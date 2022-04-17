OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging (review)

The $349 OPPO A76 4G is one of those phones that won’t let you down, especially if it is all you can afford. It is not a spectacular performer, but the 33W fast charge really stands out.

Let’s position it

  • Dual sim 4G so you can use lower-cost resellers, and the battery lasts longer
  • Better than social media class camera
  • Qualcomm SD680 processor, 4/128GB and micro-SD
  • Mono but a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bright 720p screen
  • Killer 30+ hour PC Mark 3 battery life – incredible and 33W fast charge/
  • OPPO’s excellent build quality and 2-year warranty

Head over to JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, and you will be hard-pressed to find such value in a 2022 model. Motorola’s g51 5G capable at $399 would be the closest, and you may find some 2021 runouts at bargain-basement prices.

OPPO A76 4G CPH2375 4/128GB DUAL SIM

Price$799
ColoursStary Black and Startrails Blue
FromJB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, OPPO online store, Retravision
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

First impression – another glass slab

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet and offers quite a grippy surface.

There is a dual camera (Primary and Depth) and flash on the back, a mono down-firing speaker below and OPPO’s usual right-side power and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm x 189g.

Things that set it apart from the competition are a very long 30+ hour battery life and a 33W charger inbox. Buy it for that alone.

Screen: 6.56″ 60 or 90Hz or auto step

It Is a bright, relatively colour accurate, tempered glass screen capable of Netflix HD streaming. No better for the price.

Processor: Qualcomm SD 680 and 4/128/microSD

It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management means it can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 7% loss.

OPPO A76
This is evidence of OPPO’s superior thermal management

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – all you need

NFC at this price is unusual. GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres.

Phone – city and suburbs

It has very strong phone signal strength finding two of the four closest towers.

Battery – 5000mAh and 33W charging

You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in under an hour.

Sound – mono but quite a nice sound

Mono is typical of phones in this price bracket, but it has a surprisingly pleasant sound signature. Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.

OPPO A76
It actually has some high-bass so music sounds reasonably good

Build – better than most and 2-year warranty

Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

Android 11 – you may get 12

At this price, most phones are ‘sell and forget’. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 12 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.

OPPO A76 Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work

We use the term social media standard to denote the minimum quality you would post on social media. It is far better than that, but it is really a single sensor that does it all.

  • Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly washed out, but the dynamic range is excellent. Good details in the shadows and highlights.
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm
  • Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots – nothing else
  • Daylight zoom: It is good at 2x, but 6x is noisy and loses detail
  • Office Light (<400 lumens): Good detail and natural colour. Bokeh (portrait) is fine.
  • <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes acceptable shots with some detail, but it is clearly struggling, and the image has some noise. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour a little but introduces a lot more noise
  • Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image. The processor does have some issues in keeping up with post-processing, so it is best to shoot at 720pp@30 or 60fps.
1X – reasonable colour but lacking in finer details, HDR in the shadows or highlights, and the background lacks detail
OPPO A76 4G
2X – as per 1X but the background detail has improved, albeit noisy
OPPO A76
6X and detail is OK but it lacks dynamic range. Highlights (see white boat front left) are blown out.
macro – uses 13MP sensor and again lacks dynamic range
This flower is bright orange – lacks dynamic range
<400 lumnes – Decent shot
Bokeh is fine
OPPO A76
<40 lumens. Standard shot – it struggles
OPPO A76 4G
Night mode is better improving details and colour but it is quite noisy

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A76 4G – you can’t do better at $349

First, let me say that at this point, I read other reviews to see if my observations are at odds. The overwhelming feeling that I get is that many reviewers have a sense of entitlement wanting features that cost a damned side more. My attitude is that you can’t do better for this price.

There are phones <$200, and they are OK but cut a few too many corners. You will get a 12-month city phone – a burner if that is all you spend.

In the $200-300 bracket, you start to get some better phones 2021 runout models from vivo, realme, OPPO and Samsung, but these will usually have a low-level Qualcomm SD4XX or MediaTek Helio and 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

In the $300-399 (2022 models), it is only a choice of OPPO A76 4G ($349) or Motorola g51 5G ($399). You would be happy with either, but don’t let the 5G seduce you. 4G is lower cost (you can use low-cost network resellers) and uses less power, as this review proves.

In my opinion, the OPPO A76 offers all you need whether you are a student, blue-collar, retiree or just want a reliable, lower-cost phone.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO A76 CHP2375

BrandOPPO
ModelA76
Model NumberCPH2375
Price Base4/128
   Price base$349
Warranty months24-months ACL
 Tierlower mid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, OPPO online store, Retravision
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
More
Test date10-14 April
Ambient temp22-25°
ReleaseMar-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Do not buy the 6/128GB model

Screen

Size6.56″
TypeA-SI LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1612×720
PPI269
Ratio20.15:9
Screen to Body %89.9
Colours bits8-bit, 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60 or 90Hz aut-step
180Hz touch rate
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical/test480 (tested 479)
Nits max/test600 (tested 603)
Contrast1500:1
sRGBGentle 100+%
DCI-P3Vivid 100% of the 16.7million gamut
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownN/A
Daylight readableNot for direct sunlight
Always on DisplayN/A
Edge displayN/A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR playback
Gaming40fps at best
Screen protectionHolitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro (Dragontrail likje GG3)
CommentExcellent, bright screen – slightly bluish cast, but you can adjust this.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD680
nm6
Cores4×2.4GHz + 4×1.9GHz
ModemX11 4G
AI TOPSEstimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI)
Geekbench 5 Single-core386
Geekbench 5 multi-core1680
LikeSimilar to older flagship SD845
GPUAdreno 610 1.1GHz
GPU Test
Open CL437
LikeSlow
Vulcan586
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4x 2133 4 x 16-bit
Storage, free, type128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.2
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps681
CPDT internal seq. write MBps398
CPDT microSD read, write MBps43.65/30.27 and mountable as storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps32/25 OTG only
CommentAll are fit for purpose, but the Adreno 610 GPU Is not for gamers
Throttle test
   Max GIPS176623
   Average GIPS169204
   Minimum GIPS157194
   % Throttle7
   CPU Temp74°
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering
   Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-24dBm/433
   Test 5m-32dBm/433
   Test 10m-47dBm/433
BT Type5.0
GPS single, dualSingle accurate to <10m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
   Alt DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
Comment433Mbps is well above NBN speeds, and the signal strength is strong.
LTE and 5G4G
SIMDual and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
Comment
mmWave
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms10/10/38ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-82, 6-10pW
   Tower 2-96, 200-600fW
   Tower 3Occasional – unusable
   Tower 4No
CommentFound two towers at exceptionally strong signal strengths. City, suburbs and regional town use.

Battery

mAh5000 single battery
Charger, type, supplied33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W) – charges at 4.741A
 PD, QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins55%
   Charge 0-100%1 hours
   Charge QiN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A4.75 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane28 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery30+hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery683.9min (11.4hrs) 1840 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex654.6min (10.91hrs) 3071 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on6 hours 36 minutes
   Watt full load1000mA
   Watt idle Screen on175mA
   Estimate loss at 120HzExpect about 20% less at 90Hz
   Estimate typical useTwo to three days at typical use
CommentExcellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC
MultipointShould support it
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart, Movie, Game, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max85dB
   Media (music)80
   Ring85
   Alarm75
   Notifications85
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free with some mic noise cancellation.
   BT headphonesExcellent Qualcomm stereo sound and a wide choice of codecs.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSteep build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline
Sound Signature typeBright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. But there is just enough high-bass to give a satisfying sound signature.
   SoundstageNone – it is mono
CommentAt this price, mono is all you can expect, and it focuses on clear voice. But it is surprisingly listenable for most music genres.

Build

Size (H X W x D)164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight grams189
Front glassDragontrail hardened
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIPX4
ColoursGlowing Black
Glowing Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C Supervooc
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentOPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.

OS

Android11
Security patch date5/02/2022
UIColorOS 11.1
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 12
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareA little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 8/10 test
Face IDYes 2D
Other

Camera – OPPO A76 4G

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP13
   SensorOmniVision OV13B10
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV° (stated, actual)80 (67.9)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom6x digital
Rear 2Depth
   MP2
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02M1B
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89.1
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max1080p@30fps and EIS
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
Front
  MP8
   SensorSamsung S5K4H7YX or OV08D10
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)79 (67.2)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom6x digital
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker
CommentBasic single 13MP camera with a depth sensor

Ratings – OPPO A76 4G

Features8
MicroSD mountable for video
3.5mm
33W fast charge
Value7.5
You would need to consider the 2021 TCL 20R 5G  (only 64GB), 2021 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, vivo Y52 5G ($379), and Motorola G51 5g ($399)
Performance7.5
Despite being a Qualcomm SD6XX series it is no speed demon. Performance is adequate.
Ease of Use10
ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12
Design8
Another bland glass slab
Rating out of 108.2
Pro
1Adequate performance – not for gamers
2Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen
3Excellent battery life and 33W charger
4Good quality build and 2-year warranty
5Average camera – better than social media class
Con
1Mono speaker
2Android 11 (maybe 12)
3Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
Final commentAt $349, it is an excellent 4G phone, but you should consider the Motorola g51 5G at $399. Best advice – it is what it is, and that is all you need.

OPPO A76 4G

$349
OPPO A76
8.2

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 7.5/10

Performance

 7.5/10

Ease of use

 10.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Adequate performance - not for gamers
  • Bright 720p 90Hz IPS screen
  • Excellent battery life and 33W charger
  • Good quality build and 2-year warranty
  • Average camera - better than social media class

Cons

  • Mono speaker (you can't expect stereo)
  • Android 11 (maybe 12)
  • Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds


