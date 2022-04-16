OPPO Find X5 Lite – $799 uber-value (review)

OPPO reserve the name ‘Find’ for its flagship range. So, by definition, the $799 OPPO Find X5 Lite is a lower-cost flagship. Except that it is so different from its $1399 Find X5 and $1799 Find X5 Pro that I have trouble working out where it fits in the Find family.

To be clear, apart from the Find name, there is nothing in common with its bigger siblings. Is OPPO trying to cash in on the Find name? In fact, the motherboard is used by the 2021 Reno 6 5G/Reno 7 SE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 mid-range models. That makes more sense as Reno is the next sub-brand after Find. OnePlus is owned by OPPO and is one of the best-selling value brands in the USA.

So, let’s position the OPPO Find X5 Lite. At $799, it is a mid-level 5G phone that competes with the Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 (which we have on the testbed, but it is too early to draw comparisons yet), except that OPPO has 256GB to Samsung’s 128GB.

The Find name means that it should get Android 12, 13 and probably 14, yet it ships with Android 11. Let’s get on with the review.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Model CPH2371 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

WebsiteProduct page
Price$799
ColoursStary Black and Startrails Blue
From *OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W.
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Other OPPO Find X5 Reviews:

First impression – another glass slab

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Apart from the laser direct imaging on the rear plastic cover, it is just another Glass slab. Fortunately, the back is attractive, not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.

There is a tri-camera and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is fairly light at 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm x 173g.

Screen – AMOLED 60 or 90Hz

It is a 2400×1080, 20:9, 8-bit/16.7 million colours, 60 or 90Hz refresh AMOLED screen. We expect this type of screen for the price, and it does not disappoint. It has 400nits and can play HDR/HDR10 content at up to 800 nits.

It is similar to the screens found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE, so it is quite a good screen. It is not 1.07 billion colours like its bigger siblings.

Processor – mid-range

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is a mid-range processor offering all the power you need. It compares favourably with the Qualcomm SD730G.

Add to that 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (most competitors have 128GB at this price), a dedicated microSD card slot, and mountable external SSD storage, and it is pretty good all around. The RAM can grab up to 5GB from storage, swapping it as virtual ram (as Windows has done forever). We never found it wanting, even under heavy loads.

The lack of throttling is excellent. It loses 11% after 13 minutes and then stabilises. Of course, that reflects OPPO’s superior thermal management in all its phones.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6 AX, NFC

It connects at HE40 600Mbps, slower than the OPPO Find X5 and Pro at 1200Mbps and the Samsung Galaxy S22 at 2400Mbps. Still, considering that most NBN connections are <100Mbps, it is fine.

It has a USB 2.0 480Mbps connector so forget using it in cabled mode to connect to a TV – Chromecast is the go here.

Phone – city and suburbs

MediaTek modem technology is a step or three behind Qualcomm, and as such, it finds only one tower (out of four), albeit at a strong signal strength. It has all Australian 4/5G bands. It is a city and suburbs phone.

Battery – 65W high-speed charging

OPPO eats the competition’s lunch with a 65W fast charge (inbox) that fills the 4500mAh battery in about 35 minutes. The others take 1.5 to 2 hours. Add reverse cable charging and exceptional PC Mark 3 (typical battery use test) of 22+ hours, and this is a phone you can charge every few days.

We recommend setting it to 60Hz refresh as the 90Hz reduces battery time by about 4 hours.

Sound – mono and not bad

OPPO uses an NPX Class-D amplifier and Digital Signal Processor for excellent low distortion mono sound. It is not fair to test mono speakers for fidelity, but overall it has a pleasing sound signature.

OPPO claims it supports aptX (Qualcomm), but we suspect that is wrong as aptX is unique to Qualcomm. BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, LDAC and LDHC – all you need.

OPPO Find X5 Lite
It actually has some high-bass but it focuses on clear vocals

Build – better than many

It has a Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic back and plastic frame. All fits together well, and it is up to OPPO’s usual high standard. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings. There is no formal IP rating, so assume IP52 – rain resistant.

Android 11 and ColorOS12

My only minor disappointment is that it does not ship with Android 12. Even so, it should get Android 12, 13 and maybe 14 and regular security patch updates.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Camera

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung and lesser-known makers like OmniVision and GalaxyCore. Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the Samsung S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

This has a 64MP primary (bins to 16MP), 8MP Wide-angle, and a 2MP Macro. The sensors are average for this price and return acceptable results.

It lacks the OPPO Find X5/Pro MariSilion X camera processor and the Hasselblad tuning.

Sample Shots

  • Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, and dynamic range is limited. Details in the shadows and highlights are OK. You can also shoot at 64MP, which has more dynamic range but removes any AI.
  • Day: Ultra-wide. The 8MP camera does a good job, but the colours and dynamic range differ from the primary sensor. There is a distinct loss of detail.
  • Macro: A 2MP macro shot means mean average detail, and it is vital to hold the camera at 4cm and very still
  • Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 5x and 10x are noisy and lose detail
  • Office Light (<400 lumens: Good detail and slightly oversaturated colour. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.
  • <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots but lacks details and colour depth. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little
  • Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on Primary (EIS Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor cannot keep up with the post-processing needed, and it is best to shoot at 1080p@30fps.

Overall, the camera is fine for general use. It is not a patch on the OPPO Find X5 or Pro.

OPPO Find X5 Lite
It is an OK shot but lacking a little dynamic range – sparkle
OPPO Find X5 Lite
This is using the 8MP wide-angle and while the shot is OK it is also lacking in colour saturation and range
OPPO Find X5 Lite
2X using the primary sensor. Pretty good detail and little noise
OPPO Find X5 Lite
5X using the primary sensor – reasonable detail but the background has lost definition
OPPO Find X5 Lite
10X – don’t go there
Macro uses a 2MP sensor. its critical to get the 4cm focal length right and hold very still
Office Lught 400 lumens – a great shot with good detail and average colours
Bokeh is good (adjustable) but the forward detail suffers slightly
OPPO Find X5 Lite
<40 lumens – its an OL shot but lacks details and colour stauration
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Night mode does a great job bringing back details (see the text on the Word document) and more colour without introducing too much noise.

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO Find X5 Lite is a sheep in wolf’s clothing

I have been reviewing smartphones for over a decade. One of the first things I do is try to position them relevant to similar competition. It may be a Find by name, but it is a Reno by nature. It is a great Reno – but a below-average Find!

At $799, the OPPO Find X5 Lite is a well-specified, well-performing phone that holds its own against all comers. It is a tad more expensive than the $699 Samsung A53 (Exynos 1280, 4/128GB) or the $799 Samsung A73 (SD778G 6/128GB) – but it offers more, including more storage and a 65W SUPERVOOC charger in the box (Samsung has dropped chargers). You will have to wait for the Samsung reviews – before the end of April.

Post Script – Excitement factor

These reviews are technical – we test over 70 aspects of each phone and report objectively. But sometimes, we forget the emotional aspects of the test device.

We have the OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO A76 on the testbed. We also have other brands ranging from $199 cheapies to $2,000 premium flagships.

I was excited to test the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and it lived up to expectations – I like bright, shiny, expensive things. I initially had no such feelings about the Find X5, but as we tested, there was a growing excitement – hey, this is really good.

Once I had worked out that this is more a Reno than a Find, my expectations settled down. It met or exceeded every expectation I have for a $799 phone.

Buyers should not be brand snobs and look at OPPO’s extensive features and value. It is very competent but not exciting.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Find X5 Lite CPH2371

BrandOPPO
ModelFind X5 Lite
Model NumberCPH2371
Price Base8, 256GB
   Price base$799
Warranty months24-months
 Tiermid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromMost CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
Test date10-14 April
Ambient temp22-25°
Release24 February 2022
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)As far as we can see, this is a global model with no variants

Screen

Size6.43″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI409
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %90.8
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60 or 90Hz
from 120-180Hz touch
Response 120Hz11ms
Nits typical/test430 (tested 421)
Nits max/test600 max (tested 611)
800 for HDR, HDR10 content
ContrastInfinite
sRGBVivid/Gentle 135/103%
DCI-P3Vivid/Gentle 100/76% of the 16.7m colour gamut
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4
HDR LevelHDR10 (will downscale HDR10+ to HDR10)
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownYes – <100Nits
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityYes
DRML1 Widevine for Netflix HD SDR
GamingGaming mode
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentIt is a relatively typical 1080p AMOLED as found in Samsung A and S series. It is colour accurate, quite bright and overall; it is pleasing.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877/ZA
nm6
CoresOcta-core (2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz)
ModemIntegrated
AI TOPS<5
Geekbench 5 Single-core710
Geekbench 5 multi-core2149
LikeCloser to SD730 5G
GPUARM Mali-G68 MC4
GPU Test
Open CL2527
Vulcan2559
RAM, type8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
Storage, free, type256 UFS 2.2 2 Lane HS-Gear 3 (212GB free)
micro-SDYes – dedicated slot
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps465
CPDT internal seq. write MBps485
CPDT microSD read, write MBps42/27
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsEnable OTG in settings first
37/34 reflects maximum USB 2.0 speed
CommentAt least you can enable external storage, but it is a bit slow for videographers
Throttle test
   Max GIPS216316
   Average GIPS210259
   Minimum GIPS190358
   % Throttle11%
   CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model6 AX
   Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-27/600
   Test 5m-46/600
   Test 10m-55/600
BT Type5.2 BLE
GPS single, dualsingle accuracy <8m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 and OTG
   Alt DP, DeX, Ready ForChromecast
NFCSupports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC
Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerNo
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor?
   ProximityYes
CommentIt is a little odd that the Wi-Fi AX connection is 600Mbps, but it is quite a strong signal.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual Nano SIM and separate microSD
   ActiveSingle active – dual standby
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier Dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier Dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms22.4/14.5/21ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-83/5pW
   Tower 2Occasionally at -115/3.2fW, unusable
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentGood single tower strength, but that limited it to a city and suburbs phone where you have good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh2 x 2250 = 4500mAh
Charger, type, supplied65W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 10V/6.5A/65W) over two channels, e.g., 10V/3.25A/32.5W x 2
 PD, QC level50 and 30W SUPERVOOC, VOOC (5V, 4A), PD (9V, 2A)
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableReverse cable charge 5V/2.5A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30minsN/A
   Charge 0-100%35 minutes
   Charge Qi, WNo
   Charge 5V, 2Aapprox 3 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode22 hours 11 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery22+ hours
Accubattery 20+ hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery384.4min (6.41hrs) 2292 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex526.2min (8.77hrs) 3328 frame
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on8.5hrs (5hrs, 48minutes 90Hz)
   Watt full load450mA
   Watt idle Screen on100mA
   Estimate loss at 120HzExpect about 20% less at 90Hz
   Estimate typical useTwo days or more at typical use
CommentExceptional battery life and ultra-fast charge time courtesy of the 65W SUPERVOOC inbox.

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and mono down-firing speaker (active in hands-free or music mode)
TuningNo
AMPTFA9879 NXP Class-D mono Digital Amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, APTX, APTXHD, LDAC
MediaTek don’t usually support Qualcomm aptX – not verified
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart, Movie, Game, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80+dB
   Media (music)82
   Ring83
   Alarm85
   Notifications75
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeQuite effective hands-free with some noise cancelling.
   BT headphonesCould drive them on SBC, AAC and LDAC but not aptX

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlowly building
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 4000-1000HzFlattening
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 8kHz then flat to 10Hz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeIt is really for clear voice covering 104kHz well. In music mode, it is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh
   SoundstageMono
CommentSurprisingly loud and clear, courtesy of the NPX digital amp.

Build

Size (H X W x D)160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81
Weight grams173
Front glassGorilla Glass 5
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingNo stated – assume IP52
ColoursStarry Black Startrails Blue Laser-etched matte finish
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger65W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableYes
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentNot only does OPPO provide a charger, but it’s a 65W SUPERVOOC!

OS

AndroidAndroid 11
Security patch date5/03/2022
UIColorOS 12
OS upgrade policyAndroid 14
Security patch policyRegular security patches
BloatwareA little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
CommentColorOS 12 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder Glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
CommentUnder-glass fingerprint is unusual in this price bracket.

Camera – OPPO Find X5 Lite

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP64 bins to 16MP
   SensorOmnivision OVB64B
This is a competent sensor but not quite the standard of a Samsung or Sony.
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor
   f-stop1.7
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV° (stated, actual)80.6 (68.9)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Wide Angle
   MP8
   SensorSony IMX355
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.14
  FOV (stated, actual)118.9° (84°)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2 (it is not 8MP as shown on the website)
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.14
  FOV (stated, actual)88.3
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max4K@30fps
10780p@30, 60fps EIS
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes, for still image
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Dual-view video, Sticker, Extra HD, Macro, and Soloop templates
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeYes – adequate
Front
  MP32 bins to 8MP
   SensorSony IMX615
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)85 (73.7)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom4x digital
   Video max1080p@30fps with EIS
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Slow-motion
CommentThe camera delivers reasonable quality shots in day and office light. It struggles in low light where Night Mode is needed.
Night Mode takes a few seconds to process the image.
Video is acceptable in day and office light and less so in low light. Lack of stabilisation means you need to use a tripod. Shoot at 1080p@30fps for best results.

Ratings – OPPO Find X5 Lite

Features8.5
+ MicroSD
+ 3.5mm
+65W Fast charge
Value8.5
It is not a Find level flagship but a mid-range with everything you should expect
Performance8
Middling performance but excellent thermal management to minimise throttling
Ease of Use10
ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12
Design8.5
Another glass slab
Rating out of 108.7
Pro
1Mid-range performance, but it is all you need
2Quality 1080p AMOLED screen
3Great battery life and 65W charger inbox
4MicroSD and mountable external storage
5Average camera that meets the price and your needs
Con
1Mono speaker but sounds OK
2Android 11 (Should be 12)
3Another Glass slab
4
5
Final commentIt may be part of the Find X5 series, but it is vastly different to the X5 and Pro. At $799, there are no deal-breakers, and the Find heritage means long term OS and security upgrades.

OPPO Find X5 Lite

$799
OPPO Find X5 Lite
8.6

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 8.5/10

Perromance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 10.0/10

Design

 8.2/10

Pros

  • Mid-range performance, but it is all you need
  • Quality 1080p AMOLED screen
  • Great battery life and 65W charger inbox
  • MicroSD and mountable external storage
  • Average camera that meets the price and your needs

Cons

  • Mono speaker but sounds OK
  • Android 11 (Should be 12)
  • Another Glass slab


