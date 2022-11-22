OPPO Reno8 5G – middle child excels at everything (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno8 5G is the middle child – not too hot, not too cold, just right. It joins the OPPO Reno8 Lite and the OPPO Reno8 Pro and is possibly the best of the series.

You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 feature:

  • Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor
  • Sony 8MP Ultra-wide sensor
  • 2MP Depth
  • MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night video (8 Pro only)
  • Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor
  • 4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles
  • Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Standard: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with the Super-Conductive Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling System
  • 6.7” and 6.4” 2400 x 1080 AMOLED (120Hz Pro/90Hz standard).

While they are very similar, we will post different reviews.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 5G CPH2359 8/256GB, Dual Sim

WebsiteProduct page
Price$999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799
ColoursShimmer Gold and Shimmer Black
FromJB Hi-Fi
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+

At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.

The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.

I like the design, and the Shimmer PMMA back resists fingerprints very well.

Market Position – Pass+

At $999, it essentially competes with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro ($999) and Google Pixel 7 256GB ($1129), but at $799, it is competing with the Samsung A73 ($799) and is class-leading.

For that, you get

  • 2400 x 1080, 90Hz AMOLED screen
  • One of the most powerful processors
  • 8/256GB
  • Dual Sim
  • Two-day battery and 36-minute recharge
  • Great 50+8+2MP rear and 33MP front camera

The two areas it could have done better are stereo sound and tweaking the firmware to reduce throttling under 100% load. These won’t affect most users.

Screen – 2400 x 1080, 60/90Hz, AMOLED – Pass+

It is a 6.43″ fixed 60 or 90Hz refresh (although the latter drops to 60Hz when content supports it). It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole.

Colours are relatively accurate, and typical brightness is 430nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 600 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 800. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.

It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD SRD and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability. Protection is Gorilla Glass 8.

Overall, a bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.

Processor – 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 – Pass+ for speed and Fail for throttling

Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it’s a lower-cost option and provides pretty impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.

CPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865 flagship. Video performance is closer to the 2021 Samsung Exynos 990.

RAM is 8GB plus another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and records very fast speeds of 1300/554Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.

It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.

Our only concern is the 37% throttling that starts after two minutes and remains stable for the rest of the test. OPPO could possibly fix this through firmware.’

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 5 AC (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a single-channel GPS. It is everything you need in a smartphone.

4 and 5G – Pass(able)

It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – Two days and 36-minute charge – Exceed

OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 36 minutes – fast.

The video loop test was 22.5 hours, and various other typical use tests were between 18-20 hours. It’s a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.

Sound – Mono – Pass(able)

It has a single earpiece speaker and a down-firing bottom speaker. We don’t usually measure frequency response on a mono phone as they all focus on clear voice – this is no exception. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.

There is no low/mid/upper bass and the treble is choppy.

As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.

The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft.

Build – Solid – Pass+

The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 178g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is very good.

It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.

Android – Pass+

Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great. We just wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps.

All are uninstallable.

OPPO Reno8 5G camera – Pass+

OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.

Simply put – excellent point-and-shoot shots in day, office, or night light.

Results

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
  • 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise
  • 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
  • 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
  • 50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.
  • Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
  • Macro: Good shots from the 8MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
  • Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours
  • Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
  • Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
  • Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.
1X and it is a bright, colour-accurate shot with good details in the shadows and highlights.
Same shot in 50MP with no AI – I prefer the AI shot!

2X and a good shot all around.
4X – Excellent with just the slightest hint of background noise.
10X and too noisy but still accceptable
20X – forget it.
Macro is excellent
But you need 4cm focus
Good shot with accurate colour and details
Good Bokeh
<40 lumens and this is a great, natural, low-light shot
Nighte mode is superb adding colour and details – top marks

CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 5G excels at almost everything

If I only wanted to spend $799, then this is it. There is so much going for it at this price.

My caveats are

  • Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage
  • Not for heavy loads like games, as it throttles
  • Mono, but you can use stereo earphones

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $799 and RRP $999.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

BrandOPPO
ModelReno 5G
Model NumberCPH2359
Price Base8/256
   Price base$999 (on sale $799
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierLower premium
Websitehttps://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-reno/reno8-5g/
FromOPPO, JB Hi-Fi. Officeworks, Bing Lee
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Test date5-22 November 2022
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseAug-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The model number CPH2359 appears to be used globally but with different 4 and 5G bands, RAM/ROM configurations and colours. Do not buy the Chinese version.

Screen

Size6.4″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1800
PPI411
Ratio20:09:00
Screen to Body %90.8
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive but 90Hz will step back to 60Hz if content requires it
Response 120Hz180Hz touch
Nits typical test430 (tested 435)
Nits max, test600 HBM (tested 602)
800 Peak (not tested)
ContrastInfinite – OLED
sRGBGentle 100+%
DCI-P3Vivid 93% of the 16.7m colour gamut
Rec.2020 or other97% NTSC
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.5
HDR LevelClaims HDR10+ compatible but downmixes to the panel’s SDR capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if known250Hz
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback
GamingScreen can handle 90Hz bit the SoC throttles.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentVideo Colour Boost enhances video content. Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
Excellent bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen. Shame its not adaptive refresh, but then it is not aimed at gamers

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 1300
nm6
Cores1 x 3.0GHz + 3 x 2.6GHz + 4 x2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPSEstimate 10 TOPS
GeekBench 5 Single-core614
GeekBench 5 multi-core2853
LikeSimilar to SD865
GPUMali-G77 MC9 866MHz
GPU Test
Open CL4893
LikeSimilar to an Exynos 990
Vulcan4916
RAM, type8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (213GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1300
CPDT internal seq. write MBps554
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps39/40 OTG
CommentVery fast GPU and CPU are close to SD865.
Throttle test
Max GIPS265,048
Average GIPS206,737
Minimum GIPS157,438
% Throttle37%
CPU Temp50°
CommentMediaTek SoCs tend to run hotter. The test was run several times over several days, and the result was always 63% available CPU power. But considering it is a powerful CPU, that is less of an issue.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-20/1201
Test 5m-38/1201
Test 10m-46/1201 (15m -56/1201)
BT Type5.3 BLE
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes, and an optical sensor for screen wake
   Other
CommentWi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps the signal well to 15M

LTE and 5G

SIMDual Sim
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/ 38/39/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
Comment
mmWaveN/ A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms31/62/37
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-89/1.3-10pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentThis is strictly a city and suburbs phone and reflects the lower cost MediaTek SoC and antenna design.

Battery

mAh4500mAh dual battery
Charger, type, supplied80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/ 7.3A/ 80W) over two channels/ e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2
 PD, QC levelSuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V/2A), QC (9V/2A/18W)
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30minsWho cares?
   Charge 0-100%26 minutes
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A4.5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane22 hours 29 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery19 hours 40 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours mixed use
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery216.4 min (3.61 hours) 3374 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex1092 min (18.2 hours) 3349
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery)
   Watt full load1000
   Watt idle Screen on100-150
   Estimate loss at max refresh15-20% 90Hz
   Estimate typical useSome unusual readings. Overall it has excellent battery life – two days at typical use but push it hard, and you might only get five screen-on hours
CommentExcellent battery life and an 80W fast charger inbox. Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mm
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX)
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)70
   Ring75
   Alarm75
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction
   BT headphonesCould drive them on SBC/ AAC and LDAC but not aptX

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzNil
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline
Sound Signature typeMid verging on analytical – crisp and clear voice but not good for music
   SoundstageMono
CommentGood for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm
Weight grams179g
Front glassGorilla Glass 5
Rear materialPMMA
FramePlastic
IP ratingNo stated – assume minimal
ColoursShimmer Gold
Shimmer Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger80W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNot with the review unit, but probably
CommentAmazing build quality/ 80W charger in the box

OS

Android12
Security patch dateOctober 2022 (current)
UIColorOS 1.2
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 13 and 14
Security patch policyReno gets 4-years of quarterly updates
BloatwareAmazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps
Other
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
Comment

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOPPO/ Sony IMX766
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor
All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF
   f-stop1.7
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)84 (74.2 to 86.7)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Ultrawide and Macro
   MP8MP
   SensorHynix HI846
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)112
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Depth
   MP2
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max4K@30fps and 1080p@30 with EIS
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens  DOL-HDR
Photo/ Video/ Night/ Expert/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Time-lapse/ Text scanner/ and Sticker
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI

  MP32 bins to 8MP
   SensorSony IMX709 DOL-HDR
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.8um bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)81 (69.7)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto/ Video/ Panoramic/ Portrait/ Night/ Time-lapse/ Dual-view video/ and Sticker,
RGBW filter for improved selfie performance
Features8.5
It has everything you need
Value9
At $999, reduced to $799, it has class-leading value
Performance8
Solid performance/ no lag and 8/ 128GB fast ram and storage. Throttling is not ideal for gamers
Ease of Use8.5
We hope to see Android 13 but three years of security patches compensate.
Design8.5
Its very Applesque
Rating out of 108.5
Final commentIt’s the Toyota Camry mid-range model – the extras are a step up from the Reno8 Lite.
Excellent battery, camera, power, and screen for a great price.
Now, if it had stereo speakers, it would be hard to beat – so use earphones.

RRP $999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799
8.5

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 9.0/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Powerful SoC and GPU but a tad too much throttling for gamers
  • Large/ bright/ reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED screen
  • Superb battery life and 80W fast charge
  • Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
  • Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night

Cons

  • Mono speaker
  • Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
  • No adaptive screen refresh rate
  • Only IPX4


