Motorola g62 5G – everything you need for $399 (smartphone review)

The Motorola g62 5G is everything you need for $399. Qualcomm SoC, Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC, adequate performance, above social media standard camera and two-day battery life.

But it is very similar to the $349 Moto g51 5G exclusive to JB Hi-Fi that I nearly directed you to Motorola g51 5G – a well-priced, well-featured smartphone (review). There are minor differences in RAM, and the camera is the same as the Motorola g82 5G – exceptional value/features (smartphone review). You can’t blame Motorola for trying to fill every niche.

Spoiler Alert: Another superbly priced, fully-featured smartphone that you won’t regret buying.

Australian review Motorola g62 5G, 4/128GB, Dual hybrid sim, Model XT2171-2, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $399 Colours Midnight Grey From* JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W Warranty 12-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RCM C-tick mark. There is also an RCM C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Do not buy models PAU90020AE / PAU90006GB / PAU90002GB / PAUY0002IN, or those with a 6/.128GB capacity.

Note that Telco-supplied models have a single SIM and dedicated microSD. Retail models have dual hybrid SIM and microSD.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass

Yes, another well-made glass slab. The rear is a fingerprint/greasy finger magnet, but you will use the bumper case anyway. The fingerprint sensor is on the power button, and the three-sensor camera is on the rear. All the buttons are on the right side at the ideal height for one-handed use.

It is a mid-sized 6.5” phone at 161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm x 184g.

Screen – 6.5″ is just about right – Pass

It is a relatively bright and colourful 1080p FHD+ with a choice of Auto/60/120Hz. Our test software also reveals a 90Hz setting. It swaps between 60 and 120Hz, and the latter takes about a 20% toll on battery life. Leave it on 60Hz.

It is daylight readable (just – in the shade), but you cannot expect more at this price.

Screen orientation is an issue. The combo Accelerometer and Gyroscope are very sensitive, and the slightest movement sends it to landscape. I had to turn autorotation off.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass

To put this in perspective, it is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.

It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).

The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers! Overall, it is pretty smooth.

The 128GB storage has mountable microSD expansion to 1TB. It also supports external SSD to 1TB as OTG drives (drag and drop).

It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket. Impressively, it does not throttle under load.

Comms – it is all there – Pass+

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps. The antenna strength is quite good, out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it easily loses satellites on cloudy days (and we are in the middle of a 100-year rain bomb). NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – dual sim, dual ringtone, and solid signal strength

It is a dual hybrid SIM with one fitting a SIM or MicroSD (the Telco version is a single SIM). Only one can be active at a time, and if you have a 5G plan, it must be in SIM 1. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.

It is a great city, suburbs, and limited regional areas with decent coverage.

Battery – 5000mAh for two days of use – Pass

The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take up to 4 hours. Using a USB-C 100W (well, anything above 25W) reduces this to 2 hours and 33 minutes. We repeated the tests several times.

By the way, the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – buy a new charger and 3 to 5W cable.

PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, but it simply would not run.

GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.

GFX Benchmark T-Rex is a good 1080p video benchmark, giving 10.89 hours.

Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 16 hours and 38 minutes.

100% drain screen-on was 5 hours and 36 minutes.

It has excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost.

Sound – Stereo but more for clear voice – Pass(able)

It has an Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music. It will decode Dolby Atmos and downmix it to the earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.

This is an odd sound signature almost all focused on 1-6kHz (voice).

The soundstage is limited to the phone width, which, as is usual for earpiece/speaker, has a definite bottom bias.

The maximum volume is 80dB. Hands-free is adequate, but the sound is a little tinny.

Build – solid – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

There is no disclosed screen protection.

Android 12– you will get 13

It ships with Android 12 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 13 soon and two years of updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – not much

It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.

Motorola G62 5G camera – Pass

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ has entry-level AI image processing, which is adequate.

It has an Ultra-wide 8MP Samsung SK53H7 sensor that takes decent shots and a 2MP macro sensor.

The result is generally good photos in Day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing a lot of noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.

4X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

8X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

Macro: The 2MP sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

Indoor office light: Colours are excellent, and the dog’s face/ears are deep black

Bokeh Depth: The 8MP UW also does depth calculations for bokeh shots. Very good bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) has adequate details, although there is some noise and the monitor screen is blown out.

Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in a day and office light

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with EIS

1X – Good shot with accurate colours and dynamic range

Ultra wide shows some noise but otherwise OKL

4X – decent colour and detail but the background is starting to lose detail

8X – don’t go there

the 2MP Macro is very critical about the 4cm focal length

Office light – good colour and details Bokeh – ditto

<40 lumens and the camera is struggling with blown out screen and noise

Night mode clean this up and takes an excellent low-light shot

CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g62 5G is everything you need

At $399, it gives Joe and Jane Average everything they need. It is a safe buy and yet another reason Motorola is shooting up the charts.

Let’s look at the 5G competition.

Nokia G50 128GB

OPPO A96 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379

Vivo Y52 128GB $379

Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB $449

The OPPO A96 stands out with a faster Qualcomm SD680 SoC, 8/128GB RAM/Storage, 2-year warranty and 33W fast charge battery. It has the same 50MP and 2MP rear camera sensor but misses the 8MP Ultra-wide. It is the class leader, but Motorola has plenty to offer.

Motorola G62 5G

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g62 5G Model Number XT2223-1 – software version retapac Price Base 4/128 Price base $399 Warranty months 12-months ACL (Telco’s offer 2-years for single sim model) Tier lower-mid-range Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Officeworks, Woolworths, Big W Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville/ North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand/ and it has grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 1-7 September Ambient temp 10-20° Release Jun-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have RCM C-Tick. We are aware of USA/ China/ LATAM/India and Europe models that won’t work on 5G here.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat/ Curve/ 2D/ 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 405 Ratio 20:09 Screen to Body % 89.7 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz/ adaptive Auto, 60/90/120Hz. Auto seemed to say at 120Hz most of the time. Nits typical/ test 450 (400) Nits max/ test 550 (500) Contrast 1500:1 (1490:1) sRGB Natural 90% DCI-P3 Vivid around 50% of the 16.7m gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 4.5 HDR Level No SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable Difficult, even on maximum brightness Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR playback Gaming 40fps at best Screen protection Not disclosed Comment Slight blueish/translucent cast – best to use Natural setting. Overall, a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor (Soc)

Brand/ Model Qualcomm SD480+ nm 8 Cores 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Modem x51 AI TOPS Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI) Geekbench 5 Single-core 535 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1690 Like Qualcomm SD 730G but faster in multi-core like an SDS845 GPU Adreno 619 GPU Test Open CL 1054 Like SD 730G Vulcan 944 RAM/ type 4GB LPDDR4X Storage/ free/ type 128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.1 micro-SD Up to 1TB (shared hybrid slot) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 489 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 315 CPDT microSD read/ write MBps 86.15/33.18 and mountable as storage CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 31.94/23.62 OTG Only Comment All are fit for purpose and price. It is nice to see mountable microSD to 1TB. Throttle test Max GIPS (power/battery) 154,870 Average GIPS 152,701 Minimum GIPS 144,648 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 52° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type/ model Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO Test 2m -dBm/ Mbps -25/433 Test 5m -46/433 Test 10m -64/234 – usable BT Type 5.1 GPS single/ dual Dual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <10m. USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP/ DeX/ Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wide-band No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi 5 AC and quite strong to 10m

LTE and 5G

SIM Telco – single SIM and microSD

Retail – Dual Hybrid with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single/ dual Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile/ Telstra UL/ DL/ Ms 32.3/18.4/40 Tower 1 -dBm/ fW or pW -81/2-9pW Tower 2 -98/100-150fW Tower 3 -99/100fW Tower 4 -101/<100fW (verging on unusable) Comment Reception is as good as expected for a Qualcomm Soc.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger/ type/ supplied 10W supplied and capable of 15W charge PD/ QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results Qi/ wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 25% Charge 0-100% 2 hours and 33 minutes (fast charge using 100W PD or 5V/ 3A) Charge Qi/ W N/A Charge 5V/ 2A 3 hours 19 minutes Video loop 50%/ aeroplane 16 hours 38 minutes PC Mark 3 battery Would not run

Accubattery – 5hrs screen on, 18hrs mixed-use GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 653.4 minutes (10.89 hours) 4035 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 36 minutes Watt full load 1100-1320mA Watt idle Screen on 230-260mA Estimate loss at max refresh 20% Estimate typical use Easily two days at 5.5 hours screen on time Comment Charge speed over 3 hours is too long. If you use a USB-C PD charger 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and stereo down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Only for headphones – it makes no difference to the speaker Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ LDAC and aptX/ HD/ TWS/ Adaptive Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes, but downmixes to 2.0 EQ Not for speaker – choice of smart/ music or movie for headphones. Mics Dual with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 65 Ring 75 Alarm 77 Notifications 77 Earpiece 55, but it is very tinny Hands-free While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly builds to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building Mid 4000-1000Hz Still building High-Mid 1-2kHz Still building to 2kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 6kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Drop and flatten High Treble 6-10kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20kHz declining to 12kHz the off the cliff Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage As wide as the phone Comment At the price/ this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W X D) 161.83 x 73.96 x 8.59mm Weight grams 184 Front glass Glass – protection level not specified Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating Water repellent IP52 Colours Midnight grey Pen/ Stylus support No In the box Charger 10W charger USB cable 2A USB-A to USB-C charge only – no data Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes Comment Nice of Moto to provide a charger – it should have been 15W.

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1-May-22 UI Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split

Play: Media controls, Gametime OS upgrade policy Should get Android 13 Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware Facebook (uninstallable) Other No Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, which leaves the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location/ type Fingerprint sensor Face ID Yes Other Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers Comment

Motorola g62 5G Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated/ actual) (63) Stabilisation EIS only Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 8 Sensor Samsung SK54H7 Focus Contrast Autofocus f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated/ actual) 118 Stabilisation no Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus Fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated/ actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Burst Shot/ Auto Smile Capture/ AR stickers (via future Playstore update)/ Spot Colour/ Smart Composition/ Shot Optimization/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Portrait Mode/ Panorama/ HDR/ Night Vision/ Pro Mode/ 50MP High Resolution Mode/ Super Resolution QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Selfie

Front Selfie MP 16MP Sensor Omnivision 16A1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1 FOV (stated/ actual) 70.3-82.7° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 8X digital Video max 1080p@30 Features Burst Shot/ Gesture Capture/ Auto Smile Capture/ Group Selfie/ Selfie Animation/ Spot Colour/ Shot Optimisation/Active Photo/ Dual Capture/ Live Filter/ Face Beauty/ Portrait Mode Beauty/ HDR/ Auto Night Vision Comment • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background/ shadows/ and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

• 5X Day: Primary sensor – pushing the limits

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: Forget it

• Ultra-wide: S8MP sensor: Good colour and details/ although you can tell it is a different sensor to the primary.

• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes reasonable macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical

• Indoor office light: Colours are a little muted and the dog’s face/ears are grey instead of deep black

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. It has helped bring out the dark black ears foreground and sharpened the background.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good with excellent details/ although there is some noise.

• Night mode brings up the detail/ saturates the colour/ and removes a lot of noise

• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in Day and office light

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some OIS (optical image stabilisation

Motorola g62 5G Ratings

Features 9 It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either. Value 10 5G low-mid rangers at $399. Performance 9 It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance, and it is not for gamers. Ease of Use 9 My UX adds some value to stock Android Design 9 All plastic is fine Rating out of 10 9.20 Final comment At $399, it is an excellent and safe buy. You can’t go wrong.

Motorola g62 5G, Motorola g62 5G, Motorola g62 5G

Motorola g62 5 $399 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance for the price 9.0/10

















Ease of use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros FHD+ screen

Better than social media class camera

Reasonable price

Great battery life - albeit slow charge

Good for city and suburban phone use. OK, for rural, but there are better models. Cons Slow 10W charge but capable of 15W

The video quality is adequate

USB 2.0 and cable won't do data transfer or handle 15W