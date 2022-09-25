Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion may well be its ‘Goldilocks’ phone sitting above the new Edge 30 Neo and below the Edge 30/Pro/Ultra.

It ticks all the boxes for an $899 phone

  • Feature set
  • OS and security patch updates
  • Camera
  • Phone signal strength
  • Qualcomm processor and ram
  • Screen
  • Charge time
  • Warranty
  • Price

Motorola has doubled its Australian market share since 2021. It started with the Edge 20-series and the new g-series that were more about what users wanted. It is now close to #3 in Australia after Samsung and OPPO.

Like Goldilock’s porridge – It is just right.

Australian review Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G,  8/128GB, Dual sim, Model XT2243-1,  Retapac firmware

WebsiteProduct Page
Price:$899
ColoursMidnight Grey
From*JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W
Warranty24-months ACL
Country of Manufacture:China
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Note that Telco-supplied models may have a single SIM.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Exceed

Undeniably classy, curvy, thin, and light at 172g. The 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 velvet AG glass back is almost fingerprint proof. It feels excellent in hand.

The front Glass has a curved edge, and Motorola has wisely avoided using an Edge screen (slide out). Instead, it has an edge light – a thin band that glows when you receive a call or notification.

A winner in the looks stakes.

Screen – 6.55″, 2400 x 1080, 10-bit 1.07 billion colour, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh pOLED – Exceed

Here is proof that you can put a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen into a <$1000 phone. pOLED is OLED made by LG (Samsung has trademarked AMOLED but persists in using lesser 8-bit, 16.7m colour screens in most of its Galaxy series).

It is a delight to use – a

colourful, saturated DCI-P3 (or natural sRGB), bright daylight readable screen. It reaches 500 nits for typical use and nearly 1000 for HDR10+ content. It has infinite contrast – pure blacks and whites. Delta E is 1.4 (<4 is excellent).

The screen has L1 Widevine and can play most streaming services’ FHD/HDR content.

A note on Dynamic refresh 144Hz rates

While you can select 60 or 144Hz, all our tests were on Auto. It will AI-range from 48/60/90/120 and 144Hz and, in theory, should not impact too much on battery life. We rarely saw anything other than 60/90Hz screens.

Processor SoC – Qualcomm SD888+ 5G – Exceed

This is quite an AI upgrade to the 2021 SD888. For example, it has 32 TOPS versus 27 (trillion operations per second), which is serious AI processing power. It can process three 4K HDR video streams and a 27MP image at once. Add QC 5.0 charging and reasonably low power draw, and it is a winner.

To keep costs down, it has 8GB/128GB RAM/Storage, but the USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 allows you to mount external SSD storage at 759/240MBps sequential read/write (about half the internal UFS speeds). Videographers and Vloggers will love this, and again something you cannot do in a Samsung Galaxy.

Throttling is there – 19%, but it is not a huge issue as it stabilises after 6 minutes, and there is no overheating.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Comms – Everything – Pass+

It gets a Pass+ because it is advertised with Wi-Fi 6E, but this is not enabled yet. We understand that the upgrade to Android 13 enables it (this is the same for most smartphones with Wi-Fi 6E).

5GHz speeds are excellent, although they drop off a little at 10m.

Ready for – anything – Exceed

We get excited with a phone that has a full USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 5Gbps alt DP audio/video/data/charge port. So many skimp with a USB-C 2.0, 480Mbps, OTG/charge port.

This means you can mirror your screen to a TV or monitor over a USB-C to HDMI or USB-C to USB-C cable, but there is more.

Motorola has ‘Ready For’, which is kind of an Android desktop that turns your screen into a computer – it even runs Microsoft Office 365. We will look closer at Ready For in another article. For now, accept that it is something only some high-end Samsung Galaxy phones do with DeX – desktop experience.

LTE and 5G – Pass+

It uses a Qualcomm X60 modem – a small step under the flagship X65 in the SD8 Gen 1.

It covers all Australian 4G and 5G/low bands and most world bands. You must buy a genuine Australian model (no grey market) as the IMEI is initially locked to Australian Telcos.

4G reception strength is excellent, finding the four closest towers at very strong signal strengths. It is suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery – Exceed

Motorola claims up to 30 hours (Wi-Fi/GPS/BT/4G/5G off), but our video loop (50% brightness/sound, Wi-Fi off) gave 17 hours of screen-on use. PC Mark 3 indicates typical screen-on use at 12 hours and 6 minutes. Heavy users need a daily top-up, and regular users may get two days.

Where it earns the ‘Exceed’ mark is Motorola’s inclusion of a 65W charger, which fills 0-100% in just 37 minutes – excellent.

Sound – Pass

It is a straight Qualcomm WSA8835 setup with Qualcomm’s new Class-D stereo amp outputting up to 7.3W (2 x 3.65W) at reasonably low total harmonic distortion. It also includes a bridge to use USB-C earphones without a DAC cable. It processes Dolby Atmos (DA) and downmixes to 2.0 speakers.

The pity is that this powers a mismatched forward-firing earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – the latter is appreciably stronger, skewing the sound stage. The maximum volume is 82dB.

Sound signature-wise, it is Bright Vocal – good for clear voice, but some music genres can sound harsh. But there is a hint of mid-and-high-bass that helps.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Bluetooth 5.2 has SBC, AAC, most aptX and LDAC codecs. BT headphones had excellent left-right separation, and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Hands-free is excellent, with dual mics offering some noise cancellation.

Build – Exceed

It is a very nice phone – desirable even. The build is excellent with Gorilla Glass 5 front and back and an alloy frame. Motorola has upped the warranty to 2-years now, which is retrospective for all 2022 Edge models.

IP52 is a joke for a wannabe flagship, but Motorola persists with it to keep costs in check.

The box includes a 68W charger, USB-C earphones/mic, and a bumper cover.

Android  12 – Exceed

Motorola has just upped the Edge 30 series to three OS upgrades and three years of security patches. It is close to pure Android, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – no deal breakers

  • No microSD, but fast USB-C data transfer rates compensate
  • A better IP rating would make this a killer device
  • 3.5mm jack – no deal breaker, and it has an inbuilt USB-C headphone bridge

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion camera – Pass+

It is a 50 (wide bins to 12.6MP) +13 (ultra-wide) +2MP(depth) setup. This is a common setup, and the Qualcomm AI post-processing power produces excellent point-and-shoot images.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
  • 10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details, and sharpness.
  • Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
  • Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.
  • Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts):
    • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
    • Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
    • Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
1X Primary sensor and it is as good as it gets
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Ultra-wide: Colour and dynamic range difference to the primary sensor
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
2X Primary sensor – as good as it gets
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
4X and details are holding up well.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
*X – acceptable shot with noise creeping into the background.
Macro – perfect.
Perfect office light shot.
Perfect Bokeh shot.
<40 lumens, and it is quite an acceptable shot.
Night mode really cleans this shot up and brings back colours. Perhaps a little over-sharpened.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a diamond in the rough

Every so often, you come across a glass slab that is a real gem – it delights and restores your faith that some companies are trying to make a difference. I would be happy to own one as a daily drive. At $899, it offers everything you need, punching well above its weight.

Competition is almost non-existent in this price bracket. Go to $999, and you have

  • Samsung S21 FE 128GB – Advantage IP67
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB – Advantage IP67
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro 128GB Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1
  • OPPO Reno8 256GB (review soon)

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

BrandMotorola
ModelMoto Edge 30 Fusion
Model NumberXT2243-1
Price Base8/128
   Price base$899
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierUpper-mid-range budget flagship
Websitehttps://www.motorola.com.au/smartphone-edge-30-fusion/p
FromJB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, and Lenovo.com from 27 September 2022 
Country of ManufactureChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date2-25/09/22
Ambient temp15-20°
ReleaseSeptember 2022
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Different ram/storage/colour variants

Screen

 
 
Size6.55
TypepOLED
Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3DCurved – endless edge
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI402
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %91.89%
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz/ adaptive144Hz (48/60/90/120/144)
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical/ test500 (515)
Nits max/ test1100 (950)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100+%
DCI-P3Yes
Rec.2020 or otherYes
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.4
HDR LevelHDR10+
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue light controlYes
PWM if knownYes 350Hz
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo, but Edge Lights replace the notification LED.
AccessibilityAll Android 12 features
DRML1 HD HDR playback
GamingUp to 360Hz touch
 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including
 Variable Rate Shading for faster graphics performance
 Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases display responsiveness.
 Updatable drivers deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements in real time.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentExcellent 10-bit/ 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/ +. Adaptive stepping usually sits at 60/120Hz.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ ModelQualcomm SD 888+ 5G
https://www.qualcomm.com/products/application/smartphones/snapdragon-8-series-mobile-platforms/snapdragon-888-plus-5g-mobile-platform
nm5
Cores1 x 2.99GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz
ModemX60
AI TOPS32
Geekbench 5 Single-core1178
Geekbench 5 multi-core3617
LikeSimilar to SD8 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 660
GPU Test
Open CL4826
LikeExynos 990
Vulcan5391
RAM/ type8GB LPDDR5
Storage/ free/ type128GB UFS 3.1 Free 95GB
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1300
CPDT internal seq. write MBps501
CPDT microSD read/ write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsSamsung T7 Shield 2TB
759/240 mountable
CommentFast internal storage plus mountable external SSD – what’s not to love?
Throttle test
Max GIPS (power/battery)217,926
Average GIPS190,031
Minimum GIPS176,520
% Throttle19%
CPU Temp50°
CommentIt throttled after 6 minutes and stabilised. It is reasonable for the SoC’s speed and power needs.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ modelQCS6490 Wi-Fi 6E but not yet enabled in firmware
Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps-28/2401
Test 5m-43/1729
Test 10m-51/1729 (15m -63/1729)
BT Type5.2
GPS single/ dualDual
USB typeUSB-C 3.1
ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready ForYes
NFCYes
Ultra-wide-bandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes combo
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
CommentExcellent USB-C 3,1 full implementation. Wi-Fi 6E is not enabled yet. Ready For enabled.

LTE and 5G

SIM2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 5G
   ActiveBoth 5G capable/ both active except when one is in use
Ring tone single/ dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra
   UL/ DL/ ms27/27/31
   Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW79/5-16pW – excellent
   Tower 2-84/3-6pW
   Tower 3-83/1-3pW
   Tower 4N/A
CommentGood strong reception and found three of four towers – suitable for city/ suburbs/ regional and rural use. Dual ring tones are a bonus.

Battery

mAh4400 – claim up to 30 hours
Charger/ type/ supplied68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W and 11/6.2A/68.2W with 5W cable.
 PD/ QC levelPD 3.0/QC 5.0
Qi/ wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%Typically charged at 9V/5A/45W but would go to 60W.
37 minutes
   Charge Qi/ WN/A
   Charge 5V/ 2AApprox 6 hours
   Video loop 50%/ aeroplane17 hours
Accubattery 17 hours 38 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery (typical use)12 hours 6 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex373.2 mins (6.05 hours) 6315 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 36 minutes
   Watt full load1250-1300mA
   Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshProbably about 20% less battery at 144Hz
   Estimate typical useHeavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days.
CommentThe SoC and AMOLED screen are efficient; if we had selected 60Hz instead of Auto, we might have seen a few more hours.

Sound

SpeakersTop forward/ up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
Tuning
AMPWSA8835, Qualcomm Aqstic
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ aptX (HD/ Adaptive/ TWS/ LDAC/ LDHC (V1/ 2/ 3)
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
EQNo – just DA pre-sets
Mics2 top/bottom with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)76
   Ring82
   Alarm80
   Notifications78
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeDual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzBuilding from 70Hz to 100Hz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 400Hz.
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 8kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlat to 15kHz
Sound Signature typeBright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh. In saying so, a hint of bass makes music more listenable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
   SoundstageOnly as wide as the phone, and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. There is a distinct bottom speaker bias.
CommentThe sound signature is average, helped with a little mid/ high-bass.

Build

Size (H X W x D)158.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm
Weight grams175
Front Glass3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-fingerprint coating
Rear material3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5; velvet AG glass
FrameMetal
IP rating52
ColoursCosmic Grey
Solar Gold
Pen/ Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger68W
   USB cableYes
   BudsYes – USB-C
   Bumper coverYes
CommentHas Charger and buds inbox. Very well made and so thin.

OS

Android12 – almost pure Android
Security patch date1-Aug-22
UIPersonalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display, Edge lights
Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot,
Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls.
Play: Gametime
OS upgrade policyThree upgrades, including 12
Security patch policyRegular security patches for at least three years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
Other
CommentMy UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android, and Moto’s new policy of three OS and three years of updates is excellent.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location/ typeUnder Glass optical
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherThinkShield for mobile
Comment

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorOmniVision OV50a
   FocusPDAF Omni-directional
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated/ actual)73.4-86°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8x digital
Rear 2Ultra Wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI336
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/ actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Depth
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated/ actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max8K@30fps
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRYes
FeaturesShooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
AR Stickers
Live Photo Filters
Live Video Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Scan
Spot Colour
Cutout
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Google LensTM integration (not available in PRC)
Smart Composition
Shot Optimisation
Auto Night Vision
Other features:
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveler
RAW photo output
Barcode scanner
HDR
Active photos
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI and very effective

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Front camera

FrontSelfie
  MP32MP bins to 8.1MP
   SensorSamsung SK5GD2
   Focus
   f-stop2.4
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated/ actual)71.6-84.1°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Dual Capture
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Spot Colour
Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Face Beauty
Video Snapshot

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Camera summary

Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent details, although there is quite a lot of noise.
• Night mode: Amazing – saturates the colour and removes much noise but over-sharpens the image.
• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8l1MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation), 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
o Selfie: 4K@30fps no OIS or EIS. Best at 1080p@30fps.

Ratings explanation – Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Features8.5
It has everything you need (bar Qi wireless charge) plus Ready For with full USB-C 3.1 implementation.
Value9.5
Excellent price, especially as it is class-leading
Performance9
Good gaming SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength. Mountable SSD as live storage.
Ease of Use9
New three OS upgrades, three years of security patches and a 24-month warranty make this hard to beat.
Design9
It may be a glass slab, but it’s a sexy, svelte one with an interesting edge light.
Rating out of 109
Final commentI like it. It is perfect in hand, has every feature you could want, a great camera, and a warranty/OS upgrade — unreserved buy recommendation.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

$899
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
7.3

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 9.5/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Ease of use

 9.0/10

Design

 0.7/10

Pros

  • Great FHD+ 1.07b 144Hz AMOLED screen
  • Thin/ light and premium finish
  • Phone signal strength is excellent.
  • Excellent battery life and charging speeds (68W charger inbox)
  • Excellent camera, but video is best at 1080p.

Cons

  • IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
  • Missing optical zoom
  • No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)


