Motorola g62 5G – everything you need for $399 (smartphone review)
The Motorola g62 5G is everything you need for $399. Qualcomm SoC, Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC, adequate performance, above social media standard camera and two-day battery life.
But it is very similar to the $349 Moto g51 5G exclusive to JB Hi-Fi that I nearly directed you to Motorola g51 5G – a well-priced, well-featured smartphone (review). There are minor differences in RAM, and the camera is the same as the Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features (smartphone review). You can’t blame Motorola for trying to fill every niche.
Australian review Motorola g62 5G, 4/128GB, Dual hybrid sim, Model XT2171-2, Retapac firmware
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.
It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.
Do not buy models PAU90020AE / PAU90006GB / PAU90002GB / PAUY0002IN, or those with a 6/.128GB capacity.
Note that Telco-supplied models have a single SIM and dedicated microSD. Retail models have dual hybrid SIM and microSD.
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.
You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Pass
Yes, another well-made glass slab. The rear is a fingerprint/greasy finger magnet, but you will use the bumper case anyway. The fingerprint sensor is on the power button, and the three-sensor camera is on the rear. All the buttons are on the right side at the ideal height for one-handed use.
It is a mid-sized 6.5” phone at 161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm x 184g.
Screen – 6.5″ is just about right – Pass
It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of Auto/60/120Hz. Our test software also reveals a 90Hz setting. It swaps between 60 and 120Hz, and the latter takes about a 20% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.
It is daylight readable (just – in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.
Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.
Summary: Good IPS screen for the price
Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass
To put this in perspective, it is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.
It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).
The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers! Overall, it is pretty smooth.
The 128GB storage has mountable microSD expansion to 1TB. It also supports external SSD to 1TB as OTG drives (drag and drop).
It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket. Impressively, it does not throttle under load.
Comms – it is all there – Pass+
Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is quite good, out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.
BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.
The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb). NFC supports Google Pay.
Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone, and solid signal strength
It is a dual hybrid SIM with one fitting a SIM or MicroSD (the Telco version is a single SIM). Only one can be active at a time, and if you have a 5G plan, it must be in SIM 1. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.
All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.
It is a great city, suburbs, and limited regional areas with decent coverage.
Battery – 5000mAh for two days of use – Pass
The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take up to 4 hours. Using a USB-C 100W (well, anything above 25W) reduces this to 2 hours and 33 minutes. We repeated the tests several times.
By the way, the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – buy a new charger and 3 to 5W cable.
- PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, but it simply would not run.
- GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.
- GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, giving 10.89 hours.
- Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 16 hours and 38 minutes.
- 100% drain screen-on was 5 hours and 36 minutes.
Sound – Stereo but more for clear voice – Pass(able)
It has an Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. It will decode Dolby Atmos and downmix it to the earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.
The soundstage is limited to the phone width, which, as is usual for earpiece/speaker, has a definite bottom bias.
The maximum volume is 80dB. Hands-free is adequate, but the sound is a little tinny.
Build – solid – Pass
It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.
There is no disclosed screen protection.
Android 12– you will get 13
It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 13 soon and two years of updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.
Missing – not much
It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.
Motorola G62 5G camera – Pass
Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing, which is adequate.
It has an Ultra-wide 8MP Samsung SK53H7 sensor that takes decent shots and a 2MP macro sensor.
The result is generally good photos in Day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing a lot of noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
- 4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
- 8X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
- Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
- Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
- Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black
- Bokeh Depth: The 8MP UW also does depth calculations for bokeh shots. Very good bokeh.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) has adequate details, although there is some noise and the monitor screen is blown out.
- Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise
- Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with EIS
CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g62 5G is everything you need
At $399, it gives Joe and Jane Average everything they need. It is a safe buy and yet another reason Motorola is shooting up the charts.
Let’s look at the 5G competition.
- Nokia G50 128GB
- OPPO A96 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379
- Vivo Y52 128GB $379
- Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB $449
The OPPO A96 stands out with a faster Qualcomm SD680 SoC, 8/128GB RAM/Storage, 2-year warranty and 33W fast charge battery. It has the same 50MP and 2MP rear camera sensor but misses the 8MP Ultra-wide. It is the class leader, but Motorola has plenty to offer.
Motorola G62 5G
Motorola g62 5G Camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated/ actual)
|(63)
|Stabilisation
|EIS only
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung SK54H7
|Focus
|Contrast Autofocus
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|118
|Stabilisation
|no
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02M1
|Focus
|Fixed 4cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|88.8
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Burst Shot/ Auto Smile Capture/ AR stickers (via future Playstore update)/ Spot Colour/ Smart Composition/ Shot Optimization/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Portrait Mode/ Panorama/ HDR/ Night Vision/ Pro Mode/ 50MP High Resolution Mode/ Super Resolution
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Selfie
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|16MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision 16A1
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1
|FOV (stated/ actual)
|70.3-82.7°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Video max
|1080p@30
|Features
|Burst Shot/ Gesture Capture/ Auto Smile Capture/ Group Selfie/ Selfie Animation/ Spot Colour/ Shot Optimisation/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Face Beauty/ Portrait Mode Beauty/ HDR/ Auto Night Vision
|Comment
|• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 5X Day: Primary sensor – pushing the limits
• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it
• Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.
• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black
• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears foreground and sharpened the background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details/ although there is some noise.
• Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise
• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in Day and office light
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation
Motorola g62 5G Ratings
|Features
|9
|It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
|Value
|10
|5G low-mid rangers at $399.
|Performance
|9
|It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance, and it is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|9
|My UX adds some value to stock Android
|Design
|9
|All plastic is fine
|Rating out of 10
|9.20
|Final comment
|At $399, it is an excellent and safe buy. You can’t go wrong.
Pros
- FHD+ screen
- Better than social media class camera
- Reasonable price
- Great battery life - albeit slow charge
- Good for city and suburban phone use. OK, for rural, but there are better models.
Cons
- Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W
- The video quality is adequate
- USB 2.0 and cable won't do data transfer or handle 15W