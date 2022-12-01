Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone (smartphone review)

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship-class cameraphone with a massive 200MP+50+12MP rear camera and a huge 60MP selfie. Add Qualcomm’s latest SD8+ Gen 1 processor, X65 4/5G modem, 12/256GB, rapid 125W and Qi charging, and it is hard to beat.

It characteristically offers Motorola’s supreme value proposition. At $1,399 (less on sale), it is well under the cost of lesser-equipped competitors. How and why?

How? OK, the one elephant in the room – it has IP52 weather resistance when other flagships offer IP68 or more. IP52 means the ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, and it must not interfere with the safe operation of the equipment. The ‘2’means vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure is tilted at an angle of 15° from its normal position. So, it is sweat and light-rain-resistant.

Why? Motorola is determined to rise to the top of the Android heap and is pulling out all stops to get there. Its ascent is based not only on price (Lenovo has deep pockets) but also on strong product features, low return rates and high user satisfaction. As we like to say, Moto has its mojo back.

That is it – no more compromises.

Australian review: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Model XT2241-2, 12/256GB, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $1,399 for 12/256GB (shop around but buy the Australian version) Colours Satin Black From* JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online Warranty 24-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – svelte and slim – Pass+

First, an observation. A glass slab is the most cost-effective way to deliver superior performance, better thermal management, a larger battery, and more features than a flip or fold. While the Motorola Razr uses the same processor, this has far more usable power and can handle an uber-fast 125W fast charge.

It is a 6.67” Gorilla Glass 5 slab with rounded edges (a fingerprint magnet), a thin metal frame and a nice fingerprint-resistant velvet AG glass back. Branding is an embossed Batwing logo and Motorola.

The camera hump has a seriously large 200MP sensor on top, two smaller sensors under and dual LED flash. It is quite nice in hand and looks like it belongs in the flagship class.

Screen – 6.67” 10-bit, very bright, 144Hz pOLED – Exceed

This is a glorious screen – 1.07 billion colours, 100% sRGB and full DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 144Hz refresh/360Hz touch in game mode.

This is a bright screen, 500nits typical, and up to 1250 peak (for HDR10+); it is great in direct sunlight.

And it is a billion times more colourful, where many flagships only have 8-bit, 16 million colours.

Processor – Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 – Exceed

It is the fastest 2022 Android processor, perfect for games and heavy use. It is also one of the hotter ones when pushed.

Moto has kept throttling down to <30%, and the CPU temperature under 50°. Basically, it drops after two minutes to around 80% and is relatively stable from there. Even with throttling, the available power is still more than any other processor.

It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB fast UFS 3.1 storage, achieving 1250/644MBps seq. Read/Write – perfect for vloggers and videographers. It can use mountable external SSD storage and the USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface delivery 890/183MBps seq. Read/Write – perfect for 4K or even 8K recordings. Oh, and it supports external TBs/monitors too.

Comms – Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C 3.1 Exceed

Wi-Fi 6E is strong, holding full-duplex speeds of 2400Mbps out to nearly 10 metres with a Wi-Fi 6E router – read Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (network review). If you only have Wi-Fi 6 or 5, it will get 2400Mbps full-duplex and 1200Mbps half-duplex, respectively.

Special mention needs to be made of the full audio/video/data/charge USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port. That means alt DP 1.4 for USB-C to HDMI cable for a TV, full Ready For Moto/Android Desktop and screen mirroring. As a power user, I want this! Most smartphones have USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ports.

LTE and 5G – Good for city/suburbs, regional cities, and rural use – Pass+

It has excellent signal strength and finds the four nearest Telco towers – it should be great anywhere there is a 4G/5G signal.

Most importantly, it has dual SIMs and ringtones, which many flagships do not.

Battery – 4610W and 125W 31-minute charge – Exceed

The battery will last two days of typical use, and heavy users will get somewhere up to a day. But that is not an issue with a 125W charger filling from 0-100 in 31 minutes. The following is on Adaptive screen mode.

Video loop (1080, 50% volume/brightness) 22 hours and 33 minutes

PC Mark Battery test (typical use) 16 hours and 39 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours

GFX Bench T-Rex (games) 8.03 hours

Drain full load 4 hours and 15 minutes]

125W charge 31 minutes

15W Qi charge 4 hours and 33 minutes

50W Qi charge (not tested as we don’t have the special charger)

10W charge 4 hours

Unlike Samsung, Motorola includes the charger inbox.

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+

Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker

80dB maximum volume (good)

BT 5.2 with Qualcomm aptX codecs and multi-point connection

Two mics for hands-free

Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) with a little high-bass, but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable.

Build – Solid as – Pass+

It is not a small phone at 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm x 198.5g, but it’s a good 20-30g lighter than most flagships. It has a solid alloy frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and velvet AG glass back.

Our only issue with the phone is IP52, when almost all flagship competitors have IP68. You need to decide if it is a deal breaker.

Add Motorola’s 2-year warranty, and it is ahead of Samsung with one year.

OS – Android 12 – Pass+

It will get Android 13, 14 and 15 and three years of Security patches.

It has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Having used Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera – 200MP bragging rights – Pass+

Let’s get one thing clear – it may have a 1/1.22″, 200MP. .64um Samsung S5KHP1 sensor, but for most shots, you will be binning at 4:1 (50.3MP, 1.28um, Quad-Bayer), 9:1 (22.22MP – Nonapixel) or 4:1 x 2×2 (12.6MP 2.56um) or 16:1 4×4. Confused? You should be and assume that all shots are 12.6MP.

Add the issue of cropping the image, which is why you get video limited to 7680×4320@30fps (8K or 33MP). It has OIS and EIS to 4K@30fps and 10X digital zoom. We could not get it to shoot in 200MP mode (called Smart High resolution), and we suspect it needs a tripod and very bright light.

Don’t get me wrong – it is an excellent sensor. The reality is that Samsung and Sony 50 and 100MP sensors bin to similar finished sizes, and you would be hard-pressed to see any image difference between the Samsung S22 Ultra, OPPO FindX5 Pro, and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The second rear sensor is a 50MP, .64um Samsung S5KJN1 that bins to 12.5MP 1.28um, used as an Ultra-wide and macro lens. It is the primary sensor in over 150 mid-range phones. This has Autofocus – far more useful than most fixed-focus ultra-wide cameras.

The third sensor is a 12MP, 1.22um, used for Portrait and 2x optical zoom Telephoto. It has a very bright f/1.6 aperture for low light.

The front selfie camera is an Omnivision OV60A, 60MP, .61um that bins to 15MP and 1.22um. It will take videos up to 4K@60fps, HDR with EIS (electronic image stabilisation). You can select binning – 8MP Quad Pixel, 15MP Quad Pixel or 60MP (not binned).

So the rear camera is really 12.6+12.5+12MP, and the selfie is 15MP.

Camera Overview

Before we get to the results, we must be clear that we only test ‘point-and-shoot’ – what Joe and Jane Average do. Our mark of a good shot is good dynamic range (brightness and contrast), accurate colours (is what you see what you get?), decent detail in the highlights and shadows (HDR), low noise (visual static) and that feeling – ‘What a great shot’.

It is more than an acceptable point-and-shoot camera. What is a little disappointing to a photophile is that the images are not as good as Samsung S22 Ultra or OPPO FindX5 Pro.

Let’s put that in perspective. If you listen to Spotify (et al.), as most do, you get low-res, compressed, lossy music, but it sounds good to you. If you are an audiophile, you will commit hari-kari before you listen to that.

All I want to say is that Motorola needs to do more work on its photography prowess before the 200MP bragging rights mean more than that. I wanted to say it took the best photos – they are good but not great.

Camera Results

1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are good but not quite right. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

16X – not bad, but at the limit of the sensor’s capability

Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours, good details but a slightly out-of-focus background

Bokeh Depth: Slightly muted colour, good detail and bokeh background. But it is software-driven – no depth sensor in sight.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.

Night mode: Saturates the colour, adds missing detail and removes much noise

Selfie: The 60MP (bins to 8MP or 15MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and HDR, and the day/office light results are very good.

Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.

Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.

!X and a good shot – detail for a 200MP sensor is not as good as expected.

Ultra-wide – different colours to the main sensor and again lacking in finer details.

4X and a good shot.

10X and a good shot but note the darkness in the background.

16X and an impressive shot with excellent detail.

Macro uses the 50MP sensor and its very good

Office Light – dog is a little blurred and more grey than black. Bokeh is good but see the difference in exposure.

<40 standard shot and overall its pretty good but missing the finer details and colours

Night mode brings up the detail but colours could use some work.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tries hard and succeeds in most, but not all, ways

Initially, I put the camera foibles down to early firmware. But we retested with the 29 November firmware and the 1 November security patch (three after the launch – excellent), which made little difference. There was a slight improvement in camera quality.

To be blunt, it has a way to go to better the Samsung S22 Ultra and OPPO FindX5 Pro cameras. Consider that a challenge Motorola.

Would I buy it?

For the price, it is very good. If I had typical needs, then yes. But I need Qi charge (OPPO and Samsung), the best camera (OPPO FindX5 Pro), and the S-Pen is useful to me for work (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra). I can live without IP68 water resistance, but I never have a toilet-dunked phone.

On the pro side

Full implementation of UBS-C 3.1 Gen1 (OPPO and SAMSUNG)

10-bit 1.08 billion colour screen (OPPO but not Samsung)

200+50+12MP camera setup will be awesome when it gets it right (OPPO MariSilicon and Samsung get more from smaller sensors)

125W charging inbox (OPPO 80W SuperVOOC is about the same charge time, and Samsung does not provide a charger, let alone a fast one)

On the negative side

Qi charge (OPPO and Samsung)

IP52 is no match for IP68 (OPPO and Samsung)

As long as we have done our job in letting you know, we see it as a terrific value device from which you will get many years of use.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12/256GB, Dual SIM

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Model Number XT-2241-2 Price Base 12/256 Price base $1,399 Warranty months 24-months ACL Their Flagship Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo online, Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 20-25/11/2022 Ambient temp 16-24° Release 1/09/2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Different ram/storage/colour variants

Screen

Size 6.67″ Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Rounded Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 395 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 92.12% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz fixed

144Hz fixed game mode

Auto 48, 60, 90, 120, and 144 stepped adaptive. Response 120Hz Max touch rate 360Hz Nit typical test 500 (501 tested) Nits max, test 1100 (1040 tested)

1250 peak (not tested) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural – 100% (Tested 97%) DCI-P3 Saturated – 70% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3 HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No, but it has Edge Lighting for notifications. Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 for FHD HDR playback Gaming Up to 360Hz touch Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung S22/+.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1

nm 4 Cores Octa-core (1×3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz Modem X65 AI TOPS 27 Geekbench 5 Single-core 1320 Geekbench 5 multi-core 4381 Like Fastest 2022 processor GPU Adreno 730 GPU Test Open CL 6411 Like Closer to Exynos 2100 Vulcan 6717 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5 Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1250 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 644 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 890/183 Mountable – excellent and reflects USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface Comment Fast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this. Throttle test Max GIPS 337,098 Average GIPS 270,352 Minimum GIPS 235,294 % Throttle 27% drops at 9 minutes CPU Temp 50° Comment Most SD8+ Gen 1 run hot, and the glass slab is best suited to keeping it cooler. The drop is acceptable to gamers and power users, but we recommend not using a case with heavy loads.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E QCA6490 HE160 Test 2m -dBm, Mbps 6GHz -29/2401 Test 5m -42/2401 Test 10m -54/2161 (15M -69/166) BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual <3m accuracy USB type USB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4 ALT DP, DeX, Ready For, Screen mirror Yes by USB-C/HDMI and Wi-Fi NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Excellent Wi-Fi 6E speeds

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Sim Active Both are 5G capable, and both are active except when one is in use Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 22.9/32.6/38 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -86/2.5-6pW Tower 2 -88/1.6pW Tower 3 -90/1.3pW Tower 4 -99/190fW Comment It has seven antennae and gives excellent signal strength seeing four towers. Overall it should be a good city, suburbs and regional use phone.

Battery

mAh 4610 Charger, type, supplied 125W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/6.25A/125W PD, QC level Care you must use the 5W cable supplied, or it will only charge at a maximum of 60W Qi, wattage 50W (needs Motorola 50W Wireless charger) Reverse Qi or cable 10W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive mode screen Charge % 30mins Full Charge 0-100% 31 minutes – 125W Charge Qi, W 4 hours and 33 minutes Charge 5V, 2A Approx 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 22 hours 33 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 39 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 482 minutes (8.03 hours) 6589 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 15 minutes mA full load 2000-2500mA mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Probably about 20% less battery Estimate typical use Heavy users will need a daily top-up. Typical users may get two days. Comment This is a power user’s phone with a 31-minute recharge (with the 125W adapter) and Qi charge.

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX and variants and LDAC Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ No Mics Dual with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 (good) Media (music) 75 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 70 Earpiece 60 Hands-free Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building to 400Hz. Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 400Hz. Mid 4000-1000Hz Dip at 500Hz but flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flatish Low Treble 2-4kHz Flatish Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flatish High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off. Soundstage Slight bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate. Comment The sound signature is average, helped with a little high-bass.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39 mm Weight grams 198.5 Front glass GG5 Rear material Alloy Frame GG5 IP rating 52 – light rain and possibly the only significant compromise for this otherwise excellent device. Colours Starlight White

Interstellar Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 125W USB cable USB-C to USB-C 5W capable cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment It has a charger in the box (Samsung does not), buds and a bumper cover. Well made.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date November 2022 UI My UX 3.0

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls OS upgrade policy Three upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least three years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Play: Gametime Audio Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass optical Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra rear camera

Rear Primary Wide – Primary MP 200MP bins to 15MP Sensor Samsung S5KHP1 Focus PDAF Omni Directional f-stop 1.9 um .64 bins to 2.56 FOV° (stated, actual) 74.8-87.5° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 114 Stabilisation No Zoom No (Video 1080p@60fps) Rear 3 Portrait and Telephoto MP 12MP Sensor Sony IMX663 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.6 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) Stabilisation No Zoom 2X Optical (Video 1080p@60fps) Special Video max 8K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Shooting modes:

Ultra-Res

Pro (w/ Long Exposure)

360° Panorama

AR Stickers

Live Filter

Dual Capture

Night Vision

Portrait (w/ HDR)

Scan

Spot Colour

Other features:

Burst shot

Timer

Assistive Grid

Watermark

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Selfie animation

Face Beauty

RAW photo output

HDR

Active photos

Quick Capture (twist-twist) QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra front camera

Front Selfie MP 60MP bins to 15 Sensor OmniVision OV60a Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um .6 bins to 1.2 FOV (stated, actual) 76.1-88° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Fixed Video max 4K@60fps Features Shooting modes:

Pro (w/ Long Exposure)

Live Filter

Dual Capture

Auto Night Vision

Portrait (w/ HDR)

Spot Colour

Artificial intelligence:

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Capture

Shot Optimization

Camera Results

Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are good but not quite right. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

• 16X – not bad, but at the limit of the sensor’s capability

• Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

• Macro 50MP sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

• Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours, good details but a slightly out-of-focus background

• Bokeh Depth: Slightly muted colour, good detail and bokeh background. But it is software-driven – no depth sensor in sight.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.

• Night mode: Saturates the colour, adds missing detail and removes much noise

• Selfie: The 60MP (bins to 8MP or 15MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.

o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.

o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.

Rating Explanation – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Features 8.5 It adds USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for mountable storage and connection to a TV. The 20:9, 10-bit screen and 125W charger are formidable features. Value 9.5 Excellent price has better specs than the Samsung S22 and S22+, but there are some compromises that pro users would understand. Performance 9 It is the most powerful processor, Wi-Fi 6E and more. Needs more work on the camera software. Ease of Use 8.5 Good upgrade policy, and My UX adds some value to stock Android. Design 8 It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features and lacks IP68. Rating out of 10 8.7

Pro 1 Bright, 10-bit colour display 2 125W 31-minute charge and Qi charge 3 Decent camera performance that is not quite there yet 4 Very well made 5 Moto OS and Update policy Con 1 IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68 2 3 No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway) 4 Mismatched speakers 5 Throttling is controlled but could be better Final comment Overall, it presents as the best-value SD8+ Gen 1 smartphone available. It has few compromises, better specs, and performance than more expensive competitors.

Pros Bright, 10-bit colour display

125W 31-minute charge and Qi charge

Decent camera performance that is not quite there yet

Very well made

Good Moto OS and Update policy Cons IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68

No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway)

Mismatched speakers (firmware fixable)

Throttling is controlled but could be better