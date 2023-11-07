OPPO A58 4G 2023 – all you need in a smartphone (review)

The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is all you need in a $299 4G phone – decent screen, adequate camera, and great battery life. But OPPO adds special touches like 33W fast charging and its AI camera smarts that add real value.

The OPPO A58 4G 2023 is an update to the A57 2022. And, we suspect one of the last 4G phones it will make. The price difference now between 4G and 5G System-on-a-Chip is negligible.

We must add that this is a cake-mix formula phone like so many of the A-series. It comes in 4G and 5G versions, with larger RAM and storage, different screens, camera sensors, batteries, processors, and even BBK brands realme and vivo, all baked into a cake that suits the various markets it is sold in.

That is a good thing, as OPPO makes the best use of its component purchasing power and factory setup to produce consistently well-made and popular phones.

Australian review – OPPO A58 4G 2023 dual SIM, dedicated SD, 6/128G, Model CHP2257

Website Product page Price $299 Colours Glowing Black and Dazzling green From* OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W Warranty 2-years ACL Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

* Grey market – no Australian warranty

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-Tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. Read Don’t Buy a Grey Market Phone (guide)

Deep-dive

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

First Impression – Pass

The Dazzling Green is just a little different and stands out. Of course, it is still a plastic and glass slab.

Screen: 1080p, 60Hz, LTPS/LCD – Pass

It is a nice, bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen. Its claim to fame is 680 nits brightness in sunlight (with automatic light exposure turned on).

Some will criticise 60Hz, but I would rather have this screen than a poor colour 120Hz one.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G85 – Pass

It is a reasonably powerful processor for the price.

It has 6GB RAM but can borrow up to another 6GB as slower virtual swap RAM from its storage. OPPO’s Dynamic Computing combines hardware and software to boost the system performance and manage multiple apps.

Storage is 128GB is eMMC 5.1 (90GB free).

Performance is close to the Unisoc T610 or MT Helio G70.

Throttle – acceptable for this device

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5GHz bands and keeps the speed well to 15m. In addition, it has NFC, GPS (single-band <3m accuracy), and USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) for OTG cut and paste to an external flash/SSD.

Phone – Dual SIM and dedicated microSD – Pass

The strongest feature of this phone is the amazing signal strength – 15-20pW (picoWatts) that rivals the best-performing phones. But it only finds one tower (Qualcomm-based systems typically find the nearest four). It is perfect for the city and suburbs.

Battery – 5000mAH for two or more days of use – Pass+

It comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Fast charger (inbox) and takes 1 hour and 19 minutes to charge. This is excellent for a low-cost phone. You can use any PD2.0 or 3.0 charger as it charges at 9V/3A/27W.

The SDR 1080p video loop is 14 hours and 32 minutes. You can expect two days of typical use.

Sound – Stereo – Passable

So few phones have great sound – OPPO Find N3 Fold – the most advanced foldable smartphone in 2023 at $2699 leads the pack there.

With the OPPO A58 4G, you get stereo sound (earpiece and a distinct bias to the bottom-firing speaker) with Ultra volume mode. OPPO claims it lifts volume 200% for the earpiece and 300% for the speaker. Great marketing, but the reality is that it maxes out at 85dB whereas most phones are 75-80dB.

It has no low-or-mid-bass, very slowly building high-bass and mids and then falls off a cliff at 6kHz to 20kHz. The sound signature is strictly mid for clear voice.

Build – Pass+

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks. Glass protection is not specified, but OPPO has a pre-installed plastic screen protector that helps. It does not come with a bumper cover.

It is rated IP54, which means rain rain-resistant.

Android 13, and you will get 15 – Pass+

OPPO has been steadily increasing its OS and patch support, and it comes with at least two OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security patch updates. Add the two-year warranty, and it’s a keeper.

OPPO A58 4G 2023 rear camera – Pass

First, remember the cake-mix analogy at the beginning. This phone supports over ten different sensors from Omnivision, Samsung, Sony, and GalaxyCore, so we will assume they are all from Omnivision.

It has a single 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) camera and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh. As such, it is a simple point-and-shoot camera backed by OPPO’s camera smarts. For example, Night mode takes several seconds from shutter to finish, and focus can be a little slow.

Camera Comments

You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$300 camera results we have seen.

1X Day Primary sensor: good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.

2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X

5X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm

Indoor office light:

Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.

Night Mode: Excellent colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.

Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.

Video (we are not video experts):

Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are good, but low light is lacking.

Selfie: 1080p@30fps; results are adequate. Fine for video conference.

Overall, the video is good but lacks dynamic range in low light.

1X and it is an excellent – natural colour, brightness and good HDR details.

2X and as good as 1X.

5X is acceptable – pushing digital zoom limits.

It does not have a macro lens but the primary lens focuses to 4cm.

Office Light and a colourful and bright image. Bokeh needs work. The dogs ears are out of focus meaning its depth camera and AI are looking for a human face.

<40 lumens (dark) and this is a good picture. But Night mode is so much better.

Night mode turns into day with excellent brightness and details.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A58 4G 2023 is a well-featured 4G phone

It is hard to be enthusiastic about a $299 phone, no matter how nice the Dazzling Green is.

It is a good 4G phone (signal; strength is superb) and has a suitable point-and-shoot camera, battery life (fast charge), decent 2+2+3 warranty, OS and patch policy. Add OPPO quality, and it’s a good buy.

Competition

Motorola G54 5G 128GB $299 Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone

OPPO A78 4G 5G Qualcomm SD680 $329 (the one to buy for the strongest phone signal).

Ratings

Features: 9 – everything you need

Value: 8 – reasonable price, but the OPPO A78 4G at $329 is far better value and performance.

Performance: 8 – MediaTek SoC and modem are average performers. Only finds one tower in 4G tests.

Ease of Use: 9 OPPO ColorOS 13.1 and 2+2+3 (warranty/OS/patches) is great

Design: 8 – Another formula PMMA glass slab

Pro

Adequate performance – not for gamers

Bright, colour-accurate 1080p 60Hz screen

Excellent battery life and 33W charger

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3 policy with local support

Average camera – better than social media class

Con

Despite signal strength, it is a city and suburbs phone only

AI image post-processing is limited

Single mic means not as suitable for hands-free use

OPPO A58 4G

Brand OPPO Model OPPO A58 4G Model Number CPH2257 Price Base 6/128 Price base 299 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Upper entry-level 4G Website https://www.oppo.com/au/smartphones/series-a/a58/ From OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that by excellent product and after-sales service. More Test date 20-30/10/23 Ambient temp 25° Release October 2023 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Don’t buy the 8GB version. Also, an A58 5G version.

Screen

Size 6.72″ Type LTPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1800 PPI 391 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 0.914 Colours bits 8-bit/ 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test 550 (test 555) Nits max, test 680 (test 674) Contrast 1500:1 sRGB Gentle 100% (test 103%) DCI-P3 Vivid 100% (test 99%) Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) Test 2.9 HDR Level No SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No PWM if known N/A Daylight readable It ramps up to 680 nits (Auto light sensor), making it more readable but not like OLED. Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 HD SRD streaming Gaming Not really for gaming Screen protection Not specified Comment It has a bright screen, although ALS is slightly aggressive towards battery life.

Fixed 60Hz is expected at this price.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G85

Benchmarks nm 12 Cores 2×2.0GHz & 6×1.8GHz Modem MT AI TOPS Estimate 4 Geekbench 6 Single-core 429 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1436 Like Unisoc T610 or MT Helo 70 GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (MP2) GPU Test Open CL Would not run Like This does not mean its faulty but that some video standards are not supported. Vulcan Would not run RAM, type 6GB plus up to 6GB virtual swap RAM. Storage, free, type 128GB eMMC 5.1 (90GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB (dedicated) CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 215 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 148 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 78/30 mountable for photos. CPDT external (mountable?) MBps N/A OTG only Comment Nearly three-year-old 12nm SoC fit for general phone use Throttle test Max GIPS 148186 Average GIPS 127439 Minimum GIPS 116474 % Throttle 0.17 CPU Temp 50° Comment Good thermal management for a 12nm SoC.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps 26/390 Test 5m -33/390 Test 10m -48/390 (15m -52/390) BT Type 5 (advertised as 5.3) GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi kept a solid signal to 15m

LTE

SIM Dual and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 45/29/31 Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -71/15-20pW (amazing) Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment There is an excellent strong reception signal, but it cannot find the adjacent three towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.

Battery

mAh 5000 single battery 19.55Wh Charger, type, supplied 33W SUPERVOOC 5V/ 2A/ 10W or 5-11V/ 3A (33W)

Tended to charge at 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% 1 hour 19 minutes Charge 5V, 2A Approx 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 14 hours 32 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 30 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 364.9 minutes (6 hours) 862 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 360.5 minutes (6 hours) 2147 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 23 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours 57 minutes mA full load 1400-1450 mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250 Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive mode. Estimate typical use Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load. Comment Reasonable battery life and a 33W charger inbox is a real bonus.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC.

16-bit/44100Hz/stereo Multipoint Should work Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real Original Sound Technology EQ

Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music Mics 1 Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 78 Ring 80 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece Hands-free A single mic means mono recording and no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside. BT headphones Reasonable L/R separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 1kHz Mid 4000-1000Hz Slow build to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz choppy but flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Decline to 20kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. Soundstage It is as wide as the phone in landscape mode but biased towards the bottom speaker. Comment Focus on clear voice instead of music is understandable at this price.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 165.65 x 75.98 x 7.00 Weight grams 192 Front glass Not stated Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating IPX4 but mentions IP54 in some materials Colours Glowing Black

Dazzling Green Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C SUPERVOOC Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger.

OS

Android 13 Security patch date 5 October (November review) UI ColorOS 13.1 OS upgrade policy Two to Android 15 Security patch policy Three years of quarterly updates Bloatware OPPO App Market, Boking.com, express VPN, Facebook, GoPro Quik, Linkedin, Locl Screen magazine, Music Party, TikTok, WPS Office and various OPPO alternatives to Google apps. Other Has all Google Apps. Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – a 9/10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment OPPO Packs so much of its smarts into ColorOS – camera, battery health, app management and more. It is nice to see these on a budget phone.

OPPO A58 4G rear camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Omnivision OV50D Focus AF f-stop 1.8 um .6 bins to 1.2 FOV° (stated, actual) 75.5° Stabilisation No Zoom 8X digital Rear 2 Depth MP 2 Sensor Omnivision OV2b Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89.1° Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Night, Video, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PRO, PANO, Sticker, and Google Lens QR code reader Googel Lens Night mode AI

OPPO A58 4G front camera

MP 8MP Sensor Omnivision OV8856 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 80° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom N/A Video max 1080p@30fps Features Video, Photo, Portrait, Time-lapse, PANO, and Sticker

