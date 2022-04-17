OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging (review)

The $349 OPPO A76 4G is one of those phones that won’t let you down, especially if it is all you can afford. It is not a spectacular performer, but the 33W fast charge really stands out.

Let’s position it

Dual sim 4G so you can use lower-cost resellers, and the battery lasts longer

Better than social media class camera

Qualcomm SD680 processor, 4/128GB and micro-SD

Mono but a 3.5mm headphone jack

Bright 720p screen

Killer 30+ hour PC Mark 3 battery life – incredible and 33W fast charge/

OPPO’s excellent build quality and 2-year warranty

Head over to JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, and you will be hard-pressed to find such value in a 2022 model. Motorola’s g51 5G capable at $399 would be the closest, and you may find some 2021 runouts at bargain-basement prices.

OPPO A76 4G CPH2375 4/128GB DUAL SIM

Website Product page
Price $799
Colours Stary Black and Startrails Blue
From JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, OPPO online store, Retravision
Warranty 2-years ACL
Country of Origin China

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

First impression – another glass slab

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.

There is a dual camera (Primary and Depth) and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm x 189g.

Things that set it apart from the competition are a very long 30+ hour battery life and a 33W charger inbox. Buy it for that alone.

Screen: 6.56″ 60 or 90Hz or auto step

It Is a bright, relatively colour accurate, tempered glass screen capable of Netflix HD streaming. No better for the price.

Processor: Qualcomm SD 680 and 4/128/microSD

It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management means it can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 7% loss.

This is evidence of OPPO’s superior thermal management

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – all you need

NFC at this price is unusual. GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres.

Phone – city and suburbs

It has very strong phone signal strength finding two of the four closest towers.

Battery – 5000mAh and 33W charging

You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in under an hour.

Sound – mono but quite a nice sound

Mono is typical of phones in this price bracket, but it has a surprisingly pleasant sound signature. Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.

It actually has some high-bass so music sounds reasonably good

Build – better than most and 2-year warranty

Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 11 – you may get 12

At this price, most phones are ‘sell and forget’. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 12 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.

OPPO A76 Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work

We use the term social media standard to denote the minimum quality you would post on social media. It is far better than that, but it is really a single sensor that does it all.

Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, but the dynamic range is excellent. Good details in the shadows and highlights.

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm

Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots – nothing else

Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 6x is noisy and loses detail

Office Light (<400 lumens): Good detail and natural colour. Bokeh (portrait) is fine.

<40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots with some detail, but it is clearly struggling, and the image has some noise. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little but introduces a lot more noise

Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor does have some issues in keeping up with post-processing, so it is best to shoot at 720pp@30 or 60fps.

1X – reasonable colour but lacking in finer details, HDR in the shadows or highlights, and the background lacks detail

2X – as per 1X but the background detail has improved, albeit noisy

6X and detail is OK but it lacks dynamic range. Highlights (see white boat front left) are blown out.

macro – uses 13MP sensor and again lacks dynamic range This flower is bright orange – lacks dynamic range

<400 lumnes – Decent shot Bokeh is fine

<40 lumens. Standard shot – it struggles

Night mode is better improving details and colour but it is quite noisy

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A76 4G – you can’t do better at $349

First, let me say that at this point, I read other reviews to see if my observations are at odds. The overwhelming feeling that I get is that many reviewers have a sense of entitlement wanting features that cost a damned side more. My attitude is that you can’t do better for this price.

There are phones <$200, and they are OK but cut a few too many corners. You will get a 12-month city phone – a burner if that is all you spend.

In the $200-300 bracket, you start to get some better phones 2021 runout models from vivo, realme, OPPO and Samsung, but these will usually have a low-level Qualcomm SD4XX or MediaTek Helio and 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

In the $300-399 (2022 models), it is only a choice of OPPO A76 4G ($349) or Motorola g51 5G ($399). You would be happy with either, but don’t let the 5G seduce you. 4G is lower cost (you can use low-cost network resellers) and uses less power, as this review proves.

In my opinion, the OPPO A76 offers all you need whether you are a student, blue-collar, retiree or just want a reliable, lower-cost phone.

OPPO A76 4G $349 8.2 Features 8.0/10

















Value 7.5/10

















Performance 7.5/10

















Ease of use 10.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Adequate performance - not for gamers

Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen

Excellent battery life and 33W charger

Good quality build and 2-year warranty

Average camera - better than social media class Cons Mono speaker (you can't expect stereo)

Android 11 (maybe 12)

Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds