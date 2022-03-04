Motorola g51 5G – well-priced, well-featured 5G (review)

The Motorola g51 5G is the company’s first 2020 Australian release. It is a 6.8″ Qualcomm SD480+, 6/128GB phone at a very reasonable $399.

Upfront, be clear that it is a no-risk purchase if you only have $399. It is future proof knowing you can use 5G if, and when, it is in your area and you want to pay a lot more for mobile data. So, think of it as a good 4G phone with potential future benefits.

But if you only want 4G and use a low-cost mobile reseller plan, there is a wide choice of decent 128GB handsets from $269 upwards. There are some ‘beauts’ in that group.

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

5-minute review – Motorola g51 5G Model XT2171-2 6/128GB Dual Sim

Australian website Product page Price: $399 Colours Indigo Blue and Bright Silver From: Exclusive to JB Hi-Fi Indigo Blue or Bright Silver Warranty: 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

Do not buy any with 4GB, 16MP selfie or single SIM. These are models XT2171-1 or XT2171-3. But we are aware of country and telco carrier-specific models for the USA, China, LATAM and Europe that won’t work on 5G here. Make sure the software version is ‘retapac’.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.

First impression – a little heavier than expected

The Motorola g51 5G is an Indigo Blue or Bright Silver glass slab. Thankfully the back is glossy plastic and hides fingerprints well. The front Panda glass is reasonably scratch-resistant, and the plastic unibody won’t flex. It comes with a pre-fitted clear bumper case – use it.

It’s a big phone at 170.5 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm x 208g. All the buttons are on the right side, making them higher than you expect. It is not a one-handed use phone – unless you have big hands.

Screen 6.8″ is big

It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of 60/120Hz. It is not adaptive, although our test software reveals a 90Hz setting– it swaps between 60 and 120Hz, and the latter takes about a 20% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.

It is daylight readable (in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.

Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need.

To put this in perspective, it is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.

It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).

The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers!

Performance is enhanced by the Australian version getting 6GB (all other versions are 4GB), and overall, it is pretty smooth.

The 128GB storage has microSD expansion to 512GB.

It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket. Impressively, it does not throttle under load.

Comms – its all there

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is not as strong as some, and we experienced occasional Wi-Fi dropouts, but it does work out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb).

NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone and solid signal strength

It is a dual hybrid SIM with one fitting a SIM or MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time, and if you have a 5G plan, it must be in SIM 1. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low-bands.

It is a great city, suburbs, regional and rural area device with good strong antenna strength and it found four towers were many phones find one.

Battery – 5000mAh for two to three days use

The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take over 5 hours. Using a USB-C 100W (well, anything above 25W) reduces this to 2 hours 33 minutes. We repeated the tests several times.

BTW – the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data, and it will not handle 15W charging – but a new charger and 3 to 5W cable.

PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, and it gives 14 hours and 29 minutes on the Adaptive setting.

GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, and it gives hours and minutes.

GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out of memory error, which is not an issue.

Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 17 hours and 30 minutes.

100% drain screen-on was 13 hours and 25 minutes.

It has excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost.

10W charge 15W charge

Sound – mono says it all

Interestingly Motorola claims Dolby Atmos (DA). That’s like my Dolby Atmos toaster – good as a toaster and bloody useless as a speaker.

Overall, it’s a tiny, tinny speaker for clear voice only.

It can decode DA for the headphones only. DA comes into its own and sounds excellent when using the 3.5mm buds (supplied) or BT headphones (depending on earphone quality).

Build – solid

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

Android 11 – you will get 12

It ships with Android 11 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 12 soon and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – not much

It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.

Motorola g51 5G camera

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing and, well, it is adequate.

The result is generally good photos in day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing a lot of noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

Night mode combines a bracket of shots to give an acceptable, still noisy result.

Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas. EIS is pretty good.

Daylight photography has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows and highlights

You can shoot at 50MP mode without AI and no HDR

The Ultrawide lens/sensor upscales from 8MP to 12.5MP and consequently has soft images

Macro is very sensitive – must be at 4cm or blurred

Low light – reasonably good in night mode by noisy otherwise

Portrait and bokeh – OK but noisy and loses detail

Selfie OK in good light

The new Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)

Wireless Mic Support

New Auto Exposure Feature

Some Minor UI Changes

HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option

Astrophotography Mode

Night Sight

Google Lens

Framing Hints Option for Better Photos

Social Share Feature that Helps to Share Photos Instantly Up to 3 Social Media Apps

Video Recording At 4K Video Recording Resolution is available

Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors

New Video Stabilization Options Like Cinematic Pan, Standard Mode, Active Pan Mode & More

Many Others Like Photo Sphere, Panorama, and Time Lapse

Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more

It’s the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.

Daylight (it was overcast)

1X and yes there are seagulls in mid-flight. Good shot with accurate colour but lacking detail in the high-and-low-light areas

Ultrawide – my pet hate is the lack of colour consistency with the primary sensor. Still not bad.

8X – don’t go there

Macro

We shot several macro images but they were blurry. Its critical to get the focus distance to 4cm

Office Light 400 lumens

Bokeh You probably cannot see it but there is a lot of noise on the white background – otherwise acceptable

Low light <40 lumens

Low light and an adequate but very noisy shot

Night mode cleans it up a lot

CyberShack’s view – Motorola g51 5G grew on me

The more I tested and stressed it, the more impressed I became. At $399, it is terrific and punches well above its weight. If that is all I had to spend I would buy it.

I keep talking about what’s coming from other brands in 2022 in similar price brackets. At the end of the review, I can safely say this phone is all you need, so don’t wait.

Motorola, you are on a rolla! First the excellent Edge 20 series, now this. And I know you have even more up your sleeve.

You can read the ratings at the end.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola g51 5G Model XT2171-2 6/128GB Dual Sim

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g51 5G (Moto) Model Number XT2171-2 Software version retapac Price Base 6/128GB Price base $339 Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier lower-mid-range Website Product page From JB Hi-FI exclusive

Indigo Blue

Bright Silver Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 1-4 March 2022 Ambient temp 24° Release Feb-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have RCM C-Tick and retapac software. Any with 4GB, 16MP selfie or single SIM or models XT2171-1 or XT2171-3. We are aware of USA, China, LATAM, and Europe models that won’t work on 5G here.

Screen

Size 6.8″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with slightly curved edges Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 387 Ratio 20:09 Screen to Body % 85.6 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60 or 120 – not adaptive. Leave it at 60Hz. Response 120Hz 40ms GtG Nits typical, test 487 Nits max, test 530-564 – a little uneven to the bottom Contrast 1800:1 (1841:1) sRGB Natural 91% DCI-P3 around 50% of the 16.7m gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3.5 HDR Level No SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable Pretty good on maximum brightness Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR playback Gaming 40fps at best Screen protection Panda Glass (like GG3) Comment Slight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Overall a fit for purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor etc

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD480+ nm 8 Cores 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Modem x51 AI TOPS Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI) GeekBench 5 Single-core 544 GeekBench 5 multi-core 1739 Like Qualcomm SD 730G but faster in multi-core like an SDS845 GPU Adreno 619 GPU Test GeekBench Open CL 1111 Like SD 730G Vulcan 1013 RAM, type 6 LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 128 (97GB free) UFS 2.1 micro-SD up to 512GB CPDT internal seq. Read 430.13 – reflects UFS 2.1 CPDT internal seq. write 322.34 CPDT microSD read/write 43.73/28.24 and mountable as storage CPDT external (mountable?) 31.83/24.46 OTG only Comment All are fit for purpose and price Throttle test Max GIPS 152062 Average GIPS 149628 Minimum GIPS 140201 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -27/433 Test 5m -38/234 Test 10m -61/72 BT Type 5.1 GPS single, dual Dual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <10m. USB type USB-C 2.0 Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi AC speeds are as expected, although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid dual sim 1 x 5G and 1 x 4G with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 24/9.8/42ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -85/3.2pW Tower 2 -92/631fW Tower 3 -92/631fW Tower 4 -115/12fW Comment Good strong reception and found four towers – suitable for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 10W supplied and capable of 15W PD, QC level PD capable -Overcharge protection may influence results Qi/wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 25% Charge 0-100% 2 hours and 33 minutes (fast charge using 100W PD or 5V/3A) Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 5 hours 28 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17hrs and 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 29 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Out of memory error GFX Bench T-Rex 338.7 minutes (5.65 hours) 3989 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 13 hours 25 minute Watt full load 1.5A Watt idle 264mA Estimated battery life loss at 120Hz 20% Estimate typical use Easily two to three days at 4 hours screen on time Comment Excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note the provided cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/15W, so you need a higher rating cable.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Dolby Atmos decode Only for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC and aptX/HD/TWS/Adaptive Multipoint Yes EQ Not for speaker – choice of smart, music or movie for headphones. Mics dual Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 77 Media (music) 65 Ring 75 Alarm 77 Notifications 77 Earpiece 55 but it is very tinny Hands-free While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 1kHz Mid 4000-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 8kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 8kHz Treble 4-6kHz peaking High Treble 6-10kHz declining Dog Whistle 10-20kHz declining to 12kHz then off the cliff Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage None – it is mono Comment At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

This is quite hards for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 170.5 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm Weight grams 208 Front glass Glass Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic unibody IP rating 52 – light rain Colours Indigo Blue

Bright Silver Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 10W USB cable USB-A to USB-C charge only – no data Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes Comment Nice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.

OS

Android 11 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1-Jan-22 UI My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime Audio OS upgrade policy Should get Android 12 Security patch policy Two years security patches Bloatware Facebook (uninstallable) Other Google Assistant button Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes, not tested Other Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers Comment

Motorola g51 5G camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) (63) Stabilisation EIS only Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 8 Sensor Samsung SK54H7 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118 Stabilisation no Zoom no Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus Fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@60fps Flash LED Auto-HDR Primary lens/sensor only Limited AI from the Qualcomm SoC QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI Front MP 13.1 Sensor Samsung SK53L6 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) (64.5) Stabilisation No – EIS only on video Flash Screen fill Zoom 8X digital Video max 1080p@30fps Features Dual capture front and back

Auto HDR Comment The video’s poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and a lack of detail in light and dark areas.

Daylight has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows

50MP mode – no AI and no HDR

UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images

Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred

Low light – reasonably good in night mode

Portrait and bokeh – OK but noisy and loses detail

Selfie OK in good light

Rating – Motorola g51 5G

Features 9 It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC, and there is not a lot wrong with it. Value 10 It is one of the first 2022 5G low-mid rangers at $399. While that is pretty good value, there are 2021 phones on runout like OPPO A64 ($349), vivo Y52 ($339), Samsung A22 ($349) and spend $100 to get the OPPO FindX3 Lite with three years of OS updates. Performance 9 It is a value SoC fit for purpose. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 9 My UX adds some value to stock Android Design 9 All plastic is OK, as is toughened Panda glass Rating out of 10 9.2 Pro 1 FHD+ screen 2 Better than social media class camera 3 Well-priced 4 Excellent battery life – albeit slow charge 5 6/128GB RAM is good Con 1 Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W 2 Video quality is adequate 3 Photo quality is adequate – lots of noise 4 USB 2.0 and cable won’t do data transfer or handle 15W 5 Final comment At $399, the Motorola g51 5G is an excellent and safe buy. You can’t go wrong.

Motorola g51 5G

Motorola g51 5G 2022 $399 9.2 Features 9.0/10

















Value 10.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Bright FHD+ screen

Better than social media class camera

Well-priced

Excellent battery life - albeit slow charge

6/128GB RAM is good Cons Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W

FHD video quality is adequate

Photo quality is adequate – lots of noise

USB 2.0 and cable won't do data transfer or handle 15W

