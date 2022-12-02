Motorola Edge 30 Neo – Pantone colours for the trendy set (smartphone review)
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo comes in trendy Pantone colours – Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace, but its real value lies beneath. It is a damned good, smaller, more pocketable, $599 phone with a Qualcomm SD695 SoC, good phone reception, a decent camera and 68W capable charging.
This is part of the Edge 30 series, which means Edge pedigree, longer OS and security patch updates, a 24-month warranty and Motorola’s unbelievable value.
And after a few weeks of using this, the Edge 30 Ultra and other Edge 30 handsets, this is the sweet spot. It is class-leading in the $599 bracket, offering features that phones costing even $100 more cannot beat.
But it has a few compromises too – none are deal breakers, but some may influence which Edge 30 model you buy.
Australian Review: Motorola Edge 30 Neo Mode XT2245-1, Dual Sim, Australian Retapac firmware
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – cute and colourful – Pass+
Let’s just say that the review unit’s Very Peri purple is a little too avant-garde for me, but my wife loves it. I prefer Ice Palace, but then I drive a car painted Sonic Quartz.
Whatever your penchant, we give Motorola 10 points for taking a risk on colours – there should be more of this, and Pantone is a great partner for identifying emerging colour trends.
The phone is another glass slab – flat front, rear PMMA (acrylic glass) and the Edge signature camera hump on the top left.
Screen – 6.28”, 10-bit, very bright 120Hz pOLED – Pass+
The screen nearly got an ‘Exceed’ if only for the fact that no other competitor at this price has a 10-bit colour screen. It is bright 500/1100 nits, great in direct sunlight and capable of HDR10 and FHD SRD video streaming.
Unlike most OLED screens, it lacks an Always on Display, but Motorola adds a ‘Peek display’ that activates when you look at it.
And it is a billion times more colourful, where many flagships only have 8-bit, 16 million colours.
Processor – Qualcomm SD695 5G – suitable to the task – Pass
At $599, you don’t get a V8 engine, more like a 4-cylinder, and for most users, that is all you need. Throttling is a measly 5%, but it is not a gamer’s device.
Where we are disappointed is that despite the website claiming USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps full-duplex – sorry, it is not. It is plain old slow USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps half-duplex (about 40MBps) and does not support alt DP 1.4 audio/video/data/charging or fast external storage.
Its internal storage is quite slow, reflecting the use of UFS 2.2 storage. Its external storage is mountable but limited to about 30MBps.
Please remember that we have just tested the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Razr, so anything less is a letdown. It is fit for purpose and price.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC – Pass
After the rest of the Edge 30 series having full-duplex 2400Mbps Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, this is an anti-climax. It chugs along at 433Mbps Wi-Fi 5 AC, albeit it has quite a strong, usable signal out to 15m.
Back to that USB-C issue. It does not support Motorola Ready For (screen mirror) but you can 1080p W-Fi cast only to a compatible Miracast device.
LTE and 5G – Good reception but average signal strength – Pass
It finds the four nearest Telco towers but at lower, still usable, signal strengths ranging from 125fW to 1.6pW. What this means is that it is good where you have reasonable signal strength but probably not for rural and regional areas with low signal strength.
Battery – 4020mAh and 68W charge – Pass+
Again, it nearly got an ‘Exceed’, but most competitors have a 5000mAh battery. Where this shines is the 68W charger that can fill it in 40 minutes.
Typical users can expect up to two days of life, and as power users would not be interested in this SoC, then who cares.
- Video loop (1080, 50% volume/brightness) 21 hours and 17 minutes
- PC Mark Battery test (typical use) 16 hours and 46 minutes
- Accubattery 18 hours
- GFX Bench T-Rex (games) 7.16 hours
- Drain full load 4 hours and 36 minutes]
- 68W charge 40 minutes
- 30W charge 52 minutes
- 5W Qi charge Six hours
- 10W charge 4 hours
Unlike Samsung, Motorola includes the charger inbox.
Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+
- Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker
- 80dB maximum volume (good)
- BT 5.1 with Qualcomm aptX codecs and multi-point connection
- Two mics for hands-free
- Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
- It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with a little high-bass, but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable.
Build – Pass+
It is a small phone at 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm x 155g achieved by using a smaller screen, battery and a PMMA plastic back.
Our only issue with the phone is IP52 water and dust resistance. But at $599, few offer more.
Add Motorola’s 2-year warranty, and it is ahead of Samsung with one year.
OS – Android 12 – Pass+
It will get Android 13, 14, and possibly 15 and three years of Security patches. But the August 2022 security patch is a little concerning as the Ultra is up to November. Perhaps the Neo get quarterly updates.
It has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:
- Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
- Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
- Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Having used Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.
Motorola Edge 30 Neo rear camera
It uses a Samsung S5KGW3 quad-pixel, OIS, 64MP that bins to 16MP. The ultra-wide and macro lens is a Hynix HI336 with autofocus.
Now the combo is pretty good, and its capabilities overshadow the plethora of lower-cost, tri cameras 50MP+8MP+2MP you find in this price bracket.
It relies on the SoC’s AI post-processing power and Motorola’s camera smarts (still developing) to bin together the best image. It is good, but it is not quite there yet.
For example, we found the primary sensor is overpowered by bright scenes resulting in a washed-out look. Shot the same image at a different time of day, and it is better. The hardware has not changed, but the AI needs to. In fact, we got better images with the AI turned shot optimisation turned off.
Many reviewers have commented that its camera performance is underwhelming. I say it is pretty good and can only get better.
Camera tests
- 1X Day Primary: Dynamic range is limited. Good details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights but is a little overexposed.
- 4X Day Primary: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise
- 8X Day: Primary: Pushing its limits with a noisy background
- 64MP 1X: appreciably more detail. No AI post-processing indicates that Moto has some work to do on its camera prowess.
- Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
- Macro 13MP UW: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
- Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness.
- Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) noisy, blown-out and not a good shot.
- Night mode: Removes much noise, adds a little colour and sharpens the image.
- Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l.MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts):
- Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (no stabilisation), and 1080p@30fps with EIS and the day/office light results are very good. Not a good low-light video.
- Ultrawide sensor 13MP: You can shoot 1080p@30fps and it produces average results
- Selfie: 1080p@60fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.
Remember this SoC has its AI limits so don’t push the camera past them.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Neo is a competent all-around phone
There is nothing special or exciting in any $599 phone. My greatest compliment is that it is competent all-around phone. The 68W charger is nice as is the screen.
‘Decent’ is the word and if you only have $599 then this is as good as it gets. For me, the Edge 30 at $699 has a little more excitement with Wi-Fi 6E, albeit in boring Meteor Grey.
Screen
|Size
|6.28″
|Type
|pOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|419
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|95.60%
|Colours bits
|Not specified but apparently 10-bit 1.07 billion colours which is highly unusual at this price.
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz fixed
120Hz fixed
Adaptive 48/60/90/120Hz
|Nits typical test
|500 (tested 489)
|Nits max test
|1100 (tested 1010)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100+%
|DCI-P3
|70% of 1.07 billion colours
|Rec.2020 or other
|Yes
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|1.6
|HDR Level
|HDR10
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|Yes 730Hz
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|No, but uses a Peek Display (similar)
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android 12 features
|DRM
|L1 HD HDR playback
|Gaming
|Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G
|Screen protection
|Not stated – suspect GG3 or similar
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+.
Adaptive stepping usually sits at 90/120Hz.
Processor
|Brand, Model
Qualcomm SD695 5G
|nm
|6
|Cores
|2 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.7GHz
|Modem
|X51
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 10
|GeekBench 5 Single-core
|670
|GeekBench 5 multi-core
|1921
|Like
|Similar to SD855
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1384
|Like
|SD732G
|Vulcan
|1335
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDRX4
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 2.2 (92.5GB free)
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|462
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|337
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|30/22 OTG reflects USB 2.0, but the website claims USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 – it is not
|Comment
|Very disappointed that the phone only supports USB-C 2.0 480Mbps when the website says otherwise.
Internal storage speeds reflect UFS 2.2.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|195,696
|Average GIPS
|190,216
|Minimum GIPS
|182,388
|% Throttle
|5%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent low throttle
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|5GHz -16/433
|Test 5m
|-38/433
|Test 10m
|-50/433 (10m -58/117)
|BT Type
|5.2
|GPS single, dual
|Dual
|USB type
|The website claims USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 5Gbps, but the speeds and lack of alt DP (USB-C/HDMI) prove it is USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps. Disappointing after the claim.
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Yes – 1080p wireless over Wi-Fi only. We could not get it working over USB-C as it is only 2.0.
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 5 AC is not as fast as the rest of the Edge 6 or 6E range
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual SIMs 5G + 5G
|Active
|Both are 5G capable/ both active except when one is in use
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual ring tones – excellent
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43/
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|22.3/40.8/38
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-88/1.6pW
|Tower 2
|-92/620fW-1pW
|Tower 3
|-94/400fW
|Tower 4
|-99/125fW
|Comment
|As expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city/suburban and regional city use.
Battery
|mAh
|4020
|Charger, type, supplied
|68W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W and 11/6.2A/68.2W with 5W cable.
|PD, QC level
|PD 3.0/QC 5.0
|Qi, wattage
|5W
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N/A
|Test (Adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|47%
|Charge 0-100%
|30W charger 52 minutes
68W charger not supplied put claimed 40 minutes.
|Charge Qi, W
|Approx 6 hours
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 4 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|21 hours 17 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|16 hours 46 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|429.4 minutes (7.16 hours) 4523 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 36 minutes
|mA full load
|1200-1250mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|280-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Auto is the best setting and should not affect the battery results. If you select 120Hz, expect a 20% shorter battery life.
|Estimate typical use
|It has a 5W Qi charge which is handy for top-ups. This is a two-day typical use phone
|Comment
|It is a smaller battery than the typical 5000mAh ‘crop’, but the SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient.
Unfortunately, we did not get a 68W charger, and all tests use the 30W from the Razr.
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward/ up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Qualcomm Aqsitic sound
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|5.1 SBC, AAC, aptX (and variants), LDAC
|Multipoint
|Can connect to two devices
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
|EQ
|No – just DA pre-sets
|Mics
|2 top/bottom with noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|73
|Ring
|72
|Alarm
|75
|Notifications
|73
|Earpiece
|60
|Hands-free
|Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flatish
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Dip at 500Hz but flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flatish
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flatish
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flatish
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Linear decline to 10kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flatish and then decline
|Sound Signature type
|It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
|Soundstage
|Slight bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate.
|Comment
|The sound signature is average, helped with a little high-bass.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm
|Weight grams
|155
|Front glass
|Not stated but expect GG3
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|PMMA
|IP rating
|52
|Colours
|Aqua Foam
Very Peri
Black Onyx
Ice Palace
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|68W
|USB cable
|Yes
|Buds
|Yes – USB-C
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Has a 68W charger inbox. Very well made and so thin.
OS
|Android
|12 – almost pure Android
|Security patch date
|1/08/2022
|UI
|My UX 3.0
Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
|OS upgrade policy
|Two OS upgrades, possibly three
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches for at least 2, possibly three years
|Bloatware
|Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
|Other
|Play: Gametime Audio
|Comment
|My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under Glass optical
|Face ID
|Yes, 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use
|Comment
Motorola Edge 30 Neo rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide – Primary
|MP
|64MP bins 16MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5GW3
|Focus
|Quad Pixel
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1.12 bins to 2.24
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|69.2-81.5°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|8x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide and macro
|MP
|13MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI336
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|120°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@60fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
AR Stickers
Live Photo Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Scan
Spot Colour
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|32MP bins to 8.1MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV32c4c
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|0.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|69.7-82.1°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
Group Selfie
Live Photo Filters
Dual Capture
Auto Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Spot Colour
Motorola Edge 30 Neo camera test
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor: Dynamic range is limited. Good details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights but is a little overexposed.
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise
• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background
• 64MP 1X: appreciably more detail and dynamic range. There is no AI post-processing indicating that Moto has some work to do on its camera prowess.
• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness.
• Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) noisy, blown-out and not a good shot.
• Night mode: Removes much noise, adds a little colour and sharpens the image.
• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l.MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (no stabilisation), and 1080p@30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are very good. Not a good low-light video.
o Ultrawide sensor 13MP: You can shoot 1080p@30fps and it produces average results
o Selfie: 1080p@60fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.
Rating Explanation
|Features
|8
|Missing USB-C 3.1, slow RAM and storage, only Wi-Fi 5 AC and 1080p screen mirror. Having said that, it has some premium features only found in more expensive handsets
|Value
|9
|While its value/features are class-leading, the Edge 30 at $699 is a better device with fewer compromises.
|Performance
|8
|Good general use SoC but not for gamers
|Ease of Use
|9
|Three OS upgrades, three years of security patches and a 24-month warranty make this hard to beat.
|Design
|8.5
|Only for the Pantone collaboration and the rear Edge light.
|Rating out of 10
|8.5
|Final comment
|As far as a smaller phone goes, it is perfect (more like a Pixel 6a size). If you are a typical user, you will be very happy.
Pros
- Great FHD+ 1.07b 120Hz AMOLED screen
- Thin/ light and premium finish
- The phone signal strength is good
- Excellent battery life, Qi and USB-C charging speeds (68W charger inbox)
- Decent camera for day and office light but struggles in low light
Cons
- 2X Optical Zoom is superflouous
- No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)
- Only USB-C 2.0 dsespite claim of 3.1
- IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
- Camera overexposes in bright light