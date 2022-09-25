Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion may well be its ‘Goldilocks’ phone sitting above the new Edge 30 Neo and below the Edge 30/Pro/Ultra.

It ticks all the boxes for an $899 phone

Feature set

OS and security patch updates

Camera

Phone signal strength

Qualcomm processor and ram

Screen

Charge time

Warranty

Price

Motorola has doubled its Australian market share since 2021. It started with the Edge 20-series and the new g-series that were more about what users wanted. It is now close to #3 in Australia after Samsung and OPPO.

Like Goldilock’s porridge – It is just right.

Australian review Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, 8/128GB, Dual sim, Model XT2243-1, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $899 Colours Midnight Grey From* JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W Warranty 24-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Note that Telco-supplied models may have a single SIM.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Exceed

Undeniably classy, curvy, thin, and light at 172g. The 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 velvet AG glass back is almost fingerprint proof. It feels excellent in hand.

The front Glass has a curved edge, and Motorola has wisely avoided using an Edge screen (slide out). Instead, it has an edge light – a thin band that glows when you receive a call or notification.

A winner in the looks stakes.

Screen – 6.55″, 2400 x 1080, 10-bit 1.07 billion colour, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh pOLED – Exceed

Here is proof that you can put a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen into a <$1000 phone. pOLED is OLED made by LG (Samsung has trademarked AMOLED but persists in using lesser 8-bit, 16.7m colour screens in most of its Galaxy series).

It is a delight to use – a

colourful, saturated DCI-P3 (or natural sRGB), bright daylight readable screen. It reaches 500 nits for typical use and nearly 1000 for HDR10+ content. It has infinite contrast – pure blacks and whites. Delta E is 1.4 (<4 is excellent).

The screen has L1 Widevine and can play most streaming services’ FHD/HDR content.

A note on Dynamic refresh 144Hz rates

While you can select 60 or 144Hz, all our tests were on Auto. It will AI-range from 48/60/90/120 and 144Hz and, in theory, should not impact too much on battery life. We rarely saw anything other than 60/90Hz screens.

Processor SoC – Qualcomm SD888+ 5G – Exceed

This is quite an AI upgrade to the 2021 SD888. For example, it has 32 TOPS versus 27 (trillion operations per second), which is serious AI processing power. It can process three 4K HDR video streams and a 27MP image at once. Add QC 5.0 charging and reasonably low power draw, and it is a winner.

To keep costs down, it has 8GB/128GB RAM/Storage, but the USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 allows you to mount external SSD storage at 759/240MBps sequential read/write (about half the internal UFS speeds). Videographers and Vloggers will love this, and again something you cannot do in a Samsung Galaxy.

Throttling is there – 19%, but it is not a huge issue as it stabilises after 6 minutes, and there is no overheating.

Comms – Everything – Pass+

It gets a Pass+ because it is advertised with Wi-Fi 6E, but this is not enabled yet. We understand that the upgrade to Android 13 enables it (this is the same for most smartphones with Wi-Fi 6E).

5GHz speeds are excellent, although they drop off a little at 10m.

Ready for – anything – Exceed

We get excited with a phone that has a full USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 5Gbps alt DP audio/video/data/charge port. So many skimp with a USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps, OTG/charge port.

This means you can mirror your screen to a TV or monitor over a USB-C to HDMI or USB-C to USB-C cable, but there is more.

Motorola has ‘Ready For’, which is kind of an Android desktop that turns your screen into a computer – it even runs Microsoft Office 365. We will look closer at Ready For in another article. For now, accept that it is something only some high-end Samsung Galaxy phones do with DeX – desktop experience.

LTE and 5G – Pass+

It uses a Qualcomm X60 modem – a small step under the flagship X65 in the SD8 Gen 1.

It covers all Australian 4G and 5G/low bands and most world bands. You must buy a genuine Australian model (no grey market) as the IMEI is initially locked to Australian Telcos.

4G reception strength is excellent, finding the four closest towers at very strong signal strengths. It is suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery – Exceed

Motorola claims up to 30 hours (Wi-Fi/GPS/BT/4G/5G off), but our video loop (50% brightness/sound, Wi-Fi off) gave 17 hours of screen-on use. PC Mark 3 indicates typical screen-on use at 12 hours and 6 minutes. Heavy users need a daily top-up, and regular users may get two days.

Where it earns the ‘Exceed’ mark is Motorola’s inclusion of a 65W charger, which fills 0-100% in just 37 minutes – excellent.

Sound – Pass

It is a straight Qualcomm WSA8835 setup with Qualcomm’s new Class-D stereo amp outputting up to 7.3W (2 x 3.65W) at reasonably low total harmonic distortion. It also includes a bridge to use USB-C earphones without a DAC cable. It processes Dolby Atmos (DA) and downmixes to 2.0 speakers.

The pity is that this powers a mismatched forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – the latter is appreciably stronger, skewing the sound stage. The maximum volume is 82dB.

Sound signature-wise, it is Bright Vocal – good for clear voice, but some music genres can sound harsh. But there is a hint of mid-and-high-bass that helps.

Bluetooth 5.2 has SBC, AAC, most aptX and LDAC codecs. BT headphones had excellent left-right separation, and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Hands-free is excellent, with dual mics offering some noise cancellation.

Build – Exceed

It is a very nice phone – desirable even. The build is excellent with Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and an alloy frame. Motorola has upped the warranty to 2-years now, which is retrospective for all 2022 Edge models.

IP52 is a joke for a wannabe flagship, but Motorola persists with it to keep costs in check.

The box includes a 68W charger, USB-C earphones/mic, and a bumper cover.

Android 12 – Exceed

Motorola has just upped the Edge 30 series to three OS upgrades and three years of security patches. It is close to pure Android, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – no deal breakers

No microSD, but fast USB-C data transfer rates compensate

A better IP rating would make this a killer device

3.5mm jack – no deal breaker, and it has an inbuilt USB-C headphone bridge

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion camera – Pass+

It is a 50 (wide bins to 12.6MP) +13 (ultra-wide) +2MP(depth) setup. This is a common setup, and the Qualcomm AI post-processing power produces excellent point-and-shoot images.

1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details, and sharpness.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.

Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.

Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good. Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS. Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.



1X Primary sensor and it is as good as it gets

Ultra-wide: Colour and dynamic range difference to the primary sensor

2X Primary sensor – as good as it gets

4X and details are holding up well.

*X – acceptable shot with noise creeping into the background.

Macro – perfect.

Perfect office light shot. Perfect Bokeh shot.

<40 lumens, and it is quite an acceptable shot.

Night mode really cleans this shot up and brings back colours. Perhaps a little over-sharpened.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a diamond in the rough

Every so often, you come across a glass slab that is a real gem – it delights and restores your faith that some companies are trying to make a difference. I would be happy to own one as a daily drive. At $899, it offers everything you need, punching well above its weight.

Competition is almost non-existent in this price bracket. Go to $999, and you have

Samsung S21 FE 128GB – Advantage IP67

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB – Advantage IP67

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 128GB Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1

OPPO Reno8 256GB (review soon)

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Brand Motorola Model Moto Edge 30 Fusion Model Number XT2243-1 Price Base 8/128 Price base $899 Price 3 Price 4 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Upper-mid-range budget flagship Website https://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-edge-30-fusion/p From JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, and Lenovo.com from 27 September 2022 Country of Manufacture China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date 2-25/09/22 Ambient temp 15-20° Release September 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Different ram/storage/colour variants

Screen

Size 6.55 Type pOLED Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3D Curved – endless edge Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 402 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 91.89% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz/ adaptive 144Hz (48/60/90/120/144) Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical/ test 500 (515) Nits max/ test 1100 (950) Contrast Infinite sRGB 100+% DCI-P3 Yes Rec.2020 or other Yes Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.4 HDR Level HDR10+ SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes 350Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No, but Edge Lights replace the notification LED. Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 HD HDR playback Gaming Up to 360Hz touch

Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including

Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases display responsiveness.

Updatable drivers deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real time. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment Excellent 10-bit/ 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/ +. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 60/120Hz.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ Model Qualcomm SD 888+ 5G

https://www.qualcomm.com/products/application/smartphones/snapdragon-8-series-mobile-platforms/snapdragon-888-plus-5g-mobile-platform nm 5 Cores 1 x 2.99GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz Modem X60 AI TOPS 32 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1178 Geekbench 5 multi-core 3617 Like Similar to SD8 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 660 GPU Test Open CL 4826 Like Exynos 990 Vulcan 5391 RAM/ type 8GB LPDDR5 Storage/ free/ type 128GB UFS 3.1 Free 95GB micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1300 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 501 CPDT microSD read/ write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Samsung T7 Shield 2TB

759/240 mountable Comment Fast internal storage plus mountable external SSD – what’s not to love? Throttle test Max GIPS (power/battery) 217,926 Average GIPS 190,031 Minimum GIPS 176,520 % Throttle 19% CPU Temp 50° Comment It throttled after 6 minutes and stabilised. It is reasonable for the SoC’s speed and power needs.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ model QCS6490 Wi-Fi 6E but not yet enabled in firmware Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps -28/2401 Test 5m -43/1729 Test 10m -51/1729 (15m -63/1729) BT Type 5.2 GPS single/ dual Dual USB type USB-C 3.1 ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready For Yes NFC Yes Ultra-wide-band No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes combo Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor Comment Excellent USB-C 3,1 full implementation. Wi-Fi 6E is not enabled yet. Ready For enabled.

LTE and 5G

SIM 2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 5G Active Both 5G capable/ both active except when one is in use Ring tone single/ dual Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra UL/ DL/ ms 27/27/31 Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW 79/5-16pW – excellent Tower 2 -84/3-6pW Tower 3 -83/1-3pW Tower 4 N/A Comment Good strong reception and found three of four towers – suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery

mAh 4400 – claim up to 30 hours Charger/ type/ supplied 68W

5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W and 11/6.2A/68.2W with 5W cable. PD/ QC level PD 3.0/QC 5.0 Qi/ wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins Charge 0-100% Typically charged at 9V/5A/45W but would go to 60W.

37 minutes Charge Qi/ W N/A Charge 5V/ 2A Approx 6 hours Video loop 50%/ aeroplane 17 hours

Accubattery 17 hours 38 minutes PC Mark 3 battery (typical use) 12 hours 6 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 373.2 mins (6.05 hours) 6315 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 36 minutes Watt full load 1250-1300mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Probably about 20% less battery at 144Hz Estimate typical use Heavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days. Comment The SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient; if we had selected 60Hz instead of Auto, we might have seen a few more hours.

Sound

Speakers Top forward/ up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning AMP WSA8835, Qualcomm Aqstic Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ aptX (HD/ Adaptive/ TWS/ LDAC/ LDHC (V1/ 2/ 3) Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ No – just DA pre-sets Mics 2 top/bottom with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82 Media (music) 76 Ring 82 Alarm 80 Notifications 78 Earpiece 60 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Building from 70Hz to 100Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 400Hz. Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline to 8kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 15kHz Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. In saying so, a hint of bass makes music more listenable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off. Soundstage Only as wide as the phone, and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. There is a distinct bottom speaker bias. Comment The sound signature is average, helped with a little mid/ high-bass.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 158.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm Weight grams 175 Front Glass 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-fingerprint coating Rear material 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5; velvet AG glass Frame Metal IP rating 52 Colours Cosmic Grey

Solar Gold Pen/ Stylus support No In the box Charger 68W USB cable Yes Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes Comment Has Charger and buds inbox. Very well made and so thin.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date 1-Aug-22 UI Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display, Edge lights

Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot,

Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls.

Play: Gametime OS upgrade policy Three upgrades, including 12 Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least three years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android, and Moto’s new policy of three OS and three years of updates is excellent. Security Fingerprint sensor location/ type Under Glass optical Face ID Yes 2D only Other ThinkShield for mobile Comment

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion rear camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor OmniVision OV50a Focus PDAF Omni-directional f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated/ actual) 73.4-86° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8x digital Rear 2 Ultra Wide and Macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI336 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated/ actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC02 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated/ actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 8K@30fps Flash LED Auto-HDR Yes Features Shooting modes:

Ultra-Res

Pro (w/ Long Exposure)

360° Panorama

AR Stickers

Live Photo Filters

Live Video Filters

Dual Capture

Night Vision

Portrait (w/ HDR)

Scan

Spot Colour

Cutout

Artificial intelligence:

Auto Smile Capture

Google LensTM integration (not available in PRC)

Smart Composition

Shot Optimisation

Auto Night Vision

Other features:

Burst shot

Timer

Assistive Grid

Watermark

Leveler

RAW photo output

Barcode scanner

HDR

Active photos QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI and very effective

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Front camera

Front Selfie MP 32MP bins to 8.1MP Sensor Samsung SK5GD2 Focus f-stop 2.4 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated/ actual) 71.6-84.1° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 8X digital Video max 4K@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Dual Capture

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Spot Colour

Other features:

Video Stabilisation

Face Beauty

Video Snapshot

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Camera summary

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

• Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.

• Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.

• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.

o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.

o Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.

Ratings explanation – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Features 8.5 It has everything you need (bar Qi wireless charge) plus Ready For with full USB-C 3.1 implementation. Value 9.5 Excellent price, especially as it is class-leading Performance 9 Good gaming SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength. Mountable SSD as live storage. Ease of Use 9 New three OS upgrades, three years of security patches and a 24-month warranty make this hard to beat. Design 9 It may be a glass slab, but it’s a sexy, svelte one with an interesting edge light. Rating out of 10 9 Final comment I like it. It is perfect in hand, has every feature you could want, a great camera, and a warranty/OS upgrade — unreserved buy recommendation.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion $899 7.3 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of use 9.0/10

















Design 0.7/10

















Pros Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen

Thin/ light and premium finish

Phone signal strength is excellent.

Excellent battery life and charging speeds (68W charger inbox)

Excellent camera, but video is best at 1080p. Cons IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68

Missing optical zoom

No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)

