OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G – class-leading, value flagship (smartphone review)
The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is one step below the superb FindX5 and Pro flagships offering many of those premium features like a 1.07 billion colour 120Hz AMOLED screen, unbelievably fast 32-minute charging, and its MariSilicon NPU camera image processor for top-class photos and videos.
Throw in the flagship-class 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and 8/256GB, and it punches well above its weight.
You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the OPPO Reno8 Pro features:
- Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor
- Sony IMX355 8MP Ultra-wide sensor
- 2MP Macro
- MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night and HDR video
- Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor
- 4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 6.7” 2412 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED.
While the Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro are similar, the $100 price difference for the extra features makes this superb value.
Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G CPH2357 8/256GB, Dual Sim
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$1199 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $899
|Colours
|Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black
|From
|JB Hi-Fi
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+
At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.
The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.
I like the design – it oozes with quality.
Market Position – Pass+
At RRP $1199, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 256GB Pro essentially competes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 /128/256GB ($1259/1349 – special $1197/1297), Google Pixel 7 Pro 128/256 ($1299/1499 – special $1037/1187), Google Pixel 7 ($1129), OPPO Find X5 Pro ($1799- special $999) and OPPO Find X5 256GB ($1349 – special $899).
But as we write, there are some amazing deals; frankly, the OPPO FindX5 and Pro are unbeatable with IP68 water resistance, longer upgrade cycles, etc.
For the money, you get
- 24120 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED screen
- One of the most powerful processors
- 8/256GB
- Dual Sim
- Two-day battery and 32-minute recharge
- Great 50+8+2MP rear and 32MP front camera
All it is missing is USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) and IP68 water-resistance – IPX4 is rain-resistant.
Screen – 2412 x 1080, 60 or Adaptive 120Hz, AMOLED – Exceed
It is a 6.7″, fixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90/120Hz refresh, 1.07 billion colour AMOLED. It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole and a pre-fitted screen protector over Gorilla Glass 8.
Colours are accurate, and typical brightness is up to 500nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 800 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 950. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.
It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD HDR and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability.
Overall, a very bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.
Processor – 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX – Pass+ for speed
Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it is a lower-cost option and provides impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. But then you get a separate AI NPU – OPPO MariSilicon X radically ups camera performance. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.
CPU and GPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865+ flagship.
RAM is 8GB plus up to another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and has fast speeds of 845/676Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.
It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.
Throttling has been managed via firmware updates. Initially, it throttled to 23% under load, and the latest firmware update (October) brings that back to 16%. It achieves this by slowing down the maximum GIPS (Billion Instructions per second) from 292.493 to 258,609. It is a similar situation with the Reno8.
OPPO is not fudging test results. It is throttling this relatively new processor that has only been used in its phones, and it is more about setting safer limits for this processor. It is like your Ferrari can do 292kph but is limited to 2358kph so as not to blow its engine up.
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi 6 AX (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a dual-channel GPS. It holds the 5GHz Wi-Fi signal out to 15m – excellent. It is everything you need in a smartphone.
4 and 5G – City/suburbs – Pass
It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.
Battery – Two days and 32-minute charge – Exceed
OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 32 minutes – fast.
The video loop test was 21 hours, and other typical use tests were between 18-21 hours. It is a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.
Sound – Stereo – Pass
The key difference to the Reno8 is the stereo earpiece and a down-firing bottom speaker. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.
As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.
The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft. It appears to have three microphones – two at the top and one at the bottom. Noise cancelling seems better than the Reno 8.
The sound signature is Bright Vocal for clear voice with just enough high-bass to satisfy.
Build – Solid – Exceed
The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 183g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is excellent.
It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.
Android – Pass+
Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great.
We wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps. All are uninstallable.
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera – Exceed
OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.
The significant difference to the Reno8 is the OPPO MariSilicon AI NPU processor. At 17 TOPS (trillion operations per second), it has more power than the MediaTek SoC! The main difference between MariSilicon images and standard images (Reno8) is more saturated colours, better HDR details in dark and highlights and even sharper images. Put it this way – MariSilicon makes idiot-proof point-and-shoot photography in day, office or night light a dream.
Camera test
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Excellent details in the background shadows and highlights.
- 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
- 4X Day: Primary sensor – good detail and the barest hint of background noise
- 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
- 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
- 50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.
- Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
- Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
- Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours
- Bokeh Depth: Colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
- Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
- Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.
- MariSilicon enables 4K HDR Night video.
CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G excels at almost everything
If I only wanted to spend $899, then this is it. At this price, there is so much going for it. Although with the discounts on the FindX5 and FindX5 Pro, that is the way I would go.
My caveats are
- Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage
It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $899 and RRP $1199.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
|Brand
|OPPO Reno Pro 5G
|Model
|Model Number
|CPH2357
|Price Base
|8/256
|Price base
|$1199 (on sale $899)
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Upper premium
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
|Test date
|5-22 November 2022
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Release
|Sept-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The model CPH2357 appears to be used globally but with different 4 and 5G bands and RAM/ROM configurations. Don’t buy a Chinese model.
Screen
|Size
|6.7″
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2412 x 1080
|PPI
|394
|Ratio
|20.1:9
|Screen to Body %
|93.40%
|Colours bits
|10-bit/1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz or adaptive 60/90/120
|Response 120Hz
|360Hz Gaming mode
|Nits typical test
|500 (tested 510)
|Nits max test
|800 HBM (tested 816)
950 Peak (not tested)
|Contrast
|Infinite – OLED
|sRGB
|Gentle 100+%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% DCI-P3 of 1.07 billion colours
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<2
|HDR Level
|HDR10+/HLG and downmixed to the panel’s capability. It looks great with HDR10.
|SDR Upscale
|Yes – Video image sharpener
|Blue light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|250Hz
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD HDR
|Gaming
|Should be excellent with a 120Hz screen and very fast SoC
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5 and pre-fitted screen protector
|Comment
|Video Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max And OPPO MariSilicon X NPU
|nm
|5
|Cores
|4 x 2.85GHz + 4 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek R16
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 15 TOPS
|GeekBench 5 Single-core
|903
|GeekBench 5 multi-core
|3541
|Like
|Single-core is like an SD865+, but multi-core is up there with the SD888.
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|3868
|Like
|Like SD865+
|Vulcan
|3716
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR5 but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 3.1 (213GB free)
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|845
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|676
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|42/33 OTG
|Comment
|‘Max’ means that the maker can customise certain aspects of the SoC. It is a shame it only has USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface.
|Throttle test
|Old firmware/New firmware 24 November
|Max GIPS
|292493 – new firmware 258,609
|Average GIPS
|255638 – 244,644
|Minimum GIPS
|223464 – 209,990
|% Throttle
|23% – 18%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Reasonably good thermal management for a 5nm hot chip. The result is well within tolerance and reflects a stable response under 100% load. The November firmware update has marginally slowed the SoC.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AX
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-25/1201
|Test 5m
|-35/1201
|Test 10m
|-49/1201 (15m -56/1201)
|BT Type
|5.3 BLE
|GPS single, dual
|Dual
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
|Gyro
|Yes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes, and an optical sensor for screen wake
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 6 AX is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/ 38/39/40/41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G and low-bands
|mmWave
|N/ A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|30/60/35
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-79/3-12pW (very strong signal but only finds one tower)
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Good, strong signal on tower one but does not see adjacent towers. This reflects the lower cost of the MediaTek SoC and antenna design. This is strictly a city and suburbs phone only.
Battery
|mAh
|4500mAh dual battery
|Charger, type, supplied
|80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2
|PD, QC level
|SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V/ 2A), QC (9V/ 2A)
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz)
|Charge % 30mins
|Who cares?
|Charge 0-100%
|32 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|4.5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|21 hours 2 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|20 hours and 40 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours mixed use
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|258.3 minutes (4.31 hours) 3723 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|821.9 minutes (13.7 hours) 3384 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 54 minutes
|mA full load
|850-900mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|200-250mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|15-20% 90Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Very similar life to the Reno8 yet has a more powerful 5nm processor and a 1.07 billion colour screen. A full load is about 5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With 32-minute recharge – who cares?
|Comment
|Excellent battery life and an 80W fast charger inbox. Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/ 2.65W@8/ 4Ω .02% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX)
|Multipoint (connect to 2 hosts)
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation (possibly three)
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction.
|BT headphones
|Could drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not Qualcomm aptX
|Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Building to 300Hz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Slow linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline
|Sound Signature type
|Bright vocal with just a hint of high bass. It is OK for music but really for clear dialogue.
|Soundstage
|Wider than the handset, with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker. It does not decode Dolby Atmos content, but the 2D sound object placement is quite good.
|Comment
|Good for voice and OK for music.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|161.2 x 74.2 x 7.34mm
|Weight grams
|183
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|We suspect alloy
|IP rating
|No stated – assume minimal IPX4
|Colours
|Glazed Black
Glazed Green
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|80W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Not in the review unit, but probably
|Comment
|Amazing build quality/ 80W charger in the box
OS
|Android
|12
|Security patch date
|September 2022 (current)
|UI
|ColorOS 1.2
|OS upgrade policy
|Should get Android 13 and 14
|Security patch policy
|Reno gets 4-years of quarterly updates.
|Bloatware
|Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|OPPO/ Sony IMX766
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor
All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|84 (74.2 to 86.7)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|IMX355
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|112
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02m
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
|Photo/ Video/ Night/ Expert/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Time-lapse/ Text scanner/ and Sticker
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|Yes, and Night Video HDR
|Front
|MP
|32 bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX709 DOL-HDR
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.8um bins to 1.6
|FOV (stated, actual)
|81 (69.7)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Dual-view video/ and Sticker,
RGBW filter for improved selfie performance
Camera test
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
• Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours
• Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
• Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.
Rating Explanation – OPPO Reno8 Pro
|Features
|8.5
|It has everything you need in a very slim and light body
|Value
|9
|At $1199, reduced to $899, it has class-leading value
|Performance
|8.5
|Solid performance, no lag, and 8/256GB fast ram and storage.
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|Android 14 And four years of security patches.
|Design
|8.5
|It is very Applesque
|Rating out of 10
|8.6
|Final comment
|It’s the Toyota Camry with all the extras. A huge step up from the Reno8.
Excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5GRRP $1199 but on sale at $899
Pros
- Powerful SoC and GPU should be ideal for gamers
- Large, 6.7”, 1.07 billion colours, very bright, colour-accurate AMOLED screen
- Superb battery life and 80W fast charge
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
Cons
- IPX4
- Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
- Digital Zoom needs work