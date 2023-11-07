OPPO A58 4G 2023 – all you need in a smartphone (review)
The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is all you need in a $299 4G phone – decent screen, adequate camera, and great battery life. But OPPO adds special touches like 33W fast charging and its AI camera smarts that add real value.
The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is an update to the A57 2022. And, we suspect one of the last 4G phones it will make. The price difference now between 4G and 5G System-on-a-Chip is negligible.
We must add that this is a cake-mix formula phone like so many of the A-series. It comes in 4G and 5G versions, with larger RAM and storage, different screens, camera sensors, batteries, processors, and even BBK brands realme and vivo, all baked into a cake that suits the various markets it is sold in.
That is a good thing, as OPPO makes the best use of its component purchasing power and factory setup to produce consistently well-made and popular phones.
Australian review – OPPO A58 4G 2023 dual SIM, dedicated SD, 6/128G, Model CHP2257
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$299
|Colours
|Glowing Black and Dazzling green
|From*
|OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.
* Grey market – no Australian warranty
We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-Tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. Read Don’t Buy a Grey Market Phone (guide)
Deep-dive
We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.
First Impression – Pass
The Dazzling Green is just a little different and stands out. Of course, it is still a plastic and glass slab.
Screen: 1080p, 60Hz, LTPS/LCD – Pass
It is a nice, bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen. Its claim to fame is 680 nits brightness in sunlight (with automatic light exposure turned on).
Some will criticise 60Hz, but I would rather have this screen than a poor colour 120Hz one.
Processor – MediaTek Helio G85 – Pass
It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price.
It has 6GB RAM but can borrow up to another 6GB as slower virtual swap RAM from its storage. OPPO’s Dynamic Computing combines hardware and software to boost the system performance and manage multiple apps.
Storage is 128GB is eMMC 5.1 (90GB free).
Performance is close to the Unisoc T610 or MT Helio G70.
Throttle – acceptable for this device
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5GHz bands and keeps the speed well to 15m. In addition, it has NFC, GPS (single-band <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste to an external flash/SSD.
Phone – Dual SIM and dedicated microSD – Pass
The strongest feature of this phone is the amazing signal strength – 15-20pW (picoWatts) that rivals the best-performing phones. But it only finds one tower (Qualcomm-based systems typically find the nearest four). It is perfect for the city and suburbs.
Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+
It comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Fast charger (inbox) and takes 1 hour and 19 minutes to charge. This is excellent for a low-cost phone. You can use any PD2.0 or 3.0 charger as it charges at 9V/3A/27W.
The SDR 1080p video loop is 14 hours and 32 minutes. You can expect two days of typical use.
Sound – Stereo – Passable
So few phones have great sound – OPPO Find N3 Fold – the most advanced foldable smartphone in 2023 at $2699 leads the pack there.
With the OPPO A58 4G, you get stereo sound (earpiece and a distinct bias to the bottom-firing speaker) with Ultra volume mode. OPPO claims it lifts volume 200% for the earpiece and 300% for the speaker. Great marketing, but the reality is that it maxes out at 85dB whereas most phones are 75-80dB.
It has no low-or-mid-bass, very slowly building high-bass and mids and then falls off a cliff at 6kHz to 20kHz. The sound signature is strictly mid for clear voice.
Build – Pass+
It is well-made and should withstand the knocks. Glass protection is not specified, but OPPO has a pre-installed plastic screen protector that helps. It does not come with a bumper cover.
It is rated IP54, which means rain rain-resistant.
Android 13, and you will get 15 – Pass+
OPPO has been steadily increasing its OS and patch support, and it comes with at least two OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security patch updates. Add the two-year warranty, and it’s a keeper.
OPPO A58 4G 2023 rear camera – Pass
First, remember the cake-mix analogy at the beginning. This phone supports over ten different sensors from Omnivision, Samsung, Sony, and GalaxyCore, so we will assume they are all from Omnivision.
It has a single 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) camera and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh. As such, it is a simple point-and-shoot camera backed by OPPO’s camera smarts. For example, Night mode takes several seconds from shutter to finish, and focus can be a little slow.
Camera Comments
You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$300 camera results we have seen.
- 1X Day Primary sensor: good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.
- 2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X
- 5X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.
- Ultra-wide: N/A
- Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm
- Indoor office light:
- Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
- Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.
- Night Mode: Excellent colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.
- Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.
Video (we are not video experts):
- Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are good, but low light is lacking.
- Selfie: 1080p@30fps; results are adequate. Fine for video conference.
- Overall, the video is good but lacks dynamic range in low light.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO A58 4G 2023 is a well-featured 4G phone
It is hard to be enthusiastic about a $299 phone, no matter how nice the Dazzling Green is.
It is a good 4G phone (signal; strength is superb) and has a suitable point-and-shoot camera, battery life (fast charge), decent 2+2+3 warranty, OS and patch policy. Add OPPO quality, and it’s a good buy.
Competition
- Motorola G54 5G 128GB $299 Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone
- OPPO A78 4G 5G Qualcomm SD680 $329 (the one to buy for the strongest phone signal).
Ratings
- Features: 9 – everything you need
- Value: 8 – reasonable price, but the OPPO A78 4G at $329 is far better value and performance.
- Performance: 8 – MediaTek SoC and modem are average performers. Only finds one tower in 4G tests.
- Ease of Use: 9 OPPO ColorOS 13.1 and 2+2+3 (warranty/OS/patches) is great
- Design: 8 – Another formula PMMA glass slab
Pro
Adequate performance – not for gamers
Bright, colour-accurate 1080p 60Hz screen
Excellent battery life and 33W charger
Excellent quality build and 2+2+3 policy with local support
Average camera – better than social media class
Con
Despite signal strength, it is a city and suburbs phone only
AI image post-processing is limited
Single mic means not as suitable for hands-free use
CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.10 (E&OE)
OPPO A58 4G
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO A58 4G
|Model Number
|CPH2257
|Price Base
|6/128
|Price base
|299
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Upper entry-level 4G
|Website
|https://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a58/
|From
|OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that by excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|Test date
|20-30/10/23
|Ambient temp
|25°
|Release
|October 2023
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Don’t buy the 8GB version. Also, an A58 5G version.
Screen
|Size
|6.72″
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1800
|PPI
|391
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|0.914
|Colours bits
|8-bit/ 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|550 (test 555)
|Nits max, test
|680 (test 674)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB
|Gentle 100% (test 103%)
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% (test 99%)
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|Test 2.9
|HDR Level
|No
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|No
|PWM if known
|N/A
|Daylight readable
|It ramps up to 680 nits (Auto light sensor), making it more readable but not like OLED.
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 HD SRD streaming
|Gaming
|Not really for gaming
|Screen protection
|Not specified
|Comment
|It has a bright screen, although ALS is slightly aggressive towards battery life.
Fixed 60Hz is expected at this price.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Helio G85
Benchmarks
|nm
|12
|Cores
|2×2.0GHz & 6×1.8GHz
|Modem
|MT
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 4
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|429
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|1436
|Like
|Unisoc T610 or MT Helo 70
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (MP2)
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|Would not run
|Like
|This does not mean its faulty but that some video standards are not supported.
|Vulcan
|Would not run
|RAM, type
|6GB plus up to 6GB virtual swap RAM.
|Storage, free, type
|128GB eMMC 5.1 (90GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB (dedicated)
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|215
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|148
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|78/30 mountable for photos.
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|N/A OTG only
|Comment
|Nearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general phone use
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|148186
|Average GIPS
|127439
|Minimum GIPS
|116474
|% Throttle
|0.17
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Good thermal management for a 12nm SoC.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|26/390
|Test 5m
|-33/390
|Test 10m
|-48/390 (15m -52/390)
|BT Type
|5 (advertised as 5.3)
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Wi-Fi kept a solid signal to 15m
LTE
|SIM
|Dual and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|45/29/31
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-71/15-20pW (amazing)
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|There is an excellent strong reception signal, but it cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.
Battery
|mAh
|5000 single battery 19.55Wh
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W SUPERVOOC 5V/ 2A/ 10W or 5-11V/ 3A (33W)
Tended to charge at 9V/3A/27W
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 19 minutes
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 4 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|14 hours 32 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|16 hours 30 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|364.9 minutes (6 hours) 862 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|360.5 minutes (6 hours) 2147 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 23 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours 57 minutes
|mA full load
|1400-1450
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|200-250
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on Adaptive mode.
|Estimate typical use
|Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
|Comment
|Reasonable battery life and a 33W charger inbox is a real bonus.
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC.
16-bit/44100Hz/stereo
|Multipoint
|Should work
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
|Mics
|1
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|78
|Ring
|80
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|Hands-free
|A single mic means mono recording and no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
|BT headphones
|Reasonable L/R separation
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|choppy but flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
|Soundstage
|It is as wide as the phone in landscape mode but biased towards the bottom speaker.
|Comment
|Focus on clear voice instead of music is understandable at this price.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|165.65 x 75.98 x 7.00
|Weight grams
|192
|Front glass
|Not stated
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IPX4 but mentions IP54 in some materials
|Colours
|Glowing Black
Dazzling Green
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C SUPERVOOC
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger.
OS
|Android
|13
|Security patch date
|5 October (November review)
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|OS upgrade policy
|Two to Android 15
|Security patch policy
|Three years of quarterly updates
|Bloatware
|OPPO App Market, Boking.com, express VPN, Facebook, GoPro Quik, Linkedin, Locl Screen magazine, Music Party, TikTok, WPS Office and various OPPO alternatives to Google apps.
|Other
|Has all Google Apps.
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – a 9/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
|OPPO Packs so much of its smarts into ColorOS – camera, battery health, app management and more. It is nice to see these on a budget phone.
OPPO A58 4G rear camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV50D
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.6 bins to 1.2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|75.5°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 2
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV2b
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89.1°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PRO, PANO, Sticker, and Google Lens
|QR code reader
|Googel Lens
|Night mode
|AI
OPPO A58 4G front camera
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV8856
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|80°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|N/A
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Video, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PANO, and Sticker
Camera Comments
|You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$300 camera results we have seen.
• 1X Day Primary sensor: good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X
• 5X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.
• Ultra-wide: N/A
• Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm
• Indoor office light:
• Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
• Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.
• Night Mode: Excellent colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.
• Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.
Video (we are not video experts):
• Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are good, but low light is lacking.
• Selfie: 1080p@30fps, results are adequate. Fine for video conference.
• Overall, the video is good but lacks dynamic range in low light.
Ratings
|Features
|9
|Everything you need
|Value
|8
|Slightly outclassed by Moto G54 5G, and you should consider the OPPO A78 5G at $329 with a Qualcomm modem.
|Performance
|8
|Reasonable performance, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
|Ease of Use
|9
|OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support
|Design
|8
|Another glass and PMMA slab, albeit an attractive green finish.
|Rating out of 10
|8.4
|Pro
|1
|Adequate performance – not for gamers
|2
|Bright, colour-accurate 1080p 60Hz screen
|3
|Excellent battery life and 33W charger
|4
|Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
|5
|Average camera – better than social media class
|Con
|1
|Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
|2
|City and suburbs phone only
|3
|AI image post-processing is limited.
|4
|Not for games
|5
|A single mic is not as suitable for hands-free use.
|Final comment
|Decent all around 4G phone
OPPO A58 4G 2023$299
Pros
- Adequate performance - not for gamers
- Bright, colour-accurate 1080p 60Hz screen
- Excellent battery life and 33W charger
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
- Average camera - better than social media class
Cons
- Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
- City and suburbs phone only
- AI image post-processing is limited
- Not for games
- A single mic is not as suitable for hands-free use