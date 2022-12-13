Which Motorola Edge 30 is for you? A detailed comparison of the five models and the 2022 Razr

Which Motorola Edge 30 is for you sounds very much like a fait accompli that you will buy one of these in 2022/23. And with five excellent models and a stunning leader-of-the-pack 2022 Razr flip, we say, why not?

As a smartphone reviewer for over a decade, I have seen some exceptional phones, but the bulk are typical glass slabs with little to discriminate between them. While we saw some excitement with Flips and Folds, these were not enough to excite – more a compromise between features, power and price.

So, it is unusual for me to see five, nay six if you count the Razr, phones that I would be happy to own.

We have attached the Excel Smart Phone comparison table for all you techies, but here is an overview.

Neo $599

Product Page

Pretty Pantone colours over a standard glass slab. Motorola Edge 30 Neo – Pantone colours for the trendy set.

At $599, it is hard to beat for value, the Motorola Edge 2-year warranty, two-or-three-year OS upgrade, and security patch policy (exact length TBC).

Pro: 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour pOLED screen, excellent phone signal strength, and a rapid 40-minute 68W charge.

Con: USB-C 2.0 (no video out or cabled Ready For), Wi-Fi 5 AC, average sound and camera.

Motorola Edge 30 $699

Product Page

Worth the extra $100. Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone

Pro: The additional $100 gets you a slightly faster processor than the Neo and adds Wi-Fi 6E, a 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour AMOLED screen, excellent phone signal strength and a better camera.

Con: USB-C 2.0 (no video out or cabled Ready For), average sound 33W fast charge (not 68W as in Neo)

Fusion $899

Product Page

This is the Goldilocks – not too hot, too cold, just right. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough

Pro: Bright, 1.07 billion colours, Qualcomm SD888+ (one step down from the SD8 Gen 1), USB-C 3.1 for fast, mountable external storage and Ready For cabled HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, 37-minute 68W rapid charge, tri-camera and above average quality images.

Con: None – it is perfect and the one I would buy on a budget.

Pro $999

Product Page

It is a powerhouse. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king

Pros: a Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 6.7”, 1.07 billion colour, 144Hz pOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C 3.1 for fast, mountable external storage and Ready For cabled HDMI, 40-minute 68W charger (30W supplied), and same camera as the Edge 30 Neo.

Con: None and very few compromises to meet this price.

Ultra $1399

Product Page

Ultra by name and nature. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone

Pro: Huge 12/256GB, fastest Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7” 1.07 billion colour, 144Hz pOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C 3.1 for fast, mountable external storage and Ready For cabled HDMI. But the biggest features are the 1255W 31-minute charger (and 50W Qi) and the 200MP primary camera. It beats the competition, hands down.

Con: None, really

Motorola Razr 2022 $1599

Product page

Razr is sharp – Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people

I have not been enamoured with Flips. The screen crease is too noticeable, poor battery life, and a few too many compromises. Enter the third generation 2022 Motorola Razr that solves all the issues and makes this Flip a definite feat. I love this and can see myself using it.

Pro: A larger 2.7” external screen than its competitors, an almost crease-free 6.7” internal 1.07 billion colour, 144Hz pOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C 3.1 for fast, mountable external storage and Ready For cabled HDMI, the fastest Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 processor, Qi and 30W charge, and its hinge is the most advanced of all. The 50+13MP camera is excellent for point-and-shoot.

Con: None, really, and it is finally safe to Flip to Motorola.

A few common features

No microSD – who cares when you have USB-C 3.1 on most models

IP52 dust and water resistance. It is not class-leading, but it is fit-for-purpose

Dual SIM, both 5G and active, dual ring tones and some of the strongest phone reception signal for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

We understand that these all get three OS upgrades and three years of security patches (some of our earlier reviews mention two years).

New 2-year warranty on all Edge 30

It is almost pure Android with a few Motorola benefits – no bloatware

A few things Motorola is working on

The speaker sound signature is generally Bright vocal, which is fine for clear voice, but it could do a better job via firmware updates.

The cameras are competent but capable of much more. Again, firmware will fix this.

Throttling is a characteristic of all high-end processors, and the answer is to work on improving thermal management and perhaps lowering the GIPS a tad. It is not bad but could be better.

CyberShack’s take – Which Motorola Edge 30 is for you?

It is highly unusual for any brand to have so many class-leading models from $599 to $1599. You could buy any of these and be deliriously happy.

And don’t forget the Motorola G-series, from $279-499, that are pretty good too.

It reflects Motorola’s desire to become the #2 or #3 global smartphone maker, and at the rate it is going, (backed by Lenovo) it has Samsung and OPPO (BBK) in its sights.