Motorola g22 – the cheap and cheerful smartphone (review)

The $299 Motorola g22 is one of its ‘bullet-proof’ g-series that has earned a solid reputation for reliability with consumers and in the business fleet world. It is also currently on special at JB Hi-Fi for $239, making it a pretty compelling buy in the entry-level range.

No, it is not a powerhouse with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor (entry-level), it is 4G (all you need), and the screen is 6.5” (720p/90Hz) – all perfectly acceptable compromises at this price. On the plus side, it has a reasonable daylight point and shoot, 50+8+2+2MP rear camera and 16MP selfie, NFC (and fingerprint reader); 3.5mm headphone jack; long-life 5000mAh battery (and a massive 21-hour screen-on time) and can charge at 15W although it comes with a 10W charger.

Motorola is on a rapid ascent and it is doing that by offering what the people want at prices they can afford. Its range includes (special prices from JB Hi-Fi at 2/6/22)

e7 32GB (was $139 now $111l)*

e7 Power 32GB (was $169 now $135)*

e32 64GB (was $229 now $183)*

g8 Plus 64GB (was $249 now $199)*

g10 64GB (was $249 now $199)*

g22 128GB (this review normally $299 now $239 on special)

g50 128GB 5G $399*

g51 128GB 5G (normally $399 now $299 on special)

Edge20 Fusion 128GB 5G (was $499 now $399)*

Edge20 128GB 5G (was $699 now $559)*

Edge30 128GB 5G (normally $699 now $559 on special)

Edge20 Pro 256GB 5G (was $899 now $719)*

Edge30 Pro 128GB 5G (normally $999 now $799)

* These are 2021 runout models, and new models are coming soon. In any case, there are some real bargains there.

5-minute review Motorola g22, 4/128GB, 4G Dual Sim, Model XT2231-3, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $299 but on special at JB for $239) Colours Pearl White or Cosmic Black From: Special prices from JB Hi-Fi Warranty: 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Most section headings have FAIL (did not meet expected standards), PASS (all you can expect) or EXCEED (better than you can expect).

Don’t buy grey market

The Motorola g22 must have RCM C-Tick, 4/128GB, and a dual sim. Don’t buy models ending in XT2331 – 1, 2, 4, and 5.

First Impressions – another glass slab – Pass

Sorry, but there is nothing exciting about a typical glass slab smartphone as this format is the best way to deliver value. Motorola is no exception.

It has a flat glass front, flat PMMA plastic back (not a fingerprint magnet but quite slippery), quad-camera hump (use the bumper case), the important 3.5mm jack on top; and a dual sim and dedicated microSD slot. The power button (with fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker are on the right side.

Screen: 6.5”, 1600 x 720, 268ppi, 90Hz, 20:9 LCD – Pass

720p is all you can expect at this price. It has an auto 60/90Hz refresh, or you can select 60 or 90Hz (all tests are at 60Hz). No screen protection is specified, but Motorola usually use PandaGlass (like GG3)

Unfortunately, it has an L3 DRM rating which means that streaming video content only plays at 480p SDR – if at all.

It is supposed to have a 400 nit screen and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Compared to other similar spec phones, it is definitely not as bright and blacks are grey.

Due to cost and time, we don’t test lower-cost phones for colour gamut, brightness, contrast etc. Let’s say that it is OK for brightness (we estimate 300 nits, and you will run it at 75-100% – it is not for direct sunlight viewing); off-angle viewing is not great (it loses colour); there is a cold blue tint (you can remove this by selecting the natural mode and/or changing colour temperature).

Summary: Not the brightest but fit for purpose.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G37– Pass

It has a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 with 4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz octa-core CPU and 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU. Let’s just say this is entry-level, and you must accept that there will be lag under load, especially with 4GB of RAM.

With a Vulcan score of just 89 (it does not appear to support Open CL), It is not for gaming.

Geekbench 5 single/multi-core was 171/960, which is far lower than a similar Qualcomm SD460 in the g10 that it replaces. It is also found in the Motorola g power and TCL 30/30+.

Throttling is minimal – 7% over 15 minutes.

RAM is 4GB DDR

Storage is the slower eMMC 5.1 type (flash memory versus UFS)

Summary: It is a three-cylinder, no turbo!

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 390Mbps with reasonable signal strengths out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have its aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.

It has NFC – not expected at this price.

GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres but the phone takes a long time to recalculate routes.

Phone – Pass with caveats – for capital city and suburbs only

As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, albeit at quite a good signal strength, to earn it a Pass for capital city users.

On the bright side, it has dual ring tones. On the not so bright side is that it does not (according to Motorola website specs) have band 28 (750Mhz), so necessary for low signal strength areas hence the caveat.

Battery – 5000mAh – Exceed with caveats

We have had past issues with MediaTek SoCs with GFX Bench and Geekbench 5 performance testing software.

This would not run GFXBench Manhattan or T-Rex battery tests. So, at best, we can tell you that PC Mark 3 battery test (screen on and typical use) lasted 21 hours and a video loop about 18 hours. We could not Netflix stream either (due to L3 DRM restrictions) – this is a better indication of Wi-Fi use. 100% load screen on drain was 7 hours.

Charge time with the supplied 5V/2A/10W charger was 3 hours 29 minutes, and with a 5V/3A/15W was 2 hours and 7 minutes. It can use any USB-C PD charger but that will not reduce the 15W charge time.

Sound – Mono Pass

We don’t test mono speaker smartphones as there is no sound stage, and the sound signature is set for clear voice (1-4kHz).

The maximum volume was 80dB with distortion. Hands-free was a little quiet, and the single bottom mic needs to be close to your face for decent effect and to avoid background and wind noise.

Build – Exceed

Never mind the plastic frame or PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate shatter-proof glass substitute) back – it is probably more shatterproof than glass. It is very well-made and should be a keeper. Warranty is 1-year (same as Samsung) which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.

It is IPX4 – not very water-resistant.

Android – almost pure – Exceed

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 13 and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table for all features.

Missing – all good

For a $299 ($239) phone, it is missing nothing.

Camera – Motorola g22

In theory, it is a decent 50+8+2+2MP camera setup. We know the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and we know what to expect. It is used in more than 100 smartphones including a few Motorola g-series, Samsung Galaxy A13/23, TCL 30-series, realme 8/9i, vivo 21T, OPPO A96 and several 2022 models coming here.

What we don’t know until we test is the level of AI the MediaTek SoC provides. In this case, it is not a lot at under 4 TOPS so it needs reasonable light levels to get the best out of it. We compared it to the Motorola g51 with the same sensor and a Qualcomm SD480 SoC and the results are decidedly inferior.

Frankly, we were a little disappointed at the g22 camera and we suspect that it is easily fixable via firmware updates. Don’t get us wrong – it is better than social media class.

Camera summary

Photos

50MP with no AI and HDR daylight has good colours and details.

12.5MP binned with AI lacks accurate colours and details

UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images but the colours don’t match the primary lens

Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred. We could not get good shots.

<40 lumens – camera struggles

Night mode – reasonably good

Portrait and bokeh – Focus issues, noisy and loses detail.

Selfie ok in good light

Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas.

1X Zoom This is a full 50MP shot with no AI – colours are slightly muted but details are good.

1X Zoom – This is the 12.5MP binned shoot and its quite poor with blown-out highlights and washedout colours. The AI went a bit overboard here trying to ‘fix’ the shot.

8MP Ultra-wide. Quite a good shot but as you can see it has totally different colours and dynamic range to the primary camera shots above

5X digital zoom – don’t go there as the AI cannot handle it

Office light – AI is struggling to find a focal point so selects the background leaving the toy dog blurry. Office light bokeh – not a good shot. These were repeated several times with the same results.

Despite a designated macro sensor the details are poor We re-shot the macro test shots several times but never got a crisp image

<40 Lumens and the camera is struggling badly

<40 lumens and night mode does bring out more detail at the expense of colours

CyberShack’s view – Motorola g22 is the phone to get when you can’t afford more.

Sorry if we have not been effusive. But at $299 ($239) you can’t go wrong.

See Best Android phones under $500 – some are real gems! (May 2022) to see where this sits.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola g22

Brand Motorola Model Moto g22 4G Model Number XT2231-3 Price Base 4/128 Price base $299 (JB $239) Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier Upper entry-level Website Product Page From Motorola online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Good Guys, Catch Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 5/5 to 2/6/22 Ambient temp 18-22° Release Mar-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have RCM C-Tick. 4/128GB dual sim. Don’t buy models ending in XT2331 – 1, 2, 4, and 5. Also, Lenovo g22 is not for Australia.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 1600 x 720 PPI 268 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 89.03 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto or select 60 or 90Hz Response 120Hz Not disclosed Nits typical test Claim 400 – approx. 300 Nits max, test Approx. 400 Contrast Claim1500:1 – approx. 1000:1 sRGB Not tested DCI-P3 Not tested Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/A but above 6 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Yes dimmed Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L3 (lowest) – 480p at best but Netflix will not play Gaming No – 46ms G-t-G Screen protection Unknown – Motorola usually use PandaGlass (similar to GG3) Comment Fit for purpose.

Blueish cast – best to use Natural setting.

Major off-angle viewing screen washout.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G37 nm 12 Cores 4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz Modem 4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL AI TOPS Estimate <4 Geekbench 5 Single-core 171 Geekbench 5 multi-core 960 Like No comparison as its entry-level GPU 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU GPU Test Open CL Would not run Like FAIL Vulcan 89 (way too low for games) RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4 Storage, free, type 128 (907 Free) eMMC (slow) micro-SD Claims up to 1TB but did not accept several test devices and corrupted all of them. CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 238 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 140 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 78/35 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 1TB test unit caused reboot and corrupted drive Comment We experienced several hangs and needed to perform a hard reboot during tests—laggy performance under load. Throttle test Max GIPS 101871 Average GIPS 96777 Minimum GIPS 90665 % Throttle 7 CPU Temp 50 Comment Good thermal management for a 5W TPD SoC

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -18/390 (good) Test 5m -44/390 Test 10m -48/390 BT Type 5.0 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No. Miracast, not Chromecast NFC Yes – unusual at this price Ultra-wideband No Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity No Pedometer No Ambient light Yes Hall sensor No Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint

Notification LED Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although the tests are a little below maximum.

4G LTE

SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41

the modem supports only 9 bands, so it is not a world phone Comment Missing band 28, so it is not for use outside city limits 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test

Boost Mobile Telstra network UL, DL, ms 17.5/9.1/39ms – below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87/2-10pW (excellent single tower strength) Tower 2 No (typical of MediaTek modems) Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs. The lack of band 28 is an issue for low signal strength areas.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 10W supplied and capable of 15W PD, QC level No PD but can use PD chargers Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 11% Charge 0-100% 3 hours and 29 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V/3A/15W 2 hours 7 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 18 hours

Unable to test with Wi-Fi and streaming video due to L3 DRM PC Mark 3 battery 21 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex Would not run Drain 100-0% full load screen on 7 hours Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use Given PC Mark and the video loop, we feel it should give you three to five days of typical use. Comment Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note the provided cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/15W, so you need a higher 3W rating cable.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP AW87 mono Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC and AAC only Multipoint Unknown Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics Single Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 (adequate) Media (music) 70 Ring 75 Alarm 75 Notifications 75 Earpiece 55, but it is very tinny Hands-free Slightly low volume, no noise-cancelling, so keep it close to your face BT headphones Good volume and channel separation Sound quality Not for music Deep Bass 20-40Hz N/A Middle Bass 40-100Hz N/A High Bass 100-200Hz N/A Low Mid 200-400Hz N/A Mid 4000-1000Hz N/A High-Mid 1-2kHz N/A Low Treble 2-4kHz N/A Mid Treble 4-6kHz N/A High Treble 6-10kHz N/A Dog Whistle 10-20kHz N/A Sound Signature type Mono – focus on 1-4kHz Soundstage Mono Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H x W x D) 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm Weight grams 185 Front glass No specified Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating IPX4 Colours Pearl White

Cosmic Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 5V/2A/10W USB cable USB-A to USB-C 2W capable – no data lines and requires 3W cable with optional 5V/3A/15W charger Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes Comment Nice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1-Feb-22 UI My UX Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime

Audio OS upgrade policy May get Android 13 Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware Facebook (uninstallable) Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes, 2D not tested

Camera – Motorola g22

Rear Primary Wide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 77 (65.6-77.8) Stabilisation EIS only Zoom 5X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 8 Sensor Samsung S5K4H7 Focus Contrast Autofocus f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus Fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 4 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens only Portrait; Photo Video; Pro Mode; Night Vision; Face Beauty; Assistive Grid; Watermark; HDR; Timer; Mirror QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes, but minimal post-processing power Front MP 16 Sensor Omnivision OV16A19 Focus FF f-stop 2.45 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Snap-in video record

Face Beauty; Assistive Grid; Watermark;

HDR; Timer; Mirror Comment Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas.

Photos

Daylight has good colours and details but lacks details in the shadows.

50MP mode – no AI and no HDR

UW upscales 8MP to 12.5MP and has soft images.

Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred.

Low light – reasonably good in night mode

Portrait and bokeh – OK, but noisy and loses detail.

Selfie ok in good light

Ratings – Motorola g22

Features 8 It has all that you could expect and need for this price. Value 9 Terrific value, especially if you can get it for $239 Performance 6 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit for purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 9 My UX adds some value to stock Android. Design 8.5 All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone. Rating out of 10 8.1 Final comment At $299 ($239 on special), it is one of the best – you can’t go wrong. Don’t expect blazing performance but do expect excellent battery life.

Pros My UX is a light touch over Android. Good security policy

Great value

Excellent battery life, albeit it is 15W capable and comes with a 10W slow charger.

Good point and shoot camera, but the video is for daylight only Cons Mono speaker with a narrow clear voice frequency response

It would not run all test software, and we experienced some hangs.

USB 2.0 and cable won’t do data transfer or handle 15W

Capital city/suburbs phone use only.

Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display