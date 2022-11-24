OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G – class-leading, value flagship (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is one step below the superb FindX5 and Pro flagships offering many of those premium features like a 1.07 billion colour 120Hz AMOLED screen, unbelievably fast 32-minute charging, and its MariSilicon NPU camera image processor for top-class photos and videos.

Throw in the flagship-class 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and 8/256GB, and it punches well above its weight.

You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the OPPO Reno8 Pro features:

  • Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor
  • Sony IMX355 8MP Ultra-wide sensor
  • 2MP Macro
  • MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night and HDR video
  • Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor
  • 4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 6.7” 2412 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED.

While the Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro are similar, the $100 price difference for the extra features makes this superb value.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G CPH2357 8/256GB, Dual Sim

WebsiteProduct page
Price$1199 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $899
ColoursShimmer Gold and Shimmer Black
FromJB Hi-Fi
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+

At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.

The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.

I like the design – it oozes with quality.

Market Position – Pass+

At RRP $1199, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 256GB Pro essentially competes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 /128/256GB ($1259/1349 – special $1197/1297), Google Pixel 7 Pro 128/256 ($1299/1499 – special $1037/1187), Google Pixel 7 ($1129), OPPO Find X5 Pro ($1799- special $999) and OPPO Find X5 256GB ($1349 – special $899).

But as we write, there are some amazing deals; frankly, the OPPO FindX5 and Pro are unbeatable with IP68 water resistance, longer upgrade cycles, etc.

For the money, you get

  • 24120 x 1080, 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • One of the most powerful processors
  • 8/256GB
  • Dual Sim
  • Two-day battery and 32-minute recharge
  • Great 50+8+2MP rear and 32MP front camera

All it is missing is USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) and IP68 water-resistance  – IPX4 is rain-resistant.

Screen – 2412 x 1080, 60 or Adaptive 120Hz, AMOLED – Exceed

It is a 6.7″, fixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90/120Hz refresh, 1.07 billion colour AMOLED. It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole and a pre-fitted screen protector over Gorilla Glass 8.

Colours are accurate, and typical brightness is up to 500nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 800 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 950. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.

It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD HDR and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability.

Overall, a very bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.

Processor – 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX – Pass+ for speed

Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it is a lower-cost option and provides impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. But then you get a separate AI NPU – OPPO MariSilicon X radically ups camera performance. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.

CPU and GPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865+ flagship.

RAM is 8GB plus up to another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and has fast speeds of 845/676Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.

It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.

Throttling has been managed via firmware updates. Initially, it throttled to 23% under load, and the latest firmware update (October) brings that back to 16%. It achieves this by slowing down the maximum GIPS (Billion Instructions per second) from 292.493 to 258,609. It is a similar situation with the Reno8.

OPPO is not fudging test results. It is throttling this relatively new processor that has only been used in its phones, and it is more about setting safer limits for this processor. It is like your Ferrari can do 292kph but is limited to 2358kph so as not to blow its engine up.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6 AX (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a dual-channel GPS. It holds the 5GHz Wi-Fi signal out to 15m – excellent. It is everything you need in a smartphone.

4 and 5G – City/suburbs – Pass

It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Two days and 32-minute charge – Exceed

OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 32 minutes – fast.

The video loop test was 21 hours, and other typical use tests were between 18-21 hours. It is a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.

Sound – Stereo – Pass

The key difference to the Reno8 is the stereo earpiece and a down-firing bottom speaker. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.

As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.

The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft. It appears to have three microphones – two at the top and one at the bottom. Noise cancelling seems better than the Reno 8.

The sound signature is Bright Vocal for clear voice with just enough high-bass to satisfy.

Build – Solid – Exceed

The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 183g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is excellent.

It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.

Android – Pass+

Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great.

We wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps. All are uninstallable.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera – Exceed

OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.

The significant difference to the Reno8 is the OPPO MariSilicon AI NPU processor. At 17 TOPS (trillion operations per second), it has more power than the MediaTek SoC! The main difference between MariSilicon images and standard images (Reno8) is more saturated colours, better HDR details in dark and highlights and even sharper images. Put it this way – MariSilicon makes idiot-proof point-and-shoot photography in day, office or night light a dream.

Camera test

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Excellent details in the background shadows and highlights.
  • 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
  • 4X Day: Primary sensor – good detail and the barest hint of background noise
  • 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
  • 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
  • 50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.
  • Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
  • Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
  • Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours
  • Bokeh Depth: Colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
  • Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
  • Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.
  • MariSilicon enables 4K HDR Night video.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
1X binned – excellent colour, highlights and details.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
1X but 50MP with no AI – the binned shot above
is better
OPPO Reno8 Pro
Ultra-wide 8MP sensor. Big difference in colour to the primary sensor and a little ‘soft’.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
2X – good colour and definition and no noise.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
4X and a perfect shot with excellent colour and definition
OPPO Reno8 Pro
10X and a disappointing shot with lots of noise and lacking definition.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
20X – don’t go there.
2MP Macro
Critical to focus AT 4CM
Office Light: excellent shot with deep black and accurate colours.
Bokeh is perfect.
<40 lumens, and the standard shot is fine.
OPPO Reno8 Pro
<40 lumens, and the Night mode is very good.

CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G excels at almost everything

If I only wanted to spend $899, then this is it. At this price, there is so much going for it. Although with the discounts on the FindX5 and FindX5 Pro, that is the way I would go.

My caveats are

  • Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $899 and RRP $1199.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

BrandOPPO Reno Pro 5G
Model
Model NumberCPH2357
Price Base8/256
   Price base$1199 (on sale $899)
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierUpper premium
WebsiteProduct Page
FromJB Hi-Fi and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Test date5-22 November 2022
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseSept-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The model CPH2357 appears to be used globally but with different 4 and 5G bands and RAM/ROM configurations. Don’t buy a Chinese model.

Screen

Size6.7″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2412 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20.1:9
Screen to Body %93.40%
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz or adaptive 60/90/120
Response 120Hz360Hz Gaming mode
Nits typical test500 (tested 510)
Nits max test800 HBM (tested 816)
950 Peak (not tested)
ContrastInfinite – OLED
sRGBGentle 100+%
DCI-P3Vivid 100% DCI-P3 of 1.07 billion colours
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<2
HDR LevelHDR10+/HLG and downmixed to the panel’s capability. It looks great with HDR10.
SDR UpscaleYes – Video image sharpener
Blue light controlYes
PWM if known250Hz
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD HDR
GamingShould be excellent with a 120Hz screen and very fast SoC
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5 and pre-fitted screen protector
CommentVideo Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max And OPPO MariSilicon X NPU
 
nm5
Cores4 x 2.85GHz + 4 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek R16
AI TOPSEstimate 15 TOPS
GeekBench 5 Single-core903
GeekBench 5 multi-core3541
LikeSingle-core is like an SD865+, but multi-core is up there with the SD888.
GPUMali-G610 MC6
GPU Test
Open CL3868
LikeLike SD865+
Vulcan3716
RAM, type8GB LPDDR5 but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (213GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps845
CPDT internal seq. write MBps676
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps42/33 OTG
Comment‘Max’ means that the maker can customise certain aspects of the SoC. It is a shame it only has USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface.
Throttle testOld firmware/New firmware 24 November
Max GIPS292493 – new firmware 258,609
Average GIPS255638 – 244,644
Minimum GIPS223464 – 209,990
% Throttle23% – 18%
CPU Temp50°
CommentReasonably good thermal management for a 5nm hot chip. The result is well within tolerance and reflects a stable response under 100% load. The November firmware update has marginally slowed the SoC.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-25/1201
Test 5m-35/1201
Test 10m-49/1201 (15m -56/1201)
BT Type5.3 BLE
GPS single, dualDual
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes, and an optical sensor for screen wake
CommentWi-Fi 6 AX is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual Sim
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/ 38/39/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G and low-bands
mmWaveN/ A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms30/60/35
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-79/3-12pW (very strong signal but only finds one tower)
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentGood, strong signal on tower one but does not see adjacent towers. This reflects the lower cost of the MediaTek SoC and antenna design. This is strictly a city and suburbs phone only.

Battery

mAh4500mAh dual battery
Charger, type, supplied80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2
 PD, QC levelSuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V/ 2A), QC (9V/ 2A)
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz)
   Charge % 30minsWho cares?
   Charge 0-100%32 minutes
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A4.5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane21 hours 2 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery20 hours and 40 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours mixed use
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery258.3 minutes (4.31 hours) 3723 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex821.9 minutes (13.7 hours) 3384 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 54 minutes
   mA full load850-900mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refresh15-20% 90Hz
   Estimate typical useVery similar life to the Reno8 yet has a more powerful 5nm processor and a 1.07 billion colour screen. A full load is about 5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With 32-minute recharge – who cares?
CommentExcellent battery life and an 80W fast charger inbox. Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/ 2.65W@8/ 4Ω .02% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mm
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX)
Multipoint (connect to 2 hosts)Should support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation (possibly three)
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)70
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction.
   BT headphonesCould drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not Qualcomm aptX
Sound quality
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding to 300Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline
Sound Signature typeBright vocal with just a hint of high bass. It is OK for music but really for clear dialogue.
   SoundstageWider than the handset, with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker. It does not decode Dolby Atmos content, but the 2D sound object placement is quite good.
CommentGood for voice and OK for music.

Build

Size (H X W x D)161.2 x 74.2 x 7.34mm
Weight grams183
Front glassGorilla Glass 5
Rear materialPMMA
FrameWe suspect alloy
IP ratingNo stated – assume minimal IPX4
ColoursGlazed Black
Glazed Green
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger80W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNot in the review unit, but probably
CommentAmazing build quality/ 80W charger in the box

OS

Android12
Security patch dateSeptember 2022 (current)
UIColorOS 1.2
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 13 and 14
Security patch policyReno gets 4-years of quarterly updates.
BloatwareAmazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOPPO/ Sony IMX766
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor
All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF
   f-stop1.7
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)84 (74.2 to 86.7)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP8MP
   SensorIMX355
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)112
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRMariSilicon X Imaging NPU
Photo/ Video/ Night/ Expert/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Time-lapse/ Text scanner/ and Sticker
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeYes, and Night Video HDR
Front
  MP32 bins to 8MP
   SensorSony IMX709 DOL-HDR
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.8um bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)81 (69.7)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Dual-view video/ and Sticker,
RGBW filter for improved selfie performance

Camera test

Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
• Macro: Good shots from the 2MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours
• Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
•          Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
• Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.

Rating Explanation – OPPO Reno8 Pro

Features8.5
It has everything you need in a very slim and light body
Value9
At $1199, reduced to $899, it has class-leading value
Performance8.5
Solid performance, no lag, and 8/256GB fast ram and storage.
Ease of Use8.5
Android 14 And four years of security patches.
Design8.5
It is very Applesque
Rating out of 108.6
Final commentIt’s the Toyota Camry with all the extras. A huge step up from the Reno8.
Excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

RRP $1199 but on sale at $899
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
8.6

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 9.0/10

Performance

 8.5/10

Easue of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Powerful SoC and GPU should be ideal for gamers
  • Large, 6.7”, 1.07 billion colours, very bright, colour-accurate AMOLED screen
  • Superb battery life and 80W fast charge
  • Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
  • Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night

Cons

  • IPX4
  • Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
  • Digital Zoom needs work


