Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people (smartphone review and Samsung Flip 4 comparison)

The Motorola Razr 2022 might just change your mind about Flip phones. After all, Motorola literally invented the category and, in its third recent iteration at $1599, has pretty well everything a Flipper could want.

Its main competition is the $1649, 8/256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (smartphone review), which is also quite good. It is backed by Samsung’s massive, hip, paid and social media, Flipvertising campaign appealing to the trendy set. Ten points to Samsung for this disruptive ‘Join the Flipside’ campaign that Motorola cannot emulate.

At CyberShack, we take a different route, performing over 70 tests for battery life, phone and Wi-Fi signal strength, screen, processor, and camera. This is the thinking person’s review. As there are only two contenders in the Flip space, we will inevitably make comparisons and have both on the test bed.

You would be happy with either – each has strengths and weaknesses that will guide your choice.

Australian review Motorola Razr 2022, 8/256GB, SIM/eSIM, Model XT2251-1,  Retapac firmware

Price:$1599 for 8/256GB
ColoursSatin Black
From*JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Lenovo online
Warranty24-months ACL
Country of Manufacture:China
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022

First Impression – Satin Black with a very usable external screen – Pass+

This third iteration is almost perfect. A big 2.7” usable external screen, an equally big 6.7”, 20:9, 10-bit internal screen, twin cameras, and the AG Velvet Satin Glass back rounds it out.

Unlike earlier Razr’s, it folds perfectly flat –no gap between the screens and virtually no crease when open. The stainless-steel hinge is an engineering marvel and allows almost infinite opening positions.

 The Gorilla Glass 5-covered external screen is quite bright and very usable – shame it is such a fingerprint magnet.

I like it, albeit it is Satin Black – a colour choice would have been even better. It comes with a two-part clear, clip-on cover to protect it.

Winner: In the usability department, Razr’s 20:9 screen, imperceptible crease and larger external screen put it ahead. Samsung has a choice of colours that may suit more the fashion conscious.

Screen – Internal – Pass+

Here is the most significant difference. Motorola has a superb, standard ratio 20:9, pOLED screen with 10-bit/1.07b colour. It can run at 60Hz (fixed) or adaptive stepping 48/60/90/120/144Hz (although the latter is reserved for specific games in the Games Launcher).

It is bright at 500/1000 nits (typical/peak for HDR10+) and covers 100% sRGB and over 70% of the DCI-P3 10-bit colour gamut.

It is a bright, colour-accurate, daylight-readable touch screen that will last years with care (this applies equally to Razr and Flip).

Screen external – Quick View display – Exceed

The 2.7” 800×573, 60Hz touch screen is nearly twice the size of the Flip, making it more useful. You can increase the image size to read notifications and use it as a selfie camera viewfinder. It also has the Home, App Draw, and back buttons.

Screen summary

ItemMotorola Razr 2022SamsungGalaxy Z Flip 4Winner
Screen size internal6.7” pOLED6.67” AMOLEDRazr
Screen size external2.7” 800×5731.9 512×260Razr has a vastly more usable external screen
Screen Ratio internal20:922:9Razr for usable space
Screen foldAlmost flatPronounced foldRazr
Screen internal2400×1080, 20:9 10-bit/1.07b colours2640×1080, 22:9 8-bit/16m coloursRazr by nearly a billion colours
RefreshUp to 144HzUp to 120HzRazr
Nits500/1000500/1000Draw
Size166.99×79.79×7.62mm 86.45×79.79×16.99165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1Samsung is marginally smaller due to its 22:9 thinner screen ratio, but Razr has more  usable screen space

Processor – Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 – Pass+

Both the Razr and Flip use this processor. It is not surprising that they perform similarly. It is also not surprising that they both Throttle by 40% after a minute or so of a 15-minute load test.

Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Razr 2022
SS F4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Razr comes with 8GHB LPDDR5 (Flip – same) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (Flip additional $150 cost option).

The biggest difference is that Razr has a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps port that supports alt DP 1.4 audio/video/charge for Screen Mirror/Android Desktop/Ready For (over USB-C/HDMI) and mountable external SSD/Flash storage. Flip uses the older USB-C 2.0, which does not.

Winner: Razr by a considerable margin.

Motorola Razr 2022

Comms – strong Wi-Fi 6E – Pass+

The critical difference is that Razr has Wi-Fi 6E versus Flip Wi-Fi 6. Both use HE160 band aggregation and can reach 2400Mbps.

Winner: Razr for Wi-Fi 6E (if you have a 6E router); otherwise, a draw.

LTE and 5G – Good for city/suburbs, regional cities and rural use – Pass+

Razr and Flip use a SIM and eSIM, the Qualcomm X65 modem and antenna system and are among the best we have seen for use anywhere.

It is only a tiny difference, but Razr has dual ring tones that are very useful for identifying which SIM number is called.

Winner: Draw

Battery – one-day use – Pass

Razr has a 3500mAh battery (Flip 3700mAh), but the key difference is that Razr has a 30W charger inbox (25W $29 extra cost for Flip). Flip has a 15W Qi charge, which is handy.

In all other aspects, both have similar charge, discharge and use times.

Winner: Flip with Qi charge

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass+

Both have:

  • Stereo 2.0 with a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker that changes the Left/Right orientation between portrait and landscape mode.
  • Qualcomm aptX codecs (Flip supports Samsung Scalable for select Samsung buds).
  • Three mics for hands-free mode.
  • Similar 80dB maximum volume.

Razr has a Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. It is firmware fixable. It has just enough high-bass to satisfy.

Motorola Razr 2022

There is a bias towards the bottom speaker, which is understandable as it allows the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped.

Winner: Draw – Flip is also Bright Vocal but has a slightly more listenable sound (which I believe Razr will fix in firmware updates).

Build – Solid as – Pass+

This is a very well-made device. Alloy 7000 frame, stainless steel hinge, no gap/crease, Gorilla Glass 5 and AG Velvet glass back.

Motorola Razr 2022Flip
200g187g
Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62mm165 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm85.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm
IP52IPX8
Two-piece bumper coverNo – from $59 to $139
30W chargerNo extra $29
Fingerprint on the power button (10/10)Under glass (8/10)
Warranty: 24 months ACL24-months ACL

Winner: It is a hard call. Motorola has an IP52 rating that is rain-resistant. Flip has an IPX8 that is water resistant. If that is important, Flip is it. But in all other respects, Motorola has the better engineering, and that imperceptible crease is a definite winner.

OS – Android 12 – Pass+

It will get Android 13, 14 and 15 and three years of Security patches.

The Motorola Razr 2022 has almost pure Android with a very light My UX 3.0 user experience that is more about adding value via Moto actions and the camera app. No Motorola account is required. It adds:

  • Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
  • Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
  • Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls

Flip has Samsung’s OneUI 4.11, and it is a heavy overlay on Android. It is easy to use and perhaps papers over a few rough edges and cracks in pure Android. It also requires a Samsung Account and has the Galaxy App store. This has privacy implications – Samsung knows more about you than Motorola.

Having used both Samsung’s OneUI and Motorola’s My UX, I appreciate the cleaner My UX and its less intrusiveness.

Winner: Flip leads with ‘Up to 4 OS upgrades and four years of security patches. But Motorola says it is considering additional upgrades – watch this space, and My UX is a very light overlay.

Motorola Razr 2022 Camera – 50+13MP rear and 32MP selfie – Pass+

Flip has a 12+12MP camera and a 10MP selfie. Razr is well ahead in pure numbers, but its 50MP bins to 12.5MP and its selfie to 8MP. Razr will record 8K@30fps, but you will seldom use that. Flip maxes out at 4K@60fps. Both have OIS on the primary sensor.

Both are terrific point-and-shoot cameras. It comes down to still image and video quality. With 50MP shooting capability, Razr is the winner, although you would be happy with either, and some prefer Samsung’s saturated colours.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.
  • Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent
  • Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise but blows out the screen detail
  • Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts):
    • o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
    • o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
    • o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.

Test images

1X and its a perfect picture with great detail and colour
Ultra-wide and a good shot although the colours are not as intense as the primary sensor.
4X and a good shot all around with good background definition.
8X and still opretty good although teh background is a littel noisy.
The 13MP sensor is excellent for macro
Office Light – good colors and definition
Bokeh – excellent
<40 lumens and this is a pretty good shot with some defintion in the nmonitor screens.
Night mode certianly brightens and adds colour but blows out the screens. This is fixable via a firmware update.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 2022 or Samsung Flip 4 – like a dog with two bones

This is highly subjective, and I have both here now. The problem is when a dog must choose between two equally delectable bones; its indecision usually means it starves.

The first decision is, do you really need a foldable? Apart from its pocketability, a traditional glass slab offers far more at better prices. Motorola’s Edge 30-series, Samsung’s S22-series and OPPO’s FindX5/Pro have infinitely better battery life, camera image quality, performance and value.

If you are set on a flip format (a.k.a. Clamshell):

Razr’s USB-C 3.1 Gen alt DP interface (versus Flip’s USB-C 2.0) is a deal maker for anyone that wants to access fast, mountable storage or use USB-C/HDMI to a TV.

Flip’s Qi charge is almost a deal maker for me, but conversely, Moto supplies a charger, and Samsung does not.

Razr’s larger external screen is far more useful and saves me from opening the phone for everything, whereas the Flip needs to be open to do almost everything.

Razr’s internal 20:9 screen is more useful for what I do with Flip’s 22:9 causing a few issues for full-screen apps. And I find it hard to get over the Flip’s prodigious crease while the Razr has almost none.

Flip’s higher IP rating is almost a deal maker, but both have fragile screens and need to be treated with respect, including not dunking either.

Razr’s camera has the point-and-shoot edge over the Flip, but for what I do, I need even more, so I use the OPPO FindX5 Pro with its MariSilicon Image processor.

What do I prefer?

The short answer is that the Motorola Razr 2022 meets my needs better and is technologically ahead of the Flip in a few critical areas. It is a business device in Satin Black.

Now my wife and daughter both prefer the pretty Bora Purple Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 because it is lovely. I am not suggesting they are shallow, but they really do not care about specs.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Motorola Razr 2022

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Razr 2022
Model NumberXT-2251-1
Price Base8/256
   Price base$1,599
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierFlagship flip
Websitehttps://www.motorola.com.au/smartphones-razr-2022/p
FromJB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Test date20-25/11/2022
Ambient temp16-24°
Release1/09/2022
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola Moto Razr 2022 in China; Motorola Razr 3, Motorola Razr3, Motorola Razr gen 3

Screen

Size6.7″ internal/2.7″ external
TypeFoldable pOLED/AMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat/Flat
Resolution2400 x 1080/800 x 573
PPI393/372
Ratio20:9/16:9
Screen to Body %94.46%/
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours/?
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz fixed
Auto 48/60/90/120/144 stepped adaptive.
144Hz via Motorola Games launcher on a per-game basis 60Hz external
Response 120HzUnknown
Nits typical test500 (497 tested)
External 400 (370 tested)
Nits max, test1000 (1030 tested)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural – 100% (Tested 97%)
DCI-P3Saturated – 70% of 1.07 billion colours
Rec.2020 or otherNatural and saturated plus temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<2
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue light controlYes
PWM if known250Hz
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes – Uses external screen
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 12 features
DRML1 for FHD HDR playback
GamingNot recommended for game use as it is too easy to damage the screen.
Screen protectionA pOLED folding screen cannot use a screen protector.
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung Z4 Flip. Almost eliminated the centre fold crease that is so pronounced on the Samsung Flip.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8+ Gen 1
nm4
CoresOcta-core (1×3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz
ModemX65
AI TOPS27
GeekBench 5 Single-core1320
GeekBench 5 multi-core4217
LikeFastest 2022 processor
GPUAdreno 730
GPU Test 
Open CL6366
LikeCloser to Exynos 2100
Vulcan6634
RAM, type8GB LPDDR5
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (212GB Free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1490 (reflects UFS 3.1 speed)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps628 – excellent
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps911/213 Mountable – excellent and reflects USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps interface
CommentFast and externally mountable SSD storage means videographers can use this
Throttle test 
Max GIPS382,145
Average GIPS259,858
Minimum GIPS220,879
% Throttle40% almost immediate drop
CPU Temp50°
CommentMost SD8+ Gen 1 runs hot, and the foldable format is not well suited for SoC cooling. It won’t matter to the average user, but gamers and power users will avoid it.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E QCA6490 HE160
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps6GHz -24/2401
Test 5m40/2401
Test 10m-53/2161 (15M -70/199)
BT Type5.2
GPS single, dualDual <3m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 3.1 5Gbps Display Port 1.4 – excellent
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForDP 1.4 for Miracast audio, video screen mirror, Moto ReadyFor
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentExcellent Wi-Fi 6E speeds

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle Sim and eSIM
   ActiveBoth are 5G capable, and both are active except when one is in use
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/34/38/ 39/40/41/41/42/43/48/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghz1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/26/28/38/40/41/41 /48/66/77/78/78/79/79
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms27.7/27.1/38
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-85/5pW
   Tower 2-87/2pW
   Tower 3-88/1.6pW
   Tower 4-100/160fW
CommentIt has seven antennae and gives excellent signal strength seeing four towers. Overall, it should be a good city, suburbs, and regional use phone.

Battery

mAh3500
Charger, type, supplied30W 5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 10V/3A/30W
 PD, QC levelMust use a 3W-rated cable (supplied)
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive mode screen
   Charge % 30mins40%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 6 minutes – 30W
   Charge Qi, W4 hours
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 3.5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane18 hours 3 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery11 hours 22 minutes
Accubattery 10 hours 43 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex309.1 minutes (5.15 hours) 6598 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on3 hours 26 minutes
   mA full load1500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshProbably about 20% less battery
   Estimate typical useTypical users will need to charge this daily. It’s a smaller battery and will last 3-5 hours when put under load.
CommentThis is an executive phone and is perfect for that style of use. The smaller battery means the 10-bit screen and SD8 Gen 1 SoC drain it faster, so use the 60Hz screen setting and optimise for battery life.

Sound

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm Aqusitic sound
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
Hi-Res24-bit/192kHz capable
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX (and variants), LDAC
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQNo
MicsThree mics with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)75
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications70
   Earpiece59
   Hands-freeThree mics give a degree of noise reduction, and volume levels were quite good and clear.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlowly building to 400Hz.
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 400Hz.
Mid 4000-1000HzDip at 500Hz but flat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlatish
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlatish
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlatish
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typet is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the fairly choppy frequency response could use work. Its firmware is fixable. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
   SoundstageBias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate.
CommentI can understand why the signature is as it is to allow the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped.

Build

Size (H X W x D)Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62mm
Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99mm
Weight grams200
Front glasspOLED
Rear materialGG5 and AG Glass
FrameAluminium 7000 frame and Stainless-Steel Hinge
IP rating52 – light rain and possibly the only compromise for this otherwise excellent device.
ColoursSatin Black
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger30W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes – two-piece, clip-on clear
CommentIt has a charger and clear bumper covers in the box (Samsung does not). Well made.

OS

Android12 – almost pure Android
Security patch dateOctober 2022 (current)
UIMy UX 3.0
Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
OS upgrade policyThree upgrades
Security patch policyRegular security patches for at least three years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherPlay: Gametime Audio
CommentMy UX 3.0 adds value to pure Android without materially altering it
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 100% accuracy
Face IDYes, 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use
Comment

Motorola Razr 2022 – rear camera

Rear PrimaryPrimary
  MP50 bins to 12.6
   SensorOmnivision OV50a
   FocusPDAF Omni Directional
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)73.4-86°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI336
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo (4K@30fps)
Special
   Video max8K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Burst shot
Auto Smile Capture
AR stickers ( via future Playstore update), Spot Colour
Smart Composition
Shot Optimisation
Active Photo
Dual Capture
Live Filter
Portrait Mode
Panorama
HDR
Night Vision
Pro Mode
50 MP High-Resolution Mode
Super Resolution
Google Lens
Hyperlapse
Slow Motion
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola Razr 2022 – Front camera

Selfie (inside)
  MP32MP bins to 8
   SensorOmnivision OV32C4C
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um0.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)70.1-82.6°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max1080p@60fps
    FeaturesBurst Shot
Gesture Capture
Auto Smile Capture
Group Selfie
Selfie Animation
Spot Colour
Shot Optimisation
Active Photo
Dual Capture
Live Filter
Beautification
Portrait Mode Beauty
HDR
Auto Night Vision

Photography results

Photography test• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details and sharpness.
• Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail and sharpness and bokeh background.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent
• Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise but blows out the screen detail
• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 8K@30fps (no stabilisation) 4K@60/30fps with OIS and the day/office light results are very good.
o Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps with no OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
o Selfie: 1080p@60fps with EIS.        

Ratings

Features8.5
It adds USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 for mountable storage and connection to a TV. The 20:9, 10-bit screen and larger external screen make it more usable
Value8.5
RRP is less than the same capacity Samsung Flip, and it includes a charger and bumper cover that would cost nearly $100 more on the Flip.
Performance8.5
It loses points because of the extreme throttling and equally gains points for excellent Wi-Fi and phone reception strength.
Ease of Use8.5
The 20:9 format screen and the stainless-steel hinge mean more usable space and almost no crease.
Design9
Motorola has nailed the design – now all it needs is some colour options
Rating out of 108.6
Final commentYou buy this foldable (Clamshell) for its superior technology and business usability.

Motorola Razr 2022

$1599 8/256GB
Motorola Razr 2022
8.7

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 8.5/10

Performance

 8.5/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 9.0/10

Pros

  • Bright, 10-bit colour display and almost no crease
  • Excellent phone reception strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use
  • Decent point-and-shoot camera performance
  • Very well made, UDB-C 3.1 and comes with a charger.
  • Moto OS and Update policy

Cons

  • IP52 is barely adequate when flagships have IP68
  • Fairly heavy throttling
  • Missing No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable external storage.optical zoom
  • Speaker sound could be improved


