would shine with a more powerful processor. Photos are better than social media standards but lack some dynamic range.
Ultimately, it is an unlocked 4G phone at a low cost. Its strengths are OPPO’s build quality, warranty, and support.
Rating Explanation
Note: If a low-cost phone scores over 70/100, it is pretty good for the price.
- Features: 80 – it has everything you need except NFC.
- Value: 80 – It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better.
- Performance: 70 – it is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards.
- Ease of Use: 90 – OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support.
- Design: 80 – another glass and PMMA slab.
- Total 80/100
General
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|A17
|Model Number
|CPH2447
|Price Base
|4/64
|Price base
|$249
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Entry-level
|Website
|https://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a17/
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi. Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|Test date
|1-5 February 2023
|Ambient temp
|25°
|Release
|Sep-22
Screen
|Size
|6.56″
|Type
|A-SI LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|FLAT
|Resolution
|1612 x 720
|PPI
|269
|Ratio
|20:09
|Screen to Body %
|84.2
|Colours bits
|8-bit/ 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical test
|480 (tested 462)
|Nits max, test
|600 (tested 594)
|Contrast
|1500:1 (tested 1330:1)
|sRGB
|100% sRGB (Gentle)
|DCI-P3
|100% DCI-P3 of 8-bit (Vivid)
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/ A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/ A
|HDR Level
|No
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|N/ A
|Daylight readable
|Not for direct sunlight
|Always on Display
|N/ A
|Edge display
|N/ A
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L3 for HD SDR playback
|Gaming
|40fps at best
|Screen protection
|Panda Glass MN228
|Comment
|Bright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Helio G35
https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones-2/mediatek-helio-g35
|nm
|12
|Cores
|eight (4×2.3GHz & 4×1.8GHz)
|Modem
|MT 4G
|AI TOPS
|Estimate <3
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|171
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1037
|Like
|Lower than any Qualcomm SD4XX
|GPU
|IMG GE8320 @ 680MHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|N/A
|Like
|Slow
|Vulcan
|Would not run
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDR4X 1600 plus up to 4GB virtual expansion
|Storage, free, type
|64GB eMMC 5.1 (39GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB (dedicated)
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|202
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|123
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|80/27
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|24/7
|Comment
|Nearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general phone use
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|96375
|Average GIPS
|91353
|Minimum GIPS
|72,292
|% Throttle
|9%
|CPU Temp
|50%
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-26/433
|Test 5m
|-46/433
|Test 10m
|-50/433
|BT Type
|5.3
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|No
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Pseudo – provided by SoC
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Minimal sensor range affects accuracy.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 7,8,20,28
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/ A
|Comment
|N/ A
|mmWave
|N/ A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|21.9/24.3/29
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-79 to -81/2-15pW
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Powerful reception signal but cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.
Battery
|mAh
|5000mAH approx
|Charger, type, supplied
|5V/2A/10W supplied
|PD, QC level
|10W only, but you can use any PD charger that has a 5V/2A output
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz)
|Charge % 30mins
|10%
|Charge 0-100%
|3 hours 10 minutes
Does not support PD fast charge
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|3 hours 7 minutes (10W)
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|13 hours
|PC Mark 3 battery
|18 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|Would not run
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|mA full load
|1000-1500mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|250-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|Two days of typical use
|Comment
|For the price, we expect USB-C, not micro-USB. We know the SoC can charge at 30W, but it has not been enabled as it has in the A57s (same SoC)
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MT
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes. 3.5mm cable earphones lack volume.
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC (claims aptX, but this is missing)
|Multipoint
|No
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
|Mics
|1 – no noise cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|77
|Alarm
|79
|Notifications
|70
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|A single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
|BT headphones
|Reasonable L/R separation and good volume
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Nil
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Build to flat
|Mid
4000-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid
1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble
2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble
4-6kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
|Soundstage
|None – it is mono
|Comment
|At this price/ mono is all you can expect, and it is focused on clear voice. It is too tinny for most music genres.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3
|Weight grams
|189
|Front glass
|Panda MN228
|Rear material
|Supposed leather look plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IPX4
|Colours
|Midnight Black
Lake Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
Inbox
|Charger
|5V/2A/10W
|USB cable
|USB-A to micro-USB 2A cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|Low-cost device – we don’t expect more.
OS
|Android
|12
|Security patch date
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS upgrade policy
|No OS upgrade
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|A little too much – AliExpress/ Amazon/ Booking.com/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ O Relax/ PUBG/ Soloop Cui/ TikTok/ and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
|Other
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – 8/ 10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
Camera – OPPO A17
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|AF Open loop motor
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.6 bins to 1.29
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|77 (66-78)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|5X digital
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02m
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default)
|Flash
|Single LED
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|Yes, but not enough AI power to be effective
Front- OPPO A17
|MP
|5
|Sensor
|Samsung SK5E9Y but likely OmniVision OV5675
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|76.8 (65.6-77.3)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|N/A
|Video max
|1080P@30fps or 720P@30fps (default)
|Features
|HDR
|Comment
|1X Day: The colours are accurate/natural, but the dynamic range (saturation) is lacking. Good details in the foreground but way too much noise in the background.
2X Day: Good shot but a very noisy background
5X Day: Don’t go there
Ultra-wide: Not applicable
Macro: 50MP sensor does this, and the definition is quite good
Indoor office light: Colours are a little washed out, but the definition is good
Bokeh Depth: No bokeh portrait setting – why bother with a 2MP depth sensor?
Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) struggles with washed-out monitor screens but does a reasonable job otherwise.
Night mode – why bother? It gives it a little more detail and colour but at the expense of dynamic range.
Selfie: 5MP RGGB has close to natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, but there is no stabilisation in any mode. We found 720p@30fps had better colour. The mono mic is not very sensitive and misses recording sounds.
Ratings
|Features
|80
|It has everything you need except NFC.
|Value
|80
|It is reasonable at $245 RRP, but the $299 OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging is way better.
|Performance
|70
|It is slow, only for the city and suburbs, and photos won’t win awards.
|Ease of Use
|90
|OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support.
|Design
|80
|Another glass and PMMA slab.
|Rating out of 10
|8
|Final comment
|This would have been a <$199 phone last year, but the Aussie dollar and COVID-related costs have increased the price. As far as a serviceable smartphone, it is good value, provided you have budget performance expectations.
Pros
- Android 12 and two years of patches
- Bright, 720p, 60Hz screen
- Good battery life but slow 3hr+ charge
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- Average camera - better than social media class
Cons
- Not for gamers (don't expect it to be)
- Not really for a $249 device
- Micro-USB is so yesterday