Motorola g51 5G – well-priced, well-featured 5G (review)
The Motorola g51 5G is the company’s first 2020 Australian release. It is a 6.8″ Qualcomm SD480+, 6/128GB phone at a very reasonable $399.
Upfront, be clear that it is a no-risk purchase if you only have $399. It is future proof knowing you can use 5G if, and when, it is in your area and you want to pay a lot more for mobile data. So, think of it as a good 4G phone with potential future benefits.
But if you only want 4G and use a low-cost mobile reseller plan, there is a wide choice of decent 128GB handsets from $269 upwards. There are some ‘beauts’ in that group.
New Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
5-minute review – Motorola g51 5G Model XT2171-2 6/128GB Dual Sim
|Australian website
|Product page
|Price:
|$399
|Colours
|Indigo Blue and Bright Silver
|From:
|Exclusive to JB Hi-Fi Indigo Blue or Bright Silver
|Warranty:
|12-months ACL
|Country of Manufacture:
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work
We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.
Do not buy any with 4GB, 16MP selfie or single SIM. These are models XT2171-1 or XT2171-3. But we are aware of country and telco carrier-specific models for the USA, China, LATAM and Europe that won’t work on 5G here. Make sure the software version is ‘retapac’.
It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.
First impression – a little heavier than expected
The Motorola g51 5G is an Indigo Blue or Bright Silver glass slab. Thankfully the back is glossy plastic and hides fingerprints well. The front Panda glass is reasonably scratch-resistant, and the plastic unibody won’t flex. It comes with a pre-fitted clear bumper case – use it.
It’s a big phone at 170.5 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm x 208g. All the buttons are on the right side, making them higher than you expect. It is not a one-handed use phone – unless you have big hands.
Screen 6.8″ is big
It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of 60/120Hz. It is not adaptive, although our test software reveals a 90Hz setting– it swaps between 60 and 120Hz, and the latter takes about a 20% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.
It is daylight readable (in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.
Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.
Summary: Good IPS screen for the price
Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need.
To put this in perspective, it is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.
It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).
The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers!
Performance is enhanced by the Australian version getting 6GB (all other versions are 4GB), and overall, it is pretty smooth.
The 128GB storage has microSD expansion to 512GB.
Comms – its all there
Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is not as strong as some, and we experienced occasional Wi-Fi dropouts, but it does work out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.
BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.
The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb).
NFC supports Google Pay.
Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone and solid signal strength
It is a dual hybrid SIM with one fitting a SIM or MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time, and if you have a 5G plan, it must be in SIM 1. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.
All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low-bands.
Battery – 5000mAh for two to three days use
The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take over 5 hours. Using a USB-C 100W (well, anything above 25W) reduces this to 2 hours 33 minutes. We repeated the tests several times.
BTW – the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data, and it will not handle 15W charging – but a new charger and 3 to 5W cable.
PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, and it gives 14 hours and 29 minutes on the Adaptive setting.
- GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, and it gives hours and minutes.
- GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out of memory error, which is not an issue.
- Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 17 hours and 30 minutes.
- 100% drain screen-on was 13 hours and 25 minutes.
Sound – mono says it all
Interestingly Motorola claims Dolby Atmos (DA). That’s like my Dolby Atmos toaster – good as a toaster and bloody useless as a speaker.
Overall, it’s a tiny, tinny speaker for clear voice only.
It can decode DA for the headphones only. DA comes into its own and sounds excellent when using the 3.5mm buds (supplied) or BT headphones (depending on earphone quality).
Build – solid
It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.
Android 11 – you will get 12
It ships with Android 11 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 12 soon and two years of updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.
Missing – not much
It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.
Motorola g51 5G camera
Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing and, well, it is adequate.
Night mode combines a bracket of shots to give an acceptable, still noisy result.
- Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas. EIS is pretty good.
- Daylight photography has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows and highlights
- You can shoot at 50MP mode without AI and no HDR
- The Ultrawide lens/sensor upscales from 8MP to 12.5MP and consequently has soft images
- Macro is very sensitive – must be at 4cm or blurred
- Low light – reasonably good in night mode by noisy otherwise
- Portrait and bokeh – OK but noisy and loses detail
- Selfie OK in good light
The new Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)
- Wireless Mic Support
- New Auto Exposure Feature
- Some Minor UI Changes
- HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option
- Astrophotography Mode
- Night Sight
- Google Lens
- Framing Hints Option for Better Photos
- Social Share Feature that Helps to Share Photos Instantly Up to 3 Social Media Apps
- Video Recording At 4K Video Recording Resolution is available
- Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors
- New Video Stabilization Options Like Cinematic Pan, Standard Mode, Active Pan Mode & More
- Many Others Like Photo Sphere, Panorama, and Time Lapse
- Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more
It’s the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.
Daylight (it was overcast)
Macro
Office Light 400 lumens
Low light <40 lumens
CyberShack’s view – Motorola g51 5G grew on me
The more I tested and stressed it, the more impressed I became. At $399, it is terrific and punches well above its weight. If that is all I had to spend I would buy it.
I keep talking about what’s coming from other brands in 2022 in similar price brackets. At the end of the review, I can safely say this phone is all you need, so don’t wait.
Motorola, you are on a rolla! First the excellent Edge 20 series, now this. And I know you have even more up your sleeve.
You can read the ratings at the end.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
Motorola g51 5G Model XT2171-2 6/128GB Dual Sim
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola g51 5G (Moto)
|Model Number
|XT2171-2 Software version retapac
|Price Base
|6/128GB
|Price base
|$339
|Warranty months
|12-months ACL
|Tier
|lower-mid-range
|Website
|Product page
|From
|JB Hi-FI exclusive
Indigo Blue
Bright Silver
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Test date
|1-4 March 2022
|Ambient temp
|24°
|Release
|Feb-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have RCM C-Tick and retapac software. Any with 4GB, 16MP selfie or single SIM or models XT2171-1 or XT2171-3. We are aware of USA, China, LATAM, and Europe models that won’t work on 5G here.
Screen
|Size
|6.8″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with slightly curved edges
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|387
|Ratio
|20:09
|Screen to Body %
|85.6
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60 or 120 – not adaptive. Leave it at 60Hz.
|Response 120Hz
|40ms GtG
|Nits typical, test
|487
|Nits max, test
|530-564 – a little uneven to the bottom
|Contrast
|1800:1 (1841:1)
|sRGB
|Natural 91%
|DCI-P3
|around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|3.5
|HDR Level
|No
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Pretty good on maximum brightness
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for HD SDR playback
|Gaming
|40fps at best
|Screen protection
|Panda Glass (like GG3)
|Comment
|Slight blueish cast – best to use Natural setting. Overall a fit for purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.
Processor etc
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD480+
|nm
|8
|Cores
|2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz
|Modem
|x51
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI)
|GeekBench 5 Single-core
|544
|GeekBench 5 multi-core
|1739
|Like
|Qualcomm SD 730G but faster in multi-core like an SDS845
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|GPU Test GeekBench
|Open CL
|1111
|Like
|SD 730G
|Vulcan
|1013
|RAM, type
|6 LPDDR4X
|Storage, free, type
|128 (97GB free) UFS 2.1
|micro-SD
|up to 512GB
|CPDT internal seq. Read
|430.13 – reflects UFS 2.1
|CPDT internal seq. write
|322.34
|CPDT microSD read/write
|43.73/28.24 and mountable as storage
|CPDT external (mountable?)
|31.83/24.46 OTG only
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose and price
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|152062
|Average GIPS
|149628
|Minimum GIPS
|140201
|% Throttle
|Nil
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-27/433
|Test 5m
|-38/234
|Test 10m
|-61/72
|BT Type
|5.1
|GPS single, dual
|Dual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <10m.
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Wi-Fi AC speeds are as expected, although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Hybrid dual sim 1 x 5G and 1 x 4G with microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual – excellent for travellers
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, n78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|24/9.8/42ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-85/3.2pW
|Tower 2
|-92/631fW
|Tower 3
|-92/631fW
|Tower 4
|-115/12fW
|Comment
|Good strong reception and found four towers – suitable for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|10W supplied and capable of 15W
|PD, QC level
|PD capable -Overcharge protection may influence results
|Qi/wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|25%
|Charge 0-100%
|2 hours and 33 minutes (fast charge using 100W PD or 5V/3A)
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|5 hours 28 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|17hrs and 30 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|14 hours 29 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Out of memory error
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|338.7 minutes (5.65 hours) 3989 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|13 hours 25 minute
|Watt full load
|1.5A
|Watt idle
|264mA
|Estimated battery life loss at 120Hz
|20%
|Estimate typical use
|Easily two to three days at 4 hours screen on time
|Comment
|Excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note the provided cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/15W, so you need a higher rating cable.
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Qualcomm
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Only for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, LDAC and aptX/HD/TWS/Adaptive
|Multipoint
|Yes
|EQ
|Not for speaker – choice of smart, music or movie for headphones.
|Mics
|dual
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|77
|Media (music)
|65
|Ring
|75
|Alarm
|77
|Notifications
|77
|Earpiece
|55 but it is very tinny
|Hands-free
|While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slowly build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Treble 4-6kHz
|peaking
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|declining
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|declining to 12kHz then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
|Soundstage
|None – it is mono
|Comment
|At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|170.5 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
|Weight grams
|208
|Front glass
|Glass
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic unibody
|IP rating
|52 – light rain
|Colours
|Indigo Blue
Bright Silver
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|10W
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C charge only – no data
|Buds
|Yes
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Nice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.
OS
|Android
|11 – almost pure Android
|Security patch date
|1-Jan-22
|UI
|My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime Audio
|OS upgrade policy
|Should get Android 12
|Security patch policy
|Two years security patches
|Bloatware
|Facebook (uninstallable)
|Other
|Google Assistant button
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes, not tested
|Other
|Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers
|Comment
Motorola g51 5G camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|(63)
|Stabilisation
|EIS only
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung SK54H7
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118
|Stabilisation
|no
|Zoom
|no
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02M1
|Focus
|Fixed 4cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.8
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@60fps
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens/sensor only
|Limited AI from the Qualcomm SoC
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|Front
|MP
|13.1
|Sensor
|Samsung SK53L6
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|(64.5)
|Stabilisation
|No – EIS only on video
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Dual capture front and back
Auto HDR
|Comment
|The video’s poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and a lack of detail in light and dark areas.
Daylight has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows
50MP mode – no AI and no HDR
UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images
Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred
Low light – reasonably good in night mode
Portrait and bokeh – OK but noisy and loses detail
Selfie OK in good light
Rating – Motorola g51 5G
|Features
|9
|It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC, and there is not a lot wrong with it.
|Value
|10
|It is one of the first 2022 5G low-mid rangers at $399. While that is pretty good value, there are 2021 phones on runout like OPPO A64 ($349), vivo Y52 ($339), Samsung A22 ($349) and spend $100 to get the OPPO FindX3 Lite with three years of OS updates.
|Performance
|9
|It is a value SoC fit for purpose. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|9
|My UX adds some value to stock Android
|Design
|9
|All plastic is OK, as is toughened Panda glass
|Rating out of 10
|9.2
|Pro
|1
|FHD+ screen
|2
|Better than social media class camera
|3
|Well-priced
|4
|Excellent battery life – albeit slow charge
|5
|6/128GB RAM is good
|Con
|1
|Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W
|2
|Video quality is adequate
|3
|Photo quality is adequate – lots of noise
|4
|USB 2.0 and cable won’t do data transfer or handle 15W
|5
|Final comment
|At $399, the Motorola g51 5G is an excellent and safe buy. You can’t go wrong.
