Nokia X30 5G – interesting pure Android smartphone (review)

The Nokia X30 5G is an interesting pure Android smartphone from Finland-based HMD Global. There is a lot to like, but you need to know what you are getting from this upper-mid-range priced device.

I am desperately trying to find a clever headline for the Nokia X30 5G, but I can’t. I keep coming up with solid, average, and outclassed … it is an all-right phone in every way. My greatest apologies to Nokia, as I want it to succeed, if only for ‘old time’s sake’.

Let’s explain what you are getting with the Nokia X30 5G

Qualcomm SD695 5G System on a Chip (a step or two below competitor’s SoCs)

8/256GB RAM/Storage (slightly above competitors)

6.43” 2400 x 1080, 60/90Hz AMOLED (smaller than competitors)

Pure Android and 3+3+3 warranty/OS upgrades/Security patches. (Better than competitors)

4200mAh battery and no charger (worse than competitors)

Mono speaker (worse than competitors)

50+13MP rear camera and 16MP Front Camera (some competitors offer tri-cameras)

Eco-friendly construction (all competitors offer this to some degree)

So don’t write the Nokia X30 5G off – just remember that specifications are not everything. It is a good all-rounder and worthy of consideration, but in the end, its price may not equate with your expectations of value.

What is Nokia Mobile these days?

In the late 90s, Nokia was the largest global smartphone designer and manufacturer. Then came smartphones, and it is Windows Phone handsets led the way. In 2007 Steve Jobs’s Apple iPhone started to gain traction, and this new trendy device decimated Nokia’s Window Phone sales. Windows Mobile was a vastly superior operating system to Apple’s iOS, but Apple had the App developers’ attention and, as a result, thousands more Apps.

In 2014 Microsoft bought the company, and its wildly polarising CEO, Steve Blamer, put the final nail in the coffin of this great, iconic brand.

In 2016 HMD Global in Espoo, Finland, bought the brand. Many ex-Nokia executives run it, and its shareholders include Nokia Networks, Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. Its smartphones use Pure Android One, and its feature phones use Firefox OS-derived KaiOS. Its handsets are made by Foxconn’s Chinese factories (Foxconn also make Apple iPhone).

During the COVID-pandemic, Nokia handsets languished mainly because of supply chain issues, and OPPO and Motorola out-classed them. It is popular in the UK, where it is neck with #2 OPPO with about 4% of the market. HMD Global claims it is back in the top five smartphone makers (Apple, Samsung, OPPO/BBK, Google, Motorola) in 23 countries.

Note that Nokia Mobile is not Nokia Networks, also Finland-based.

Australian Review: Nokia X30 5G Model TA-1450 DS 8/256

Website AU Product Page Price 8/128GB $799 (JB Hi-Fi only) 8/256GB $899 From Nokia Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks Warranty 3-years ACL Made in China Company See above More CyberShack Nokia news and reviews Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack’s review program until 2023.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Warning – Grey Market

When researching this device, we discovered that there is quite a large grey market for it. If you plan to use 5G, Wi-Fi calling, and VoLTE, don’t buy grey market as these cannot access Australian 5G networks. You will find the letters ANZO on a genuine box label.

Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)

First Impression – well made – Pass

It is not a flagship – more a mid-range with some benefits. It looks good with a slim 20:9 flat screen with largish bezels, Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection, recycled aluminium frame, and recycled plastic back – the Finland equivalent of a Volvo – boring but lasting. Its closest competitors are the 2022 Samsung A53 5G or Motorola Edge 30 Neo 5G.

It has a minimalist 2-sensor camera assembly on the back and the usual power/volume up/down on the right. There is an overly prominent O-hole selfie with a ring around it that is overly obvious.

Screen – Pass+

6.43” AMOLED, 8-bit/16.7m colour, 2400 x 1800, 409ppi with 60Hz or 60/90Hz adaptive refresh.

Overall, this is a decent, if slightly smaller, screen with 400 nits typical and up to 700 nits peak (in a small portion of the screen) brightness. It is OK if you avoid direct sunlight.

While it is reasonably bright, it does have a distinct cold blue tint (you can adjust the colour temperature from cold to warm) and a high Delta E. It uses Pulse Width Modulation at approx. 90Hz for dimming, and this may cause eye strain for prolonged use.

It has an L1 Widevine rating for up to FHD SDR video streaming.

Summary: Fit for purpose

Processor – Qualcomm SD695 – Pass

While a decent SoC, it is outclassed by competitors that offer SD7XX, SD8XX and Exynos/Tensor SoCs. Again, look past the specs because it never lagged or stuttered in four weeks of use – except for games.

Geekbench single/multi-core score is 673/1941 (same SoC as the Motorola Edge 30 Neo).

GPU – Adreno 619 – Pass

Open CL is 1384, and Vulcan is 1186 – not enough for games above 30fps.

Storage – 256GB UFS 2.2 – Pass

Competitors use faster UFS 3.1 storage and Nokia UFS 2.2, reflected in the slower disk speed tests. There is no microSD expansion, but the 256GB more than makes up for that.

Test

CPDT sequential read/write: 500/373MBps

CPDT external SSD read/write: Does not support external SSD/Flash mountable drivers. ‘Files’ finds Flash drives (tested 64GB – would not work on 256GB).

Throttle – Pass+

It has 5% throttling in a 15-minute stress test (as expected with an SD695 SoC) – negligible in everyday use.

Maximum GIPS (Billion instructions per second) 179,092

Average 174,793

Minimum 165,122

SoC temp 50°

Comms – Pass

The website says Wi-Fi 6 AX ‘ready’. We are a little disappointed that our test software shows it currently supports Wi-Fi 5 AC 5GHz band to a maximum of 433Mbps when it should be 1200-2400. We expect an OS Upgrade to Android 13 should enable Wi-Fi 6.

It has Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, NFC, and USB-C 2.0 480Mbps (no alt DP audio/video out).

Test

2m 5Ghz: -26dBm/433Mbps

5m: -46/433

10m: -51/433

15m 2.4GHz: -60/72 (unusable and swapped to 2.4GHz band)

This, plus the results of the LTE/5G test, show that its antenna signal strength is not as good as some of its competitors.

LTE/5G – Pass

It finds the three nearest Telco towers (out of four) but at lower, still usable, signal strengths ranging from 125fW to 2pW.

This means it is suitable where you have good signal strength but not for rural and regional areas with low signal strength.

Battery – 4200mAh but no charger – Pass/Fail

We cannot countenance the absence of a charger as Samsung, Google, and now Nokia charges an extra $39.95 for the charger. The USB-C to USB-C cable supplied is rated 2W – you need a 3W or higher rating to charge at 33W.

We understand (as we do not have one) that the charger is PD compatible – 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 11V/3A/33, 12V/2.5A/30W, 15V/2A/30W, and 20V/1.65A/33W MAX.

Our charging with a Google Pixel 30W PD 20V/1.5A/30W, 15V2A/30W, 5V/3A/15W and 9V/3A/27W; PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A charger tended to sit at 10W. With a 100W ChargeASAP GaN charger, it never exceeded 20W.

We suspect that only the Nokia charger with 11V/3A/33W fixed voltage will charge at full rate. So, take charge times as approximate.

Battery Tests (Pixel 7/Pro) all in 60Hz and 1080p res

1080p video loop 50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode: 24 hours

PC Mark: 13 hours and 1 minute

Accubattery:

GFX Bench Manhattan: Would not run

GFX Bench T-Rex (games, heavy use): 388.9 minutes (6.48 hours) 4425 frames

30W Charge 0-100%: 1hr 6 minutes.

5V/2A/10W charge 0-100%: 3 hours 55 minutes.

Discharge 100% – 100-0%:

mA discharge screen on, idle:

mA discharge screen on, 100% load:

Summary: You should get two days of typical use.

Sound – Mono – Passable

It has one amplifier that powers the earpiece in phone mode and a bottom-firing mono speaker in hands-free and music mode.

It is relatively loud at 85dB and has decent hands-free volume and noise cancelling from the dual OZO mics. There is no sound stage, and the sound signature mid for clear voice. Music is not recommended as it has no bass and very little treble.

An $899 device should have stereo speakers.

Build – Exceed

Cover glass: Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Rear: Recycled plastic.

Frame: recycled aluminium frame.

IP67 1m for 30 min.

It is well made, and with the 3-year warranty, it is a keeper.

Pure Android 12 – where is 13? – Pass+

While the security patch is February 2023 (up to date), where is Android 13? Most manufacturers have rolled it out. But you can be sure you will get it – whenever. We suspect that will enable Wi-Fi 6 as well.

Pure Android One means that there is no operator embellishment, although it has some bloatware that Nokia receives payment for pre-loading.

Android Google Android 12, Security patch 02/23 UI None Google All standard apps, Google Lens. Maps, Assistant and YouTube.

Google Assistant by pressing the power key Bloatware LinkedIn Spotify Express VPN GoPro Quik Amazon Shopping Amazon Music Update Policy Three Android OS upgrades

Three years of security patches from the date of launch Security Optical under-glass Fingerprint reader – 6/10 – more touchy than expected.





Missing – No deal breakers

3.5 mm No 3.5mm nor a USB-C to 3.5mm DAC adapter MicroSD No really an issue USB A lost opportunity to implement USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 with ALT DP for USB-C/HDMI cable screen mirror External Storage It is a concern that you cannot mount an external SSD or larger flash storage to direct record video and large files. Sound EQ Charger Especially as 33W charging only appears to work with the Nokia charger!

Camera – Nokia X30

We know the Samsung GN5 50MP bins to 12.5MP and the Omnivision 13MP ultra-wide sensors very well. We also have a good idea of the AI post-processing power in the Qualcomm SD695. As far as we are concerned, the Nokia X30 lives up to our expectations.

On the whole it produces decent day and office light and surprisingly good low-light shots.

Dynamic range is a little limited

Images have a slight yellow/green cast

Details are good

50MP doubles as Macro

Ultra-wide uses 50MP sensor to reinforce details

‘Night mode’, ‘Dark Vision’, and ‘Tripod mode’, with an extra ‘Auto’

1X and a decent shot although dynamic range is limited and HDR details are minimal.

2X and details are very good with more dynamic range courtesy of AI post-processing.

4X and a good shot with a little noise creeping in the background.

8X – reasonable foreground detail but background is noisy.

Ultra-wide – good shot and more dynamic range than the 1X shot

50MP will take macro shots – nicely done.

Dog should have black ears and head – this is a little grey, again lacking dynamic range. Bokeh – perfect and the dog’s ears are now black reflecting good AI post-processing.

Darl <40 lumens. Excellent brightening and overly decent details.

Dark mode adds ack lost details.

CyberShack’s view – Nokia X30 5G – interesting pure Android smartphone

We had all but given up on Nokia. Nice gear but the tech and specs (perhaps due to COVID supply problems in 20-21) put it well behind the other brands. It was as if the phones remained in stasis for a year or so.

The Nokia X30 is a move back to redemption, but at $899, it does not offer typical mid-range value. It has an average camera, mono speaker, lower-powered Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC and no charger.

On the bright side are a 3-year warranty, three OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Perhaps we can overlook the price and its foibles?

Would I buy the Nokia X30?

Yes and no. I can’t fault it for Joe and Jane Average, who don’t really care whether it is the best, fastest etc. It is well made and has excellent warranty/OS support. Hey, I owed a Volvo once and loved it!

No, because the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion for the same price blows it out of the water: 10-bit/144Hz AMOLED, blazingly fast SD888+ SoC, 8/128GB (Nokia has 8/256), USB-C 3.1 alt DP AV port (USB-C 2.0), 68W/37-minute charger (no), stereo speakers (mono) and a better camera. Sure, it has two years warranty/OS upgrade/security.

I think this is more competitive with the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, Samsung A53 or OPPO Reno 8 Lite with the same processor at $599.

Competition (All 5G)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 128GB (Magenta and Solar Gold) $899

Samsung A73 128GB $799

Google Pixel 7 128GB $999/799 on sale

Google Pixel 6a 128GB $749 and 256GB 1129/929

OPPO Reno 8 256GB $877/699

Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update)



Rating Explanation

This is a conundrum because you can get most of the features in a $599 phone. We will ignore price except for the value segment.

Features: 80 – loses points for no charger but has everything else you expect

Value: 70 – Price is not commensurate with other competitors, but then you pay more for a Volvo than a Hyundai!

Performance: 85 – the SD695 SoC is fine but a step or two below competitors’ offerings

Ease of Use: 95 – 3+3+3 and Pure Android.

Design: 85 Another glass slab, but Gorilla Glass Victus and IP67 give it extra cred.

Nokia X30, Nokia X30, Nokia X30, Nokia X30, Nokia X30, Nokia X30,

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1/2023 (E&OE)

Nokia X30 5G

Brand Nokia Model X30 5G Model Number TA-1459 DS 8/256 Price Base 8/256 Price base $799 8/128GB JB Hi-Fi only

$899 8/256 Retail version Warranty 3-years Tier Mid-range processor Website AU Here From JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Telstra Country of Origin China Company Nokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention. Test date 1-15 February 2023 Ambient temp 25° Release Sep-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Nokia brand is often grey-marketed. We repeat the warning that you must buy the genuine Australian firmware model if you want to use 5G, VoWi-Fi and Wi-Fi calling.

Screen

Size 6.43″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 409 Ratio 20:09 Screen to Body % 85% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz or 60/90Hz step adaptive Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test 400 (tested 430) Nits max, test 700 (tested 715) Contrast Infinite OLED sRGB 130%+ DCI-P3 90% of 16.7m colours Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 4.68 HDR Level HDR capable SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known Yes, 90Hz and may cause eye strain for prolonged use Daylight readable Yes, but avoid direct sunlight Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility Yes – all Android features DRM Widevine L1 but only managed FHD/SDR streaming Gaming No recommended despite 2ms GTG, and 90Hz screen frame rates are 30fps at best Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Comment Only a colour temperature slider – no real adjustment

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD695 5G

Website nm 6 Cores 2×2.2GHz and 6×1.7GHz Modem X51 AI TOPS Estimate <10 Geekbench 5 Single-core 673 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1941 Like Similar to Motorola Edge 30 Neo GPU Adreno 819 840MHz GPU Test Open CL 1389 Vulcan 1186 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (not the latest 3.1) 217GB Free micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 500 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 373 CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps It will not support mountable external SSD or Flash. ‘File’ recognises 64GB flash but not 256GB Flash. Comment Disk speed tests reflect slower UFS 2.2. Some competitors offer UFS 3.1 and mountable SSD storage. Throttle test Max GIPS 186,118 Average GIPS 183,512 Minimum GIPS 176,067 % Throttle 5% CPU Temp 50 Comment Overall the SoC Is fit for purpose but one or two steps below competitors.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 (would only connect at Wi-Fi 5 AC 5GHz). Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -26/433 Test 5m -46/433 Test 10m -51/433 (10m – -60/72 on 2.4GHz band) BT Type 5.1 GPS single, dual Dual USB type USB-C 2.0 ITG (no audio/video alt DP) ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo with Gyro Gyro Yes – combo with Gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment This, plus the results of the LTE/5G test, show that its antenna signal strength is not as good as some of its competitors. Limited sensors make auto-rotation touchy.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Active One at a time, DS standby Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – good VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78; Comment All Australian 5G and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 27.2/20/31ms (average) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -87/2 picowatts (reasonably solid) Tower 2 -93/500-700 femtowatts Tower 3 -96/100-200fW Tower 4 No Comment Suitable for major and regional cities and suburbs where tower coverage is good.

Battery

mAh 4200 Charger, type, supplied Claims 33W fast charge

Not supplied

Quotes 800 charging cycles life

Up to 2 days battery life PD, QC level PC 3.0, PPS and QC 3.0 Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 60% Charge 0-100% 66 minutes (using Pixel 30W adapter) Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 3 hours 55 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 24 hours PC Mark 3 battery 13 hours 1 minute

Accubattery 15 hours 28 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 388.9 minutes (6.48 hours), 4425 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 40 minutes

Accubattey 4 hours 18 minutes mA full load 1350-1450 mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300 Estimate loss at max refresh 10% Estimate typical use You should get two days of typical use. Comment USB-C cable supplied only capable of 2W charging. To achieve 33W, you need a 5W cable. The battery tends to charge at 15W regardless of the charger (four tested).

Sound

Speakers Mono-earpiece and down-firing speaker Tuning No AMP AW881 Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics 2 x OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind noise reduction Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 85 Media (music) 78 Ring 85 Alarm 80 Notifications 85 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent volume and some noise cancellation BT headphones Good left/right separation and volume.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz No Low Mid 200-400Hz Building to 1000Hz Mid 4000-1000Hz Building to 1000Hz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Dip and then recovery High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Clear voice only – music is thin and hollow. Soundstage None – it is mono Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 158.9 x 73.9 x 7.88mm Weight grams 185g Front glass Gorilla Glass Victus Rear material Recycled plastic Frame Recycled aluminium IP rating 67 Colours Cloudy Blue

Ice White Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-C- to USB-C 3W Buds No Bumper cover No Comment No charger is a negative, especially as it needs 10V/3W/33A charging.

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 02/2023 UI None OS upgrade policy 3 OS Upgrades Security patch policy Three years of monthly security patches Bloatware LinkedIn

Spotify

Express VPN

GoPro Quik

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Music Other Upgraded camera app Comment Pure Android and three OS/years updates are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for HMD Account. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under glass – 6/10 reliability Face ID Face ID 2D uses IR for extra reliability at night

Camera – Nokia X30

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP binned to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung GN5 Focus PDAF f-stop f/1.9 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 72.5-81.1° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 13 Sensor Omnivision OVB13B10 Focus Fixed f-stop f/2.4 um 1.12 FOV 123° Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Camera App is upgraded from standard Android. Ultra-wide uses ‘Capture Fusion’ – images from the main and ultra-wide-angle cameras are combined for more centre detail. Video max 1080p@60fps OIS

OIS/EIS to 30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Capture Fusion for UW, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, Night Selfie, AI Portrait QR code reader Google Lens Night Mode Yes. Night Mode 2.0, Tripod Mode and Dark Vision.

Front

Selfie MP 16MP bins to 4.3MP by default Sensor Omnivision OV16A1 Focus Fixed f-stop f/2.45 um 1 bins to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 72.5-85.2° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Comment Saturation is good but not true colours.

Slight yellow/green cast

Detail good

Doubles as Macro

‘Night mode’, ‘Dark Vision’, and ‘Tripod mode’, with an extra ‘Auto’

No selfie HDR

· 1X Day Primary sensor: Dynamic range is limited – a little flat! Limited details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights.

· 2X Primary sensor: Good detail and much better dynamic range due to AI post-processing

· 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise

· 8X Day: Primary sensor: Good foreground detail but pushing its limits with a noisy background

· Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary as it has better colour saturation.

· Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness but lacking dynamic range.

· Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail, dynamic range, and sharpness and bokeh background.

· Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode is a good shot.

· Night mode: Adds a little colour and sharpens the image.

· Selfie: The 16MP (bins to 4MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

· Video (we are not video experts):

· Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (OIS), and 1080p@30fps (OIS/EIS) and the day/office light results are very good. Adequate for low-light video.

Selfie: 1080p@30fps no OIS or EIS. Decent video conference camera.

Ratings

Features 8 It loses points for no charger but has everything else you expect. Value 7 Price is not commensurate with other competitors, but you pay more for a Volvo than a Hyundai! Performance 8.5 The SD695 SoC is fine but a step or two below competitors’ offerings. Ease of Use 9.5 3+3+3 and Pure Android. Design 8.5 Another glass slab, but Gorilla Glass Victus and IP67 give it extra cred. Rating out of 10 8.3 Final comment If you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.

Pro 1 Decent AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Pure Android One, three years/warranty/OS/security patches 3 Good battery life and charging speed. 4 Well built 5 Decent camera Con 1 No charger 2 Mono speaker 3 SD695 is not really in this class/price 4 There are more cost-competitive alternatives 5

Nokia X30 5G Model TA-1450 DS 8/256 $899 8.3 Features 8.0/10

















Value 7.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Decent AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus

Pure Android One, three years/warranty/OS/security patches

Good battery life and charging speed.

Well built

Decent camera Cons No charger in box - more cost

Mono speaker

SD695 is not really in this class/price

There are more cost-competitive alternatives