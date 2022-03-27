Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a value flagship. If you are willing to accept a few minor compromises, it is a no-brainer, no-risk purchase over Samsung’s S22/+.

Although that is not to take away from Samsung’s excellent S22-series (reviews here). But to make the statement that it is $250 cheaper than the S22 and $550 cheaper than the S22+. It meets or exceeds both of these devices’ specifications.

What you lose is IP68 (IP52) and a shorter OS/Security patch of 2 years (4).

What you gain is a billion colour OLED screen (16.7m), a dual 50MP plus depth camera (50/10/12), a 60MP selfie (12MP) and overall better performance with the same chipset and 4/5G modem.

Our first look

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a king killer (first look) was our initial reaction. We want to change the king killer bit to value flagship king. Frankly, even if I had $1549 for the Samsung S22+ (8/128GB), I would have to ask why I needed to spend more than $999 for a phone with the same processor, ram/storage and a larger, better screen, camera, etc.

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Given the rain, we will update the photo segment as soon as we have some sunshine.

5-minute review Motorola Edge 30 Pro, 8./128GB, Dual Sim, Model XT2202-1, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $999 Colours Cosmos Blue From: Exclusive to JB Hi-Fi * Warranty: 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

This is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi but will roll out later to Motorola approved retailers (Kogan is not one). Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About Phone, Regulatory Labels. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 8/128GB.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

The model XT2201-1 is global, but the firmware you need to work here is Retapac. Grey market resellers will tell you that the Motorola X30 XT2201-2 and the Edge 30 Plus or Edge 30 + are the same – they are not.

We may see the even lower-cost Edge 30 (not Pro) with the 2021 SD888 processor and possibly an Edge 30 Lite (processor unknown) soon.

First impressions

While we covered that in our first, albeit brief look, we have had more time to play! I like the rear Gorilla Glass 5 Cosmos Blue, where the colour changes from deep blue to turquoise in the light. Unfortunately, it and the camera housing are fingerprint smudge magnets.

The camera hump is not too high, but it rocks if placed on a desk. The solution is to use the bumper case to protect it and the lenses.

On the right side are the fingerprint/power button and volume rocker. These are high up, and that may limit on-handed use. The top has an earpiece speaker and a mic. The selfie is O-hole style in the top centre of the screen.

Overall a very pleasing design (for a glass slab), and don’t let the plastic frame bother you (the Samsung S22 uses one too) – it is polycarbonate and quite strong with no flex.

Optional style – I hope we see it in Australia

Screen – 1.07 billion colourful

It is a pOLED screen (AMOLED is a Samsung trademark) with a Gorilla Glass 3 cover. It is capable of 700nits (in 2% of the screen) and 500 nits (at peak brightness). We tested about 10% below the claims. By comparison, Samsung S22/+ are a little brighter.

But the big plus is that this is 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours versus 8-bit, 16.7m on the Samsung S22-series. That means it can display 70% of the 1.7 billion colours versus 60% of 16.7m.

Like Samsung, it is stepped adaptive 48/60/90/120 and adds 144Hz if a game demands it.

Is it a better screen? Technically, it wipes the floor on the Samsung S22/+, but the Samsung appears slightly brighter.

Processor – Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 none better

It is the same processor as the Samsung S22-series. We can say that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro performs similarly to other brands’ SD8 Gen 1 benchmarks.

CPU Throttle – like most SD89 Gen 1 smartphones

While the SoC is 4nm, it does run hotter. It throttles 27% after seven minutes, but the good news is that this is the lowest it gets. Motorola does not throttle its apps like Samsung flagships throttle 10,000 apps – user discovery prompts action, so comparisons are odorous until Samsung offers a fix.

Comms – fast and full USB-C implementation

Excellent Wi-Fi speeds out to 10metres (the maximum distance of 5Ghz) but is slightly variable. Sometimes it would swap to the 2.4GHz band, and I suspect this is just an early firmware issue. These generally exceed the Samsung S22/+ speeds.

The USB-C 3.1 port supports Display Port 1.4 for audio and video streaming and Moto’s Ready For Android desktop. You can use Miracast as well, and it also supports Chromecast for screen mirroring.

4/5G – excellent antenna strength for regional use

It has all 4G and 5G sub-6GHz and Low-band support. Note that international grey market versions don’t support Optus n40 – another reason to buy genuine.

It found the closest four towers (Samsung S22/+ only found two). It has excellent signal strength and sees four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.

Battery – 4800mAh is plenty for a day

First, it comes with a 30W charger and fills in around an hour. It is also 68W capable if you buy a USB-C GaN 65W or more charger and a 5W USB-C cable (the supplied cable only handles 3W).

The 68W charge time reduces by 15 minutes to 44 minutes. That beats the hell out of the Samsung S22/+ 25W charger that takes 1 hour and 36 minutes. Samsung has an optional 45W charger, which reduces the time by about 10 minutes.

It is also 15W Qi wireless compatible and charges in about 4.75 hours. It has reverse 5W charging for smartwatches etc.

We had a mixed bag of results – some excellent and others variable.

The not so good was 100% load screen-on drain time of just 2 hours and 15 minutes. The Samsung S22 (with its undisclosed throttling) achieved 4 hours and 32 minutes. But we expect it would be similar to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro if the throttling were off.

The video loop is an excellent 14 hours (Samsung 12 hours), and PC Mark 3.0 is 11 hours and 19 minutes (Samsung 9 hours and 9 minutes).

Conversely, GFX Bench T-Rex was 5.5 hours and 6646 frames, and Samsung was 11.5 hours and 3353 frames (again due to Samsung throttling by up to 56%).

So the moral here is we expect the Motorola results are accurate. Battery life is a hard call. If you are a power user, it will last around 10-12 hours. A typical user will get 18-24 hours.

Sound – not so good speakers but excelent USB and BT

It is an extreme analytical sound signature (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. Apart from sounding muddy and dull (as there is no bass), it has no character, directionality or verve.

We tried with and without Dolby Atmos EQ, and the white noise generator gave the same results. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else.

You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Fortunately, the supplied USB-C earphones are great. It has an abundance of codecs from SBC and AAC to most aptX and LHDC – excellent. Our test headphones worked on all Codecs.

Hands-free was excellent.

Build

Never mind about the plastic (polycarbonate) frame as the Samsung S22 has one too. It is very well-made and should be a keeper. Warranty is 1-year which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.

Android – almost pure

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. T

Missing

No microSD storage expansion (no other flagship has one anyway), but you can mount an external USB-C SSD as storage. Samsung S22/+ cannot

No 3.5mm jack (get over it and use Bluetooth)

IP52 is low for a flagship

These are not deal-breakers as it is $250 cheaper than the S22.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Camera

It is an interesting choice to use the 50MP Omnivision OV50A as the primary wide sensor and the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 as the secondary ultra/wide sensor. But it works.

The camera app is pure Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)

Wireless Mic Support

New Auto Exposure Feature

HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option

Astrophotography Mode

Night Sight

Google Lens

Bar code and QR code

Framing hints option for better photos

Social share feature that helps to share photos instantly up to social media apps

4K video recording resolution is available

Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors

New video stabilisation options like cinematic pan, standard mode, active pan mode & more

Many others like photosphere, panorama, and time-lapse

Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more

It is the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.

Camera Summary

Daylight and office light: Natural colours, fast focus, OIS steady

Ultra-wide gets very grainy on zoom

Night Mode: good detail and colour, albeit with a little noise

Video – 4K@60/30fps is underwhelming with variable colours and details. 1080p with OIS is superb, and the three mic setup gives excellent voice recording.

Macro is excellent (as it should be with a 50MP sensor)

Boken is excellent

Selfie – 60MP bins to 15MP, but the sensor lacks the refinement of Samsung or Sony. Quality colour and defintion.

Camera summary – a great setup that is commensurate with flagship status.

1x using the 50MP Omnivision sensor – excellent colour and detail on a rainy, dull day. Love the clouds!

Ultra-wide using the Samsung S5KJN1 sensor. Poor colours, detail and no ‘life’

5X using the primary sensor/lens. Good detail and colours but the background trees have a littel too much noise

10x using the primary sensor/lens – not bad but not too much noise

So that is what a 50MP macro looks like – superb

Excellent colour and definition Excellent bokeh

<40 lumens – not a bad shot

Night mode cleans up the shot and adds some more colour and definition

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 30 Plus is the value king – by a long shot

At $999, it presents superb value, and sorry to keep referring to Samsung, but it is better than the S22/+ that, cost a lot more. Add to that Ready For and graet screen casting options.

Apart from the poor speaker sound and IP52, there are no issues or impediments. It gets our unreserved ‘buy’ tick.

Ready For Android desktop is a game changer

A full rating explanation and pros and cons are at the end of the table below.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro, 8./128GB, Dual Sim, Model XT2202-1, Retapac firmware

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 30 Pro Model Number XT2201-1 software version retapac Price Base $999 Price base 8/128 Price 2 Website mentions 8, 256GB and 12/512GB models not available in Australia Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier Price is lower-premium, but features are mid-premium Website Product Page Manual Manual and FAQs From JB Hi-Fi Country of Origin China Company Motorola Mobility, owned by Lenovo Test date 25-27/02/2022 Ambient temp 23° Release Mar-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Do not buy X30, Edge Plus or Edge+ models in White or any with more than 8/128GB.

Screen

Size 6.7 Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre O-hole Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 393 Ratio 20:09 Screen to Body % 88.5 Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 48, 60, 90, 120, 144 stepped adaptive

Max touch rate 360Hz stylus Response 120Hz 13ms G-t-G Nits typical, test 500 (tested 450) Nits max, test 700 (Tested 650) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100% (Tested 97%) DCI-P3 70% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 220Hz quite low Daylight readable Yes, but it lacks as little brightness for direct sunlight Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 for HD HDR playback – No FHD HDR yet Gaming Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G Screen protection Gorilla Glass 3 Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 48 or 60Hz.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 nm 4 Cores Octa-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz) Modem X65 AI TOPS 27 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1190 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3542 Like About 15-20% faster than the Exynos in S21 series GPU Adreno 730 GPU Test Open CL 6173 Like Vulcan 7546 RAM, type 8 LPDDR5X (12GB option not avaialble in Australia) Storage, free, type 128GB (97GB free) UFS 3.1 with Performance Booster 2.0 micro-SD No (website says up to 1TB) CPDT internal seq. Read 1260Mbps (reflects UFS 3.1) CPDT internal seq. write 525 – excellent CPDT microSD read, write N/A CPDT external (mountable?) 798, 152 Mountable – excellent Comment Fast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this Throttle test Max GIPS 312596 Average GIPS 256953 Minimum GIPS 223818 % Throttle 27% – drops after 7 minutes and stays at that speed CPU Temp 58° Comment It seems most SD8 Gen 1 run hot and throttle. Our only comparison is the Samsung Galaxy S22/+ and Ultra, which give fake results when tested.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AX VHT160

Hot spot supports WPA2 and 3 (necessary for older devices) Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -21/2401 Test 5m -33/1729 Test 10m -63/864 to 1729 BT Type 5.2 supports Chromecast GPS single, dual Dual <3m accuracy USB type USB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4 Alt DP, DeX, Ready For DP 1.4 for Miracast audio, video screen mirror, Moto ReadyFor NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor ? Proximity Yes Other Comment Excellent speeds but slightly variable. Sometimes it would swap to the 2.4GHz band. I suspect this is just an early firmware issue. These generally exceed the Samsung S22/+

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Both 5G capable, both active except when one is in use Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48, 66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 40/25 30ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW from -85 to -92 and 501fW to 6pW Tower 2 from -96 to -100 and 501fw to 3pW Tower 3 from -99 to -103 and 25 to 251fW Tower 4 from -103 to 112 and 0-20fW Comment Excellent signal strength and sees four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.

Battery

mAh 4800 Charger, type, supplied 30W (5V, 3A, 15W, 9V, 3A, 27W and 10V, 3A, 30W) – note that the USB-C cable supplied only supports <3A PD, QC level 68W capable with USB-C PD charger and 5A capable cable Qi, wattage 15W Reverse Qi or cable 5W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Adaptive mode screen Charge 0-100% 59 minutes at 30W

44 minutes at 65W (should be a little faster as it charges between 4 and 5A) Charge Qi, W 4 hours and 45 minutes Charge 5V, 2A 3 hours 21 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours PC Mark 3 battery 11 hours 19 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run (seems to be an SD8 Gen 1 issue) GFX Bench T-Rex 329.7 minutes (5.5 hours) and 6646 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 2 hours 15 minutes Watt full load 5W at average load and 10W at full load Watt idle .5W standby, 1.2W idle and 2.5W screen on Estimated loss at 120Hz Probably about 20% less battery Estimate typical use 10 hours heavy 18 hours typical Comment This is a hard call. If you are a power user, it will last around 10-12 hours. A typical user will get 18-24 hours.

The 65W charging gave a 15-minute advantage so stick with the 30W in the box

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning ? AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic sound Dolly Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers Hi-Res 24-bit/192kHz capable 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS, LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ No Mics 3 – top, camera bump and bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 85 Media (music) 82 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 70 Earpiece 56 Hands-free Three mics give a degree of noise reduction, and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz peaking and flat to 5KHz Low Treble 2-4kHz flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz flat then declining at 6kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 17kHz Sound Signature type It is an analytical (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. Apart from sounding muddy (as there is no bass), it has no character, directionality or verve. We tried with and without Dolby Atmos EQ, and the white noise generator gave the same results. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else. Soundstage Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Poor left and right separation with the bottom speaker dominating the sound. Comment The sound signature is poor with no low/mid/high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, voice is crisp!

Build etc

Size (H X W x D) 163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79 mm Weight grams 196 Front glass GG3 glass Rear material Plastic Frame GG5 glass IP rating 52 – light rain and possibly the only significant compromise for this otherwise excellent device. Colours Cosmos Blue Pen, Stylus support Optional smart stylus support and folio cover In the box Charger 30W USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes Comment Has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made. OS Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1/01/2022 UI My UX 3.0

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime Audio OS upgrade policy Two upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least two years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 100% accuracy Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield Comment ThinkSheild is more for enterprise use

Motorola Edge 30 Pro camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Omnivision OV50a Focus PDAF Omni Directional (Instant All-Pixel Focus) f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° stated (actual) (73.4) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1

Same as Moto g51 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 114 Stabilisation Zoom Rear 3 Depth MP 2 (Website says 8MP – it is not) Sensor Omnivision OV2b1B Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) X Stabilisation X Zoom X Special Video max 4K@60fps Flash 2 Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes and excellent Front Selfie MP 60 bins to 15MP Sensor Omnivision OV60a Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .6 bins to 1.2 FOV (stated, actual) (76.1) Stabilisation EIS Flash Screen fill Zoom 10x digital Video max 4K@60fps Features Dual record, Filters, HDR Comment Daylight and office light: Natural colours, fast focus, OIS steady

Ultra-wide gets very grainy on zoom

Night: excellent detail and colour with little noise

Video – 4K@60 and 30fps are a little underwhelming with variable colours and details. 1080p with OIS is superb, and the three mic setup gives excellent voice recording.

Selfie – 60MP bins to 15MP, but the sensor lacks the refinement of similar Samsung or Sony. Acceptable.

CyberShack ratings – Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Features 8.5 No microSD, 3,5mm, charger and not a true adaptive refresh rate screen but a powerful processor Value 9.5 Excellent price for so few compromises and has better specs than the Samsung S22 and S22+ Performance 9.5 Now that we know the SD8 Gen 1 throttles, this is within acceptable limits, but gamers may want to look at this. Battery life is average. The screen is above average. Ease of Use 8.5 High placement of the power and volume button makes it harder for one-handed use Design 8 It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features Rating out of 10 8.8 Pro 1 More affordable with reasonable compromises 2 Camera stills are excellent; video is so-so 3 Battey life is adequate, but it has Qi and 68W charging, so no issue 4 Charger, earbuds and bumper case inbox 5 Supports all manner of screen mirror to TVs etc Con 1 IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68 2 Missing optical zoom 3 No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway) 4 Poor speaker sound but excellent USB and BT sound Final comment Overall it presents as the best value SD8 Gen 1 smartphone available. It has very few compromises and better specs and performance than more expensive competitors.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro $999 - bargain 8.7

















Value 9.5/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 7.7/10

















Pros More affordable with reasonable compromises

Camera stills are excellent; video is so-so

Battey life is adequate, but it has Qi and 68W charging, so no issue

Charger, earbuds and bumper case inbox

Supports Ready For and screen mirror to TVs etc Cons IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68

Missing optical zoom

No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)

Poor speakers but excellent USB and BT sound

