OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging (review)
The $349 OPPO A76 4G is one of those phones that won’t let you down, especially if it is all you can afford. It is not a spectacular performer, but the 33W fast charge really stands out.
Let’s position it
- Dual sim 4G so you can use lower-cost resellers, and the battery lasts longer
- Better than social media class camera
- Qualcomm SD680 processor, 4/128GB and micro-SD
- Mono but a 3.5mm headphone jack
- Bright 720p screen
- Killer 30+ hour PC Mark 3 battery life – incredible and 33W fast charge/
- OPPO’s excellent build quality and 2-year warranty
Head over to JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, and you will be hard-pressed to find such value in a 2022 model. Motorola’s g51 5G capable at $399 would be the closest, and you may find some 2021 runouts at bargain-basement prices.
OPPO A76 4G CPH2375 4/128GB DUAL SIM
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$799
|Colours
|Stary Black and Startrails Blue
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, OPPO online store, Retravision
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
First impression – another glass slab
OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.
There is a dual camera (Primary and Depth) and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm x 189g.
Things that set it apart from the competition are a very long 30+ hour battery life and a 33W charger inbox. Buy it for that alone.
Screen: 6.56″ 60 or 90Hz or auto step
It Is a bright, relatively colour accurate, tempered glass screen capable of Netflix HD streaming. No better for the price.
Processor: Qualcomm SD 680 and 4/128/microSD
It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management means it can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 7% loss.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – all you need
NFC at this price is unusual. GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres.
Phone – city and suburbs
It has very strong phone signal strength finding two of the four closest towers.
Battery – 5000mAh and 33W charging
You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in under an hour.
Sound – mono but quite a nice sound
Mono is typical of phones in this price bracket, but it has a surprisingly pleasant sound signature. Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.
Build – better than most and 2-year warranty
Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.
Android 11 – you may get 12
At this price, most phones are ‘sell and forget’. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 12 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.
OPPO A76 Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work
We use the term social media standard to denote the minimum quality you would post on social media. It is far better than that, but it is really a single sensor that does it all.
- Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, but the dynamic range is excellent. Good details in the shadows and highlights.
- Ultra-wide: N/A
- Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm
- Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots – nothing else
- Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 6x is noisy and loses detail
- Office Light (<400 lumens): Good detail and natural colour. Bokeh (portrait) is fine.
- <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots with some detail, but it is clearly struggling, and the image has some noise. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little but introduces a lot more noise
- Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor does have some issues in keeping up with post-processing, so it is best to shoot at 720pp@30 or 60fps.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO A76 4G – you can’t do better at $349
First, let me say that at this point, I read other reviews to see if my observations are at odds. The overwhelming feeling that I get is that many reviewers have a sense of entitlement wanting features that cost a damned side more. My attitude is that you can’t do better for this price.
There are phones <$200, and they are OK but cut a few too many corners. You will get a 12-month city phone – a burner if that is all you spend.
In the $200-300 bracket, you start to get some better phones 2021 runout models from vivo, realme, OPPO and Samsung, but these will usually have a low-level Qualcomm SD4XX or MediaTek Helio and 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.
In the $300-399 (2022 models), it is only a choice of OPPO A76 4G ($349) or Motorola g51 5G ($399). You would be happy with either, but don’t let the 5G seduce you. 4G is lower cost (you can use low-cost network resellers) and uses less power, as this review proves.
In my opinion, the OPPO A76 offers all you need whether you are a student, blue-collar, retiree or just want a reliable, lower-cost phone.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
OPPO A76 CHP2375
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|A76
|Model Number
|CPH2375
|Price Base
|4/128
|Price base
|$349
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|lower mid-range
|Website
|Product page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, OPPO online store, Retravision
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|Test date
|10-14 April
|Ambient temp
|22-25°
|Release
|Mar-22
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Do not buy the 6/128GB model
Screen
|Size
|6.56″
|Type
|A-SI LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1612×720
|PPI
|269
|Ratio
|20.15:9
|Screen to Body %
|89.9
|Colours bits
|8-bit, 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60 or 90Hz aut-step
180Hz touch rate
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical/test
|480 (tested 479)
|Nits max/test
|600 (tested 603)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB
|Gentle 100+%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% of the 16.7million gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/A
|HDR Level
|No
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|N/A
|Daylight readable
|Not for direct sunlight
|Always on Display
|N/A
|Edge display
|N/A
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for HD SDR playback
|Gaming
|40fps at best
|Screen protection
|Holitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro (Dragontrail likje GG3)
|Comment
|Excellent, bright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD680
|nm
|6
|Cores
|4×2.4GHz + 4×1.9GHz
|Modem
|X11 4G
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI)
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|386
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1680
|Like
|Similar to older flagship SD845
|GPU
|Adreno 610 1.1GHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|437
|Like
|Slow
|Vulcan
|586
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDR4x 2133 4 x 16-bit
|Storage, free, type
|128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.2
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|681
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|398
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|43.65/30.27 and mountable as storage
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|32/25 OTG only
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose, but the Adreno 610 GPU Is not for gamers
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|176623
|Average GIPS
|169204
|Minimum GIPS
|157194
|% Throttle
|7
|CPU Temp
|74°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-24dBm/433
|Test 5m
|-32dBm/433
|Test 10m
|-47dBm/433
|BT Type
|5.0
|GPS single, dual
|Single accurate to <10m
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Comment
|433Mbps is well above NBN speeds, and the signal strength is strong.
|LTE and 5G
|4G
|SIM
|Dual and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|mmWave
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|10/10/38ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-82, 6-10pW
|Tower 2
|-96, 200-600fW
|Tower 3
|Occasional – unusable
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Found two towers at exceptionally strong signal strengths. City, suburbs and regional town use.
Battery
|mAh
|5000 single battery
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W) – charges at 4.741A
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|55%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hours
|Charge Qi
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|4.75 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|28 hours
|PC Mark 3 battery
|30+hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|683.9min (11.4hrs) 1840 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|654.6min (10.91hrs) 3071 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|6 hours 36 minutes
|Watt full load
|1000mA
|Watt idle Screen on
|175mA
|Estimate loss at 120Hz
|Expect about 20% less at 90Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Two to three days at typical use
|Comment
|Excellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Qualcomm
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart, Movie, Game, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|85dB
|Media (music)
|80
|Ring
|85
|Alarm
|75
|Notifications
|85
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free with some mic noise cancellation.
|BT headphones
|Excellent Qualcomm stereo sound and a wide choice of codecs.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Steep build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flat
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Slow linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline
|Sound Signature type
|Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. But there is just enough high-bass to give a satisfying sound signature.
|Soundstage
|None – it is mono
|Comment
|At this price, mono is all you can expect, and it focuses on clear voice. But it is surprisingly listenable for most music genres.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight grams
|189
|Front glass
|Dragontrail hardened
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IPX4
|Colours
|Glowing Black
Glowing Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C Supervooc
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.
OS
|Android
|11
|Security patch date
|5/02/2022
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS upgrade policy
|Should get Android 12
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
Camera – OPPO A76 4G
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|13
|Sensor
|OmniVision OV13B10
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|80 (67.9)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|6x digital
|Rear 2
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02M1B
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89.1
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@30fps and EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens
|Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|Front
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K4H7YX or OV08D10
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|79 (67.2)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|6x digital
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker
|Comment
|Basic single 13MP camera with a depth sensor
Ratings – OPPO A76 4G
|Features
|8
|MicroSD mountable for video
3.5mm
33W fast charge
|Value
|7.5
|You would need to consider the 2021 TCL 20R 5G (only 64GB), 2021 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, vivo Y52 5G ($379), and Motorola G51 5g ($399)
|Performance
|7.5
|Despite being a Qualcomm SD6XX series it is no speed demon. Performance is adequate.
|Ease of Use
|10
|ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12
|Design
|8
|Another bland glass slab
|Rating out of 10
|8.2
|Pro
|1
|Adequate performance – not for gamers
|2
|Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen
|3
|Excellent battery life and 33W charger
|4
|Good quality build and 2-year warranty
|5
|Average camera – better than social media class
|Con
|1
|Mono speaker
|2
|Android 11 (maybe 12)
|3
|Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
|Final comment
|At $349, it is an excellent 4G phone, but you should consider the Motorola g51 5G at $399. Best advice – it is what it is, and that is all you need.
