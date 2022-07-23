Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features (review)

The Motorola g82 is its top-of-the-g-series 5G phone, yet it costs a measly $499 (on special at JB Hi-Fi for $399). It offers unrivalled value with a Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC, a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours, and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. It even has a rear 50(OIS)+8+2MP tri-camera and 16MP selfie.

Add a microSD expansion slot, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC, stereo speakers, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charger, and it is a complete package.

I have been thoroughly impressed with this latest round of new 2022 Moto models. From the excellent not quite flagship Edge 30 and 30 Pro, the rock-solid g-series and value e-series.

The Motorola 2022 phones currently include

e32 64GB (was $229 now $183)*

g22 128GB (was $299 now $239)

g50 128GB 5G (was $299 now $250)*

g51 128GB 5G (normally $349 now $279 on special)*

G62 (was $399 now $319)

Edge20 Fusion 128GB 5G (was $449 now $359)*

G82 (This review was $499, now $399)

Edge20 128GB 5G 128GB ($479)*

Edge30 128GB 5G (normally $699 now $559l)

Edge20 Pro 256GB 5G (was $899 now $719)*

Edge30 Pro 128GB 5G (was $999 now $799)

* These are 2021 runout models, and new models are coming soon. In any case, there are some real bargains there.

Motorola g82 5G 6/128GB, Dual hybrid sim, Model XT2225-1

Website Product Page Price: $449 but on special at JB for $399 Colours Meteorite Grey or White Lily From: Special prices from JB Hi-Fi (*) Warranty: 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

A five-minute overview precedes a 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to support our findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

This is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, so to buy elsewhere means it is grey market.

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About phone, Regulatory Labels. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 6/128GB.

We strongly warn you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

Motorola g82 first impression – Exceed

Yes, it is another glass slab, but it is a rather nice one with a nicely patterned PMMA (acrylic glass) back. It looks premium, and it fits nicely in hand.

Screen 6.5” 2400 x 1080, 1.07b colours, 120Hz AMOLED – Exceed

A 6.6” 2400 x 1800, 1.07 billion colour, 120Hz AMOLED at $399. The gods must be crazy. But it is a luscious bright, colourful screen that you tend to find only on phones twice the price.

You can read it outside in daylight; you have colour and temperature adjustments and a choice of Auto, 60 or 120Hz screen refresh. On Auto mode, it steps from 48/60/90/120Hz depending on content. It has L1 Widevine for SDR video streaming, although it supports HDR10 levels. Like most AMOLED, it has a peek display (always on display) and an attentive mode that keeps the display on when you view it.

We don’t measure lower-cost screens for nits, contrast, or colour gamut, and Motorola does not publish figures either. It is bright (around 400 nits), has infinite contrast, and looks like it supports the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for 1.07 billion colours.

In short, it is a great screen and wipes the floor over the Samsung S22/+ AMOLED screens.

Processor – Qualcomm SD695 5G – Pass+

Qualcomm makes (using an analogy) 4-cylinder (4-series), 6-cylinder (6-series), 6-cylinder turbo (7-series) and V8s (8-series) systems on a chip.

This has heaps of power for Joe and Jane Average with no log and smooth screen scrolling even under load. It is fine for casual gameplay too. To put it in perspective, it has impressive Geekbench single/multi-core scores of 670/1929, whereas the Flagship SD8 Gen1 has 1190/3542. Similarly, the GPU (graphics) OpenCL and VULKAN scores are 1398/1299 versus 6173/7546 – serious gamers will appreciate the latter but will be paying twice as much.

What I like is that it has a microSD (Hybrid dual sim slot) to 1TB, and its sequential read/write speed is 85/25MBps which is quite fast. It can also mount an external portable SSD, but the USB-C 2.0 interface limits speed to about 32/24MBps.

Throttling – Exceed (in the best way)

It has 190,419 GIPS (billion instructions per second) versus the SD8 Gen1 at 312,596. But where this shines is no throttling under 100% load over 15 minutes. The SD8 drops to 223,818 or 23% throttling.

Comms – Pass (remember this is a $399 phone)

Wi-Fi 5 AC reaches 433Mbps speeds with excellent, usable 5Gz signal strengths out to 10m.

Bluetooth 5.2 has the full suite of Qualcomm aptX codecs, making it easy to get the best from whatever ear/hear/phones or speakers you use.

4G and 5G Phone – For all city and suburban use – Pass(able)

It has all the Australian 4G and 5G bands. But signal strength is an issue. It found the first tower at reasonable signal strength; the second tower was verging un unusable, and the third tower was very sporadic. No fourth tower.

This is usual for a Motorola g-series using a Qualcomm SoC and reflects economies in antenna design. If you need better reception (particularly indoors), the Motorola Edge 30 and 30 Pro are best.

Battery – 2 days and fast charge – Exceed

It has a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger inbox for a full charge in just over 1 hour – superb at this price. Video loop was 21.5 hours, PC Mark 3.0 Modern Office Battery life was 16.5 hours (typical office use), and Accubattery confirmed all figures. As we ran all tests in Auto screen refresh mode, the fixed 120Hz impact should be well below 20% in time reduction.

Sound – Stereo but too odd to be passable

We have had issues with all the g-series (and Edge 30 series) with odd sound signatures. We had some more time to investigate. We put this down to the CrystalTalk A1 setting that focuses on voice from 1-4kHz at the expense of all else. The problem is that it does not significantly improve the sound signature even when you turn it off.

The best way to describe the sound is overly harsh, crisp, and generally unpleasant for music but excellent for clear voice.

Let’s just say that if you want to listen to music, use BT earphones and take advantage of the vast selection of Qualcomm aptX codecs.

You can read more, including our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Build – Pass

It is well-built but lacks significant IP protection (IP52), and there is no front glass protection.

A plastic frame does not bother me, and PMMA (acrylic glass) is acceptable for the back. It is nice and slim, feels excellent in hand and is a keeper. It comes with the 33W charger, buds, and a bumper cover.

But the warranty is only one year, and you can find two years for similar OPPO phones.

Android – almost pure – Exceed

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect two years of quarterly updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table at the end for all features.

Missing – no deal breakers

A better IP rating would make this a killer device

Screen protection, even Panda or Dragon glass, would be good

More generous OS upgrade and security upgrade policy

Motorola g82 5G camera

The 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor is the flavour of the month, but Motorola has added OIS (optical image stabilisation) for more stable still and video shots.

The 8MP Ultra-wide and macro Samsung SK54H7 sensor is also quite common in lower-priced phones and does a creditable job. A 2MP depth sensor is for Bokeh only.

The front selfie is also quite common – our only issue here is its limited low-light capability.

Camera Summary

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

5X Day: Primary sensor – pushing the limits

10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and dogs’ face/ears are grey instead of deep black

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears foreground and sharpened the background, and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is some noise.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation

1X and a great shot with good collur and detail

2X and still a good shot with noise creeping into the background

5X and at the limit of zoom

10x and acceptable but not great

Ultra-wide and a decent shot for colour and detail considering its using the 8MP sensor

Critical to get 4cm focus

Good office light shot but dog’s face/ears are blacker Bokeh brings out dog’s black face/ears

Dark <40 lumens and this is an excellent shot

Night mode and it brings up a few more details and HDR

CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g82 brings new meaning to the value segment

The Motorola g82 is the top-of-the-g-series, meaning that the Motorola Edge 30 is the next step (although there is probably an Edge 30 Lite we have not seen here). So, the comparison is not between a $499 ($399 at JB) or $699 ($599 at JB) phone but whether the extra $200 is worth it.

Both have excellent 1.07 billion colour screens (take that, Samsung!), Decent 6 and 7 series Qualcomm processors, 6/128/microSD ad 8/128GB/no microSD; the g82 has a bigger battery and 50+8+2MP versus 50+50+2MP cameras. So, if you have an extra $200 spare, the Edge 30 looks attractive and has about twice the performance.

But the Motorola g82 has a 3.5mm jack, microSD expansion and everything you need, so perhaps save that $200.

Competition

Frankly, the 1.07 billion colour AMOLED is so far class-leading that there is no real competition. But you must ask if you really care about 16M or 1.07 billion colours. After all, we have been using that for years.

We mentioned that there are some 2021 Motorola runouts, so the Edge 20 Fusion at $359 is worth a look. Vivo has a 2022 Y52 at $379. Then you jump to $499 for the 2022 Samsung Galaxy A33 ($499 no competition), 2021 A52s ($529) and 2022 Samsung A53 ($549)

No, the Motorola g82 is the clear class leader and gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

Motorola g82 details test and specs

Brand Motorola Model Moto g82 5G Model Number XT2225-1 Software version retapac Price Base 6, 128GB Price base $499 (JB Special $399) Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier mid-range Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W

White Lily

Meteorite Grey Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date 10-22 July 2022 Ambient temp 9-15° Release 1, 06, 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Screen

Size 6.6″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 2400x 1800 PPI 402 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 87.70% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto, 60 or 120Hz. Auto steps from 48, 60, 90, and 120Hz dependent on content Response 120Hz Nit typical test 500 approx. Nits max, test 700 approx. Contrast Infinite sRGB 100 approx. DCI-P3 82% NTSC, which is about 60% DCI-P3 1 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) <4 HDR Level Capable of HDR10 playback scaled to screen capability SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known 250Hz quite low Daylight readable Yes, but it lacks enough brightness for direct sunlight Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 for HD HDR playback – No FHD HDR yet Gaming Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G Screen protection Not stated Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22, +. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 48 or 60Hz.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD695 5G

https://www.qualcomm.com/products/application/ smartphones/snapdragon-6-series-mobile-platforms/ snapdragon-695-5g-mobile-platform nm 6nm Cores 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.7GHz Modem X51 AI TOPS Estimate 15 Geekbench 5 Single-core 670 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1929 Like Similar to SD855 GPU Adreno 619 GPU Test Open CL 1398 Like Like SD732G Vulcan 1299 RAM, type 6GB Storage, free, type 128GB micro-SD Hybrid slot to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 500 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 362 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 85/25 and mountable as storage CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 32/24 OTG Comment All are fit for purpose and price, and microSD is a nice bonus.

Throttle test

Max GIPS 190,419 Average GIPS 186,229 Minimum GIPS 180,898 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -24/433 Test 5m -44/433 Test 10m -56/433 BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual, Accuracy <10m USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is overly sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint on the power button Comment Excellent Wi-Fi signal stability

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid dual sim 1 x 5G and 1 x 4G with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 33/24/39ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -89, from 2-4pW Tower 2 -103 from 500-1pW Tower 3 -106 from 30-50fW Tower 4 No Comment Reception is not as good as expected, only finding the first two towers (usable) and the third (unusable).

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 33W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 11V/3A33W, 12V/2.5A/30W

Supplied USB-A to USB-C cable supports <3W. PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 40% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 3 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 5 hours 38 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 21 hours 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours and 35 minutes (Accubattery 18 hours) GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 486 minutes (8.1 hours) 4583 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 26 minutes (Accubattery 4 hours 24 minutes) Watt full load 1300-1500mA Watt idle Screen on 291-396mA Estimate loss at max refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use Great battery life and should have two days of typical use between charges. Comment Nice to see a 33W charger inbox and for a lower-cost phone to have this fast charging.

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing, and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning ? AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS, LDAC, LDHC (V1, 2, 3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice, and games mode EQ No Mics Dual with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 72 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 72 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling and adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA make quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Extremely late start and slow build Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 400Hz then dips at 500Hz Mid 4000-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat but choppy Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat and less choppy Mid Treble 4-6kHz Peaks at 5kHz and then declines High Treble 6-10kHz Declines Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Declines Sound Signature type One of the oddest, almost indescribable sound signatures. It has virtually no upper bass, poor low-and-mid-mid, strong high-mid (clear voice 1-4kHz) and some low-treble for some crispness. We tested with and without Dolby Atmos, and it was worse still with the latter. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else. Soundstage Narrow and DA settings do not expand the sound stage. Left/Right separation is poor, with a distinct bias to the bottom speaker Comment The sound signature is poor with no low, mid, high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, voice is crisp!

Build

Size (H x W x D) 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm Weight grams 173g Front glass Glass – protection level not specified Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating 52 – light rain Colours Meteorite Grey

White Lily Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33W USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes – USB-C Comment It has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1-Mar-22 UI My UX 3.0

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime Audio OS upgrade policy No Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least two years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other No Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes, 2D not tested Other Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers Comment

Motorola g82 camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF Omni Directional f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) (63) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 8 Sensor Samsung SK54H7 Focus Contrast Autofocus f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118 Stabilisation no Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus Fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@60fps Flash LED Auto-HDR Primary lens, sensor only Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture, AR stickers (via future Play store update), Spot Colour, Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Night Vision, Pro Mode, 50MP High-Resolution Mode, Super Resolution QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola g82 Front

Front Selfie MP 16MP Sensor Omnivision 16A1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 70.3-82.7° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 8X digital Video max 1080p@30 Features Burst Shot, Gesture Capture, Auto Smile Capture, Group Selfie, Selfie Animation, Spot Colour, Shot Optimization, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

• 5X Day: Primary sensor – pushing the limits

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

• Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted, and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears foreground and sharpened the background, and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is some noise.

• Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation

Motorola g82 ratings

Features 9 Top-of-the-g-series with an SD695 5G processor and AMOLED screen Value 10 If you can get it at $399, it is the clear value and feature class leader. Performance 9 Decent performance but remember it is half the SD8 speeds Ease of Use 9 My UX adds some value to stock Android Design 9 It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features Rating out of 10 9.2 Final comment The overall class leader even at $499 RRP – even better at $399

Pro 1 2 3 4 5 Con 1 2

Pros Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen

Thin, light, and premium finish

Great battery life and charging speeds (33W charger inbox)

The camera is excellent, but video is so-so

Good for city and suburban phone use Cons IP52 is barely adequate

Missing optical zoom

