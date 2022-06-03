Motorola g22 – the cheap and cheerful smartphone (review)
The $299 Motorola g22 is one of its ‘bullet-proof’ g-series that has earned a solid reputation for reliability with consumers and in the business fleet world. It is also currently on special at JB Hi-Fi for $239, making it a pretty compelling buy in the entry-level range.
No, it is not a powerhouse with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor (entry-level), it is 4G (all you need), and the screen is 6.5” (720p/90Hz) – all perfectly acceptable compromises at this price. On the plus side, it has a reasonable daylight point and shoot, 50+8+2+2MP rear camera and 16MP selfie, NFC (and fingerprint reader); 3.5mm headphone jack; long-life 5000mAh battery (and a massive 21-hour screen-on time) and can charge at 15W although it comes with a 10W charger.
Motorola is on a rapid ascent and it is doing that by offering what the people want at prices they can afford. Its range includes (special prices from JB Hi-Fi at 2/6/22)
- e7 32GB (was $139 now $111l)*
- e7 Power 32GB (was $169 now $135)*
- e32 64GB (was $229 now $183)*
- g8 Plus 64GB (was $249 now $199)*
- g10 64GB (was $249 now $199)*
- g22 128GB (this review normally $299 now $239 on special)
- g50 128GB 5G $399*
- g51 128GB 5G (normally $399 now $299 on special)
- Edge20 Fusion 128GB 5G (was $499 now $399)*
- Edge20 128GB 5G (was $699 now $559)*
- Edge30 128GB 5G (normally $699 now $559 on special)
- Edge20 Pro 256GB 5G (was $899 now $719)*
- Edge30 Pro 128GB 5G (normally $999 now $799)
* These are 2021 runout models, and new models are coming soon. In any case, there are some real bargains there.
5-minute review Motorola g22, 4/128GB, 4G Dual Sim, Model XT2231-3, Retapac firmware
|Website
|Product Page
|Price:
|$299 but on special at JB for $239)
|Colours
|Pearl White or Cosmic Black
|From:
|Special prices from JB Hi-Fi
|Warranty:
|12-months ACL
|Country of Manufacture:
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
Most section headings have FAIL (did not meet expected standards), PASS (all you can expect) or EXCEED (better than you can expect).
Don’t buy grey market
The Motorola g22 must have RCM C-Tick, 4/128GB, and a dual sim. Don’t buy models ending in XT2331 – 1, 2, 4, and 5.
First Impressions – another glass slab – Pass
Sorry, but there is nothing exciting about a typical glass slab smartphone as this format is the best way to deliver value. Motorola is no exception.
It has a flat glass front, flat PMMA plastic back (not a fingerprint magnet but quite slippery), quad-camera hump (use the bumper case), the important 3.5mm jack on top; and a dual sim and dedicated microSD slot. The power button (with fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker are on the right side.
Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720, 268ppi, 90Hz, 20:9 LCD – Pass
720p is all you can expect at this price. It has an auto 60/90Hz refresh, or you can select 60 or 90Hz (all tests are at 60Hz). No screen protection is specified, but Motorola usually use PandaGlass (like GG3)
Unfortunately, it has an L3 DRM rating which means that streaming video content only plays at 480p SDR – if at all.
It is supposed to have a 400 nit screen and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Compared to other similar spec phones, it is definitely not as bright and blacks are grey.
Due to cost and time, we don’t test lower-cost phones for colour gamut, brightness, contrast etc. Let’s say that it is OK for brightness (we estimate 300 nits, and you will run it at 75-100% – it is not for direct sunlight viewing); off-angle viewing is not great (it loses colour); there is a cold blue tint (you can remove this by selecting the natural mode and/or changing colour temperature).
Summary: Not the brightest but fit for purpose.
Processor – MediaTek Helio G37– Pass
It has a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 with 4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz octa-core CPU and 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU. Let’s just say this is entry-level, and you must accept that there will be lag under load, especially with 4GB of RAM.
- With a Vulcan score of just 89 (it does not appear to support Open CL), It is not for gaming.
- Geekbench 5 single/multi-core was 171/960, which is far lower than a similar Qualcomm SD460 in the g10 that it replaces. It is also found in the Motorola g power and TCL 30/30+.
- Throttling is minimal – 7% over 15 minutes.
- RAM is 4GB DDR
- Storage is the slower eMMC 5.1 type (flash memory versus UFS)
Summary: It is a three-cylinder, no turbo!
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – Pass
Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 390Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.
As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.
It has NFC – not expected at this price.
GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres but the phone takes a long time to recalculate routes.
Phone – Pass with caveats – for capital city and suburbs only
As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, albeit at quite a good signal strength, to earn it a Pass for capital city users.
On the bright side, it has dual ring tones. On the not so bright side is that it does not (according to Motorola website specs) have band 28 (750Mhz), so necessary for low signal strength areas hence the caveat.
Battery – 5000mAh – Exceed with caveats
We have had past issues with MediaTek SoCs with GFX Bench and Geekbench 5 performance testing software.
This would not run GFXBench Manhattan or T-Rex battery tests. So, at best, we can tell you that PC Mark 3 battery test (screen on and typical use) lasted 21 hours and a video loop about 18 hours. We could not Netflix stream either (due to L3 DRM restrictions) – this is a better indication of Wi-Fi use. 100% load screen on drain was 7 hours.
Charge time with the supplied 5V/2A/10W charger was 3 hours 29 minutes, and with a 5V/3A/15W was 2 hours and 7 minutes. It can use any USB-C PD charger but that will not reduce the 15W charge time.
Sound – Mono Pass
We don’t test mono speaker smartphones as there is no sound stage, and the sound signature is set for clear voice (1-4kHz).
The maximum volume was 80dB with distortion. Hands-free was a little quiet, and the single bottom mic needs to be close to your face for decent effect and to avoid background and wind noise.
Build – Exceed
Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is very well-made and should be a keeper. Warranty is 1-year (same as Samsung) which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.
It is IPX4 – not very water-resistant.
Android – almost pure – Exceed
It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 13 and two years of updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.
Missing – all good
For a $299 ($239) phone, it is missing nothing.
Camera – Motorola g22
In theory, it is a decent 50+8+2+2MP camera setup. We know the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and we know what to expect. It is used in more than 100 smartphones including a few Motorola g-series, Samsung Galaxy A13/23, TCL 30-series, realme 8/9i, vivo 21T, OPPO A96 and several 2022 models coming here.
What we don’t know until we test is the level of AI the MediaTek SoC provides. In this case, it is not a lot at under 4 TOPS so it needs reasonable light levels to get the best out of it. We compared it to the Motorola g51 with the same sensor and a Qualcomm SD480 SoC and the results are decidedly inferior.
Frankly, we were a little disappointed at the g22 camera and we suspect that it is easily fixable via firmware updates. Don’t get us wrong – it is better than social media class.
Camera summary
- Photos
- 50MP with no AI and HDR daylight has good colours and details.
- 12.5MP binned with AI lacks accurate colours and details
- UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images but the colours don’t match the primary lens
- Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred. We could not get good shots.
- <40 lumens – camera struggles
- Night mode – reasonably good
- Portrait and bokeh – Focus issues, noisy and loses detail.
- Selfie ok in good light
- Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola g22 is the phone to get when you can’t afford more.
Sorry if we have not been effusive. But at $299 ($239) you can’t go wrong.
See Best Android phones under $500 – some are real gems! (May 2022) to see where this sits.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
Motorola g22
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto g22 4G
|Model Number
|XT2231-3
|Price Base
|4/128
|Price base
|$299 (JB $239)
|Warranty months
|12-months ACL
|Tier
|Upper entry-level
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Motorola online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Good Guys, Catch
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
|Test date
|5/5 to 2/6/22
|Ambient temp
|18-22°
|Release
|Mar-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have RCM C-Tick. 4/128GB dual sim. Don’t buy models ending in XT2331 – 1, 2, 4, and 5. Also, Lenovo g22 is not for Australia.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1600 x 720
|PPI
|268
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|89.03
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Auto or select 60 or 90Hz
|Response 120Hz
|Not disclosed
|Nits typical test
|Claim 400 – approx. 300
|Nits max, test
|Approx. 400
|Contrast
|Claim1500:1 – approx. 1000:1
|sRGB
|Not tested
|DCI-P3
|Not tested
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/A but above 6
|HDR Level
|SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|No
|Always on Display
|Yes dimmed
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L3 (lowest) – 480p at best but Netflix will not play
|Gaming
|No – 46ms G-t-G
|Screen protection
|Unknown – Motorola usually use PandaGlass (similar to GG3)
|Comment
|Fit for purpose.
Blueish cast – best to use Natural setting.
Major off-angle viewing screen washout.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Helio G37
|nm
|12
|Cores
|4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz
|Modem
|4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL
|AI TOPS
|Estimate <4
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|171
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|960
|Like
|No comparison as its entry-level
|GPU
|680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|Would not run
|Like
|FAIL
|Vulcan
|89 (way too low for games)
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDR4
|Storage, free, type
|128 (907 Free) eMMC (slow)
|micro-SD
|Claims up to 1TB but did not accept several test devices and corrupted all of them.
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|238
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|140
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|78/35
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|1TB test unit caused reboot and corrupted drive
|Comment
|We experienced several hangs and needed to perform a hard reboot during tests—laggy performance under load.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|101871
|Average GIPS
|96777
|Minimum GIPS
|90665
|% Throttle
|7
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|Good thermal management for a 5W TPD SoC
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-18/390 (good)
|Test 5m
|-44/390
|Test 10m
|-48/390
|BT Type
|5.0
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No. Miracast, not Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes – unusual at this price
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Gravity
|No
|Pedometer
|No
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Fingerprint
Notification LED
|Comment
|Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although the tests are a little below maximum.
4G LTE
|SIM
|Dual sim and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual – excellent for travellers
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
the modem supports only 9 bands, so it is not a world phone
|Comment
|Missing band 28, so it is not for use outside city limits
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test
Boost Mobile Telstra network
|UL, DL, ms
|17.5/9.1/39ms – below average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-87/2-10pW (excellent single tower strength)
|Tower 2
|No (typical of MediaTek modems)
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs. The lack of band 28 is an issue for low signal strength areas.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|10W supplied and capable of 15W
|PD, QC level
|No PD but can use PD chargers
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|11%
|Charge 0-100%
|3 hours and 29 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge
|5V/3A/15W 2 hours 7 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|18 hours
Unable to test with Wi-Fi and streaming video due to L3 DRM
|PC Mark 3 battery
|21 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|Would not run
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|7 hours
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|20%
|Estimate typical use
|Given PC Mark and the video loop, we feel it should give you three to five days of typical use.
|Comment
|Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note the provided cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/15W, so you need a higher 3W rating cable.
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|AW87 mono
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC and AAC only
|Multipoint
|Unknown
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Single
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80 (adequate)
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|75
|Alarm
|75
|Notifications
|75
|Earpiece
|55, but it is very tinny
|Hands-free
|Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation
|Sound quality
|Not for music
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|N/A
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|N/A
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|N/A
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|N/A
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|N/A
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|N/A
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|N/A
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|N/A
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|N/A
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|N/A
|Sound Signature type
|Mono – focus on 1-4kHz
|Soundstage
|Mono
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music
Build
|Size (H x W x D)
|163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm
|Weight grams
|185
|Front glass
|No specified
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IPX4
|Colours
|Pearl White
Cosmic Black
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|5V/2A/10W
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines and requires 3W cable with optional 5V/3A/15W charger
|Buds
|Yes
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Nice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.
OS
|Android
|12
|Security patch date
|1-Feb-22
|UI
|My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime
Audio
|OS upgrade policy
|May get Android 13
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|Facebook (uninstallable)
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes, 2D not tested
Camera – Motorola g22
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|77 (65.6-77.8)
|Stabilisation
|EIS only
|Zoom
|5X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K4H7
|Focus
|Contrast Autofocus
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02M1
|Focus
|Fixed 4cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.8
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 4
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02M1
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88.8
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens only
|Portrait; Photo Video; Pro Mode; Night Vision; Face Beauty; Assistive Grid; Watermark; HDR; Timer; Mirror
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|Yes, but minimal post-processing power
|Front
|MP
|16
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV16A19
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.45
|um
|1
|FOV (stated, actual)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Snap-in video record
Face Beauty; Assistive Grid; Watermark;
HDR; Timer; Mirror
|Comment
|Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas.
Photos
Daylight has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows.
50MP mode – no AI and no HDR
UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images.
Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred.
Low light – reasonably good in night mode
Portrait and bokeh – OK, but noisy and loses detail.
Selfie ok in good light
Ratings – Motorola g22
|Features
|8
|It has all that you could expect and need for this price.
|Value
|9
|Terrific value, especially if you can get it for $239
|Performance
|6
|It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit for purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|9
|My UX adds some value to stock Android.
|Design
|8.5
|All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone.
|Rating out of 10
|8.1
|Final comment
|At $299 ($239 on special), it is one of the best – you can’t go wrong. Don’t expect blazing performance but do expect excellent battery life.
Motorola g22, Motorola g22, Motorola g22, Motorola g22, Motorola g22, Motorola g22, Motorola g22
Motorola g22$299 but on special at JB Hi-Fi for $239
Pros
- My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy
- Great value
- Excellent battery life, albeit it is 15W capable and comes with a 10W slow charger.
- Good point and shoot camera, but the video is for daylight only
Cons
- Mono speaker with a narrow clear voice frequency response
- It would not run all test software, and we experienced some hangs.
- USB 2.0 and cable won’t do data transfer or handle 15W
- Capital city/suburbs phone use only.
- Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display