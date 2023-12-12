Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it? (smartphone review)
The Moto g84 5G is a fully featured 5G smartphone that is top of the $399 class. With an OLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G System-on-a-Chip, great phone signal strength, a decent OIS camera and a 5000mAh battery – it is tough to beat.
- A 120Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 1300nit peak pOLED screen – unheard of in this class.
- Qualcomm SD6955G is a good choice, beating generic ARM processors.
- 12/256GB RAM and storage is unheard of in this class
- 256GB storage – almost unheard of and has a hybrid 1TB micro-SD slot
- 5000mAh battery and 30W charger inbox
- Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial sound
- Thin and light with vegan leather and PMMA back options
- Android 13
- 2+1+3 – warranty, OS update and security patches.
It is a winner – $399 well spent.
Australian review – Moto g84 5G 2023, 12/256GB, Dual SIM, Model XT2347-2
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$399
|Colours
|Midnight Blue PMMA
Marshmallow Blue (vegan leather exclusive to JB Hi-Fi)
Viva Magenta (vegan leather)
|From *
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Lenovo online.
|Warranty
|Retail 24-months ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G may not work
We strongly advise buying a genuine model with Australian firmware from the approved retailers above. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).
Deep-dive review
We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Pass+
We received the Midnight Blue with a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) back. It is a synthetic resin that produces a transparent and rigid plastic substitute for glass in shatterproof windows, skylights, illuminated signs, and aircraft canopies. It is also boring but highly functional.
The Marshmallow Blue and Viva Magenta vegan leather (Read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?) are far more exciting.
The phone is a glass slab with a 3.5mm jack at the bottom and the usual Motorola button layout on the right side. It has an excellent hand fit.
Screen – Exceed
Motorola did several things right with this phone, but the ‘rightest’ is a delightfully crisp, clear, colourful, eminently daylight readable pOLED screen. But there is more. It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen with 120Hz refresh. You usually find this class of screen in phones costing twice as much.
It is daylight-readable, has very good colour accuracy, and infinite contrast.
Processor – SD695 5G – Pass+
The SD965 5G is a good choice of System-on-a-Chip (SoC). It has 12GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage for excellent mid-range performance. To use an analogy, it is a V6 car engine. This has heaps of power for Joe and Jane Average with no lag and smooth screen scrolling even under load. It is acceptable for casual gameplay.
Full Benchmarks are here; all you need to know is that it performs similarly to the MediaTek 7020 or an SD765.
The second thing Motorola did the ‘rightest’ was 12GB of RAM. It has allowed the SoC to reach its potential.
The third thing Motorola did was to keep the microSD slot and allow for mountable external storage, albeit USB-C 2.0 limits speeds to around 35MBps.
It does not throttle, meaning excellent thermal management.
We noticed a performance uplift over other SD965 5G phones. I put that down to more RAM, but it is apparent that Motorola has also done some tweaking with Android.
Comms – Pass (remember this is a $399 phone)
Wi-Fi 5 AC reaches 433Mbps half-duplex speeds with usable 5Gz signal strengths out to 15m.
Bluetooth 5.1 has the full Qualcomm aptX codecs, making it easy to get the best from whatever ear/headphones or speakers you use.
4/5G – Exceed
It has all Australian 4/5G bands and excellent signal strength, finding all four towers at excellent speeds. It is a phone for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.
Battery – 2 days and fast charge – Exceed
It has a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger inbox for a full charge in 1 hour 23 minutes. The video loop was 21 hours 38 minutes. PC Mark 3.0 Modern Office Battery life was 15 hours 59 minutes (typical office use), and Accubattery confirmed all figures. As we ran all tests in Auto screen refresh mode, the fixed 120Hz impact should be well below 20% in time reduction.
Sound – Stereo but odd – Passable
We have had issues with all the g-series with odd sound signatures. We put this down to the CrystalTalk AI setting that focuses on clear voice from 1-4kHz at the expense of all else. The problem is that it does not significantly improve the sound signature even when you turn it off.
It has Dolby Atmos decoding, Moto Spatial Sound decode, up to 24-bit/96000Hz high res and a full suite of Qualcomm aptX codes. The headphone sound is excellent, with great sound object definition.
Hands-free is also good with dual noise-cancelling mics.
The best way to describe the sound is overly harsh, crisp, and generally unpleasant for music but excellent for clear voice.
You can read more, including our test tracks – How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key – guide.
Build – Pass+
It is well-built with IP protection (IP54) – it is water resistant.
A plastic frame does not bother me; PMMA (acrylic glass) or vegan leather is acceptable for the back. There is no disclosed front glass protection, but it appears to be toughened glass.
It is nice and slim, feels excellent in hand and is a keeper. It comes with a 33W charger and a bumper cover.
Android – almost pure – Exceed
It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect one OS upgrade and three years of bi-monthly updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures. See the table at the end for all features.
Missing – no deal breakers
- Disclosed screen protection, even Panda or Dragon glass, would be good
- More generous OS upgrade and security upgrade policy
Motorola g84 5G camera – Pass+
The 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 sensor has OIS (optical image stabilisation) for more stable still and video shots. It bins to 12.5MP.
The 8MP Ultra-wide/macro Samsung SK54H7 sensor is also quite common in lower-priced phones and does a creditable job. It lacks a depth sensor and uses a mix of AI and primary sensor focus for bokeh.
In all, it is a decent camera setup for point-and-shoot.
The front selfie is also quite common – our only issue here is its limited low-light capability.
Camera Summary
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Excellent detail in foreground and background.
- 4X Day Primary sensor: Ditto to 2X
- 6X Day: Primary sensor – great colour and foreground detail, and the background is starting to get noisy.
- 8X Day: Primary sensor: Lost detail – pushing 8X zoom limits.
- Ultra-wide: 8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
- Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
- Indoor office light: Colours are excellent – popping – and dogs’ face/ears are deep black
- Bokeh Depth: It has no bokeh sensor but takes a great shot. There are minor issues with the definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is excellent, but not quite enough details to read the PC screen.
- Night mode brings up the detail a little, adds a little extra colour, and removes some of the noise
- Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in the day and office light.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation.
Test shots
CyberShack’s view – the Motorola g84 5G brings new meaning to the value segment
This should be Australia’s largest-selling phone. It does everything just right for an affordable $399. It is the Toyota Camry of the phone world.
When reviewing this, I had to keep reminding myself that $399 phones don’t usually have a Qualcomm SD695, 12GB RAM, 256GB/microSD storage, an OIS 50MP camera, very strong phone reception, and above all, a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour pOLED screen.
The Motorola g84 5G is the top-of-the-g series. So, the comparison is not whether a $399 phone is worth it but how much more you could spend to get similar features.
Motorola’s next level is the $699 Motorola Edge 40 2023 – Edge benefits at a lower cost (the only Edge 40 we have seen in 2023). I prefer the Moto g84 5G Qualcomm SoC, and it has more RAM and a similar camera setup. If it were me, I would seek out the Edge 30 (2022) bargains – the $999 Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king and is on run-out at $499 – an absolute bargain.
Competition
Frankly, the 1.07 billion colour pOLED is so far class-leading that there is no real competition. But you must ask if you really care about 16M or 1.07 billion colours. After all, we have been using 8-bit for years.
Motorola g82 5G at $349 on runout. It is very similar to the Moto g84 5G and got our recommendation last year.
The $649 OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways uses the same processor and antenna signal strength and is on sale at $437. It is tempting but has an LTPS LCD screen.
No, the Motorola g84 5G is the clear class leader and gets our unreserved buy recommendation.
Rating
- Features: 90 – Top-of-the-g-series with an SD695 5G processor and pOLED screen
- Value: 100 – $399 and you get it all
- Performance: 90 – It is not the fastest SoC, but it is perfect for this phone and offers Qualcomm’s excellent modem for terrific phone reception.
- Ease of Use: 90 – Motorola’s MY UX and 2+1+3 warranty/OS/Security patch are excellent.
- Design: 90 – With IP54, stylish vegan leather and great build quality – it rises slightly above glass slab territory.
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.12 (E&OE)
Moto g84 5G
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto g84 5G
|Model Number
|XT2347-2
|Price Base
|12/256
|Price base
|399
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Mid-range
|Website
|Product page
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Officeworks
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|45261
|Ambient temp
|25-30°
|Release
|45200
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|pOLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with centre o-hole
|Resolution
|2400x 1080
|PPI
|405
|Ratio
|0.839583333
|Screen to Body %
|0.872
|Colours bits
|10-bit 1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Auto up to 120Hz (steps from 60/90/120)
Fixed 60 or 120Hz
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed (Test 510)
|Nits max, test
|HBM 900 (Test 888)
Peak 1300 (Test 1240)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Not stated (Test 145% Natural mode)
|DCI-P3
|Not stated (near 100% Saturated mode)
|Rec.2020 or other
|94% Adobe RGB
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|1.21
|HDR Level
|Capable of HDR10 playback scaled to screen capability. No Dolby Vision decode.
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|90Hz is low and may cause eyestrain and headaches in PWM-susceptible people.
|Daylight readable
|Yes, nearly 1000 hits HBM
|Always on Display
|Yes, at a glance
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|All Android 13 features
|DRM
|L1 for SDR/HDR10/HLG
|Gaming
|Touch sampling 240Hz
GtG <1ms
|Screen protection
|Not stated. Likely toughened glass.
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than the Samsung S23 series.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD695 5G
|nm
|6nm
|Cores
|2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x1.7GHz
|Modem
|X51
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 15
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|917 – 30% higher than other ]benchmarks
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2072 – marginally higher than other benchmarks.
|Like
|SD 765 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|GPU
|ADRENO 619
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1405
|Like
|Like SD732G
|Vulcan
|1157
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR4X – way above others with 4 or 6GB
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 (214GB free) – about double the standard capacity.
|micro-SD
|Hybrid slot to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|364
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|395
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|83/37
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|35/33
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose and price, and microSD is a nice bonus.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|182313
|Average GIPS
|173666
|Minimum GIPS
|169915
|% Throttle
|Nil
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-23/433
|Test 5m
|-46/433
|Test 10m
|-50/433 (15m -61/433)
|BT Type
|5.1
|GPS single, dual
|Dual accuracy <3m
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Miracast over Wi-Fi only to TV or PC
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR
|Comment
|Excellent Wi-Fi signal stability
4/5G
|SIM
|Hybrid dual sim 1 x 5G and 1 x 4G with microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual – excellent for travellers
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6GHz 5G bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|3-bar test area
|UL, DL, ms
|24/14/26ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-83/2.5 to 5pW
|Tower 2
|-92/1-2pW
|Tower 3
|-94/500fW to 1pW
|Tower 4
|-96/250 to 500pW
|Comment
|Excellent reception strength good for city, suburbs, regional and rural areas.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|30W
Tends to charge at 8V/3A/24W when empty
|PD, QC level
|Several new battery features:
Battery Saver (dark mode)
Adaptive Battery
AI battery
Optimised charging
Overcharge protection
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 23 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|5 hours 25 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|21 hours 38 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|15 hours 59 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|455.7 minutes (8 hours) 4655 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 31 minutes (Accubattery 4 hours 47 minutes)
|mA full load
|1000-1100
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|225-250mAh
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on adaptive mode. Expect a 20% penalty at 120Hz fixed.
|Estimate typical use
|Great battery life and should have two days of typical use between charges.
|Comment
|Nice to see a 33W charger inbox and for a lower-cost phone to have this fast charging.
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Qualcomm Aqusitic sound
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers
Moto Spatial Sound support
|Hi-Res
|Headphones only 24-bit/48000/96000Hz
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV1/2/3
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Dual with noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|Media (music)
|80
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|60
|Hands-free
|Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Very late start and slow build
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 400Hz, then dips at 500Hz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz.
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat but choppy
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat and less choppy
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Peaks at 5kHz and then declines to 7kHz.
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Declines
|Sound Signature type
|One of the oddest, almost indescribable sound signatures. It has almost no upper bass, poor low-and-mid-mid, strong high-mid (clear voice 1-4kHz) and some low-treble for some crispness. We tested with and without Dolby Atmos, and the latter was still worse.
|Soundstage
|Narrow and DA settings don’t expand the sound stage. Left-right separation is poor, with a distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
|Comment
|The sound signature is poor with no low, mid, high-bass, no real mid and the only flat section is low-and-mid-treble. Fortunately, the headphones do take advantage of Dolby Atmos! But conversely, voice is crisp!
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|160 x 74.4 x 7.6mm
|Weight grams
|168.3
|Front glass
|Glass – protection level not specified.
|Rear material
|PMMA or vegan leather
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP54
|Colours
|Midnight Blue (PMMA)
Viva Magenta (Vegan)
Marshmallow Blue (Vegan)
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W
|USB cable
|USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Has a charger inbox (Samsung does not) and a bumper cover. Well made.
OS
|Android
|13
|Security patch date
|September 2023 (due for update)
|My UX UI
|Personalise
Display: Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick launch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Play: Games, Media controls, Dolby Atmos
Tips
|OS upgrade policy
|One year
|Security patch policy
|Three years of bi-monthly updates
|Bloatware
|Other
|No
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, leaving the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On-screen – fast
|Face ID
|Yes, 2D not tested
|Other
|ThinkShield
Moto g84 5G rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KGN9 (not on Samsung’s ISOCELL list – first seen in the Moto g84 5G).
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|72.5-85.1°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide/Macro
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung SK54H7AF
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Camera and Qualcomm SoC are compatible with Google Pixel Camera GCAM 9.1 or later APK from https://gcamapk.io/ (Motorola https://gcamapk.io/google-camera-for-motorola-moto-g84/). It adds HDR, better portrait, better night mode, astrophotography, RAW, etc. Installs safely as a second camera app. Leaves Moto Camera app installed.
|Video max
|1080p@60fps
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens, sensor only
|Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
Live Photo Filters
Dual Capture
Night Vision
Portrait
Scan
Spot Colour
Artificial intelligence:
Auto smile capture
Google Lens™ integration (not available in PRC);
Shot Optimisation
Auto Night Vision
Other features:
Audio Zoom
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Watermark
Leveller,
RAW photo output
Barcode scanner
HDR
Active photos
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|16MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV16A
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.45
|um
|1
|FOV (stated, actual)
|70.3-82.7° single selfie
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|Features
|Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Face Retouch
Video Snapshot
Moto g84 5G photo comments
• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Excellent detail in foreground and background.
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Ditto to 2X
• 6X Day: Primary sensor – great colour and foreground detail, and background is starting to get noisy.
• 8X Day: Primary sensor: Lost detail – pushing 8X zoom limits.
• Ultra-wide: 8MP sensor: Good colour and details, although you can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
• Macro: The 8MP UW sensor takes great macro shots, but as usual, 4cm focus is critical
• Indoor office light: Colours are excellent – popping – and dogs’ face/ears are deep black
• Bokeh Depth: It has no bokeh sensor but takes a great shot. There are minor issues with the definition around the ‘dog’s black ears.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is excellent, but not quite enough details to read the PC screen.
• Night mode brings up the detail a little, adds a little extra colour, and removes some of the noise
• Selfie: The 16MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in the day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with OIS (optical image stabilisation.
Moto g84 5G ratings
|Features
|90
|Top-of-the-g-series with an SD695 5G processor and pOLED screen
|Value
|100
|$399, and you get it all
|Performance
|90
|– It is not the fastest SoC, but it is perfect for this phone and offers Qualcomm’s excellent modem for terrific phone reception.
|Ease of Use
|90
|Motorola’s MY UX and 2+1+3 warranty/OS/Security patch are excellent.
|Design
|90
|With IP54, stylish vegan leather and great build quality – it rises slightly above glass slab territory.
|Rating out of 10
|92
|Final comment
|We would be happy and save money if we all owned this phone.
Moto g84 5G 2023, 12/256GB, Dual SIM, Model XT2347-2$399
Pros
- Everything you need at $399, including excellent phone reception.
- Great FHD+ 1.07b colour pOLED screen
- Thin, light, and premium finish
- Great battery life and charging speeds (33W charger inbox)
- The OIS/EIS camera is excellent for still and video
Cons
- None really at this price