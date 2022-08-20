Google Pixel 6a – a smaller, more affordable 6 (smartphone review)

The Google Pixel 6a is just a smaller version of the 6 and 6 Pro and costs accordingly less. In some ways, it redefines the mid-tier for value and performance. But in others, Google’s strict adherence to pure Android and lack of hardware customisation holds it back.

Pixel is the pure Android phone of choice and one of the first to receive Android 13. I feel comfortable with Pixel phones. They always work well, with no baked-in spyware, a decent camera, and a good user experience. The Pixel 6a does not disappoint although its dual camera 12MP camera on paper looks under-speced, it is not too far removed from its sibling’s 50MP cameras that bin to 12.5MP.

Let’s look at the Google Pixel 6a differences because you may end up buying the 6 or 6 Pro

Model 6a 6 6 Pro Price $749 From $999 From $1299 Web 6a Website 6 Website 6Pro Website Released May 2022 October 2021 Same Screen 6.1” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED GG3 6.4” 2400 x 1080

90Hz AMOLED GG Victus 6.7” 3120 x 1440 120Hz LPTO AMOLED Curved edge same Processor Tensor 5nm Titan M2 security co-processor Same Same Ram/Storage GB 6/128 8/128/1256 12/128/256/512 Battery mAh 4410 4614 5003 Charger (not supplied) 18W 30W USB 21W Qi 30W USB 23W Qi Rear camera MP 12.2+12

PDAF and OIS/EIS 4K video 50+12MP

Laser focus and OIS Same 50+48+12 Laser/PDAF and OIS Same Front MP 8 1080 video 8 1080 video 11.1 4K video Size 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm x 178g 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm x 207g 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm x 210g IP 67 68 68 Colours Sage Chalk Charcoal Kinda Coral Stormy Black Sorta Seafoam Stormy Black Cloudy White Sorta Sunny 5G Nano-SIM and e-SIM All Australian sub-6 and low-band Namo-SIM and eSIM Same Same Same mmWave Wi-Fi 6e AX same same BT 5.2 same same USB-C 3.1 charge only 3.1 alt DP 3.1 alt DP NFC yes yes yes Security Fingerprint unlock same same Sound/mics Stereo/2 Same/3 same

Australian review – Google Pixel 6a Model G1AZG firmware modified for Australia

Australian website 6a Website Price $749 6/128GB Colours Sage Chalk Charcoal From * Google Online or Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Optus, Vodafone, Harvey Norman and Officeworks Warranty 2-years Country of Origin China Company Google is an American multinational technology company specialising in Internet-related services and products, including online advertising, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five US tech companies with Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft. More CyberShack Google news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Do not buy models

GX7AS – US, CA, TW, SG, IN

GB62Z – US Verizon only

GB17L – Japan

G1AZG – EMEA version

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First impression – Nice, elegant lines – Pass+

It may be a glass slab, but the Glastic (Plastic) back and a prominent camera bar are standouts. It is a little slippery in hand and can slip off the table when charging, so take care and use a bumper case. The Glastic back can scratch fairly easily, so avoid any keys in the same pocket.

At 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm x 178g, it is excellent in hand and will be attractive to those wanting a smaller phone.

Screen –6.12” 2400 x 1080, 60Hz, OLED – Pass

It is a good, quite bright, daylight readable screen, but it is not a perfect OLED. For example, it can play back HDR10+ content, but that requires over 1000 nits – this has 780, so it is not as bright. You won’t notice that for streaming as it is limited to FHD HDR content; that is fine.

It is colour accurate for sRGB and DCI-P3 but only for 8-bit, 16.07m colours – not the wider Rec.2020 1.07 billion colours. Brightness is slightly uneven, especially on the bottom and left sides, with a slight blue tint.

Overall, it is fit for purpose but a little slow for gaming.

Processor SoC – A tense moment for Tensor – Pass for performance

The Google-designed Tensor Chip is based on a Samsung Exynos 2100 (same as the Galaxy S21-series) using Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem. It is heavily optimised for mobile applications for Google’s AI and ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning). These include speech recognition, language translations, computational photography, power efficiency, security, and Google’s claim of up to 80% faster than Pixel 5.

We have a few issues with this SoC, which are exactly the same as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It won’t run several industry standard tests like GFX Benchmark Manhattan 3.1 battery test. It won’t run the Geekbench 5 OpenCL test (it runs on every other smartphone except Pixel).

Still, it is a powerful processor in a mid-range device.

RAM and Storage – Pass

6GB is all you need, and Android 12 handles memory management well.

Storage is non-expandable, 128GB (99GB free) UFS 3.3 (fastest available), and that is where we feel the Pixel is let down. Simply put, it is not for videographers, photo editors, or power users that need speed or space. There is no mountable micro-SD or large external USB-C SSD support either. It will access flash drives only as cut, copy, and paste of data.

We also got some variable results in data transfer tests. We use CPDT (Cross Platform Disk Test) to measure sustained performance – not the ‘BS’ peak performance you may achieve for a microsecond burst.

Read times varied from 197 to 1008MBps with no explanation for why (all tests have all apps closed).

CPU Throttle – Fail for power users and gamers. Pass for average users

This throttles between 43 and 50% at 100% load for 15-minutes. If you run the test longer, the device gets too hot.

To put that in perspective, video editing, rendering, and even video playback will see you quickly lose 50% of the power. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were almost as bad at their release, but back in January, after firmware updates, this had dropped to 19/24%, respectively.

This reflects a poor thermal design that firmware updates cannot fully fix.

Comms – Pass(able)

This has a Wi-Fi 6E AX chip, but it is not enabled in Australia (same as Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) despite the standard being approved a few months ago for use here.

However, it does connect nicely to Wi-Fi 6 and records maximum 2400Mbps speeds out to 5 metres. At 10 metres, it drops to 1633Mbps – still extremely good.

It has BT 5.2, NFC and dual GPS (<4m accuracy) – all above spec.

But again, it is let down by the USB-C 3.1 connection that does not support mountable drives and does not have alt DP for HDMI cable connection to monitors and TVs. You have to settle for Chromecast.

LTE and 5G – city and suburbs only – Pass(able)

Test: Using a Boost Mobile (Telstra retail network) sim at 1km line-of-sight from Telstra tower.

Expressed as -dBm (lower is better) and Femtowatts (fW) or picowatts (pW or 1000fW) where higher is better.

Like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it only finds the closest telco tower at -90dBm and gets a variable signal from 1 to 6pW. It cannot find the other four nearby towers.

The poor result reflects the Samsung 5123 5G Modem (used in Samsung phones with the Exynos 2100 SoC). It does not have the same antenna signal strength as Qualcomm modems, which always find four towers at usable signal strengths.

The Pixel 6s is city/suburbs phones where you can get strong coverage from multiple towers.

Battery – Pass to Pass+ depending on use

The 4410mAh battery is a little smaller than the typical 5000mAh phones. It does not come with a charger, and you need to use one that can supply 9V/2A/18W to charge at the maximum speed. Most USB-C PD chargers should do that, or at best, you will get 5V/2A/10W slow charging.

Charge time is 1 hour and 47 minutes – OK and tolerable. However, slow charging takes that to 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Battery life is variable, and we can only give estimates because it could not run two important battery tests (PC Mark 3.0 battery Test and GFX Bench Manhattan 3l1 battery test).

A 1080p video loop at 50% brightness/sound in aeroplane mode lasted 16 hours and 4 minutes. GFX T-Rex (a gaming graphics test) lasted 9.66 hours. Accubattery predicts 18 hours maximum.

The bottom line is that battery life is nowhere near the 24-hour claim. However, that is based on ‘testing using a mix of talk, data, standby, and limited default features which disables various features, including 5G’.

Our best estimate is that heavy users will get up to 12 hours of use and typical users up to 18 hours.

Sound – stereo Pass(able)

It has the typical stereo forward firing earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker. It uses a pair of Cirrus Logic CS35L41 amps that can output up to 5W each at 10% THD. It has no EQ, Dolby Atmos or Hi-Res support.

BT is 5.2 and has SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs; however, we could not get the latter to work.

The maximum media volume is 84dB with a bit of distortion. Hands-free quality is good, and the mics are effective, but it is not loud.

The sound stage is narrow, and Dolby Atmos test tracks did not expand that.

Sound quality – Pass(able)

Note: Frequency response is from 20Hz to 20kHz

Deep Bass: 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass: 40-100Hz Nil High Bass: 100 to 200Hz Starting at 130Hz and very slowly building Low-mid: 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid: 400-1000Hz Slowly building to flatten at 1kHz High-mid: 1-2kHz Flat Low-treble: 2-4kHz Flat Treble:4-6kHz Starting decline High Treble: 6-10kHz Flat to 15kHz Dog whistle: 10-20kHz Flat to 15kHZ and then plummets off the cliff

The sound signature is almost identical to the 6 and 6 Pro. It verges on analytical (bass/mids recessed, treble boosted), which is crisp but overly harsh and unpleasant for most music. You can read more about How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key).

There is no EQ, pre-sets, or support for Dolby Atmos or other spatial music.

Build – Exceed

It is a little slippery in the hand, and the back Glastic scratches fairly easily (no keys in your pocket, please). Use a case. The front is the older Gorilla Glass 3 (6/6Pro have GG Victus 7), but it is fit for purpose. The IP rating is 67 – 1metre for 30 minutes. See Waterproof phones – fact or fiction (smartphone guide)

Android 12 – secure and soon upgradable (Exceed)

Google calls the Android 12 UI ‘Material You’, chock full of themes and styles. You can retain the old three-button navigation if you wish.

Several exciting features revolve around voice and translation. You can voice type (Hey Google, Type) and send a message. It can live translate from a foreign language (Live Caption) or a camera image. It has 55 offline and 104 online languages. Or it can be an interpreter between two languages both ways.

A new Privacy dashboard helps you identify and control what apps have permissions. A security hub offers all device security tools in one place. Emergency settings determine a car crash and can send an SOS.

And best of all is the excellent OS and security patch policy – See What are the official Android OS and Security update policies? (guide) and no bloatware!

Missing – no real deal breakers if you know first

3.5mm port – use Bluetooth earphones

Micro-SD – no mountable expansion, so if you store a lot, it will be in Google Drive (at extra cost)

Mountable external SSD storage – not for videographers

Wi-Fi 6E not yet enabled

Charger – Bad Google!

Wireless charging (not expected at this price)

USB-C 3.1 alt DP for audio/video cable to HDMI (missed opportunity)

Google Pixel 6a Camera – Pass+

This is a tried-and-true setup with the Sony IMX363 sensor dating back to the Pixel 2. The main difference is the Tensor SoC’s extra processing power. This means faster focus, more AI processing and a better night mode.

DXOMark has tested it and ranks it at 130 – 21st along with Apple iPhone 12Pro Max/13/mini. The Pixel 6 Pro scores135 (8th), and the 6 scores 132 (10th). Interestingly it is well up from the Pixel 5 at 120 or 44th place, yet it uses the same sensor. The bottom line is it is a pretty good camera now with the extra SoC power.

Its strengths are very good point-and-shoot computational photography and excellent OIS/EIS video stabilisation. Its weaknesses include the ultra-wide lens/sensor lacking details; there is some noise in almost all light conditions and a loss of finer detail in low light.

Regrettably, the front 8.1MP selfie camera is average at best, and AI tends to try too hard to match skin tones.

Camera App features

Magic Eraser removes unwanted objects

Camouflage changes an item’s colour to better blend into a scene

Photo unblur – works well combining the UW and Wide sensors, but the image is soft

Real Tone is also a very good feature that better reproduces skin tones, but it can get it wrong depending on the background

4K HDR video

We say – It is the perfect point-and-shoot camera.

Camera results

1X Day: 12.2MP primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is starting to get noisy.

7X Day: Primary sensor: Lots of noise in the background but adequate foreground detail.

Ultra-wide: Completely different colours, brighter image, good details

Macro: The 12.2MP sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

Indoor office light: While the definition is good, the dog’s black ears are greyer, and the image is a little soft and dull.

Bokeh Depth: The image is brighter, but the dog’s ears are even greyer, and the colours are off.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is pretty good with reasonable colour and low noise.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: In good daylight, the 8MP selfie has natural skin tones and details, but we noticed the background had quite an impact on the AI processing. If it was light, the skin tones were darker and vice-versa.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@60fps (OIS) and 10870p@60fps (OIS and EIS). It also supports HDR+ 4K. Excellent stable shots day or office light and not bad in lower light.

1X and great colour and detail

Ultra-wide – different colours and seems overblown

2X and also good – some noise creeping into the background

7X – about its limit

12MP macro is great

Indoors office light – a little dark, and colours are off Bokeh is brighter

<40 lumens and a good shot

Night mode makes a good shot better.

CyberShack’s view – Google Pixel 6a is a good mid-range with some quirks

While I really like the 6 Pro, there is little to discriminate between it and the 6a in everyday use. You can see where the 6 Pro’s extra lenses work better but as Pixel is all about computational photography, there is not the gulf I expected.

Similarly, while Qi charging is mandatory for me, the 6a 1 hour and the 47-minute charge did not phase me.

The screen is smooth (even though it is only 60Hz😉 – who cares apart from gamers?), and I like the pocketability of the 6a.

But it has a few issues that will affect power users.

Battery life under load is 5 screen-on-hours. This is not for you if you play lots of video games.

Throttling is extreme – nearly twice as much as the 6 and 6 Pro, so again, not for gamers or power users.

It won’t run standard tests like OpenCL and GFX Bench Manhattan 3.1 Battery Test. Nor will the 6 and 6 Pro.

External storage access is limited to USB Flash drives for cut and paste only, and you can only copy or move files to or from (not mountable as storage). Same as 6 and 6 Pro.

No alt DP out

A minor point, but it is advertised as Wi-Fi 6E, but this is not enabled despite ratification here a few months ago.

Overall, it is a phone that Joe and Jane Average would be happy to own. With Google’s pure Android and generous update policy, it is a winner. Read What are the official Android OS and Security update policies? (guide).

Competition – its $749 for 6/12GB

Frankly, its biggest competition comes from the Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6, and 6 Pro revisited – (smartphone after the January 2022 update). It is $999, another $250, but if you want pure Android from a US company, this is probably the pick.

If you do spend $999, you need to look at the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (smartphone review). Motorola (Lenovo) uses a light My UX user interface over Android.

But there are some very strong competitors offering more

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Google Pixel 6a

Brand Google Model Pixel 6a Model Number G1AZS modified for Australia Price Base 3/64 Price base 749 plus power adapter $45

Free shipping Warranty months 2 years Tier mid-range Website Product page From Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Telstra, Optus Country of Origin Vietnam Company Google is an American multinational technology company specialising in Internet-related services and products, including online advertising, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five US tech companies with Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft. Test date 15-18 August Ambient temp 10-20° Release 1/05/2022. AU release July Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) GX7AS – US, CA, TW, SG, IN

GB62Z – US Verizon only

GB17L – Japan

G1AZG – EMEA

Screen

Size 6.1 Type OLED Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 439 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % Colours bits 8-bit, 16.07m Refresh Hz/ adaptive 60 fixed Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical/ test 500 (tested 465) Nits max/ test 1000 (Tested 780) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural 100%

Colour Boost mode takes this to about 130% not the natural colour DCI-P3 Adaptive 98% Rec.2020 or other Not stated Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.2 HDR Level HDR10+ SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known 360Hz Daylight readable Yes – quite bright Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android features DRM L1 Widevine for HD SDR Netflix Gaming 60Hz is old hat and the processor throttles Screen protection GG3 Comment It’s the perfect pocket size – not too big or small – just right and will appeal to those looking for a smaller device.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ Model Tensor based on Samsung Exynos 2100. nm 5 Cores Octa-core (2×2.80GHz & 2×2.25GHz & 4×1.80GHz Modem Exynos 5123 AI TOPS Estimate 25 Geekbench 5 Single-core (power/battery) 1040/same and similar to Pixel 6/Pro Geekbench 5 multi-core (power/battery) 2627/same Like Single core is exactly like Exynos 2100, but multi-core approx 10% slower GPU Mali G78 MP20 GPU Test Open CL Would not run Like Does this mean no support? Vulcan 7231/same RAM/ type 6GB LPDDR5 Storage/ free/ type 128GB UFS 3.3 99GB free (no larger option) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 197 to 1006 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 207 CPDT microSD read/ write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps The external storage (SSD or USB) will not return a test result, which means it cannot be mounted as live storage, only for content moved from internal storage. If this is the case, it is useless to videographers and vloggers. Comment We had variable disk transfer results ranging from 197MBps to 1006MBps. The 1006MBps is the peak, and the lower value is sustained. Throttle test Max GIPS (power/battery) 244,382 (similar on power battery) Average GIPS 186,219 Minimum GIPS 131,966 % Throttle 43/44/47% over three tests CPU Temp 50° but back reaches 37° Comment This is an unacceptable throttling result. We ran it on power and battery and repeated the tests three times each. You are seeing the best of a bad lot.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro suffered from a new SoC and Android 12 – a double whammy. Test results were not great, and throttling was poor. This has improved over several firmware updates. Note that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro had 19/24%, respectively.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ model Wi-Fi 6e AX

As of August 2022, 6E has not been enabled in the firmware. Tests are Wi-Fi 6 Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps -26/2268 Test 5m -46/2268 Test 10m -54/1633 BT Type 5.2 GPS single/ dual Dual accuracy <4m USB type USB-C 3.1 charge only ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready For No alt DP NFC Yes Ultra-wide-band No alt DP Sensors Accelerometer Combo with gyro Gyro Combo with gyro e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment We express concern that this device is limited for professional users. It lacks USB-C Alt DP connectivity, microSD expansion, and the apparent inability to mount external storage for video.

LTE and 5G

SIM Single SIM and e-SIM Active One active at a time Ring tone single/ dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands Not stated on the AU site

B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/42/48/66/71 Comment All Australian bands – almost a world phone 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78 Comment Supports all Australian sub-6Ghz and low bands. mmWave No Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra UL/ DL/ ms 44.5/28.2/60ms Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW -90/1-6pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Only finds a single tower at average signal strength – strictly a city or suburbs phone with good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 4410 Charger/ type/ supplied Not supplied – ideally, at least 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2A/18W PD/ QC level 2.0 – use any PD charger Qi/ wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 40% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 47 minutes Charge Qi/ W N/A Charge 5V/ 2A 3 hours 45 minutes Video loop 50%/ aeroplane 16 hours 4 minutes PC Mark 3 battery Would not run

Accubattery shows 18 hours of combined use GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 579.8mins (9.66hrs) 3340 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours

Accubattery shows 5 hours Watt full load 2000-2200 Watt idle Screen on 255 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Google claims 24 hours and up to 72 hours with extreme battery saving. Heavy use will need a daily charge, and light use will get up to two days. Comment We do not like the loss of a charger as Samsung and Apple have done. This requires a 9V/2A/18W charger to achieve the fastest charge times.

Sound

Speakers Stereo earpiece and bottom-firing speaker. Tuning No AMP CS35L41 Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AC and LDAC (although we could not get LDAC to work) Multipoint Should be able to Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics 2 with some noise reduction Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 Media (music) 71 Ring 74 Alarm 75 Notifications 74 Earpiece 52 Hands-free A little quiet but reasonable noise handling BT headphones Decent left/right separation and adequate volume.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starting at 130Hz and very slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building to flatten at 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Starting decline High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 15kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 15kHz, then plummets off a cliff Sound Signature type Analytical (bass/mid recessed, treble boosted), which is crisp but overly harsh and unpleasant for most music. Soundstage Limited to handset width Comment The sound signature is almost identical to the 6 and 6 Pro. It is not at all musically satisfying with no bass, weak mids and strong treble. If you like music, use headphones.

Build

Assembled Foxconn makes these in China. Build quality is excellent. Size (H X W x D) 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm Weight grams 178 Front glass GG3 Rear material 3D thermoformed composite Frame Alloy IP rating 67 Colours Charcoal

Chalk

Sage Pen/ Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable 1m Buds No Bumper cover No Comment No charger loses points

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1/06/2022 UI No OS upgrade policy Google Pixels get three OS updates Security patch policy Five years of security updates (if warranted). Bloatware No

All standard apps, Google Lens. Maps, Assistant and YouTube.

Google Assistant by pressing the power key Other Pure Android with 13 coming soon Comment Security Fingerprint sensor location/ type Optical under glass but only 6/10 reliability. Face ID 2D Other Titan M2 security chip Comment

Google Pixel 6a camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 12.2 Sensor Sony IMX 363 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated/ actual) 77 (65.6-77.7) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 7x digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12 Sensor Sony IMX 386 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.25 FOV (stated/ actual) 114 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@60 OIS

1080p@60 with OIS/Gyro EIS

Stereo record Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes This is a tried-and-true setup with the IMX 363 sensor dating back to the Pixel 2. The main difference is the extra processing power of the Tensor SoC. This means faster focus, more AI processing and better night mode. QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes Features Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K Timelapse with stabilisation

Astrophotography timelapse

Optical image stabilisation

Fused video stabilisation

4K Cinematic Pan video stabilization

4K Locked video stabilization1080p Active video stabilization

Digital zoom up to 5x

Video formats: HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264)

Front

Front Selfie MP 8 Sensor IMX 355 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.22 FOV (stated/ actual) 84 (72,6-85.2) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30 Features A bit underwhelming but fit for purpose. Comment 1X Day: 12.2MP primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is starting to get noisy

.7X Day: Primary sensor: Lots of noise in the background but adequate foreground detail.

Ultra-wide: Completely different colours, brighter image, good detailsMacro: The 12.2MP sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

Indoor office light: While the definition is good, the dog’s black ears are greyer, and the image is a little soft and dull.

Bokeh Depth: The image is brighter, but the dog’s ears are even greyer, and the colours are off.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is pretty good with reasonable colour and low noise.

Night mode brings up the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: In good daylight, the 8MP selfie has natural skin tones and details, but we noticed the background had quite an impact on the AI processing. If it was light, the skin tones were darker and vice-versa.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 4K@60fps (OIS) and 10870p@60fps (OIS and EIS). It also supports HDR+ 4K. Excellent stable shots day or office light and not bad in lower light.

Ratings

Features 8.5 While it has everything you need, there is a lot more you could want Value 9 Decent value, and you get a lot of AI smarts Performance 7 Throttling is an issue for power users but not so much for typical users. Ease of Use 9 AI makes the camera easy Design 7.5 easy-to-scratch Rating out of 10 8.2 Final Comment Overall, it is a phone that Joe and Jane Average would be happy to own. With Google’s pure Android and generous update policy, it is a winner.

Google PIxel 6a $749 8.2 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 7.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 7.5/10

















Pros One of the better point-and-shoot cameras

Decent 60Hz OLED display

Superb build quality and IP67 Cons Battey life variable – poor under load

No charger inbox

Does not support MicroSD and USB-C portable SSD

Throttling is excessive

City and suburbs phone only

Post Horizontal Banner