Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it? (smartphone review)

The Moto g84 5G is a fully featured 5G smartphone that is top of the $399 class. With an OLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G System-on-a-Chip, great phone signal strength, a decent OIS camera and a 5000mAh battery – it is tough to beat.

  • A 120Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 1300nit peak pOLED screen – unheard of in this class.
  • Qualcomm SD6955G is a good choice, beating generic ARM processors.
  • 12/256GB RAM and storage is unheard of in this class
  • 256GB storage – almost unheard of and has a hybrid 1TB micro-SD slot
  • 5000mAh battery and 30W charger inbox
  • Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial sound
  • Thin and light with vegan leather and PMMA back options
  • Android 13
  • 2+1+3 – warranty, OS update and security patches.

It is a winner – $399 well spent.

Australian review – Moto g84 5G 2023, 12/256GB, Dual SIM, Model XT2347-2

WebsiteProduct Page
Price$399
ColoursMidnight Blue PMMA
Marshmallow Blue (vegan leather exclusive to JB Hi-Fi)
Viva Magenta (vegan leather)
From *Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Lenovo online.
WarrantyRetail 24-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G may not work

We strongly advise buying a genuine model with Australian firmware from the approved retailers above. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).

Deep-dive review

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Moto g84 5G
Moto g84 5G
Moto g84 5G

First Impression – Pass+

We received the Midnight Blue with a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) back. It is a synthetic resin that produces a transparent and rigid plastic substitute for glass in shatterproof windows, skylights, illuminated signs, and aircraft canopies. It is also boring but highly functional.

The Marshmallow Blue and Viva Magenta vegan leather (Read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?) are far more exciting.

The phone is a glass slab with a 3.5mm jack at the bottom and the usual Motorola button layout on the right side. It has an excellent hand fit.

Screen – Exceed

Motorola did several things right with this phone, but the ‘rightest’ is a delightfully crisp, clear, colourful, eminently daylight readable pOLED screen. But there is more. It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with 120Hz refresh. You usually find this class of screen in phones costing twice as much.

It is daylight-readable, has very good colour accuracy, and infinite contrast.

Processor – SD695 5G – Pass+

The SD965 5G is a good choice of System-on-a-Chip (SoC). It has 12GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage for excellent mid-range performance. To use an analogy, it is a V6 car engine. This has heaps of power for Joe and Jane Average with no lag and smooth screen scrolling even under load. It is acceptable for casual gameplay.

Full Benchmarks are here; all you need to know is that it performs similarly to the MediaTek 7020 or an SD765.

The second thing Motorola did the ‘rightest’ was 12GB of RAM. It has allowed the SoC to reach its potential.

The third thing Motorola did was to keep the microSD slot and allow for mountable external storage, albeit USB-C 2.0 limits speeds to around 35MBps.

It does not throttle, meaning excellent thermal management.

Moto g84 5G

We noticed a performance uplift over other SD965 5G phones. I put that down to more RAM, but it is apparent that Motorola has also done some tweaking with Android.

Comms – Pass (remember this is a $399 phone)

Wi-Fi 5 AC reaches 433Mbps half-duplex speeds with usable 5Gz signal strengths out to 15m.

Bluetooth 5.1 has the full Qualcomm aptX codecs, making it easy to get the best from whatever ear/headphones or speakers you use.

4/5G – Exceed

It has all Australian 4/5G bands and excellent signal strength, finding all four towers at excellent speeds. It is a phone for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

Battery – 2 days and fast charge – Exceed

It has a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger inbox for a full charge in 1 hour 23 minutes. The video loop was 21 hours 38 minutes. PC Mark 3.0 Modern Office Battery life was 15 hours 59 minutes (typical office use), and Accubattery confirmed all figures. As we ran all tests in Auto screen refresh mode, the fixed 120Hz impact should be well below 20% in time reduction.

Sound – Stereo but odd – Passable

We have had issues with all the g-series with odd sound signatures. We put this down to the CrystalTalk AI setting that focuses on clear voice from 1-4kHz at the expense of all else. The problem is that it does not significantly improve the sound signature even when you turn it off.

It has Dolby Atmos decoding, Moto Spatial Sound decode, up to 24-bit/96000Hz high res and a full suite of Qualcomm aptX codes. The headphone sound is excellent, with great sound object definition.

Hands-free is also good with dual noise-cancelling mics.

The best way to describe the sound is overly harsh, crisp, and generally unpleasant for music but excellent for clear voice.

Moto g84 5G
(Gold line) Mid for clear voice only.

You can read more, including our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.

Build – Pass+

It is well-built with IP protection (IP54) – it is water resistant.

A plastic frame does not bother me; PMMA (acrylic glass) or vegan leather is acceptable for the back. There is no disclosed front glass protection, but it appears to be toughened glass.

 It is nice and slim, feels excellent in hand and is a keeper. It comes with a 33W charger and a bumper cover.

Android – almost pure – Exceed

It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect one OS upgrade and three years of bi-monthly updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table at the end for all features.

Missing – no deal breakers

  • Disclosed screen protection, even Panda or Dragon glass, would be good
  • More generous OS upgrade and security upgrade policy

Motorola g84 5G camera – Pass+

The 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 sensor has OIS (optical image stabilisation) for more stable still and video shots. It bins to 12.5MP.

The 8MP Ultra-wide/macro Samsung SK54H7 sensor is also quite common in lower-priced phones and does a creditable job. It lacks a depth sensor and uses a mix of AI and primary sensor focus for bokeh.

In all, it is a decent camera setup for point-and-shoot.

The front selfie is also quite common – our only issue here is its limited low-light capability.

Camera Summary

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Excellent detail in foreground and background.
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Ditto to 2X
  • 6X Day: Primary sensor – great colour and foreground detail, and the background is starting to get noisy.
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Lost detail – pushing 8X zoom limits.
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
  • Indoor office light: Colours are excellent – popping –  and dogs’ face/ears are deep black
  • Bokeh Depth: It has no bokeh sensor but takes a great shot. There are minor issues with the definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is excellent, but not quite enough details to read the PC screen.
  • Night mode brings up the detail a little, adds a little extra colour, and removes some of the noise
  • Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in the day and office light.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation.

Test shots

Moto g84 5G
1X and this is as good as it gets – good dynamic range, details, and HDR.
Ultra-wide – good shot with quite good colour matching to the primary wide sensor.
2X and excellent colour, dynamic range and detail in the foreground and background.
Moto g84 5G
4X and it is impressive – most digital zoom is not this good.
6X and getting close to the digital zoom limit – still, quite acceptable.
8X and at the limit with details beginning to blurr.
UW 8MP takes excellent macros.
Great colour and detail.
Dog face is deep black, details are excellent and colours are ‘popping’.
Without a depth sensor AI estimates the background. The dog’s ears are blurry. Still it would be better with a human face that AI could identify.
Moto g84 5G
<40 lumens and it is an excellent shot, just lacking enough range to read the PC screens.
Moto g84 5G
Night mode adds some detail and reduces noise.

CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g84 5G brings new meaning to the value segment

This should be Australia’s largest-selling phone. It does everything just right for an affordable $399. It is the Toyota Camry of the phone world.

When reviewing this, I had to keep reminding myself that $399 phones don’t usually have a Qualcomm SD695, 12GB RAM, 256GB/microSD storage, an OIS 50MP camera, very strong phone reception, and above all, a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour pOLED screen.

The Motorola g84 5G is the top-of-the-g series. So, the comparison is not whether a $399 phone is worth it but how much more you could spend to get similar features.

Motorola’s next level is the $699 Motorola Edge 40 2023 – Edge benefits at a lower cost (the only Edge 40 we have seen in 2023). I prefer the Moto g84 5G Qualcomm SoC, and it has more RAM and a similar camera setup. If it were me, I would seek out the Edge 30 (2022) bargains – the $999 Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king and is on run-out at $499 – an absolute bargain.

Competition

Frankly, the 1.07 billion colour pOLED is so far class-leading that there is no real competition. But you must ask if you really care about 16M or 1.07 billion colours. After all, we have been using 8-bit for years.

Motorola g82 5G at $349 on runout. It is very similar to the Moto g84 5G and got our recommendation last year.

The $649 OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways uses the same processor and antenna signal strength and is on sale at $437. It is tempting but has an LTPS LCD screen.

No, the Motorola g84 5G is the clear class leader and gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

Rating

  • Features: 90 – Top-of-the-g-series with an SD695 5G processor and pOLED screen
  • Value: 100 – $399 and you get it all
  • Performance: 90 – It is not the fastest SoC, but it is perfect for this phone and offers Qualcomm’s excellent modem for terrific phone reception.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – Motorola’s MY UX and 2+1+3 warranty/OS/Security patch are excellent.
  • Design: 90 – With IP54, stylish vegan leather and great build quality – it rises slightly above glass slab territory.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.12 (E&OE)

Moto g84 5G

BrandMotorola
ModelMoto g84 5G
Model NumberXT2347-2
Price Base12/256
   Price base399
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierMid-range
WebsiteProduct page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date45261
Ambient temp25-30°
Release45200
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypepOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre o-hole
Resolution2400x 1080
PPI405
Ratio0.839583333
Screen to Body %0.872
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveAuto up to 120Hz (steps from 60/90/120)
Fixed 60 or 120Hz
Nits typical, testNot disclosed (Test 510)
Nits max, testHBM 900 (Test 888)
Peak 1300 (Test 1240)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNot stated (Test 145% Natural mode)
DCI-P3Not stated (near 100% Saturated mode)
Rec.2020 or other94% Adobe RGB
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.21
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10 playback scaled to screen capability. No Dolby Vision decode.
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known90Hz is low and may cause eyestrain and headaches in PWM-susceptible people.
Daylight readableYes, nearly 1000 hits HBM
Always on DisplayYes, at a glance
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 13 features
DRML1 for SDR/HDR10/HLG
GamingTouch sampling 240Hz
GtG <1ms
Screen protectionNot stated. Likely toughened glass.
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than the Samsung S23 series.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD695 5G
nm6nm
Cores2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x1.7GHz
ModemX51
AI TOPSEstimate 15
Geekbench 6 Single-core917 – 30% higher than other ]benchmarks
Geekbench 6 multi-core2072 – marginally higher than other benchmarks.
LikeSD 765 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
GPUADRENO 619
GPU Test
Open CL1405
LikeLike SD732G
Vulcan1157
RAM, type12GB LPDDR4X – way above others with 4 or 6GB
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (214GB free) – about double the standard capacity.
micro-SDHybrid slot to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps364
CPDT internal seq. write MBps395
CPDT microSD read, write MBps83/37
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps35/33
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price, and microSD is a nice bonus.
Throttle test
Max GIPS182313
Average GIPS173666
Minimum GIPS169915
% ThrottleNil
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-23/433
Test 5m-46/433
Test 10m-50/433 (15m -61/433)
BT Type5.1
GPS single, dualDual accuracy <3m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForMiracast over Wi-Fi only to TV or PC
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR
CommentExcellent Wi-Fi signal stability

4/5G

SIMHybrid dual sim 1 x 5G and 1 x 4G with microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual – excellent for travellers
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz 5G bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra3-bar test area
   UL, DL, ms24/14/26ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-83/2.5 to 5pW
   Tower 2-92/1-2pW
   Tower 3-94/500fW to 1pW
   Tower 4-96/250 to 500pW
CommentExcellent reception strength good for city, suburbs, regional and rural areas.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, supplied30W
Tends to charge at 8V/3A/24W when empty
 PD, QC levelSeveral new battery features:
Battery Saver (dark mode)
Adaptive Battery
AI battery
Optimised charging
Overcharge protection
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cable.No
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 23 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A5 hours 25 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane21 hours 38 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery15 hours 59 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex455.7 minutes (8 hours) 4655 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 31 minutes (Accubattery 4 hours 47 minutes)
   mA full load1000-1100
   mA Watt idle Screen on225-250mAh
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive mode. Expect a 20% penalty at 120Hz fixed.
   Estimate typical useGreat battery life and should have two days of typical use between charges.
CommentNice to see a 33W charger inbox and for a lower-cost phone to have this fast charging.

Sound

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMPQualcomm Aqusitic sound
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
Moto Spatial Sound support
Hi-ResHeadphones only 24-bit/48000/96000Hz
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV1/2/3
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQNo
MicsDual with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max
   Media (music)80
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeDual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzVery late start and slow build
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 400Hz, then dips at 500Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzStill building to 1kHz.
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat but choppy
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat and less choppy
Mid Treble 4-6kHzPeaks at 5kHz and then declines to 7kHz.
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDeclines
Sound Signature typeOne of the oddest, almost indescribable sound signatures. It has almost no upper bass, poor low-and-mid-mid, strong high-mid (clear voice 1-4kHz) and some low-treble for some crispness. We tested with and without Dolby Atmos, and the latter was still worse.
   SoundstageNarrow and DA settings don’t expand the sound stage. Left-right separation is poor, with a distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
CommentThe sound signature is poor with no low, mid, high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, voice is crisp!

Build

Size (H X W x D)160 x 74.4 x 7.6mm
Weight grams168.3
Front glassGlass – protection level not specified.
Rear materialPMMA or vegan leather
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP54
ColoursMidnight Blue (PMMA)
Viva Magenta (Vegan)
Marshmallow Blue (Vegan)
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentHas a charger inbox (Samsung does not) and a bumper cover. Well made.

OS

Android13
Security patch dateSeptember 2023 (due for update)
My UX UIPersonalise
Display: Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick launch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Play: Games, Media controls, Dolby Atmos
Tips
OS upgrade policyOne year
Security patch policyThree years of bi-monthly updates
BloatwareFacebook
OtherNo
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, leaving the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn-screen – fast
Face IDYes, 2D not tested
OtherThinkShield

Moto g84 5G rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSamsung S5KGN9 (not on Samsung’s ISOCELL list – first seen in the Moto g84 5G).
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)72.5-85.1°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide/Macro
   MP8
   SensorSamsung SK54H7AF
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)118
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
SpecialCamera and Qualcomm SoC are compatible with Google Pixel Camera GCAM 9.1 or later APK from https://gcamapk.io/ (Motorola https://gcamapk.io/google-camera-for-motorola-moto-g84/). It adds HDR, better portrait, better night mode, astrophotography, RAW, etc. Installs safely as a second camera app. Leaves Moto Camera app installed.
   Video max1080p@60fps
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens, sensor only
Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
Live Photo Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait
Scan
Spot Colour

Artificial intelligence:
Auto smile capture
Google Lens™ integration (not available in PRC);
Shot Optimisation
Auto Night Vision

Other features:
Audio Zoom
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveller,
RAW photo output
Barcode scanner
HDR
Active photos
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
FrontSelfie
  MP16MP
   SensorOmnivision OV16A
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.45
   um1
  FOV (stated, actual)70.3-82.7° single selfie
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Face Retouch
Video Snapshot

Moto g84 5G photo comments


• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Excellent detail in foreground and background.
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Ditto to 2X
• 6X Day: Primary sensor – great colour and foreground detail, and background is starting to get noisy.
• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Lost detail – pushing 8X zoom limits.
• Ultra-wide: 8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
• Indoor office light: Colours are excellent – popping –  and dogs’ face/ears are deep black
• Bokeh Depth: It has no bokeh sensor but takes a great shot. There are minor issues with the definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is excellent, but not quite enough details to read the PC screen.
• Night mode brings up the detail a little, adds a little extra colour, and removes some of the noise
• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in the day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation.

Moto g84 5G ratings

Features90
Top-of-the-g-series with an SD695 5G processor and pOLED screen
Value100
$399, and you get it all
Performance90
– It is not the fastest SoC, but it is perfect for this phone and offers Qualcomm’s excellent modem for terrific phone reception.
Ease of Use90
Motorola’s MY UX and 2+1+3 warranty/OS/Security patch are excellent.
Design90
With IP54, stylish vegan leather and great build quality – it rises slightly above glass slab territory.
Rating out of 1092
Final commentWe would be happy and save money if we all owned this phone.

Moto g84 5G, moto g84 5G

Moto g84 5G 2023, 12/256GB, Dual SIM, Model XT2347-2

$399
Moto g84 5G
9.2

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 10.0/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 9.0/10

Pros

  • Everything you need at $399, including excellent phone reception.
  • Great FHD+ 1.07b colour pOLED screen
  • Thin, light, and premium finish
  • Great battery life and charging speeds (33W charger inbox)
  • The OIS/EIS camera is excellent for still and video

Cons

  • None really at this price
Previous Post
Next Post