Motorola g62 5G – everything you need for $399 (smartphone review)

The Motorola g62 5G is everything you need for $399. Qualcomm SoC, Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC,  adequate performance, above social media standard camera and two-day battery life.

But it is very similar to the $349 Moto g51 5G exclusive to JB Hi-Fi that I nearly directed you to Motorola g51 5G – a well-priced, well-featured smartphone (review). There are minor differences in RAM, and the camera is the same as the Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features (smartphone review). You can’t blame Motorola for trying to fill every niche.

Spoiler Alert: Another superbly priced, fully-featured smartphone that you won’t regret buying.

Australian review Motorola g62 5G,  4/128GB, Dual hybrid sim, Model XT2171-2, Retapac firmware

WebsiteProduct Page
Price:$399
ColoursMidnight Grey
From*JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W
Warranty12-months ACL
Country of Manufacture:China
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Do not buy models PAU90020AE / PAU90006GB / PAU90002GB / PAUY0002IN, or those with a 6/.128GB capacity.

Note that Telco-supplied models have a single SIM and dedicated microSD. Retail models have dual hybrid SIM and microSD.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Motorola g62 5G
Motorola g62 5G

First Impression – Pass

Yes, another well-made glass slab. The rear is a fingerprint/greasy finger magnet, but you will use the bumper case anyway. The fingerprint sensor is on the power button, and the three-sensor camera is on the rear. All the buttons are on the right side at the ideal height for one-handed use.

It is a mid-sized 6.5” phone at 161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm x 184g.

Screen – 6.5″ is just about right – Pass

It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of Auto/60/120Hz. Our test software also reveals a 90Hz setting. It swaps between 60 and 120Hz, and the latter takes about a 20% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.

It is daylight readable (just – in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.

Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass

To put this in perspective, it is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.

It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).

The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers! Overall, it is pretty smooth.

The 128GB storage has mountable microSD expansion to 1TB. It also supports external SSD to 1TB as OTG drives (drag and drop).

It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket. Impressively, it does not throttle under load.

Comms – it is all there – Pass+

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is quite good, out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb). NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone, and solid signal strength

It is a dual hybrid SIM with one fitting a SIM or MicroSD (the Telco version is a single SIM). Only one can be active at a time, and if you have a 5G plan, it must be in SIM 1. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.

It is a great city, suburbs, and limited regional areas with decent coverage.

Battery – 5000mAh for two days of use – Pass

The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take up to 4 hours. Using a USB-C 100W (well, anything above 25W) reduces this to 2 hours and 33 minutes. We repeated the tests several times.

By the way, the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – buy a new charger and 3 to 5W cable.

  • PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, but it simply would not run.
  • GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.
  • GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, giving 10.89 hours.
  • Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 16 hours and 38 minutes.
  • 100% drain screen-on was 5 hours and 36 minutes.

It has excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost.

Sound – Stereo but more for clear voice – Pass(able)

It has an Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. It will decode Dolby Atmos and downmix it to the earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.

Motorola g62 5G
This is an odd sound signature almost all focused on 1-6kHz (voice).

The soundstage is limited to the phone width, which, as is usual for earpiece/speaker, has a definite bottom bias.

The maximum volume is 80dB. Hands-free is adequate, but the sound is a little tinny.

Build – solid – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

There is no disclosed screen protection.

Android 12– you will get 13

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 13 soon and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – not much

It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.

Motorola G62 5G camera – Pass

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing, which is adequate.

It has an Ultra-wide 8MP Samsung SK53H7 sensor that takes decent shots and a 2MP macro sensor.

The result is generally good photos in Day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing a lot of noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
  • 4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
  • Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
  • Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
  • Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black
  • Bokeh Depth: The 8MP UW also does depth calculations for bokeh shots. Very good bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) has adequate details, although there is some noise and the monitor screen is blown out.
  • Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise
  • Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with EIS
Motorola g62 5G
1X – Good shot with accurate colours and dynamic range
Ultra wide shows some noise but otherwise OKL
4X – decent colour and detail but the background is starting to lose detail
8X – don’t go there
the 2MP Macro is very critical about the 4cm focal length
Office light – good colour and details
Bokeh – ditto
<40 lumens and the camera is struggling with blown out screen and noise
Night mode clean this up and takes an excellent low-light shot

CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g62 5G is everything you need

At $399, it gives Joe and Jane Average everything they need. It is a safe buy and yet another reason Motorola is shooting up the charts.

Let’s look at the 5G competition.

  • Nokia G50 128GB
  • OPPO A96 128GB
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379
  • Vivo Y52 128GB $379
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB $449

The OPPO A96 stands out with a faster Qualcomm SD680 SoC, 8/128GB RAM/Storage, 2-year warranty and 33W fast charge battery. It has the same 50MP and 2MP rear camera sensor but misses the 8MP Ultra-wide. It is the class leader, but Motorola has plenty to offer.

Motorola G62 5G

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola g62 5G
Model NumberXT2223-1 – software version retapac
Price Base4/128
   Price base$399
Warranty months12-months ACL (Telco’s offer 2-years for single sim model)
 Tierlower-mid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews  
Test date1-7 September
Ambient temp10-20°
ReleaseJun-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have RCM C-Tick. We are aware of USA/ China/ LATAM/India and Europe models that won’t work on 5G here.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI405
Ratio20:09
Screen to Body %89.7
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz/ adaptiveAuto, 60/90/120Hz. Auto seemed to say at 120Hz most of the time.
Nits typical/ test450 (400)
Nits max/ test550 (500)
Contrast1500:1 (1490:1)
sRGBNatural 90%
DCI-P3Vivid around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)4.5
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue light controlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableDifficult, even on maximum brightness
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR playback
Gaming40fps at best
Screen protectionNot disclosed
CommentSlight blueish/translucent cast – best to use Natural setting. Overall, a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ ModelQualcomm SD480+
nm8
Cores2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz
Modemx51
AI TOPSEstimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI)
Geekbench 5 Single-core535
Geekbench 5 multi-core1690
LikeQualcomm SD 730G but faster in multi-core like an SDS845
GPUAdreno 619
GPU Test
Open CL1054
LikeSD 730G
Vulcan944
RAM/ type4GB LPDDR4X
Storage/ free/ type128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.1
micro-SDUp to 1TB (shared hybrid slot)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps489
CPDT internal seq. write MBps315
CPDT microSD read/ write MBps86.15/33.18 and mountable as storage
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps31.94/23.62 OTG Only
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price. It is nice to see mountable microSD to 1TB.
Throttle test
Max GIPS (power/battery)154,870
Average GIPS152,701
Minimum GIPS144,648
% ThrottleNil
CPU Temp52°
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ modelWi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps-25/433
Test 5m-46/433
Test 10m-64/234 – usable
BT Type5.1
GPS single/ dualDual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <10m.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-wide-bandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi 5 AC and quite strong to 10m

LTE and 5G

SIMTelco – single SIM and microSD
Retail – Dual Hybrid with microSD
ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single/ dualDual – excellent for travellers
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, n78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra
   UL/ DL/ Ms32.3/18.4/40
   Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW-81/2-9pW
   Tower 2-98/100-150fW
   Tower 3-99/100fW
   Tower 4-101/<100fW (verging on unusable)
CommentReception is as good as expected for a Qualcomm Soc.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger/ type/ supplied10W supplied and capable of 15W charge
 PD/ QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results
Qi/ wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins25%
   Charge 0-100%2 hours and 33 minutes (fast charge using 100W PD or 5V/ 3A)
   Charge Qi/ WN/A
   Charge 5V/ 2A3 hours 19 minutes
   Video loop 50%/ aeroplane16 hours 38 minutes
   PC Mark 3 batteryWould not run
Accubattery –  5hrs screen on, 18hrs mixed-use
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex653.4 minutes (10.89 hours) 4035 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 36 minutes
   Watt full load1100-1320mA
   Watt idle Screen on230-260mA
   Estimate loss at max refresh20%
   Estimate typical useEasily two days at 5.5 hours screen on time
CommentCharge speed over 3 hours is too long. If you use a USB-C PD charger 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Sound

SpeakersEarpiece and stereo down-fixing speaker
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm Aqusitic sound
Dolby Atmos decodeOnly for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ LDAC and aptX/ HD/ TWS/ Adaptive
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes, but downmixes to 2.0
EQNot for speaker – choice of smart/ music or movie for headphones.
MicsDual with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)65
   Ring75
   Alarm77
   Notifications77
   Earpiece55, but it is very tinny
   Hands-freeWhile it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlowly builds to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building
Mid 4000-1000HzStill building
High-Mid 1-2kHzStill building to 2kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 6kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDrop and flatten
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdeclining to 12kHz the off the cliff
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
SoundstageAs wide as the phone
CommentAt the price/ this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W X D)161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm
Weight grams184
Front glassGlass – protection level not specified
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingWater repellent IP52
ColoursMidnight grey
Pen/ Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger10W charger
   USB cable2A USB-A to USB-C charge only – no data
   BudsYes
   Bumper coverYes
CommentNice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.

OS

Android12
Security patch date1-May-22
UIPersonalise: Styles, Wallpapers
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split
Play: Media controls, Gametime
OS upgrade policyShould get Android 13
Security patch policyTwo years of security patches
BloatwareFacebook (uninstallable)
OtherNo
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location/ typeFingerprint sensor
Face IDYes
OtherLenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers
Comment

Motorola g62 5G Camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated/ actual)(63)
   StabilisationEIS only
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide
   MP8
   SensorSamsung SK54H7
   FocusContrast Autofocus
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/ actual)118
   Stabilisationno
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02M1
   FocusFixed 4cm
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated/ actual)88.8
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Burst Shot/ Auto Smile Capture/ AR stickers (via future Playstore update)/ Spot Colour/ Smart Composition/ Shot Optimization/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Portrait Mode/ Panorama/ HDR/ Night Vision/ Pro Mode/ 50MP High Resolution Mode/ Super Resolution
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Selfie

FrontSelfie
  MP16MP
   SensorOmnivision 16A1
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.2
   um1
  FOV (stated/ actual)70.3-82.7°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max1080p@30
    FeaturesBurst Shot/ Gesture Capture/ Auto Smile Capture/ Group Selfie/ Selfie Animation/ Spot Colour/ Shot Optimisation/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Face Beauty/ Portrait Mode Beauty/ HDR/ Auto Night Vision
Comment• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 5X Day: Primary sensor – pushing the limits
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
• Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears foreground and sharpened the background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details/ although there is some noise.
• Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise
• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in Day and office light
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation

Motorola g62 5G Ratings

Features9
It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
Value10
5G low-mid rangers at $399.
Performance9
It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance, and it is not for gamers.
Ease of Use9
My UX adds some value to stock Android
Design9
All plastic is fine
Rating out of 109.20
Final commentAt $399, it is an excellent and safe buy. You can’t go wrong.

Motorola g62 5G, Motorola g62 5G, Motorola g62 5G

Motorola g62 5

$399
Motorola g62 5G
9

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 9.0/10

Performance for the price

 9.0/10

Ease of use

 9.0/10

Design

 9.0/10

Pros

  • FHD+ screen
  • Better than social media class camera
  • Reasonable price
  • Great battery life - albeit slow charge
  • Good for city and suburban phone use. OK, for rural, but there are better models.

Cons

  • Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W
  • The video quality is adequate
  • USB 2.0 and cable won't do data transfer or handle 15W


Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.