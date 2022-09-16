Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (smartphone review)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is its uber-fold flagship that offers maximum screen-estate. In every respect, it walks the walk and talks the talk if you can afford it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is the fourth generation Galaxy Z Fold and refines the Fold3, which was pretty good to start with. The refinements include a wider cover screen, the Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 processor, a better 50MP primary camera sensor and a Telephoto 3X Optical/30X Hybrid zoom. New also is a ‘Windows-like’ bottom taskbar.

But up front, you have to understand that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is not for everyone. It is expensive ($2499-2999), heavy (263g), large (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8-14.2 folded) and has some quirks due to the odd 21.6:8 fold screen (letterbox 16:9 video and a split keyboard). It is also eminently droppable and demands two-handed use and care when open flat.

If you want a big screen, there is nothing like this – nothing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, 12/256, Model SM-936B/DS Single or Dual SIM and eSIM

Website Product Page Price 12/256GB $12499

12/512 $2699

12/1TB $2999

Optional 25W charger $29

Optional 25W charger $29
Case and S Pen Fold $139 (strongly recommended) Colours GreyGreen Phantom Black Beige Burgundy (Samsung online only) Glossy frame and matte glass Warranty 12-months ACL

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G may not work here

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They also use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Do not buy models SM-F936U, SM-F936U1, SM-F936N, SM-F936W/CA.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Rating conundrum – what to compare it to?

When we rate a smartphone, we usually rate it in a category loosely related to price – what we expect from entry-level, mid-range, premium etc. That way, we avoid the trap (as most reviewers fall into) of comparing everything to an uber-expensive iPhone or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If we review it on price, there are a lot of better glass slabs with superb cameras, more power, larger storage, longer battery life, etc. Ditto, if we review it on features, there are phones from under $1000 with similar flagship processors that solidly beat it.

The conundrum here is that this is a new category. What do you expect a Fold to do?

The answer is simple. You expect a Fold to have a large screen, a reasonably premium set of features, a reasonable camera, decent battery life, and you don’t really care what is under the hood. It is all about the screen, not necessarily substance.

We must rate this as a Fold and all the benefits/compromises that entails. If you are OK with that, the Fold is the ultimate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – first Impression – big, heavy – Pass

OK, let’s get the weight issue out of the way because the need for a larger screen size supplants that. It is big and heavy in your pocket at 263g and 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8-14.2mm folded (before considering a cover). It is not like a 6.2″ glass slab that you can shirt or trouser pocket.

Fortunately, most of the work is on the external screen, so you may only have to open it occasionally. But opening it is a two-handed job; using it when open also needs two hands. You do not want to drop this, and it would have been nice to have a lanyard attachment.

Similarly, when you want to take a photo, it will not easily fit a selfie holder (or a tripod), and it is a stretch to hold it one-handed and press the shutter button with the other.

On the positive side, the interior screen is useful. Whether multitasking, in DeX mode, or even showing spreadsheets – it is nearly as good as an 8″ tablet. The crease is noticeable, but all stylus and finger swipes work over it. On the Stylus, you must use the S Pen Fold edition as it has a special tip to work with the screen.

Screen – well, two AMOLED 2X – Pass

The 7.6″ inner screen uses a layer of Ultra-thin glass and a plastic screen protector. It has a Mohs hardness of 2, and a fingernail is 2.5. Take care!

The 6.2″ outer screen has Gorilla Glass Victus+ and a Mohs hardness rating of about 7. The exterior is all GGV+ – excellent.

Both screens are Adaptive 120Hz AMOLED 2X with brightness to spare – typical 500 nits, High Brightness mode 900 and peak over 1000 nits. Being OLED, contrast is infinite, and daylight viewing is great.

Colour accuracy is excellent, but it is still essentially a 1080p, 8-bit, 16.7m colour screen. For the money, you could easily get a glass slab 4K, 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen. However, it’s a lovely screen and fit for purpose. It will play Netflix, Prime and Youtube 1080p HDR content.

I have two gripes. The inner screen is a fingerprint magnet, and a 16:9 video has 20mm letterbox lines top and bottom (landscape mode). It is even worst in portrait mode, but you can tap to fill the screen, but it severely crops the image. In any case, landscape is best as the speakers are oriented that way.

While the SoC can handle gaming easily, you need to be careful with the screen, so we cannot recommend it for that purpose.

The screen is perfect for multitasking or just big easy-to-see letters!

Processor System on a Chip (SoC) – Pass+

The latest 4nm Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 flagship chip provides power and reasonable battery efficiency. It nearly earned an Exceed rating, except it throttles (heat issues), losing 22% of its power at 100% load at 10 minutes. Thankfully it then stabilises at a lower rate to avoid overheating.

As this is not a gamer, videographer/Vlogger’s phone, throttling is not a significant issue as you will seldom hit 100% load. But there is a second caveat: it does not support mountable external storage – just cut and paste OTG, nor does it have microSD, so the storage you buy is what you are stuck with.

Comms – everything you expect – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6E AX, BT 5.2, Dual GPS, NFC, Ultra-wide-band – all good.

Wi-Fi 5Ghz signal strength is excellent, reaching the maximum 2400Mbps at the router and holding pretty well to 10, even 15 metres.

DeX – USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 alt DP video and audio – Exceed

The USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 is 5Gbps (625MBps) and supports alt DP audio and video streams. So that means DeX (Samsung Android Desktop) and USB-C to HDMI cable mirror to a TV. You can also use it wirelessly.

Phone – SIM and eSIM and very good reception – Exceed

It has all Australian 4G LTE and 5G and low bands. Add to that 12 antennas, and it finds the four closest towers at above-average strengths.

Perfect phone for city, suburb, regional and rural use.

Battery – 3700mAh for single-day use – Pass

Samsung loses major brownie points for not including a 25W charger inbox. It specifically requires 9V/2.77A/25W to fast charge – something not common to third-party chargers. So yes, you can use them, but it won’t necessarily charge at 25W. We tested a range of PD chargers and invariably charged at 9V/2A/18W or 5V/3A/15W.

Similarly, it should charge at 15W using a Qi charge pad, but we found it tended to charge at 9V/1.33A/10.8W on a Belkin 15W charge pad and 9V/.75A/6.75W on a genuine Samsung 15W charge pad with a genuine Samsung 25W charger. So yes, you can use any Qi charge pad, but likely, you may not get 15W charging.

Charge times vary. With a genuine Samsung 25W charger, it will fill 0-100 in 1 hour and 36 minutes. The Belkin Qi pad took 3.56 hours and a 5V/2A USB charger about 3.5hours.

Use times vary. All tests are on Adaptive Screen mode

1080p video loop (50% volume and screen brightness, Wi-Fi/BT/GPS off): 19 hours and 3 minutes.

PC Mark Battery Test: 10 hours and 52 minutes (indicative of typical use)

Accubattery: 10 hours 12 minutes

GFX Manhattan: would not run

GFX T-Rex: 4.85 hours and 6715 frames (indicative of game use)

Drain: 100% load: 5 hours and 13 minutes

You will need to charge daily. Samsung persists with slow 25W charging when other brands are now more than 80W.

Sound – depends on which way you look at it – Pass+

The dual, matched, up-firing speakers are on the top and bottom (portrait mode closed) or left and right side-firing in landscape mode when opened.

These are the best speakers I have heard on a smartphone and earn extra points.

This has just enough mid-and-high bass to satisfy and give a clean thump instead of a whump. The flat, almost neutral sound signature (excellent as the EQ can adjust this) is also great for clear voice and music. The sound stage becomes quite wide with Dolby Atmos content.

The maximum volume is 83dB – quite loud. There is excellent L/R stereo separation.

Build – Pass

It is well made, but the screen needs extra care to avoid scratching, and the fold action leads to more potential for drops.

It is IPX8 rated. The X means it can get dust into the hinge area, so don’t throw it into the sand and don’t put it in pockets where you may also have tissues. The 8 means 1.5 meters of fresh, still water for up to 30 minutes.

It loses points for no charger inbox.

Android 12 with more to come – Exceed

You can read What are the official Android OS and Security update policies? (guide) but suffice it to say it gets four OS updates and five years of security updates – excellent.

Samsung wants to establish a relationship with you, so it strongly encourages you to set up a Samsung account where you can access extra Galaxy Apps and it can advertise to you. The phone works fine if you don’t accept its invitation.

Samsung OneUI 4.1.1 is pretty easy to use and contains a variety of Samsung alternatives to Google Apps. We advise using Google Apps, especially if you ever change brands. It also has Samsung Smart Switch that can bring standard format data from iPhone or Android.

Missing – not much and no deal breakers

3.5mm jack – use a 3.5mm to USB-C DAC cable

MicroSD storage expansion – could be an issue, so make sure you buy enough storage.

No externally mountable SSD/HDD storage – only an issue for videographers etc

No charger inbox – it will cost you $29 to get the genuine Samsung 25W (recommended)

Samsung Incentives – could save you a dollar or three

Samsung offers up to $750 trade-in, but the reality is that it is for 2021 premium flagship iPhone or Galaxy phones.

It also has a Care+ program. It is a two-year device swap $249 subscription program, and you just pay the swap fee ($299) for each swap request. There is a 50% discount incentive at present.

You can also get interest-free pay-by-the-month over 36 months. Or you can get a subscription over 18 months, where you then resubscribe to a new phone.

Other programs include Galaxy Ecosystem bundles (10-20% off), Samsung rewards and a $199 screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 camera – Exceed

The primary 50MP bins to 12.5MP and, with the AI capabilities, produces excellent photos in day, office and low light. It is the ideal point-and-shoot camera, except that it’s a two-handed shoot that takes away a little spontaneity. We gave up using the fold screen for previews and just used the external screen – that bought back the essence of point and shoot.

Selfies are interesting

There are three modes

10MP external screen is typical of any selfie camera

16MP binned to 4MP under glass is fuzzy, lacks dynamic range and really only good for video conference

Use the primary camera as a selfie and the external screen as a viewfinder – very good.

Camera summary

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent if over-saturated with a good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

4X Day Telephoto sensor – excellent detail

10X Day: Telephoto sensor: Forget it

30X Day Telephoto: Forget it

Ultra-wide: Second sensor: good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro: The 50MP primary sensor takes reasonable close-up shots, but it is not a macro lens

Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black

Bokeh Depth: Very good bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: It has great details and colour – better than night mode on most cameras.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour – excellent

Selfie: The 10MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light. The internal under-glass 16MP binned to 4MP has a very soft focus and limited dynamic range. Best for close-up video conference work.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 8K@60fps with OIS/EIS, but we think the sweet spot is still 1080p@30fps for excellent, stable video and audio.

The camera is flagship class making it easy to take good photos day or night.

1X Primary sensor – beautiful, colourful, detailed shot.

Ultra-wide sensor – good but loses detail (to be expected).

2X primary sensor – excellent detail with more natural colours



4X telephoto sensor – as expected

10X – telephoto – forget it.

30X telephoto – forget it.

It does not have a macro lens but can focus to 4cm.

Perfect office light shot – deep black on the dog and good detail Perfect bokeh shot

<40 lumens, and this beats most Night Mode cameras

Night Mode cleans up the shot, but I still marvel at the standard low-light shot above.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is getting close to perfect

You may have detected a slight undertone that I was not really comfortable with using this device as my daily drive. I love the screen real estate, but it makes the phone bulky, heavy, and prone to accidental drops. And it costs more than I am comfortable with.

On the plus side, there is no denying it is unique in the Fold category and nearly as well-featured as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung has nailed the format, and I am sure it will continue to build on the foldable category. But there are likely to be many more brands in this space now that Samsung has established the category.

Pro

Con

Jerryrig torture test

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G

Brand Samsung Model Galaxy Z Fold 4 Model Number SM-936B/DS (dual sim) Base 12/256 Price base $2,499 Price 2 12/512 $2699

12/1TB $2999

25W charger $29

S Pen Fold edition $74

Warranty 24-months Tier Fold Premium Website Product page Country of Origin Korea Company Samsung Test date 1-7/9/22 Ambient temp 10-20° Release Aug-22 Other models not for Australia (Don't buy) SM-F936U, SM-F936U1, SM-F936N, SM-F936W/CA

Screen

Size 7.6″ Open / 6.2″ Cover screen Type AMOLED 2X Flat/ Curve/ 2D/3D Flat Resolution 2176 x 1812 / 2316 x 904 PPI 373/401 Ratio 21.6:8 / 23.1:9 Screen to Body % Colours bits 8-bit, 16.07m colours Refresh Hz/ adaptive Both 120Hz Adaptive Nits typical/ test 500 (501) / 500 (480) Nits max/ test HBM 900 (820) / 900 (800)

Peak 1200 (1000) / 1000 (1003) Contrast Infinity sRGB Natural is super saturated 100%+ DCI-P3 Vivid approx. 60% (100% 16M colours) Rec.2020 or other RGB and temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) Vivid 3 Natural 1.5 HDR Level Plays up to HDR10+ locking refresh rate to 120Hz SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes 350Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes, on the external screen Edge display Yes Accessibility Extensive Samsung accessibility tools DRM Widevine L1 Prime, Youtube and Netflix stream 1080p HDR content Gaming The SoC can handle it, but I would be concerned about the screen durability for game use. Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus external screen

Ultra-Thin-Glass (UTG) on Fold screen Comment Disappointing that it is not 10-bit 1.07B colours.

This has a true adaptive screen that ranges from 10-120Hz to help conserve battery.

When open, the screen defaults to landscape mode.

Fold S Pen (Wacom) support.

Video playback to 8K@60fps

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ Model Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 nm 4 Cores 1 x 3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz Modem X65 AI TOPS 27 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1336 Geekbench 5 multi-core 4202 Like About 15-20% faster than the same SD8 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 GPU Test Open CL 6313 Like About 5% slower than an Exynos 2100 Vulcan 6409 RAM/ type 12GB LPDDR5 Storage/ free/ type 256GB UFS 3.1 (208GB free) micro-SD No Storage Test CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1310 – excellent CPDT internal seq. write MBps 251 CPDT microSD read/ write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Won’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage Comment Videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage. Throttle test Max GIPS (power/battery) 354225 Average GIPS 310301 Minimum GIPS 267794 % Throttle 22% CPU Temp 52° Comment While the average user may not worry about 22% throttle, this will affect power users, gamers and video playback.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ model Wi-Fi 6E AX Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps -31/2400 – good Test 5m -49/2401 – average Test 10m -53/1729 – average 15m -65/1129 – usable BT Type 5.2 GPS single/ dual Dual accuracy <4m USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps with alt DP ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready For Yes NFC Yes Ultra-wide-band Yes Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Comment Excellent Wi-Fi signal strength

LTE and 5G

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active Only one Ring tone single/ dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3 ,4 5, 7, 8 ,12, 13, 17, 18 19 ,20, 25, 26 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20 ,25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All sub-6Ghz and 5G low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra UL/ DL/ Ms 28.2/23.5/29Ms – good Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW -83/3-5pW – good Tower 2 -89/103pW – good Tower 3 -90/500fW-1pW – good Tower 4 -92/300-500fW- good Comment Excellent signal strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh 4400 (two – 9.07 and 7.99 Wh) Charger/ type/ supplied No – suggest SS 25W. Note third-party chargers must support 9V/2.77A/25W, or it will drop back to 5V/3A/15W or lower PD/ QC level 3/ 2.0 Qi/ wattage 15W Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 25% Charge 0-100% 25W charger 1 hour 36 minutes Charge Qi/ W 3.45 hours Charge 5V/ 2A 3 hours Video loop 50%/ aeroplane 19 hours 3 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 10 hours 52 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 290.7 minutes (4.85 hours) 6715 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours and 13 minutes Watt full load 2000-2200mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Adaptive mode should deliver a better battery life Estimate typical use It is a phone you will need to charge daily. Comment Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one). The Out of memory error should not occur on a Qualcomm SoC.

Sound

Speakers Dual L/R up-firing/down-firing speakers (one acts as earpiece) Tuning AKG AMP 2 x Cirrus Logic CS35L41 each 5.3W/ 1% THD/ 8 ohm CS40L26 haptic engine driver Dolby Atmos decode Yes, downmix to two speakers Hi-Res 32-bit/ 128kHz 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ aptX / LDAC/Samsung Scalable for Samsung devices Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ Normal/ Pop/ Classic/ Jazz/ Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do. Mics Three at the top (portrait) and one at the bottom. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 79 Ring 79 Alarm 79 Notifications 72 Earpiece 55 Hands-free The bottom mic is for voice only, and the top is for noise reduction and stereo recording/voice. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 64Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slight decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flast to 20kHz Sound Signature type This has just enough mid-and-high bass to satisfy and give a clean thump instead of a whump. The flat, almost neutral sound signature (excellent as the EQ can adjust this) is also great for clear voice and music. Soundstage 2D is slightly wider than the phone. DA gives it a far wider sound stage but still no 3D height. Comment 10-points for having some real bass. The mid-treble is well controlled and removes the harshness. The Personal Audio Test works with wired or Bluetooth headphones to boost frequencies you have trouble hearing. Ambient Sound Amplification mode captures sound through the phone’s mic and to your headphones.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm flat

155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8-14.2mm fold Weight grams 263 Front glass Main screen – protective film – no toughened glass protection as it folds Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the external screen and back Frame Aluminium – hinge rated 200K cycles IP rating IPX8 – 1.5m x 30 minutes Colours GreyGreen

Phantom Black

Beige

Burgundy (Samsung online only) Pen/ Stylus support Yes In the box Charger No USB cable USB-C cable 3W rated Buds No Bumper cover No Comment No charger – bad Samsung. Gorilla Glass Victus+ and solid alloy frame make it a keeper but use a case to help prevent drops.

OS

Android 12L (for tablets) Security patch date 1/7/22 UI OneUI 4.1.1 OS upgrade policy Up to 4 OS upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches for four years Bloatware Samsung alternative to Google suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription) Other Selection of Galaxy Apps Comment Great upgrade policy, and One UI is easy to use. Security Fingerprint sensor location/ type Fingerprint on the power button Face ID 2D Other Knox and Secure folder Comment One of the more secure Android devices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – rear camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KGN3 Focus Dual Pixel PDAF and detail enhancer mode f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated/ actual) 74.1-86.7° Stabilisation OIS Zoom No Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12MP Sensor Sony IMX258 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated/ actual) 123 (104.3-116.3°) Stabilisation No Zoom 8X Rear 3 Telephoto MP 10MP Sensor S5K3K1 Focus PDAF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated/ actual) Unknown Stabilisation OIS Zoom 3x optical 30x Hybrid Space Zoom Special Video max 8K@60fps and

1080p with EIS Flash LED Auto-HDR HDR10+ Scene Optimiser (30 modes)

Shot suggestions

Scan QR codes

Single Take

Quick Shot

Photo

Video

Pro

Panorama

Food

Night

Portrait

Portrait Video

Pro Video

Super Slow-mo

Slow motion

Hyperlapse

Director’s View QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – front camera x 2

Front Selfie external screen / main screen under display MP 10MP / 16MP binned to 4MP under glass Sensor Sony IMX374 / IMX471 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 / 1.8 um 1.22 / 1um binned to 2um FOV (stated/ actual) Stabilisation No/Gyro EIS Flash Screen fill – both Zoom 8X Video max 4K@60fps Features HDR

Three selfie modes

10MP external screen is typical of any selfie camera

16MP binned to 4MP under glass is fuzzy, lacks dynamic range and really only good for video conference

Use the primary camera as a selfie and the external screen as a viewfinder – very good. Camera summary 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent if over-saturated with a good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range.

The background is getting noisy.

4X Day Telephoto sensor – excellent detail

10X Day: Telephoto sensor: Forget it

30X Day Telephoto: Forget it

Ultra-wide: Second sensor: good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro: The 50MP primary sensor takes reasonable close-up shots, but it is not a macro lens

Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black

Bokeh Depth: Very good bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: It has great details and colour – better than night mode on most cameras.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour – excellent

Selfie: The 10MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light.

The internal under-glass 16MP binned to 4MP has a very soft focus and limited dynamic range. Best for close-up video conference work.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 8K@60fps with OIS/EIS, but we think the sweet spot is still 1080p@30fps for excellent, stable video and audio.

Rating Explanation

Features 9 It has a balanced set of features that you expect at this price – The speakers and screen size set it apart. The rest is what you expect for the price. Value 8 Considering that there are better performing, more fully featured glass slabs, it does not get a higher rating. Performance 9 It gains points for excellent Wi-Fi and phone reception strength. Ease of Use 8 I like the screen-estate, but it’s a two-handed opening, and you need to be extremely careful with the screen. Design 9 Samsung has done it well Rating out of 10 8.6 Final comment The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is a product of continuous improvement. There is little it could do to improve on this formula. It is outclassed by lower-cost glass slabs like the Galaxy S22 Ultra but in a class of its own as a Fold.

Pros Excellent phone reception strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use

Bright, Colourful and accurate displays

Premium class camera

A more usable outer screen

Decent 1-day battery life Cons The crease and Two-handed opening may bother you

Mohs hardness 2 (out of 10) for the main screen – take extreme care

Some throttling but not as extreme as other SD8 Gen1 SoCs and no mountable external SSD storage

25W charger costs extra and is so yesterday – bad Samsung

Heavy in the pocket and easy dropped – use two hands when open

