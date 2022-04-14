OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review)

There is a saying, “Blink, and you will miss it”. The OPPO Find X5 Pro with 80W fast charge gets 0-100% in about 36 minutes. What’s more, it has a class-leading camera system, uses the world’s fastest system-on-a-chip, and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

To say it is an impressive phone is an understatement. Yes, it is a glass slab, well, a Nanocrystal ceramic one that literally flows lava-like over the back camera. It has the class-leading 3216×1440, dynamic 1-120Hz refresh, AMOLED LPTO 2.0 bright display for amazingly accurate BT.2020/DCI-P3/sRGB 1 billion colours.

The screen is important to the camera system to preview shots accurately. The new epoch-making OPPO MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU) enables 20-bit RAW image processing to capture stunning still images and 4K AI Night Video with live preview and 1,000,000:1 HDR.

Does the OPPO Find X5 Pro live up to expectations?

Yes, if you have $1799, it is the flagship to buy. That is not to take away from Samsung’s excellent S22-series (reviews here) but to let readers know their options.

We will do a detailed ‘shootout’ between the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the OPPO Find X5 Pro later. We can say upfront that despite using the same Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 SoC and X65 Modem, OPPO manages thermal issues better (less throttling); 3x faster charging; and has far better phone signal strength finding more towers at more usable strengths.

We would be remiss not to mention the OPPO Find X5 model that, at $1399, offers great value. Here are the minor differences for a $400 saving. The $799 Find X5 Lite is a very different device, and while a value leader is not a competitor to the Find X5 or Pro.

OPPO Find X5 $1399 OPPO Find X5 Pro $1799 Display 6.55” AMOLED Flexible LPTS 2400×1080 60/90/120Hz Stepped 6.7” AMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0 3216×1440 1-120Hz Adaptive Processor Qualcomm SD888 5nm Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 4nm RAM/Storage 8/256 12/256 Rear Camera 50+50+13 3-axis OIS on primary lens 5-channel Spectral sensor 50+50+13

5-axis OIS on the primary lens

13-channel Spectral sensor Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX615 32MP Sony IMX709 Battery 4800mAh 80W charge 30W AIRVOOC 5000mAh 80W charge

50W AirVOOC Build Gorilla Glass Victus front Alloy frame Gorilla Glass Victus rear IP54 Gorilla Glass Victus front Alloy frame Nanocrystal Ceramic IP68 Size 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm x196g 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm x 218g

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview (well, in this case, a little longer) for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Model CPH2305 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

Website Product page Price $1799 Colours Ceramic White and Glaze Black From * OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W. Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About device, Regulatory. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 12/256GB.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

First impression – svelte, but it has put on a little weight over the X3 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is a tall and slightly narrower phone (20.1:9 format) with a ceramic back that literally flows lava-like over the camera hump – lovely. But that makes it a fingerprint magnet; it rocks when placed on the table, and it is prone to slip off the desk. The included Kevlar bumper case cures all these, but it is a shame to cover up such beauty.

The screen has slightly rounded edges, but it is not an Edge screen like the S22 Ultra. The selfie camera is a discrete O-hole at the top left to reduce screen impairment. The power button is on the left side, and the volume rocker is on the right. Below is the speaker and dual SIM slot.

Screen – 1.07 billion colours and adaptive 1-120Hz refresh

It has incredible colour accuracy in BT.2020 (a new way to measure gamut), DCI-P3 (movies), sRGB (web) and more. And remember, this is coverage of the entire 10-bit, 1-07 billion colours, not 16.7 million like the Samsung S22 series. Professional users can calibrate it.

It will play HDR10+ content (no downmix) and stream HDR video at FHD.

Summary: There is no better screen today

Processor – 2022 flagship Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1

The 2022 flagship processor is the new 4nm SD8 Gen 1. But it is a hot little chip, and the Samsung S22 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro throttle 27% to keep this under control.

OPPO does not throttle its apps like Samsung flagships throttle 10,000 apps – user discovery prompts action, so comparisons are odorous until Samsung offers a fix.

Instead, OPPO has always had excellent thermal management, and it only throttles by 11% after 13 minutes at 100% load. Put simply, gamers will have more power for longer, and it should play most games at top frame rates.

RAM/Storage – way more than the competition

It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 (fastest) RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 (fastest) storage. The S22 Ultra has 8/128GB for $1849 and 12/256 for $1999. But the most important thing is that the OPPO can mount external SSD/flash drives to act as storage (S22 Ultra cannot) – perfect for videographers and others that need lots of live recording space.

Comms – full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 implementation

While the OPPO uses the same Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E AX card as the S22 Ultra supporting HE160 (2400Mbps) speeds, it will only connect at HE80, 1200Mbps (S22 Ultra 2400Mbps). We understand a firmware upgrade is coming when HE160 becomes a ratified standard.

USB-C is 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), and it supports ALT DP 1.4 (audio and video mirroring) at 4HK. OPPO also has PC Connect for Windows, allowing a PC to access and screen mirror of the phone.

Phone – 4/5G with the strongest signal we have ever seen

OPPO has a new 360° Smart Antenna that works regardless of where you hold the phone. It produces fantastic phone reception signal strength finding the four nearest towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city, suburbs, regional town and rural use.

Battery – more than a full day, and so many charge options

OPPO uses a dual battery system that effectively halves charge time compared to other brands. Now, with 80W (2x40W), it brings charging the 5000mAh battery down to 36 minutes (S22 Ultra 96 minutes). But there is more; with 50W AIR VOOC (Qi) charging, it is full in 47 minutes (S22 Ultra 15W 5 hours).

Battery life is superb. On Adaptive refresh (1-120Hz), PC Mark 3.0 (indicative of typical use) gives it over 18 hours screen-on (S22 Ultra 13 hours) and about 4.5hours screen-on at 100% load.

The only issue is that you need to use the 80W charger (S22 Ultra does not come with a charger), or it defaults to 10W charge (about 4 hours – same as the S22 Ultra).

Its new Battery Health Engine extends battery charge cycles from the typical 800 to over 1600 before the battery has 80% life left. That means you can keep it longer and when you sell it the battery will still be in terrific shape.

Summary: Fast charge and an efficient adaptive screen means you will get more than a full day’s use. Power users should expect at least 10 hours.

The optional 50W AIRVOOC Qi charge is also insanely fast at 47 minutes

Sound – OPPO’s sound heritage is evident

Instead of using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 stereo Aqstic amplifier, it uses a pair of NPX Class-D amplifiers and Digital Signal Processors for excellent low distortion, Dolby Atmos compatible sound. The result is better sound processing and better quality sound from the speakers and BT (or USB-C DAC) headphones.

It has more high-bass than the S22 Ultra and a better top-end-treble control meaning the sound is clear, punchy and has good definition presence for most music genres.

BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, a host of aptX codecs and high res LDAC and LDHC.

You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Summary: The best sound we have heard so far

Build – superb

OPPO has always had a class-leading, high standard of build and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus 7 (very hard and scratch-resistant) and a factory pre-fitted screen protector. The Ceramic back is virtually unscratchable – add IP68, and it is a winner.

OPPO has a very competitive trade-in program to help maintain the second-hand value.

Android 12 and upgrades to Android 15

OPPO has a three OS upgrade policy and regular security patches (S22 Ultra has four). ColorOS 12.1 is a light overlay adding some much-needed grease to the clunky Android user interface. For example, Bluetooth finds the codecs that the headphones can use and allows you to select the one you want – I have not seen this elsewhere.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc – are all uninstallable.

Missing – no deal breakers

No microSD storage expansion (no other flagship has one anyway), but you can mount an external USB-C SSD as storage. (S22/+ cannot)

No 3.5mm jack (get over it and use Bluetooth)

OPPO Find X5 Pro Cameras

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung, OmniVision and GalaxyCore (and lesser-known makers). Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

In 2021 the OPPO Find X3 Pro scored 131 in the DXOMARK tests – the same as this year’s S22 Ultra. Significant camera improvements mean that this score will rise, we think quite significantly.

OPPO has taken cameraphone technology well beyond with its:

Discrete MariSilicon X photo processor (18 TOPS – trillion operations per second) and a discrete 20-bit colour path. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video. The screen means what you see (preview) is what you get.

Its collaboration with Swedish Hasselblad for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile includes Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Is all this tech better than the S22 Ultra? Samsung has a fourth sensor – the 10MP Periscope with 10X optical and 100X Space (Hybrid) zoom. But to be frank – anything over about 20X zoom is not all that usable.

All I can say is that OPPO’s twin 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors have a more visually pleasing result. Point and shoot produces a better photo in day, office and low light with its unique DSLR-like 5-axis optical image stabilisation. And given its 256GB storage, you can keep far more photos on the phone!

Sample shots

Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are 100% accurate with excellent dynamic range. Shadows and highlights have details not often seen in a smartphone camera. You can also shoot at 50MP, which adds even more dynamic range.

Day Ultra-wide: Because the sensor is the same as the Primary, the colours and dynamic range are the same (I hate different image qualities with different sensors.

Macro (uses ultrawide sensor): A 50MP macro shot means incredible detail.

Daylight zoom: It is perfect at 2x, 5x and 10x and respectable at 20x.

Office Light (<400 lumens overcast lower light than usual gives a cream cast): Amazing detail and colour accuracy. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.

<40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes a great shot courtesy of the f/1.7 aperture. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour more and more than matches Samsung’s ‘Nightography’ claims.

Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. MariSilicon X also comes into play here.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on either the primary or ultra-wide sensors and use OIS and Electronic Image Stabilisation for a very stable image. 4K HDR Night was as good as it gets.

1x Binned to 12.5MP with AI processing ramps up dynamic range 1x 50MP no AI processing

2X and a perfect shot with no noise

5X with superb detail especially in the tree background – the haze is due to the weather

10x at at the limit of the primary 50MP sensor – still a superb shot

20x hybrid using the 13MP Telephoto – good colour but lacks the clarity of the 50MP sensor

Ultra-wide 50MP sensor and excellent colour and detail

Superb detail and colours Bokeh is a little extreme for my taste but its adjustable.

50MP MAcro – excellent

<40 lumens standard sensor – good shot but lacks the detail and colour staturation.

Night mode brings out the detail and colour – excellent

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find X5 Pro is as good as it gets

In 2021 I used the Samsung S21 Ultra and OPPO Find X3 Pro as my daily drive, initially in fairly equal measure. I gradually moved to the OPPO for its photography and battery charging advantages.

In 2022 I will use both (to get a better feel for the new tech, get a few firmware updates under the hood) and report in a more detailed shootout article later.

On the surface the OPPO Find X5 Pro is well ahead – more RAM, Storage, better screen, 3x times faster charge, better thermal management, and photography. The Samsung S22 Ultra has stylus support to differentiate it.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Find X5 Pro CPH2305

Brand OPPO Model Find X5 Pro Model Number CPH2305 Price Base 12, 256GB Price base $1799 Warranty months 24-months Tier Upper-premium Website Product Page From Most CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 10-14 April Ambient temp 22-25° Release 24 February 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Do not buy the model with

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Different ram/storage

64GB primary sensor

Single sim and eSim

Models PFEM10 or 20

So-called global models that won’t connect to Australian Telco 5G networks that require n5, 28, 40, 41 and 78

Screen

Size 6.7″ Type AMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0 Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Slightly curved edges Resolution 3216 x 1440 PPI 525 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 92.7 Colours bits 1.07 billion colours (10-bit) Refresh Hz, adaptive Dynamic 1-120Hz

300Hz touch Response 120Hz <1ms Nits typical test 500 (test 498) Nits max, test 800 max (tested 819)

1300 for HDR, 10+ content (not tested) Contrast Infinite sRGB >100% vivid, gentle modes DCI-P3 100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamut BT.2020 or other Compliant Delta E (<4 is excellent) 0.9 HDR Level HDR10+ SDR Upscale Yes Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 250-365Hz (not noticeable above 100 nits Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Yes DRM L1 WIdevine for FHD HDR playback Gaming Gaming mode and sub 1ms response time make this suitable for gamers, but it appears FPS is currently locked to 60 to avoid overheating Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 7 Comment While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is brighter, it is only an 8-bit 16 million colour screen. Side-by-side, the OPPO looks superior

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 nm 4 Cores Octa-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz) Modem X65 AI TOPS 27 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1257 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3488 Like 10-15% above Exynos 2100 GPU Adreno 730 818Mhz GPU Test Open CL 5899 Like Faster than SD888 Vulcan 6408 RAM, type 12 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 channel x 16 bits Storage, free, type 256 UFS 3.1 1×2 lanes, HS-Gear 4 (210GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read 1285Mbps CPDT internal seq. write 595 CPDT microSD read, write N/A CPDT external (mountable?) 705/147 Mountable Comment Fast internal and external speeds with mountable external storage for videographers Throttle test Max GIPS 307797 Average GIPS 280710 Minimum GIPS 273939 % Throttle 11% CPU Temp 53° Comment OPPO’s excellent thermal management offers more stable performance under load than any SD8 Gen 1 tested so far.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model 6E AX VHT 160Mhz QCA6490

2×2 MIMO and eight spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO, but at this time, firmware only supports HE80 for 1200Mbps maximum connect speed Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -25/1200 Test 5m -38/1200 Test 10m -47/1200 BT Type 5.2 BLE GPS single, dual Dual accuracy <4m USB type USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps OTG with ALT DP 1.4 Alt DP, DeX, Ready For Can use PC connect (cable) to Windows PC

or use Chromecast NFC Supports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC

Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM Ultra-wideband ? Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Screen Colour temperature

Multi-spectral sensor Comment Wi-Fi 6E does not appear to be enabled yet – it defaults to HE80 speeds.

LTE and 5G

SIM Nano and eSIM Active Dual active (one at a time in use) Ring tone Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-band mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 27/21Mbps 29m2 Tower 1

-dBm, fW or pW -81/7.9-12pW Tower 2 -87/1-8pW Tower 3 -92/1-3pW Tower 4 -101/200-794fW Comment The 360° Smart Antenna 3.0 System has an amazingly strong signal strength for city, regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh 2 x 2500 = 5000mAh x 1600 charge cycle Charger, type, supplied 80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2 PD, QC level Backawards compatible with SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V, 2A), QC (9V, 2A) Qi, wattage 50W AIRVOOC (2 x 30W coils)

Works on 30W AIRVOOC Reverse Qi or cable 10W Reverse Wireless Charging and via cable Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins N/A Charge 0-100% 36 minutes Charge Qi, W 50W AIRVOOC (2 x 30W coils) – 47 minutes Charge 5V, 2A Approx. 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 19 hours PC Mark 3 battery 18+hours

Accubattery 18+ hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 365.8min (6.1hrs) 3723 frames GFX Bench T-Rex battery 646.1min (10.77hrs) 3361 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on Approx. 4.5 hours Watt full load 700mA Watt idle Screen on 100mA Estimate loss at 120Hz If you run at 4K and Adaptive mode, expect about a 30%-time-loss Estimate typical use More than a day with typical use Comment Qi charge is excellent, but the camera bump can interfere with flat charge pads. Use the OPPO upright charger.

Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker) Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA9879 NPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP

1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res Yes 3.5mm No, but USB-C DAC BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS), LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes EQ Scenario specific – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music

Environment specific – Indoor, On the go, commute, flight Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 85+dB Media (music) 80 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Clear sound and plenty of volume, but the bottom mic is a little directional so keep it within a metre. BT headphones Able to use SBC, AAC, aptX (varieties) and LDAC

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz Building High Bass 100-200Hz Steeply building Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slow decline Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments but with just enough high-bass to hear it and high treble for definition. Well above average Soundstage Wider than the handset with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker Comment Great sound, as we have come to expect from OPPOs sound heritage.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 Weight grams 218 Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus 7 Rear material Nanocrystal ceramic Frame ALloy IP rating 68 – 1.5m for 30min Colours Ceramic White

Glaze Black Pen, Stylus support No

In the box

Charger 80W SUPERVOOC USB cable Yes, and USB-A to USB-C OTG dongle Buds No Bumper cover Yes Kevlar Comment Amazing build quality, 80W charger in the box, IP68 and more

OS

Android Android 12 Security patch date 5/01/2022 UI ColorOS 12.1 OS upgrade policy Android 15 Security patch policy Regular security patches Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Other Comment ColorOS 12.1 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass – fast and reliable Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Find X5 Pro Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor

All Pixel OmniDirectional PDAF f-stop 1.7 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 84 (72.5) Stabilisation dual-OIS 5-axis stabilisation Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide-angle and Macro MP 50 bins to 12.5MP Sensor OPPO/Sony IMX766 Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macro f-stop 2.2 um 1um bins to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 110.3 Stabilisation No Zoom Rear 3 Telephoto MP 13 Sensor Samsung SK53M5 Focus AF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 45 Stabilisation No Zoom 5X digital 20x hybrid Special e.g. Lidar Video max 4K@60fps – All OIS – HDR, 10-bit video Flash Yes Auto-HDR MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google Lens QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Yes – one of the best we have seen Front MP 32 bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX709 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 81 (69.7) Stabilisation Flash Screen fill Zoom 10x digital Video max 1080p@30fps with EIS Features Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker Comment OPPOs MariSilicon X NPU has 18 TOPS dedicated to post-processing. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions, and it has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video.

OPPO and Hasselblad have developed Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, including Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Ratings

Features 9.5 No microSD or 3.5mm. It has a better adaptive 120Hz refresh screen, powerful processor and exceptional 80W fast charge Value 9 It offers more ram and storage as well as externally mountable storage Performance 9.5 It offers the fastest SD8 Gen 1 performance and the best thermal management so far Ease of Use 10 ColorOS 12.1 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 12 wheels. Design 9.5 Superb, if a little slippery Rating out of 10 9.5 Pro 1 Best performing SD8 Gen 1, good thermal management, 12/256GB 2 The 1.07 billion colour, 1-120Hz adaptive screen is superb 3 Incredible all-day battery life and 36-minute charge from included 80W charger 4 Point and shoot camera is flawless 5 Great look, design, build and IP68 Con 1 Slippery, fingerprint magnet, ceramic back 2 No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage 3 No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth) 4 Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 – not 6E (will be updated) 5 Final comment There is little more OPPO could do – this is a perfect phone. My only issue is the very slippery Ceramic, and the camera hump makes it slide off the table. Solution – use the Kevlar cover case provided.

But we need to consider the price – which has risen from $1499 (X3 Pro) to $1799 (X5 Pro). I know there are price pressures from COVID, parts, freight and more, but it makes the X5 standard at $1399 the one to go for.

OPPO Find X5 Pro $1799 9.5 Features 9.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 9.5/10

















Pros Best performing SD8 Gen 1 and good thermal management

Point and shoot camera is flawless

Incredible all-day battery life

The 1.07 billion colour, 1-120Hz adaptive screen is superb

Great look, design, 2-year warranty and IP68 Cons Slippery, fingerprint magnet, ceramic back

No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage

No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth)

Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 - not 6E (will be updated)

