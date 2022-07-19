OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G – top of its class (review)
The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G revitalises this OPPO sub-brand that has not been updated since the Reno4 series. It is well-received by Australians that want more than OPPO’s A-series and less than the Find X-series.
The phone does most things right – AMOLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G (that is very similar in performance to the older flagship SD845), a ‘portrait camera’ (50+2+2 and Bokeh Flare) and a new gimmick- dual orbit lights (LED light rings around the primary and depth sensors).
Add to that OPPO build quality, Australia-wide service and a decent 2-year warranty, and it is a winner. But as you will see, the smartphone market is crowded and competitive with many choices.
OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G, 8/128GB, CPH2343, Dual hybrid sim with microSD
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.
First impression – Applesque – Pass+
At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.
The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2 and 3 and Pro.
The new things here are two orbit lights – LED ring lights around two rear camera sensors. Add to that an AMOLED screen, Qualcomm SD769 5G and OPPO camera smarts, and it is a pretty good package.
Market Position – mid-range with benefits
- AMOLED 2400x1080p screen
- Qualcomm SD695 5G
- 8/128GB and microSD to 1TB
- Dual Sim (hybrid shared slot)
- 3.5mm 3-pole jack
- Incredibly strong phone signal reception strength good for all areas
- Typical use Battery life of 20 hours plus – two days
- Decent 50+2+2MP rear and 16MP front camera
At $599, its nearest competitor is the $649 OPPO Find X5 Lite – uber-value (review) and $549 Samsung A53 5G – a decent 5G smartphone (review). Motorola has its Edge 30 at $699, but OPPO owns the <$600 price bracket.
Screen – 2400 x 1080, 60Hz, AMOLED – Pass+
It is a 6.43″ fixed 60Hz refresh with an upper left selfie hole. Colours are relatively accurate, and typical brightness is 430nits with maximum of 600. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite. It has L1 Widevine for Netflix et al., FHD SDR and will support HDR10 content.
Our only comment is that stepped 60/90Hz, or variable refresh is more common (not at this price), but as it does not focus on gamers, this is fine.
Processor – Qualcomm SD695 5G – Pass+
It is the latest and fastest 6-series and performs like a Flagship SD845 of a couple of years ago.
The RAM is 8GB (heaps), plus you can swap an extra virtual 5G ram from storage. The SSD is fast, and you can fit up to a 1TB microSD (shared with a hybrid dual sim).
As with all OPPOs, thermal management is excellent, and it barely throttled 5% over 15 minutes under 100% load.
Gamers should get 50-60fps on medium settings – more for casual gamers.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, and NFC – Pass+
It has a very strong antenna design giving it excellent Wi-Fi signal strength out to 19m+ on the 5Ghz band. BT 5.1 supports multipoint and up to 30m signal distance. NFC is expected at this price.
Phone – 4G and 5G – Incredibly strong – Exceed
It has a hybrid dual sim (one slot is microSD or sim). Not only does it find the four closest towers (few others do), the phone’s signal strength is incredible, reaching 20pW (picowatt). Even the fourth, furthest tower away records pW strength signals. It is for the city, suburbs, regional and rural use.
Battery – 20 hours typical use and nearly 29 hours video loop – Exceed
PC Mark 3.0 battery test gives an indication of general office use, and 20 hours is excellent. The video look is nearly 29 hours (50% brightness and sound). If you run it at 100% load, with the screen on, it is a creditable 5 hours.
But (and Samsung can learn from this) it comes with a 33W (5V/2A/10W and 5-11V/3A/33W PD charger for a full battery in one hour and four minutes!
Sound – mono – Pass
It has a mono earpiece for calls and a mono down-firing speaker for hands-free. The maximum volume is 84dB. It is not fair to compare mono devices to stereo as the focus must be on clear voice – not music.
But it has a 3.5mm 3-pole earphone/mic port and Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.1, which gives you SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ audio and LDAC. It is perfect for BT headphones, and the wide choice of codecs makes this aspect Exceed.
Hands-free is good with dual mics and some noise cancelling.
Build – Better than most – Exceed
Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.
The fingerprint reader is optical under glass – it works very well.
Android 11 and should get 12 – Pass
Reno gets three years of quarterly security updates. It is a little disappointing that it comes with Android 11.
Camera – One sensor/lens does most of the work – Pass+
The primary sensor/lens is 64MP, that bins to 16MP – the real post-processed result. This has a 2MP bokeh depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It is missing wide angle, ultrawide angle or telephoto. The front selfie is 16MP (no binning).
Interestingly this ‘platform’ is used in several OPPO (and other brands) models, and the motherboard supports 20 different camera sensors (a supply chain sign of the times). I think we got the best setup in the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G.
- 1X Day (well, a slightly overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are accurate, natural, and good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
- 5X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail for 5X digital zoom and the barest hint of background noise
- 6X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X
- Ultra-wide: N/A
- Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm. It is OK, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
- Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours
- Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, and the subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred. There is a Bokeh Flare setting that creatively blurs background lights
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and some detail. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding a lot of noise
- Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some Qualcomm EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.
Test shots
CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G owns the $599 space
For the price, it is an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon device, has a terrific camera, long battery life (and a 33W charger inbox), incredible phone reception and Applesque enough to make people think it is one. Buy the Rainbow Spectrum colour even if you use the clear bumper case provided.
Other reviews have mentioned the Samsung A53 and A73 as competitors. While both are excellent phones with AMOLED screens, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is $50 dearer than the A53 and offers more RAM and a QUALCOMM SD. It is closer to the A73 ($699), which has an SD778 5G SoC but 6GB RAM. Don’t forget the OPPO has a 33W charger, and Samsung is 25W capable but does not supply a charger.
OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G CPH2343
Screen
|Size
|6.43″
|Type
|AMOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400×1080
|PPI
|409
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|90.8
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz
|60Hz fixed
|Touch Response
|120Hz 5-finger, 180Hz 2 finger
|Nits typical (test)
|430 (tested 435)
|Nits max (test)
|600 HBM (tested 602)
|Contrast
|Infinite – OLED
|sRGB
|Gentle 100+%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 93% of the 16.7m colour gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|97% NTSC
|Delta E
(<4 is excellent)
|2
|HDR Level
|Claims HDR10 but downmixed to panels SDR capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue light control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|250Hz
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Always on Display
|Yes
|Edge display
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD SDR playback
|Gaming
|40fps at best
G-t-G 3ms
|Screen protection
|Comment
|Excellent bright, reasonably colour accurate screen. It is a shame it is not adaptive refresh, but it is not aimed at gamers.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD695
|nm
|6
|Cores
|2 x 2.21GHz and 6 x 1.8GHz
|Modem
|X51 5G
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 10 TOPS
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|688
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1997
|Like
|Similar to older flagship SD845
|GPU
|Adreno 619 840Mhz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1380
|Like
|Similar to SD845
|Vulcan
|1158
|RAM, type
|8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 2.2 (92GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|519
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|475
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|78/34 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|27/26 OTG
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose. Casual gamers only.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|190,726
|Average GIPS
|186,148
|Minimum GIPS
|176,230
|% Throttle
|5%
|CPU Temp
|52
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-20/433 – All very strong antenna signal strength
|Test 5m
|-36/433
|Test 10m
|-49/433
|BT Type
|5.1
|GPS single, dual
|Dual
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|No, Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Pedometer
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps signal well to 10m
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual sim (retail model) shared with microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 77, 78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|25/17/38ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-70/2.5 to 20pW
|Tower 2
|-88/1.6 to 3.2pW
|Tower 3
|-89/1.6 to 3.2pW
|Tower 4
|-84/2.4 to 4.2pW
|Comment
|This has exceptionally strong signal strength and would be great for city, suburbs, regional and rural use
Battery
|mAh
|4500mAh single battery
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W) – charges at 4.741A
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|52%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 4 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|4.5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|28 Hours 31 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|20 hours 37 minutes
Accubattery 19 hours mixed use
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|371.8 min (6.2 hours) 1881 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|518.1 min (8.64 hours) 3357 frames
| Drain 100-0%
full load screen on
|5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery)
|mA full load
|1050
|mA idle Screen on
|380-450
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A – Fixed refresh 60Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Two days at typical use
|Comment
|Excellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|TFA9879 NPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ audio and LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real original Sound EQ – smart, movie, game, music and useless for a mono device
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|84
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|83
|Alarm
|83
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction
|BT headphones
|Excellent separation and volume with Qualcomm codec set
|Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slowly building
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slowly building
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Steep decline
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality.
|Soundstage
|Mono
|Comment
|Good for voice but not for music
Build
|Size (H x W x D)
|159.85 x 73.17 x 7.5mm
|Weight grams
|173g
|Front glass
|Schott Xensation Up. Chemically strengthened lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) cover glass is similar to GG5 for scratch and drop resistance.
|Rear material
|PMMA
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IPX4
|Colours
|Rainbow Spectrum
Cosmic Black
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C SuperVooc m3A capable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.
OS
|Android
|11 and all Google Apps
|Security patch date
|1/06/2022
|UI
|ColorOS 1.2
|OS upgrade policy
|Should get Android 12
|Security patch policy
|Reno gets 3-years of quarterly updates
|Bloatware
|Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
|ColorOS is a light touch over Android, and this version is for Android 12
OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G Camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|64MP bins to 16MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV64B
|Focus
|AF Open loop motor
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|80.6 (69-81.3)
|Stabilisation
|Qualcomm 5.3x crop EIS only
|Zoom
|6X digital
|Rear 2
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02m
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02m
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@30fps and Qualcomm EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens
|Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Front
|MP
|16
|Sensor
|OV15A1/Sony IMX481/Sony IMX519
|Focus
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1
|FOV (stated, actual)
|79 (67.8-80.1)
|Stabilisation
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|6x digital
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker
|Camera comment
• 1X Day (well, a slightly overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are accurate, natural, and good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x
• 5X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail for 5X digital zoom and the barest hint of background noise
• 6X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X
• Ultra-wide: N/A
• Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm. It is OK, but it is critical to get the focal length correct
• Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shot, and accurate colours
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, and the subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred. There is a Bokeh Flare setting that creatively blurs background lights
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and some detail. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding a lot of noise
• Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some Qualcomm EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.
Ratings
|Features
|8.5
|It has everything you need
|Value
|9
|At $599, it owns the <$600 market
|Performance
|8
|Solid performance, no lag and 8/128GB fast ram and storage
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|We hope to see Android 12 or 13, but three years of security patches compensate.
|Design
|8.5
|It is very Applesque. It is the Toyota Camry – the ideal 5G phone at a sweet-spot price, proving you don’t need to spend more (unless you want to).
|Rating out of 10
|8.5
Pros
- Adequate performance - not for gamers
- Large, bright, reasonably colour accurate AMOLED screen
- Superb battery life and 33W fast charge
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- The front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
Cons
- Mono speaker - use earphones for music
- Android 11 (maybe 12)
- Must use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
- 60Hz fixed refresh rate screen
- IPX4 is rain and sweat resistant