Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people (smartphone review and Samsung Flip 4 comparison)
The Motorola Razr 2022 might just change your mind about Flip phones. After all, Motorola literally invented the category and, in its third recent iteration at $1599, has pretty well everything a Flipper could want.
Its main competition is the $1649, 8/256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (smartphone review), which is also quite good. It is backed by Samsung’s massive, hip, paid and social media, Flipvertising campaign appealing to the trendy set. Ten points to Samsung for this disruptive ‘Join the Flipside’ campaign that Motorola cannot emulate.
At CyberShack, we take a different route, performing over 70 tests for battery life, phone and Wi-Fi signal strength, screen, processor, and camera. This is the thinking person’s review. As there are only two contenders in the Flip space, we will inevitably make comparisons and have both on the test bed.
You would be happy with either – each has strengths and weaknesses that will guide your choice.
Australian review Motorola Razr 2022, 8/256GB, SIM/eSIM, Model XT2251-1, Retapac firmware
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Satin Black with a very usable external screen – Pass+
This third iteration is almost perfect. A big 2.7” usable external screen, an equally big 6.7”, 20:9, 10-bit internal screen, twin cameras, and the AG Velvet Satin Glass back rounds it out.
Unlike earlier Razr’s, it folds perfectly flat –no gap between the screens and virtually no crease when open. The stainless-steel hinge is an engineering marvel and allows almost infinite opening positions.
The Gorilla Glass 5-covered external screen is quite bright and very usable – shame it is such a fingerprint magnet.
I like it, albeit it is Satin Black – a colour choice would have been even better. It comes with a two-part clear, clip-on cover to protect it.
Winner: In the usability department, Razr’s 20:9 screen, imperceptible crease and larger external screen put it ahead. Samsung has a choice of colours that may suit more the fashion conscious.
Screen – Internal – Pass+
Here is the most significant difference. Motorola has a superb, standard ratio 20:9, pOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07b colour. It can run at 60Hz (fixed) or adaptive stepping 48/60/90/120/144Hz (although the latter is reserved for specific games in the Games Launcher).
It is bright at 500/1000 nits (typical/peak for HDR10+) and covers 100% sRGB and over 70% of the DCI-P3 10-bit colour gamut.
It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable touch screen that will last years with care (this applies equally to Razr and Flip).
Screen external – Quick View display – Exceed
The 2.7” 800×573, 60Hz touch screen is nearly twice the size of the Flip, making it more useful. You can increase the image size to read notifications and use it as a selfie camera viewfinder. It also has the Home, App Draw, and back buttons.
Screen summary
Processor – Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 – Pass+
Both the Razr and Flip use this processor. It is not surprising that they perform similarly. It is also not surprising that they both Throttle by 40% after a minute or so of a 15-minute load test.
Razr comes with 8GHB LPDDR5 (Flip – same) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (Flip additional $150 cost option).
The biggest difference is that Razr has a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port that supports alt DP 1.4 audio/video/charge for Screen Mirror/Android Desktop/Ready For (over USB-C/HDMI) and mountable external SSD/Flash storage. Flip uses the older USB-C 2.0, which does not.
Winner: Razr by a considerable margin.
Comms – strong Wi-Fi 6E – Pass+
The critical difference is that Razr has Wi-Fi 6E versus Flip Wi-Fi 6. Both use HE160 band aggregation and can reach 2400Mbps.
Winner: Razr for Wi-Fi 6E (if you have a 6E router); otherwise, a draw.
LTE and 5G – Good for city/suburbs, regional cities and rural use – Pass+
Razr and Flip use a SIM and eSIM, the Qualcomm X65 modem and antenna system and are among the best we have seen for use anywhere.
It is only a tiny difference, but Razr has dual ring tones that are very useful for identifying which SIM number is called.
Winner: Draw
Battery – one-day use – Pass
Razr has a 3500mAh battery (Flip 3700mAh), but the key difference is that Razr has a 30W charger inbox (25W $29 extra cost for Flip). Flip has a 15W Qi charge, which is handy.
In all other aspects, both have similar charge, discharge and use times.
Winner: Flip with Qi charge
Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+
Both have:
- Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker that changes the Left/Right orientation between portrait and landscape mode.
- Qualcomm aptX codecs (Flip supports Samsung Scalable for select Samsung buds).
- Three mics for hands-free mode.
- Similar 80dB maximum volume.
Razr has a Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. It has just enough high-bass to satisfy.
There is a bias towards the bottom speaker, which is understandable as it allows the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped.
Winner: Draw – Flip is also Bright Vocal but has a slightly more listenable sound (which I believe Razr will fix in firmware updates).
Build – Solid as – Pass+
This is a very well-made device. Alloy 7000 frame, stainless steel hinge, no gap/crease, Gorilla Glass 5 and AG Velvet glass back.
|Motorola Razr 2022
|Flip
|200g
|187g
|Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62mm
|165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
|Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm
|85.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm
|IP52
|IPX8
|Two-piece bumper cover
|No – from $59 to $139
|30W charger
|No extra $29
|Fingerprint on the power button (10/10)
|Under glass (8/10)
|Warranty: 24 months ACL
|24-months ACL
Winner: It is a hard call. Motorola has an IP52 rating that is rain-resistant. Flip has an IPX8 that is water resistant. If that is important, Flip is it. But in all other respects, Motorola has the better engineering, and that imperceptible crease is a definite winner.
OS – Android 12 – Pass+
It will get Android 13, 14 and 15 and three years of Security patches.
The Motorola Razr 2022 has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:
- Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
- Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
- Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Flip has Samsung’s OneUI 4.11, and it is a heavy overlay on Android. It is easy to use and perhaps papers over a few rough edges and cracks in pure Android. It also requires a Samsung Account and has the Galaxy App store. This has privacy implications – Samsung knows more about you than Motorola.
Having used both Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.
Winner: Flip leads with ‘Up to 4 OS upgrades and four years of security patches. But Motorola says it is considering additional upgrades – watch this space, and My UX is a very light overlay.
Motorola Razr 2022 Camera – 50+13MP rear and 32MP selfie – Pass+
Flip has a 12+12MP camera and a 10MP selfie. Razr is well ahead in pure numbers, but its 50MP bins to 12.5MP and its selfie to 8MP. Razr will record 8K@30fps, but you will seldom use that. Flip maxes out at 4K@60fps. Both have OIS on the primary sensor.
Both are terrific point-and-shoot cameras. It comes down to still image and video quality. With 50MP shooting capability, Razr is the winner, although you would be happy with either, and some prefer Samsung’s saturated colours.
- 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
- 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
- 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
- Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
- Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
- Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.
- Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent
- Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise but blows out the screen detail
- Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts):
- o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
- o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
- o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.
Test images
CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 2022 or Samsung Flip 4 – like a dog with two bones
This is highly subjective, and I have both here now. The problem is when a dog must choose between two equally delectable bones; its indecision usually means it starves.
The first decision is, do you really need a foldable? Apart from its pocketability, a traditional glass slab offers far more at better prices. Motorola’s Edge 30-series, Samsung’s S22-series and OPPO’s FindX5/Pro have infinitely better battery life, camera image quality, performance and value.
If you are set on a flip format (a.k.a. Clamshell):
Razr’s USB-C 3.1 Gen alt DP interface (versus Flip’s USB-C 2.0) is a deal maker for anyone that wants to access fast, mountable storage or use USB-C/HDMI to a TV.
Flip’s Qi charge is almost a deal maker for me, but conversely, Moto supplies a charger, and Samsung does not.
Razr’s larger external screen is far more useful and saves me from opening the phone for everything, whereas the Flip needs to be open to do almost everything.
Razr’s internal 20:9 screen is more useful for what I do with Flip’s 22:9 causing a few issues for full-screen apps. And I find it hard to get over the Flip’s prodigious crease while the Razr has almost none.
Flip’s higher IP rating is almost a deal maker, but both have fragile screens and need to be treated with respect, including not dunking either.
Razr’s camera has the point-and-shoot edge over the Flip, but for what I do, I need even more, so I use the OPPO FindX5 Pro with its MariSilicon Image processor.
What do I prefer?
The short answer is that the Motorola Razr 2022 meets my needs better and is technologically ahead of the Flip in a few critical areas. It is a business device in Satin Black.
Now my wife and daughter both prefer the pretty Bora Purple Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 because it is lovely. I am not suggesting they are shallow, but they really do not care about specs.
Ratings
|Features
|8.5
|It adds USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for mountable storage and connection to a TV. The 20:9, 10-bit screen and larger external screen make it more usable
|Value
|8.5
|RRP is less than the same capacity Samsung Flip, and it includes a charger and bumper cover that would cost nearly $100 more on the Flip.
|Performance
|8.5
|It loses points because of the extreme throttling and equally gains points for excellent Wi-Fi and phone reception strength.
|Ease of Use
|8.5
|The 20:9 format screen and the stainless-steel hinge mean more usable space and almost no crease.
|Design
|9
|Motorola has nailed the design – now all it needs is some colour options
|Rating out of 10
|8.6
|Final comment
|You buy this foldable (Clamshell) for its superior technology and business usability.
Motorola Razr 2022$1599 8/256GB
Pros
- Bright, 10-bit colour display and almost no crease
- Excellent phone reception strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use
- Decent point-and-shoot camera performance
- Very well made, UDB-C 3.1 and comes with a charger.
- Moto OS and Update policy
Cons
- IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
- Fairly heavy throttling
- Missing No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable external storage.optical zoom
- Speaker sound could be improved