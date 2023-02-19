Nokia X30 5G – interesting pure Android smartphone (review)

The Nokia X30 5G is an interesting pure Android smartphone from Finland-based HMD Global. There is a lot to like, but you need to know what you are getting from this upper-mid-range priced device.

I am desperately trying to find a clever headline for the Nokia X30 5G, but I can’t. I keep coming up with solid, average, and outclassed … it is an all-right phone in every way. My greatest apologies to Nokia, as I want it to succeed, if only for ‘old time’s sake’.

Let’s explain what you are getting with the Nokia X30 5G

  • Qualcomm SD695 5G System on a Chip (a step or two below competitor’s SoCs)
  • 8/256GB RAM/Storage (slightly above competitors)
  • 6.43” 2400 x 1080, 60/90Hz AMOLED (smaller than competitors)
  • Pure Android and 3+3+3 warranty/OS upgrades/Security patches. (Better than competitors)
  • 4200mAh battery and no charger (worse than competitors)
  • Mono speaker (worse than competitors)
  • 50+13MP rear camera and 16MP Front Camera (some competitors offer tri-cameras)
  • Eco-friendly construction (all competitors offer this to some degree)

So don’t write the Nokia X30 5G off – just remember that specifications are not everything. It is a good all-rounder and worthy of consideration, but in the end, its price may not equate with your expectations of value.

What is Nokia Mobile these days?

In the late 90s, Nokia was the largest global smartphone designer and manufacturer. Then came smartphones, and it is Windows Phone handsets led the way. In 2007 Steve Jobs’s Apple iPhone started to gain traction, and this new trendy device decimated Nokia’s Window Phone sales. Windows Mobile was a vastly superior operating system to Apple’s iOS, but Apple had the App developers’ attention and, as a result, thousands more Apps.

In 2014 Microsoft bought the company, and its wildly polarising CEO, Steve Blamer, put the final nail in the coffin of this great, iconic brand.

In 2016 HMD Global in Espoo, Finland, bought the brand. Many ex-Nokia executives run it, and its shareholders include Nokia Networks, Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. Its smartphones use Pure Android One, and its feature phones use Firefox OS-derived KaiOS. Its handsets are made by Foxconn’s Chinese factories (Foxconn also make Apple iPhone).

During the COVID-pandemic, Nokia handsets languished mainly because of supply chain issues, and OPPO and Motorola out-classed them. It is popular in the UK, where it is neck with #2 OPPO with about 4% of the market. HMD Global claims it is back in the top five smartphone makers (Apple, Samsung, OPPO/BBK, Google, Motorola) in 23 countries.

Note that Nokia Mobile is not Nokia Networks, also Finland-based.

Australian Review: Nokia X30 5G Model TA-1450 DS 8/256

Website AUProduct Page
Price8/128GB $799 (JB Hi-Fi only) 8/256GB $899
FromNokia Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks
Warranty3-years ACL
Made inChina
CompanySee above
MoreCyberShack Nokia news and reviews Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack’s review program until 2023.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Warning – Grey Market

When researching this device, we discovered that there is quite a large grey market for it. If you plan to use 5G, Wi-Fi calling, and VoLTE, don’t buy grey market as these cannot access Australian 5G networks. You will find the letters ANZO on a genuine box label.

Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)

Nokia X30
https://cybershack.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Nokia-X30-header.jpg

First Impression – well made – Pass

It is not a flagship – more a mid-range with some benefits. It looks good with a slim 20:9 flat screen with largish bezels, Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection, recycled aluminium frame, and recycled plastic back – the Finland equivalent of a Volvo – boring but lasting. Its closest competitors are the 2022 Samsung A53 5G or Motorola Edge 30 Neo 5G.

It has a minimalist 2-sensor camera assembly on the back and the usual power/volume up/down on the right. There is an overly prominent O-hole selfie with a ring around it that is overly obvious.

Screen – Pass+

6.43” AMOLED, 8-bit/16.7m colour, 2400 x 1800, 409ppi with 60Hz or 60/90Hz adaptive refresh.

Overall, this is a decent, if slightly smaller, screen with 400 nits typical and up to 700 nits peak (in a small portion of the screen) brightness. It is OK if you avoid direct sunlight.

While it is reasonably bright, it does have a distinct cold blue tint (you can adjust the colour temperature from cold to warm) and a high Delta E. It uses Pulse Width Modulation at approx. 90Hz for dimming, and this may cause eye strain for prolonged use.

It has an L1 Widevine rating for up to FHD SDR video streaming.

Summary: Fit for purpose

Processor – Qualcomm SD695 – Pass

While a decent SoC, it is outclassed by competitors that offer SD7XX, SD8XX and Exynos/Tensor SoCs. Again, look past the specs because it never lagged or stuttered in four weeks of use – except for games.

Geekbench single/multi-core score is 673/1941 (same SoC as the Motorola Edge 30 Neo).

GPU – Adreno 619 – Pass

Open CL is 1384, and Vulcan is 1186 – not enough for games above 30fps.

Storage – 256GB UFS 2.2 – Pass

Competitors use faster UFS 3.1 storage and Nokia UFS 2.2, reflected in the slower disk speed tests. There is no microSD expansion, but the 256GB more than makes up for that.

Test

  • CPDT sequential read/write: 500/373MBps
  • CPDT external SSD read/write: Does not support external SSD/Flash mountable drivers. ‘Files’ finds Flash drives (tested 64GB – would not work on 256GB).

Throttle – Pass+

It has 5% throttling in a 15-minute stress test (as expected with an SD695 SoC) – negligible in everyday use.

  • Maximum GIPS (Billion instructions per second) 179,092
  • Average 174,793
  • Minimum 165,122
  • SoC temp 50°

Comms – Pass

The website says Wi-Fi 6 AX ‘ready’. We are a little disappointed that our test software shows it currently supports Wi-Fi 5 AC 5GHz band to a maximum of 433Mbps when it should be 1200-2400. We expect an OS Upgrade to Android 13 should enable Wi-Fi 6.

It has Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, NFC, and USB-C 2.0 480Mbps (no alt DP audio/video out).

Test

  • 2m 5Ghz: -26dBm/433Mbps
  • 5m: -46/433
  • 10m: -51/433
  • 15m 2.4GHz: -60/72 (unusable and swapped to 2.4GHz band)

This, plus the results of the LTE/5G test, show that its antenna signal strength is not as good as some of its competitors.

LTE/5G – Pass

It finds the three nearest Telco towers (out of four) but at lower, still usable, signal strengths ranging from 125fW to 2pW.

This means it is suitable where you have good signal strength but not for rural and regional areas with low signal strength.

Battery – 4200mAh but no charger – Pass/Fail

We cannot countenance the absence of a charger as Samsung, Google, and now Nokia charges an extra $39.95 for the charger. The USB-C to USB-C cable supplied is rated 2W – you need a 3W or higher rating to charge at 33W.

We understand (as we do not have one) that the charger is PD compatible – 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 11V/3A/33, 12V/2.5A/30W, 15V/2A/30W, and 20V/1.65A/33W MAX.

Our charging with a Google Pixel 30W PD 20V/1.5A/30W, 15V2A/30W, 5V/3A/15W and 9V/3A/27W; PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A charger tended to sit at 10W. With a 100W ChargeASAP GaN charger, it never exceeded 20W.

We suspect that only the Nokia charger with 11V/3A/33W fixed voltage will charge at full rate. So, take charge times as approximate.

Battery Tests (Pixel 7/Pro) all in 60Hz and 1080p res

  • 1080p video loop 50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode: 24 hours
  • PC Mark: 13 hours and 1 minute
  • Accubattery:
  • GFX Bench Manhattan: Would not run
  • GFX Bench T-Rex (games, heavy use): 388.9 minutes (6.48 hours) 4425 frames
  • 30W Charge 0-100%: 1hr 6 minutes.
  • 5V/2A/10W charge 0-100%: 3 hours 55 minutes.
  • Discharge 100% – 100-0%:
  • mA discharge screen on, idle:
  • mA discharge screen on, 100% load:

Summary: You should get two days of typical use.

Sound – Mono – Passable

It has one amplifier that powers the earpiece in phone mode and a bottom-firing mono speaker in hands-free and music mode.

It is relatively loud at 85dB and has decent hands-free volume and noise cancelling from the dual OZO mics. There is no sound stage, and the sound signature mid for clear voice. Music is not recommended as it has no bass and very little treble.

An $899 device should have stereo speakers.

Nokia X30

Build – Exceed

  • Cover glass: Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
  • Rear: Recycled plastic.
  • Frame: recycled aluminium frame.
  • IP67 1m for 30 min.

It is well made, and with the 3-year warranty, it is a keeper.

Pure Android 12 – where is 13? – Pass+

While the security patch is February 2023 (up to date), where is Android 13? Most manufacturers have rolled it out. But you can be sure you will get it – whenever. We suspect that will enable Wi-Fi 6 as well.

Pure Android One means that there is no operator embellishment, although it has some bloatware that Nokia receives payment for pre-loading.

AndroidGoogle Android 12, Security patch 02/23
UINone
GoogleAll standard apps, Google Lens. Maps, Assistant and YouTube.
Google Assistant by pressing the power key
BloatwareLinkedIn Spotify Express VPN GoPro Quik Amazon Shopping Amazon Music
Update PolicyThree Android OS upgrades
Three years of security patches from the date of launch
SecurityOptical under-glass Fingerprint reader – 6/10 – more touchy than expected.

Missing – No deal breakers

3.5 mmNo 3.5mm nor a USB-C to 3.5mm DAC adapter
MicroSDNo really an issue
USBA lost opportunity to implement USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 with ALT DP for USB-C/HDMI cable screen mirror
External StorageIt is a concern that you cannot mount an external SSD or larger flash storage to direct record video and large files.
SoundEQ
ChargerEspecially as 33W charging only appears to work with the Nokia charger!

Camera – Nokia X30

We know the Samsung GN5 50MP bins to 12.5MP and the Omnivision 13MP ultra-wide sensors very well. We also have a good idea of the AI post-processing power in the Qualcomm SD695. As far as we are concerned, the Nokia X30 lives up to our expectations.

On the whole it produces decent day and office light and surprisingly good low-light shots.

  • Dynamic range is a little limited
  • Images have a slight yellow/green cast
  • Details are good
  • 50MP doubles as Macro
  • Ultra-wide uses 50MP sensor to reinforce details
  •  ‘Night mode’, ‘Dark Vision’, and ‘Tripod mode’, with an extra ‘Auto’
1X and a decent shot although dynamic range is limited and HDR details are minimal.
2X and details are very good with more dynamic range courtesy of AI post-processing.
4X and a good shot with a little noise creeping in the background.
8X – reasonable foreground detail but background is noisy.
Ultra-wide – good shot and more dynamic range than the 1X shot
50MP will take macro shots – nicely done.
Dog should have black ears and head – this is a little grey, again lacking dynamic range.
Bokeh – perfect and the dog’s ears are now black reflecting good AI post-processing.
Darl <40 lumens. Excellent brightening and overly decent details.
Dark mode adds ack lost details.

CyberShack’s view – Nokia X30 5G – interesting pure Android smartphone

We had all but given up on Nokia. Nice gear but the tech and specs (perhaps due to COVID supply problems in 20-21) put it well behind the other brands. It was as if the phones remained in stasis for a year or so.

The Nokia X30 is a move back to redemption, but at $899, it does not offer typical mid-range value. It has an average camera, mono speaker, lower-powered Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC and no charger.

On the bright side are a 3-year warranty, three OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Perhaps we can overlook the price and its foibles?

Would I buy the Nokia X30?

Yes and no. I can’t fault it for Joe and Jane Average, who don’t really care whether it is the best, fastest etc. It is well made and has excellent warranty/OS support. Hey, I owed a Volvo once and loved it!

No, because the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion for the same price blows it out of the water: 10-bit/144Hz AMOLED, blazingly fast SD888+ SoC, 8/128GB (Nokia has 8/256), USB-C 3.1 alt DP AV port (USB-C 2.0), 68W/37-minute charger (no), stereo speakers (mono) and a better camera. Sure, it has two years warranty/OS upgrade/security.

I think this is more competitive with the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, Samsung A53 or OPPO Reno 8 Lite with the same processor at $599.

Competition (All 5G)


Rating Explanation

This is a conundrum because you can get most of the features in a $599 phone. We will ignore price except for the value segment.

  • Features: 80 – loses points for no charger but has everything else you expect
  • Value: 70 – Price is not commensurate with other competitors, but then you pay more for a Volvo than a Hyundai!
  • Performance: 85 – the SD695 SoC is fine but a step or two below competitors’ offerings
  • Ease of Use: 95 – 3+3+3 and Pure Android.
  • Design: 85 Another glass slab, but Gorilla Glass Victus and IP67 give it extra cred.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1/2023 (E&OE)

Nokia X30 5G

BrandNokia
ModelX30 5G
Model NumberTA-1459 DS 8/256
Price Base8/256
   Price base$799 8/128GB JB Hi-Fi only
$899 8/256 Retail version
Warranty3-years
 TierMid-range processor
WebsiteAU Here
FromJB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Telstra
Country of OriginChina
CompanyNokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention.
Test date1-15 February 2023
Ambient temp25°
ReleaseSep-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Nokia brand is often grey-marketed. We repeat the warning that you must buy the genuine Australian firmware model if you want to use 5G, VoWi-Fi and Wi-Fi calling.

Screen

Size6.43″
TypeAMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI409
Ratio20:09
Screen to Body %85%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz or 60/90Hz step adaptive
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, test400 (tested 430)
Nits max, test700 (tested 715)
ContrastInfinite OLED
sRGB130%+
DCI-P390% of 16.7m colours
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4.68
HDR LevelHDR capable
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownYes, 90Hz and may cause eye strain for prolonged use
Daylight readableYes, but avoid direct sunlight
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityYes – all Android features
DRMWidevine L1 but only managed FHD/SDR streaming
GamingNo recommended despite 2ms GTG, and 90Hz screen frame rates are 30fps at best
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus
CommentOnly a colour temperature slider – no real adjustment

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD695 5G
Website
nm6
Cores2×2.2GHz and 6×1.7GHz
ModemX51
AI TOPSEstimate <10
Geekbench 5 Single-core673
Geekbench 5 multi-core1941
LikeSimilar to Motorola Edge 30 Neo
GPUAdreno 819 840MHz
GPU Test
Open CL1389
Vulcan1186
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (not the latest 3.1) 217GB Free
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps500
CPDT internal seq. write MBps373
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsIt will not support mountable external SSD or Flash. ‘File’ recognises 64GB flash but not 256GB Flash.
CommentDisk speed tests reflect slower UFS 2.2. Some competitors offer UFS 3.1 and mountable SSD storage.
Throttle test
Max GIPS186,118
Average GIPS183,512
Minimum GIPS176,067
% Throttle5%
CPU Temp50
CommentOverall the SoC Is fit for purpose but one or two steps below competitors.

 Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 (would only connect at Wi-Fi 5 AC 5GHz).
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-26/433
Test 5m-46/433
Test 10m-51/433 (10m – -60/72 on 2.4GHz band)
BT Type5.1
GPS single, dualDual
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 ITG (no audio/video alt DP)
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentThis, plus the results of the LTE/5G test, show that its antenna signal strength is not as good as some of its competitors. Limited sensors make auto-rotation touchy.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual
   ActiveOne at a time, DS standby
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – good
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12/17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78;
CommentAll Australian 5G and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms27.2/20/31ms (average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-87/2 picowatts (reasonably solid)
   Tower 2-93/500-700 femtowatts
   Tower 3-96/100-200fW
   Tower 4No
CommentSuitable for major and regional cities and suburbs where tower coverage is good.

Battery

mAh4200
Charger, type, suppliedClaims 33W fast charge
Not supplied
Quotes 800 charging cycles life
Up to 2 days battery life
 PD, QC levelPC 3.0, PPS and QC 3.0
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins60%
   Charge 0-100%66 minutes (using Pixel 30W adapter)
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2A3 hours 55 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane24 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery13 hours 1 minute
Accubattery 15 hours 28 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex388.9 minutes (6.48 hours), 4425 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 40 minutes
Accubattey 4 hours 18 minutes
   mA full load1350-1450
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300
   Estimate loss at max refresh10%
   Estimate typical useYou should get two days of typical use.
CommentUSB-C cable supplied only capable of 2W charging. To achieve 33W, you need a 5W cable. The battery tends to charge at 15W regardless of the charger (four tested).

Sound

SpeakersMono-earpiece and down-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPAW881
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive
MultipointShould be
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQNo
Mics2 x OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind noise reduction
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max85
   Media (music)78
   Ring85
   Alarm80
   Notifications85
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent volume and some noise cancellation
   BT headphonesGood left/right separation and volume.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzNo
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding to 1000Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzBuilding to 1000Hz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDip and then recovery
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeClear voice only – music is thin and hollow.
   SoundstageNone – it is mono
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)158.9 x 73.9 x 7.88mm
Weight grams185g
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus
Rear materialRecycled plastic
FrameRecycled aluminium
IP rating67
ColoursCloudy Blue
Ice White
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-C- to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentNo charger is a negative, especially as it needs 10V/3W/33A charging.

OS

Android12
Security patch date02/2023
UINone
OS upgrade policy3 OS Upgrades
Security patch policyThree years of monthly security patches
BloatwareLinkedIn
Spotify
Express VPN
GoPro Quik
Amazon Shopping
Amazon Music
OtherUpgraded camera app
CommentPure Android and three OS/years updates are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for HMD Account.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder glass – 6/10 reliability
Face IDFace ID 2D uses IR for extra reliability at night

Camera – Nokia X30

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP binned to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung GN5
   FocusPDAF
   f-stopf/1.9
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.5-81.1°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide
   MP13
   SensorOmnivision OVB13B10
   FocusFixed
   f-stopf/2.4
   um1.12
  FOV123°
  StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialCamera App is upgraded from standard Android. Ultra-wide uses ‘Capture Fusion’ – images from the main and ultra-wide-angle cameras are combined for more centre detail.
   Video max1080p@60fps OIS
OIS/EIS to 30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Capture Fusion for UW, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, Night Selfie, AI Portrait
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night ModeYes. Night Mode 2.0, Tripod Mode and Dark Vision.

Front

Selfie
  MP16MP bins to 4.3MP by default
   SensorOmnivision OV16A1
   FocusFixed
   f-stopf/2.45
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV (stated, actual)72.5-85.2°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
CommentSaturation is good but not true colours.
Slight yellow/green cast
Detail good
Doubles as Macro
 ‘Night mode’, ‘Dark Vision’, and ‘Tripod mode’, with an extra ‘Auto’
No selfie HDR
·       1X Day Primary sensor: Dynamic range is limited – a little flat! Limited details in the foreground, shadows, and highlights.
·       2X Primary sensor: Good detail and much better dynamic range due to AI post-processing
·       4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – the background is showing with little noise
·       8X Day: Primary sensor: Good foreground detail but pushing its limits with a noisy background
·       Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary as it has better colour saturation.
·       Indoor office light: Good colours, details and sharpness but lacking dynamic range.
·       Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail, dynamic range, and sharpness and bokeh background.
·       Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode is a good shot.
·       Night mode: Adds a little colour and sharpens the image.
·       Selfie: The 16MP (bins to 4MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
·       Video (we are not video experts):
·       Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60fps (OIS), and 1080p@30fps (OIS/EIS) and the day/office light results are very good. Adequate for low-light video.
Selfie: 1080p@30fps no OIS or EIS. Decent video conference camera.

Ratings

Features8
It loses points for no charger but has everything else you expect.
Value7
Price is not commensurate with other competitors, but you pay more for a Volvo than a Hyundai!
Performance8.5
The SD695 SoC is fine but a step or two below competitors’ offerings.
Ease of Use9.5
3+3+3 and Pure Android.
Design8.5
Another glass slab, but Gorilla Glass Victus and IP67 give it extra cred.
Rating out of 108.3
Final commentIf you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.
Pro
1Decent AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus
2Pure Android One, three years/warranty/OS/security patches
3Good battery life and charging speed.
4Well built
5Decent camera
Con
1No charger
2Mono speaker
3SD695 is not really in this class/price
4There are more cost-competitive alternatives
5

Nokia X30 5G Model TA-1450 DS 8/256

$899
Nokia X30
8.3

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 7.0/10

Performance

 8.5/10

Ease of Use

 9.5/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Decent AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Pure Android One, three years/warranty/OS/security patches
  • Good battery life and charging speed.
  • Well built
  • Decent camera

Cons

  • No charger in box - more cost
  • Mono speaker
  • SD695 is not really in this class/price
  • There are more cost-competitive alternatives


