OPPO Reno8 5G – middle child excels at everything (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno8 5G is the middle child – not too hot, not too cold, just right. It joins the OPPO Reno8 Lite and the OPPO Reno8 Pro and is possibly the best of the series.

You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 feature:

Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor

Sony 8MP Ultra-wide sensor

2MP Depth

MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night video (8 Pro only)

Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor

4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles

Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Standard: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with the Super-Conductive Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling System

6.7” and 6.4” 2400 x 1080 AMOLED (120Hz Pro/90Hz standard).

While they are very similar, we will post different reviews.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 5G CPH2359 8/256GB, Dual Sim

Website Product page Price $999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799 Colours Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black From JB Hi-Fi Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+

At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.

The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.

I like the design, and the Shimmer PMMA back resists fingerprints very well.

Market Position – Pass+

At $999, it essentially competes with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro ($999) and Google Pixel 7 256GB ($1129), but at $799, it is competing with the Samsung A73 ($799) and is class-leading.

For that, you get

2400 x 1080, 90Hz AMOLED screen

One of the most powerful processors

8/256GB

Dual Sim

Two-day battery and 36-minute recharge

Great 50+8+2MP rear and 33MP front camera

The two areas it could have done better are stereo sound and tweaking the firmware to reduce throttling under 100% load. These won’t affect most users.

Screen – 2400 x 1080, 60/90Hz, AMOLED – Pass+

It is a 6.43″ fixed 60 or 90Hz refresh (although the latter drops to 60Hz when content supports it). It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole.

Colours are relatively accurate, and typical brightness is 430nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 600 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 800. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.

It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD SRD and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability. Protection is Gorilla Glass 8.

Overall, a bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.

Processor – 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 – Pass+ for speed and Fail for throttling

Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it’s a lower-cost option and provides pretty impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.

CPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865 flagship. Video performance is closer to the 2021 Samsung Exynos 990.

RAM is 8GB plus another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and records very fast speeds of 1300/554Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.

It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.

Our only concern is the 37% throttling that starts after two minutes and remains stable for the rest of the test. OPPO could possibly fix this through firmware.’

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 5 AC (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a single-channel GPS. It is everything you need in a smartphone.

4 and 5G – Pass(able)

It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Two days and 36-minute charge – Exceed

OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 36 minutes – fast.

The video loop test was 22.5 hours, and various other typical use tests were between 18-20 hours. It’s a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.

Sound – Mono – Pass(able)

It has a single earpiece speaker and a down-firing bottom speaker. We don’t usually measure frequency response on a mono phone as they all focus on clear voice – this is no exception. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.

There is no low/mid/upper bass and the treble is choppy.

As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.

The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft.

Build – Solid – Pass+

The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 178g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is very good.

It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.

Android – Pass+

Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great. We just wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps.

All are uninstallable.

OPPO Reno8 5G camera – Pass+

OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.

Simply put – excellent point-and-shoot shots in day, office, or night light.

Results

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise

10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.

Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

Macro: Good shots from the 8MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours

Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.

Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.

1X and it is a bright, colour-accurate shot with good details in the shadows and highlights.

Same shot in 50MP with no AI – I prefer the AI shot!

2X and a good shot all around.

4X – Excellent with just the slightest hint of background noise.

10X and too noisy but still accceptable

20X – forget it.

Macro is excellent But you need 4cm focus

Good shot with accurate colour and details Good Bokeh

<40 lumens and this is a great, natural, low-light shot

Nighte mode is superb adding colour and details – top marks

CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 5G excels at almost everything

If I only wanted to spend $799, then this is it. There is so much going for it at this price.

My caveats are

Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage

Not for heavy loads like games, as it throttles

Mono, but you can use stereo earphones

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $799 and RRP $999.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Reno8 5G

Brand OPPO Model Reno 5G Model Number CPH2359 Price Base 8/256 Price base $999 (on sale $799 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Lower premium Website https://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-reno/reno8-5g/ From OPPO, JB Hi-Fi. Officeworks, Bing Lee Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews Test date 5-22 November 2022 Ambient temp 20-25° Release Aug-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The model number CPH2359 appears to be used globally but with different 4 and 5G bands, RAM/ROM configurations and colours. Do not buy the Chinese version.

Screen

Size 6.4″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1800 PPI 411 Ratio 20:09:00 Screen to Body % 90.8 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive but 90Hz will step back to 60Hz if content requires it Response 120Hz 180Hz touch Nits typical test 430 (tested 435) Nits max, test 600 HBM (tested 602)

800 Peak (not tested) Contrast Infinite – OLED sRGB Gentle 100+% DCI-P3 Vivid 93% of the 16.7m colour gamut Rec.2020 or other 97% NTSC Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.5 HDR Level Claims HDR10+ compatible but downmixes to the panel’s SDR capability SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback Gaming Screen can handle 90Hz bit the SoC throttles. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment Video Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.

Excellent bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen. Shame its not adaptive refresh, but then it is not aimed at gamers

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 1300 nm 6 Cores 1 x 3.0GHz + 3 x 2.6GHz + 4 x2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS Estimate 10 TOPS GeekBench 5 Single-core 614 GeekBench 5 multi-core 2853 Like Similar to SD865 GPU Mali-G77 MC9 866MHz GPU Test Open CL 4893 Like Similar to an Exynos 990 Vulcan 4916 RAM, type 8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (213GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1300 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 554 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 39/40 OTG Comment Very fast GPU and CPU are close to SD865. Throttle test Max GIPS 265,048 Average GIPS 206,737 Minimum GIPS 157,438 % Throttle 37% CPU Temp 50° Comment MediaTek SoCs tend to run hotter. The test was run several times over several days, and the result was always 63% available CPU power. But considering it is a powerful CPU, that is less of an issue.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -20/1201 Test 5m -38/1201 Test 10m -46/1201 (15m -56/1201) BT Type 5.3 BLE GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes, and an optical sensor for screen wake Other Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/ 38/39/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment mmWave N/ A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 31/62/37 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -89/1.3-10pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment This is strictly a city and suburbs phone and reflects the lower cost MediaTek SoC and antenna design.

Battery

mAh 4500mAh dual battery Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W) over two channels/ e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2 PD, QC level SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V/2A), QC (9V/2A/18W) Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Who cares? Charge 0-100% 26 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 22 hours 29 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 19 hours 40 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours mixed use GFX Bench Manhattan battery 216.4 min (3.61 hours) 3374 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 1092 min (18.2 hours) 3349 Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery) Watt full load 1000 Watt idle Screen on 100-150 Estimate loss at max refresh 15-20% 90Hz Estimate typical use Some unusual readings. Overall it has excellent battery life – two days at typical use but push it hard, and you might only get five screen-on hours Comment Excellent battery life and an 80W fast charger inbox. Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX) Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 70 Ring 75 Alarm 75 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones Could drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not aptX

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Nil Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Sound Signature type Mid verging on analytical – crisp and clear voice but not good for music Soundstage Mono Comment Good for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm Weight grams 179g Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating No stated – assume minimal Colours Shimmer Gold

Shimmer Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 80W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover Not with the review unit, but probably Comment Amazing build quality/ 80W charger in the box

OS

Android 12 Security patch date October 2022 (current) UI ColorOS 1.2 OS upgrade policy Should get Android 13 and 14 Security patch policy Reno gets 4-years of quarterly updates Bloatware Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps Other Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment

Camera – OPPO Reno8 5G

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/ Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor

All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF f-stop 1.7 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 84 (74.2 to 86.7) Stabilisation No Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultrawide and Macro MP 8MP Sensor Hynix HI846 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@30fps and 1080p@30 with EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens DOL-HDR Photo/ Video/ Night/ Expert/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Time-lapse/ Text scanner/ and Sticker QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

Front – OPPO Reno8 5G

MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX709 DOL-HDR Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 81 (69.7) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Dual-view video/ and Sticker,

RGBW filter for improved selfie performance Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

• 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

• 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there

• Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor

• Macro: Good shots off the 8MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

• Indoor office light: Perfect/ crisp details/ bright shot and accurate colours

• Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred.T

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.

• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

• Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.

Ratings – OPPO Reno8 5G

Features 8.5 It has everything you need Value 9 At $999, reduced to $799, it has class-leading value Performance 8 Solid performance/ no lag and 8/ 128GB fast ram and storage. Throttling is not ideal for gamers Ease of Use 8.5 We hope to see Android 13 but three years of security patches compensate. Design 8.5 Its very Applesque Rating out of 10 8.5 Final comment It’s the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the extras are a step up from the Reno8 Lite.

Excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.

Now, if it had stereo speakers, it would be hard to beat – so use earphones.

OPPO Reno8 5G RRP $999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799 8.5 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Powerful SoC and GPU but a tad too much throttling for gamers

Large/ bright/ reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED screen

Superb battery life and 80W fast charge

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night Cons Mono speaker

Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds

No adaptive screen refresh rate

Only IPX4

