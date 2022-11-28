Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people (smartphone review and Samsung Flip 4 comparison)

The Motorola Razr 2022 might just change your mind about Flip phones. After all, Motorola literally invented the category and, in its third recent iteration at $1599, has pretty well everything a Flipper could want.

Its main competition is the $1649, 8/256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (smartphone review), which is also quite good. It is backed by Samsung’s massive, hip, paid and social media, Flipvertising campaign appealing to the trendy set. Ten points to Samsung for this disruptive ‘Join the Flipside’ campaign that Motorola cannot emulate.

At CyberShack, we take a different route, performing over 70 tests for battery life, phone and Wi-Fi signal strength, screen, processor, and camera. This is the thinking person’s review. As there are only two contenders in the Flip space, we will inevitably make comparisons and have both on the test bed.

You would be happy with either – each has strengths and weaknesses that will guide your choice.

Australian review Motorola Razr 2022, 8/256GB, SIM/eSIM, Model XT2251-1, Retapac firmware

Website Product Page Price: $1599 for 8/256GB Colours Satin Black From* JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online Warranty 24-months ACL Country of Manufacture: China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Satin Black with a very usable external screen – Pass+

This third iteration is almost perfect. A big 2.7” usable external screen, an equally big 6.7”, 20:9, 10-bit internal screen, twin cameras, and the AG Velvet Satin Glass back rounds it out.

Unlike earlier Razr’s, it folds perfectly flat –no gap between the screens and virtually no crease when open. The stainless-steel hinge is an engineering marvel and allows almost infinite opening positions.

The Gorilla Glass 5-covered external screen is quite bright and very usable – shame it is such a fingerprint magnet.

I like it, albeit it is Satin Black – a colour choice would have been even better. It comes with a two-part clear, clip-on cover to protect it.

Winner: In the usability department, Razr’s 20:9 screen, imperceptible crease and larger external screen put it ahead. Samsung has a choice of colours that may suit more the fashion conscious.

Screen – Internal – Pass+

Here is the most significant difference. Motorola has a superb, standard ratio 20:9, pOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07b colour. It can run at 60Hz (fixed) or adaptive stepping 48/60/90/120/144Hz (although the latter is reserved for specific games in the Games Launcher).

It is bright at 500/1000 nits (typical/peak for HDR10+) and covers 100% sRGB and over 70% of the DCI-P3 10-bit colour gamut.

It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable touch screen that will last years with care (this applies equally to Razr and Flip).

Screen external – Quick View display – Exceed

The 2.7” 800×573, 60Hz touch screen is nearly twice the size of the Flip, making it more useful. You can increase the image size to read notifications and use it as a selfie camera viewfinder. It also has the Home, App Draw, and back buttons.

Screen summary

Item Motorola Razr 2022 SamsungGalaxy Z Flip 4 Winner Screen size internal 6.7” pOLED 6.67” AMOLED Razr Screen size external 2.7” 800×573 1.9 512×260 Razr has a vastly more usable external screen Screen Ratio internal 20:9 22:9 Razr for usable space Screen fold Almost flat Pronounced fold Razr Screen internal 2400×1080, 20:9 10-bit/1.07b colours 2640×1080, 22:9 8-bit/16m colours Razr by nearly a billion colours Refresh Up to 144Hz Up to 120Hz Razr Nits 500/1000 500/1000 Draw Size 166.99×79.79×7.62mm 86.45×79.79×16.99 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 Samsung is marginally smaller due to its 22:9 thinner screen ratio, but Razr has more usable screen space

Processor – Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 – Pass+

Both the Razr and Flip use this processor. It is not surprising that they perform similarly. It is also not surprising that they both Throttle by 40% after a minute or so of a 15-minute load test.

Motorola Razr 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Razr comes with 8GHB LPDDR5 (Flip – same) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (Flip additional $150 cost option).

The biggest difference is that Razr has a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port that supports alt DP 1.4 audio/video/charge for Screen Mirror/Android Desktop/Ready For (over USB-C/HDMI) and mountable external SSD/Flash storage. Flip uses the older USB-C 2.0, which does not.

Winner: Razr by a considerable margin.

Comms – strong Wi-Fi 6E – Pass+

The critical difference is that Razr has Wi-Fi 6E versus Flip Wi-Fi 6. Both use HE160 band aggregation and can reach 2400Mbps.

Winner: Razr for Wi-Fi 6E (if you have a 6E router); otherwise, a draw.

LTE and 5G – Good for city/suburbs, regional cities and rural use – Pass+

Razr and Flip use a SIM and eSIM, the Qualcomm X65 modem and antenna system and are among the best we have seen for use anywhere.

It is only a tiny difference, but Razr has dual ring tones that are very useful for identifying which SIM number is called.

Winner: Draw

Battery – one-day use – Pass

Razr has a 3500mAh battery (Flip 3700mAh), but the key difference is that Razr has a 30W charger inbox (25W $29 extra cost for Flip). Flip has a 15W Qi charge, which is handy.

In all other aspects, both have similar charge, discharge and use times.

Winner: Flip with Qi charge

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+

Both have:

Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker that changes the Left/Right orientation between portrait and landscape mode.

Qualcomm aptX codecs (Flip supports Samsung Scalable for select Samsung buds).

Three mics for hands-free mode.

Similar 80dB maximum volume.

Razr has a Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. It has just enough high-bass to satisfy.

There is a bias towards the bottom speaker, which is understandable as it allows the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped.

Winner: Draw – Flip is also Bright Vocal but has a slightly more listenable sound (which I believe Razr will fix in firmware updates).

Build – Solid as – Pass+

This is a very well-made device. Alloy 7000 frame, stainless steel hinge, no gap/crease, Gorilla Glass 5 and AG Velvet glass back.

Motorola Razr 2022 Flip 200g 187g Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62mm 165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm 85.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm IP52 IPX8 Two-piece bumper cover No – from $59 to $139 30W charger No extra $29 Fingerprint on the power button (10/10) Under glass (8/10) Warranty: 24 months ACL 24-months ACL

Winner: It is a hard call. Motorola has an IP52 rating that is rain-resistant. Flip has an IPX8 that is water resistant. If that is important, Flip is it. But in all other respects, Motorola has the better engineering, and that imperceptible crease is a definite winner.

OS – Android 12 – Pass+

It will get Android 13, 14 and 15 and three years of Security patches.

The Motorola Razr 2022 has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Flip has Samsung’s OneUI 4.11, and it is a heavy overlay on Android. It is easy to use and perhaps papers over a few rough edges and cracks in pure Android. It also requires a Samsung Account and has the Galaxy App store. This has privacy implications – Samsung knows more about you than Motorola.

Having used both Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.

Winner: Flip leads with ‘Up to 4 OS upgrades and four years of security patches. But Motorola says it is considering additional upgrades – watch this space, and My UX is a very light overlay.

Motorola Razr 2022 Camera – 50+13MP rear and 32MP selfie – Pass+

Flip has a 12+12MP camera and a 10MP selfie. Razr is well ahead in pure numbers, but its 50MP bins to 12.5MP and its selfie to 8MP. Razr will record 8K@30fps, but you will seldom use that. Flip maxes out at 4K@60fps. Both have OIS on the primary sensor.

Both are terrific point-and-shoot cameras. It comes down to still image and video quality. With 50MP shooting capability, Razr is the winner, although you would be happy with either, and some prefer Samsung’s saturated colours.

1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.

Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent

Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise but blows out the screen detail

Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good. o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS. o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.



Test images

1X and its a perfect picture with great detail and colour

Ultra-wide and a good shot although the colours are not as intense as the primary sensor.

4X and a good shot all around with good background definition.

8X and still opretty good although teh background is a littel noisy.

The 13MP sensor is excellent for macro

Office Light – good colors and definition Bokeh – excellent

<40 lumens and this is a pretty good shot with some defintion in the nmonitor screens.

Night mode certianly brightens and adds colour but blows out the screens. This is fixable via a firmware update.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 2022 or Samsung Flip 4 – like a dog with two bones

This is highly subjective, and I have both here now. The problem is when a dog must choose between two equally delectable bones; its indecision usually means it starves.

The first decision is, do you really need a foldable? Apart from its pocketability, a traditional glass slab offers far more at better prices. Motorola’s Edge 30-series, Samsung’s S22-series and OPPO’s FindX5/Pro have infinitely better battery life, camera image quality, performance and value.

If you are set on a flip format (a.k.a. Clamshell):

Razr’s USB-C 3.1 Gen alt DP interface (versus Flip’s USB-C 2.0) is a deal maker for anyone that wants to access fast, mountable storage or use USB-C/HDMI to a TV.

Flip’s Qi charge is almost a deal maker for me, but conversely, Moto supplies a charger, and Samsung does not.

Razr’s larger external screen is far more useful and saves me from opening the phone for everything, whereas the Flip needs to be open to do almost everything.

Razr’s internal 20:9 screen is more useful for what I do with Flip’s 22:9 causing a few issues for full-screen apps. And I find it hard to get over the Flip’s prodigious crease while the Razr has almost none.

Flip’s higher IP rating is almost a deal maker, but both have fragile screens and need to be treated with respect, including not dunking either.

Razr’s camera has the point-and-shoot edge over the Flip, but for what I do, I need even more, so I use the OPPO FindX5 Pro with its MariSilicon Image processor.

What do I prefer?

The short answer is that the Motorola Razr 2022 meets my needs better and is technologically ahead of the Flip in a few critical areas. It is a business device in Satin Black.

Now my wife and daughter both prefer the pretty Bora Purple Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 because it is lovely. I am not suggesting they are shallow, but they really do not care about specs.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Razr 2022

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Razr 2022 Model Number XT-2251-1 Price Base 8/256 Price base $1,599 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Flagship flip Website https://www.motorola.com.au/smartphones-razr-2022/p From JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo online Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 20-25/11/2022 Ambient temp 16-24° Release 1/09/2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola Moto Razr 2022 in China; Motorola Razr 3, Motorola Razr3, Motorola Razr gen 3

Screen

Size 6.7″ internal/2.7″ external Type Foldable pOLED/AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat/Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080/800 x 573 PPI 393/372 Ratio 20:9/16:9 Screen to Body % 94.46%/ Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours/? Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz fixed

Auto 48/60/90/120/144 stepped adaptive.

144Hz via Motorola Games launcher on a per-game basis 60Hz external Response 120Hz Unknown Nits typical test 500 (497 tested)

External 400 (370 tested) Nits max, test 1000 (1030 tested) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural – 100% (Tested 97%) DCI-P3 Saturated – 70% of 1.07 billion colours Rec.2020 or other Natural and saturated plus temperature adjustment Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2 HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes – Uses external screen Edge display No Accessibility All Android 12 features DRM L1 for FHD HDR playback Gaming Not recommended for game use as it is too easy to damage the screen. Screen protection A pOLED folding screen cannot use a screen protector. Comment Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung Z4 Flip. Almost eliminated the centre fold crease that is so pronounced on the Samsung Flip.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1

nm 4 Cores Octa-core (1×3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz Modem X65 AI TOPS 27 GeekBench 5 Single-core 1320 GeekBench 5 multi-core 4217 Like Fastest 2022 processor GPU Adreno 730 GPU Test Open CL 6366 Like Closer to Exynos 2100 Vulcan 6634 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR5 Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (212GB Free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 1490 (reflects UFS 3.1 speed) CPDT internal seq. write MBps 628 – excellent CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 911/213 Mountable – excellent and reflects USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface Comment Fast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this Throttle test Max GIPS 382,145 Average GIPS 259,858 Minimum GIPS 220,879 % Throttle 40% almost immediate drop CPU Temp 50° Comment Most SD8+ Gen 1 runs hot, and the foldable format is not well suited for SoC cooling. It won’t matter to the average user, but gamers and power users will avoid it.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E QCA6490 HE160 Test 2m -dBm, Mbps 6GHz -24/2401 Test 5m 40/2401 Test 10m -53/2161 (15M -70/199) BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Dual <3m accuracy USB type USB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4 – excellent ALT DP, DeX, Ready For DP 1.4 for Miracast audio, video screen mirror, Moto ReadyFor NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Excellent Wi-Fi 6E speeds

LTE and 5G

SIM Single Sim and eSIM Active Both are 5G capable, and both are active except when one is in use Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/34/38/ 39/40/41/41/42/43/48/66 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz 1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/26/28/38/40/41/41 /48/66/77/78/78/79/79 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 27.7/27.1/38 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -85/5pW Tower 2 -87/2pW Tower 3 -88/1.6pW Tower 4 -100/160fW Comment It has seven antennae and gives excellent signal strength seeing four towers. Overall, it should be a good city, suburbs, and regional use phone.

Battery

mAh 3500 Charger, type, supplied 30W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 10V/3A/30W PD, QC level Must use a 3W-rated cable (supplied) Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive mode screen Charge % 30mins 40% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 6 minutes – 30W Charge Qi, W 4 hours Charge 5V, 2A Approx 3.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 18 hours 3 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 11 hours 22 minutes

Accubattery 10 hours 43 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 309.1 minutes (5.15 hours) 6598 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 3 hours 26 minutes mA full load 1500mA mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Probably about 20% less battery Estimate typical use Typical users will need to charge this daily. It’s a smaller battery and will last 3-5 hours when put under load. Comment This is an executive phone and is perfect for that style of use. The smaller battery means the 10-bit screen and SD8 Gen 1 SoC drain it faster, so use the 60Hz screen setting and optimise for battery life.

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic sound Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers Hi-Res 24-bit/192kHz capable 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (and variants), LDAC Multipoint Can connect to two devices Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ No Mics Three mics with noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 75 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 70 Earpiece 59 Hands-free Three mics give a degree of noise reduction, and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building to 400Hz. Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 400Hz. Mid 4000-1000Hz Dip at 500Hz but flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flatish Low Treble 2-4kHz Flatish Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flatish High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type t is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. Its firmware is fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off. Soundstage Bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate. Comment I can understand why the signature is as it is to allow the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped.

Build

Size (H X W x D) Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62mm

Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm Weight grams 200 Front glass pOLED Rear material GG5 and AG Glass Frame Aluminium 7000 frame and Stainless-Steel Hinge IP rating 52 – light rain and possibly the only compromise for this otherwise excellent device. Colours Satin Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 30W USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds No Bumper cover Yes – two-piece, clip-on clear Comment It has a charger and clear bumper covers in the box (Samsung does not). Well made.

OS

Android 12 – almost pure Android Security patch date October 2022 (current) UI My UX 3.0

Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls OS upgrade policy Three upgrades Security patch policy Regular security patches for at least three years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Play: Gametime Audio Comment My UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android without materially altering it Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 100% accuracy Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use Comment

Motorola Razr 2022 – rear camera

Rear Primary Primary MP 50 bins to 12.6 Sensor Omnivision OV50a Focus PDAF Omni Directional f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 73.4-86° Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Wide and Macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI336 Focus AF/Fixed Macro f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120 Stabilisation No Zoom No (4K@30fps) Special Video max 8K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Burst shot

Auto Smile Capture

AR stickers ( via future Playstore update), Spot Colour

Smart Composition

Shot Optimisation

Active Photo

Dual Capture

Live Filter

Portrait Mode

Panorama

HDR

Night Vision

Pro Mode

50 MP High-Resolution Mode

Super Resolution

Google Lens

Hyperlapse

Slow Motion QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Razr 2022 – Front camera

Selfie (inside) MP 32MP bins to 8 Sensor Omnivision OV32C4C Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 0.7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 70.1-82.6° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 8X digital Video max 1080p@60fps Features Burst Shot

Gesture Capture

Auto Smile Capture

Group Selfie

Selfie Animation

Spot Colour

Shot Optimisation

Active Photo

Dual Capture

Live Filter

Beautification

Portrait Mode Beauty

HDR

Auto Night Vision

Photography results

Photography test • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail

• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.

• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.

• Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.

• Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent

• Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise but blows out the screen detail

• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.

o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.

o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.

Ratings

Features 8.5 It adds USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for mountable storage and connection to a TV. The 20:9, 10-bit screen and larger external screen make it more usable Value 8.5 RRP is less than the same capacity Samsung Flip, and it includes a charger and bumper cover that would cost nearly $100 more on the Flip. Performance 8.5 It loses points because of the extreme throttling and equally gains points for excellent Wi-Fi and phone reception strength. Ease of Use 8.5 The 20:9 format screen and the stainless-steel hinge mean more usable space and almost no crease. Design 9 Motorola has nailed the design – now all it needs is some colour options Rating out of 10 8.6 Final comment You buy this foldable (Clamshell) for its superior technology and business usability.

Motorola Razr 2022 $1599 8/256GB 8.7 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Bright, 10-bit colour display and almost no crease

Excellent phone reception strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use

Decent point-and-shoot camera performance

Very well made, UDB-C 3.1 and comes with a charger.

Moto OS and Update policy Cons IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68

Fairly heavy throttling

Missing No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable external storage.optical zoom

Speaker sound could be improved

