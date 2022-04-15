OPPO Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling (review)

The $1399 OPPO Find X5 is the middle child – overshadowed by its bigger sibling, the $1799 Find X5 Pro and well undercut by the $799 Find X5 Lite. This may be the pick of the litter.

In most respects, it is equal to the Pro (differences below), yet OPPO has managed to find $400 in savings without making significant compromises. In fact, it is the logical successor to CyberShacks’s 2021 phone of the year – the Find X3 Pro.

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Model CPH2305 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

WebsiteProduct page
Price$1399
ColoursWhite and Black
From *OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W.
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About device, Regulatory. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 12/256GB.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

First impression – a little lighter and more pocketable (than the Pro)

It’s a 20:9 screen – tall, slim, and weighs 196g – 22g lighter than the Pro. The Gorilla Glass Victus 7 back cuts around the camera hump, and the alloy frame is quite stiff (no Bendgate here). On the right is the power button, on the left is the volume rocker, and below the bottom-firing speaker and dual sim slot.

It looks premium, and I particularly like the White Glass back – more creamy white and no fingerprints!

Screen – 1.07 billion colours and a 60/120 stepped refresh

Unlike the Pro, which varies refresh from 1-120Hz, this changes in steps – 60/120Hz, and you select one or the other. The 120Hz shortens battery life by about 30%.

Like the Pro, it has 1.07 billion colours, HDR10+ capability (1000 nits versus 1300nits) and supports 100+% 1.07 billion DCI-P3 and sRGB colours. It is vastly better than the Samsung S22 series 8-bit, with 16.7 million colours.

It will play HDR10+ content (downmix to 1000nits) and stream HDR video at FHD. It should be great for gaming with sub<1ms response times and the excellent SD888 SoC.

Summary: Highly accurate colours and suitable for professional use.

Processor – 2021 Flagship SD888

More power than you can use. It is one of the main reasons for its lower cost than the Pro’s 2022 SD8 Gen 1. Geekbench 5 single-core is 833, about 30% slower but in multi-core is 3386 – similar to the SD8. Where the SD8 shines is the GPU that is 5899/6408 (Open CL/Vulkan) versus 4609/3884.

Interestingly, its performance is similar to many SD8 Gen 1 devices with substantial throttling to control heat.

Throttling: 9% loss after 10 minutes stabilising at 9% for the remaining 5 minutes of the test. OPPO’s thermal management is excellent, offering far more stable performance under load than many other brands.

OPPO Find X5
This is impressive for a flagship processor

RAM/Storage – 8/256 is more than the competition

It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 (fastest) RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 (fastest) storage. But the most important thing is that the OPPO can mount external SSD/flash drives to act as storage (S22 Ultra cannot) – perfect for videographers and others that need lots of live recording space.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6 AX full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 implementation

While the OPPO supports HE160 (2400Mbps) connect speeds, it will only connect at HE80, 1200Mbps (S22 Ultra 2400Mbps). We understand a firmware upgrade is coming when HE160 becomes a ratified standard.

USB-C is 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), and it supports ALT DP 1.4 (audio and video mirroring) at 4HK. OPPO also has PC Connect for Windows, allowing a PC to access and screen mirror of the phone.

Phone 4/5G with one of the strongest signals we have ever seen

Like the Pro, this has OPPO’s new 360° Smart Antenna that works regardless of where you hold the phone. It produces fantastic phone reception signal strength finding the four nearest towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city, suburbs, regional town and rural use.

Battery – at least a full day fast charge cable and Qi

Its big sibling OPPO Find X5, has a 4nm processor (versus 5nm) and 1-120Hz (versus 60/120Hz stepped). The Pro draws more power and has a 5000mAh battery (4800mAh), so they are pretty well equal for battery life. PC Mark 3 gives its 19+ hours (indicative of typical use), and Accubattery gives it 18+ hours of typical use.

Both the Pro and the X5 come with 80W SUPERVOOC chargers (take that Apple and Samsung), and the X5 supports 30W AIRVOOC versus 60W for the Pro. The only issue is that you need to use the 80W charger, or it defaults to 9V/2A/18W charge.

A small warning: The camera bump on the Pro and X5 can interfere with standard flat plate Qi chargers. Buy the OPPO one that stands the phone upright. You can use the 50WQ AIRVOOC on either phone.

Summary: Typical users will get well over 24 hours and power users at least 10 hours. But with 80W recharge giving 0-100% in 35 minutes, who cares?

Sound – OPPO’s sound heritage is evident

Instead of using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 stereo Aqstic amplifier, it uses a pair of NPX Class-D amplifiers and Digital Signal Processors for excellent low distortion, Dolby Atmos compatible sound. The result is better sound processing and better-quality sound from the speakers and BT (or USB-C DAC) headphones.

It has more high-bass than the S22 Ultra and a better top-end-treble control meaning the sound is clear, punchy, and has good definition and presence for most music genres.

BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, a host of aptX codecs and high res LDAC and LDHC.

You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

OPPO Find X5 FR
Enough high-bass to satisfy and terrific mid and treble – good for most music genres

Summary: The best sound we have heard so far with great left/right separation and on a par with the Pro.

Build – superb

OPPO has always had a class-leading, high standard of build and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus 7 (very hard and scratch-resistant) and a factory pre-fitted screen protector. The rear is Gorilla Glass Victus 7 in creamy white or boring black matte finish – not a fingerprint magnet. It is slightly less slippery but can slide off a desk. Use the bumper case provided.

OPPO has a very competitive trade-in program to help maintain the second-hand value.

Android 12 and upgrades to Android 15

OPPO has a three OS upgrade policy and regular security patches (S22 Ultra has four). ColorOS 12.1 is a light overlay adding some much-needed grease to the clunky Android user interface. For example, Bluetooth finds the codecs that the headphones can use and allows you to select the one you want – I have not seen this elsewhere.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.

OPPO Find X5 Cameras

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung, OmniVision and GalaxyCore (and lesser-known makers). Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

The X5 and Pro cameras are similar in that they use the same rear sensors. The X5 loses the five-axis OIS (it has 2-axis) and has fewer colour lanes. You can read about the new DXOMARK test score of 122 but that was with pre-release firmware and it is expected to increase substantially with new releases.

But  it shares

  • Discrete MariSilicon X photo processor (18 TOPS – trillion operations per second) and a discrete 10-bit colour path (20-bit Pro). It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video. The screen means what you see (preview) is what you get.
  • Its collaboration with Swedish Hasselblad for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile includes Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Is all this tech better than the S22 Ultra? Samsung has a fourth sensor – the 10MP Periscope with 10X optical and 100X Space (Hybrid) zoom. But to be frank – anything over about 20X zoom is not all that usable.

All I can say is that OPPO’s twin 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors have a more visually pleasing result. Point and shoot produces a better photo in day, office and low light. And given its 256GB storage, you can keep far more photos on the phone!

Our test photos reveal a high degree of similarity in the shots with a fraction more noise in the night mode.

Sample Shots

  • Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are 100% accurate with excellent dynamic range. Shadows and highlights have details not often seen in a smartphone camera. You can also shoot at 50MP, which adds even more dynamic range.
  • Day Ultra-wide: Because the sensor is the same as the Primary, the colours and dynamic range are the same (I hate different image qualities with different sensors.
  • Macro (uses ultrawide sensor): A 50MP macro shot means incredible detail.
  • Daylight zoom: It is perfect at 2x, 5x and 10x and respectable at 20x.
  • Office Light (<400 lumens overcast lower light than usual gives a cream cast): Amazing detail and colour accuracy. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.
  • <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes a great shot courtesy of the f/1.7 aperture. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour – more than matching the Samsung’s ‘Nightography’ claims.
  • Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. MariSilicon X also comes into play here.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on Primary (OIS) or ultra-wide sensors (EIS Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a very stable image. 4K HDR Night was as good as it gets.
1X 50MP binned
1X 50MP no Ai
OPPO Find X5
Ultra-wide
OPPO Find X5
2X and excellent colour and detail
OPPO Find X5
5X and excellent colour and detail
OPPO Find X5
20X and using the 13MP sensor – while the shot has a little noise its pretty good.
Suberb 50MP macro
Indoors 400 lumens and a perfect shot
Default bokeh is a little extreme but adjustable
OPPO Find X5
Standard 50MP binned – a good shot without night mode
OPPO Find X5
Night mode adds some extra colour and definition

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find X5 may be the middle sibling but saving $400 is highly recommended

In 2021 I used the Samsung S21 Ultra and OPPO Find X3 Pro as my daily drive, initially in equal measure. I gradually moved to the OPPO X3 Pro for its photography and battery charging advantages.

Well, the OPPO Find X5 is not far off the X5 Pro, so with that logic alone and at $400 less, it is a no-brainer.

My wife took one look at the creamy white back and svelte lines and is dropping hints to replace her heavier Samsung S21 Ultra. Yes, dear.

Post Script

These reviews are technical – we test over 70 aspects of each phone and report objectively. But sometimes, we forget the emotional aspects of the test device.

We have the OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO A76 on the testbed. We also have other brands ranging from $199 cheapies to $2,000 premium flagships.

I have to say that after the superb experience with the 2021 OPPO X3 Pro and now with the new Find X5 series that buyers should not be brand snobs and look at the extensive features and value that OPPO offers. I am excited – perhaps you should be too.

