Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough (smartphone review)
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion may well be its ‘Goldilocks’ phone sitting above the new Edge 30 Neo and below the Edge 30/Pro/Ultra.
It ticks all the boxes for an $899 phone
- Feature set
- OS and security patch updates
- Camera
- Phone signal strength
- Qualcomm processor and ram
- Screen
- Charge time
- Warranty
- Price
Motorola has doubled its Australian market share since 2021. It started with the Edge 20-series and the new g-series that were more about what users wanted. It is now close to #3 in Australia after Samsung and OPPO.
Australian review Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, 8/128GB, Dual sim, Model XT2243-1, Retapac firmware
|Website
|Product Page
|Price:
|$899
|Colours
|Midnight Grey
|From*
|JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W
|Warranty
|24-months ACL
|Country of Manufacture:
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.
It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.
Note that Telco-supplied models may have a single SIM.
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.
You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First impression – Exceed
Undeniably classy, curvy, thin, and light at 172g. The 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 velvet AG glass back is almost fingerprint proof. It feels excellent in hand.
The front Glass has a curved edge, and Motorola has wisely avoided using an Edge screen (slide out). Instead, it has an edge light – a thin band that glows when you receive a call or notification.
Screen – 6.55″, 2400 x 1080, 10-bit 1.07 billion colour, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh pOLED – Exceed
Here is proof that you can put a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen into a <$1000 phone. pOLED is OLED made by LG (Samsung has trademarked AMOLED but persists in using lesser 8-bit, 16.7m colour screens in most of its Galaxy series).
It is a delight to use – a
colourful, saturated DCI-P3 (or natural sRGB), bright daylight readable screen. It reaches 500 nits for typical use and nearly 1000 for HDR10+ content. It has infinite contrast – pure blacks and whites. Delta E is 1.4 (<4 is excellent).
The screen has L1 Widevine and can play most streaming services’ FHD/HDR content.
A note on Dynamic refresh 144Hz rates
While you can select 60 or 144Hz, all our tests were on Auto. It will AI-range from 48/60/90/120 and 144Hz and, in theory, should not impact too much on battery life. We rarely saw anything other than 60/90Hz screens.
Processor SoC – Qualcomm SD888+ 5G – Exceed
This is quite an AI upgrade to the 2021 SD888. For example, it has 32 TOPS versus 27 (trillion operations per second), which is serious AI processing power. It can process three 4K HDR video streams and a 27MP image at once. Add QC 5.0 charging and reasonably low power draw, and it is a winner.
To keep costs down, it has 8GB/128GB RAM/Storage, but the USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 allows you to mount external SSD storage at 759/240MBps sequential read/write (about half the internal UFS speeds). Videographers and Vloggers will love this, and again something you cannot do in a Samsung Galaxy.
Throttling is there – 19%, but it is not a huge issue as it stabilises after 6 minutes, and there is no overheating.
Comms – Everything – Pass+
It gets a Pass+ because it is advertised with Wi-Fi 6E, but this is not enabled yet. We understand that the upgrade to Android 13 enables it (this is the same for most smartphones with Wi-Fi 6E).
5GHz speeds are excellent, although they drop off a little at 10m.
Ready for – anything – Exceed
We get excited with a phone that has a full USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 5Gbps alt DP audio/video/data/charge port. So many skimp with a USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps, OTG/charge port.
This means you can mirror your screen to a TV or monitor over a USB-C to HDMI or USB-C to USB-C cable, but there is more.
Motorola has ‘Ready For’, which is kind of an Android desktop that turns your screen into a computer – it even runs Microsoft Office 365. We will look closer at Ready For in another article. For now, accept that it is something only some high-end Samsung Galaxy phones do with DeX – desktop experience.
LTE and 5G – Pass+
It uses a Qualcomm X60 modem – a small step under the flagship X65 in the SD8 Gen 1.
It covers all Australian 4G and 5G/low bands and most world bands. You must buy a genuine Australian model (no grey market) as the IMEI is initially locked to Australian Telcos.
4G reception strength is excellent, finding the four closest towers at very strong signal strengths. It is suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.
Battery – Exceed
Motorola claims up to 30 hours (Wi-Fi/GPS/BT/4G/5G off), but our video loop (50% brightness/sound, Wi-Fi off) gave 17 hours of screen-on use. PC Mark 3 indicates typical screen-on use at 12 hours and 6 minutes. Heavy users need a daily top-up, and regular users may get two days.
Where it earns the ‘Exceed’ mark is Motorola’s inclusion of a 65W charger, which fills 0-100% in just 37 minutes – excellent.
Sound – Pass
It is a straight Qualcomm WSA8835 setup with Qualcomm’s new Class-D stereo amp outputting up to 7.3W (2 x 3.65W) at reasonably low total harmonic distortion. It also includes a bridge to use USB-C earphones without a DAC cable. It processes Dolby Atmos (DA) and downmixes to 2.0 speakers.
The pity is that this powers a mismatched forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – the latter is appreciably stronger, skewing the sound stage. The maximum volume is 82dB.
Sound signature-wise, it is Bright Vocal – good for clear voice, but some music genres can sound harsh. But there is a hint of mid-and-high-bass that helps.
Bluetooth 5.2 has SBC, AAC, most aptX and LDAC codecs. BT headphones had excellent left-right separation, and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Hands-free is excellent, with dual mics offering some noise cancellation.
Build – Exceed
It is a very nice phone – desirable even. The build is excellent with Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and an alloy frame. Motorola has upped the warranty to 2-years now, which is retrospective for all 2022 Edge models.
IP52 is a joke for a wannabe flagship, but Motorola persists with it to keep costs in check.
The box includes a 68W charger, USB-C earphones/mic, and a bumper cover.
Android 12 – Exceed
Motorola has just upped the Edge 30 series to three OS upgrades and three years of security patches. It is close to pure Android, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.
Missing – no deal breakers
- No microSD, but fast USB-C data transfer rates compensate
- A better IP rating would make this a killer device
- 3.5mm jack – no deal breaker, and it has an inbuilt USB-C headphone bridge
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion camera – Pass+
It is a 50 (wide bins to 12.6MP) +13 (ultra-wide) +2MP(depth) setup. This is a common setup, and the Qualcomm AI post-processing power produces excellent point-and-shoot images.
- 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
- 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
- 10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
- Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
- Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
- Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details, and sharpness.
- Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
- Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.
- Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts):
- Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
- Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
- Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a diamond in the rough
Every so often, you come across a glass slab that is a real gem – it delights and restores your faith that some companies are trying to make a difference. I would be happy to own one as a daily drive. At $899, it offers everything you need, punching well above its weight.
Competition is almost non-existent in this price bracket. Go to $999, and you have
- Samsung S21 FE 128GB – Advantage IP67
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB – Advantage IP67
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro 128GB Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1
- OPPO Reno8 256GB (review soon)
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto Edge 30 Fusion
|Model Number
|XT2243-1
|Price Base
|8/128
|Price base
|$899
|Price 3
|Price 4
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Upper-mid-range budget flagship
|Website
|https://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-edge-30-fusion/p
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, and Lenovo.com from 27 September 2022
|Country of Manufacture
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|2-25/09/22
|Ambient temp
|15-20°
|Release
|September 2022
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Different ram/storage/colour variants
Screen
|Size
|6.55
|Type
|pOLED
|Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3D
|Curved – endless edge
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|PPI
|402
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|91.89%
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz/ adaptive
|144Hz (48/60/90/120/144)
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical/ test
|500 (515)
|Nits max/ test
|1100 (950)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100+%
|DCI-P3
|Yes
|Rec.2020 or other
|Yes
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|1.4
|HDR Level
|HDR10+
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|Yes 350Hz
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|No, but Edge Lights replace the notification LED.
|Accessibility
|All Android 12 features
|DRM
|L1 HD HDR playback
|Gaming
|Up to 360Hz touch
Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including
Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance
Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases display responsiveness.
Updatable drivers deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real time.
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit/ 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/ +. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 60/120Hz.
Processor (Soc)
|Brand/ Model
|Qualcomm SD 888+ 5G
https://www.qualcomm.com/products/application/smartphones/snapdragon-8-series-mobile-platforms/snapdragon-888-plus-5g-mobile-platform
|nm
|5
|Cores
|1 x 2.99GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz
|Modem
|X60
|AI TOPS
|32
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|1178
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|3617
|Like
|Similar to SD8 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|4826
|Like
|Exynos 990
|Vulcan
|5391
|RAM/ type
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage/ free/ type
|128GB UFS 3.1 Free 95GB
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|1300
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|501
|CPDT microSD read/ write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|Samsung T7 Shield 2TB
759/240 mountable
|Comment
|Fast internal storage plus mountable external SSD – what’s not to love?
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS (power/battery)
|217,926
|Average GIPS
|190,031
|Minimum GIPS
|176,520
|% Throttle
|19%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|It throttled after 6 minutes and stabilised. It is reasonable for the SoC’s speed and power needs.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type/ model
|QCS6490 Wi-Fi 6E but not yet enabled in firmware
|Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps
|-28/2401
|Test 5m
|-43/1729
|Test 10m
|-51/1729 (15m -63/1729)
|BT Type
|5.2
|GPS single/ dual
|Dual
|USB type
|USB-C 3.1
|ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready For
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wide-band
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes combo
|Gyro
|Yes combo
|e-Compass
|Yes combo
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
|Comment
|Excellent USB-C 3,1 full implementation. Wi-Fi 6E is not enabled yet. Ready For enabled.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 5G
|Active
|Both 5G capable/ both active except when one is in use
|Ring tone single/ dual
|Dual
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
|Comment
|All Australian and most world bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra
|UL/ DL/ ms
|27/27/31
|Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW
|79/5-16pW – excellent
|Tower 2
|-84/3-6pW
|Tower 3
|-83/1-3pW
|Tower 4
|N/A
|Comment
|Good strong reception and found three of four towers – suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.
Battery
|mAh
|4400 – claim up to 30 hours
|Charger/ type/ supplied
|68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W and 11/6.2A/68.2W with 5W cable.
|PD/ QC level
|PD 3.0/QC 5.0
|Qi/ wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|Charge 0-100%
|Typically charged at 9V/5A/45W but would go to 60W.
37 minutes
|Charge Qi/ W
|N/A
|Charge 5V/ 2A
|Approx 6 hours
|Video loop 50%/ aeroplane
|17 hours
Accubattery 17 hours 38 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery (typical use)
|12 hours 6 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|373.2 mins (6.05 hours) 6315 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 36 minutes
|Watt full load
|1250-1300mA
|Watt idle Screen on
|250-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Probably about 20% less battery at 144Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Heavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days.
|Comment
|The SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient; if we had selected 60Hz instead of Auto, we might have seen a few more hours.
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward/ up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|AMP
|WSA8835, Qualcomm Aqstic
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC/ AAC/ aptX (HD/ Adaptive/ TWS/ LDAC/ LDHC (V1/ 2/ 3)
|Multipoint
|Can connect to two devices
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
|EQ
|No – just DA pre-sets
|Mics
|2 top/bottom with noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|82
|Media (music)
|76
|Ring
|82
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|78
|Earpiece
|60
|Hands-free
|Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Building from 70Hz to 100Hz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Building to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 400Hz.
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Steep decline to 8kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flat to 15kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. In saying so, a hint of bass makes music more listenable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
|Soundstage
|Only as wide as the phone, and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. There is a distinct bottom speaker bias.
|Comment
|The sound signature is average, helped with a little mid/ high-bass.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|158.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm
|Weight grams
|175
|Front Glass
|3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-fingerprint coating
|Rear material
|3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5; velvet AG glass
|Frame
|Metal
|IP rating
|52
|Colours
|Cosmic Grey
Solar Gold
|Pen/ Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|68W
|USB cable
|Yes
|Buds
|Yes – USB-C
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Has Charger and buds inbox. Very well made and so thin.
OS
|Android
|12 – almost pure Android
|Security patch date
|1-Aug-22
|UI
|Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display, Edge lights
Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot,
Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls.
Play: Gametime
|OS upgrade policy
|Three upgrades, including 12
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches for at least three years
|Bloatware
|Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
|Other
|Comment
|My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android, and Moto’s new policy of three OS and three years of updates is excellent.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location/ type
|Under Glass optical
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|ThinkShield for mobile
|Comment
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.6MP
|Sensor
|OmniVision OV50a
|Focus
|PDAF Omni-directional
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated/ actual)
|73.4-86°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|8x digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra Wide and Macro
|MP
|13MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI336
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|120
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|8K@30fps
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
AR Stickers
Live Photo Filters
Live Video Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Scan
Spot Colour
Cutout
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Google LensTM integration (not available in PRC)
Smart Composition
Shot Optimisation
Auto Night Vision
Other features:
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveler
RAW photo output
Barcode scanner
HDR
Active photos
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI and very effective
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Front camera
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|32MP bins to 8.1MP
|Sensor
|Samsung SK5GD2
|Focus
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|71.6-84.1°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Spot Colour
Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Face Beauty
Video Snapshot
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Camera summary
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
• Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.
• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
o Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.
Ratings explanation – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
|Features
|8.5
|It has everything you need (bar Qi wireless charge) plus Ready For with full USB-C 3.1 implementation.
|Value
|9.5
|Excellent price, especially as it is class-leading
|Performance
|9
|Good gaming SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength. Mountable SSD as live storage.
|Ease of Use
|9
|New three OS upgrades, three years of security patches and a 24-month warranty make this hard to beat.
|Design
|9
|It may be a glass slab, but it’s a sexy, svelte one with an interesting edge light.
|Rating out of 10
|9
|Final comment
|I like it. It is perfect in hand, has every feature you could want, a great camera, and a warranty/OS upgrade — unreserved buy recommendation.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion$899
Pros
- Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen
- Thin/ light and premium finish
- Phone signal strength is excellent.
- Excellent battery life and charging speeds (68W charger inbox)
- Excellent camera, but video is best at 1080p.
Cons
- IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
- Missing optical zoom
- No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)