OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review)

There is a saying, “Blink, and you will miss it”. The OPPO Find X5 Pro with 80W fast charge gets 0-100% in about 36 minutes. What’s more, it has a class-leading camera system, uses the world’s fastest system-on-a-chip, and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

To say it is an impressive phone is an understatement. Yes, it is a glass slab, well, a Nanocrystal ceramic one that literally flows lava-like over the back camera. It has the class-leading 3216×1440, dynamic 1-120Hz refresh, AMOLED LPTO 2.0 bright display for amazingly accurate BT.2020/DCI-P3/sRGB 1 billion colours.

The screen is important to the camera system to preview shots accurately. The new epoch-making OPPO MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU) enables 20-bit RAW image processing to capture stunning still images and 4K AI Night Video with live preview and 1,000,000:1 HDR.

Does the OPPO Find X5 Pro live up to expectations?

Yes, if you have $1799, it is the flagship to buy. That is not to take away from Samsung’s excellent S22-series (reviews here) but to let readers know their options.

We will do a detailed ‘shootout’ between the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the OPPO Find X5 Pro later. We can say upfront that despite using the same Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 SoC and X65 Modem, OPPO manages thermal issues better (less throttling); 3x faster charging; and has far better phone signal strength finding more towers at more usable strengths.

We would be remiss not to mention the OPPO Find X5 model that, at $1399, offers great value. Here are the minor differences for a $400 saving. The $799 Find X5 Lite is a very different device, and while a value leader is not a competitor to the Find X5 or Pro.

 OPPO Find X5 $1399OPPO Find X5 Pro $1799
Display6.55” AMOLED Flexible LPTS 2400×1080 60/90/120Hz Stepped6.7” AMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0 3216×1440 1-120Hz Adaptive
ProcessorQualcomm SD888 5nmQualcomm SD8 Gen 1 4nm
RAM/Storage8/25612/256
Rear Camera50+50+13 3-axis OIS on primary lens 5-channel Spectral sensor50+50+13
5-axis OIS on the primary lens
13-channel Spectral sensor
Front Camera32MP Sony IMX61532MP Sony IMX709
Battery4800mAh 80W charge 30W AIRVOOC5000mAh 80W charge
50W AirVOOC
BuildGorilla Glass Victus front Alloy frame Gorilla Glass Victus rear IP54Gorilla Glass Victus front Alloy frame Nanocrystal Ceramic IP68
Size160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm x196g163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm x 218g

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview (well, in this case, a little longer) for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Model CPH2305 Australian model with RCM C-Tick

WebsiteProduct page
Price$1799
ColoursCeramic White and Glaze Black
From *OPPO online. OPPO enjoys wide retail distribution from JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee. Telcos (on a plan) include Optus, Vodafone, Australia Post, Coles, and Big W.
Warranty2-years ACL
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

Look for the RCM C-Tick on the box end, and under Settings, About device, Regulatory. The only memory/storage option for Australia is 12/256GB.

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

First impression – svelte, but it has put on a little weight over the X3 Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is a tall and slightly narrower phone (20.1:9 format) with a ceramic back that literally flows lava-like over the camera hump – lovely. But that makes it a fingerprint magnet; it rocks when placed on the table, and it is prone to slip off the desk. The included Kevlar bumper case cures all these, but it is a shame to cover up such beauty.

The screen has slightly rounded edges, but it is not an Edge screen like the S22 Ultra. The selfie camera is a discrete O-hole at the top left to reduce screen impairment. The power button is on the left side, and the volume rocker is on the right. Below is the speaker and dual SIM slot.

Screen – 1.07 billion colours and adaptive 1-120Hz refresh

It has incredible colour accuracy in BT.2020 (a new way to measure gamut), DCI-P3 (movies), sRGB (web) and more. And remember, this is coverage of the entire 10-bit, 1-07 billion colours, not 16.7 million like the Samsung S22 series. Professional users can calibrate it.

It will play HDR10+ content (no downmix) and stream HDR video at FHD.

Summary: There is no better screen today

Processor – 2022 flagship Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1

The 2022 flagship processor is the new 4nm SD8 Gen 1. But it is a hot little chip, and the Samsung S22 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro throttle 27% to keep this under control.

OPPO does not throttle its apps like Samsung flagships throttle 10,000 apps – user discovery prompts action, so comparisons are odorous until Samsung offers a fix.

Instead, OPPO has always had excellent thermal management, and it only throttles by 11% after 13 minutes at 100% load. Put simply, gamers will have more power for longer, and it should play most games at top frame rates.

RAM/Storage – way more than the competition

It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 (fastest) RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 (fastest) storage. The S22 Ultra has 8/128GB for $1849 and 12/256 for $1999. But the most important thing is that the OPPO can mount external SSD/flash drives to act as storage (S22 Ultra cannot) – perfect for videographers and others that need lots of live recording space.

Comms – full USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 implementation

While the OPPO uses the same Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E AX card as the S22 Ultra supporting HE160 (2400Mbps) speeds, it will only connect at HE80, 1200Mbps (S22 Ultra 2400Mbps). We understand a firmware upgrade is coming when HE160 becomes a ratified standard.

USB-C is 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), and it supports ALT DP 1.4 (audio and video mirroring) at 4HK. OPPO also has PC Connect for Windows, allowing a PC to access and screen mirror of the phone.

Phone – 4/5G with the strongest signal we have ever seen

OPPO has a new 360° Smart Antenna that works regardless of where you hold the phone. It produces fantastic phone reception signal strength finding the four nearest towers at usable strengths. It is suitable for city, suburbs, regional town and rural use.

Battery – more than a full day, and so many charge options

OPPO uses a dual battery system that effectively halves charge time compared to other brands. Now, with 80W (2x40W), it brings charging the 5000mAh battery down to 36 minutes (S22 Ultra 96 minutes). But there is more; with 50W AIR VOOC (Qi) charging, it is full in 47 minutes (S22 Ultra 15W 5 hours).

Battery life is superb. On Adaptive refresh (1-120Hz), PC Mark 3.0 (indicative of typical use) gives it over 18 hours screen-on (S22 Ultra 13 hours) and about 4.5hours screen-on at 100% load.

The only issue is that you need to use the 80W charger (S22 Ultra does not come with a charger), or it defaults to 10W charge (about 4 hours – same as the S22 Ultra).

Its new Battery Health Engine extends battery charge cycles from the typical 800 to over 1600 before the battery has 80% life left. That means you can keep it longer and when you sell it the battery will still be in terrific shape.

Summary: Fast charge and an efficient adaptive screen means you will get more than a full day’s use. Power users should expect at least 10 hours.

The optional 50W AIRVOOC Qi charge is also insanely fast at 47 minutes

Sound – OPPO’s sound heritage is evident

Instead of using the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 stereo Aqstic amplifier, it uses a pair of NPX Class-D amplifiers and Digital Signal Processors for excellent low distortion, Dolby Atmos compatible sound. The result is better sound processing and better quality sound from the speakers and BT (or USB-C DAC) headphones.

It has more high-bass than the S22 Ultra and a better top-end-treble control meaning the sound is clear, punchy and has good definition presence for most music genres.

BT headphones can use SBC, AAC, a host of aptX codecs and high res LDAC and LDHC.

You can read more, including using our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Summary: The best sound we have heard so far

Build – superb

OPPO has always had a class-leading, high standard of build and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty (S22 Ultra 1-year) and excellent local after-sales support, and you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus 7 (very hard and scratch-resistant) and a factory pre-fitted screen protector. The Ceramic back is virtually unscratchable – add IP68, and it is a winner.

OPPO has a very competitive trade-in program to help maintain the second-hand value.

Android 12 and upgrades to Android 15

OPPO has a three OS upgrade policy and regular security patches (S22 Ultra has four). ColorOS 12.1 is a light overlay adding some much-needed grease to the clunky Android user interface. For example, Bluetooth finds the codecs that the headphones can use and allows you to select the one you want – I have not seen this elsewhere.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). These duplicate Apps like the too many commercial apps – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, etc – are all uninstallable.

Missing – no deal breakers

  • No microSD storage expansion (no other flagship has one anyway), but you can mount an external USB-C SSD as storage. (S22/+ cannot)
  • No 3.5mm jack (get over it and use Bluetooth)

OPPO Find X5 Pro Cameras

All smartphones use sensors made by Sony, Samsung, OmniVision and GalaxyCore (and lesser-known makers). Any primary sensor over 24MP uses binning (combining pixels) to produce an image of at least 8MP. Even the 108MP found on the S22 Ultra bins to 12MP. They all use AI to post-process images – the degree depends on the SoC power.

All have a primary wide sensor. Some have ultra-wide, telephoto (and periscope), macro, and depth (including Lidar) sensors. They all use a mix of plastic and glass lenses. So, we can tell immediately if the camera is performing at or above spec.

In 2021 the OPPO Find X3 Pro scored 131 in the DXOMARK tests – the same as this year’s S22 Ultra. Significant camera improvements mean that this score will rise, we think quite significantly.

OPPO has taken cameraphone technology well beyond with its:

  • Discrete MariSilicon X photo processor (18 TOPS – trillion operations per second) and a discrete 20-bit colour path. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions. It also has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video. The screen means what you see (preview) is what you get.
  • Its collaboration with Swedish Hasselblad for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile includes Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Is all this tech better than the S22 Ultra? Samsung has a fourth sensor – the 10MP Periscope with 10X optical and 100X Space (Hybrid) zoom. But to be frank – anything over about 20X zoom is not all that usable.

All I can say is that OPPO’s twin 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors have a more visually pleasing result. Point and shoot produces a better photo in day, office and low light with its unique DSLR-like 5-axis optical image stabilisation. And given its 256GB storage, you can keep far more photos on the phone!

Sample shots

  • Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are 100% accurate with excellent dynamic range. Shadows and highlights have details not often seen in a smartphone camera. You can also shoot at 50MP, which adds even more dynamic range.
  • Day Ultra-wide: Because the sensor is the same as the Primary, the colours and dynamic range are the same (I hate different image qualities with different sensors.
  • Macro (uses ultrawide sensor): A 50MP macro shot means incredible detail.
  • Daylight zoom: It is perfect at 2x, 5x and 10x and respectable at 20x.
  • Office Light (<400 lumens overcast lower light than usual gives a cream cast): Amazing detail and colour accuracy. The level of Bokeh is adjustable.
  • <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes a great shot courtesy of the f/1.7 aperture. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour more and more than matches Samsung’s ‘Nightography’ claims.
  • Selfie: A 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie ensures great single and group selfies with natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. MariSilicon X also comes into play here.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@30fps on either the primary or ultra-wide sensors and use OIS and Electronic Image Stabilisation for a very stable image. 4K HDR Night was as good as it gets.
1x Binned to 12.5MP with AI processing ramps up dynamic range
1x 50MP no AI processing
OPPO Find X5 Pro
2X and a perfect shot with no noise
OPPO Find X5 Pro
5X with superb detail especially in the tree background – the haze is due to the weather
OPPO Find X5 Pro
10x at at the limit of the primary 50MP sensor – still a superb shot
OPPO Find X5 Pro
20x hybrid using the 13MP Telephoto – good colour but lacks the clarity of the 50MP sensor
OPPO Find X5 Pro
Ultra-wide 50MP sensor and excellent colour and detail
Superb detail and colours
Bokeh is a little extreme for my taste but its adjustable.
50MP MAcro – excellent
OPPO Find X5 Pro
<40 lumens standard sensor – good shot but lacks the detail and colour staturation.
OPPO Find X5 Pro
Night mode brings out the detail and colour – excellent

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find X5 Pro is as good as it gets

In 2021 I used the Samsung S21 Ultra and OPPO Find X3 Pro as my daily drive, initially in fairly equal measure. I gradually moved to the OPPO for its photography and battery charging advantages.

In 2022 I will use both (to get a better feel for the new tech, get a few firmware updates under the hood) and report in a more detailed shootout article later.

On the surface the OPPO Find X5 Pro is well ahead – more RAM, Storage, better screen, 3x times faster charge, better thermal management, and photography. The Samsung S22 Ultra has stylus support to differentiate it.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO Find X5 Pro CPH2305

BrandOPPO
ModelFind X5 Pro
Model NumberCPH2305
Price Base12, 256GB
   Price base$1799
Warranty months24-months
 TierUpper-premium
WebsiteProduct Page
FromMost CE retailers, Telcos, and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
Test date10-14 April
Ambient temp22-25°
Release24 February 2022
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Do not buy the model with
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Different ram/storage
64GB primary sensor
Single sim and eSim
Models PFEM10 or 20
So-called global models that won’t connect to Australian Telco 5G networks that require n5, 28, 40, 41 and 78

Screen

Size6.7″
TypeAMOLED Flexible LPTO 2.0
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DSlightly curved edges
Resolution3216 x 1440
PPI525
Ratio20.1:9
Screen to Body %92.7
Colours bits1.07 billion colours (10-bit)
Refresh Hz, adaptiveDynamic 1-120Hz
300Hz touch
Response 120Hz<1ms
Nits typical test500 (test 498)
Nits max, test800 max (tested 819)
1300 for HDR, 10+ content (not tested)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB>100% vivid, gentle modes
DCI-P3100% Vivid of the 10-bit, 1.07 billion gamut
BT.2020 or otherCompliant
Delta E (<4 is excellent)0.9
HDR LevelHDR10+
SDR UpscaleYes
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if known250-365Hz (not noticeable above 100 nits
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityYes
DRML1 WIdevine for FHD HDR playback
GamingGaming mode and sub 1ms response time make this suitable for gamers, but it appears FPS is currently locked to 60 to avoid overheating
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 7
CommentWhile the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is brighter, it is only an 8-bit 16 million colour screen. Side-by-side, the OPPO looks superior

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8 Gen 1
nm4
CoresOcta-core (1×3.00GHz + 3×2.50GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
ModemX65
AI TOPS27
Geekbench 5 Single-core1257
Geekbench 5 multi-core3488
Like10-15% above Exynos 2100
GPUAdreno 730 818Mhz
GPU Test
Open CL5899
LikeFaster than SD888
Vulcan6408
RAM, type12 LPDDR5, 3200, 4 channel x 16 bits
Storage, free, type256 UFS 3.1 1×2 lanes, HS-Gear 4 (210GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read1285Mbps
CPDT internal seq. write595
CPDT microSD read, writeN/A
CPDT external (mountable?)705/147 Mountable
CommentFast internal and external speeds with mountable external storage for videographers
Throttle test
   Max GIPS307797
   Average GIPS280710
   Minimum GIPS273939
   % Throttle11%
   CPU Temp53°
CommentOPPO’s excellent thermal management offers more stable performance under load than any SD8 Gen 1 tested so far.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model6E AX VHT 160Mhz QCA6490
2×2 MIMO and eight spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO, but at this time, firmware only supports HE80 for 1200Mbps maximum connect speed
   Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-25/1200
   Test 5m-38/1200
   Test 10m-47/1200
BT Type5.2 BLE
GPS single, dualDual accuracy <4m
USB typeUSB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps OTG with ALT DP 1.4
   Alt DP, DeX, Ready ForCan use PC connect (cable) to Windows PC
or use Chromecast
NFCSupports Android Beam, HCE, and UICC
Multi-function NFC: HCE and NFC-SIM
Ultra-wideband?
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerNo
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherScreen Colour temperature
Multi-spectral sensor
CommentWi-Fi 6E does not appear to be enabled yet – it defaults to HE80 speeds.

LTE and 5G

SIMNano and eSIM
   ActiveDual active (one at a time in use)
Ring tone Single
VoLTECarrier Dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier Dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5,7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-band
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms27/21Mbps 29m2
   Tower 1
-dBm, fW or pW		-81/7.9-12pW
   Tower 2-87/1-8pW
   Tower 3-92/1-3pW
   Tower 4-101/200-794fW
CommentThe 360° Smart Antenna 3.0 System has an amazingly strong signal strength for city, regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh2 x 2500 = 5000mAh x 1600 charge cycle
Charger, type, supplied80W SUPERVOOC (5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/7.3A/80W) over two channels, e.g., 11V/3.65A/40W x 2
 PD, QC levelBackawards compatible with SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD (9V, 2A), QC (9V, 2A)
Qi, wattage50W AIRVOOC (2 x 30W coils)
Works on 30W AIRVOOC
Reverse Qi or cable10W Reverse Wireless Charging and via cable
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30minsN/A
   Charge 0-100%36 minutes
   Charge Qi, W50W AIRVOOC (2 x 30W coils) – 47 minutes
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox. 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane19 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery18+hours
Accubattery 18+ hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery365.8min (6.1hrs) 3723 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex battery646.1min (10.77hrs) 3361 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen onApprox. 4.5 hours
   Watt full load700mA
   Watt idle Screen on100mA
   Estimate loss at 120HzIf you run at 4K and Adaptive mode, expect about a 30%-time-loss
   Estimate typical useMore than a day with typical use
CommentQi charge is excellent, but the camera bump can interfere with flat charge pads. Use the OPPO upright charger.
Battery Health Engine takes better care of the battery offering 1600 vs 800 charging cycles before the battery capacity reduces below 80%.

Sound

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker)
TuningNo
AMP2 x TFA9879 NPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP
1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeYes
Hi-ResYes
3.5mmNo, but USB-C DAC
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX (HD, Adaptive, TWS), LDAC, LDHC (V1/2/3)
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes
EQScenario specific – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
Environment specific – Indoor, On the go, commute, flight
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max85+dB
   Media (music)80
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeClear sound and plenty of volume, but the bottom mic is a little directional so keep it within a metre.
   BT headphonesAble to use SBC, AAC, aptX (varieties) and LDAC

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzBuilding
High Bass 100-200HzSteeply building
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow decline
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSlow decline
Sound Signature typeBright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments but with just enough high-bass to hear it and high treble for definition. Well above average
   SoundstageWider than the handset with a slight bias to the bottom-firing speaker
CommentGreat sound, as we have come to expect from OPPOs sound heritage.
OPPO Find X5 Pro FR

Build

Size (H X W x D)163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5
Weight grams218
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus 7
Rear materialNanocrystal ceramic
FrameALloy
IP rating68 – 1.5m for 30min
ColoursCeramic White
Glaze Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo

In the box

   Charger80W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableYes, and USB-A to USB-C OTG dongle
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes Kevlar
CommentAmazing build quality, 80W charger in the box, IP68 and more

OS

AndroidAndroid 12
Security patch date5/01/2022
UIColorOS 12.1
OS upgrade policyAndroid 15
Security patch policyRegular security patches
BloatwareA little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
Other
CommentColorOS 12.1 is the grease on Android’s wheels and is a light touch with no learning curve.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder Glass – fast and reliable
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Find X5 Pro Camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOPPO/Sony IMX766
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor
All Pixel OmniDirectional PDAF
   f-stop1.7
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)84 (72.5)
   Stabilisationdual-OIS 5-axis stabilisation
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide-angle and Macro
   MP50 bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOPPO/Sony IMX766
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor and 4cm macro
   f-stop2.2
   um1um bins to 2
  FOV (stated, actual)110.3
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom
Rear 3Telephoto
   MP13
   SensorSamsung SK53M5
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.4
   um1
  FOV (stated, actual)45
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom5X digital 20x hybrid
Special e.g. Lidar
   Video max4K@60fps – All OIS – HDR, 10-bit video
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRMariSilicon X Imaging NPU
Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Movie, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Sticker, and Google Lens
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeYes – one of the best we have seen
Front
  MP32 bins to 8MP
   SensorSony IMX709
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.8um bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)81 (69.7)
   Stabilisation
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom10x digital
   Video max1080p@30fps with EIS
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
CommentOPPOs MariSilicon X NPU has 18 TOPS dedicated to post-processing. It produces spectacular images in all light conditions, and it has Ultra 4K HDR and Night video.
OPPO and Hasselblad have developed Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, including Natural Colour Calibration (Pro mode) and new radiance, emerald and serenity filters.

Ratings

Features9.5
No microSD or 3.5mm. It has a better adaptive 120Hz refresh screen, powerful processor and exceptional 80W fast charge
Value9
It offers more ram and storage as well as externally mountable storage
Performance9.5
It offers the fastest SD8 Gen 1 performance and the best thermal management so far
Ease of Use10
ColorOS 12.1 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 12 wheels.
Design9.5
Superb, if a little slippery
Rating out of 109.5
Pro
1Best performing SD8 Gen 1, good thermal management, 12/256GB
2The 1.07 billion colour, 1-120Hz adaptive screen is superb
3Incredible all-day battery life and 36-minute charge from included 80W charger
4Point and shoot camera is flawless
5Great look, design, build and IP68
Con
1Slippery, fingerprint magnet, ceramic back
2No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage
3No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth)
4Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 – not 6E (will be updated)
5
Final commentThere is little more OPPO could do – this is a perfect phone. My only issue is the very slippery Ceramic, and the camera hump makes it slide off the table. Solution – use the Kevlar cover case provided.
But we need to consider the price – which has risen from $1499 (X3 Pro) to $1799 (X5 Pro). I know there are price pressures from COVID, parts, freight and more, but it makes the X5 standard at $1399 the one to go for.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

$1799
OPPO Find X5 Pro
9.5

Features

 9.5/10

Value

 9.0/10

Performance

 9.5/10

Ease of Use

 10.0/10

Design

 9.5/10

Pros

  • Best performing SD8 Gen 1 and good thermal management
  • Point and shoot camera is flawless
  • Incredible all-day battery life
  • The 1.07 billion colour, 1-120Hz adaptive screen is superb
  • Great look, design, 2-year warranty and IP68

Cons

  • Slippery, fingerprint magnet, ceramic back
  • No micro-SD, but you can use external mountable storage
  • No 3.5mm (use Bluetooth)
  • Current firmware only supports Wi-Fi 6 - not 6E (will be updated)


