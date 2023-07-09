Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 – it is finally flipping right (review)

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 has, after three iterations – Razr 2019, Razr 5G (2020), and Razr 2022, finally got it right. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is pretty close to Nirvana as far as the current crop of flip phones goes.

It has been neck and neck competition with the Samsung Flip (four iterations). Lately, OPPO Find N2 (two iterations) has driven this segment. Motorola is to be congratulated for being agile enough to edge ahead. Not to rain on its parade, but shortly, Samsung’s Flip 5 will launch, and the competition will start again.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra excels because it has addressed some of the shortcomings of all flips.

  • There is no visible crease – OPPO managed this too, but Samsung was too evident. The hinge now allows for almost infinite adjustment and total closure.
  • It now has the largest external screen – a 3.6” 1:1, 144Hz, AMOOLED (pOLED) – much more useful than a clock or notifications. It is also an excellent true colour viewfinder. OPPO is the runner-up, and Samsung has a minimal external screen.
  • The power equation is now right. The Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 processor is flagship class, and Qi charging is nice.
  • The camera setup is fine for happy snappers but not quite up to OPPO standards.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Of course, there are inherent issues with all flips.

  • All internal screens are soft –around 2 out of 10 on the Mohs hardness scale (a fingernail is 2.5).
  • Screens are generally 22:9 (tall and thin) and up to 120Hz. Motorola has a 165Hz internal screen which means little but gives it bragging rights.
  • IP ratings are generally lower, although Samsung Flip4 is IPX8.
  • Batteries have to be smaller.

In reality, more advanced glass slabs deliver much more without compromise – better processors, screens, Ram, storage, sound, camera and IP. So buying a Flip is a choice, and as long as you know, we have done our job.

Note there is a lower cost $999 Razr 40

We will review that shortly, but it has (Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in brackets)

  • 144Hz internal screen (165Hz)
  • 1.5” external screen (3.6”)
  • SD7 Gen 1 (SD8+ Gen 1)
  • 64MP camera binned to 12.5MP (12MP not binned)
  • Single-channel GPS (dual)
  • 4200mAh battery (3800) and 68W (30W)

Australian Review: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, 8/256GB single sim/e-sim, Model XT2321-1

WebsiteProduct Page
Price$1499
ColoursInfinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta
FromLenovo Online, JB Hi-Fi and other approved retailers *
Warranty12-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreOther CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).

First Impression – More modern, slimmer and love the external screen – Exceed

If you like Flips (and have small but deep pockets😁), this is the nicest looking of the three. It is slim, has a very usable external screen, an almost visibly imperceptible crease, bright/colourful internal screen and what is not to like?

Sure, the external screen is a fingerprint magnet, but if that is all to complain about – you are hard to satisfy.

Motorola defined the flip category back in 2004; Samsung spent way too much money popularising it; OPPO beat Samsung, and now let’s see how Sammy responds with the 2023 Flip 5.

Let’s put it another way. OPPO’s Find N2 Flip (91/100) was tempting and beat the hell out of Samsung Flip4 (83/100). The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra ticks all the boxes and is a phone I could use and like, except I need things only a high-end glass slab provides.

Internal Screen – Exceed

The internal touch screen is 2640 x 1080, 413ppi, 22:9, 1.07B colours, 165Hz foldable LPTO AMOLED (pOLED) – top drawer stuff.

It claims a peak brightness of 1400 nits, but that relates to reproducing HDR10+ video content (Dolby Vision shows in HDR10) in 2% of the screen. In reality, this is about 1000nits maximum typical brightness and tests show that it reaches 980 – pretty close.

It is a 10-bit/1.07B colour screen with 120% of the DCI-P3 movie colour space coverage. We could not test peak brightness as we could not get any HDR10+ content to test that level but be assured that movies look great.

While it can be 165Hz (adaptive from 1-165Hz) in gaming mode, we generally found it between 60/90/120Hz.

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) was evident around 100Hz (flicker) and is most evident at about 25% brightness. There is a flicker reduction switch, but we are unsure if or how it works.

External Screen – Exceed

The external touch screen is currently the largest of any Flip at 3.6” and is very useable. In part because some Apps have been optimised for the Full View 1:1 but mainly because they are large enough to be useful.

It is 1066 x 1056, 1:1, 144Hz, 1100nits, 1.07B colours, 100% DCI-P3 AMOLED (pOLED) – excellent. Tests show this is peak brightness, and it delivers around 850nits at a Delta E of 3 (<4 is great) for a good, readable daylight display. Gorilla Glass Victus protects it.

More importantly, whatever you are doing on the external screen seamlessly transfers on opening to the internal screen.

Screen Summary: The best internal and the biggest external screens.

Processor – Exceed

The Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 is a flagship-class processor and is right for this device. It is also in Motorola’s Edge 30 Pro, Edge 30 Ultra, ThinkPhone, and Razr 2022, and the Samsung Flip4 2022.

It has the X65 4/5G modem for maximum signal strength, tonnes of AI for photo processing, and a GPU with gaming chops.

On that point, while the screen is capable of 165Hz, the rigours of gaming mean that the screen could be easily damaged. OpenCL is 6004, and Vulkan is 7012 – very fast.

It has 8GB LPDDRX5 – the fastest. This is plenty, but Motorola also has a virtual RAM Boost to 10GB that uses part of the SSD. It is similar to Windows swap space.

It has 256GB UFS 3.1 (211GB free). There is no micro-SD. You can mount an external flash drive or SSD, but it only has a USB-C 2.0 interface limiting the speed to a paltry half-duplex 60MBps, which is not for videographers and vloggers. The Razr 2022 had USB-C 3.1 (5Gbps/625MBps), and the SoC supports this, so we are at a loss why it only comes with USB-2.0.

Disk transfer rates of 1160/570Mbps are similar to the Razr 2022, so it handles 4K@60fps video frame rates.

Throttling – Fail

It throttles 43% over 15 minutes and never recovers. Maximum GIPS is 354,135, but it drops to 194,065 and stays there. Typical users won’t notice, but gamers and heavy users would be most affected.

Ready For – Motorola’s screen mirror and Android desktop – Fail and Pass

Motorola Ready For is great. It is like Samsung DeX (Desktop Experience) and allows you to cast your phone screen (mirror) and use it as a mouse/trackpad, webcam, and Android desktop. It is a real benefit for road warriors.

It fails because the USB-C 2.0 interface does not support audio/video streams (Alt DP found in USB-C 3.1 like the Razr 2022) over a USB-C to HDMI cable. That means you cannot cable connect to a dumb monitor or TV.

It is a Pass because it will connect over Wi-Fi to a Windows (Ready For App needs to be installed) or a TV that BOTH has Miracast and is connected to the same home network Wi-Fi (not via Ethernet).

The problems include:

  • Less recent TVs may not have Miracast.
  • Many new Android TVs only support Google Chromecast.
  • If the Wi-Fi signal is weak, mirrored content can be choppy.

Comms – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6E AXE works well if you have a 6E router. It has a powerful signal achieving 2401Mbps full-duplex (maximum) near the router and 2161Mbps out to 10m.  If you have a Wi-Fi 5 or 6 router, it is equally strong on 5Ghz achieving 866Mbps (maximum) and 1200Mbps, respectively.

We have already bemoaned the choice of USB-C 2.0. It will likely not impact most users besides cabled Ready For and external SSD data transfer rates.

Bluetooth is 5.3 and supports SBC, AAC, apt X, aptX HD, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV1, LHDCV2 and LHDCV3 at up to 24-bit/96000Hz – perfect.

GPS is dual-band with an accuracy of <3m, which is excellent for fast in-car navigation.

4/5G – Pass+

It almost rated Exceed with nine antennas, but the maximum signal strength was slightly below the best performers. It gets a City, suburbs and regional city use tick – it may not quite have the legs for remote use. It covers all Australian (and most overseas) 4G and 5G sub 6Ghz bands – a world phone.

I like the dual ring tones (one each for the SIM and e-SIM). Calls are clear and loud.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 3800mAh battery – smaller than the current crop of 5000mAh – but that is to fit a two-part battery inside. It comes with a 33W charger and, oddly, a USB-A to USB-C 3W cable. It typically charges at 9V/3A/27W to start and then drops to 9V/2A/18W.

It also supports 5W Qi wireless charge 5V/1A/5W), and while slower than 10 to 15W Qi, it does a safe job in 5 hours (overnight).

Battery Tests

  • Video Loop (50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode): 24 hours – spectacular!
  • PC Mark 3.0 Office use battery test: 14 hours 7 minutes
  • Accubattery: 17 hours 38 minutes maximum and 4 hours 57 minutes under 100% load
  • GFX Bench Manhattan (game): Would not run
  • GFX T-Rex (game): 268.3 minutes (4.47 hours) and 6717 frames
  • Charge 33W: 1 hour 4 minutes
  • Qi charge: about 5 hours
  • Drain 100% load: 4 hours
  • Drain screen on idle: 250-300mA
  • Drain 100% 1100-1500mA

Typical users will make it easily through a 24-hour day or more. Heavy users will need to recharge daily.

Sound – Dolby Atmos downmix to two speakers – Pass

It has a forward/up-firing earpiece and a bottom-down-firing speaker. It uses the Dolby Atmos EQ (most will leave it in smart mode).

The maximum volume is 82dB, and the earpiece is louder than the average.

But it still has the odd sound signature of the Razr 2022. It is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy top-end frequency response could use work. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off. In short fine – for voice but meh for music.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The sound stage has a bias to the bottom speaker. It is only as wide as the phone. DA content does not widen the sound stage but adds some middle screen height. Left and right separation is adequate.

I can understand this signature as the phone can be used in landscape, portrait, L-Shape etc.

Build – Pass+

This is a very well-made device. Alloy 7000 frame, stainless steel hinge, no gap, minimal crease, Gorilla Glass Victus front and back or Vegan leather back.

GGV colours are Glacier Blue and Infinite Black, and Vegan Leather is Pantone Viva Magenta.

What is vegan leather? It’s a fancy, woke name for polyurethane, a polymer that can be made to look and feel like faux leather (pLeather or PU and PVC). Its durability is far less than genuine leather – two to five years – and its porous surface attracts and absorbs grease and dust more easily. You can gently clean it with mild soap and water. Regardless we recommend a clear protective case.

The critical difference between the Razr 2022 is the new teardrop hinge that allows the Flip to fold flat and minimise the visible internal screen crease. It is almost infinitely adjustable from a tent, L-shape, and viewfinder to flat.

Size-wise, it is Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm and Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm x 185/189g. It is very pocketable and lighter than the Razr 2022 and Samsung Flip4.

Warranty is 24 months ACL and will receive three major Android OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates (2+3+4). It is not quite as generous as Samsung’s 2+4+4.

OS – Android 13 – Pass+

Motorola uses pure Android overlaid with its My UX, which adds considerable value to Android. A list of these is in the Android segment of the table at the end. It also means it is clean apart from Facebook, TikTok and Bookings.com (all uninstallable).

Security is via a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and it supports 2D face recognition. Moto KeySafe (not tested) makes this a safe Android phone.

Missing – not much

  • USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 – we have said enough about that. It is only a deal breaker if you need it for external flash/SSD and cabled Ready For screen mirror.
  • 3.5mm port – use BT for a much better experience
  • Micro-SD – not expected, but USB-C 3.1 would have been nice

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra camera

The Razr 2022 had a 50MP Omnivision sensor that bins to 12.5MP. Binning uses AI to take a bracket of images and combine them with AI to give a better-finished shot. It also has a 13MP Hynix HI336 ultra-wide/macro (same as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra).

This has a 12MP Sony IMX563 OIS primary sensor and the Hynix 13MP ultra-wide/macro. As it uses the same Qualcomm SoC and AI, it matches the Razr 2022 for image quality.

The 12MP has a brighter f/1.4 (f/1.8) but smaller 1.4um pixels (2um binned).

Both use the same selfie 32MP (bins to 8MP) Omnivision OV32C40 sensor.

This is a point-and-shoot camera that will produce decent daylight and low-light shots. It won’t win awards and is not a flagship camera. My only issue is that the 8X digital zoom is quite limiting.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
1X shots are great – good dynamic range, colour and details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Ultra-wide colours are different to the primary sensor.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
8X Zoom pushes the camera’s capabilities.
Macro from the 13MP sensor is excellent.
Good office light.
Good Bokeh.
<40 lumens and a pretty good shot just lacking a little detail in the highlights.
Dark Mode adds detail and brightens the scene but blows out the highlights.

External screen as a viewfinder

Its 1:1 ratio means it crops standard 4:3 photos quite severely but has accurate colours otherwise.

Comments

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
  • 8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
  • Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details, and sharpness.
  • Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail, sharpness, and bokeh background.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent.
  • Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise, blowing out the screen detail.
  • Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video 4K@30fps with OIS and EIS (we are not video experts):
    • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 4K@30fps, and the day/office light results are very good.
    • Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps without OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
    • Selfie: 4K@30 but 1080p@60fps with EIS.

Remember that you buy this as a Flip – not a camera phone.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 got it (mostly) right.

Let’s start with the premise that you want a flip phone. The choices are Samsung Flip4 (Flip5 coming) and OPPO Find N2.

It eats the Samsung for breakfast. But we don’t know what is coming!

It has a slight edge over the OPPO with the Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 processor and a slightly bigger external screen (3.6” versus 3.26”). But at the same $1499 price, this is a hands-down winner. Mind you, I would be happy with either, especially if OPPO dropped its price by a couple hundred dollars.

It gets our buy recommendation.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra ratings- 91/100

  • Features: 90 – Apart from the omission of USB-C 3.1 (I know I am a broken record, but it is important to some), it has everything you need from a flip.
  • Value: 90 – it is comparable to other Flips and offers better features.
  • Performance: 90 – Yes, it throttles but remember, a Flip is not a gamer or heavy user’s phone.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch and excellent My UX overlay adds useful features to pure Android.
  • Design: 95 – Well designed, new hinge, no perceptible visible crease and comes with a bumper cover.

Pro

  • Currently, the biggest usable external screen of any flip
  • Great battery life and 30W fast charge
  • Smooth, almost visibly imperceptible crease on the best screen.
  • Point-and-shoot camera
  • Excellent 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security

Con

  • Not for gamers and power users (although it has a powerful SoC, it throttles heavily)
  • USB-C 2.0 means no USB-C to HDMI audio/video streaming
  • No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
  • 8X Digital zoom is a little limiting
  • Speaker sound could be improved

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.8 (E&OE)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Razr 40 Ultra
Model NumberXT2321-1
Price Base8/256GB
   Price base1499
Warranty months24 months ACL
 TierFlagship Flip
WebsiteProduct page
FromMotorola online, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Domayne.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Test date1-7 July 2023
Ambient temp10-20°
Release45108
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola makes models for global markets that are not for Australian Telco networks or carry an Australian warranty.

Screen

Internal/External stats
Size6.9″/3.6″
TypeFoldable LTPO AMOLED/Flexible AMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2640×1080/1066×1056
PPI413/414
Ratio22:9/1:1
Screen to Body %85.4/100
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive165/144
Response 120HzTouch rate: 240Hz/360Hz and/ 120Hz/360Hz (game mode only)
Nits typical testNot claimed, but around 1000 (Tested 980)
Nits max, test1400/1100nits claim (not tested)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100%+
DCI-P3120% of 1.07B colours/100%
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.2
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability
SDR UpscaleNot claimed, but around 1000 (Tested 980)
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known100Hz
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes – Uses external screen.
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 13 features
DRML1 for FHD HDR playback
GamingNot recommended for game use as it is too easy to damage the screen.
Screen protectionInternal pre-applied film screen protector/external is Gorilla Glass Victus.
CommentExcellent 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screen with greater subtleties in colour than Samsung Z4 Flip. It has almost eliminated the centre fold crease that is so pronounced on the Samsung Flip.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD8+ Gen 1
nm4
CoresOcta-core (1×3.19GHz + 3 x 2.75GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz
ModemX65
AI TOPS27
Geekbench 6 Single-core1803
Geekbench 6 multi-core4565
LikeFaster than the Razr 2022 with the same processor (1320/4217) by a big margin.
GPUAdreno 730
GPU Test
Open CL6004
LikeCloser to Exynos 2100
Vulcan7012
RAM, type8GB LPDDRX5
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1160
CPDT internal seq. write MBps570
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps45/30 mountable but reflects the slow USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface.
CommentThe USB-C 2.0 interface is a shame, as Razr 2022 had a USC 3.1 at 5Gbps. It is penny-pinching when the SoC supports much faster interface speeds.
Throttle test
Max GIPS354135
Average GIPS244353
Minimum GIPS194065
% Throttle43%
CPU Temp50°
CommentMost SD8+ Gen 1 run hot, and the foldable format is not well suited for SoC cooling. It won’t matter to the average user, but gamers and power users (videographers) will avoid it.

Comms

Wi-FI Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps6GHz-27/2401
Test 5m44/2161
Test 10m-54/2161
BT Type5.3
GPS single, dualDual <3m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentExcellent Wi-Fi 6E speeds.
It should have been USB-C 3.2
BT supports all major codecs.
GPS <3m

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle Sim and eSim
   ActiveBoth are 5G capable and active except when one is in use.
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/41/66/77/78/79
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWave
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms23.8/30.6/29ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-87/2-4pW
   Tower 2-90/1-2pW
   Tower 399/500fW to 1pW
   Tower 4107/300fW
CommentIt has nine antennae and excellent signal strength, although slightly below the best performers. Definite tick for the city, suburbs and regional use, but remote use may be limited.

Battery

mAh3800mAh 30W charge
Charger, type, supplied33W USB-A to USB-C
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 12V/2.25A/27W, 11V/3A/33W
Typically charges at up to 9V/3A/27W. USB-A to USB-C 3A cable provided.
 PD, QC levelPD 3.0
Qi, wattage5W
Reverse Qi or cable5 hours
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsN/A
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 4 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		Approx 5 hours
   Charge 5V, 2AN/A
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane24 hours
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 7 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex268.3 minutes (4.47 hours) 6717 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours
   mA full load1500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useTypical users will make it easily through a 24-hour day or more. Heavy users will need to recharge daily.
CommentThese are excellent results for twin screens and the flagship processor.

Sound

TestDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningDA
AMPQualcomm
Dolby Atmos decode
Hi-ResUp to 24-bit/96000kHz (Razr 2022 supported 192kHz)
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, apt X, aptX HD, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDCV1, LHDCV2 and LHDCV3
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice, and games mode
EQDA
MicsThree mics with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)73
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications68
   Earpiece62
   Hands-freeThree mics handle noise reduction well, and the volume is good.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 70 with a long slow build to 250Hz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzFlattening but unexplained dip at 400-500Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat to 6kHz then starts to decline
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish but choppy
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish but choppy
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlattish but choppy
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeIt is mostly Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted), but the unexplained dip at 500Hz and the somewhat choppy frequency response could use work. At first, we suspected Moto’s Crystal Talk AI was influencing the sound quality, but it was similar with that feature off.
   SoundstageBias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone and DA settings don’t add any wider sound stage. Left and right separation is adequate.
CommentI understand why the sound signature is as it is – to allow the phone to be used in different modes – landscape, portrait and L-Shaped. It is very similar to the Razr 2022 – identical, perhaps.

Build

Size (H X W x D)Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm
Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm
Weight gramsViva magenta 184.5 and rest 188.5g
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus (External Display)
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus except for Viva Magenta (Vegan Leather)
Frame7000 series aluminium
IP rating52 – light rain and possibly the only significant compromise for this otherwise excellent device.
ColoursGlacier Blue
Infinite Black
Viva Magenta (Vegan Leather) Pantone
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes – two piece clear
CommentIt has a charger and clear bumper covers in the box (Samsung does not). Well made.

OS

Android13 – Almost Pure Android
Security patch dateMay 2023
UIPersonalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display
Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick Capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Display: Peek display, Attentive display
Play: Games, Dolby Atmos, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview
Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions
OS upgrade policyThree upgrades
Security patch policyBi-monthly security patches for at least four years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
CommentMy UX 3.0 adds both a light touch and value to pure Android.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 100% accuracy
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentMoto KeySafe is physically separate from the central processor running Android,
Add hardware security layer ensures your most sensitive data stays safe. It isolates PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys, storing them in a tamper-resistant environment.

Camera – Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023

Rear PrimaryPrimary
  MP12MP (no binning)
   SensorSony IMX 563
   FocusPDAF Omni Directional
   f-stop1.5
   um1.4
  FOV° (stated, actual)108°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI336
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)108
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60Hz
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Main
Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture11, Spot Colour, Smart Composition, Active Photos, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Pro Mode, Super Resolution, Google Lens Integration

Wide & Macro
Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture11, Spot Colour, Smart Composition, Active Photo, Dual Capture (as wide), Live Filter, HDR, Night Vision (as wide), Auto Night Vision (as wide), Pro Mode, Google Lens Integration

Video
Main
Timelapse, Spot Colour for Videos, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video
Wide
Timelapse, Spot Colour for Videos, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Front

SelfieFront camera (inside)
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOV32C40
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um0.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashBasic screen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesBurst Shot, Gesture Selfie, Auto Smile Capture11, Selfie Animation, Spot Colour, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision, Portrait Night Vision, Photo Booth

Video
Spot Colour, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Face Beauty for Videos, Portrait Video

Camera Comments

CommentThis is a point-and-shoot camera that will produce decent daylight and low-light shots. It won’t win awards and is not a flagship camera. My only issue is that the 8X digital zoom is quite limiting.
1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are excellent with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
2X Day Primary sensor: natural colours and good detail
8X Day: Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
Ultra-wide: 13MP sensor: Slightly muted colour and details. You can tell it is a different sensor from the primary.
Macro 13MP UW sensor: excellent details and colours and not as critical about 4cm focus distance.
Indoor office light: Excellent colours, details, and sharpness.
Bokeh Depth: Excellent foreground colour, detail, sharpness, and bokeh background.
Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent.
Night mode: Saturates the colour and removes much noise, blowing out the screen detail.
Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) has natural skin tones, good detail, and a range of filters to enhance any image.
Video 4K@60 with OIS, 4K@30fps with OIS and EIS (we are not video experts):
Primary sensor: You can shoot at 4K@60fps, and the day/office light results are very good
Ultrawide sensor: You can shoot 4K@30fps without OIS and 1080p@60/30fps with EIS.
Selfie: 4K@30 but 1080p@60fps with EIS.
Remember that you buy this as a Flip – not a camera phone.

Ratings

Features90
Apart from the omission of USB-C 3.1 (I know I am a broken record, but it is important to some), it has everything you need from a flip.
Value90
It is comparable to other Flips and offers better features.
Performance90
Yes, it throttles but remember, a Flip is not a gamer or heavy user’s phone.
Ease of Use90
2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch and excellent My UX overlay adds useful features to pure Android.
Design95
– Well designed, new hinge, no perceptible visible crease and comes with a bumper cover.
Rating out of 1091
Final commentCurrently the hands-down flipping winner.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra



Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *