Motorola Edge 30 Neo – Pantone colours for the trendy set (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo comes in trendy Pantone colours – Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace, but its real value lies beneath. It is a damned good, smaller, more pocketable, $599 phone with a Qualcomm SD695 SoC, good phone reception, a decent camera and 68W capable charging.

This is part of the Edge 30 series, which means Edge pedigree, longer OS and security patch updates, a 24-month warranty and Motorola’s unbelievable value.

And after a few weeks of using this, the Edge 30 Ultra and other Edge 30 handsets, this is the sweet spot. It is class-leading in the $599 bracket, offering features that phones costing even $100 more cannot beat.

But it has a few compromises too – none are deal breakers, but some may influence which Edge 30 model you buy.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 30 Neo Mode XT2245-1, Dual Sim, Australian Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $599 for 8/128GB Colours Pantone Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx and Ice Palace (non-Pantone) From* JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo online Warranty 24-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world's largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo's smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a 'top five' smartphone maker.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – cute and colourful – Pass+

Let’s just say that the review unit’s Very Peri purple is a little too avant-garde for me, but my wife loves it. I prefer Ice Palace, but then I drive a car painted Sonic Quartz.

Whatever your penchant, we give Motorola 10 points for taking a risk on colours – there should be more of this, and Pantone is a great partner for identifying emerging colour trends.

The phone is another glass slab – flat front, rear PMMA (acrylic glass) and the Edge signature camera hump on the top left.

Screen – 6.28”, 10-bit, very bright 120Hz pOLED – Pass+

The screen nearly got an ‘Exceed’ if only for the fact that no other competitor at this price has a 10-bit colour screen. It is bright 500/1100 nits, great in direct sunlight and capable of HDR10 and FHD SRD video streaming.

Unlike most OLED screens, it lacks an Always on Display, but Motorola adds a ‘Peek display’ that activates when you look at it.

And it is a billion times more colourful, where many flagships only have 8-bit, 16 million colours.

Processor – Qualcomm SD695 5G – suitable to the task – Pass

At $599, you don’t get a V8 engine, more like a 4-cylinder, and for most users, that is all you need. Throttling is a measly 5%, but it is not a gamer’s device.

Where we are disappointed is that despite the website claiming USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps full-duplex – sorry, it is not. It is plain old slow USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps half-duplex (about 40MBps) and does not support alt DP 1.4 audio/video/data/charging or fast external storage.

Its internal storage is quite slow, reflecting the use of UFS 2.2 storage. Its external storage is mountable but limited to about 30MBps.

Please remember that we have just tested the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Razr, so anything less is a letdown. It is fit for purpose and price.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC – Pass

After the rest of the Edge 30 series having full-duplex 2400Mbps Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, this is an anti-climax. It chugs along at 433Mbps Wi-Fi 5 AC, albeit it has quite a strong, usable signal out to 15m.

Back to that USB-C issue. It does not support Motorola Ready For (screen mirror) but you can 1080p W-Fi cast only to a compatible Miracast device.

LTE and 5G – Good reception but average signal strength – Pass

It finds the four nearest Telco towers but at lower, still usable, signal strengths ranging from 125fW to 1.6pW. What this means is that it is good where you have reasonable signal strength but probably not for rural and regional areas with low signal strength.

Battery – 4020mAh and 68W charge – Pass+

Again, it nearly got an ‘Exceed’, but most competitors have a 5000mAh battery. Where this shines is the 68W charger that can fill it in 40 minutes.

Typical users can expect up to two days of life, and as power users would not be interested in this SoC, then who cares.

Video loop (1080, 50% volume/brightness) 21 hours and 17 minutes

PC Mark Battery test (typical use) 16 hours and 46 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours

GFX Bench T-Rex (games) 7.16 hours

Drain full load 4 hours and 36 minutes]

68W charge 40 minutes

30W charge 52 minutes

5W Qi charge Six hours

10W charge 4 hours

Unlike Samsung, Motorola includes the charger inbox.

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+

Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker

80dB maximum volume (good)

BT 5.1 with Qualcomm aptX codecs and multi-point connection

Two mics for hands-free

Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with a little high-bass, but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable.

Build – Pass+

It is a small phone at 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm x 155g achieved by using a smaller screen, battery and a PMMA plastic back.

Our only issue with the phone is IP52 water and dust resistance. But at $599, few offer more.

Add Motorola’s 2-year warranty, and it is ahead of Samsung with one year.

OS – Android 12 – Pass+

It will get Android 13, 14, and possibly 15 and three years of Security patches. But the August 2022 security patch is a little concerning as the Ultra is up to November. Perhaps the Neo get quarterly updates.

It has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Having used Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo rear camera

It uses a Samsung S5KGW3 quad-pixel, OIS, 64MP that bins to 16MP. The ultra-wide and macro lens is a Hynix HI336 with autofocus.

Now the combo is pretty good, and its capabilities overshadow the plethora of lower-cost, tri cameras 50MP+8MP+2MP you find in this price bracket.

It relies on the SoC’s AI post-processing power and Motorola’s camera smarts (still developing) to bin together the best image. It is good, but it is not quite there yet.

For example, we found the primary sensor is overpowered by bright scenes resulting in a washed-out look. Shot the same image at a different time of day, and it is better. The hardware has not changed, but the AI needs to. In fact, we got better images with the AI turned shot optimisation turned off.

Many reviewers have commented that its camera performance is underwhelming. I say it is pretty good and can only get better.

Camera tests

1X Day Primary: Dynamic range is limited. Good details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights but is a little overexposed.

4X Day Primary: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise

8X Day: Primary: Pushing its limits with a noisy background

64MP 1X: appreciably more detail. No AI post-processing indicates that Moto has some work to do on its camera prowess.

Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro 13MP UW: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness.

Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) noisy, blown-out and not a good shot.

Night mode: Removes much noise, adds a little colour and sharpens the image.

Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l.MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.



Video (we are not video experts):

Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (no stabilisation), and 1080p@30fps with EIS and the day/office light results are very good. Not a good low-light video.

Ultrawide sensor 13MP: You can shoot 1080p@30fps and it produces average results

Selfie: 1080p@60fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.

Remember this SoC has its AI limits so don’t push the camera past them.

1X and overexposed – bright sunlight does that.

64MP 1X – I prefer the binnned 1X shot.

Ultra-wide and l;lacking details and colour consistency. Note overexposure of the sky.

2X and there is good detail but over exposed.

8X and decent detail but overexposed.

Good macro with the 13MP sensor. INteresting that the foreground is out of focus but the background is not. Needs a 4cm focus.

Office Light: Colours accurate and the dogs head is black. Bokeh is good but colours are little off.

<40 lumens and its struggling with lots of noise and lack of definition.

Night mode improves this a lot but the AI has reached the post-processing limits.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Neo is a competent all-around phone

There is nothing special or exciting in any $599 phone. My greatest compliment is that it is competent all-around phone. The 68W charger is nice as is the screen.

‘Decent’ is the word and if you only have $599 then this is as good as it gets. For me, the Edge 30 at $699 has a little more excitement with Wi-Fi 6E, albeit in boring Meteor Grey.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 30 Neo Model Number XT2245-1 Price Base 8/128 Price base $599 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Mid-range with Edge pedigree Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Lenovo.com from 27 September 2022 Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 20-25/11/2022 Ambient temp 16-24° Release 1/09/2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Different ram/storage/colour variants

Screen

Size 6.28″ Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 419 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 95.60% Colours bits Not specified but apparently 10-bit 1.07 billion colours which is highly unusual at this price. Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz fixed

120Hz fixed

Adaptive 48/60/90/120Hz Nits typical test 500 (tested 489) Nits max test 1100 (tested 1010) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100+% DCI-P3 70% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Yes Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.6 HDR Level HDR10 SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes 730Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display No, but uses a Peek Display (similar) Edge display No Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 HD HDR playback Gaming Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G Screen protection Not stated – suspect GG3 or similar Comment Excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+.

Adaptive stepping usually sits at 90/120Hz.

Processor

Brand, Model

Qualcomm SD695 5G nm 6 Cores 2 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.7GHz Modem X51 AI TOPS Estimate 10 GeekBench 5 Single-core 670 GeekBench 5 multi-core 1921 Like Similar to SD855 GPU Adreno 619 GPU Test Open CL 1384 Like SD732G Vulcan 1335 RAM, type 8GB LPDDRX4 Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (92.5GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 462 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 337 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 30/22 OTG reflects USB 2.0, but the website claims USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 – it is not Comment Very disappointed that the phone only supports USB-C 2.0 480Mbps when the website says otherwise.

Internal storage speeds reflect UFS 2.2. Throttle test Max GIPS 195,696 Average GIPS 190,216 Minimum GIPS 182,388 % Throttle 5% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent low throttle

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps 5GHz -16/433 Test 5m -38/433 Test 10m -50/433 (10m -58/117) BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual USB type The website claims USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 5Gbps, but the speeds and lack of alt DP (USB-C/HDMI) prove it is USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps. Disappointing after the claim. ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Yes – 1080p wireless over Wi-Fi only. We could not get it working over USB-C as it is only 2.0. NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC is not as fast as the rest of the Edge 6 or 6E range

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual SIMs 5G + 5G Active Both are 5G capable/ both active except when one is in use Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43/ Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 22.3/40.8/38 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -88/1.6pW Tower 2 -92/620fW-1pW Tower 3 -94/400fW Tower 4 -99/125fW Comment As expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city/suburban and regional city use.

Battery

mAh 4020 Charger, type, supplied 68W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W and 11/6.2A/68.2W with 5W cable. PD, QC level PD 3.0/QC 5.0 Qi, wattage 5W Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (Adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 47% Charge 0-100% 30W charger 52 minutes

68W charger not supplied put claimed 40 minutes. Charge Qi, W Approx 6 hours Charge 5V, 2A Approx 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 21 hours 17 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 46 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 429.4 minutes (7.16 hours) 4523 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 36 minutes mA full load 1200-1250mA mA Watt idle Screen on 280-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Auto is the best setting and should not affect the battery results. If you select 120Hz, expect a 20% shorter battery life. Estimate typical use It has a 5W Qi charge which is handy for top-ups. This is a two-day typical use phone Comment It is a smaller battery than the typical 5000mAh ‘crop’, but the SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient.

Unfortunately, we did not get a 68W charger, and all tests use the 30W from the Razr.

Sound

Speakers Top forward/ up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aqsitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs 5.1 SBC, AAC, aptX (and variants), LDAC Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ No – just DA pre-sets Mics 2 top/bottom with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 73 Ring 72 Alarm 75 Notifications 73 Earpiece 60 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Building to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flatish Mid 4000-1000Hz Dip at 500Hz but flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flatish Low Treble 2-4kHz Flatish Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flatish High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 10kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flatish and then decline Sound Signature type It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off. Soundstage Slight bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate. Comment The sound signature is average, helped with a little high-bass.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm Weight grams 155 Front glass Not stated but expect GG3 Rear material PMMA Frame PMMA IP rating 52 Colours Aqua Foam

Very Peri

Black Onyx

Ice Palace Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 68W USB cable Yes Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes Comment Has a 68W charger inbox. Very well made and so thin.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1/08/2022 UI My UX 3.0

Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls OS upgrade policy Two OS upgrades, possibly three Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least 2, possibly three years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Play: Gametime Audio Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass optical Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use Comment

Motorola Edge 30 Neo rear camera

Rear Primary Wide – Primary MP 64MP bins 16MP Sensor Samsung S5GW3 Focus Quad Pixel f-stop 1.8 um 1.12 bins to 2.24 FOV° (stated, actual) 69.2-81.5° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide and macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI336 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120° Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@60fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Shooting modes:

Ultra-Res

Pro (w/ Long Exposure)

360° Panorama

AR Stickers

Live Photo Filters

Dual Capture

Night Vision

Portrait (w/ HDR)

Scan

Spot Colour QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8.1MP Sensor Omnivision OV32c4c Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 0.7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 69.7-82.1° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Pro (w/ Long Exposure)

Group Selfie

Live Photo Filters

Dual Capture

Auto Night Vision

Portrait (w/ HDR)

Spot Colour

Motorola Edge 30 Neo camera test

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor: Dynamic range is limited. Good details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights but is a little overexposed.

• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise

• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background

• 64MP 1X: appreciably more detail and dynamic range. There is no AI post-processing indicating that Moto has some work to do on its camera prowess.

• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

• Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness.

• Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) noisy, blown-out and not a good shot.

• Night mode: Removes much noise, adds a little colour and sharpens the image.

• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l.MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (no stabilisation), and 1080p@30fps with OIS, and the day/office light results are very good. Not a good low-light video.

o Ultrawide sensor 13MP: You can shoot 1080p@30fps and it produces average results

o Selfie: 1080p@60fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.

Rating Explanation

Features 8 Missing USB-C 3.1, slow RAM and storage, only Wi-Fi 5 AC and 1080p screen mirror. Having said that, it has some premium features only found in more expensive handsets Value 9 While its value/features are class-leading, the Edge 30 at $699 is a better device with fewer compromises. Performance 8 Good general use SoC but not for gamers Ease of Use 9 Three OS upgrades, three years of security patches and a 24-month warranty make this hard to beat. Design 8.5 Only for the Pantone collaboration and the rear Edge light. Rating out of 10 8.5 Final comment As far as a smaller phone goes, it is perfect (more like a Pixel 6a size). If you are a typical user, you will be very happy.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo, Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Neo 8/128GB, Dual SIM $599 8.4 Features 8.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 8.1/10

















Pros Great FHD+ 1.07b 120Hz AMOLED screen

Thin/ light and premium finish

The phone signal strength is good

Excellent battery life, Qi and USB-C charging speeds (68W charger inbox)

Decent camera for day and office light but struggles in low light Cons 2X Optical Zoom is superflouous

No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)

Only USB-C 2.0 dsespite claim of 3.1

IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68

Camera overexposes in bright light