OPPO Reno8 5G – middle child excels at everything (smartphone review)
The OPPO Reno8 5G is the middle child – not too hot, not too cold, just right. It joins the OPPO Reno8 Lite and the OPPO Reno8 Pro and is possibly the best of the series.
You can get an overview of the series OPPO Reno8 series arrives in Australia, but in summary, the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 feature:
- Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor
- Sony 8MP Ultra-wide sensor
- 2MP Depth
- MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 4K ultra night video (8 Pro only)
- Selfie Sony IMX709 32MP RGGB sensor
- 4500mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge for up to up to 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 complete charge cycles
- Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Standard: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with the Super-Conductive Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling System
- 6.7” and 6.4” 2400 x 1080 AMOLED (120Hz Pro/90Hz standard).
While they are very similar, we will post different reviews.
Australian Review: OPPO Reno8 5G CPH2359 8/256GB, Dual Sim
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799
|Colours
|Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black
|From
|JB Hi-Fi
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Very Applesque – Pass+
At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.
The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2, 3 and Pro.
I like the design, and the Shimmer PMMA back resists fingerprints very well.
Market Position – Pass+
At $999, it essentially competes with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro ($999) and Google Pixel 7 256GB ($1129), but at $799, it is competing with the Samsung A73 ($799) and is class-leading.
For that, you get
- 2400 x 1080, 90Hz AMOLED screen
- One of the most powerful processors
- 8/256GB
- Dual Sim
- Two-day battery and 36-minute recharge
- Great 50+8+2MP rear and 33MP front camera
The two areas it could have done better are stereo sound and tweaking the firmware to reduce throttling under 100% load. These won’t affect most users.
Screen – 2400 x 1080, 60/90Hz, AMOLED – Pass+
It is a 6.43″ fixed 60 or 90Hz refresh (although the latter drops to 60Hz when content supports it). It has an unobtrusive upper left selfie hole.
Colours are relatively accurate, and typical brightness is 430nits with HBM (High brightness mode) of 600 and peak brightness (in a small portion of the screen for HDR) of 800. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite.
It has L1 Widevine for Netflix FHD SRD and will support HDR10+ content downmixed to the screen’s capability. Protection is Gorilla Glass 8.
Overall, a bright, colourful, daylight-readable screen.
Processor – 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 – Pass+ for speed and Fail for throttling
Dimensity is a sub-brand to help MediaTek rise above the Helio-branded SoCs. Is it as good as a similar Qualcomm Snapdragon? The answer is that it’s a lower-cost option and provides pretty impressive specs. We have found the key differences are in 4/5G antenna strengths (reception), and its AI is not as refined as Qualcomm. There is no stigma in buying MediaTek SoCs – you get what you pay for.
CPU performance is on par with the 2019 Qualcomm SD865 flagship. Video performance is closer to the 2021 Samsung Exynos 990.
RAM is 8GB plus another 5GB of virtual RAM (swap with the UFS storage), and there is no lag. Storage is 256GB UFS 3.1 and records very fast speeds of 1300/554Mbps sequential read/write – that is fast.
It will mount external storage at USB 2.0 speeds of about 40MBps sequential read/write.
Our only concern is the 37% throttling that starts after two minutes and remains stable for the rest of the test. OPPO could possibly fix this through firmware.’
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi 5 AC (1200Mbps), BT 5.3, NFC and a single-channel GPS. It is everything you need in a smartphone.
4 and 5G – Pass(able)
It has all Australian 4 and 5G bands. As we have seen with MediaTek, it has a good strong signal but only finds the closest tower. It is a phone for major city/suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.
Battery – Two days and 36-minute charge – Exceed
OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox that can refill this in 36 minutes – fast.
The video loop test was 22.5 hours, and various other typical use tests were between 18-20 hours. It’s a two-day phone. But if you push it, the battery will empty in five hours.
Sound – Mono – Pass(able)
It has a single earpiece speaker and a down-firing bottom speaker. We don’t usually measure frequency response on a mono phone as they all focus on clear voice – this is no exception. It is not loud, with music maxing out at 80dB.
As it does not use a Qualcomm SoC, it lacks aptX (and variant) Codecs, but SBC, AAC and LDAC do the job.
The hands-free speakerphone is adequate but a little soft.
Build – Solid – Pass+
The design is Applesque, meaning flat sides and back. It feels solid with Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a textured ‘Shimmer’ back that resists fingerprints. It is light enough at 178g. OPPO has an excellent 2-year ACL warranty, and the service is very good.
It earns huge brownie points for the 80W SUPERVOOC charger inbox.
Android – Pass+
Reno gets two OS upgrades (13 and 14) and four years of security updates – great. We just wish OPPO would stop installing so much bloatware – Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps.
All are uninstallable.
OPPO Reno8 5G camera – Pass+
OPPO uses Sony sensors it co-developed. The rear Sony IMX766 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) is superb. The selfie is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with brighter RGGB pixels. Both feature DOL (digital overlap) HDR High dynamic range), the next generation Sensor-based WDR technology exclusively developed by Sony. In essence, it shoots several frames and different exposures and combines them for the best image.
Simply put – excellent point-and-shoot shots in day, office, or night light.
Results
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are accurate/ natural and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
- 4X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail and the barest hint of background noise
- 10X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
- 20X Day: Primary sensor: don’t go there
- 50MP Day: lots of detail and no post-processing- let AI do its job.
- Ultra-wide: Good dynamic range but a colour difference to the primary sensor
- Macro: Good shots from the 8MP sensor, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
- Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours
- Bokeh Depth: The subject is colour-accurate, bright, and the background is suitably blurred.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and detail.
- Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise
- Selfie: The 32/8MP RGGB selfie has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps, but there is no OIS. The sweet spot is 1080p with EIS.
CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Reno8 5G excels at almost everything
If I only wanted to spend $799, then this is it. There is so much going for it at this price.
My caveats are
- Only a city/suburbs phone with good tower coverage
- Not for heavy loads like games, as it throttles
- Mono, but you can use stereo earphones
It gets our unreserved buy recommendation at both $799 and RRP $999.
OPPO Reno8 5G
Screen
Processor
Comms
LTE and 5G
Battery
Sound
Build
OS
Camera – OPPO Reno8 5G
Ratings – OPPO Reno8 5G
OPPO Reno8 5GRRP $999 but on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $799
Pros
- Powerful SoC and GPU but a tad too much throttling for gamers
- Large/ bright/ reasonably colour-accurate AMOLED screen
- Superb battery life and 80W fast charge
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
Cons
- Mono speaker
- Needs to use the OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
- No adaptive screen refresh rate
- Only IPX4