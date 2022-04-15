OPPO Find X5 – the more affordable flagship sibling (review)

The $1399 OPPO Find X5 is the middle child – overshadowed by its bigger sibling, the $1799 Find X5 Pro and well undercut by the $799 Find X5 Lite. This may be the pick of the litter.

In most respects, it is equal to the Pro (differences below), yet OPPO has managed to find $400 in savings without making significant compromises. In fact, it is the logical successor to CyberShacks’s 2021 phone of the year – the Find X3 Pro.

OPPO Find X5 $1399 OPPO Find X5 Pro $1799 Display 6.55” AMOLED Flexible LPTS 2400×1080 60/90/120Hz Stepped 6.7” AMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0 3216×1440 1-120Hz Adaptive Processor 2021 Qualcomm SD888 5nm 2022 Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 4nm RAM/Storage 8/256 12/256 Rear Camera 50+50+13

3-axis OIS on the primary lens

5-channel Spectral sensor 50+50+13

5-axis OIS on the primary lens

13-channel Spectral sensor Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX615 32MP Sony IMX709 Battery 4800mAh 80W charge

30W AIRVOOC 5000mAh 80W charge

50W AirVOOC Build Gorilla Glass Victus 7 rear IP54 Ceramic IP68 Size 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm x196g 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm x 218g

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Model CPH2305 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

Website Product page Price $1399 Colours White and Black From * OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W. Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About device, Regulatory. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 12/256GB.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

First impression – a little lighter and more pocketable (than the Pro)

It’s a 20:9 screen – tall, slim, and weighs 196g – 22g lighter than the Pro. The Gorilla Glass Victus 7 back cuts around the camera hump, and the alloy frame is quite stiff (no Bendgate here). On the right is the power button, on the left is the volume rocker, and below the bottom-firing speaker and dual sim slot.

It looks premium, and I particularly like the White Glass back – more creamy white and no fingerprints!

Screen – 1.07 billion colours and a 60/120 stepped refresh

Unlike the Pro, which varies refresh from 1-120Hz, this changes in steps – 60/120Hz, and you select one or the other. The 120Hz shortens battery life by about 30%.

Like the Pro, it has 1.07 billion colours, HDR10+ capability (1000 nits versus 1300nits) and supports 100+% 1.07 billion DCI-P3 and sRGB colours. It is vastly better than the Samsung S22 series 8-bit, with 16.7 million colours.

It will play HDR10+ content (downmix to 1000nits) and stream HDR video at FHD. It should be great for gaming with sub<1ms response times and the excellent SD888 SoC.

Summary: Highly accurate colours and suitable for professional use.

Processor – 2021 Flagship SD888

More power than you can use. It is one of the main reasons for its lower cost than the Pro’s 2022 SD8 Gen 1. Geekbench 5 single-core is 833, about 30% slower but in multi-core is 3386 – similar to the SD8. Where the SD8 shines is the GPU that is 5899/6408 (Open CL/Vulkan) versus 4609/3884.

Interestingly, its performance is similar to many SD8 Gen 1 devices with substantial throttling to control heat.

Throttling: 9% loss after 10 minutes stabilising at 9% for the remaining 5 minutes of the test. OPPO’s thermal management is excellent, offering far more stable performance under load than many other brands.

This is impressive for a flagship processor

RAM/Storage – 8/256 is more than the competition

It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 (fastest) RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 (fastest) storage. But the most important thing is that the OPPO can mount external SSD/flash drives to act as storage (S22 Ultra cannot) – perfect for videographers and others that need lots of live recording space.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6 AX full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 implementation

While the OPPO supports HE160 (2400Mbps) connect speeds, it will only connect at HE80, 1200Mbps (S22 Ultra 2400Mbps). We understand a firmware upgrade is coming when HE160 becomes a ratified standard.

USB-C is 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), and it supports ALT DP 1.4 (audio and video mirroring) at 4HK. OPPO also has PC Connect for Windows, allowing a PC to access and screen mirror of the phone.

Phone 4/5G with one of the strongest signals we have ever seen

Like the Pro, this has OPPO’s new 360° Smart Antenna that works regardless of where you hold the phone. It produces fantastic phone reception signal strength finding the four nearest towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city, suburbs, regional town and rural use.

Battery – at least a full day fast charge cable and Qi

Its big sibling OPPO Find X5, has a 4nm processor (versus 5nm) and 1-120Hz (versus 60/120Hz stepped). The Pro draws more power and has a 5000mAh battery (4800mAh), so they are pretty well equal for battery life. PC Mark 3 gives its 19+ hours (indicative of typical use), and Accubattery gives it 18+ hours of typical use.

Both the Pro and the X5 come with 80W SUPERVOOC chargers (take that Apple and Samsung), and the X5 supports 30W AIRVOOC versus 60W for the Pro. The only issue is that you need to use the 80W charger, or it defaults to 9V/2A/18W charge.

A small warning: The camera bump on the Pro and X5 can interfere with standard flat plate Qi chargers. Buy the OPPO one that stands the phone upright. You can use the 50WQ AIRVOOC on either phone.

Summary: Typical users will get well over 24 hours and power users at least 10 hours. But with 80W recharge giving 0-100% in 35 minutes, who cares?

Sound – OPPO’s sound heritage is evident

Instead of using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 stereo Aqstic amplifier, it uses a pair of NPX Class-D amplifiers and Digital Signal Processors for excellent low distortion, Dolby Atmos compatible sound. The result is better sound processing and better-quality sound from the speakers and BT (or USB-C DAC) headphones.

It has more high-bass than the S22 Ultra and a better top-end-treble control meaning the sound is clear, punchy, and has good definition and presence for most music genres.

BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, a host of aptX codecs and high res LDAC and LDHC.

You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Enough high-bass to satisfy and terrific mid and treble – good for most music genres

Summary: The best sound we have heard so far with great left/right separation and on a par with the Pro.

Build – superb

OPPO has always had a class-leading, high standard of build and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus 7 (very hard and scratch-resistant) and a factory pre-fitted screen protector. The rear is Gorilla Glass Victus 7 in creamy white or boring black matte finish – not a fingerprint magnet. It is slightly less slippery but can slide off a desk. Use the bumper case provided.

OPPO has a very competitive trade-in program to help maintain the second-hand value.

Android 12 and upgrades to Android 15

OPPO has a three OS upgrade policy and regular security patches (S22 Ultra has four). ColorOS 12.1 is a light overlay adding some much-needed grease to the clunky Android user interface. For example, Bluetooth finds the codecs that the headphones can use and allows you to select the one you want – I have not seen this elsewhere.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps, like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc. – are all uninstallable.

OPPO Find X5 Cameras

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung, OmniVision and GalaxyCore (and lesser-known makers). Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

The X5 and Pro cameras are similar in that they use the same rear sensors. The X5 loses the five-axis OIS (it has 2-axis) and has fewer colour lanes. You can read about the new DXOMARK test score of 122 but that was with pre-release firmware and it is expected to increase substantially with new releases.

But it shares

Discrete MariSilicon X photo processor (18 TOPS – trillion operations per second) and a discrete 10-bit colour path (20-bit Pro). It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video. The screen means what you see (preview) is what you get.

Its collaboration with Swedish Hasselblad for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile includes Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Is all this tech better than the S22 Ultra? Samsung has a fourth sensor – the 10MP Periscope with 10X optical and 100X Space (Hybrid) zoom. But to be frank – anything over about 20X zoom is not all that usable.

All I can say is that OPPO’s twin 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors have a more visually pleasing result. Point and shoot produces a better photo in day, office and low light. And given its 256GB storage, you can keep far more photos on the phone!

Our test photos reveal a high degree of similarity in the shots with a fraction more noise in the night mode.

Sample Shots

Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are 100% accurate with excellent dynamic range. Shadows and highlights have details not often seen in a smartphone camera. You can also shoot at 50MP, which adds even more dynamic range.

Day Ultra-wide: Because the sensor is the same as the Primary, the colours and dynamic range are the same (I hate different image qualities with different sensors.

Macro (uses ultrawide sensor): A 50MP macro shot means incredible detail.

Daylight zoom: It is perfect at 2x, 5x and 10x and respectable at 20x.

Office Light (<400 lumens overcast lower light than usual gives a cream cast): Amazing detail and colour accuracy. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.

<40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes a great shot courtesy of the f/1.7 aperture. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour – more than matching the Samsung’s ‘Nightography’ claims.

Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. MariSilicon X also comes into play here.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on Primary (OIS) or ultra-wide sensors (EIS Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a very stable image. 4K HDR Night was as good as it gets.

1X 50MP binned 1X 50MP no Ai

2X and excellent colour and detail

5X and excellent colour and detail

20X and using the 13MP sensor – while the shot has a little noise its pretty good.

Suberb 50MP macro

Indoors 400 lumens and a perfect shot Default bokeh is a little extreme but adjustable

Standard 50MP binned – a good shot without night mode

Night mode adds some extra colour and definition

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find X5 may be the middle sibling but saving $400 is highly recommended

In 2021 I used the Samsung S21 Ultra and OPPO Find X3 Pro as my daily drive, initially in equal measure. I gradually moved to the OPPO X3 Pro for its photography and battery charging advantages.

Well, the OPPO Find X5 is not far off the X5 Pro, so with that logic alone and at $400 less, it is a no-brainer.

My wife took one look at the creamy white back and svelte lines and is dropping hints to replace her heavier Samsung S21 Ultra. Yes, dear.

Post Script

These reviews are technical – we test over 70 aspects of each phone and report objectively. But sometimes, we forget the emotional aspects of the test device.

We have the OPPO Find X5 Lite, OPPO Find X5, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO A76 on the testbed. We also have other brands ranging from $199 cheapies to $2,000 premium flagships.

I have to say that after the superb experience with the 2021 OPPO X3 Pro and now with the new Find X5 series that buyers should not be brand snobs and look at the extensive features and value that OPPO offers. I am excited – perhaps you should be too.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Find X5 CPH2307

Brand OPPO Model Find X5 Model Number CPH2307 Price Base 8, 256GB Price base 1399 Warranty months 24-months Tier Premium Website Product Page From Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 10-14 April Ambient temp 22-25° Release 24 Febuary 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Do not buy

12/256GB version

The co-called global versions as these do not support Australian 5G and low bands

Models PFFM10 or 20

Screen

Size 6.55 Type AMOLED Flexible LPTS Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Slightly curved edges Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 402 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 92.7 Colours bits 1.07 billion colours (10-bit) Refresh Hz, adaptive 60/90/120Hz stepped

240Hz touch Response 120Hz 1ms Nits typical, test 500 (tested 500) Nits max, test 800 max (tested 760)

1000 for HDR, HDR10+ content Contrast Infinite sRGB >100% vivid, gentle DCI-P3 100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.3 HDR Level HDR10+ capable but slightly downscaled to match the 1000 nit screen. SDR Upscale Yes Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 120-375Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Yes DRM L1 Widevine for FHD SDR Gaming Gaming mode sub 1ms response time makes this suitable for gamers, but it appears the FPS is locked to 60 to avoid overheating Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 7 Comment While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is brighter, it is only an 8-bit 16 million colour screen.

Side-by-side, the OPPO looks superior

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD888 (sm8350) nm 5 Cores Octa-core (1×2.84GHz + 3×2.42GHz + 4×1.80GHz Modem X60 AI TOPS 26 Geekbench 5 Single-core 834 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3386 Like Simialr to Exynos 990/SD865/SD870 GPU Adreno 660 GPU Test Open CL 4609 Vulcan 3884 RAM, type 8 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 x 16 bits Storage, free, type 256 UFS 3.1 2 lanes HS-Gear 3 (210GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1270 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 512 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 677/144 Mountable Comment Fast internal and external speeds with mountable external storage for videographers Throttle test Max GIPS 217868 Average GIPS 209589 Minimum GIPS 196082 % Throttle 9% CPU Temp 52° Comment OPPO’s thermal management is excellent, offering far more stable performance under load than many other brands.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model 6 AX VHT 160Mhz QCA6490

2×2 MIMO and 8 spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO but only HE80 for 1200Mbps maximum connect speed Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -25/1200 Test 5m -40/1200 Test 10m -49/1200 BT Type 5.2 BLE GPS single, dual Dual accuracy <8m USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps OTG Alt DP, DeX, Ready For Can use PC connect (cable) to Windows PC

or use Chromecast NFC Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC

Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Screen Colour temperature Comment A Wi-FI AX signal of 1200 is OK, but some others can connect at 2400Mbps. Not a deal-breaker.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual sim and eSIM Active Dual active (one in use at a time) Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 24/21.5/28ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -81/3.2-12.6pW Tower 2 -87/1-9pW Tower 3 -92/1-3pW Tower 4 -101/100-500fW Comment The 360° Smart Antenna 3.0 System has a powerful signal strength for city, regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh 2 X 2400 = 4800mAh 1600 charge cycle Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2 PD, QC level SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD(9V, 2A), QC(9V, 2A) Qi, wattage 30W AIRVOOC (2 x 15W coils) Reverse Qi or cable 5V/2A/10W reverse QI charge Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins N/A Charge 0-100% 35 minutes Charge Qi, W 30W AIRVOOC (2 x 15W coils) – 77 minutes Charge 5V, 2A Approx 3.75 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 21 hours PC Mark 3 battery 19+hours

Accubattery 18+hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 363min (6.05hrs) 3546 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 668.4min (11.14hrs) 3369 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on Approx 4 hours Watt full load 620mA Watt idle Screen on 130mA Estimate loss at 120Hz It is 60/120Hz in steps. We expect a 20% decrease in screen time for each step Estimate typical use More than a day at typical use Comment Qi charge is excellent, but the camera bump can interfere with flat charge pads. Use OPPO upright charger.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res Yes 3.5mm No but USB-C DAC BT Codecs SBC, AAC, APTX (variants), LDAC, Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes for headphones EQ Scenario specific – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music

Environment specific – Indoor, On the go, commute, flight Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82dB Media (music) 77 Ring 78 Alarm 75 Notifications 75 Earpiece 56 Hands-free BT headphones Able to use SBC, AAC, aptX (varieties) and LDAC

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slowly building High Bass 100-200Hz Steeply building Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slow decline Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments but with just enough high-bass to hear it and high treble for definition. Well above average Soundstage Wider than the handset with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker Comment Great sound, as we have come to expect from OPPOs sound heritage.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 Weight grams 196 Front Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus – highest level of GG scratch and drop resistance Frame Alloy IP rating No – assume minimal Colours White

Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 80W SUPERVOOC USB cable Yes, and USB-A to USB-C dongle Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Fantastic build quality, 80W charger in the box, IP68 and more

OS

Android Android 12 Security patch date 5/01/2022 UI ColorOS 12.1 OS upgrade policy Android 15 Security patch policy Regular security patches Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Comment ColorOS 12.1 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under Glass – fast and reliable Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Find X5 camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor

All Pixel OmniDirectional PDAF f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 84 (72.5) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide-angle and Macro MP 50 bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macro f-stop 2.2 um 1um bins to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 110.3 Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 3 Telephoto MP 13 Sensor Samsung SK53M5 Focus AF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 45 Stabilisation No Zoom 5X digital 20x hybrid Special Video max 4K@60fps OIS

1080p@60 OIS

HDR 10-bit video Flash Yes Auto-HDR MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google Lens QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Yes Front MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX616 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 81 (69.7) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 10x digital Video max 1080p@30fps with EIS Features Night, Video, Image, Portrait, Panorama, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker Comment OPPOs MariSilicon X NPU has 18 TOPS dedicated to post-processing. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video.

OPPO and Hasselblad have developed Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, including Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Ratings

Features 9 No microSD, 3.5mm, a stepped 60/120Hz refresh screen, powerful processor and exceptional 80W fast charge Value 9.5 It is everything the OPPO Find X3 Pro was at $100 less and $400 less than the Find X5 Pro. 256GB is double Samsung S22 series Performance 9.5 Excellent thermal management and powerful processor. Ease of Use 10 ColorOS 12.1 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 12 wheels. Design 9.5 Superb, if a little slippery Rating out of 10 9.5 Pro 1 Excellent processor performance and minimal throttling with 256GB storage 2 The 1.07 billion colour screen is excellent and colour accurate 3 Incredible all-day battery life and 35-minute charge from included 80W charger 4 Point and shoot camera is flawless 5 Great look, design, and build Con 1 Slippery – use the bumper case 2 No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage 3 No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth) 4 Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 – not 6E (will be updated) 5 IP54 is adequate but not class-leading Final comment This is almost identical in design and performance to the OPPO Find X5 Pro. It is a true flagship missing nothing apart from a 3216×1440 screen. Highly recommended.

Pros Excellent processor performance and minimal throttling with 256GB storage

Excellent 1.07 billion colour screen is colour accurate

Incredible all-day battery life and 35-minute charge from included 80W charger

Point and shoot camera is flawless

Great look, design, build and warranty Cons Slippery - use the bumper case

No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage

No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth)

Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 HE80 (will be updated)

IP54 is adequate but not class-leading

