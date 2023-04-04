OPPO Find N2 Flip – its flipping good (review)

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has achieved what other Flip-phones have not – a negligible, barely noticeable crease in the main screen. Couple that with OPPO’s impeccable build quality and warranty; it is a phone to desire.

This is OPPO’s second generation (we did not see the first) and has addressed the apparent shortcomings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Motorola Razr 2023. Not saying either of these are bad at all – just that OPPO has outdone them on paper, at least.

The cover screen is larger – 3.26” versus Samsung’s tiny 1.9” makes it ultimately usable.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ had me wondering at first when the others used Qualcomm Snapdragons, but it is an inspired choice for performance, heat management and battery life. The OPPO throttles 20% over 15 minutes at full load versus Samsung/Razr at 40%.

50/8MP rear camera and 32MP selfie versus Samsung’s 12/12MP rear and 10MP selfie.

4300mAh/1600 cycle/44W SUPERVOOC versus Samsung’ 3700mAh/500 cycle/no charger

8/256GB for $1499 versus Samsung’s 8/128GB for $1499.

Of course, Samsung has the brand power, Qi charge and IP68, but OPPO has nailed the specs that count. It is really a battle between the Motorola Razr and OPPO.

Australian review: OPPO Find N2 Flip, Dual Sim, 8/256, Model CPH2437

Website Product page Price $259 Colours Astral Black | Moonlit Purple From* OPPO Online, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi Warranty 2-years ACL Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)

Consumer Advice – Are flip phones durable?

Two areas can cause issues in all flip-style phones. First, the screen is soft, pliable plastic OLED.

Samsung coats this with 30um Schott UTG with a Mohs hardness scale (1-10 – soft to hard) and a plastic screen protector with an overall rating of 2. It needs thinner glass to handle its tighter radial fold.

OPPO uses 50um Schott UTG glass with a harder plastic screen protector bringing the Mohs rating to approx. 5. It can do this because its radial fold is far less.

The fold is the second issue. Samsung uses a hinge rated to 200,000 folds.

OPPO uses its new Generation Flexion Hinge, rated for 400,000 folds. It can open to any angle between 45 and 110° to use the internal and external cameras in a tripod, tent, waist-level, or camcorder mode.

First Impression – Pass

OK, I am not a flip phone aficionado. Like most, I am concerned about the screen and fold durability, but OPPO seems to have addressed both. It has strengthened Australia’s Consumer Law warranties by claiming 400,000 folds (twice that of Samsung).

When closed, it is very pocketable at 85 x 75 x 16mm x 191g (Samsung 85.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm x 187g and Razr 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm x 200g).

When open, it has a 21:9 format (Samsung 22:9 and Razr 20:9) – a slightly wider screen than Samsung.

Cover Screen – Pass+

The 3.26” cover screen makes this most useful, although it is not a mini-Android screen like the Razr. It has the System screen (swipe down), AOD (middle) and Notifications (swipe up). If you swipe right or left, you get widgets including camera, weather, events, timer, recorder, animated animal emoji and more. These are all you need to avoid opening the phone. It reaches 900 nits for excellent daylight readability.

Internal Screen – Pass+

6.8”, 2520 x 1080, 403ppi, 60/120Hz, LPTO AMOLED. It has thickish bezels to protect the screen, a central O-hole 32MP camera, impressive brightness, infinite contrast, 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 (of 8-bit/16.7 million colours).

The screen is HDR10+ capable, reaching 1600 nits peak and typically 400-500 nits during the day for excellent daylight readability. Although it has 60 or 120Hz refresh, we recommend the former as it is not a gamers phone (no flip screen can take it).

Summary: excellent screen and, best of all, an unnoticeable crease.

Processor – Pass+

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is an excellent choice for a flip because of its excellent thermal management and battery life. It also has almost the same power as a Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1.

OPPO uses virtual memory borrowed from the SSD to extend physical memory (like Windows swap space), and you can expand the 8GB by up to 8GB. The effect depends on the load and App complexity.

The ARM MAIL-G710 returns impressive OpenCL and Vulkan scores, like the SD8 Gen1.

You can mount external SSD drives, but the transfer USB-C 2.0 speeds are around 30-40MBps – acceptable for 4K recording (Samsung cannot, and Razr has USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for up to 5Gbps speeds).

Throttling is where this flip shines. It throttles by 20% after 15 minutes of full load, where the Samsung and Razr are closer to 40%.

We only wish it had a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port instead of a USB-C 2.0 480Mbps port.

Comms – Pass but Pass+ when Wi-Fi 6E is updated

It has Wi-Fi 6E 6GHz capability but would only connect to at Wi-Fi 6 AX 5GHz at 1200Mbps. We have experienced that with many Wi-Fi 6E phones and our Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh. We suspect it is because Australia has different Wi-Fi 6E than almost everywhere else, and it will need a firmware update to connect at 2400Mbps. Overall it had strong Wi-Fi out to 15m on the 5GHz band.

but would only connect to at Wi-Fi 6 AX at 1200Mbps. We have experienced that with many Wi-Fi 6E phones and our Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh. We suspect it is because Australia has different Wi-Fi 6E than almost everywhere else, and it will need a firmware update to connect at 2400Mbps. Overall it had strong Wi-Fi out to 15m on the 5GHz band. The GPS is dual band and has < 1-metre accuracy – excellent.

BT is 5.3

NFC is enabled for Google Pay

Phone – dual active SIM – Pass

It has all Australian and most international 3, 4, and 5G bands – an excellent traveller’s phone. Although it has dual sims (both active), it only has one ringtone.

Unfortunately, as with every MediaTek SoC tested, it has good signal strength for the closest tower but does not find the next three as Qualcomm modems can. It is for the city and suburbs use where there is good coverage.

Battery – 4300mAh and 1600 charge cycles – Exceed

It charges in under an hour, has a 67W SuperVOOC charger inbox and runs a video loop for over 16 hours. PC Mark (Office use) rates it at 18+ hours. It gets just over 4 hours of screen-on time.

It lacks Qi Wireless charging (Samsung and Razr have this).

But the big advantage is OPPOS Battery Health Engine, which sees the battery life extended to 1600 full recharge cycles over the 500-800 of other flagship flips. It is a keeper.

Sound – Stereo and Dolby – Pass+

At last, a phone that I can listen to music without feeling duded (the only other is the OPPO Find X5/Pro).

It has 85dB maximum volume, a decent wide sound stage (even wider with Dolby Atmos DA content) and relatively well-balanced top and bottom speakers (the top is dual ported).

Handsfree is good in both folded and flat with three mics and noise reduction.

Despite being a MediaTek SoC, it appears to have Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS, as well as SBC, AAC, LDAC and LDHC. We could test SBC, AAC and LDAC, so this claim may be incorrect. No matter, as BT is excellent, with great left/right separation and good volume.

It has some mid-and-high-bass, strong mid and low-to-mid treble with recessed high treble. It verges on warm and sweet, which is perfect for music. That bass makes it sound better than most smartphones.

Build – Exceed

OPPO has always had a class-leading build standard, and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty and excellent local after-sales support; you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

Did I mention an imperceptible crease? Samsung’s crease put me off flips – this restores the faith.

It is beautifully built and only lacks a formal IP rating. While that is important, I can live without it – I have never toilet-dunked my phone.

Android 14 and up to 18 – Exceed

It has four years of operating system upgrades and five years of security patches. OPPO has certainly lifted its game and now meets or exceeds Samsung and Motorola.

We find ColorOS a valuable light overlay on Android 13 – it papers over the raw Android cracks.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.

Missing

Compared to Samsung Flip4, it lacks IP67. Compared to Razr, it has an 8-bit versus a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen. Both have better phone antenna strength – OPPO is a city phone.

A better heading would be what it has over the others.

Imperceptible screen crease.

Better cameras (internal and external).

67W charger inbox and longer battery life.

Larger, more useful cover screen.

Better hinge and more positions to use it.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Camera

The rear dual camera uses an OPPO/Sony developed IMX766 with DOL-HDR (digital overlap HDR) for a much wider dynamic range – and the test shots show it. The 8MP Ultra-wide Sony IMX354 is slightly underwhelming but makes an excellent macro sensor.

Special mention to the internal selfie 32MP Sony IMX709 also with DOL-HDR that takes some of the best selfies I have seen. It is also a perfect video conference camera at 1080p@30fps.

What you see here is OPPO’s superior camera technology at work. It has the MariSilicon X NPU and is tuned by Hasselblad – the shots really show that.

Discrete MariSilicon X photo processor (18 TOPS – trillion operations per second) and a discrete 20-bit colour path. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video.

Its collaboration with Swedish Hasselblad for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile includes Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

In short, day or night, 1X-20X zoom, AI Mode that identifies scenes, still or video, it is hard to take a bad shot.

The only thing lacking is OIS, but MariSilicon X does an excellent job. The images were shot on an overcast day or would have shown even more dynamic range.

Camera comments

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have excellent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights. Perfection.

2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

5X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise

10X Day: Primary sensor: good foreground detail and the beginnings of background noise – still excellent.

20X Day: Primary sensor: Outside the camera’s capability, but it is not bad compared to other 20X shots.

Ultra-wide: Reasonable dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor and some noise

Macro: Good shots from the 8MP sensor. Focal distance is not critical.

Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot, accurate colours and great blacks.

Bokeh Depth: It does not have a depth sensor, and as AI cannot identify a human face, the whole image is bokeh. It would not happen with a human subject.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes excellent shots with good colour and detail.

Night mode improves the brightness, detail, and saturates the colour without adding much noise.

Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. We would go so far as to say it is the best we have seen.

Video

We are not video experts: You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p. Video has excellent colours, great dynamic range, and three mics really pick up voices and reject noise.

1X and despite the overcast day this has loads of dynamic range, great HDR and accurate colours.

Ultra-wide and the colours are different and dynamic range is far smaller.

10X and it is a great shot with excellent foreground detail and colours and low-noise background.

20X and slightly outside the camera’s capability.

Ultra-wide sensor takes excellent macros.

The dog’s face is perfect black, colours saturated and detail excellent. AI needs a human face to do Bokeh as it does not have a depth sensor.

<40 lumens – This is an almost perfect shot without Night Mode

Night mode adds some brightness at the expense of colours.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find N2 Flip is the class leader in almost all respects – it decreases the crease

Were I to buy a flip, the choice comes down to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Motorola Razr 2023 and the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Having reviewed all three, there is no doubt that it is the OPPO by a considerable margin. Razr 2023 has a comparable camera system and UBS-C 3.1 Gen1 port with alt DP cable mirroring to a TV or monitor (that I use). Samsung has IP67, good for clumsy people who toilet-dunk their phones.

Would I buy it?

The Samsung left me wanting (although you would think they got it right after four versions). The Razr intrigued me and was almost a contender. The OPPO could have me reaching for my wallet.

But to be fair, not everyone needs a flip, and I suggest that Samsung’s huge marketing campaign merely opened our eyes to this category.

Winner: OPPO, followed by Razr and then it is about personal taste.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)

OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Find N2 Flip Model Number CPH2437 Price Base 8/256GB Price base 1499 Warranty months 24-months Tier Premium Flip Website Product page From OPPO Online

JB Hi-Fi

Harvey Norman Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO News and reviews Test date 15-20 March 2023 Ambient temp 22-25° Release AU – March 2023 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) There are different models for different markets. The R-NZ C-Tick is on the box and under Settings>About Device>Regulatory.

Screen

Size 6.8″ inside/3.26″ cover screen Type Flexible LPTO E6 AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2520 x 1080 and 720 x 382 PPI 403/250 Ratio 21:9 Screen to Body % 86.40% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 120 or 60Hz selectable Response 120Hz N/A Nit typical test 500/500 Nits max, test 1200/800 (tested 1215/N/A)

1600/900 HBM (tested 1612/N/A) Contrast Infinite sRGB Gentle 100% sRGB DCI-P3 Vivid 100% DCI-P3 of 16.7M colours Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 HDR Level It plays up to HDR,10+ locking the refresh rate to .120Hz SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known Approx. 570Hz – not an issue Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Cover display only Edge display No, but it has an Edge Lighting option Accessibility Yes DRM L1 and FHD HDR steaming Gaming Flip phones are not for gaming due to possible screen damage. The SoC is more than capable. Hinge rated to 400,000 folds—Crease depth <.15mm. Excellent glare handling. Screen protection Schott UTG flexible cover glass/Gorilla Glass 5 Comment The cover Screen has AOD, five animal emojis and a selection of Widgets. It is not a mini-Android screen.

Processor

Brand, Model

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ nm 4 Cores 1×3.20GHz + 3×2.85GHz + 4×1.80GHz Modem MT 3/4/5G AI TOPS Over 25 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1070 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3430 Like Very similar to a Qualcomm SD8 gen 1 GPU ARM Mali-G710 MV10 GPU Test Open CL 6105 Like Vulcan 5587 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR5 plus up to 8GB virtual expansion Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (204GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 709 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 1220 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Mountable at USB-C 480Mbps speeds of 35/25 OTG Comment Excellent SoC, terrific OPPO Thermal management, mountable external storage (albeit at a slower speed) and comparable to a Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 Throttle test Max GIPS 296615 Average GIPS 265767 Minimum GIPS 231359 % Throttle 20% CPU Temp 50° Comment OPPO’s thermal management prowess is well-known, and this is far better than any comparable SD8/+ processor

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model 6E AXE MT6983

2T/2R Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -30/1201 Test 5m -38/1201 Test 10m -43/1201

(15m -47/1201) BT Type 5.3 BLE GPS single, dual Dual accuracy <1m USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo – dual e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity No Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes – Dual Other Screen Colour temperature Comment Wi-Fi 6E still needs to be enabled – it defaults to HE80 speeds.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Dual active (one in use at a time) Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/38/40/41/66/77/78/79 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 28.4/22.2/22ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -88/1-3.6pW Tower 2 Found but not usable Tower 3 Found but not usable Tower 4 Found but not usable Comment Like most non-Qualcomm modems, it is suitable for city and suburban use with good tower coverage but not for regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh 4300mAh (dual batteries) 1600 charge cycle Charger, type, supplied 44W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W and 5-11V/6.1A/67W. Must use provided cable for SUPERVOOC.

(Review model has 67W SUPERVOOC charger inbox) PD, QC level You can use any PD charge. Draws approx. 35W per channel. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz screen) Charge % 30mins 62% Charge 0-100% 59 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx 3.75 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 16 hours 14 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 18+ hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 347.6 minutes (5.79 hours) 3597 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 712.3 minutes (11.87 hours) 3344 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 8 minutes mA full load 750 mA Watt idle Screen on 300 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use More than a day with typical use Comment Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

Speakers Stereo – forward-firing earpiece with up-firing port and bottom-firing speaker Tuning Unknown AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res Yes 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ aptX (HD/ Adaptive/ TWS/ LDAC/ LDHC (V1/ 2/ 3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ Scenario specific – Smart/ Movie/ Gaming/ Music

Environment specific – Indoor/ On the go/ commute/ flight Mics 3 with some noise-cancellation and stereo sound zoom in record mode Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 85 Media (music) 80 Ring 83 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 57 Hands-free Clear sound and plenty of volume with good top and bottom mic sensitivity BT headphones Despite being a MediaTek SoC, it appears to have Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS,, as well as SBC, AAC, LDAC and LDHC.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starts at 67Hz and builds solidly to 100Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Steeply building Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slow decline Sound Signature type It has some mid-and-high-bass, strong mid and low-to-mid treble with recessed high treble. It verges on warm and sweet, which is perfect for music. That bass makes it sound better than most smartphones. Soundstage Wider than the handset, with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker. DA content widens the stage considerably, and there is even some 3D height. Comment Great sound, as we have come to expect from OPPO’s sound heritage.

Build

Size (H X W x D) Open: 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm

Closed: 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm Weight grams 191 Front glass Schott UTG on the main screen and Gorilla Glass 5 on the cover screen. Rear material Nanocrystal ceramic Frame Alloy IP rating N/A Colours Astral Black

Moonlit Purple Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 67W SUPERVOOC USB cable SUPERVOOC USB-A to USB-C cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Fantastic build quality and negligible screen fold crease.

OS

Android 13 Security patch date 1/03/2023 UI ColorOS 13 OS upgrade policy Four years Security patch policy Five years Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress/ Amazon/ Booking.com/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ O Relax/ PUBG/ Soloop/ TikTok/ and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Other Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment

OPPO Find N2 Flip rear camera

Rear Primary Wide (Hasselblad collaboration) MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/ Sony IMX766 with DOL-HDR Focus f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 74.2-86.7 Stabilisation Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 8 Sensor IMX354 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 112° Stabilisation No Zoom No Special MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Video max 4k@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, Pro, Panorama, Movie, Slow-motion, Time-lapse, Sticker, AI ID Photo, Text Scanner, XPAN, Google Lens QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Night mode Comment OPPOs MariSilicon X NPU has 18 TOPS dedicated to post-processing. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video.

OPPO and Hasselblad have developed Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, including Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance/ emerald and serenity filters.

OPPO Find N2 Flip front camera

MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX709 with DOL-HDR Focus AF f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 77.9-90.6 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 10x digital Video max 1080@30FPS Features Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Sticker, AI ID Photo, Fill Light

Camera comments

Comment Test shots are on an overcast day, or they would have shown even more dynamic range.

• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have excellent dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows and highlights. Perfection.

• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

• 5X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: good foreground detail and the beginnings of background noise – still excellent.

• 20X Day: Primary sensor: Outside the sensor’s capability. It is not bad compared to other 20X shots.

• Ultra-wide: Reasonable dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor and some noise

• Macro: Good shots off the 8MP sensor. Focal distance is not critical.

• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot, accurate colours and great blacks.

• Bokeh Depth: It does not have a depth sensor, and as AI cannot identify a human face, the whole image is bokeh. It would not happen with a human subject.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes excellent shots with good colour and detail.

• Night mode improves the brightness, detail and saturates the colour without adding a much noise

• Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. We would go so far as to say it is the best we have seen.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p. Video has excellent colours, great dynamic range, and three mics really pick up voices and reject noise.

Rating Explanation

Features 9 It is lacking a water resistance rating, but apart from that, it is class-leading in every respect. Value 9 It offers more storage as well as externally mountable storage. Performance 9 The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ impresses with near SD8/Gen 1 speed and great thermal management. It is fast and snappy. Ease of Use 9 Color OS is a light touch over Android 13 and easy to use. The Cover is not a mini-Android screen but offers good functionality. Design 9.5 Superb. No crease, and comes with a bumper cover. Rating out of 10 9.1 Final comment This class-leading Flip beats the Razr 2023 in all but one area and the Samsung in almost all areas. OPPO has done a terrific job; if you want a Flip, this is the one.

