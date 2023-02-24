Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – the world’s best smartphone (review)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently, technically, and practically, the world’s best Android phone offering near-perfect performance, battery life, camera quality and a premium user experience.

But, and there is always one, it should be at $1,949/2,249/2,649 for 8/256GB, 12/512GB and 12GB/1TB. Samsung has a reasonably generous trade-in program (of course, the best price will be for late-model Samsung and Apple iPhones), no-interest finance/subscription upgrade programs and Samsung Care+. Some Telcos are offering $0 upfront on 24/36-month plans (effectively no interest), and there are some remnants of the pre-order incentives (but hurry).

What you get (in brief) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Model SM-S918B/DS

  • 6.8”, 3088×1440, 8-bit/16M colour, 500ppi, 1-120Hz refresh, 1750 nits/peak, Adaptive AMOLED Gorilla glass Victus 2 protection and S-Pen
  • Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 Pro for Galaxy System on a Chip Max 3.36GHz
  • 8 or 12GB RAM (really does not make much difference except to power users)
  • 256/512GB or 1TB UFS 4.0 (no microSD)
  • Wi-Fi 6E AX, BT 5.3, NFC, Dual Band GPS, Ultra-wideband and USB-C 3.1 Gen with alt DP audio/video.
  • All 4G and 5G/low bands, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling (carrier dependent). Dual standby SIM and eSIM (There may be some Dual Sim/SIM).
  • 200+10+10+12MP+Laser Focus, Wide/3X Telephoto/10X, Telephoto/100X Space Zoom/Ultra-wide and 12MP selfie and premium photography features.
  • 5000mAh battery. Approx 1-hour charge 45W capable ($69 extra – no charger supplied), 10-15W Qi wireless charge, and 4.5W reverse Qi charge.
  • Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos downmix to 2.0. Three mics with noise cancelling.
  • Standard colours: Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream
  • Samsung online exclusive colours: Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red
  • 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm x 233g. IP68, 1.5m for 30 minutes.
  • Android 13 with four OS upgrades and five years of security patches
  • 2-year warranty

Difference between Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra (in brackets)

  • Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 Pro (Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1)
  • 200MP wide sensor (108MP) – other sensors the same
  • 12MP Selfie (40MP)
  • 6.8” AMOLED 2X (same)
  • 163 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9)
  • 1TB Option (no)
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection (Gorilla Glass Victus+)
  • IP68 (same)

Compared to the 2021 S21 Ultra, the S23 Ultra has a slightly brighter screen and a 2023 Flagship processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not a revolution but a gradual evolution using the latest processor and tech. There is little compelling reason to upgrade from S21/S22 Ultra.

How often do you update? A recent poll reveals:

  • 5% every new model every year (on Telco 12-month plan or subscription/upgrade plan)
  • 20% every two years (mainly those on commercial lease or Telco plan)
  • 30% every three years (mainly outright purchase)
  • 45% four years+, mainly due to battery failure or other performance issues. Many are holding off due to 5G confusion and the prospect of higher-cost data plans.

Grey market

Do not buy Model 918, followed by E/EDS (Latam), N (South Korea), 0 (China), U/U1 (USA), and W (Canada).

The B/DS is the only model for Australia, and it will also have some letters after the model for RAM/Storage and Colours.

If tempted, ask for the exact model number and compare it to the Australian extensions for S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra here, and Samsung has more information at Made for Australia.

Approved resellers are:  

TelstraOptusVodafoneJB Hi-FiHarvey Norman
The Good GuysAmazon (Samsung Store)OfficeworksBing LeeWoolworths
David JonesMyerCostcoBIG WTarget
Radio RentalsRT EdwardsRetravisionBettaAustralia Post

The following are not Samsung Approved and may not sell genuine Australian versions

Kogan/Dick SmithMobilecitiMicrolesseXpansysEtorenBecexTech
dbrandBig Apple BuddyStrikeOz Digital OnlineXtreme CommunicationsAnd many more

Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Model SM-918B/DS (Dual standby SIM/eSIM), 12/256GB

WebsiteProduct page
RRP$1,949/2,249/2,649 for 8/256GB, 12/512GB and 12GB/1TB
FromSamsung Online. See Approved resellers above.
Warranty2-years ACL
Made inSouth Korea
CompanySamsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
MoreCyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Excluisive colours

First impression – formidable – Pass+

The Samsung S23 Ultra follows the S21 and S22 Ultra design ques but with flatter (slightly curved edge) glass and a thicker frame.

I am not a great fan of the three prominent rear camera rings that grate horribly when placed on my sand-blasted glass desktop. You are going to need a case to protect them.

Buttons on the right side; hidden earpiece grill and one mic on top; down-firing speaker, USB-C, sim slot, and two mics on the bottom.

Samsung has joined the eco-warrior clan using post-consumer recycled materials in the aluminium frame and packaging.

Why buy it?

It is currently the best, most powerful Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Android smartphone with a full feature set. Some people want that.

If you

  • Don’t have to ask the price; it is for you.
  • Use, or could use, the S-Pen; it is the only device that meets your needs for on-screen scribbles.
  • Absolutely must see the hair on a gnat’s nose one kilometre away; 100X Space Zoom could be useful (if you have a tripod).
  • Need 12GB and 1TB of storage.
  • Do not want a phone made in China.

If you want everything except the S-Pen and 100X Space Zoom, the Galaxy S23 or S23+ are lower-cost, no-compromise alternatives.

Screen – Pass

The screen is 8-bit/16.7 million colours – the same specs as the 2022 S22 Ultra. Most competitors now have 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screens. It would be reasonable to expect the S23-series, the most expensive Android phones, to have that too. That is why it earns a Pass.

In summary, the evident difference is in its lower image quality when playing HDR/10/10+/Dolby Vision content and a distinct mismatch between the video screen preview and the finished shot. You can read more detail at 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
8-bit colour can induce colour bands. Image courtesy GSMARENA.

Technically it is a 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, 19.3:9, 8-bit/16.7M colour, Adaptive 1-120Hz refresh, 1750 nits/peak, AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and S-Pen compatibility.

Tests

  • Typical Nits: Not stated (tested 510, but you will use it at 200-300 nits)
  • High Brightness Mode Max Auto: 1200 nits (1225 in 50% and 1010 whole of the screen)
  • Peak Brightness HDR10+:1750 nits in 2/10% of the screen (1700/1725 in 2/10%)
  • Colour temperature: Not stated (6690° on Vivid and 6500° on Warm)
  • Delta E: Not stated (1.6 out of the box on Vivid but 1.1 on Warm)
  • DCI-P3 of 16.7m colours – not 1.07 billion: 100% (110% Natural)
  • sRGB of 16.7m colours: 97% Natural and 135% Vivid but Delta E of 2.6
  • Contrast: 3,000,000:1 (OLED is infinite as blacks are pure black and whites are pure white)
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint under glass: 9/10 positives (good)

Summary: Undoubtedly, it is a good screen – it is just not the best. For 90% of the time, you won’t notice the 8-bit colour. But professionals wanting to make the most of the 200MP camera and videophiles wanting to record and play HDR/10/+ (it does not support Dolby Vision content) will be disappointed.

Gaming

CyberShack is not a gaming expert. But with an Adaptive 1-120Hz display, the power of the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 Pro and Samsung’s Game Booster Settings/GOS (Game Optimizing Service), this should be a good gaming device. Gaming experts have said that it is best to use it on mains power (there is a setting to bypass charging to deliver power directly to the device).

We don’t think it is up to the dedicated gaming ASUS ROG standard with its range of clip-on coolers and gamepads, but it is pretty good. Note that it presents Dolby Vision mobile games in vastly inferior HDR10. Why? Samsung refuses to pay for Dolby Vision licences on TVs, monitors and smartphones.

S-Pen – Exceed if you use it. If not, buy an S23 or S23+

The S-Pen is a 4096-pressure level .7mm diameter tip (same as #2 pencil) suitable for general writing. By comparison, a Staedtler colour pencil is about 1.3mm, and 2mm is considered an artist’s pencil.

Removing it from the internal dock activates the Air Command menu to create a note, cut, paste, screen write (when off), Translate and much more (see table below). It also acts as a remote camera shutter button. Replacement pens are $92.

S-Pen functions

Air ActionsAir viewLive messageSamsung NotesScreen off memo
Smart selectScreen writeTranslateBixby VisionGlance
MagnifyPENUPColouringAR DoodleWrite on calendar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung DeX – Pass+ if you use it

DeX (DesktopEXperience) is an Android Desktop on a monitor, PC, or TV. The only other company offering this style experience is Motorola ReadyFor.

You can connect via a USB-C to HDMI cable or Dongle (preferably with pass-through upstream power – see Comms later) or over Wi-Fi to Miracast-compatible (not Chrome) TVs. There is also a PC mode (download Windows App). You can use a BT keyboard and mouse as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Processor – Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 3.36GHz – Vroom – Exceed

The processor is a slightly tweaked 3.36GHz version made by Samsung for Qualcomm. The standard SoC runs at 3.2GHz, and we expect Samsung’s vapour chamber cooling assists in overclocking this chip. We have a full rundown at Enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

In brief, it is

  • 35% faster and 40% better power management than the SD8 Gen 1.
  • 4.35X Faster AI performance.
  • 60% INT4 performance-per-watt for sustained AI inferencing.
  • 25% faster GPU.
  • Spectra ISP can capture 200MP still images at 3.2 Gigapixels per second.
  • 8K@60fps video

Geekbench 5 single/multi-core

Battery standard performance1952/5139
Battery Light1864/5102
Power standard1913/5064
Power light1689/4995

Standard mode uses the full 3.36GHz Light mode throttles to 2.84GHz. There does not appear to be significant performance loss in Light mode; typical users should select that.

GPU – Exceed

The new ADRENO 740 is, on average, 30% faster than the Adreno 730 and uses less power.

The GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a game post-processing accelerator (for bloom, depth of field and motion blur). You can read more in-depth tests and a comparison with the S22 Ultra Adreno 730 here. OpenCL score was 9132, but Vulkan would not run.

RAM – Pass+ (8GB) and Exceed (12GB)

8GB is more than enough for typical users, but it is penny-pinching to offer the premium flagship with this when it has two 12GB options. It makes no difference to typical users.

Storage – Pass 256GB and Exceed 512GB/1TB

It comes with 256/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 (next-gen and faster). Buy as much storage as possible, as there is no microSD or external mountable active storage.

Tests
  • CPDT sequential read/write (256GB) 1540/459MBps.

We could not test speeds for Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD – fast and tough (storage review). It was seen in ‘My Files’ as external storage (not live mountable for direct video recording) and could not be speed tested.

Throttling – Passable

Samsung claims it has bought the unchecked throttling of the S21 and S22 under control, but our tests show otherwise.

  • Maximum GIPS (billion instructions per second): 348,512
  • Average: 302,508
  • Minimum: 251,625
  • Loss: 24%
  • CPU Temp: 50° (good)

Gamers may be concerned that it drops considerably after 8 minutes of a 15-minute test.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Comms: Pass+

The SoC is Wi-Fi 7 capable, but this is not enabled as the standard is not ratified. It performs well as Wi-Fi 6E AX (and earlier) with a good strong signal out to 10 metres from our reference Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (network review).

It has BT 5.3 LE, multi-point, and you can connect two devices and play audio (requires approved Samsung earphones). It has SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and Samsung Scalable Codec (ditto). Read What is a Bluetooth aptX codec, and should you care? (Sound guide).

It is a dual GPS with an accuracy of <4 metres and is acceptable for in-vehicle navigation at speed.

An Ultra-wideband chip may allow it to be used as a future digital car/home key.

USB-C is 3.1 Gen 1 with alt DP audio and video streaming to 4K@60fps. This is perfect for DeX (mentioned earlier), screen mirror and eliminates issues with casting if you use a USB-C to 4K@60Hz HDMI cable, preferably with power-passthrough for viewing/charging.

Again, we express our disappointment (as we did with S21/22) with Samsung’s stance not to allow mountable external SSD for live storage for videographers and vloggers. It can be used for cut-and-paste storage only.

Phone LTE/5G – Pass+

While the review model has a dual SIM and eSIM, we understand that the Australian model has a single SIM and eSIM. A single ringtone may be an inconvenience if you use two SIMS.

It uses the Qualcomm X70 modem and is a world phone. Samsung Australia does not publish LTE and 5G bands, but Telstra has them on its site. It supports all Australian 4G and 5G/Low bands (not mmWave).

Interestingly maximum antenna signal strength is a little lower than the S22 (5pw versus 10pW), and we suspect the slight change in antennal location may contribute to this.

It finds all four towers with strong, usable signals and has Telstra Bluetick for regional use.

Battery – Pass+

The 5000mAh (nominal) battery is rated for a 10V/4.5A/45W. This is significant because a) it does not come with a charger, and b) unless your third-party charger specifically has 10V/4.5A/45 PD charging, it will drop back to 9V/3A/27W – no more. We tested a 5W cable with the following:

  • Belkin 60W GaN: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W and 20V/3A/60W – maximum 27W charge
  • Wally 60W GaN: PD 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W and 20V/3A/60W an PPS 3-11V/3A – maximum 27W
  • ChargeASAP 60W GaN: PD 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W and 20V/3A/60W and PPS 3.3-6V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A and 9-12V/1.5A – maximum 27W

So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra needs its own $69 charger (includes USB-C to USB-C 5A cable) to reach full charge rates. We could not find any other brand that has full charge rate compatibility.

Out tests are at 27W, Adaptive screen refresh, 50% screen/volume, and standard performance mode.

  • Charge 30 minutes: 45%
  • Charge 0-100%: Varies from 1 hour and 6 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes.
  • Charge 5V/2A/10W: 3.5 hours
  • Qi charge: Would only charge at 10W despite using a Samsung and Belkin 15W pad and charger. Approx 3 hours.
  • Video Loop 1080p/aeroplane mode: 25 hours 21 minutes
  • PC Mark Battery 3.0: 17 hours, 45 minutes (typical use)
  • Accubattery: 23 hours 13 minutes
  • GFX Manhattan 3.1 Battery: Would not run – Out of Memory
  • GFX Bench T-Rex (game): 8.02 hours, 6713 frames
  • 100% drain screen-on: 6 hours (Accubattery 5.62 hours)
  • mA screen-on idle: 350ma
  • mA screen-on full load: 1000mA

This represents about 20% better life than the S22 Ultra and will give at least one day for heavy users and two days for typical users (more if using light mode).

Summary: Shame Samsung does not provide a charger, especially as 45W charging only works on its charger. The Out of Memory error should not occur on a Qualcomm SoC, and we assume it is due to early firmware.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Speakers – Pass

It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. This has a slightly lower maximum volume at 79dB maximum than the S22 Ultra at 82dB. But the remainder of the system volumes are almost identical.

It has excellent Left/Right separation, and the sound stage is slightly wider than the phone. Dolby Atmos content does give a slight 3D height effect and a wider sound stage.

Hands-free is good with three mics (one for noise cancellation).

Bluetooth 5.3. It is disappointing that it only comes with SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC allows for a multi-point connection of two Samsung devices). Apparently, Samsung refuses to pay aptX license fees to Qualcomm to get the full suite of aptX Codecs providing the SSC instead (the same as it refuses to pay Dolby Vision license fees, so it uses the royalty-free HDR10+).

Sound signature – Pass

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a slightly more refined sound signature than the S22 Ultra. There is still no low-or-mid-bass. It has slowly building high-bass, and then it is pretty flat to 15kHz and drops to 20kHz.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If it only had a little more bass, it would be a neutral signature capable of responding to any EQ setting. As it is (without EQ), it is more Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments.

You can read more: How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide)

Build – Exceed

Samsung has an excellent build. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear adds more drop protection, although the torture videos below say otherwise.

Samsung now has a 2-year warranty (it was 1-year), and we applaud it matching what Motorola and OPPO offer as standard (Now, if only we could get it to do that with its TVs).

PBK has a video teardown and durability test (the screen did not survive a waist height drop).

JerryRig has his usual torture test.

You get a 5W USB-C cable inbox but nothing else.

Android 13 – Exceed

It has Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1. The device gets four OS and five years of security patches.

But there is considerable bloatware as Samsung replicates most core Google productivity apps and adds its Galaxy Store, Galaxy Shop, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, Netflix and more.

In addition, there are many apps that you may or may not use. Many are uninstallable and account for much of the nearly 60GB of lost space.

AR DoodleAR EmojiAR Emoji StickersAR Zone
Bixby VisionDigital WellbeingGame Booster and LauncherLink to Windows/Service
Live transcribeSamsung CloudSamsung HealthSamsung Internet
Samsung KidsSamsung Notes Add-onsSamsung PassSamsung Push services
Samsung TV PlusSamsung Visit inSamsung WalletSmart Things

Camera – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

DXOMark (February 17 with the latest firmware) has finished its in-depth camera review. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rated 10th on the smartphone camera scale behind Google Pixel Pro 7, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 7, and some others not sold in Australia. That is not the best result for Samsung and not a giant leap forward from the 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In summary, it was let down by a loss of detail, low contrast, noise, fusion artifacts, exposure variances, white balance, zoom and bokeh. The good news is that these are all issues that firmware updates for AI Post-processing should fix (if Samsung elects to fix and it usually does).

Its worst score was inaccurate previews where the screen (viewfinder) was not the same colour as the finished image. We noticed this, too, as Samsung only uses an 8-bit/16.7 million colour screen and 12-bit JPEG processing (up to 16-bit in 20MP RAW mode).

In our opinion, DXOMark ratings are technically accurate but not necessarily the best indicator of Joe and Jane Average’s camera use (if they could afford this). We test as a point-and-shoot device.

Samsung touts the 200MP .6um main sensor as the ultimate. It is good, but most will use the 12.5MP AI post-processed, 2.4um binned mode that produces a more appealing image. All our handheld 200MP shots were blurry – the tripod ones were not. You can read more What is the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

It also touts two telephoto lenses – one with 3X Optical Zoom and F/2.4 and the other a periscope design with 10X Optical Zoom and F/4.9. This can produce a 100X hybrid Space Zoom – a nice gimmick that needs a tripod, or you get a very blurry image.

Samsung has a few nice features:

  • Night Portrait (bokeh)
  • Night Video
  • Astro Photo and Hyperlapse

Camera comments (all shots with a tripod)

  • 1X Day Primary 200MP sensor binned to 12.5MP: As good as it gets. The colours are saturated (do we care if it is not quite right?). Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 3X Day 10MPx3: natural if slightly saturated colours, good detail and no noise
  • 10X Day 10MPx10: Pushing its limits with the beginnings of a noisy background – still pretty good with excellent colour and foreground details.
  • 100X Space Zoom: At the limit of the sensor’s capability – we reshot this several times to see if we got different results.
  • Ultra-wide: 12.5MP sensor: Excellent shot, but you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • 200MP: 3X
  • Macro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Good colours and good details but a slightly out-of-focus background
  • Bokeh Depth: Saturated colour, good foreground detail and bokeh background. Bokeh can be adjusted – this shot was a little extreme.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is excellent, turning night into day with good colour and picking up details from the monitor screens.
  • Night mode: Saturates the colour (to its detriment) and adds missing details.
  • Selfie: The 12MP produces an 8.6-10MP image depending on the Field of View (cropped). It has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts):
  • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps OIS), 4K@60/30fps with OIS/EIS, and the day/office light results are excellent.
  • Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with OIS/EIS
Sample shots
1X 12.5MP Binned – beautiful saturated shot
1X 50MP with less AI post=processing – very different colour and dynamic range but more detail.
1X 200MP no AI post processing. Even less dynamic range. I prefer the binned shot.
Ultra Wide 12.5MP sensor – great shot and lotsof AI post-processing
3X Optical zoom in 10MPx3 sensor – excellent
10X Optical Zoom 10MPx10 sensor – excellent. The white on the blue roof are seagull droppings.
100X Space Zoom – not impressed – see additional 100X below
100X Space Zoom.
12.5MP Ultra-wide doubles as the Macro.
Overall not bad but focus is a bit soft.
Good colour, true black and good definition but the Laser Autofocus tends to slightly blur the background.
Good Bokeh you can adjust to you liking.
<40 lumens and its an excellent shot (not night mode)
Night Mode addds some details bout at the expense of dynamic range.

If we rate this as a point-and-shoot camera with benefits, then Joe and Jane Average will be deliriously happy. Great day, office and night shots, excellent detail, good dynamic range, and it is hard to take a bad picture. You need a tripod if you use more than 10X Zoom or 50/200MP shots.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the world’s best Android smartphone.

It has addressed many of the minor niggles we had with the S21 and S22 Ultra (still mighty good smartphones), particularly in areas such as battery life. It is evolution, not revolution, that we see here. Unfortunately, sales are driven by innovation, and despite bragging rights for a 200MP primary sensor, it still shoots at 12.5MP.

But it is not all a bed of roses.

  • We can’t understand why Samsung stick to an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen which is a deal breaker for professional users that need colour accuracy from the preview to the finished shot.
  • The inability to mount an external SSD as live storage (that you can record to) is a major drawback for videographers and vloggers.
  • No charger inbox ($69) when it appears to be the only way to get 45W charging. Similarly, limiting non-Samsung QI chargers to 10W.
  • Limiting Qualcomm codecs to aptX denies typical users access to high-definition music. Sure, the Samsung scalable codec does a decent job but only on compatible earphones.
  • No Dolby Vision decode favouring Samsung’s royalty-free HDR10+ decode means vastly inferior results for DV and DV HDR games.
  • And while One UI 5.1 is good, the 60GB of bloatware needs to be addressed. Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem (like Apple), only offering all its features to those in its tent.

Despite all these issues, it is still the only Android uber-premium flagship game in town, and its great points outweigh its foibles (unless these are important to you).

Me, I would really suggest that Joe and Jane Average look more closely at the S23 or 23 Plus (these are identical apart from screen size) and really only miss the 100X Space Zoom (that you probably won’t use anyway).

Rating Explanation

  • Features: 90 – but no charger and 8-bit screen lose points
  • Value: 75 – It costs what it costs, but it is only for those who can afford it. The 8/256GB Base unit is to allow it to advertise a lower RRP.
  • Performance: 90. This may be the most powerful Android processor, but it loses points for throttling and has no mountable external storage
  • Ease of Use: 90. Excellent 2+4+5 Warranty/OS Upgrades/Security patches and Samsung UI is easy to use – just remove all that bloatware.
  • Design: 80 – it is still a glass slab with no distinguishing features besides the S Pen.

Samsung’s premium glass slab offering with an S-Pen and DeX

200MP camera is about bragging rights but generally lives up to the promise

Fast processor, RAM and storage

Excellent battery life

2+4+5 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches

Con

No charger inbox and only up to 30W charging from third-party chargers

Base model 8/256GB – this is supposed to be a premium phone.

An 8-bit/16.7m colour screen is not appropriate for a premium flagship

No mountable external SSD for videographers and vloggers use

No compelling reason to upgrade from S21 or S22 Ultra

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Model NumberSM-S918B/DS
Price Base$1949
   Price base8/256
   Price 212/512/$2249
   Price 312/1TB/$2649
Warranty months24
 TierUpper Premium
WebsiteHere
FromSamsung Online and approved retailers
Country of OriginSouth Korea
CompanySamsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
Test date10-25/02/23
Ambient temp25°
ReleaseFebruary 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Do not buy 918 followed by B (Global), E/EDS (LatAM), N (Korea), 0 (China), U/U1 (USA), W (Canada).

Screen

Size6.8″
TypeLPTO AMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D3D Edge
Resolution3088 x 1440 (defaults to 2316x1080p)
PPI500
Ratio19.3:9
Screen to Body %90%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m
Refresh Hz, adaptive1-120MHz screen and 240MHz touch in game mode only
Response 120HzNot stated, but approx. 2ms GTG
Nits typical, testNot stated (510)
Nits max, test1200 HBM (1225 in 50% and 1010 in 100%)
1750 HDR10+ (1700 in 2% and 1725 in 10%)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural 97%
DCI-P3Vivid 100% of 16.7m colours or about 60% of the wide colour gamut
Rec.2020 or otherRGB and temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.6 out of the box but 1.1 on warm
HDR LevelIt plays up to HDR10+, locking the refresh rate to 120Hz.
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownAll AMOLED use PWM 250Hz approx.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityFull suite of enhancements
DRMWidevine L1 1080p HDR
GamingGame mode
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus2
CommentDisappointing that it is not 10-bit/1.07B colours. This has a true adaptive screen that ranges from 1-120Hz to help conserve battery.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8 Gen 2 Samsung Edition Pro
nm4
Cores8-core – 1×3.36GHz + 2×2.8GHz + 2×2.8 GHz + 3×2.0 GHz
ModemX70
AI TOPSOver 30
Geekbench 5 Single-core1952
Geekbench 5 multi-core5139
LikeAbout 30% faster than the S22 Ultra
GPUAdreno 740
GPU Test
Open CL9132
Like
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage, free, type256GB (209GB Free)
512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1540
CPDT internal seq. write MBps459
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsWon’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage.
CommentVideographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage.
Throttle test
Max GIPS348,512
Average GIPS302,508
Minimum GIPS251,625
% Throttle24%
CPU Temp50°
CommentGamers may be concerned that it drops considerably after 8 minutes of a 15-minute test.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelQualcomm Fast Connect 7800 system Wi-Fi 6E (capable of Wi-Fi 7 in the future)
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-29/2400 6GHz
Test 5m-39/1921 6GHz
Test 10m-52/1729 6GHz (15m dropped back to 5GHz)
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualDual accuracy <4m
USB type3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps)
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForCable and Wireless DeX
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandYes
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerYes
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentA full suite of comms and excellent performance from them all.

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
   ActiveDual standby
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsBands not disclosed. Telstra lists:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 13 18, 19, 20, 25, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzBands not disclosed. Telstra lists:
N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28 38, 40, 41 66, 77, 78
CommentAll sub-6Ghz and 5G low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms30/20/32ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-83/1.6-5pW
   Tower 2-86/1.3-2.5pW
   Tower 3-92/300-500fW
   Tower 4-98/70-250fW
CommentSlightly lower signal strength than the S22 Ultra+ on four towers. A phone that should be fine for rural and regional use.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, suppliedNo charger but 5A USB-C-USB-C cable supplied
 PD, QC levelPD 3 45W
Qi, wattageQC 2.0
Reverse Qi or cable4.5W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins45%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 6 minutes (65W GaN PPS Charger). Using three different 65W chargers varied up to 1 hour 20 minutes.
   Charge Qi, W15W <3 hours but requires Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 9V/1.67A/15W pad; otherwise, it is about 5-6 hours on Qi 10 and 15W.
   Charge 5V, 2A3.5 hours (10W)
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane25 hours 21 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery17 hours 45 minutes
Accubatttery 23 hours 13 minutes)
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryOut-of-memory error
   GFX Bench T-Rex481.1 minutes (8.02 hours) 6713 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on6 hours 0 minutes
(Accubattery 5.62 hours)
   mA full load1000mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on350mA
   Estimate loss at max refresh30% at a fixed 120Hz refresh
   Estimate typical useBetter battery figures than the S22 Ultra – should give at least one day for heavy users and up to two days for light users.
CommentUsing 65W PPS GaN Chargers, charging wattage never exceeded 27W.

Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one). The Out of memory error should not occur on a Qualcomm SoC, and we assume it is due to early firmware.

Sound

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing.
TuningNot specified – probably AKG
AMPCirrus Logic CS40l26 2.0 x 5W @1% THD+N, into 6 ohms that also drives the screen haptics.
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, downmix to two speakers.
Hi-Res32-bit, 384kHz
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC, and Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC)
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice, and games mode
EQNormal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
Mics3 – with background noise suppression and stereo zoom-in sound
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max79
   Media (music)76
   Ring76
   Alarm70
   Notifications70
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeBottom mics for voice only and top for noise reduction. Hold the phone close, as the volume is a tad low.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid-200-400HzFlat
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzslight decline
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 17kHz
Sound Signature typeIf it only had a little more bass, it would be a neutral signature capable of responding to any EQ setting. As it is (without EQ), it is more Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid, treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments. Overall, the best S22 signature by far.
   Soundstage2D is slightly wider than the phone. DA gives it a far wider sound stage but still no 3D height.
CommentHaving some high-bass, it is on par with many Bluetooth speakers. The mid-high-treble is well controlled and removes the harshness of the S22, +.
Personal Audio Test works with wired or Bluetooth headphones to boost frequencies you have trouble hearing. Ambient Sound Amplification mode captures sound through the phone’s mic and to your headphones.

Build

Size (H X W x D)163.4 xx 78.1 x 8.9mm
Weight grams233
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus2
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus2
FrameAluminium
IP rating68, 1.5m for 30 minutes
ColoursStandard colours: Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream
Samsung online exclusive colours: Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red
Pen, Stylus supportYes –  3.4g, 4-96 pressure levels, 2.8ms latency Inbox and 88 language translation support
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C rated 5W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentStylus included. Gorilla Glass Victus2 and solid alloy frame make it a keeper but use a bumper case to protect the lens turret from scratches.

OS

Android13
Security patch dateJanuary 2023
UIOne UI 5.1
OS upgrade policyUp to 4 OS upgrades
Security patch policyRegular security patches for five years
BloatwareSamsung alternative to Google suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)
OtherSelection  of Galaxy Apps
CommentExcellent upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUltrasonic Under glass (9/10)
Face ID2D
OtherKnox and Secure folder
CommentOne of the more secure Android devices with Samsung Knox

Camera – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP200MP bins to 50 and 12.5MP (default)
   SensorSamsung HP2
   Focusmulti-directional PDAF and Laser AF
   f-stop1.7
   um.6 bins to 1.2 and 2.4
  FOV° (stated, actual)75.7-88.3
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide
   MP12.5
   SensorSony IMX564
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)103.7-115.7°
   StabilisationSuper Steady Video
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP10
   SensorSony IMX754x3
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)75.7-88.3°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom3X Optical
Rear 4Telephoto/Periscope
  MP10
   SensorSony IMX754x10
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop4.9
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)29-35°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X Optical and 100X Space Zoom
Special
   Video max8K@30fps, stereo sound, HDR10+, OIS
4K@60 OIS and EIS (Super Steady)
   Flash1
   Auto-HDRHDR
ExpertRAW mode
Intelligent features
Scene Optimizer
Shot suggestions
Scan QR Codes

Camera modes
Single Take
Photo
Video
Pro
Panorama
Food
Night
Portrait
Portrait Video
Pro Video
Super Slow-mo
Slow motion
Hyperlapse
Director’s View
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeNightography
Astrography

Front

Selfie
  MP12MP but produces 8.6-10MP image
   SensorSamsung S5K3LU
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)59.9-71.5
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max
    Features
Comment1X Day Primary 200MP sensor binned to 12.5MP: As good as it gets. The colours are saturated (do we care if it is not quite right?). Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
3X Day 10MPx3: natural if slightly saturated colours, good detail and no noise
10X Day 10MPx10: Pushing its limits with the beginnings of a noisy background – still pretty good with excellent colour and foreground details.
100X Space Zoom: At the limit of the sensor’s capability – we reshot this several times to see if we got different results.
Ultra-wide: 12.5MP sensor: Excellent shot, but you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
3XMacro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
Indoor office light: Good colours and good details but a slightly out-of-focus background.
Bokeh Depth: Saturated colour, good foreground detail and bokeh background. Bokeh can be adjusted – this shot was a little extreme.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is excellent, turning night into day with good colour and picking up details from the monitor screens.
Night mode: Saturates the colour (to its detriment) and adds missing details.
Selfie: The 12MP produces an 8.6-10MP image depending on the Field of View (cropped). It has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
Video (we are not video experts):
Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps OIS), 4K@60/30fps with OIS/EIS, and the day/office light results are excellent.
Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with OIS/EIS

Ratings

Features9
No charger and 8-bit screen lose points.
Value7.5
It costs what it costs, but it is only for those who can afford it. The 8/256GB Base unit is to allow it to advertise a lower RRP.
Performance9
This may be the most powerful Android processor, but it loses points for throttling and has no mountable external storage.
Ease of Use9
Excellent 2+4+5 Warranty/OS Upgrades/Security patches, and Samsung UI is easy to use – just remove all that bloatware.
Design8
It is still a glass slab with no distinguishing features besides the S Pen.
Rating out of 108.5
Final commentIf Joe and Jane Average can afford it, this is almost as good as it gets. But seriously, look at the S23 and S23 Plus or even the 2023 A-series if you don’t need what this offers.

Pro/Con

Pro
1Samsung’s premium glass slab offering with an S-Pen and DeX
2200MP camera is about bragging rights but generally lives up to the promise
3Fast processor, RAM, and storage
4Excellent battery life
52+4+5 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches
Con
1No charger inbox and only up to 27W charging from third-party chargers
2Base model 8/256GB – this is supposed to be a premium phone.
3An 8-bit/16.7m colour screen is inappropriate for a premium flagship.
4No mountable external SSD for videographers and vloggers use
5No compelling reason to upgrade from S21 or S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

$1,949/2,249/2,649 for 8/256GB, 12/512GB and 12GB/1TB
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
8.5

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 7.5/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Samsung’s premium glass slab offering with an S-Pen and DeX
  • 200MP camera is about bragging rights but generally lives up to the promise
  • Fast processor, RAM, and storage
  • Excellent battery life
  • 2+4+5 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches

Cons

  • No charger inbox and only up to 27W charging from third-party chargers
  • Base model 8/256GB – this is supposed to be a premium phone.
  • An 8-bit/16.7m colour screen is inappropriate for a premium flagship.
  • No mountable external SSD for videographers and vloggers use
  • No compelling reason to upgrade from S21 or S22 Ultra


