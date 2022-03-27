Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (review)
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a value flagship. If you are willing to accept a few minor compromises, it is a no-brainer, no-risk purchase over Samsung’s S22/+.
Although that is not to take away from Samsung’s excellent S22-series (reviews here). But to make the statement that it is $250 cheaper than the S22 and $550 cheaper than the S22+. It meets or exceeds both of these devices’ specifications.
What you lose is IP68 (IP52) and a shorter OS/Security patch of 2 years (4).
What you gain is a billion colour OLED screen (16.7m), a dual 50MP plus depth camera (50/10/12), a 60MP selfie (12MP) and overall better performance with the same chipset and 4/5G modem.
Our first look
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a king killer (first look) was our initial reaction. We want to change the king killer bit to value flagship king. Frankly, even if I had $1549 for the Samsung S22+ (8/128GB), I would have to ask why I needed to spend more than $999 for a phone with the same processor, ram/storage and a larger, better screen, camera, etc.
New Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
Given the rain, we will update the photo segment as soon as we have some sunshine.
5-minute review Motorola Edge 30 Pro, 8./128GB, Dual Sim, Model XT2202-1, Retapac firmware
Website
Product Page
|Price:
|$999
|Colours
|Cosmos Blue
|From:
|Exclusive to JB Hi-Fi *
|Warranty:
|12-months ACL
|Country of Manufacture:
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work
This is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi but will roll out later to Motorola approved retailers (Kogan is not one). Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About Phone, Regulatory Labels. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 8/128GB.
We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.
The model XT2201-1 is global, but the firmware you need to work here is Retapac. Grey market resellers will tell you that the Motorola X30 XT2201-2 and the Edge 30 Plus or Edge 30 + are the same – they are not.
We may see the even lower-cost Edge 30 (not Pro) with the 2021 SD888 processor and possibly an Edge 30 Lite (processor unknown) soon.
First impressions
While we covered that in our first, albeit brief look, we have had more time to play! I like the rear Gorilla Glass 5 Cosmos Blue, where the colour changes from deep blue to turquoise in the light. Unfortunately, it and the camera housing are fingerprint smudge magnets.
The camera hump is not too high, but it rocks if placed on a desk. The solution is to use the bumper case to protect it and the lenses.
On the right side are the fingerprint/power button and volume rocker. These are high up, and that may limit on-handed use. The top has an earpiece speaker and a mic. The selfie is O-hole style in the top centre of the screen.
Overall a very pleasing design (for a glass slab), and don’t let the plastic frame bother you (the Samsung S22 uses one too) – it is polycarbonate and quite strong with no flex.
Screen – 1.07 billion colourful
It is a pOLED screen (AMOLED is a Samsung trademark) with a Gorilla Glass 3 cover. It is capable of 700nits (in 2% of the screen) and 500 nits (at peak brightness). We tested about 10% below the claims. By comparison, Samsung S22/+ are a little brighter.
But the big plus is that this is 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours versus 8-bit, 16.7m on the Samsung S22-series. That means it can display 70% of the 1.7 billion colours versus 60% of 16.7m.
Like Samsung, it is stepped adaptive 48/60/90/120 and adds 144Hz if a game demands it.
Is it a better screen? Technically, it wipes the floor on the Samsung S22/+, but the Samsung appears slightly brighter.
Processor – Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 none better
It is the same processor as the Samsung S22-series. We can say that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro performs similarly to other brands’ SD8 Gen 1 benchmarks.
CPU Throttle – like most SD89 Gen 1 smartphones
While the SoC is 4nm, it does run hotter. It throttles 27% after seven minutes, but the good news is that this is the lowest it gets. Motorola does not throttle its apps like Samsung flagships throttle 10,000 apps – user discovery prompts action, so comparisons are odorous until Samsung offers a fix.
Comms – fast and full USB-C implementation
Excellent Wi-Fi speeds out to 10metres (the maximum distance of 5Ghz) but is slightly variable. Sometimes it would swap to the 2.4GHz band, and I suspect this is just an early firmware issue. These generally exceed the Samsung S22/+ speeds.
The USB-C 3.1 port supports Display Port 1.4 for audio and video streaming and Moto’s Ready For Android desktop. You can use Miracast as well, and it also supports Chromecast for screen mirroring.
4/5G – excellent antenna strength for regional use
It has all 4G and 5G sub-6GHz and Low-band support. Note that international grey market versions don’t support Optus n40 – another reason to buy genuine.
It found the closest four towers (Samsung S22/+ only found two). It has excellent signal strength and sees four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.
Battery – 4800mAh is plenty for a day
First, it comes with a 30W charger and fills in around an hour. It is also 68W capable if you buy a USB-C GaN 65W or more charger and a 5W USB-C cable (the supplied cable only handles 3W).
The 68W charge time reduces by 15 minutes to 44 minutes. That beats the hell out of the Samsung S22/+ 25W charger that takes 1 hour and 36 minutes. Samsung has an optional 45W charger, which reduces the time by about 10 minutes.
It is also 15W Qi wireless compatible and charges in about 4.75 hours. It has reverse 5W charging for smartwatches etc.
We had a mixed bag of results – some excellent and others variable.
The not so good was 100% load screen-on drain time of just 2 hours and 15 minutes. The Samsung S22 (with its undisclosed throttling) achieved 4 hours and 32 minutes. But we expect it would be similar to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro if the throttling were off.
The video loop is an excellent 14 hours (Samsung 12 hours), and PC Mark 3.0 is 11 hours and 19 minutes (Samsung 9 hours and 9 minutes).
Conversely, GFX Bench T-Rex was 5.5 hours and 6646 frames, and Samsung was 11.5 hours and 3353 frames (again due to Samsung throttling by up to 56%).
So the moral here is we expect the Motorola results are accurate. Battery life is a hard call. If you are a power user, it will last around 10-12 hours. A typical user will get 18-24 hours.
Sound – not so good speakers but excelent USB and BT
It is an extreme analytical sound signature (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. Apart from sounding muddy and dull (as there is no bass), it has no character, directionality or verve.
We tried with and without Dolby Atmos EQ, and the white noise generator gave the same results. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else.
You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.
Fortunately, the supplied USB-C earphones are great. It has an abundance of codecs from SBC and AAC to most aptX and LHDC – excellent. Our test headphones worked on all Codecs.
Hands-free was excellent.
Build
Never mind about the plastic (polycarbonate) frame as the Samsung S22 has one too. It is very well-made and should be a keeper. Warranty is 1-year which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.
Android – almost pure
It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and two years of updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. T
Missing
- No microSD storage expansion (no other flagship has one anyway), but you can mount an external USB-C SSD as storage. Samsung S22/+ cannot
- No 3.5mm jack (get over it and use Bluetooth)
- IP52 is low for a flagship
These are not deal-breakers as it is $250 cheaper than the S22.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Camera
It is an interesting choice to use the 50MP Omnivision OV50A as the primary wide sensor and the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 as the secondary ultra/wide sensor. But it works.
The camera app is pure Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)
- Wireless Mic Support
- New Auto Exposure Feature
- HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option
- Astrophotography Mode
- Night Sight
- Google Lens
- Bar code and QR code
- Framing hints option for better photos
- Social share feature that helps to share photos instantly up to social media apps
- 4K video recording resolution is available
- Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors
- New video stabilisation options like cinematic pan, standard mode, active pan mode & more
- Many others like photosphere, panorama, and time-lapse
- Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more
It is the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.
Camera Summary
- Daylight and office light: Natural colours, fast focus, OIS steady
- Ultra-wide gets very grainy on zoom
- Night Mode: good detail and colour, albeit with a little noise
- Video – 4K@60/30fps is underwhelming with variable colours and details. 1080p with OIS is superb, and the three mic setup gives excellent voice recording.
- Macro is excellent (as it should be with a 50MP sensor)
- Boken is excellent
- Selfie – 60MP bins to 15MP, but the sensor lacks the refinement of Samsung or Sony. Quality colour and defintion.
Camera summary – a great setup that is commensurate with flagship status.
CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 30 Plus is the value king – by a long shot
At $999, it presents superb value, and sorry to keep referring to Samsung, but it is better than the S22/+ that, cost a lot more. Add to that Ready For and graet screen casting options.
Apart from the poor speaker sound and IP52, there are no issues or impediments. It gets our unreserved ‘buy’ tick.
A full rating explanation and pros and cons are at the end of the table below.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro, 8./128GB, Dual Sim, Model XT2202-1, Retapac firmware
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola Edge 30 Pro
|Model Number
|XT2201-1 software version retapac
|Price Base
|$999
|Price base
|8/128
|Price 2
|Website mentions 8, 256GB and 12/512GB models not available in Australia
|Warranty months
|12-months ACL
|Tier
|Price is lower-premium, but features are mid-premium
Website
Product Page
|Manual
|Manual and FAQs
|From
|JB Hi-Fi
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Motorola Mobility, owned by Lenovo
|Test date
|25-27/02/2022
|Ambient temp
|23°
|Release
|Mar-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Do not buy X30, Edge Plus or Edge+ models in White or any with more than 8/128GB.
Screen
|Size
|6.7
|Type
|pOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with centre O-hole
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|393
|Ratio
|20:09
|Screen to Body %
|88.5
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|48, 60, 90, 120, 144 stepped adaptive
Max touch rate 360Hz stylus
|Response 120Hz
|13ms G-t-G
|Nits typical, test
|500 (tested 450)
|Nits max, test
|700 (Tested 650)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100% (Tested 97%)
|DCI-P3
|70% of 1.07 billion colours
|Rec.2020 or other
|Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<2
|HDR Level
|Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|220Hz quite low
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but it lacks as little brightness for direct sunlight
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android 12 features
|DRM
|L1 for HD HDR playback – No FHD HDR yet
|Gaming
|Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 48 or 60Hz.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1
|nm
|4
|Cores
|Octa-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
|Modem
|X65
|AI TOPS
|27
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|1190
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|3542
|Like
|About 15-20% faster than the Exynos in S21 series
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|6173
|Like
|Vulcan
|7546
|RAM, type
|8 LPDDR5X (12GB option not avaialble in Australia)
|Storage, free, type
|128GB (97GB free) UFS 3.1 with Performance Booster 2.0
|micro-SD
|No (website says up to 1TB)
|CPDT internal seq. Read
|1260Mbps (reflects UFS 3.1)
|CPDT internal seq. write
|525 – excellent
|CPDT microSD read, write
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?)
|798, 152 Mountable – excellent
|Comment
|Fast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|312596
|Average GIPS
|256953
|Minimum GIPS
|223818
|% Throttle
|27% – drops after 7 minutes and stays at that speed
|CPU Temp
|58°
|Comment
|It seems most SD8 Gen 1 run hot and throttle. Our only comparison is the Samsung Galaxy S22/+ and Ultra, which give fake results when tested.
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6E AX VHT160
Hot spot supports WPA2 and 3 (necessary for older devices)
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-21/2401
|Test 5m
|-33/1729
|Test 10m
|-63/864 to 1729
|BT Type
|5.2 supports Chromecast
|GPS single, dual
|Dual <3m accuracy
|USB type
|USB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|DP 1.4 for Miracast audio, video screen mirror, Moto ReadyFor
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|?
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Excellent speeds but slightly variable. Sometimes it would swap to the 2.4GHz band. I suspect this is just an early firmware issue. These generally exceed the Samsung S22/+
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Active
|Both 5G capable, both active except when one is in use
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual ring tones – excellent
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|40/25 30ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|from -85 to -92 and 501fW to 6pW
|Tower 2
|from -96 to -100 and 501fw to 3pW
|Tower 3
|from -99 to -103 and 25 to 251fW
|Tower 4
|from -103 to 112 and 0-20fW
|Comment
|Excellent signal strength and sees four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.
Battery
|mAh
|4800
|Charger, type, supplied
|30W (5V, 3A, 15W, 9V, 3A, 27W and 10V, 3A, 30W) – note that the USB-C cable supplied only supports <3A
|PD, QC level
|68W capable with USB-C PD charger and 5A capable cable
|Qi, wattage
|15W
|Reverse Qi or cable
|5W
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|Adaptive mode screen
|Charge 0-100%
|59 minutes at 30W
44 minutes at 65W (should be a little faster as it charges between 4 and 5A)
|Charge Qi, W
|4 hours and 45 minutes
|Charge 5V, 2A
|3 hours 21 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|14 hours
|PC Mark 3 battery
|11 hours 19 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run (seems to be an SD8 Gen 1 issue)
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|329.7 minutes (5.5 hours) and 6646 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|2 hours 15 minutes
|Watt full load
|5W at average load and 10W at full load
|Watt idle
|.5W standby, 1.2W idle and 2.5W screen on
|Estimated loss at 120Hz
|Probably about 20% less battery
|Estimate typical use
|10 hours heavy 18 hours typical
|Comment
|This is a hard call. If you are a power user, it will last around 10-12 hours. A typical user will get 18-24 hours.
The 65W charging gave a 15-minute advantage so stick with the 30W in the box
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|?
|AMP
|Qualcomm Aqusitic sound
|Dolly Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
|Hi-Res
|24-bit/192kHz capable
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS, LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3)
|Multipoint
|Can connect to two devices
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|3 – top, camera bump and bottom
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|85
|Media (music)
|82
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|70
|Earpiece
|56
|Hands-free
|Three mics give a degree of noise reduction, and volume levels were quite good and clear.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|No
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|No
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slowly building
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slowly building
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|peaking and flat to 5KHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|flat then declining at 6kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Steep decline
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline to 17kHz
|Sound Signature type
|It is an analytical (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. Apart from sounding muddy (as there is no bass), it has no character, directionality or verve. We tried with and without Dolby Atmos EQ, and the white noise generator gave the same results. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else.
|Soundstage
|Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Poor left and right separation with the bottom speaker dominating the sound.
|Comment
|The sound signature is poor with no low/mid/high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, voice is crisp!
Build etc
|Size (H X W x D)
|163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79 mm
|Weight grams
|196
|Front glass
|GG3 glass
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|GG5 glass
|IP rating
|52 – light rain and possibly the only significant compromise for this otherwise excellent device.
|Colours
|Cosmos Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|Optional smart stylus support and folio cover
|In the box
|Charger
|30W
|USB cable
|USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
|Buds
|Yes – USB-C
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.
|OS
|Android
|12 – almost pure Android
|Security patch date
|1/01/2022
|UI
|My UX 3.0
Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime Audio
|OS upgrade policy
|Two upgrades
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches for at least two years
|Bloatware
|Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
|Other
|Comment
|My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 100% accuracy
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield
|Comment
|ThinkSheild is more for enterprise use
Motorola Edge 30 Pro camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV50a
|Focus
|PDAF Omni Directional (Instant All-Pixel Focus)
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° stated (actual)
|(73.4)
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide and Macro
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
Same as Moto g51
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV (stated, actual)
|114
|Stabilisation
|Zoom
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2 (Website says 8MP – it is not)
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV2b1B
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|X
|Stabilisation
|X
|Zoom
|X
|Special
|Video max
|4K@60fps
|Flash
|2
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Yes and excellent
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|60 bins to 15MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV60a
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|.6 bins to 1.2
|FOV (stated, actual)
|(76.1)
|Stabilisation
|EIS
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Video max
|4K@60fps
|Features
|Dual record, Filters, HDR
|Comment
|Daylight and office light: Natural colours, fast focus, OIS steady
Ultra-wide gets very grainy on zoom
Night: excellent detail and colour with little noise
Video – 4K@60 and 30fps are a little underwhelming with variable colours and details. 1080p with OIS is superb, and the three mic setup gives excellent voice recording.
Selfie – 60MP bins to 15MP, but the sensor lacks the refinement of similar Samsung or Sony. Acceptable.
CyberShack ratings – Motorola Edge 30 Pro
|Features
|8.5
|No microSD, 3,5mm, charger and not a true adaptive refresh rate screen but a powerful processor
|Value
|9.5
|Excellent price for so few compromises and has better specs than the Samsung S22 and S22+
|Performance
|9.5
|Now that we know the SD8 Gen 1 throttles, this is within acceptable limits, but gamers may want to look at this. Battery life is average. The screen is above average.
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|High placement of the power and volume button makes it harder for one-handed use
|Design
|8
|It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features
|Rating out of 10
|8.8
|Pro
|1
|More affordable with reasonable compromises
|2
|Camera stills are excellent; video is so-so
|3
|Battey life is adequate, but it has Qi and 68W charging, so no issue
|4
|Charger, earbuds and bumper case inbox
|5
|Supports all manner of screen mirror to TVs etc
|Con
|1
|IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
|2
|Missing optical zoom
|3
|No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)
|4
|Poor speaker sound but excellent USB and BT sound
|Final comment
|Overall it presents as the best value SD8 Gen 1 smartphone available. It has very few compromises and better specs and performance than more expensive competitors.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro$999 - bargain
Pros
- More affordable with reasonable compromises
- Camera stills are excellent; video is so-so
- Battey life is adequate, but it has Qi and 68W charging, so no issue
- Charger, earbuds and bumper case inbox
- Supports Ready For and screen mirror to TVs etc
Cons
- IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
- Missing optical zoom
- No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)
- Poor speakers but excellent USB and BT sound