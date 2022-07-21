Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (review)
The Motorola Edge 30 proves you do not have to spend over a grand to get everything you want. It is currently on sale at $559 (RRP $699) at JB Hi-Fi and is one of the better phones we have tested this year.
Compared to its big brother, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro (comparison below and also on special for $799 RRP $999), all you are really missing is the Qi/reverse charging, USB-C 3.1 and a slightly slower processor.
I don’t know how Motorola can offer such incredible value (and quality) unless this is a strategy to rapidly grow market share and knock off OPPO in the #2 Android spot.
Basic Differences
|Edge 30 website
|Edge 30 Pro Website
|Price
|$699 but currently on sale at JB for $559
|$999 but currently on sale at JB for $799
|Screen
|6.5”, 2400 x 1080, 1.7b colours, 144Hz, AMOLED, 500 nits
|6.7” 2400 x 1080, 1.7 billion colours. 144Hz, pOLED, 700 nits
|Processor
|Qualcomm SD778+ 5G 6nm
|Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1 4nm
|RAM/Storage
|8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS 3.1
|Same but options
|Battery
|4020mAh 33W charger
|4800mAh 33W charger (68W capable) Qi Charge and reverse charge
|Wi-Fi
|6e AX
|Same
|USB
|2.0 (no Alt DP)
|3.1 Alt DP 1.4
|Camera – Rear
|50+50+2 (Std, Wide/macro, Depth)
|Same but with dual-LED colour flash
|Camera Front
|32
|60
|Size
|159.4 x 74.2 x 6.8mm x155g
|163.1 x 75.9 x 8.8mm x 196g
|Fingerprint
|Side on the power button
|Optical under glass
|Review
|This article
|Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (review)
Australian review: Motorola Edge 30, 8/128GB, Dual sim, Model XT2203-1, Software Channel Retapac
|Website
|Product Page
|Price:
|$699 but on special at JB for $559
|Colours
|Meteor Grey
|From:
|Special prices from JB Hi-Fi (*)
|Warranty:
|12-months ACL
|Country of Manufacture:
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
Deep-Dive review format
The five-minute overview precedes a 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to support our findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.
* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work
This is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, so to buy elsewhere means it is grey market.
Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About phone, Regulatory Labels. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 8/128GB.
We strongly warn you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.
First Impressions – Love this phone – Exceed
Big, flat, 6.5″ 1.07b colour, 144Hz capable AMOLED screen; impossibly thin at 6.79mm; nice PMMA flat back (not a fingerprint magnet); good dual 50MP plus 2MP depth camera (the camera humps sticks out); and great battery life. What is not to like?
I have the Edge 30 Pro here to compare. Side-by-side, the Pro version looks more premium with a subtly iridescent Glass back and rounded edges, but they both look pretty damned good. Weight up what you need versus desire. Do the Pro’s extra features justify the price difference? Because in everyday use, the Edge 30 will do everything you need.
Screen 6.5” 2400 x 1080, 1.07b colours, 144Hz AMOLED – Exceed
Superb colour accurate (Wide gamut) and colourful 1.7 billion colour screen.
Is it a better screen? Technically, it wipes the floor over the Samsung S22/+.
Processor – Qualcomm SD788+ 5G – Pass+
The Qualcomm 7-series are the Goldilocks processors – just right. They have many of the previous flagship 8-series features, and this performs like an SD865. It should be suitable for most games too.
It does throttle with 25% speed loss after 15 minutes, although not as badly as the Edge 30 Pro that, after software updates, is now at 27%. Motorola has not quite yet nailed thermal management as OPPO has with the same processors.
Comms – Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 and NFC – Pass+
Wi-Fi 6 5Ghz performs quite well, reaching the maximum speeds of -21dBm (great) and 2401Mbps (great) up to 2m from the router. However, this speed drops off to -49/1729 at 10m. Still, that is better than most and very usable.
It only has USB-C 2.0 implementation, so you cannot use it to mirror the screen on a TV (except via Chromecast).
4G and 5G Phone – For all city, suburb, regional, and rural use – Exceed
Not only does it have two 5G capable sims but dual ringtones as well. It found the four closest towers at better than usable signal strengths. It has all 4G and 5G sub-6GHz and Low-band support.
Battery – At least a day if note more – Pass+
We use a range of tests to ascertain endurance. The results are a little at odds, meaning that battery life depends heavily on the screen refresh rates and load.
While the 1080p video loop on 19 hours and 38 minutes at 60Hz refresh is excellent, the PC Mark 3.0 Modern Office tests at 9 hours and 8 minutes is lower than we expected.
In part, that is the 4020mAh battery (most have 5000mAh now). But that also means the 33W charger takes just over an hour to fill.
Sound – Stereo but a bit odd – Pass(able)
It gets reasonably loud at 83dB. But the sound signature is almost indescribable. There is a bit of late bass, then a dip, then a slow build to high-mid and then a dip. We suspect the Moto Crystal Talk AI is interfering with the signature as it certainly has clear voice but nothing else. It is a similar issue with the Edge 30 Pro.
Let’s just say that if you want to listen to music, use BT earphones and take advantage of the vast selection of Qualcomm aptX codecs.
You can read more, including our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.
Build – Pass+
Gorilla Glass 3 on the front is a little old hat – but it is very acceptable for the price. A plastic frame does not bother me, and PMMA (acrylic glass) is fine for the back. It is nice and slim, feels excellent in hand and is a keeper.
IP52 water resistance is a poor joke but again all you can expect at the price.
It comes with the 33W charger, buds and a bumper cover.
But the warranty is only one year, and you can find two years for similar OPPO phones.
Android – almost pure – Exceed
It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 13 and two years of updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table at the end for all features.
Missing – no deal breakers
- No microSD and slow USB-C external data transfer rates
- A better IP rating would make this a killer device
- 3.5mm jack – no deal breaker
Motorola Edge 30 camera – Pass+
It is an interesting choice to use the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 as the primary wide sensor and the 50MP Omnivision OV50A as the secondary ultra/wide sensor. We would have expected two of the same sensors, but it works.
In theory, it is a decent 50+50+2MP camera setup. We know the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and what to expect. More than 100 smartphones use it, including a few Motorola g-series, Samsung Galaxy A13/23, TCL 30-series, realme 8/9i, Vivo 21T, OPPO A96 and several 2022 models coming here.
The key difference between this and the identical Edge 30 Pro setup is the Qualcomm SoC. This has about 20 trillion AI instructions per second versus 27 trillion on the Edge 30 Pro.
The camera app is pure Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)
- Wireless Mic Support
- New Auto Exposure Feature
- HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option
- Astrophotography Mode
- Night Sight
- Google Lens
- Bar code and QR code
- Framing hints option for better photos
- Social share feature that helps to share photos instantly up to social media apps
- 4K video recording resolution is available
- Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors
- New video stabilisation options like cinematic pan, standard mode, active pan mode & more
- Many others like photosphere, panorama, and time-lapse
- Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more
- It is the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.
Camera Summary
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it
- 10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X
- Ultra-wide: Second 50MP sensor: Excellent colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
- 50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is better on detail and has slightly more natural colours
- Macro: The 50MP UW sensor takes excellent macro shots.
- Indoor office light: Colours are fine, but the background focus is off.
- Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has slightly softened the foreground and sharpened the background and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
- Night mode loses some of the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise
- Selfie: The 32MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation
CybeShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 has amazing value and features
We had to remind ourselves that this is a $559 device (RRP $699) with features we expect to pay at least $200 more for. On that basis alone, it gets our unreserved buy recommendation.
Competition
Pretty well all phones now over $300 are 5G. So, you can actually spend as little as $299 and get a decent, boring, but entirely functional phone. And remember that you don’t have to buy an expensive 5G plan – 4G is fine.
- OPPO Find X5 Lite – uber-value (review) $649 RRP $699
- OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G – top of its class (review) $599
- Samsung A53 5G – a decent 5G smartphone for $699 (review) $540 RRP $699)
While all three competitors are excellent, the Motorola Edge 30 (now $549) is the category leader.
Motorola Edge 30, 8/128, dual sim
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto Edge 30
|Model Number
|X2203-1
|Price Base
|8/128
|Price base
|$699 (JB special $559)
|Warranty months
|12-months ACL
|Tier
|Upper mid-range with lower=premium features
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|JB-Hi-Fi exclusive
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|1-20/7/2022
|Ambient temp
|9-15°
|Release
|Apr-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Don’t buy anywhere except JB Hi-Fi. Avoid other colours, RAM/Storage.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|401
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|86.70%
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Auto, 60 or 144Hz. Auto steps from 48/60/965/120/144Hz dependent on content
|Nit typical/test
|500 (tested 482)
|Nits max/test
|700 (Tested 702)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100% (Tested 96%)
|DCI-P3
|70% of 1.07 billion colours
|Rec.2020 or other
|Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<2
|HDR Level
|Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|250Hz quite low
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but it lacks enough brightness for direct sunlight
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android 12 features
|DRM
|L1 for HD HDR playback – No FHD HDR yet
|Gaming
|Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 48 or 60Hz.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD788+ 5G
|nm
|6nm
|Cores
|Octa-core (1×2.5GHz + 3×2.4 Hz+ 4×1.8GHz)
|Modem
|X53
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 20
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|828
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|2863
|Like
|Similar to Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm SD865
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2587
|Like
|SD865
|Vulcan
|3307
|RAM, type
|8 LPDDR4X
|Storage, free, type
|128GB (97GB free) UFS 3.1 with Performance Booster 2.0
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|1150 (reflects UFS 3.1)
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|565 – excellent
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|30/22 OTG only
|Comment
|Fast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 external storage
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|278,413
|Average GIPS
|231,639
|Minimum GIPS
|204,355
|% Throttle
|25%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Gamers will be concerned, but it is typical of the high-end Qualcomm SD that needs lots of thermal management. Moto has issued firmware updates to the 30 Pro that suffered 27% throttling.
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6E AX VHT160
Hot spot supports WPA2 and 3 (important for older devices)
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-21/2401
|Test 5m
|-33/1921
|Test 10m
|-49/1729
|BT Type
|5.2
|GPS single, dual
|Dual <3m accuracy
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Excellent speeds although a little variable – tests are best of three
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Active
|Both 5G capable, both active except when one is in use
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual ring tones – excellent
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12 ,13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 66, 78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|25.7/26.5/27ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-77, from 4.2 to 20pW
|Tower 2
|-88 from 1.6 to 4.2pW
|Tower 3
|-90. approx 1pW
|Tower 4
|-94, approx 1pW
|Comment
|Good strong reception and found four towers – suitable for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.
Battery
|mAh
|4020
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W 5V/3A/15, 9V/3A/27W, 11/3A/33W, 12V/2.5/30W
Supplied USB-A to USB-C cable supports <3W.
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz)
|Charge % 30mins
|27%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour and 6 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|5 hours 51 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|19 hours and 38 minutes @60Hz
|PC Mark 3 battery
|9 hours 58 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|337 minutes (5.62 hours) 6415 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours and 6 minutes
|Watt full load
|1350-1721mA
|Watt idle Screen on
|311mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Probably about 30% less battery at 144Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Heavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days.
|Comment
|It is a smaller battery than the typical 5000mAh crop, so battery life is reduced by about 35%. The SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient, and if we had selected 60Hz instead of Auto, we might have seen a few more hours.
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Qualcomm Aqsitic sound
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS, LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3)
|Multipoint
|Can connect to two devices
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Dual with noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|83
|Media (music)
|80
|Ring
|82
|Alarm
|82
|Notifications
|75
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Very late start and a slow build to 300Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 300hz the dips to 500Hz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Builds from 500Hz to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|decline to flatten 7kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline from 7Hz to 20Hz
|Sound Signature type
|One of the oddest, almost indescribable sound signatures. It has a little upper bass, poor low-and-mid-mid, strong high-mid (clear voice 1-4kHz) and some low-treble for some crispness. We tested with and without Dolby Atmos, and it was worse still with the latter. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else.
|Soundstage
|Only as wide as the phone, and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is good.
|Comment
|The sound signature is poor with no low/mid/high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, the voice is crisp!
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm
|Weight grams
|155
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP52 is low level water resistant
|Colours
|Meteor Grey
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33w
|USB cable
|USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
|Buds
|Yes – USB-C
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|It has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.
OS
|Android
|12 – almost pure Android
|Security patch date
|1-Jun-22
|UI
|My UX 3.0
Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime Audio
|OS upgrade policy
|Two upgrades
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches for at least two years
|Bloatware
|Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
|Comment
|My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under glass optical
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield
|Comment
|ThinkSheild is more for enterprise use
Motorola Edge 30 rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF Omni Directional
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|73.4-86°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-Wide and Macro
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV50a
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118 (114°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV2b1B
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60fps. 1080p with OIS
|Flash
|Dual
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision (RAW)
Auto Night Vision (RAW)
Cinemagraph
Portrait
Cutout
Live Filter in Photo mode
Panorama
AR Stickers
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Motorola Edge 30 Front camera
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|OmniVision OV32B40
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV (stated, actual)
|69.7-82.1
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Features
|Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Auto Night Vision (RAW)
Cinemagraph
Portrait
Live Filter in Photo mode
Group Selfie
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
|Comment
|1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it
10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X
Ultra-wide: Second 50MP sensor: Excellent colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is better on detail and has slightly more natural colours
Macro: The 50MP UW sensor takes excellent macro shots.
Indoor office light: Colours are fine, but the background focus is off.
Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has slightly softened the foreground and sharpened the background and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
Night mode loses some of the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise
Selfie: The 32MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation)
Motorola Edge 30 ratings
|Features
|8.5
|It has everything you need (bar Qi wireless charge)
|Value
|9.5
|Excellent price, especially if you can pay less than RRP
|Performance
|9.5
|Good SoC, but throttling makes it less desirable to gamers.
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|Good upgrade policy, and My UX adds some value to stock Android.
|Design
|8
|It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features
|Rating out of 10
|8.8
|Comment
|Exceptional value and performance
Motorola Edge 30 5GRRP $699 but on sale at $549 at JB (exclusive)
Pros
- Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen
- Thin, light and premium finish
- Phone signal strength is excellent
- Great battery life and charging speeds (33W charger inbox)
- The camera is excellent, but video is so-so
Cons
- IP52 is barely adequate
- Missing optical zoom
- No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)