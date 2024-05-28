Moto g34 5G 2024 – 5G on a budget (smartphone)

The Moto g34 5G 2024 is its lowest-cost, fully-featured smartphone with very few compromises. It is well-made, performs to spec, has great phone reception, a decent camera, a long battery life, and even comes with a charger.

Sure, we could be picky and say it has a 720p screen, 4GB RAM, etc., but that is not the point. This phone meets or exceeds any expectations you may have of a $279 phone.

How does Moto do it?

Simple—this is the ‘cookie-cutter’ recipe for its g-series. It is a complex balance of screen resolution, processor, RAM, storage, and camera. This is a Goldilocks phone—just right for the price.

Should you spend more? Motorola and its retailers hope so, or they would be out of business. In reality, Motorola hopes to get you into the tent and offer a great experience so you will stick to the brand when you can afford more.

Australian Review: Moto g34 5G 2024 Single SIM/eSIM/dedicated microSD, 4/128GB Model XT2363-3.

Brand Motorola Model Motorola g34 5G Model Number XT2363-3 RAM/Storage Base 4/128GB Price base $279 Warranty months 12 months retail

24-months Telco carrier Tier Upper entry-level Website Product page From Motorola Lenovo Online. Not seen at retailers or Telcos yet. Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews Test date 15-27 May 2024 Ambient temp 10-20° Release December 2023, but later in Australia Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an RCM C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market. See Don’t buy a grey market smartphone (updated guide)

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

Remembering this is a $279 phone, all you can expect is a glass slab. But it has a nice Ocean Green vegan leather back (not a fingerprint magnet), a decent, reasonably colour-accurate 720p screen, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a microSD slot. Above all, its phone reception strength is very good for the city, suburbs, and regional use. We won’t give it a rural use recommendation, but it is likely fine, too.

I especially like the 20W charger, bumper cover inbox, and little things like an eSIM (dual ringtones), NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. The camera is pretty good in daylight and office light.

It has one OS upgrades, three years of quarterly security patches – good for the price – and one would expect you would probably buy a new phone in two to three years.

This phone is for the people and gets our unreserved recommendation if you all have $279.

Screen – 720p and pretty good for the price – Pass

It is quite a ‘clean’ screen without that blue cool cast that plagues lower-cost LCD screens. It is not daylight readable (no 400-nit screen is). It plays HD SDR content from streaming companies.

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre o-hole Resolution 1600 x 720 PPI 269 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 85% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60/920Hz

Auto stepped 60/90/120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not stated (350) Nits max, test High Brightness in a 5% window: not stated (512Nits) Contrast Not stated (1125:1) sRGB Test 92% DCI-P3 Not tested/relevant. Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) Approx 2 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display Peak display option Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 HD SDR Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Unknown – likely not. Buy a screen protector. Comment It has a decent, bright, relatively colour-accurate screen. However, for the price, you can only expect 720p.

Processor – Pass+

It has a 6nm Qualcomm SD695 5G System on a chip (SoC). This is a mid-range processor (above SD4X and below SD7X and SD8X)—an oldie but a goodie. It has enough power to use some AI photo post-processing, and the Qualcomm modem got all four towers in our test. It is enough for a casual gamer.

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD695 5G nm 6 Cores 2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x 1.7GHz Modem X51 AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion 9.98 GINOPS

10.21 GFLOPS This is a measure of numeric processing and CPU processing. It is not an AI TOPS (trillion operations per second) measurement, and we estimate that to be around 4. The SD8X series is around 20-30. Geekbench 6 Single-core 913 – strong results Geekbench 6 multi-core 2016 – ditto Like Benchmarks

Helio G99 and Exynos 1280 GPU Adreno 619 840Mhz GPU Test Open CL 1389 Like More than enough for a 720p screen Vulcan 1176 RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4X with up to 6GB virtual RAM. Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (98GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 506

Jazz 500.49 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 356

Jazz 337.95 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 76/55 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 30/18 with 2TB external SSD Comment It is about twice as fast as the Moto G54 MediaTek. The new 6nm SoC is an excellent processor, whereas the entry-level is usually an SD4 series. Throttle test Max GIPS 151359 Average GIPS 148947 Minimum GIPS 134709 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 54° Comment Excellent thermal management, but the case can get toasty under load.

Comms – Pass+

Few phones at this price would have any better specs. It has Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz dual band and reaches a maximum 433Mbps speed out to 10m. ✅

It has dual-band GPS and an accuracy of 3m – perfect for in-car navigation. ✅

It has NFC. ✅

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi AC 2.4/5Ghz tested 5GHz. WCN3990 Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -45/433/419 Test 5m -44/433/433 Test 10m -53/433/390 BT Type 5.1 GPS single, dual Dual L1/L5 3m USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi only DeX NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint

SAR sensor

Sensor Hub Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC.

4G and 5G – Pass+

We stirred a hornet’s nest when we asked Is Telstra Blue Tick accurate for rural phone reception? The short answer is that is not.

Our test methodology is such that we can accurately tell you if a phone will get reasonable reception in cities, suburbs, regional, and rural/remote areas.

This phone gets our recommendation for cities, suburbs, and regional cities. It should be fine in rural areas, but there are better and far more expensive models for that use.

It is unusual to find an eSIM at this price, which is a real bonus.

SIM Single SIM, eSIM, dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms Would not run Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -83 to -87/2 to 5pW Tower 2 Yes, up to 5pW Tower 3 Yes, up to 5pW Tower 4 Yes, up to 800fW Comment As expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It should be suitable for city, suburbs, and regional use with reasonable tower coverage.

It also found a 5G signal, although it was unusable.

Battery – Pass+

5000mAh, 20W charger, 2-hour charge and two days of typical use. You can also slow charge from USB chargers, PCs, etc.

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 20W

5V/3A/15W

10V/2A/20W

12V/1.65A/20W

Charges at 18W maximum PD, QC level No PD, but you can use PD chargers. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins N/A Charge 0-100% 2 hours Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx 7 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 15 hours 46 minutes PC Mark 3 battery !8 hours 7 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 51 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 476.8 minutes (7.95 hours) 6005 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 33 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes mA full load 1000-1150 mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300 Estimate loss at max refresh Adaptive screen refresh mode Estimate typical use Given it is a 6nm energy-sipping processor, a typical user should get 2 days. Comment Reasonable battery life. A 2-hour charge is tolerable.

Sound – Pass+

This concerns the hardware—not the sound quality (next segment). It has loud sound, 10-15% more than usual. Qualcomm has almost every BT Codec you could ever want and a 3.5mm jack. Hands-free is excellent.

It will decode Dolby Atmos, but this is mainly for headphone use.

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP Qualcomm Aquistic Dolby Atmos decode Yes, decodes to 2.0. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX TWS+, aptX Adaptive, LHDCV1/2/3, LDAC in 24-bit/48000Hz Multipoint Dolby Atmos (DA) DA: Spatial

2.0 stereo: Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom. EQ See DA Mics 2 – top for noise cancellation and bottom for voice. CrystalTalk focuses on 1-4kHz for clear voice and reduces background noise. Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 95 – very loud (most are 80dB)

Excellent volume levels – 10-15dB above average. Media (music) 94 Ring 90 Alarm 97 Notifications 90 Earpiece 70 Hands-free Excellent volume and mic pickup. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound Quality – Pass

It has a bit of high bass and decent mid-high treble (most phones don’t have either), so it is listenable for music. For the best result, use BT headphones.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Starts at 90Hz and linearly builds to 800Hz Low Mid-200-400Hz Linear building Mid-400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz slight decline to 7kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat Sound Signature type This is Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) for vocal tracks and string instruments, but it can make them harsh. Soundstage Good Left/Right separation. The sound stage is as wide as the phone, but the DA (spatial setting) gives it some 3D height and width. Comment How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key

The stereo speakers are well balanced, and there is some high bass and decent mid/high treble, so it is listenable for music.

Build – Pass+

The Moto g34 5G 2024 is well-made and should last a few years. Get a TPM screen protector and use the supplied bumper cover.

Size (H X W x D) 162.7 x 74.66 x 8.19mm Weight grams 179-181g PMMA/Vegan Front glass Not specified Rear material PMMA Charcoal Black

Vegan Leather Ocean Green Frame PMMA IP rating IP52 Water-repellent coating Colours Charcoal Black

Ocean Green Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 20W USB cable 2W USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Nice of Moto to include a charger – it has been leaving them out of lower-cost handsets.

OS – Pass

Android Android 14 Security patch date 1 April 2024 UI Hello Moto OS upgrade policy Android 15 Security patch policy Three years of bi-monthly security patches Bloatware Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok Other Moto apps – some duplicate Google apps. Comment My UX seems to have gone but the functionality lives on.

Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables simple updates.

Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 9/10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other Moto Secure Comment It offers good levels of security, such as network security warnings, a pin pad scramble, and secure folders for sensitive apps. Users can also use Family Space to create multiple profiles, limit screen time, and control app access, creating a safe space for kids to learn and play on their smartphones.

Moto g34 5G 2024 camera – surprisingly good – Pass+

It uses the industry workhorse Samsung S5KJNS 50MP sensor that bins to 12.5MP. This, coupled with the SD695 SoC, performs well in daylight and office light. The surprise was that it was not bad in low light either. We will let the photos tell the story.

However, DXOMARK was critical, rating it at 67 points, along with the g62 5G and G53 5G. I think DXOMARK expects way too much from a $279 phone.

Moto g34 5G 2024 camera test shots.

1X – there is little wrong with this shot. Colours are good, great focus etc. HDR suffers in the shadows and highlights.

2X and a creditable shot. I would like to see a better focused background.

8X and for a single sensor camera is adequate.

Macro for a 2MP sensor is fine.

Office light and ‘dog’ has a nice black face and colours are fine. Because Bokeh expects a human subject it does not know where the foreground and background is.

<40 lumens and I an impressed with how ‘bright’ this sensor/lens is.

Night mode brings out the colour and detail nicely with no apparent noise.

Video 1080p@30fps was fine. It uses Qualcomm’s EIS (crops the image to the horizon to help remove shakes). Naturally it is fine for day and office light. It struggles in low light.

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJNS Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 63.2 to 75.2° Stabilisation No

Crop factor 6.6x for EIS Zoom 8X Rear 2 Macro MP 2MP Sensor SmartSens SC202 Focus Fixed 3-5cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 63.2 – 75.2° Stabilisation No (EIS for video) Zoom No Video max Rear main camera: FHD (30fps)

Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps) Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Rear Camera Software



Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Night Vision

Macro Vision

Portrait

Live Filter

Panorama

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture 9

Shot Optimisation

Auto HDR

Google Lens™ integration

Active Photos

Timer

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Burst Shot

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Watermark

Scan

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes

Moto g34 5G 2024 front camera

Front Selfie MP 16MP bins to 4MP Sensor Omnivision OV16A Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 71.1 to 83.6° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Front Camera Software

Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Portrait

Photo Booth

Live Filter

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture9

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Retouch

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture Comment Good natural tones and just wide enough for two people. Not great in low light. We were concerned that the 16MP binned to 4MP would produce an inferior image but with the AI post-processing it is fine. You can set it to 16MP without image processing.

CyberShack’s view: The Moto G34 5G 2024 is the phone you want when you don’t want to or cannot spend more.

The Mot g34 54G 2024 is one of the best, if not the best, 5G smartphones for the money. I have no issues in recommending it.

Why?

Decent Qualcomm processor – no lag and good AI photo post-processing

Great 2-day battery life and comes with a charger.

Better than social media class camera

Excellent phone signal strength for city, suburbs and regional areas.

Can’t beat the price.

Its competition is the $249 Moto g51 with a Qualcomm SD 480 SoC, but the more powerful SD695 5G is worth the extra,

Moto has a special on the G84 5G with the SD695 5G SoC, 256GB, and a pOLED screen. The RRP is $449, but now $349 is another $70, which shows how the ‘cookie cutter’ approach covers all bases.

Moto g34 5G 2024 ratings: 81/100 – that is well above the pass mark.

Ratings New for 2024 – 70 is a pass mark Features 80 It is Moto’s lowest-cost 5G phone, replacing the G54 (MediaTek) with a Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC. It has an eSIM, NFC, 3.5mm port and microSD. Value 85 It has all the features at a great price. Performance 80 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 80 One OS upgrade and three years of security patches are fine at this level. Design 80 All PMMA plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone. Rating out of 10 81 Final comment I am impressed with the overall functionality and device. It is a good all-rounder and should sell heaps.

Pro 1 Moto Apps instead of MyUX is a great idea. 2 You get good value at $279. 3 Decent Camera 4 Reasonable battery life and charger 5 Suitable for city, suburb, and regional use. Rural may be a push. Con 1 None really at this price 2 3 4 5