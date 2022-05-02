Samsung A53 5G – a decent 5G smartphone for $699 (review)

The Samsung A53 5G is a decent 5G smartphone for $699. It will appeal to those with the cash and who want a well-known brand with a long Android update policy.

We use the term ‘decent’ because while there is nothing wrong with the phone (put positively – everything is right), in some respects, the Samsung A53 5G is not quite as good as the 2021 A52 it replaces. And at the price, it is pretty well the only 2022 phone in the $600-699 bracket.

That begs the question of whether you may get better value in its $599 A33 5G or its $799 A73 5G. Looking at the specs alone, the A33 seems mighty tempting. The A73 has stronger competition with the OPPO Find X5 Lite with 256GB storage (OPPO Find X5 Lite – $799 uber-value (review). Or, for that matter, find the extra and go for the $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Fan Edition (review).

Brief Spec comparison – Samsung A33, A53, A73

Model A33 5G A53 5G A73 5G Price $599 $699 $799 Colours Awesome Blue

Awesome Black

Peach Same

Same N/A Awesome Greys Awesome Mint Awesome White Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm 186 grams 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm 189 grams 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm 181 grams Display 6.4” 2400 x 1080 Super AMOLED

90Hz 6.5” 2400 x1080 Same 60/120Hz 6.7”2400 x 1080 Super AMOLED Plus Same Processor Samsung Exynos 1280, octa-core 2.4 GHz Same

Same Qualcomm SD778G octa-core 2.4 GHz Memory 6/128 GB microSD slot Same Same Software Android 12, One UI Same Same Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 AC

Bluetooth 5.2 Same

Same Wi-Fi 6 AX

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Sound Stereo Dolby Atmos downmix Same Same Camera Rear 48+8+5+2MP

Bins to 12MP 64+12+5+5MP

Bins to 16MP 108+12+5+5MP

Bins to 12.5MP Camera Front Front: 13MP Front: 32MP

bins to 8MP Same Battery 5000mAh

25W capable

no charger inbox) Same Same Additional features Dual SIM

Single/MicroSD hybrid IP67 Same Same

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually, under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, and Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.

You can see the Samsung A53 5G models and those not to buy in the table at the end.

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Samsung A53 5G Model 6/128GB Model SM-A536E (Single Sim/microSD) and AM-A536E/DS (dual sim/microSD hybrid)

First impression

I don’t mind plastic backs (or glastic or polycarbonate – whatever you call it), but this matte Awesome Blue is more like a light sky-blue, and it looks inexpensive. It is not so much a fingerprint magnet as a greasy finger magnet.

The chrome-like plastic frame houses the power and volume rocker buttons on the right side. It makes it look thicker than belies the 8.1mm thickness.

6.5” Super AMOLED 60 or 120Hz

The Samsung A53 5G has a 6.5” bright sAMOLED display with accurate colour gamut coverage of the 8-bit, 16.7m colour spectrum. It is daylight readable and flat.

The screen is 60Hz or 120Hz – it is not adaptive. The 120Hz knocks about 30% from battery life in typical use and closer to 50% in streaming video. For 99% of the time, leave it at 60Hz.

Processor – Exynos 1280 is new

While Samsung claims (on paper) that it is 2.1x faster and has more AI than the Qualcomm it replaced in the A52 5G, we just don’t see it in the tests. If anything, it feels slower. We suspect this is more about Samsung trying to achieve better battery life.

Storage is slower at 468/88Mbps – the A52 scored 513/267, but it is fast enough to record 4K@30fps. As usual for Samsung, you can use OTG to access an external SSD, but it won’t run the speed test.

Throttling – reasonably good

With the caveat that we are not gamers – it is only capable of 1080p games at medium or less frame rates.

It drops 16% over 15 minutes – reasonable thermal management.

Comms – No Wi-Fi 6

This has Wi-Fi 5 AC HE80, which means it maxes out at 433Mbps. Signal strength on the 5GHz band was good to 10m.

It has USB-C 2.0 and a maximum data transfer rate of 480Mbps which means <30MBps speeds.

GPS is accurate to about 3m, which is fine for in-car navigation.

Phone – city/suburbs only

It supports all Australian 4G and 5G sub-6Ghz and low bands. The antenna signal strength is good, but it only finds one tower, which seems standard for Exynos modems. The antenna is at the bottom of the device, and your hand can interfere with the signal.

It is only for city and suburbs where you have good tower coverage.

Battery – OK for a day

Overall, we expect it will require daily charging (at 60Hz screen refresh).

First, 120Hz shortens the battery life by 20-50%, depending on the app and use. Leave it on 60Hz. The most typical indicative test is PC Mar 3 Battery, and it gives 13 hours and 52 minutes of screen on time.

Second, it does not come with a charger inbox. If you buy a Samsung 25W charger (read Do you want a charger with that? The demise of inbox accessories (opinion) it will take about 1.5 hours to charge. The trick here is that it charges at 9V/2.77A/24.93W, which the genuine charger supports – many third-party ones do not. A standard 5V/3A charger takes nearly 4 hours as it only charges at 10W.

If you buy any other charger, ensure that it supports PD 3.0 and that you buy a 3W (preferably 5W) cable.

Sound – OK but a little thin

It has no low/mid-bass and a gradual building of high bass. It has strong mid and treble but weak high-treble. That means it misses the most critical bass where you get all the musically important bass and a sense of sound direction – a reality as though the music were there. The soundstage is narrow and not helped by a perceptible imbalance to the bottom speaker.

Bluetooth supports SBC, AAC, LDAC and Samsung scalable (for Samsung buds) codecs but not Qualcomm aptX. It gives good volume and left/right separation.

Some readers have suggested we are too picky, but we know good sound How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Inbox

Nothing! There is even a video about it.

Missing

3.5mm 4-pole port, but most use USB-C earphones or a USB-C-3.5mm DAC

Charger

Operating system – up to four years of upgrades and five years of security patches

Samsung’s policy makes owning one better and more secure for longer. That means Android 12 may reach Android 15!

One UI 4l1 is a light touch over Android and allows for its Samsung customisations. But we are growing more concerned at the need to sign up for a Samsung Account to access anything in its Theme or Galaxy App store – it is bad enough that Google knows all about us.

Our advice is not to use Samsung apps where they substitute for Google ones, especially if you brand swap and want seamless changeovers.

Samsung A53 5G Camera

It is the same camera setup as the 2021 A52 – 64+12+5+5 and a 32MP selfie. Due to the COVID related parts shortage, the sensors can come from Samsung or Sony (our unit).

We can see an improvement over the A52 mainly due to the increased Exynos A1 post-processing power.

Daylight: It would be hard to take a better picture – good detail and slightly saturated colour

Excellent colours, details and dynamic range (it was a cloudy day)

Excellent 2x zoom and good highlights

5x zoom has terrific detail and colours – background showing a little noise

10x and it is a very good zoom

12MP UW always disappoints when colours are off

Excellent 5MP Macro

Good indoor shot – colour and details are good Boken needs a face to focus, or it gets confused

<40 lumens, and details are soft. Colours are OK but quite noisy.

Night mode sharpens the details and highlights but at the expense of colours.

Zoom: Excellent results with 1, 2, 5 and 10x zoom with good HDR

Ultrawide: I dislike seeing different colours from the primary lens, but overall, it is not a bad image

Office light: Excellent detail and colour

Bokeh: Try as we may, both the foreground and background were blurred (bokeh), and the mid area was in focus. This is an issue with firmware and the AI looking for a face.

Low-light – <40 lumens: The image was detailed and the colours quite good, but it obviously struggled, causing a lot of noise. The Night mode improved detail and reduced noise at the expense of colours.

Selfie: Excellent

Video: With OIS and EIS, 4k@30fps is stable and sharp. The colours are good. Sound recording was adequate to about 5 metres.

CyberShack’s view – The Samsung A53 5G is a decent smartphone with no downsides

The A-series is Samsung’s bread, and butter as only a small percentage of the world can afford its S-series. The 2021 A52 came of age, and it is a shame that the Samsung A53 5G is, in several ways, not quite as good. But hey, it is a crazy COVID influenced world and the move to Samsung Exynos over Qualcomm was probably more about assuring supply.

So, it is a safe, solid, slightly bland option if you have $699, but its real competition is from its 2021 A52, A33 and A73 because there is not enough user experience difference to count.

Rating

Given it is virtually alone in the $600-699 segment, it is the class leader there. It also meets or exceeds every test (except GFX Bench Manhattan, which usually happens with Exynos chips). And Samsung’s OS upgrade and security update policy and its 24-month warranty – it rates well.

The only slight blemish – the Exynos chip is not a great performer, Wi-Fi 5 (not 6), its phone signal strength is for city/suburbs where you have good tower coverage and np charger.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Samsung A53 5G

Brand Samsung Model A53 5G Model Number SM-A536E Price Base 6, 128 Price base $699 Warranty months 12 Tier 24 Website Product Page Manual PDF From Samsung Online and approved retailers Country of Origin Vietnam Company Samsung Test date 18-23 April 2022 Ambient temp 20° Release March 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Any with the letters after A536, including

J, D, U, U1, N, O, OO B, B/DS.

We are not sure if the E/DS is certified for Australia.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type sAMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat, centre O-hole Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 406 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 0.854 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7M colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60 or 120Hz Fixed Nits typical test 400 (Tested 398) Nits max, test 800 HBM (tested to 730) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural Mode 100%+ DCI-P3 Vivid Mode 87* Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3 HDR Level HDR10 SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Yes DRM Widevine L1 FOR 1080P SDR Gaming The screen may be up for it, but the processor is not Screen protection GG5 Comment Lovely bright Super AMOLED screen

Processor

Brand, Model Exynos 1280 https://semiconductor.samsung.com/processor/mobile-processor/exynos-1280/ nm 5 Cores 2×2.4GHz + 6×2.0GHz Modem Samsung Exynos integrated AI TOPS 4.3 Geekbench 5 Single-core 747 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1897 Like Qualcomm SD695 5G GPU Mail G68 MP2 GPU Test Open CL 2551 Like Similar to older SD845 Vulcan 2578 RAM, type 6 LPRDDR4X Storage, free, type 128 (97GB free) micro-SD Yes, to 1TB (hybrid slot in dual sim version) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 468 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 88 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 79/26 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Recognised but won’t test Comment The write speed is considerably lower than excepted – it should be closer to 250MBps. We can not test the external storage speed, although the file manager identifies it. Throttle test Max GIPS 197461 Average GIPS 182848 Minimum GIPS 156784 % Throttle 16 CPU Temp 50 Comment Reasonable thermal management.

Comms

Wi-FI Type Wi-Fi 5 AC VHT80 MIM0 2×2 Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -25/433 Test 5m -49/433 Test 10m -56/433 BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Single accuracy <3m USB type USB-C 2.0 Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No but can Miracast and Chromecast over Wi-Fi NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Combo Accelerometer e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity No Pedometer No Ambient light TCS3701 Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Comment Basic sensor setup, although we suspect the ambient light sensor also measures RGB.

LTE and 5G

SIM The review Model was E/DS dual/hybrid

E model has a single Sim and microSD Active One at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier Dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier Dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian bands and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 20/15/43ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -83 to -104 38.9fW to 5pW – very variable depending on where you hold it Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment It uses a single bottom antenna. While it finds the first tower at quite high strength, it varies, especially if you hold it by the base. City/suburbs phone only where there is good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 5000 – Claim 18 hours Charger, type, supplied No PD, QC level 25W capable PS 2.0 5V/3A/15, 9V/2.77A/24.93W or 3.3-5.9V/3A and 3.3-11V/2.25A Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz) Charge % 30mins 40% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 37 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4 hours 12 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 19 hours

Youtube with Wi-Fi and 120Hz 8 hours PC Mark 3 battery

Accubattery 13 hours 53-minute

14hr and 34 minutes GFX Bench

Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 373.4min (6.22hrs) 3982 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 33 minutes Watt full load 2A Watt idle Screen on 300mA Estimate loss at 120Hz 30% to 50% depending on the app and screen resolution Estimate typical use While the 18-hour typical use claim is probably accurate, this phone will need charging every day. Comment Tests were at 60Hz screen refresh, and the full load drain at 120Hz gave just under 4 hours.

Sound

Speakers Stereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA9879 MPX Class-D stereo amp and DPS 1.6/2.65W@8/4OHM .2% THD Dolby Atmos decode Yes, downmix to two speakers Hi-Res 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC and Samsung Scalable. No Qualcomm aptX codecs. Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) Auto, Movie, Music, Voice EQ Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock, Custom Mics Dual Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80dB Media (music) 75 Ring 75 Alarm 75 Notifications 75 Earpiece 53 Hands-free Volume is a little low. Dual mics provide some noise cancellation but keep the bottom mic pointed towards your mouth. BT headphones Good sound and volume, although could only get SBC Codec on LDAC capable headphones.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Gradual build Low Mid 200-400Hz Gradual build Mid 4000-1000Hz Flattening High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattening Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Slow decline Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh Soundstage imbalance to the bottom speaker makes the soundstage skewed. Comment The sound is OK but lacks punch, definition and depth – listenable for high-mid and low mid-treble vocals.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm Weight grams 189 Front glass GG5 Rear material Plastic chrome finish Frame matte plastic flow over camera hump – attracts grease but not fingerprints IP rating 67 1m for 30min Colours Awesome Blue

Awesome Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable Yes, 2W (you need a 3 or 5W for a fast charge Buds No Bumper cover No Comment More Samsung penny-pinching

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1/03/2022 UI One U1 4.1 OS upgrade policy original plus 3 upgrades Security patch policy 4 years Bloatware Yes. It is mainly Samsung substitutes for Google apps, but increasingly it is driving you to the Samsung Galaxy App and Theme store for even rudimentary fonts and themes. Do you want Samsung to know what you do? Other Comment Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes

Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor Sony IMX682 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 83 (71) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide MP 12 Sensor Sony IMX258 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 123 (104) Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 5 Sensor Likely Samsung SK5E9 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 4 Depth MP 5 Sensor Likely Samsung SK5F1 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 4K@30fps OIS/EIS Flash Single LED Auto-HDR Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes Front MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX616 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.2 um 0.8 bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 83 (71) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 4x digital Video max 4K@30fps Comment Daylight: It would be hard to take a better picture – good detail and slightly saturated colour

Zoom: Excellent results with 1, 2, 5 and 10x zoom with good HDR Ultrawide: I dislike seeing different colours from the primary lens, but overall, it is not a bad image

Office light: Excellent detail and colour

Bokeh: Try as we may, both the foreground and background were blurred (bokeh), and the mid area was in focus. This is an issue with firmware and the AI looking for a face.

Low-light – <40 lumens: The image was detailed and the colours quite good, but it obviously struggled, causing a lot of noise. The Night mode improved detail and reduced noise at the expense of colours.

Selfie: Excellent image

Video: With OIS and EIS, 4k@30fps is stable and sharp. The colours are good. Sound recording was adequate to about 5 metres.

Ratings

Features 9 It has everything you need Value 8.5 COVID supply issues and global uncertainty see this a tad higher than expected. Performance 8 The Exynos is an average performance chip. Phone signal strengths make this a city/suburb phone. Ease of Use 9.5 Excellent OS upgrade/update policy and 2-years warranty. Design 8.5 Nice but a little bland Rating out of 10 8.7 Pro 1 Decent all-day battery life and faster-charging capability 2 OS updates for four years, security updates for five years 3 Quality, bright sAMOLED screen 4 Camera is good 5 IP67 and microSD Con 1 The 2021 A52 5G is faster and better spec’d 2 No charger inbox 3 No Wi-Fi 6 (Exynos limitation) 4 Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower 5 Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like Final comment It is a good successor to the A52 5G and a safe buy for the price. AMOLED, great warranty and updates – no downside.

Samsung A53 5G

Pros Decent all-day battery life and faster-charging capability

OS updates for four years, security updates for five years

Quality, bright sAMOLED screen

Camera is good

IP67 and microSD Cons The 2021 A52 5G is faster and better spec’d

No charger inbox

No Wi-Fi 6 (Exynos limitation)

Phone signal strengths are good but limited to one tower

Samsung is becoming more of its own ecosystem with a little too much Samsung bloatware – Apple-like

