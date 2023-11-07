OPPO A58 4G 2023 – all you need in a smartphone (review)

The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is all you need in a $299 4G phone – decent screen, adequate camera, and great battery life. But OPPO adds special touches like 33W fast charging and its AI camera smarts that add real value.

The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is an update to the A57 2022. And, we suspect one of the last 4G phones it will make. The price difference now between 4G and 5G System-on-a-Chip is negligible.

We must add that this is a cake-mix formula phone like so many of the A-series. It comes in 4G and 5G versions, with larger RAM and storage, different screens, camera sensors, batteries, processors, and even BBK brands realme and vivo, all baked into a cake that suits the various markets it is sold in.

That is a good thing, as OPPO makes the best use of its component purchasing power and factory setup to produce consistently well-made and popular phones.

Australian review – OPPO A58 4G 2023 dual SIM, dedicated SD, 6/128G, Model CHP2257

WebsiteProduct page
Price$299
ColoursGlowing Black and Dazzling green
From*OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W
Warranty2-years ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below.  You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-Tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. Read Don’t Buy a Grey Market Phone (guide)

Deep-dive

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

First Impression – Pass

The Dazzling Green is just a little different and stands out. Of course, it is still a plastic and glass slab.

Screen: 1080p, 60Hz, LTPS/LCD – Pass

It is a nice, bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen. Its claim to fame is 680 nits brightness in sunlight (with automatic light exposure turned on).

Some will criticise 60Hz, but I would rather have this screen than a poor colour 120Hz one.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G85 – Pass

It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price.

It has 6GB RAM but can borrow up to another 6GB as slower virtual swap RAM from its storage. OPPO’s Dynamic Computing combines hardware and software to boost the system performance and manage multiple apps.

Storage is 128GB is eMMC 5.1 (90GB free). 

Performance is close to the Unisoc T610 or MT Helio G70.

Throttle – acceptable for this device

OPPO A58 4G

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5GHz bands and keeps the speed well to 15m. In addition, it has NFC, GPS (single-band <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste to an external flash/SSD.

Phone – Dual SIM and dedicated microSD – Pass

The strongest feature of this phone is the amazing signal strength – 15-20pW (picoWatts) that rivals the best-performing phones. But it only finds one tower (Qualcomm-based systems typically find the nearest four). It is perfect for the city and suburbs.

Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+

It comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Fast charger (inbox) and takes 1 hour and 19 minutes to charge. This is excellent for a low-cost phone. You can use any PD2.0 or 3.0 charger as it charges at 9V/3A/27W.

The SDR 1080p video loop is 14 hours and 32 minutes. You can expect two days of typical use.

Sound – Stereo – Passable

So few phones have great sound – OPPO Find N3 Fold – the most advanced foldable smartphone in 2023 at $2699 leads the pack there.

With the OPPO A58 4G, you get stereo sound (earpiece and a distinct bias to the bottom-firing speaker) with Ultra volume mode. OPPO claims it lifts volume 200% for the earpiece and 300% for the speaker. Great marketing, but the reality is that it maxes out at 85dB whereas most phones are 75-80dB.

It has no low-or-mid-bass, very slowly building high-bass and mids and then falls off a cliff at 6kHz to 20kHz. The sound signature is strictly mid for clear voice.

OPPO A58 4G

Build – Pass+

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks. Glass protection is not specified, but OPPO has a pre-installed plastic screen protector that helps. It does not come with a bumper cover.

It is rated IP54, which means rain rain-resistant.

Android 13, and you will get 15 – Pass+

OPPO has been steadily increasing its OS and patch support, and it comes with at least two OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security patch updates. Add the two-year warranty, and it’s a keeper.

OPPO A58 4G 2023 rear camera – Pass

First, remember the cake-mix analogy at the beginning. This phone supports over ten different sensors from Omnivision, Samsung, Sony, and GalaxyCore, so we will assume they are all from Omnivision.

It has a single 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) camera and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh. As such, it is a simple point-and-shoot camera backed by OPPO’s camera smarts. For example, Night mode takes several seconds from shutter to finish, and focus can be a little slow.

Camera Comments

You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$300 camera results we have seen.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X
  • 5X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm
  • Indoor office light:
  • Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.
  • Night Mode: Excellent colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.
  • Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.

Video (we are not video experts):

  • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are good, but low light is lacking.
  • Selfie: 1080p@30fps; results are adequate. Fine for video conference.
  • Overall, the video is good but lacks dynamic range in low light.
OPPO A58 4G
1X and it is an excellent – natural colour, brightness and good HDR details.
OPPO A58 4G
2X and as good as 1X.
OPPO A58 4G
5X is acceptable – pushing digital zoom limits.
It does not have a macro lens but the primary lens focuses to 4cm.
OPPO A58 4G
Office Light and a colourful and bright image.
Bokeh needs work. The dogs ears are out of focus meaning its depth camera and AI are looking for a human face.
<40 lumens (dark) and this is a good picture. But Night mode is so much better.
Night mode turns into day with excellent brightness and details.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A58 4G 2023 is a well-featured 4G phone

It is hard to be enthusiastic about a $299 phone, no matter how nice the Dazzling Green is.

It is a good 4G phone (signal; strength is superb) and has a suitable point-and-shoot camera, battery life (fast charge), decent 2+2+3 warranty, OS and patch policy. Add OPPO quality, and it’s a good buy.

Competition

Ratings

  • Features: 9 – everything you need
  • Value: 8 – reasonable price, but the OPPO A78 4G at $329 is far better value and performance.
  • Performance: 8 – MediaTek SoC and modem are average performers. Only finds one tower in 4G tests.
  • Ease of Use: 9 OPPO ColorOS 13.1 and 2+2+3 (warranty/OS/patches) is great
  • Design: 8 – Another formula PMMA glass slab

Pro

Adequate performance – not for gamers

Bright, colour-accurate 1080p 60Hz screen

Excellent battery life and 33W charger

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3 policy with local support

Average camera – better than social media class

Con

Despite signal strength, it is a city and suburbs phone only

AI image post-processing is limited

Single mic means not as suitable for hands-free use

OPPO A58 4G

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO A58 4G
Model NumberCPH2257
Price Base6/128
   Price base299
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierUpper entry-level 4G
Websitehttps://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a58/
FromOPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that by excellent product and after-sales service.
More
Test date20-30/10/23
Ambient temp25°
ReleaseOctober 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Don’t buy the 8GB version. Also, an A58 5G version.

Screen

Size6.72″
TypeLTPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1800
PPI391
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %0.914
Colours bits8-bit/ 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, test550 (test 555)
Nits max, test680 (test 674)
Contrast1500:1
sRGBGentle 100% (test 103%)
DCI-P3Vivid 100% (test 99%)
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Test 2.9
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo
PWM if knownN/A
Daylight readableIt ramps up to 680 nits (Auto light sensor), making it more readable but not like OLED.
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 HD SRD streaming
GamingNot really for gaming
Screen protectionNot specified
CommentIt has a bright screen, although ALS is slightly aggressive towards battery life.
Fixed 60Hz is expected at this price.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Helio G85
Benchmarks
nm12
Cores2×2.0GHz & 6×1.8GHz
ModemMT
AI TOPSEstimate 4
Geekbench 6 Single-core429
Geekbench 6 multi-core1436
LikeUnisoc T610 or MT Helo 70
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2 (MP2)
GPU Test
Open CLWould not run
LikeThis does not mean its faulty but that some video standards are not supported.
VulcanWould not run
RAM, type6GB plus up to 6GB virtual swap RAM.
Storage, free, type128GB eMMC 5.1 (90GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB (dedicated)
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps215
CPDT internal seq. write MBps148
CPDT microSD read, write MBps78/30 mountable for photos.
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsN/A  OTG only
CommentNearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general phone use
Throttle test
Max GIPS148186
Average GIPS127439
Minimum GIPS116474
% Throttle0.17
CPU Temp50°
CommentGood thermal management for a 12nm SoC.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps26/390
Test 5m-33/390
Test 10m-48/390 (15m -52/390)
BT Type5 (advertised as 5.3)
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-Compass
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi kept a solid signal to 15m

LTE

SIMDual and dedicated microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms45/29/31
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-71/15-20pW (amazing)
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentThere is an excellent strong reception signal, but it cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.

Battery

mAh5000 single battery 19.55Wh
Charger, type, supplied33W SUPERVOOC 5V/ 2A/ 10W or 5-11V/ 3A (33W)
Tended to charge at 9V/3A/27W
 PD, QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 19 minutes
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane14 hours 32 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 30 minutes
Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery364.9 minutes (6 hours) 862 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex360.5 minutes (6 hours) 2147 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 23 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours 57 minutes
   mA full load 1400-1450                                      
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive mode.
   Estimate typical useTwo days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
CommentReasonable battery life and a 33W charger inbox is a real bonus.

Sound

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMP
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC.
16-bit/44100Hz/stereo
MultipointShould work
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
Mics1
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)78
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece
   Hands-freeA single mic means mono recording and no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
   BT headphonesReasonable L/R separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 1kHz
Mid 4000-1000HzSlow build to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzchoppy but flat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDecline to 20kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzDecline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
   SoundstageIt is as wide as the phone in landscape mode but biased towards the bottom speaker.
CommentFocus on clear voice instead of music is understandable at this price.

Build

Size (H X W x D)165.65 x 75.98 x 7.00
Weight grams192
Front glassNot stated
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIPX4 but mentions IP54 in some materials
ColoursGlowing Black
Dazzling Green
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W SUPERVOOC
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C SUPERVOOC
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentOPPO leads this class with a 33W charger.

OS

Android13
Security patch date5 October (November review)
UIColorOS 13.1
OS upgrade policyTwo to Android 15
Security patch policyThree years of quarterly updates
BloatwareOPPO App Market, Boking.com, express VPN, Facebook, GoPro Quik, Linkedin, Locl Screen magazine, Music Party, TikTok, WPS Office and various OPPO alternatives to Google apps.
OtherHas all Google Apps.
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – a 9/10 test
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
CommentOPPO Packs so much of its smarts into ColorOS – camera, battery health, app management and more. It is nice to see these on a budget phone.

OPPO A58 4G rear camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOmnivision OV50D
   FocusAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.6 bins to 1.2
  FOV° (stated, actual)75.5°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Depth
   MP2
   SensorOmnivision OV2b
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89.1°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PRO, PANO, Sticker, and Google Lens
   QR code readerGoogel Lens
   Night modeAI

OPPO A58 4G front camera

  MP8MP
   SensorOmnivision OV8856
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)80°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomN/A
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesVideo, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PANO, and Sticker

Camera Comments

