Best Android Phones July 2024 – there are some gems there (smartphone)

What are the best Android Phones July 2024? The answer is now more about what you want a phone to do (or don’t do) than what it costs. We cover all phones from <$200 to nearly $3000.

Let’s explore a few trends.

Apple versus Android – it is even money

At the end of 2023, Android had a 53% Australian market share versus a 47% Apple share. That is unlikely to change much.

Apple users are rusted on, and it is too hard and expensive to get out of its walled garden. Its lowest-cost retail phone is the 2021 iPhone 11 4G with 64GB storage at $667. Its cheapest 5G is the $787 SE 3rd Gen with 64GB storage. The dearest is the 2024 iPhone Pro Max 1TB at $2649. Apple does not reveal sales x model, but our retail spies say that most sales are the iPhone SE ($787) or the ‘renewed’ range of refurbished trade-ins.

Android users are well served for model and price selections. The top 4 have all raised the bar in OS upgrade and security policies.

Samsung 54% of unit sales mainly from A-series Google 20% – Extensive advertising has made Google trendy OPPO 15% – Mainly for <$600, but its higher-priced Reno series is doing well Motorola 5% has finally climbed into the top 5 and has a wide range of G-series, Edge-series, and Razr-series devices. It is well-placed for growth. Nokia (HMD) 2% is losing impetus in Australia Other 4%

Smartphones now have AI cousins, and they cost more

There is now a digital divide between a traditional smartphone and an AI phone. Sure, at their roots, they will access the internet, make and receive calls and SMS, and run apps like calendar, email, contacts, music and video. You know – what smartphones have always done.

Frankly, AI is all about marketing vapourware that is either rudimentary or merely promises what will be. I expect AI, like 5G, to take a few years to become a must-have, and then only when the phones have enough power to do basic AI on the device. These will be top-of-the-range processors like the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3, with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We are now measuring AI TOPs, processor Gigaflops and NPU GINOPS.

AI is merely a way to extract more dollars, and the hidden sting in the tail is that most will charge a monthly subscription to use more than basic on-device AI. AI will not be cheap. We will identify AI phones with Gen 1 or 2📎.

Read about Gen 1 AI

Phone antenna signal strength is now one of the more critical buying criteria

Apart from CyberShack’s deep-dive reviews, NO OTHER REVIEWS test for phone signal strength. Yet we are a big country, and while the telcos may claim 98% coverage of Australian users, that is roughly only 13% of Australia’s landmass. We now test for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. We found that Telstra’s Blue Tick program was, at best, a marketing effort to promote its Telstra brand and Samsung phones. You can read more about our readers’ Blue Tick = BS experiences.

Simply put, different processors have different modems. For example, some modems get a very strong first-tower signal but do not see the other three towers in our test area. This means they are fine for areas with good tower coverage.

However, in areas with poor coverage, you need to be able to find other towers with usable strengths, especially in regional and rural areas or black spot reception areas.

MediaTek modems are generally good in cities and suburbs or where you have good tower coverage.

Samsung Exynos modems (in many Samsung A-series and Google Pixel Tensor phones) tend to have lower signal strength. They are fine for cities and suburbs but not for black spots, regional towns, or rural areas.

Qualcomm modems find more towers with mid-to-high signal strengths. These invariably make a city, suburb, regional, or rural CyberShack tick ✅!

Operating system and security patch policy are important to trade-in value and longevity

Samsung and Google Pixel are to be applauded for offering seven years of Android operating system upgrades and seven years of regular security patches for premium models. This will assist in keeping the trade-in values higher and keeping the phone longer.

Motorola and OPPO have responded with three years of Android operating system upgrades and four years of regular security patches. Given the expected smartphone life, we think this is more than adequate.

New brands

Nothing has come from nowhere to be a very trendy brand for those who care more about style than substance, and that pretty well describes Gen Alpha (2010-2024), Gen Z (1997-2010) and maybe shallow Millennials (1981-1996). “Oh, look at that shiny, nice thing!”. It can only ever be a niche phone for enthusiasts.

ASUS is a niche brand aimed primarily at the mobile gaming market.

HMD (former Nokia Executives) has ditched the Nokia brand and introduced its own HMD brand (currently using the lower-cost Unisoc processor). It will not participate in our free review program, so we cannot tell you whether they are good. But we can tell you that using an OEM to make phones is nowhere near as cost-effective as Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO, which have massive factories. I predict a slow and discreet death.

We do not cover TCL, Xiaomi, Opel or feature phones.

Prices will skyrocket

Samsung and Apple are predicting a 15-20% price increase for AI-capable phones and the introduction of monthly AI subscriptions for all-bar basic on-device AI. We will know about Google Pixel 9 later in August.

OPPO and Motorola have seen 10% rises recently.

Warning Grey Market – no Australian warranty and probably won’t connect to Wi-Fi 6E/7

There is a substantial grey market fuelled by online marketplaces like Kogan/Dick Smith/Might Ape, eBay, Temu, Shein and many more.

Only buy the Australian-certified version for Telco networks and an Australian warranty. You can check bonafide by an R-NZ C-Tick on the packaging and under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory labels.

Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

Best Android Phones July 2024

Prices are RRP/discount as of 31 July 2024 for genuine Australian-certified models with local warranty and support.

Not all phones are tested/reviewed, and the recommendation is made based on knowledge of the company and phone specs. Assume all have NFC and at least Wi-Fi 5 AC. Phones from 2022 are generally excluded. Items marked with a ✅should have superior phone reception.

<$199

$199 OPPO A18 4G, 6.56” HD LCD, 4/128GB/microSD, MT Helio G85, 8+2MP/5MP

$229/199 Moto g24 4G, 6.56: HD LCD, 4/128GB/microSD, MT Helio G85, 50+2MP/8MP. It is similar to OPPO but has a 50MP/12.5MP primary sensor for better photos.

$200-299

$229 Moto g14, 6.5” 1080p LCD, 4/128GB, UniSOC T616, 50+2+8MP

$259/229 OPPO A58 4G, 6.72” 1080p LCD, 6/128GB/microSD, MT Helio G85, 50+2MP/8MP

329/219 Moto g53 5G (2023), 6.5” 720p LCD, 4/128GB, SD 480+ 5G, 50+2MP/8MP ✅

$299/249 Moto g54 5G, 6.5” 1080p LCD, 8/128GB, MT Dimensity 7020, 50+2MP/16MP

$449/299 Moto g84 5G, 6.5” 1080p OLED, 12/256GB/microSD, SD695, 50+8MP/16MP ✅

$299 Samsung A05S 4G, 5.7” 1080p LCD, 4/128GB/microSD, SD 680, 50+2+2MP/13MP ✅

$279 Moto g34 (Telstra only), 6.5” 720 LCD, 4/128GB, SD 695, 50+2MP/16MP ✅

$300-399

$349 Samsung A15 5G, 6.5” 1080p AMOLED, 4/128GB/microSD, MT Dimensity 6100, 50+5+2MP/13MP

$369 OPPO A79, 6.72” 1080p LCD, 4/128GB/microSD, MT Helio G96/Dimensity 700. 50+2MP/8MP, 2-year

$399 (clearance) Moto G 5G Plus, 6.7” 1080 LCD, 6/128/microSD, SD 765, 48+5+8+2MP/16MP ✅

The Moto G 5G is the star of this segment.

$400-499 (all 5G from here)

$549/449 Samsung A35, 6.6” 1080p AMOLED, 6/128GB/microSD, Exynos 1380, 50+8+5MP/13MP

$499 Samsung A25, 6.5” 1080p AMOLED, 6/128GB/microSD, Exynos 1280, 50+8+2MP/13MP, 2-year warranty

$499, Moto g82 (2022), 6.6” 1080p OLED, 6/126GB/microSD, SD 695, 50+8+2MP/16MP, 2-year ✅

$500-599

$529 Nothing (2a), 6.7” 1080p OLED, 8/128GB, MT Dimensity 7200 Pro, 50+50MP/32MP 2-year. 12/256GB model $599.

$539 OPPO A98, 1080p 120Hz LCD, 8/256GB/microSD, SD 695, 64+2+2MP/32MP, 2-year ✅

$749/547 (runout) Google Pixel 7a, 1080p OLED, 8/128GB, Tensor 2 (Exynos), 64+13MP/13MP

OPPO Reno11 F, 6.7” 120Hz OLED, 8/256GB MT Dimensity 7050, 64+8+2MP/32MP, 2-year (Reno 12 now released)

$599 Moto Edge 50 Fusion, 6.7” OLED, 12/256GB, SD 7s Gen 2, 50+13MP/32MP, 2-year ✅

$600-699

$699, Samsung A55, 6.6” AMOLED, 8/128GB/microSD, Exynos 1380, 50+12+5MP, 2-year

$699 Moto Edge 40 (2023 model), 6.55” OLED, 8/256GB, MT Dimensity 8020, 50+13MP/32MP, 2-year.

$699 Samsung Galaxy A73 (2022), 6.7” 1080p AMOLED, 6/128GB/microSD, SD 778G, 108+5+12+5MP/32MP, 2-year ✅This is an absolute bargain

$700-$799

$799 OPPO Reno 12, 6.7” 120Hz OLED, 12/256GB/microSD, MT Dimensity 7300, 50+8+2MP/32MP, 2-year. We have not reviewed this yet (in August), but initial tests show strong performance and camera quality.

$801-899

$1167/837 (runout) Google Pixel 8 – the start of AI. 6.2” OLED, 8/128GB, Tensor G3 (Exynos), 50+12MP/10.5MP. 2-years. 256GB model $1287/937. Gen 1📎

$849 Google Pixel 8a, 6.1” 120Hz OLED, 8/128GB, Tensor G3 (Exynos), 64+13MP/13MP. 2-years Gen 1📎

Motorola has some 2022 Edge 30 Fusion (6.55” OLED, 8/128GB. SD 888+, 50+13MP/32MP) ✅ and 2022 Edge 30 Pro (6.7” 144Hz OLED, 8/128GB, SD 8 Gen 1, 50+50+2MP/60MP) ✅ both at $899. These were spectacular performers, and the Edge 30 Pro has stood the test of time. You lose nothing by buying these 2022 models.

Google

$901-999

$937 Samsung S23 (2023), 6.1” 1080p AMOLED, 8/128GHB, SD8 Gen 2, 50+10+12MP/12MP, 2-year ✅

$949 Google Pixel 8a, 6.1” 1080p OLED< 8/256, Tensor G3 (Exynos) 64+13MP/13MP, 2-year

$987 Samsung S23 FE (2023), 6.4” 1080 AMOLED, 8/128GB, Exynos 2200, 50+8+12MP/10MP, 2-year

$999 Nothing (2), 6.7” 1080p OLED, 12/256GB, SD 8 Gen 1, 50+50MP/32MP, 2-year ✅

$999 Moto Edge 50 Pro, 6.7” 1220p OLED, 12/256GB, SD 7 Gen 3, 50+13+10MP/50MP, 2-year ✅

$999 ThinkPhone by Motorola (2023), 6.6” 1080p OLED, 8/256, SD 8 Gen 1, 50+13MP/32MP, 2-year ✅. This was our premium pick for 2023 and embodies everything you could want for $999, including IP68.

Edge 50 Pro

$1001-1399

$1687/1087 Google Pixel Pro 8 2024 on runout (Pixel 9 in late August). 6/7” 1344 AMOLED, 12/128GB, Tensor G2 (Exynos), 50+48+48MP/10.5MP, 2-year, IP68. Gen 1📎

$1367/1187 Galaxy S24, 6.2” 1080p AMOLED, 8/256GB, Exynos 2400, 50+10+12MP/12, IP68, 2-year, charger extra, 512GB $1387, Gen 1📎

$1399 Motorola Edge 30 (2022), 6.67” 1080p OLED, 12/256GB, SD 8+ Gen 1, 200+50+12MP/60MP, 2-years ✅

Samsung S24 series

$1400-1799

$1687/1437, Samsung S24+, 6.7” 1400p AMOLED, 12/256GB, Exynos 2400, 50+10+12MP/12MP, 2-year, IP68. 512GB version $1637, limited📎

$1594/1439, ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, 6.78” 1080p OLED, 12/256GB, SD 8 Gen 3, 50+13+32MP/32MP, 1-year ✅

$1799/1529, ASUS ROG Phone 8, 6.78” 1080p AMOLED, 12/256GB, SD 8 Gen 3, 50+13+32MP/32MP, IP68, 1-year (Dual SIMM, no eSIM), 512GB $1999/1799. 1TB $2647/2297 ✅

$1947/1597, Samsung S23 Ultra (2023), 6.8”1400p AMOLED, SD 8 Gen 2, 200+10+10+12MP/12MP, IP68, 2-year. 1TB $2297 ✅ Gen 1📎

The ASUS ROG 8 is a spectacular phone, and if it had eSIM, it would be in my pocket right now!

$1800+

$2187/1887, Samsung S24 Ultra, 6.8” 1400p AMOLED, 12/256GB, SD 8 Gen 3, 200+10+50+12MP/12MP, IP68. 2-year. 512GB $2087 and 1TB $2487 – charger extra. ✅ Gen 1📎

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – the ultimate Android smartphone – the top glass slab of 2024.

Flip or Flop

$999, Motorola Razr 40 (2023), 6.9” 1080 OLED, 8/256GB, SD 7 Gen 1, 64+13MP/32MP, 2-year ✅

$1499/1199, OPPO Find N2 Flip, 6.8” 1080p OLED, 8/256GB, MT Dimensity 9000+, 50+12MP/32MP, 2-year

$1699, Motorola Razr 50 (2024), 6.9” 1080, 160Hz OLED, 12/512GB, SD 8S Gen 3, 50+50MP/32MP, IPX8, 68W charger and cover inbox, 2-year ✅ Gen 1📎

$1799, Samsung Galaxy Flip6, 6.7” 1080p AMOLED, 12/256GB, SD 8 Gen 3, 50_12MP/10MP, IPX8, 2-year ✅ 512GB version $1849 – charger and cover extra. Gen 2📎

Know when to fold them

The only Fold in the game is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. OPPO has the excellent Find N3 Fold ($2699), which eclipsed the Z Fold5 in almost every area. However, it is sold out, and we are waiting for the 2025 model.

Galaxy Z Fold6, 7.6” 1856 AMOLED and external AMOLED, 12GB, SD 8 Gen 3, 50+10+12MP/4MP, 2-year, IPX8 ✅Prices exclude charger and cover. Gen 2📎

$2749 256GB

$2949 512GB

$3299 1TB

CyberShack’s view – Best Android Phones July 2024 – look for the diamonds in the rough

If you live in a regional, rural, remote, or black spot area, look for CyberShack’s Green Tick ✅. At least you will know that in real-world testing, these gave the best results.

The smartphone market is now a digital divide – AI phones. It started in late 2023 for Gen 1📎 and the new Google Pixel 9 and Samsung S25/Flip6/Fold6 will have Gen 2📎. Frankly, there is no reason to buy AI unless you have a specific need. AI on a Windows desktop is far easier to use.

Phone makers’ websites

