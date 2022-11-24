OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G – class-leading, value flagship (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is one step below the superb FindX5 and Pro flagships offering many of those premium features like a 1.07 billion colour 120Hz AMOLED screen, unbelievably fast 32-minute charging, and its MariSilicon NPU camera image processor for top-class photos and videos.

Throw in the flagship-class 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and 8/256GB, and it punches well above its weight.

You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the OPPO Reno8 Pro features:

Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor

Sony IMX355 8MP Ultra-wide sensor

2MP Macro

MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night and HDR video

Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor

4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

6.7” 2412 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED.

While the Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro are similar, the $100 price difference for the extra features makes this superb value.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G CPH2357 8/256GB, Dual Sim

Website Product page Price $1199 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $899 Colours Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black From JB Hi-Fi Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+

At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.

The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.

I like the design – it oozes with quality.

Market Position – Pass+

At RRP $1199, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 256GB Pro essentially competes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 /128/256GB ($1259/1349 – special $1197/1297), Google Pixel 7 Pro 128/256 ($1299/1499 – special $1037/1187), Google Pixel 7 ($1129), OPPO Find X5 Pro ($1799- special $999) and OPPO Find X5 256GB ($1349 – special $899).

But as we write, there are some amazing deals; frankly, the OPPO FindX5 and Pro are unbeatable with IP68 water resistance, longer upgrade cycles, etc.

For the money, you get

24120 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED screen

One of the most powerful processors

8/256GB

Dual Sim

Two-day battery and 32-minute recharge

Great 50+8+2MP rear and 32MP front camera

All it is missing is USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) and IP68 water-resistance – IPX4 is rain-resistant.

Screen – 2412 x 1080, 60 or Adaptive 120Hz, AMOLED – Exceed

It is a 6.7″, fixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90/120Hz refresh, 1.07 billion colour AMOLED. It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole and a pre-fitted screen protector over Gorilla Glass 8.

Colours are accurate, and typical brightness is up to 500nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 800 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 950. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.

It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD HDR and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability.

Overall, a very bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.

Processor – 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX – Pass+ for speed

Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it is a lower-cost option and provides impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. But then you get a separate AI NPU – OPPO MariSilicon X radically ups camera performance. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.

CPU and GPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865+ flagship.

RAM is 8GB plus up to another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and has fast speeds of 845/676Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.

It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.

Throttling has been managed via firmware updates. Initially, it throttled to 23% under load, and the latest firmware update (October) brings that back to 16%. It achieves this by slowing down the maximum GIPS (Billion Instructions per second) from 292.493 to 258,609. It is a similar situation with the Reno8.

OPPO is not fudging test results. It is throttling this relatively new processor that has only been used in its phones, and it is more about setting safer limits for this processor. It is like your Ferrari can do 292kph but is limited to 2358kph so as not to blow its engine up.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6 AX (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a dual-channel GPS. It holds the 5GHz Wi-Fi signal out to 15m – excellent. It is everything you need in a smartphone.

4 and 5G – City/suburbs – Pass

It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Two days and 32-minute charge – Exceed

OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 32 minutes – fast.

The video loop test was 21 hours, and other typical use tests were between 18-21 hours. It is a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.

Sound – Stereo – Pass

The key difference to the Reno8 is the stereo earpiece and a down-firing bottom speaker. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.

As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.

The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft. It appears to have three microphones – two at the top and one at the bottom. Noise cancelling seems better than the Reno 8.

The sound signature is Bright Vocal for clear voice with just enough high-bass to satisfy.

Build – Solid – Exceed

The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 183g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is excellent.

It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.

Android – Pass+

Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great.

We wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps. All are uninstallable.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera – Exceed

OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.

The significant difference to the Reno8 is the OPPO MariSilicon AI NPU processor. At 17 TOPS (trillion operations per second), it has more power than the MediaTek SoC! The main difference between MariSilicon images and standard images (Reno8) is more saturated colours, better HDR details in dark and highlights and even sharper images. Put it this way – MariSilicon makes idiot-proof point-and-shoot photography in day, office or night light a dream.

Camera test

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Excellent details in the background shadows and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

4X Day: Primary sensor – good detail and the barest hint of background noise

10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.

Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours

Bokeh Depth: Colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.

Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.

MariSilicon enables 4K HDR Night video.



1X binned – excellent colour, highlights and details.

1X but 50MP with no AI – the binned shot above

is better

Ultra-wide 8MP sensor. Big difference in colour to the primary sensor and a little ‘soft’.

2X – good colour and definition and no noise.

4X and a perfect shot with excellent colour and definition

10X and a disappointing shot with lots of noise and lacking definition.

20X – don’t go there.

2MP Macro Critical to focus AT 4CM

Office Light: excellent shot with deep black and accurate colours. Bokeh is perfect.

<40 lumens, and the standard shot is fine.

<40 lumens, and the Night mode is very good.

CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G excels at almost everything

If I only wanted to spend $899, then this is it. At this price, there is so much going for it. Although with the discounts on the FindX5 and FindX5 Pro, that is the way I would go.

My caveats are

Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $899 and RRP $1199.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

Brand OPPO Reno Pro 5G Model Model Number CPH2357 Price Base 8/256 Price base $1199 (on sale $899) Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Upper premium Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews Test date 5-22 November 2022 Ambient temp 20-25° Release Sept-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The model CPH2357 appears to be used globally but with different 4 and 5G bands and RAM/ROM configurations. Don’t buy a Chinese model.

Screen

Size 6.7″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2412 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 93.40% Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz or adaptive 60/90/120 Response 120Hz 360Hz Gaming mode Nits typical test 500 (tested 510) Nits max test 800 HBM (tested 816)

950 Peak (not tested) Contrast Infinite – OLED sRGB Gentle 100+% DCI-P3 Vivid 100% DCI-P3 of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level HDR10+/HLG and downmixed to the panel’s capability. It looks great with HDR10. SDR Upscale Yes – Video image sharpener Blue light control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Gaming Should be excellent with a 120Hz screen and very fast SoC Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 and pre-fitted screen protector Comment Video Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.

Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max And OPPO MariSilicon X NPU

nm 5 Cores 4 x 2.85GHz + 4 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek R16 AI TOPS Estimate 15 TOPS GeekBench 5 Single-core 903 GeekBench 5 multi-core 3541 Like Single-core is like an SD865+, but multi-core is up there with the SD888. GPU Mali-G610 MC6 GPU Test Open CL 3868 Like Like SD865+ Vulcan 3716 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR5 but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (213GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 845 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 676 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 42/33 OTG Comment ‘Max’ means that the maker can customise certain aspects of the SoC. It is a shame it only has USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface. Throttle test Old firmware/New firmware 24 November Max GIPS 292493 – new firmware 258,609 Average GIPS 255638 – 244,644 Minimum GIPS 223464 – 209,990 % Throttle 23% – 18% CPU Temp 50° Comment Reasonably good thermal management for a 5nm hot chip. The result is well within tolerance and reflects a stable response under 100% load. The November firmware update has marginally slowed the SoC.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -25/1201 Test 5m -35/1201 Test 10m -49/1201 (15m -56/1201) BT Type 5.3 BLE GPS single, dual Dual USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive. Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive. e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes, and an optical sensor for screen wake Comment Wi-Fi 6 AX is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/ 38/39/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G and low-bands mmWave N/ A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 30/60/35 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -79/3-12pW (very strong signal but only finds one tower) Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Good, strong signal on tower one but does not see adjacent towers. This reflects the lower cost of the MediaTek SoC and antenna design. This is strictly a city and suburbs phone only.

Battery

mAh 4500mAh dual battery Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2 PD, QC level SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V/ 2A), QC (9V/ 2A) Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz) Charge % 30mins Who cares? Charge 0-100% 32 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 21 hours 2 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 20 hours and 40 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours mixed use GFX Bench Manhattan battery 258.3 minutes (4.31 hours) 3723 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 821.9 minutes (13.7 hours) 3384 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 54 minutes mA full load 850-900mA mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh 15-20% 90Hz Estimate typical use Very similar life to the Reno8 yet has a more powerful 5nm processor and a 1.07 billion colour screen. A full load is about 5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With 32-minute recharge – who cares? Comment Excellent battery life and an 80W fast charger inbox. Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/ 2.65W@8/ 4Ω .02% THD Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX) Multipoint (connect to 2 hosts) Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation (possibly three) Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 70 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction. BT headphones Could drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not Qualcomm aptX Sound quality Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Building to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Building to 300Hz Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Sound Signature type Bright vocal with just a hint of high bass. It is OK for music but really for clear dialogue. Soundstage Wider than the handset, with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker. It does not decode Dolby Atmos content, but the 2D sound object placement is quite good. Comment Good for voice and OK for music.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.34mm Weight grams 183 Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material PMMA Frame We suspect alloy IP rating No stated – assume minimal IPX4 Colours Glazed Black

Glazed Green Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 80W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover Not in the review unit, but probably Comment Amazing build quality/ 80W charger in the box

OS

Android 12 Security patch date September 2022 (current) UI ColorOS 1.2 OS upgrade policy Should get Android 13 and 14 Security patch policy Reno gets 4-years of quarterly updates. Bloatware Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/ Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor

All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF f-stop 1.7 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 84 (74.2 to 86.7) Stabilisation No Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor IMX355 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Photo/ Video/ Night/ Expert/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Time-lapse/ Text scanner/ and Sticker QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes, and Night Video HDR Front MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX709 DOL-HDR Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 81 (69.7) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Dual-view video/ and Sticker,

RGBW filter for improved selfie performance

Camera test

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

• 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

• Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours

• Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.

• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

• Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.

Rating Explanation – OPPO Reno8 Pro

Features 8.5 It has everything you need in a very slim and light body Value 9 At $1199, reduced to $899, it has class-leading value Performance 8.5 Solid performance, no lag, and 8/256GB fast ram and storage. Ease of Use 8.5 Android 14 And four years of security patches. Design 8.5 It is very Applesque Rating out of 10 8.6 Final comment It’s the Toyota Camry with all the extras. A huge step up from the Reno8.

Excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G RRP $1199 but on sale at $899 8.6 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Easue of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Powerful SoC and GPU should be ideal for gamers

Large, 6.7”, 1.07 billion colours, very bright, colour-accurate AMOLED screen

Superb battery life and 80W fast charge

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night Cons IPX4

Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds

Digital Zoom needs work

