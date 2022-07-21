Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (review)

The Motorola Edge 30 proves you do not have to spend over a grand to get everything you want. It is currently on sale at $559 (RRP $699) at JB Hi-Fi and is one of the better phones we have tested this year.

Compared to its big brother, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro (comparison below and also on special for $799 RRP $999), all you are really missing is the Qi/reverse charging, USB-C 3.1 and a slightly slower processor.

I don’t know how Motorola can offer such incredible value (and quality) unless this is a strategy to rapidly grow market share and knock off OPPO in the #2 Android spot.

Basic Differences

Edge 30 website Edge 30 Pro Website Price $699 but currently on sale at JB for $559 $999 but currently on sale at JB for $799 Screen 6.5”, 2400 x 1080, 1.7b colours, 144Hz, AMOLED, 500 nits 6.7” 2400 x 1080, 1.7 billion colours. 144Hz, pOLED, 700 nits Processor Qualcomm SD778+ 5G 6nm Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1 4nm RAM/Storage 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS 3.1 Same but options Battery 4020mAh 33W charger 4800mAh 33W charger (68W capable) Qi Charge and reverse charge Wi-Fi 6e AX Same USB 2.0 (no Alt DP) 3.1 Alt DP 1.4 Camera – Rear 50+50+2 (Std, Wide/macro, Depth) Same but with dual-LED colour flash Camera Front 32 60 Size 159.4 x 74.2 x 6.8mm x155g 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.8mm x 196g Fingerprint Side on the power button Optical under glass Review This article Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (review)

Australian review: Motorola Edge 30, 8/128GB, Dual sim, Model XT2203-1, Software Channel Retapac

Website Product Page Price: $699 but on special at JB for $559 Colours Meteor Grey From: Special prices from JB Hi-Fi (*) Warranty: 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

The five-minute overview precedes a 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to support our findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

This is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, so to buy elsewhere means it is grey market.

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About phone, Regulatory Labels. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 8/128GB.

We strongly warn you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

First Impressions – Love this phone – Exceed

Big, flat, 6.5″ 1.07b colour, 144Hz capable AMOLED screen; impossibly thin at 6.79mm; nice PMMA flat back (not a fingerprint magnet); good dual 50MP plus 2MP depth camera (the camera humps sticks out); and great battery life. What is not to like?

I have the Edge 30 Pro here to compare. Side-by-side, the Pro version looks more premium with a subtly iridescent Glass back and rounded edges, but they both look pretty damned good. Weight up what you need versus desire. Do the Pro’s extra features justify the price difference? Because in everyday use, the Edge 30 will do everything you need.

Screen 6.5” 2400 x 1080, 1.07b colours, 144Hz AMOLED – Exceed

Superb colour accurate (Wide gamut) and colourful 1.7 billion colour screen.

Is it a better screen? Technically, it wipes the floor over the Samsung S22/+.

Processor – Qualcomm SD788+ 5G – Pass+

The Qualcomm 7-series are the Goldilocks processors – just right. They have many of the previous flagship 8-series features, and this performs like an SD865. It should be suitable for most games too.

It does throttle with 25% speed loss after 15 minutes, although not as badly as the Edge 30 Pro that, after software updates, is now at 27%. Motorola has not quite yet nailed thermal management as OPPO has with the same processors.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 and NFC – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6 5Ghz performs quite well, reaching the maximum speeds of -21dBm (great) and 2401Mbps (great) up to 2m from the router. However, this speed drops off to -49/1729 at 10m. Still, that is better than most and very usable.

It only has USB-C 2.0 implementation, so you cannot use it to mirror the screen on a TV (except via Chromecast).

4G and 5G Phone – For all city, suburb, regional, and rural use – Exceed

Not only does it have two 5G capable sims but dual ringtones as well. It found the four closest towers at better than usable signal strengths. It has all 4G and 5G sub-6GHz and Low-band support.

Battery – At least a day if note more – Pass+

We use a range of tests to ascertain endurance. The results are a little at odds, meaning that battery life depends heavily on the screen refresh rates and load.

While the 1080p video loop on 19 hours and 38 minutes at 60Hz refresh is excellent, the PC Mark 3.0 Modern Office tests at 9 hours and 8 minutes is lower than we expected.

In part, that is the 4020mAh battery (most have 5000mAh now). But that also means the 33W charger takes just over an hour to fill.

Sound – Stereo but a bit odd – Pass(able)

It gets reasonably loud at 83dB. But the sound signature is almost indescribable. There is a bit of late bass, then a dip, then a slow build to high-mid and then a dip. We suspect the Moto Crystal Talk AI is interfering with the signature as it certainly has clear voice but nothing else. It is a similar issue with the Edge 30 Pro.

Let’s just say that if you want to listen to music, use BT earphones and take advantage of the vast selection of Qualcomm aptX codecs.

You can read more, including our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Build – Pass+

Gorilla Glass 3 on the front is a little old hat – but it is very acceptable for the price. A plastic frame does not bother me, and PMMA (acrylic glass) is fine for the back. It is nice and slim, feels excellent in hand and is a keeper.

IP52 water resistance is a poor joke but again all you can expect at the price.

It comes with the 33W charger, buds and a bumper cover.

But the warranty is only one year, and you can find two years for similar OPPO phones.

Android – almost pure – Exceed

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX 3.0. You can reasonably expect Android 13 and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table at the end for all features.

Missing – no deal breakers

No microSD and slow USB-C external data transfer rates

A better IP rating would make this a killer device

3.5mm jack – no deal breaker

Motorola Edge 30 camera – Pass+

It is an interesting choice to use the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 as the primary wide sensor and the 50MP Omnivision OV50A as the secondary ultra/wide sensor. We would have expected two of the same sensors, but it works.

In theory, it is a decent 50+50+2MP camera setup. We know the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and what to expect. More than 100 smartphones use it, including a few Motorola g-series, Samsung Galaxy A13/23, TCL 30-series, realme 8/9i, Vivo 21T, OPPO A96 and several 2022 models coming here.

The key difference between this and the identical Edge 30 Pro setup is the Qualcomm SoC. This has about 20 trillion AI instructions per second versus 27 trillion on the Edge 30 Pro.

The camera app is pure Google Camera 8.4 features (not all features are supported)

Wireless Mic Support

New Auto Exposure Feature

HDR Enhanced and HDR + Option

Astrophotography Mode

Night Sight

Google Lens

Bar code and QR code

Framing hints option for better photos

Social share feature that helps to share photos instantly up to social media apps

4K video recording resolution is available

Video Stabilization – EIS on front and back primary lenses/sensors

New video stabilisation options like cinematic pan, standard mode, active pan mode & more

Many others like photosphere, panorama, and time-lapse

Lens Blur, Slow Motion, Playground, RAW support, and more

It is the same that runs on Google Pixel phones.

Camera Summary

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it

10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X

Ultra-wide: Second 50MP sensor: Excellent colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is better on detail and has slightly more natural colours

Macro: The 50MP UW sensor takes excellent macro shots.

Indoor office light: Colours are fine, but the background focus is off.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has slightly softened the foreground and sharpened the background and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.

Night mode loses some of the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The 32MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation

1X and this is very good – excellent colour, dynamic range and crisp focus

1X 50MP and while the details are better I prefer the binned version above

5X is about the limit – overall a fair shot

10X – forget it

Office Light. Background is a little blurred Bokeh – has softened the foreground

Excellent Macro

Standard mode and a pretty good shot albeit it shows a little too much noise

Night Mode reduced noise but loses some details

CybeShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 has amazing value and features

We had to remind ourselves that this is a $559 device (RRP $699) with features we expect to pay at least $200 more for. On that basis alone, it gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

There is a lot to like – perhaps it is the Goldilocks of the Motorola Edge 30 series – just right.

Competition

Pretty well all phones now over $300 are 5G. So, you can actually spend as little as $299 and get a decent, boring, but entirely functional phone. And remember that you don’t have to buy an expensive 5G plan – 4G is fine.

While all three competitors are excellent, the Motorola Edge 30 (now $549) is the category leader.

Motorola Edge 30, 8/128, dual sim

Brand Motorola Model Moto Edge 30 Model Number X2203-1 Price Base 8/128 Price base $699 (JB special $559) Warranty months 12-months ACL Tier Upper mid-range with lower=premium features Website Product Page From JB-Hi-Fi exclusive Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date 1-20/7/2022 Ambient temp 9-15° Release Apr-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Don’t buy anywhere except JB Hi-Fi. Avoid other colours, RAM/Storage.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 401 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 86.70% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto, 60 or 144Hz. Auto steps from 48/60/965/120/144Hz dependent on content Nit typical/test 500 (tested 482) Nits max/test 700 (Tested 702) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100% (Tested 96%) DCI-P3 70% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 250Hz quite low Daylight readable Yes, but it lacks enough brightness for direct sunlight Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 for HD HDR playback – No FHD HDR yet Gaming Up to 240Hz finger touch response and 13ms G-t-G Screen protection Gorilla Glass 3 Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 48 or 60Hz.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD788+ 5G

nm 6nm Cores Octa-core (1×2.5GHz + 3×2.4 Hz+ 4×1.8GHz) Modem X53 AI TOPS Estimate 20 Geekbench 5 Single-core 828 Geekbench 5 multi-core 2863 Like Similar to Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm SD865 GPU Adreno 642L GPU Test Open CL 2587 Like SD865 Vulcan 3307 RAM, type 8 LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 128GB (97GB free) UFS 3.1 with Performance Booster 2.0 micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1150 (reflects UFS 3.1) CPDT internal seq. write MBps 565 – excellent CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 30/22 OTG only Comment Fast internal storage but slow USB-C 2.0 external storage Throttle test Max GIPS 278,413 Average GIPS 231,639 Minimum GIPS 204,355 % Throttle 25% CPU Temp 50° Comment Gamers will be concerned, but it is typical of the high-end Qualcomm SD that needs lots of thermal management. Moto has issued firmware updates to the 30 Pro that suffered 27% throttling.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AX VHT160

Hot spot supports WPA2 and 3 (important for older devices) Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -21/2401 Test 5m -33/1921 Test 10m -49/1729 BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual <3m accuracy USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Excellent speeds although a little variable – tests are best of three

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Both 5G capable, both active except when one is in use Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12 ,13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 66, 78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 25.7/26.5/27ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -77, from 4.2 to 20pW Tower 2 -88 from 1.6 to 4.2pW Tower 3 -90. approx 1pW Tower 4 -94, approx 1pW Comment Good strong reception and found four towers – suitable for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery

mAh 4020 Charger, type, supplied 33W 5V/3A/15, 9V/3A/27W, 11/3A/33W, 12V/2.5/30W

Supplied USB-A to USB-C cable supports <3W. PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz) Charge % 30mins 27% Charge 0-100% 1 hour and 6 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 5 hours 51 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 19 hours and 38 minutes @60Hz PC Mark 3 battery 9 hours 58 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 337 minutes (5.62 hours) 6415 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours and 6 minutes Watt full load 1350-1721mA Watt idle Screen on 311mA Estimate loss at max refresh Probably about 30% less battery at 144Hz Estimate typical use Heavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days. Comment It is a smaller battery than the typical 5000mAh crop, so battery life is reduced by about 35%. The SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient, and if we had selected 60Hz instead of Auto, we might have seen a few more hours.

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aqsitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS, LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ No Mics Dual with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 80 Ring 82 Alarm 82 Notifications 75 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Very late start and a slow build to 300Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 300hz the dips to 500Hz Mid 4000-1000Hz Builds from 500Hz to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz decline to flatten 7kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline from 7Hz to 20Hz Sound Signature type One of the oddest, almost indescribable sound signatures. It has a little upper bass, poor low-and-mid-mid, strong high-mid (clear voice 1-4kHz) and some low-treble for some crispness. We tested with and without Dolby Atmos, and it was worse still with the latter. We suspect it is to do with Moto’s Crystal Talk AI to clean up voice between 1-4kHz, and it does that at the expense of all else. Soundstage Only as wide as the phone, and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is good. Comment The sound signature is poor with no low/mid/high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, the voice is crisp!

Build

Size (H X W x D) 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79 mm Weight grams 155 Front glass Gorilla Glass 3 Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating IP52 is low level water resistant Colours Meteor Grey Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33w USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes Comment It has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1-Jun-22 UI My UX 3.0

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Play: Gametime Audio OS upgrade policy Two upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least two years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under glass optical Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield Comment ThinkSheild is more for enterprise use

Motorola Edge 30 rear camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF Omni Directional f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 73.4-86° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-Wide and Macro MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Omnivision OV50a Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 118 (114°) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2MP Sensor Omnivision OV2b1B Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 4K@60fps. 1080p with OIS Flash Dual Auto-HDR Yes Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Night Vision (RAW)

Auto Night Vision (RAW)

Cinemagraph

Portrait

Cutout

Live Filter in Photo mode

Panorama

AR Stickers

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Edge 30 Front camera

MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor OmniVision OV32B40 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 69.7-82.1 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 10x digital Video max 4K@30fps Features Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Auto Night Vision (RAW)

Cinemagraph

Portrait

Live Filter in Photo mode

Group Selfie

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Comment 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it

10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X

Ultra-wide: Second 50MP sensor: Excellent colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is better on detail and has slightly more natural colours

Macro: The 50MP UW sensor takes excellent macro shots.

Indoor office light: Colours are fine, but the background focus is off.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has slightly softened the foreground and sharpened the background and has issues with definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.

Night mode loses some of the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The 32MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation)

Motorola Edge 30 ratings

Features 8.5 It has everything you need (bar Qi wireless charge) Value 9.5 Excellent price, especially if you can pay less than RRP Performance 9.5 Good SoC, but throttling makes it less desirable to gamers. Ease of Use 8.5 Good upgrade policy, and My UX adds some value to stock Android. Design 8 It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features Rating out of 10 8.8 Comment Exceptional value and performance

Motorola Edge 30 5G RRP $699 but on sale at $549 at JB (exclusive)

















Value 9.5/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 0.8/10

















Pros Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen

Thin, light and premium finish

Phone signal strength is excellent

Great battery life and charging speeds (33W charger inbox)

The camera is excellent, but video is so-so Cons IP52 is barely adequate

Missing optical zoom

No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)

