Samsung A73 5G smartphone – the pick of the 2022 A-series (review)

The Samsung A73 5G is the definite pick of its 2022 A-series. Not because its lower-cost siblings, the $599 A33 or $699 A53, are not good too, but because this model does everything very well in a no-ifs-and-buts way – it is a very capable phone.

Our Samsung A53 5G – a decent 5G smartphone for $699 (review) scores 8.7/10. The Samsung A73 5G has a larger screen, is slightly thinner/lighter weight, has a 108MP primary camera, better processor, and Wi-Fi AX – way more value than the extra $100 denotes.

We are also retesting the $1849 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and using that as a reference. The $799 Samsung A73 5G is more than a match in so many ways that we are suitably impressed. It has our unreserved buy recommendation.

To explain – we review via price brackets – $700-799. We look at what we expect these devices to do. The Samsung A73 5G exceeds many of those parameters and is nipping at the heels of the $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Fan Edition (review) that costs two hundred more. We think using the Qualcomm SD778G 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC) gives it the operating edge (not raw speed) over the Exynos 1280 in the S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Model SM-A736B/DS, 6/128GB, hybrid dual sim/microSD to 1TB

Website Product Page Price $799 Colours Awesome Mint or Awesome Grey From Samsung approved retailers Harvey Norman, Domayne, Bing Lee, Videopro, and Officeworks. Warranty 12-months ACL More CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Note that we use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

Watch out – buy genuine if you want 5G to work here

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian ‘B’ model (SM-A736’B’ and /DS for dual sim.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually, under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, and Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.

Models to avoid are any other colour, single sim, 8GB or larger than 128GB storage. If you receive a shrink-wrapped phone, it likely will not work on 5G here.

First Impression – Classy in Awesome Grey and fun in Awesome Mint – Pass +

I don’t mind plastic backs (or PPMA glastic – whatever you call it), but this matte Awesome Grey is classy, and the Awesome Mint looks fun but more inexpensive. They are not so much a fingerprint magnet as a greasy finger magnet.

The faux chrome plastic frame looks good, but it can mark easily, so buy a bumper cover. The screen is reasonably scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 5.

It is thin and light at 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm x 181g.

Screen – 6.7″ 2400 x 1080, 60/120Hz, 8-bit 16.7m colour AMOLED – Pass

Samsung quotes 800 nits, but that is HBM (high brightness mode). Frankly, that is a marketing hype measure of a ridiculously small percentage of the screen at maximum brightness to enable it to claim HDR10/+ support – not at all realistic. The screen is closer to 400 nits at maximum automatic exposure and, in most use, between 230-300 nits. In fact, HDR10/+ content downscales to the screen capability, as does Netflix, that only offers SDR content (pretty typical).

It also claims 120Hz refresh (true), but it is either 60 or 120Hz – not adaptive as many OLED screens are. The latter refresh rate has a significant 30% hit on battery life.

On the plus side, it is relatively colour accurate (offers Natural sRGB and Vivid DCI-P3) as well as basic colour temperature and RGB adjustments.

Summary: Nice basic AMOLED screen, but it would have been so much better to have an adaptive refresh rate.

Processor (SoC) – Qualcomm SD778G is the Goldilocks SoC – Exceed

You can pretty well guarantee that any SD778G smartphone (OPPO Reno 7, realme GT/9, Vivo T1, Motorola Edge 20, Samsung A52s and nearly 80 models) will perform well. No, it is not flagship-class – but it closely matches the 2020 flagship SD865.

The Samsung A73 5G had no throttling (excellent) and plays PUBG: New State Mobile at 60fps maximum frame rate in 120Hz Games Mode with 6+6GB (RAM and virtual RAM). This means you can borrow up to 6GB from storage for swap space.

Storage read/write is 563/91MBps, typical of UFS 2.2, and the MicroSD card is 89/19MBps – plenty fast enough for 4K video.

Comms – adequate, but the SoC is capable of far more, so why not use it? Pass(able)

The SD778G SoC offers

Peak Wi-Fi 6 AX speeds of 2800Mbps VHT160, but this maxes out at 480 (fewer Wi-Fi streams and VHT80 only)

USB-C 3.1 but only implements USB-C 2.0

BT 5.2 but only appears to implement 5.0

Dual-band GPS but only appears to implement single band

Simply put, these are cost-saving compromises so as not to get too close to the S21 FE model.

Phone – brilliant for city, suburbs, regional and rural use with one caveat – Exceed

Not only did it get signal strengths to 16pW (excellent), but it found the nearest four towers (excellent). But there is one issue you need to be very aware of. The phone antenna is at the bottom of the phone – where you may typically hold it. If you cover this with your hand, signal strengths are very average. To be clear – hold the phone in the middle of the frame.

Battery – two days easy – Exceed, but no charger supplied. Fail

The 5000mAh battery will last two days of typical use, maybe one with heavy use. The video loop test (50% screen brightness/volume, aeroplane mode) was excellent at 21 hours 20 minutes.

PC Mark 3 battery test (typical use) was 18 hours and 58 minutes, and Accubattery verified this at 18 hours. Heavy screen-on use (GFX Benchmark Manhattan and T-Rex) were 6.15/10.55 hours. 100% load, screen-on discharge from 100-0% is 4 hours and 6 minutes.

But Samsung loses points (and it will continue to do so as it slavishly follows Apple) with no charger in the box and an underrated 2W cable (you need 3W to get a fast charge). It also uses 9V/2.77A, standard on Samsung 25W chargers, but the PD standard is 9V/3A, so most third-party USB-C PD chargers drop back to 9V/2A/18W or 5V/3A/15W charging. Charge time at 25W is 1 hour and 18 minutes, and 15W is nearly 3 hours.

Sound – pretty good – Pass+

It uses the same dual Cirrus Logic CS35L41 amplifiers, each 5.3W, 1% THD, 8 ohms, as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and S22-series.

This gives excellent volume (85dB), and the speakers have a warm and sweet sound signature suitable for most music. It has Dolby Atmos decode/downmix to the stereo 2.0 speakers and a nice wide sound stage.

(Ignore the white line) Strongly building high-bass from 100Hz is enough to satisfy, and then it is reasonably flat (good). One of the better smartphone sound signatures. Some readers have suggested we are too picky, but we know good sound How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Hand-free is quite a step up from the A53 with dual microphone noise-cancelling and sensitivity, although it is not quite as good when recording video.

As it is a Qualcomm SD SoC, it supports SBC, AAC, aptX and LDAC, but the whole aptX suite (low latency, high def) has been left out to save costs. We tested with aptX and LDAC headsets (high res), and it was superb.

Build – Pass

Earlier, we commented that the faux chrome-plated plastic (polycarbonate) frame was prone to scratching. Over the four-week test (while taking extreme care to keep it in a separate pocket away from keys etc.), it picked up marks. Please buy a cover.

And in good news, Samsung now offers a 24-months warranty matching class-leaders OPPO (its main nemesis).

Missing – Fail, but should you care?

If we don’t keep telling Samsung that no charger in the box is a deal-breaker ($29 from Samsung plus an extra cost of a 3W cable), then it will never change.

It does not have

3.5mm jack (no big deal as Bluetooth and USB-C/3.5mm DACs are cheap and good)

Wi-Fi 6 proper implementation (480Mbps is slow)

BT 5.2 proper implementation (would provide multi-point connections)

USB-C 3.1 proper implementation (would allow Alt-DP audio/video external screen)

Adaptive screen refresh

GPS dual-band proper implementation

Additional side or top phone antennas

More Qualcomm BT aptX codecs

Buds and bumper cover (no big deal)

Despite these things, Joe and Jane Average will not notice, will love this phone, and be blissfully unaware that similarly priced phones have it all.

Operating system – up to four years of upgrades and five years of security patches – Exceed

Samsung’s policy makes owning one better and more secure for longer. That means Android 12 may reach Android 15! But we were disappointed that the security patch was February for a June review (most competitors are at May).

One UI 4.1 is a light touch over Android and allows for its Samsung customisations. But we are growing more concerned at the need to sign up for a Samsung Account to access anything in its Theme or Galaxy App store – it is bad enough that Google knows all about us.

Our advice is not to use Samsung apps that substitute for Google ones, especially if you brand swap and want seamless changeovers.

Samsung A73 5G Camera – Pass+

True, 108MP gives Samsung bragging rights, but in practice, this Samsung SK5HM6 Nonapixel RGB Bayer Pattern combines 9 pixels (3×3) to create a 12MP image. The image quality also depends on the AI capability (12 TOPS compared to 26 for the S22-series). Overall, it’s a great sensor that produces better-than-average daylight shots.

We found:

OIS is on the primary 108/12MP sensor only and works well

Daylight: Good natural colours and lots of details in shadow and highlights

Ultra-wide: lacks dynamic range and is a different colour. It uses a considerably older (September 2015) 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor, which we put down to COVID-related parts shortages. It gets very grainy on zoom

Zoom: forget it past 2X, and 10X zoom is unusable

Office light: Natural colours, fast focus, good dynamic range

Bokeh: Severe default blur but can be adjusted

Macro: We tried several shots, but all lacked the precision focus we like

Dark <40 lumens: Pretty good colour and detail

Night <40 lumens: Refines the image and adds a little more highlight. It is not up to Samsung’s S22-series Nightography that has far more AI power

Selfie – 32MP bins to 8MP offering a decent quality selfie in day or office light

Video – 4K@30fps is fine. 1080p with OIS is superb. Voice recording is average

1X Excellent shot – accurate colours and good detail in the foreground and background

Ultra-wide-angle uses the 12MP sensor; colours are very different from the 108MP primary sensor. Still, it is a pretty good shot.

2X zoom. Colours are back to normal with decent detail in the foreground and just a little noise in the background

10x zoom – don’t go there

Macro is not as detailed as we like We repeated all shots several times – same result

Excellent office light shot with great colours and details Excellent Bokeh shot, and the background blur is adjustable

<40 lumens and a pretty good shot without Night Mode.

Night mode amps the colours and highlights

CyberShack’s view – At $100 more than the A53 5G, the Samsung A73 5G is the pick of the litter

Our reviews are objective – we run over 70 tests and don’t read press releases or review guides that are much regurgitated as part of 99% of the other reviews.

So, there is no malice in telling it like it is; frankly, this phone will rate better than the $699 A53 and $999 S21 FE. Why? Because in the $700-799 bracket, it is pretty good, and Samsung is a safe bet.

Competition is quite fierce, and we note other phones you should compare it with

OPPO Find X5 Lite $799 has 8/256GB and fast 65W charging (supplied). Its primary camera is 64MP and binned to 16MP, and its photography tech is better.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro ($999 but on special at $799) has the latest Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 SoC, Wi-Fi 6E, 30W charger in box (68W capable), Adaptive OLED screen and decent twin 50MP camera.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (2021 run-out) $899 but on runout at $719

Samsung S20 FE (2021 run-out) at $699

They are all good phones, but Motorola Edge 30 Pro must be killing all comers in this bracket with the special price.

Samsung A73 5G

Brand Samsung Model A73 5G Model Number SM-A756B Price Base 6, 128 Price base 799 Warranty months 24 Tier mid-mid range Website Product page Manual Manual PDF From Samsung Online and approved retailers Country of Origin Either Vietnam or Korea More CyberShack Samsung news and reviews Test date 1-13/6/22 Ambient temp 11-18° Release Apr-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must be ‘B/DS’, 6/128, not White

Screen

Size 6.7 Type sAMOLED Plus Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat, centre O-hole Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 393 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 87 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7M colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60 or 120Hz fixed (not adaptive) Nits typical, test 400 (Tested 389) but needs to be turned up in direct sunlight Nits max, test Claim 800 nits HBM (tested 745) Contrast Infinite sRGB Tested 97% DCI-P3 Tested 98% in vivid mode Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.6 HDR Level HDR10/+/HLG SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes, but at low brightness so it won’t affect users Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Yes DRM Widevine L1 60Hz 1080p HDR (tested) Gaming Game mode Screen protection GG5 Comment Nice bright, colourful screen, but its lack of Adaptive refresh puts it slightly behind the leaders. Battery life is hardly affected by 120Hz.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD778 5G nm 6 Cores 4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Modem X53 5G AI TOPS 12 Geekbench 5 Single-core 781 Geekbench 5 multi-core 2823 Like Close to the SD865 in the 2021 S20 FE GPU Adreno 642L GPU Test Open CL 2291 Like Similar to SD865 Vulcan 2412 RAM, type 6 LPRDDR4X plus 2/4/6GB virtual ‘swap’ RAM from storage. Storage, free, type 128 (97GB free) UFS 2.2 micro-SD Yes, to 1TB (hybrid slot) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 563 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 91 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 89/19 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Won’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage Comment The SD778 5G is one of those Goldilocks SoCs. Not too hot, not too cold, but just right. It has heaps of power, reasonable game performance, good battery life, and enough AI TOPS to ensure great point-and-shoot photos.

Videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage. Throttle test Max GIPS 252332 Average GIPS 247285 Minimum GIPS 239715 % Throttle Nil (excellent) CPU Temp 50 Comment The SD778 runs cooler, and this is an excellent result. While it has 6GB of physical RAM, it can take 2/4/6GB from storage to use as virtual RAM.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX VHT80 MIMO 2×2 Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -22/480 Test 5m -52/480 Test 10m -0.11875 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Dual (but appears to only work in single antenna mode) USB type USB-C 2.0 Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity No Pedometer No – emulated in the combo Ambient light Yes Hall sensor No Proximity Yes Other Optical fingerprint under glass Comment It is a shame to limit Wi-Fi speeds to 480Mbps when the SoC supports 1200/2400/4800Mbps Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It is also a lost opportunity to use USB-C 2.0 when the SoC supports 3.1 and BT 5.0 when it supports 5.2)

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid dual sim with microSD Active One at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12 ,13, 17, 20, 28, 38, 40 41, 66 Comment All Australian bands and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 5, 7, 28, 40, 41, 66, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 21/23/31ms (average) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -78 3-16pW (exceptional) Tower 2 -85 2-4pW (ditto) Tower 3 -90 1-2pW (ditto) Tower 4 -100 <1pW (ditto) Comment This is excellent reception for city, suburb, regional and rural areas. But do not hold it by the ‘bottom’ where the main antenna is, as you can block the signal.

Battery

mAh 5000 – claim 17-21 hours LTE (not 5G) Charger, type, supplied No – the maximum charge is 9V/2.77A/25W, so make sure your charger supports that, or you will get 15-18W. PD, QC level Samsung sells a $29 25W capable PS 2.0 5V/3A/15, 9V/2.77A/25W or 3.3-5.9V/3A and 3.3-11V/2.25A, but you need a 3W cable to charge above 2W. Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) 60Hz Charge % 30mins 48% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 18 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4 hours approx. Video loop 50%, aeroplane 21 hours and 20 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 18 hours 58 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 368.8 (6.15 hours) 3046 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 632.8 minutes (10.55 hours) 3372 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 6 minutes Watt full load 2200mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh 20-30% Estimate typical use We estimate that this phone will go two days of typical use and one day under heavier use. Comment While Samsung’s 17-21 hours use claim is accurate (Similar to PC Mark), it depends on your use and if you are using a 60 or 120Hz screen and 5G. GFX Manhattan and 100% screen-on drain 4-10 hours reflect a power user.

Sound

Speakers Stereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. Tuning No AMP 2 x Cirrus Logic CS35L41 each 5.3W, 1% THD, 8 ohm Dolby Atmos decode Yes, downmix to two speakers Hi-Res 32-bit, 384kHz 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) EQ Auto, Movie, Music, Voice Normal EQ Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock, Custom Mics Dual with top for noise-cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off 85 – above average Volume max 85 Media (music) 80 Ring 83 Alarm 80 Notifications 77 Earpiece 55 Hands-free The bottom mic is for voice only, and the top for noise reduction. Good hands-free pick to about 600mm and good speaker loudness BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Solid linear build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flattening but still building Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 15kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Deep dip at 15kHz but recovers slightly Sound Signature type It is fairly neutral, but given the default is Warm and Sweet (bass/mid boosted, treble recessed) – it is the nirvana for most music and movies. Soundstage 2D (no 3D spatial height, but DA gives a wider sound stage. Comment While it lacks the musically important mid-bass (which adds character), the upper-bass offers satisfying bass notes. Upper-treble is missing, so you don’t quite get precise directionality. Overall, it is pleasant for most music genres that don’t need a lot of bass. It is one of the better phones in its class.

Build

Size (H x W x D) 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 Weight grams 181 Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material matte plastic flow over camera hump – attracts grease but not fingerprints Frame Plastic chrome finish IP rating 67 1m for 30min Colours Awesome Mint

Awesome Grey Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable Yes, 2W (you need a 3W cable if you want to charge at 25W) Buds No Bumper cover No Comment More Samsung penny-pinching

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1/02/2022 (out-of-date as the May patch has been out for some time) UI One U1 4.1 OS upgrade policy original plus 3 upgrades Security patch policy 4 years Bloatware Samsung alternative to Google suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription) Other Selection of Galaxy Apps Comment Great upgrade policy, and One UI is easy to use. But more and more, Samsung wants you in their tent (like Apple) by enticing you to create a Samsung account to access Galaxy Apps. It is just a further privacy issue – Google knows enough already! Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes Other Knox and Secure folder

Samsung A73 5G Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 108MP bins to 12MP Sensor Samsung SK5HM6

Nonapixel RGB Bayer Pattern Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.8um FOV° (stated, actual) 85 (70.9-83.3) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12 Sensor Sony IMX258 (13MP) Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 123 (104) Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 3 Macro MP 5 Sensor GC5035 Focus f-stop 2.4 um FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation Zoom Rear 4 Depth MP 5 Sensor GC5035 Focus f-stop 2.4 um FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation Zoom Special Video max 4K@30fps EIS Flash Single LED Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Nightography

Selfie

Front MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX616 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 0.8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 83 (71) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 4x digital Video max 4K@30fps Features Comment Daylight: Good natural colours and lots of details in shadow and highlights

Ultra-wide: lacks dynamic range

Zoom: forget it past 2X

OIS steady Ultra-wide gets very grainy on zoom

Office light: Natural colours, fast focus

Bokeh: Severe but can be adjusted

Macro: We tried several shots, but all lacked the precision focus we like

Dark: Pretty good colour and detail

Night: Refines the image and adds a few more highlights

Video – 4K@30fps is fine. 1080p with OIS is superb. Voice recording is average. Selfie – 32MP bins to 8MP offering a decent quality selfie in day or office light.

Ratings

Features 9 It has everything you need Value 8.5 COVID supply issues and global uncertainty see this a tad higher price than it should be. Performance 9 The Qualcomm SD778G is a mid-range SoC that provides better performance and no throttling Ease of Use 9.5 Excellent OS upgrade/update policy and 2-years warranty. Design 8.5 Nice but a little bland Rating out of 10 8.9 Final comment It is a good successor to the 2021 A72, which was a great value handset. Almost perfect for the price.

Pros Decent all-day battery life and faster-charging capability

OS updates for four years, security updates for five years

Quality, bright sAMOLED screen

Exceptional phone signal strength for city and rural use

IP67 and microSD Cons No Charger and other price compromises

Wi-Fi 6/E capable and USB-C 3.1 capable but not implemented

Camera is good, but the firmware needs further tuning to get the best

Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like

