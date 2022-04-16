OPPO Find X5 Lite – $799 uber-value (review)

OPPO reserve the name ‘Find’ for its flagship range. So, by definition, the $799 OPPO Find X5 Lite is a lower-cost flagship. Except that it is so different from its $1399 Find X5 and $1799 Find X5 Pro that I have trouble working out where it fits in the Find family.

To be clear, apart from the Find name, there is nothing in common with its bigger siblings. Is OPPO trying to cash in on the Find name? In fact, the motherboard is used by the 2021 Reno 6 5G/Reno 7 SE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 mid-range models. That makes more sense as Reno is the next sub-brand after Find. OnePlus is owned by OPPO and is one of the best-selling value brands in the USA.

So, let’s position the OPPO Find X5 Lite. At $799, it is a mid-level 5G phone that competes with the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 (which we have on the testbed, but it is too early to draw comparisons yet), except that OPPO has 256GB to Samsung’s 128GB.

The Find name means that it should get Android 12, 13 and probably 14, yet it ships with Android 11. Let’s get on with the review.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Model CPH2371 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

Website Product page Price $799 Colours Stary Black and Startrails Blue From * OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W. Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

First impression – another glass slab

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Apart from the laser direct imaging on the rear plastic cover, it is just another Glass slab. Fortunately, the back is attractive, not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.

There is a tri-camera and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is fairly light at 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm x 173g.

Screen – AMOLED 60 or 90Hz

It is a 2400×1080, 20:9, 8-bit/16.7 million colours, 60 or 90Hz refresh AMOLED screen. We expect this type of screen for the price, and it does not disappoint. It has 400nits and can play HDR/HDR10 content at up to 800 nits.

It is similar to the screens found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE, so it is quite a good screen. It is not 1.07 billion colours like its bigger siblings.

Processor – mid-range

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is a mid-range processor offering all the power you need. It compares favourably with the Qualcomm SD730G.

Add to that 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (most competitors have 128GB at this price), a dedicated microSD card slot, and mountable external SSD storage, and it is pretty good all around. The RAM can grab up to 5GB from storage, swapping it as virtual ram (as Windows has done forever). We never found it wanting, even under heavy loads.

The lack of throttling is excellent. It loses 11% after 13 minutes and then stabilises. Of course, that reflects OPPO’s superior thermal management in all its phones.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6 AX, NFC

It connects at HE40 600Mbps, slower than the OPPO Find X5 and Pro at 1200Mbps and the Samsung Galaxy S22 at 2400Mbps. Still, considering that most NBN connections are <100Mbps, it is fine.

It has a USB 2.0 480Mbps connector so forget using it in cabled mode to connect to a TV – Chromecast is the go here.

Phone – city and suburbs

MediaTek modem technology is a step or three behind Qualcomm, and as such, it finds only one tower (out of four), albeit at a strong signal strength. It has all Australian 4/5G bands. It is a city and suburbs phone.

Battery – 65W high-speed charging

OPPO eats the competition’s lunch with a 65W fast charge (inbox) that fills the 4500mAh battery in about 35 minutes. The others take 1.5 to 2 hours. Add reverse cable charging and exceptional PC Mark 3 (typical battery use test) of 22+ hours, and this is a phone you can charge every few days.

We recommend setting it to 60Hz refresh as the 90Hz reduces battery time by about 4 hours.

Sound – mono and not bad

OPPO uses an NPX Class-D amplifier and Digital Signal Processor for excellent low distortion mono sound. It is not fair to test mono speakers for fidelity, but overall it has a pleasing sound signature.

OPPO claims it supports aptX (Qualcomm), but we suspect that is wrong as aptX is unique to Qualcomm. BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, LDAC and LDHC – all you need.

It actually has some high-bass but it focuses on clear vocals

Build – better than many

It has a Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and plastic frame. All fits together well, and it is up to OPPO’s usual high standard. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings. There is no formal IP rating, so assume IP52 – rain resistant.

Android 11 and ColorOS12

My only minor disappointment is that it does not ship with Android 12. Even so, it should get Android 12, 13 and maybe 14 and regular security patch updates.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Camera

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung and lesser-known makers like OmniVision and GalaxyCore. Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the Samsung S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

This has a 64MP primary (bins to 16MP), 8MP Wide-angle, and a 2MP Macro. The sensors are average for this price and return acceptable results.

It lacks the OPPO Find X5/Pro MariSilion X camera processor and the Hasselblad tuning.

Sample Shots

Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, and dynamic range is limited. Details in the shadows and highlights are OK. You can also shoot at 64MP, which has more dynamic range but removes any AI.

Day: Ultra-wide. The 8MP camera does a good job, but the colours and dynamic range differ from the primary sensor. There is a distinct loss of detail.

Macro: A 2MP macro shot means mean average detail, and it is vital to hold the camera at 4cm and very still

Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 5x and 10x are noisy and lose detail

Office Light (<400 lumens: Good detail and slightly oversaturated colour. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.

<40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots but lacks details and colour depth. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little

Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on Primary (EIS Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor cannot keep up with the post-processing needed, and it is best to shoot at 1080p@30fps.

Overall, the camera is fine for general use. It is not a patch on the OPPO Find X5 or Pro.

It is an OK shot but lacking a little dynamic range – sparkle

This is using the 8MP wide-angle and while the shot is OK it is also lacking in colour saturation and range

2X using the primary sensor. Pretty good detail and little noise

5X using the primary sensor – reasonable detail but the background has lost definition

10X – don’t go there

Macro uses a 2MP sensor. its critical to get the 4cm focal length right and hold very still

Office Lught 400 lumens – a great shot with good detail and average colours Bokeh is good (adjustable) but the forward detail suffers slightly

<40 lumens – its an OL shot but lacks details and colour stauration

Night mode does a great job bringing back details (see the text on the Word document) and more colour without introducing too much noise.

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO Find X5 Lite is a sheep in wolf’s clothing

I have been reviewing smartphones for over a decade. One of the first things I do is try to position them relevant to similar competition. It may be a Find by name, but it is a Reno by nature. It is a great Reno – but a below-average Find!

At $799, the OPPO Find X5 Lite is a well-specified, well-performing phone that holds its own against all comers. It is a tad more expensive than the $699 Samsung A53 (Exynos 1280, 4/128GB) or the $799 Samsung A73 (SD778G 6/128GB) – but it offers more, including more storage and a 65W SUPERVOOC charger in the box (Samsung has dropped chargers). You will have to wait for the Samsung reviews – before the end of April.

Post Script – Excitement factor

These reviews are technical – we test over 70 aspects of each phone and report objectively. But sometimes, we forget the emotional aspects of the test device.

We have the OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO A76 on the testbed. We also have other brands ranging from $199 cheapies to $2,000 premium flagships.

I was excited to test the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and it lived up to expectations – I like bright, shiny, expensive things. I initially had no such feelings about the Find X5, but as we tested, there was a growing excitement – hey, this is really good.

Once I had worked out that this is more a Reno than a Find, my expectations settled down. It met or exceeded every expectation I have for a $799 phone.

Buyers should not be brand snobs and look at OPPO’s extensive features and value. It is very competent but not exciting.

OPPO Find X5 Lite CPH2371

Brand OPPO Model Find X5 Lite Model Number CPH2371 Price Base 8, 256GB Price base $799 Warranty months 24-months Tier mid-range Website Product page From Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 10-14 April Ambient temp 22-25° Release 24 February 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) As far as we can see, this is a global model with no variants

Screen

Size 6.43″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 409 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 90.8 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60 or 90Hz

from 120-180Hz touch Response 120Hz 11ms Nits typical/test 430 (tested 421) Nits max/test 600 max (tested 611)

800 for HDR, HDR10 content Contrast Infinite sRGB Vivid/Gentle 135/103% DCI-P3 Vivid/Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 4 HDR Level HDR10 (will downscale HDR10+ to HDR10) SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known Yes – <100Nits Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Yes DRM L1 Widevine for Netflix HD SDR Gaming Gaming mode Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment It is a relatively typical 1080p AMOLED as found in Samsung A and S series. It is colour accurate, quite bright and overall; it is pleasing.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877/ZA nm 6 Cores Octa-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz) Modem Integrated AI TOPS <5 Geekbench 5 Single-core 710 Geekbench 5 multi-core 2149 Like Closer to SD730 5G GPU ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU Test Open CL 2527 Vulcan 2559 RAM, type 8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage Storage, free, type 256 UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3 (212GB free) micro-SD Yes – dedicated slot CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 465 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 485 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 42/27 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Enable OTG in settings first

37/34 reflects maximum USB 2.0 speed Comment At least you can enable external storage, but it is a bit slow for videographers Throttle test Max GIPS 216316 Average GIPS 210259 Minimum GIPS 190358 % Throttle 11% CPU Temp 50° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model 6 AX Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -27/600 Test 5m -46/600 Test 10m -55/600 BT Type 5.2 BLE GPS single, dual single accuracy <8m USB type USB-C 2.0 and OTG Alt DP, DeX, Ready For Chromecast NFC Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC

Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor ? Proximity Yes Comment It is a little odd that the Wi-Fi AX connection is 600Mbps, but it is quite a strong signal.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Nano SIM and separate microSD Active Single active – dual standby Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 22.4/14.5/21ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -83/5pW Tower 2 Occasionally at -115/3.2fW, unusable Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Good single tower strength, but that limited it to a city and suburbs phone where you have good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 2 x 2250 = 4500mAh Charger, type, supplied 65W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 10V/6.5A/65W) over two channels, e.g., 10V/3.25A/32.5W x 2 PD, QC level 50 and 30W SUPERVOOC, VOOC (5V, 4A), PD (9V, 2A) Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable Reverse cable charge 5V/2.5A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins N/A Charge 0-100% 35 minutes Charge Qi, W No Charge 5V, 2A approx 3 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 22 hours 11 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 22+ hours

Accubattery 20+ hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 384.4min (6.41hrs) 2292 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 526.2min (8.77hrs) 3328 frame Drain 100-0% full load screen on 8.5hrs (5hrs, 48minutes 90Hz) Watt full load 450mA Watt idle Screen on 100mA Estimate loss at 120Hz Expect about 20% less at 90Hz Estimate typical use Two days or more at typical use Comment Exceptional battery life and ultra-fast charge time courtesy of the 65W SUPERVOOC inbox.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-firing speaker (active in hands-free or music mode) Tuning No AMP TFA9879 NXP Class-D mono Digital Amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC

MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real Original Sound Technology EQ

Smart, Movie, Game, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80+dB Media (music) 82 Ring 83 Alarm 85 Notifications 75 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Quite effective hands-free with some noise cancelling. BT headphones Could drive them on SBC, AAC and LDAC but not aptX

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Flattening High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 8kHz then flat to 10Hz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type It is really for clear voice covering 104kHz well. In music mode, it is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh Soundstage Mono Comment Surprisingly loud and clear, courtesy of the NPX digital amp.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81 Weight grams 173 Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating No stated – assume IP52 Colours Starry Black Startrails Blue Laser-etched matte finish Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 65W SUPERVOOC USB cable Yes Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Not only does OPPO provide a charger, but it’s a 65W SUPERVOOC!

OS

Android Android 11 Security patch date 5/03/2022 UI ColorOS 12 OS upgrade policy Android 14 Security patch policy Regular security patches Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Comment ColorOS 12 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment Under-glass fingerprint is unusual in this price bracket.

Camera – OPPO Find X5 Lite

Rear Primary Wide MP 64 bins to 16MP Sensor Omnivision OVB64B

This is a competent sensor but not quite the standard of a Samsung or Sony. Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 80.6 (68.9) Stabilisation No Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Wide Angle MP 8 Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 118.9° (84°) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2 (it is not 8MP as shown on the website) Sensor GalaxyCore GC02 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 88.3 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@30fps

10780p@30, 60fps EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes, for still image Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templates QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Yes – adequate Front MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX615 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 85 (73.7) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 4x digital Video max 1080p@30fps with EIS Features Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motion Comment The camera delivers reasonable quality shots in day and office light. It struggles in low light where Night Mode is needed.

Night Mode takes a few seconds to process the image.

Video is acceptable in day and office light and less so in low light. Lack of stabilisation means you need to use a tripod. Shoot at 1080p@30fps for best results.

Ratings – OPPO Find X5 Lite

Features 8.5 + MicroSD

+ 3.5mm

+65W Fast charge Value 8.5 It is not a Find level flagship but a mid-range with everything you should expect Performance 8 Middling performance but excellent thermal management to minimise throttling Ease of Use 10 ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12 Design 8.5 Another glass slab Rating out of 10 8.7 Pro 1 Mid-range performance, but it is all you need 2 Quality 1080p AMOLED screen 3 Great battery life and 65W charger inbox 4 MicroSD and mountable external storage 5 Average camera that meets the price and your needs Con 1 Mono speaker but sounds OK 2 Android 11 (Should be 12) 3 Another Glass slab 4 5 Final comment It may be part of the Find X5 series, but it is vastly different to the X5 and Pro. At $799, there are no deal-breakers, and the Find heritage means long term OS and security upgrades.

OPPO Find X5 Lite $799 8.6 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Perromance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 8.2/10

















Pros Mid-range performance, but it is all you need

Quality 1080p AMOLED screen

Great battery life and 65W charger inbox

MicroSD and mountable external storage

Average camera that meets the price and your needs Cons Mono speaker but sounds OK

Android 11 (Should be 12)

Another Glass slab

