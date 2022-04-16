OPPO Find X5 Lite – $799 uber-value (review)
OPPO reserve the name ‘Find’ for its flagship range. So, by definition, the $799 OPPO Find X5 Lite is a lower-cost flagship. Except that it is so different from its $1399 Find X5 and $1799 Find X5 Pro that I have trouble working out where it fits in the Find family.
To be clear, apart from the Find name, there is nothing in common with its bigger siblings. Is OPPO trying to cash in on the Find name? In fact, the motherboard is used by the 2021 Reno 6 5G/Reno 7 SE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 mid-range models. That makes more sense as Reno is the next sub-brand after Find. OnePlus is owned by OPPO and is one of the best-selling value brands in the USA.
So, let’s position the OPPO Find X5 Lite. At $799, it is a mid-level 5G phone that competes with the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 (which we have on the testbed, but it is too early to draw comparisons yet), except that OPPO has 256GB to Samsung’s 128GB.
The Find name means that it should get Android 12, 13 and probably 14, yet it ships with Android 11. Let’s get on with the review.
OPPO Find X5 Lite Model CPH2371 Australian model with RCM C-Tick
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$799
|Colours
|Stary Black and Startrails Blue
|From *
|OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W.
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
New Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
Other OPPO Find X5 Reviews:
- Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling $1399
- Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge $1799
First impression – another glass slab
OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Apart from the laser direct imaging on the rear plastic cover, it is just another Glass slab. Fortunately, the back is attractive, not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.
There is a tri-camera and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is fairly light at 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm x 173g.
Screen – AMOLED 60 or 90Hz
It is a 2400×1080, 20:9, 8-bit/16.7 million colours, 60 or 90Hz refresh AMOLED screen. We expect this type of screen for the price, and it does not disappoint. It has 400nits and can play HDR/HDR10 content at up to 800 nits.
It is similar to the screens found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE, so it is quite a good screen. It is not 1.07 billion colours like its bigger siblings.
Processor – mid-range
The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is a mid-range processor offering all the power you need. It compares favourably with the Qualcomm SD730G.
Add to that 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (most competitors have 128GB at this price), a dedicated microSD card slot, and mountable external SSD storage, and it is pretty good all around. The RAM can grab up to 5GB from storage, swapping it as virtual ram (as Windows has done forever). We never found it wanting, even under heavy loads.
The lack of throttling is excellent. It loses 11% after 13 minutes and then stabilises. Of course, that reflects OPPO’s superior thermal management in all its phones.
Comms – Wi-Fi 6 AX, NFC
It connects at HE40 600Mbps, slower than the OPPO Find X5 and Pro at 1200Mbps and the Samsung Galaxy S22 at 2400Mbps. Still, considering that most NBN connections are <100Mbps, it is fine.
It has a USB 2.0 480Mbps connector so forget using it in cabled mode to connect to a TV – Chromecast is the go here.
Phone – city and suburbs
MediaTek modem technology is a step or three behind Qualcomm, and as such, it finds only one tower (out of four), albeit at a strong signal strength. It has all Australian 4/5G bands. It is a city and suburbs phone.
Battery – 65W high-speed charging
OPPO eats the competition’s lunch with a 65W fast charge (inbox) that fills the 4500mAh battery in about 35 minutes. The others take 1.5 to 2 hours. Add reverse cable charging and exceptional PC Mark 3 (typical battery use test) of 22+ hours, and this is a phone you can charge every few days.
We recommend setting it to 60Hz refresh as the 90Hz reduces battery time by about 4 hours.
Sound – mono and not bad
OPPO uses an NPX Class-D amplifier and Digital Signal Processor for excellent low distortion mono sound. It is not fair to test mono speakers for fidelity, but overall it has a pleasing sound signature.
OPPO claims it supports aptX (Qualcomm), but we suspect that is wrong as aptX is unique to Qualcomm. BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, LDAC and LDHC – all you need.
Build – better than many
It has a Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and plastic frame. All fits together well, and it is up to OPPO’s usual high standard. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings. There is no formal IP rating, so assume IP52 – rain resistant.
Android 11 and ColorOS12
My only minor disappointment is that it does not ship with Android 12. Even so, it should get Android 12, 13 and maybe 14 and regular security patch updates.
It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.
OPPO Find X5 Lite Camera
All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung and lesser-known makers like OmniVision and GalaxyCore. Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the Samsung S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.
All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.
This has a 64MP primary (bins to 16MP), 8MP Wide-angle, and a 2MP Macro. The sensors are average for this price and return acceptable results.
It lacks the OPPO Find X5/Pro MariSilion X camera processor and the Hasselblad tuning.
Sample Shots
- Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, and dynamic range is limited. Details in the shadows and highlights are OK. You can also shoot at 64MP, which has more dynamic range but removes any AI.
- Day: Ultra-wide. The 8MP camera does a good job, but the colours and dynamic range differ from the primary sensor. There is a distinct loss of detail.
- Macro: A 2MP macro shot means mean average detail, and it is vital to hold the camera at 4cm and very still
- Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 5x and 10x are noisy and lose detail
- Office Light (<400 lumens: Good detail and slightly oversaturated colour. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.
- <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots but lacks details and colour depth. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little
- Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on Primary (EIS Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor cannot keep up with the post-processing needed, and it is best to shoot at 1080p@30fps.
Overall, the camera is fine for general use. It is not a patch on the OPPO Find X5 or Pro.
CyberShack’s view – The OPPO Find X5 Lite is a sheep in wolf’s clothing
I have been reviewing smartphones for over a decade. One of the first things I do is try to position them relevant to similar competition. It may be a Find by name, but it is a Reno by nature. It is a great Reno – but a below-average Find!
At $799, the OPPO Find X5 Lite is a well-specified, well-performing phone that holds its own against all comers. It is a tad more expensive than the $699 Samsung A53 (Exynos 1280, 4/128GB) or the $799 Samsung A73 (SD778G 6/128GB) – but it offers more, including more storage and a 65W SUPERVOOC charger in the box (Samsung has dropped chargers). You will have to wait for the Samsung reviews – before the end of April.
Post Script – Excitement factor
These reviews are technical – we test over 70 aspects of each phone and report objectively. But sometimes, we forget the emotional aspects of the test device.
We have the OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO A76 on the testbed. We also have other brands ranging from $199 cheapies to $2,000 premium flagships.
I was excited to test the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and it lived up to expectations – I like bright, shiny, expensive things. I initially had no such feelings about the Find X5, but as we tested, there was a growing excitement – hey, this is really good.
Once I had worked out that this is more a Reno than a Find, my expectations settled down. It met or exceeded every expectation I have for a $799 phone.
Buyers should not be brand snobs and look at OPPO’s extensive features and value. It is very competent but not exciting.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
OPPO Find X5 Lite CPH2371
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|Find X5 Lite
|Model Number
|CPH2371
|Price Base
|8, 256GB
|Price base
|$799
|Warranty months
|24-months
|Tier
|mid-range
|Website
|Product page
|From
|Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|Test date
|10-14 April
|Ambient temp
|22-25°
|Release
|24 February 2022
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|As far as we can see, this is a global model with no variants
Screen
|Size
|6.43″
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|409
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|90.8
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60 or 90Hz
from 120-180Hz touch
|Response 120Hz
|11ms
|Nits typical/test
|430 (tested 421)
|Nits max/test
|600 max (tested 611)
800 for HDR, HDR10 content
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Vivid/Gentle 135/103%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid/Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|4
|HDR Level
|HDR10 (will downscale HDR10+ to HDR10)
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|Yes – <100Nits
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Yes
|DRM
|L1 Widevine for Netflix HD SDR
|Gaming
|Gaming mode
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Comment
|It is a relatively typical 1080p AMOLED as found in Samsung A and S series. It is colour accurate, quite bright and overall; it is pleasing.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877/ZA
|nm
|6
|Cores
|Octa-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz)
|Modem
|Integrated
|AI TOPS
|<5
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|710
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|2149
|Like
|Closer to SD730 5G
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2527
|Vulcan
|2559
|RAM, type
|8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
|Storage, free, type
|256 UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3 (212GB free)
|micro-SD
|Yes – dedicated slot
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|465
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|485
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|42/27
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|Enable OTG in settings first
37/34 reflects maximum USB 2.0 speed
|Comment
|At least you can enable external storage, but it is a bit slow for videographers
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|216316
|Average GIPS
|210259
|Minimum GIPS
|190358
|% Throttle
|11%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|6 AX
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-27/600
|Test 5m
|-46/600
|Test 10m
|-55/600
|BT Type
|5.2 BLE
|GPS single, dual
|single accuracy <8m
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 and OTG
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|Chromecast
|NFC
|Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC
Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|?
|Proximity
|Yes
|Comment
|It is a little odd that the Wi-Fi AX connection is 600Mbps, but it is quite a strong signal.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM and separate microSD
|Active
|Single active – dual standby
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier Dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier Dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|22.4/14.5/21ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-83/5pW
|Tower 2
|Occasionally at -115/3.2fW, unusable
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Good single tower strength, but that limited it to a city and suburbs phone where you have good tower coverage.
Battery
|mAh
|2 x 2250 = 4500mAh
|Charger, type, supplied
|65W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 10V/6.5A/65W) over two channels, e.g., 10V/3.25A/32.5W x 2
|PD, QC level
|50 and 30W SUPERVOOC, VOOC (5V, 4A), PD (9V, 2A)
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|Reverse cable charge 5V/2.5A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|N/A
|Charge 0-100%
|35 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|No
|Charge 5V, 2A
|approx 3 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|22 hours 11 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|22+ hours
Accubattery 20+ hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|384.4min (6.41hrs) 2292 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|526.2min (8.77hrs) 3328 frame
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|8.5hrs (5hrs, 48minutes 90Hz)
|Watt full load
|450mA
|Watt idle Screen on
|100mA
|Estimate loss at 120Hz
|Expect about 20% less at 90Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Two days or more at typical use
|Comment
|Exceptional battery life and ultra-fast charge time courtesy of the 65W SUPERVOOC inbox.
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-firing speaker (active in hands-free or music mode)
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|TFA9879 NXP Class-D mono Digital Amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC
MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart, Movie, Game, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80+dB
|Media (music)
|82
|Ring
|83
|Alarm
|85
|Notifications
|75
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Quite effective hands-free with some noise cancelling.
|BT headphones
|Could drive them on SBC, AAC and LDAC but not aptX
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slowly building
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Flattening
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Decline to 8kHz then flat to 10Hz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|It is really for clear voice covering 104kHz well. In music mode, it is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh
|Soundstage
|Mono
|Comment
|Surprisingly loud and clear, courtesy of the NPX digital amp.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81
|Weight grams
|173
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|No stated – assume IP52
|Colours
|Starry Black Startrails Blue Laser-etched matte finish
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|65W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|Yes
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Not only does OPPO provide a charger, but it’s a 65W SUPERVOOC!
OS
|Android
|Android 11
|Security patch date
|5/03/2022
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|OS upgrade policy
|Android 14
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches
|Bloatware
|A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
|Comment
|ColorOS 12 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under Glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
|Under-glass fingerprint is unusual in this price bracket.
Camera – OPPO Find X5 Lite
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|64 bins to 16MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OVB64B
This is a competent sensor but not quite the standard of a Samsung or Sony.
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|80.6 (68.9)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Wide Angle
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Sony IMX355
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.14
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118.9° (84°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2 (it is not 8MP as shown on the website)
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.14
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.3
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|4K@30fps
10780p@30, 60fps EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes, for still image
|Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templates
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|Yes – adequate
|Front
|MP
|32 bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX615
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV (stated, actual)
|85 (73.7)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|4x digital
|Video max
|1080p@30fps with EIS
|Features
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motion
|Comment
|The camera delivers reasonable quality shots in day and office light. It struggles in low light where Night Mode is needed.
Night Mode takes a few seconds to process the image.
Video is acceptable in day and office light and less so in low light. Lack of stabilisation means you need to use a tripod. Shoot at 1080p@30fps for best results.
Ratings – OPPO Find X5 Lite
|Features
|8.5
|+ MicroSD
+ 3.5mm
+65W Fast charge
|Value
|8.5
|It is not a Find level flagship but a mid-range with everything you should expect
|Performance
|8
|Middling performance but excellent thermal management to minimise throttling
|Ease of Use
|10
|ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12
|Design
|8.5
|Another glass slab
|Rating out of 10
|8.7
|Pro
|1
|Mid-range performance, but it is all you need
|2
|Quality 1080p AMOLED screen
|3
|Great battery life and 65W charger inbox
|4
|MicroSD and mountable external storage
|5
|Average camera that meets the price and your needs
|Con
|1
|Mono speaker but sounds OK
|2
|Android 11 (Should be 12)
|3
|Another Glass slab
|4
|5
|Final comment
|It may be part of the Find X5 series, but it is vastly different to the X5 and Pro. At $799, there are no deal-breakers, and the Find heritage means long term OS and security upgrades.
OPPO Find X5 Lite$799
Pros
- Mid-range performance, but it is all you need
- Quality 1080p AMOLED screen
- Great battery life and 65W charger inbox
- MicroSD and mountable external storage
- Average camera that meets the price and your needs
Cons
- Mono speaker but sounds OK
- Android 11 (Should be 12)
- Another Glass slab