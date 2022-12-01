Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship-class cameraphone with a massive 200MP+50+12MP rear camera and a huge 60MP selfie. Add Qualcomm’s latest SD8+ Gen 1 processor, X65 4/5G modem, 12/256GB, rapid 125W and Qi charging, and it is hard to beat.

It characteristically offers Motorola’s supreme value proposition. At $1,399 (less on sale), it is well under the cost of lesser-equipped competitors. How and why?

How? OK, the one elephant in the room – it has IP52 weather resistance when other flagships offer IP68 or more. IP52 means the ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, and it must not interfere with the safe operation of the equipment. The ‘2’means vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure is tilted at an angle of 15° from its normal position. So, it is sweat and light-rain-resistant.

Why? Motorola is determined to rise to the top of the Android heap and is pulling out all stops to get there. Its ascent is based not only on price (Lenovo has deep pockets) but also on strong product features, low return rates and high user satisfaction. As we like to say, Moto has its mojo back.

That is it – no more compromises.

Australian review: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Model XT2241-2, 12/256GB, Retapac firmware

 WebsiteProduct Page
Price:$1,399 for 12/256GB (shop around but buy the Australian version)
ColoursSatin Black
From*JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online
Warranty24-months ACL
Country of Manufacture:China
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – svelte and slim – Pass+

First, an observation. A glass slab is the most cost-effective way to deliver superior performance, better thermal management, a larger battery, and more features than a flip or fold. While the Motorola Razr uses the same processor, this has far more usable power and can handle an uber-fast 125W fast charge.

It is a 6.67” Gorilla Glass 5 slab with rounded edges (a fingerprint magnet), a thin metal frame and a nice fingerprint-resistant velvet AG glass back. Branding is an embossed Batwing logo and Motorola.

The camera hump has a seriously large 200MP sensor on top, two smaller sensors under and dual LED flash. It is quite nice in hand and looks like it belongs in the flagship class.

Screen – 6.67” 10-bit, very bright, 144Hz pOLED – Exceed

This is a glorious screen – 1.07 billion colours, 100% sRGB and full DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 144Hz refresh/360Hz touch in game mode.

This is a bright screen, 500nits typical, and up to 1250 peak (for HDR10+); it is great in direct sunlight.

And it is a billion times more colourful, where many flagships only have 8-bit, 16 million colours.

Processor – Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 – Exceed

It is the fastest 2022 Android processor, perfect for games and heavy use. It is also one of the hotter ones when pushed.

Moto has kept throttling down to <30%, and the CPU temperature under 50°. Basically, it drops after two minutes to around 80% and is relatively stable from there. Even with throttling, the available power is still more than any other processor.

It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB fast UFS 3.1 storage, achieving 1250/644MBps seq. Read/Write – perfect for vloggers and videographers. It can use mountable external SSD storage and the USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface delivery 890/183MBps seq. Read/Write – perfect for 4K or even 8K recordings. Oh, and it supports external TBs/monitors too.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C 3.1 Exceed

Wi-Fi 6E is strong, holding full-duplex speeds of 2400Mbps  out to nearly 10 metres with a Wi-Fi 6E router – read Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (network review). If you only have Wi-Fi 6 or 5, it will get 2400Mbps full-duplex and 1200Mbps half-duplex, respectively.

Special mention needs to be made of the full audio/video/data/charge USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port. That means alt DP 1.4 for USB-C to HDMI cable for a TV, full Ready For Moto/Android Desktop and screen mirroring. As a power user, I want this! Most smartphones have USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ports.

LTE and 5G – Good for city/suburbs, regional cities, and rural use – Pass+

It has excellent signal strength and finds the four nearest Telco towers – it should be great anywhere there is a 4G/5G signal.

Most importantly, it has dual SIMs and ringtones, which many flagships do not.

Battery – 4610W and 125W 31-minute charge – Exceed

The battery will last two days of typical use, and heavy users will get somewhere up to a day. But that is not an issue with a 125W charger filling from 0-100 in 31 minutes. The following is on Adaptive screen mode.

  • Video loop (1080, 50% volume/brightness) 22 hours and 33 minutes
  • PC Mark Battery test (typical use) 16 hours and 39 minutes
  • Accubattery 18 hours
  • GFX Bench T-Rex (games) 8.03 hours
  • Drain full load 4 hours and 15 minutes]
  • 125W charge 31 minutes
  • 15W Qi charge 4 hours and 33 minutes
  • 50W Qi charge (not tested as we don’t have the special charger)
  • 10W charge 4 hours

Unlike Samsung, Motorola includes the charger inbox.

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+

  • Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker
  • 80dB maximum volume (good)
  • BT 5.2 with Qualcomm aptX codecs and multi-point connection
  • Two mics for hands-free
  • Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with a little high-bass, but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Build – Solid as – Pass+

It is not a small phone at 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm x 198.5g, but it’s a good 20-30g lighter than most flagships. It has a solid alloy frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and velvet AG glass back.

Our only issue with the phone is IP52, when almost all flagship competitors have IP68. You need to decide if it is a deal breaker.

Add Motorola’s 2-year warranty, and it is ahead of Samsung with one year.

OS – Android 12 – Pass+

It will get Android 13, 14 and 15 and three years of Security patches.

It has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:

  • Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
  • Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
  • Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Having used Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera – 200MP bragging rights – Pass+

Let’s get one thing clear – it may have a 1/1.22″, 200MP. .64um Samsung S5KHP1 sensor, but for most shots, you will be binning at 4:1 (50.3MP, 1.28um, Quad-Bayer), 9:1 (22.22MP – Nonapixel) or 4:1 x 2×2 (12.6MP 2.56um) or 16:1 4×4. Confused? You should be and assume that all shots are 12.6MP.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Add the issue of cropping the image, which is why you get video limited to 7680×4320@30fps (8K or 33MP). It has OIS and EIS to 4K@30fps and 10X digital zoom. We could not get it to shoot in 200MP mode (called Smart High resolution), and we suspect it needs a tripod and very bright light.

Don’t get me wrong – it is an excellent sensor. The reality is that Samsung and Sony 50 and 100MP sensors bin to similar finished sizes, and you would be hard-pressed to see any image difference between the Samsung S22 Ultra, OPPO FindX5 Pro, and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The second rear sensor is a 50MP, .64um Samsung S5KJN1 that bins to 12.5MP 1.28um, used as an Ultra-wide and macro lens. It is the primary sensor in over 150 mid-range phones. This has Autofocus – far more useful than most fixed-focus ultra-wide cameras.

The third sensor is a 12MP, 1.22um, used for Portrait and 2x optical zoom Telephoto. It has a very bright f/1.6 aperture for low light.

The front selfie camera is an Omnivision OV60A, 60MP, .61um that bins to 15MP and 1.22um. It will take videos up to 4K@60fps, HDR with EIS (electronic image stabilisation). You can select binning – 8MP Quad Pixel, 15MP Quad Pixel or 60MP (not binned).

So the rear camera is really 12.6+12.5+12MP, and the selfie is 15MP.

Camera Overview

Before we get to the results, we must be clear that we only test ‘point-and-shoot’ – what Joe and Jane Average do. Our mark of a good shot is good dynamic range (brightness and contrast), accurate colours (is what you see what you get?), decent detail in the highlights and shadows (HDR), low noise (visual static) and that feeling – ‘What a great shot’.

It is more than an acceptable point-and-shoot camera. What is a little disappointing to a photophile is that the images are not as good as Samsung S22 Ultra or OPPO FindX5 Pro.

Let’s put that in perspective. If you listen to Spotify (et al.), as most do, you get low-res, compressed, lossy music, but it sounds good to you. If you are an audiophile, you will commit hari-kari before you listen to that.

All I want to say is that Motorola needs to do more work on its photography prowess before the 200MP bragging rights mean more than that. I wanted to say it took the best photos – they are good but not great.

Camera Results

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are good but not quite right. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
  • 16X – not bad, but at the limit of the sensor’s capability
  • Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours, good details but a slightly out-of-focus background
  • Bokeh Depth: Slightly muted colour, good detail and bokeh background. But it is software-driven – no depth sensor in sight.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
  • Night mode: Saturates the colour, adds missing detail and removes much noise
  • Selfie: The 60MP (bins to 8MP or 15MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

  • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and HDR, and the day/office light results are very good.
  • Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
  • Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
!X and a good shot – detail for a 200MP sensor is not as good as expected.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Ultra-wide – different colours to the main sensor and again lacking in finer details.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
4X and a good shot.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
10X and a good shot but note the darkness in the background.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
16X and an impressive shot with excellent detail.
Macro uses the 50MP sensor and its very good
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Office Light – dog is a little blurred and more grey than black.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Bokeh is good but see the difference in exposure.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
<40 standard shot and overall its pretty good but missing the finer details and colours
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Night mode brings up the detail but colours could use some work.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tries hard and succeeds in most, but not all, ways

Initially, I put the camera foibles down to early firmware. But we retested with the 29 November firmware and the 1 November security patch (three after the launch – excellent), which made little difference. There was a slight improvement in camera quality.

To be blunt, it has a way to go to better the Samsung S22 Ultra and OPPO FindX5 Pro cameras. Consider that a challenge Motorola.

Would I buy it?

For the price, it is very good. If I had typical needs, then yes. But I need Qi charge (OPPO and Samsung), the best camera (OPPO FindX5 Pro), and the S-Pen is useful to me for work (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra). I can live without IP68 water resistance, but I never have a toilet-dunked phone.

On the pro side

  • Full implementation of UBS-C 3.1 Gen1 (OPPO and SAMSUNG)
  • 10-bit 1.08 billion colour screen (OPPO but not Samsung)
  • 200+50+12MP camera setup will be awesome when it gets it right (OPPO MariSilicon and Samsung get more from smaller sensors)
  • 125W charging inbox (OPPO 80W SuperVOOC is about the same charge time, and Samsung does not provide a charger, let alone a fast one)

On the negative side

  • Qi charge (OPPO and Samsung)
  • IP52 is no match for IP68 (OPPO and Samsung)

As long as we have done our job in letting you know, we see it as a terrific value device from which you will get many years of use.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12/256GB, Dual SIM

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Edge 30 Ultra
Model NumberXT-2241-2
Price Base12/256
   Price base$1,399
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TheirFlagship
WebsiteProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo online,
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Test date20-25/11/2022
Ambient temp16-24°
Release1/09/2022
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Different ram/storage/colour variants

Screen

Size6.67″
TypepOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DRounded
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI395
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %92.12%
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz fixed
144Hz fixed game mode
Auto 48, 60, 90, 120, and 144 stepped adaptive.
Response 120HzMax touch rate 360Hz
Nit typical test500 (501 tested)
Nits max, test1100 (1040 tested)
1250 peak (not tested)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural – 100% (Tested 97%)
DCI-P3Saturated – 70% of 1.07 billion colours
Rec.2020 or otherNatural and saturated plus temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)3
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if known250Hz
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo, but it has Edge Lighting for notifications.
AccessibilityAll Android 12 features
DRML1 for FHD HDR playback
GamingUp to 360Hz touch
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8+ Gen 1
nm4
CoresOcta-core (1×3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz
ModemX65
AI TOPS27
Geekbench 5 Single-core1320
Geekbench 5 multi-core4381
LikeFastest 2022 processor
GPUAdreno 730
GPU Test
Open CL6411
LikeCloser to Exynos 2100
Vulcan6717
RAM, type12GB LPDDR5
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1250
CPDT internal seq. write MBps644
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps890/183 Mountable – excellent and reflects USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface
CommentFast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this.
Throttle test
Max GIPS337,098
Average GIPS270,352
Minimum GIPS235,294
% Throttle27% drops at 9 minutes
CPU Temp50°
CommentMost SD8+ Gen 1 run hot, and the glass slab is best suited to keeping it cooler. The drop is acceptable to gamers and power users, but we recommend not using a case with heavy loads.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E QCA6490 HE160
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps6GHz -29/2401
Test 5m-42/2401
Test 10m-54/2161 (15M -69/166)
BT Type5.2
GPS single, dualDual <3m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4
ALT DP, DeX, Ready For, Screen mirrorYes by USB-C/HDMI and Wi-Fi
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentExcellent Wi-Fi 6E speeds

LTE and 5G

SIMDual Sim
   ActiveBoth are 5G capable, and both are active except when one is in use
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms22.9/32.6/38
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-86/2.5-6pW
   Tower 2-88/1.6pW
   Tower 3-90/1.3pW
   Tower 4-99/190fW
CommentIt has seven antennae and gives excellent signal strength seeing four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.

Battery

mAh4610
Charger, type, supplied125W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/6.25A/125W
 PD, QC levelCare you must use the 5W cable supplied, or it will only charge at a maximum of 60W
Qi, wattage50W (needs Motorola 50W Wireless charger)
Reverse Qi or cable10W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive mode screen
   Charge % 30minsFull
   Charge 0-100%31 minutes – 125W
   Charge Qi, W4 hours and 33 minutes
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane22 hours 33 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 39 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex482 minutes (8.03 hours) 6589 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 15 minutes
   mA full load2000-2500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshProbably about 20% less battery
   Estimate typical useHeavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days.
CommentThis is a power user’s phone with a 31-minute recharge (with the 125W adapter) and Qi charge.

Sound

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm Aqusitic sound
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX and variants and LDAC
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQNo
MicsDual with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80 (good)
   Media (music)75
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications70
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeDecent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlowly building to 400Hz.
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 400Hz.
Mid 4000-1000HzDip at 500Hz but flat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlatish
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlatish
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlatish
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeIt is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
   SoundstageSlight bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate.
CommentThe sound signature is average, helped with a little high-bass.

Build

Size (H X W x D)161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm
Weight grams198.5
Front glassGG5
Rear materialAlloy
FrameGG5
IP rating52 – light rain and possibly the only significant compromise for this otherwise excellent device.
ColoursStarlight White
Interstellar Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger125W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 5W capable cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentIt has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.

OS

Android12 – almost pure Android
Security patch dateNovember 2022
UIMy UX 3.0
Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
OS upgrade policyThree upgrades
Security patch policyRegular security patches for at least three years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherPlay: Gametime Audio
CommentMy UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder Glass optical
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide – Primary
  MP200MP bins to 15MP
   SensorSamsung S5KHP1
   FocusPDAF Omni Directional
   f-stop1.9
   um.64 bins to 2.56
  FOV° (stated, actual)74.8-87.5°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP50 bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)114
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo (Video 1080p@60fps)
Rear 3Portrait and Telephoto
   MP12MP
   SensorSony IMX663
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.6
   um1.22
  FOV (stated, actual)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom2X Optical (Video 1080p@60fps)
Special
   Video max8K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
AR Stickers
Live Filter
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Scan
Spot Colour
Other features:
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Selfie animation
Face Beauty
RAW photo output
HDR
Active photos
Quick Capture (twist-twist)
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra front camera

FrontSelfie
  MP60MP bins to 15
   SensorOmniVision OV60a
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um.6 bins to 1.2
  FOV (stated, actual)76.1-88°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomFixed
   Video max4K@60fps
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
Live Filter
Dual Capture
Auto Night Vision
Portrait (w/ HDR)
Spot Colour
Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Shot Optimization

Camera Results

Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are good but not quite right. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• 16X – not bad, but at the limit of the sensor’s capability
• Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours, good details but a slightly out-of-focus background
• Bokeh Depth: Slightly muted colour, good detail and bokeh background. But it is software-driven – no depth sensor in sight.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
• Night mode: Saturates the colour, adds missing detail and removes much noise
• Selfie: The 60MP (bins to 8MP or 15MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.

Rating Explanation – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Features8.5
It adds USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for mountable storage and connection to a TV. The 20:9, 10-bit screen and 125W charger are formidable features.
Value9.5
Excellent price has better specs than the Samsung S22 and S22+, but there are some compromises that pro users would understand.
Performance9
It is the most powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6E and more. Needs more work on the camera software.
Ease of Use8.5
Good upgrade policy, and My UX adds some value to stock Android.
Design8
It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features and lacks IP68.
Rating out of 108.7
Pro
1Bright, 10-bit colour display
2125W 31-minute charge and Qi charge
3Decent camera performance that is not quite there yet
4Very well made
5Moto OS and Update policy
Con
1IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
2
3No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)
4Mismatched speakers
5Throttling is controlled but could be better
Final commentOverall, it presents as the best-value SD8+ Gen 1 smartphone available. It has few compromises, better specs, and performance than more expensive competitors.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

$1399
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
8.7

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 9.5/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Bright, 10-bit colour display
  • 125W 31-minute charge and Qi charge
  • Decent camera performance that is not quite there yet
  • Very well made
  • Good Moto OS and Update policy

Cons

  • IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
  • No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)
  • Mismatched speakers (firmware fixable)
  • Throttling is controlled but could be better


Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *