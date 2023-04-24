Motorola G53 5G – features and value that are hard to beat (smartphone review)

The Motorola G53 5G at $329 has a Qualcomm SD480+ SoC, 5000mAh battery, decent camera, and a good strong phone signal. It is the one to buy in this price bracket.

And that price bracket is important – $329 is in the upper entry-level bracket. Spend much less, and the compromises impact functionality. But you could spend more and still not get the functionality this has.

Upfront, be clear that it is a no-risk purchase. It is future-proof, knowing you can use 5G if and when it is in your area, and you want to pay a lot more for mobile data. So, consider it a good 4G phone with potential future benefits.

Australian Review: Motorola G53 5G, 4/128GB, dual sim, Model XT2335-2

Website Product Page Price $329 Colours Ink Blue From Lenovo Online, JB Hi-Fi and other approved retailers * Warranty 12-months ACL Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We strongly advise buying a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

We know country and telco carrier-specific models for the USA, China, LATAM and Europe that won’t work on 5G here. Make sure the software version is ‘retapac’. The only colour for Australia is ink blue.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually, under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, and Regulatory Compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark, and it is also on the box.

First impression – More glass slabs – Pass

It is a glass slab – minimalistic with no distinguishing features apart from a subtle centre-top O-hole selfie and the discrete Batwing logo on the chamfered-edge back. At $329, you should not expect more.

Screen: 6.5” 1600 x 720, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass

It is an HD 720p screen, where more are now 1080p. Nevertheless, it is fit for purpose and is reasonably colour-accurate. It is OK in sunlight, but avoid direct light. It will stream L1 Widevine video in HD SDR.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass

It is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.

It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).

The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers!

It has 4/128GB storage and microSD expansion to 1TB and can access external SSD in OTG Mode.

Summary: It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket.

Comms – it is all there – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps half-duplex. It works well out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it loses satellites on cloudy days. It is accurate to <10m and is fine for in-car navigation.

NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – eSIM, single SIM and dedicated microSD

It is a hybrid eSIM and single SIM with a dedicated MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.

It is a great city, suburbs, regional and rural area device with good strong antenna strength. It found four towers where many phones only find one.

Battery – 5000mAh for two or more days of use – Pass+

The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take over 2.5 hours. It is 5V/3A/15W capable, and its charge time reduces to 1 hour 37 minutes.

BTW – the supplied USB-A to USB-C 2W cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – you need a PD 15W charger and a 3 to 5W cable.

Battery Tests: Adaptive screen

PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, and it gives 19 hours and 6 minutes on the Adaptive setting.

GFX Benchmark T-Rex: A good 1080p video benchmark, giving 7.57 hours and 5663 frames.

GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.

Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 19 hours and 7 minutes.

100% drain screen-on: 4 hours 30 minutes

mA idle: 250-300

mA full load: 1150-1250

5V/2A/10W charger: 2 hours 37 minutes

5V/3A/15W charger:

Battery summary: Overall a two-day typical use device but the 100% load screen on drain at 4 hours 30 minutes means it is not for heavy users.

Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos decode – Pass

It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. These are surprisingly well-balanced, giving a sound stage as wide as the phone. Maximum volume is 83dB.

It can decode Dolby Atmos and downmix to the 2.0 speakers, and the sound stage widens, but there are no convincing 3D spatial height effects.

Hand-free is adequate, with dual mics providing some noise cancelling, but keep the phone close to your mouth.

BT includes Qualcomm aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive, and the standard SBC, AAC, and LDAC.

Sound quality – Passable

It has no low/mid-bass, slowly building high bass and mid and flat from 1-6Khz when the treble falls off. Distortion is evident at maximum volume.

It has an Analytical sound signature: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

Build – solid – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass

It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – not much

3.5mm earphones (there is a 3.5mm four-pole port). It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.

Motorola G53 camera – better than social media class – Pass

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ entry-level AI image processing and it is better than most at this price.

The result is generally good photos in day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing some noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

Camera Comments

1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.

Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details

Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.

Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.

Selfie: The 8MP has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate. Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference. Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.



1X and a decent shot all around showing good AI post-processing and colour enhancement.

2X shot immediately after the 1X and the colours are quite different – probably more accurate.

4X and pretty good woith a hint of background noise.

8X and about the camera’s limit.

Good office light shot – accurate colours and details. Bokeh using AI needs a human subject so this entire shot is bokeh!

2MP macro but we took lots of shots to get this – critical focal distance. Ditto and 2MP lacks the ability to capture fine detail.

<40 lumens and its a reasonable shot – not great on detail or colour

Night mode and the detail is enhanced (see chair stitching) but its over exposed.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola G53 5G – all the features you need for $329

I am quite pleased to see that Motorola has a such a well-featured G-series at this price. The Motorola G53 5G is what it is – a $329 device with stereo speakers, solid build quality, a 120Hz refresh rate, a big battery with excellent battery life and Android 13.

The more I tested and stressed it, the more impressed I became. It punches above its weight. If that is all, I had to spend I would buy it.

At the end of the review, I can safely say this phone is all you need, so don’t wait.

Its competition is:

Samsung A04S 128GB RRP 329

Motorola G62 128GB $349

2022 Motorola G51 128GB $349

OPPO A76 128GB $349

Nokia G22 128GB $349

OPPO A78 128GB $359

Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379

It stands up well against all of these; however, the 2022 Motorola G51 is very similar and has slightly higher specs.

Rating Explanation 8.8 out of 100

Features: 90 – It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong. with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.

Value: 100 – It has all the features at a great price.

Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.

Ease of Use: 90 – My UX adds some value to stock Android 13 and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy.

Design: 80 – A plastic glass slab is boring but fine.

Pro

Good build quality, warranty

Decent camera

Decent battery life

Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use

Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy

Con

Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor

Motorola G53 5G – Detailed specs

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE) Brand Motorola Model Motorola G53 5G Model Number XT2335-2 Price Base 4/128GB Price base 329 Warranty months 1-year retail, 2-year Telco versions Tier upper entry-level Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More Test date 1-20 April 2023 Ambient temp 20° Release 44896 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an RCM C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 1600 x 720 PPI 269 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 0.8947 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – Adaptive to 60/90/120Hz. Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test 500 (480) Nits max, test 600 (590) Contrast 1500:1 (1470:1) sRGB Saturated 90% sRGB

Natural is more colour accurate DCI-P3 around 50% of the 16.7m gamut Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3 HDR Level No SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable Yes, but not in direct sunlight Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for HD SDR playback Gaming Not for gaming = PUGB Mobile <40fps Screen protection Unknown – likely toughened Comment Slight blueish cast – best to use the Natural setting. Overall a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD480+

Product page nm 8 Cores 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Modem X51 AI TOPS Estimate 5 TOPS (low-end AI) Geekbench 5 Single-core 736 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1790 Like Similar to MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm SD678 GPU Adreno 619 GPU Test Open CL 1020 Like SD 730G Vulcan 885 RAM, type 4GB LPDDRX Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.1 (101GB free) micro-SD up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 468 – reflects UFS 2.1 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 299 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 81/27 and mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 29/23 OTG Only Comment All are fit for purpose and price Throttle test Max GIPS 155383 Average GIPS 146992 Minimum GIPS 137047 % Throttle 0.1 CPU Temp 50 Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -27/433 Test 5m -48/433 Test 10m -57/433 BT Type 5.1 GPS single, dual Dual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <4m. USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor

Sensor Hub Comment Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (1 eSim + 1 Nano Sim + 1 microSD) Active Ring tone single, dual Dual – excellent for travellers VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 24/22/31ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -90/1 to 3 pW Tower 2 -96/1pW Tower 3 100/500fW Tower 4 -103/250fW Comment As expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It should be suitable for city, suburbs and regional use with reasonable tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 10W supplied and capable of 5V/3A/15W PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results. Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 0.22 Charge 0-100% 1 hour 37 minutes 15W Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 2 hours 37 minutes with supplied adapter Video loop 50%, aeroplane 19 hours 7 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 19 hours 6 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 454.4 minutes (7.57 hours) 5663 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 30 minutes mA full load 1150-1250 mA Watt idle Screen on 250-300mA Estimate loss at max refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use Estimate typical use over 2 days. It consumes more power under full load than expected. Comment Excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note that the supplied cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/ 15W, so you need a higher-rating cable.

Sound

Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC and aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes EQ Smart, music or movie for headphones. Mics Dual Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 83 Media (music) 80 Ring 77 Alarm 77 Notifications 77 Earpiece 55 Hands-free While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound quality – Motorola G53 5G

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 1kHz Mid 4000-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 8kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 8kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz peaking High Treble 6-10kHz declining Dog Whistle 10-20kHz declining to 12kHz the off the cliff Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but no 3D spatial height exists. A decent balance between the top and bottom speakers. Comment At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm Weight grams 183 Front glass Glass (we assume toughened) Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic unibody IP rating Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating Colours Ink Blue Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 10W USB cable USB-A to USB-C 2W charge only – no data Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment

OS

Android 13 Security patch date 1/02/23 UI Personalize: Theme, Wallpaper

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch

Play: Media Controls, Gametime

Tips: Take a Tour, What’s New in Android 13 OS upgrade policy 1 OS update Security patch policy 3 years bi-monthly patches Bloatware All Google Suite Facebook Other No Comment There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, leaving the underlying Android alone. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 9/10 test Face ID Yes, 2D not tested Other Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers

Camera – Motorola G53 5G

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 63-75° Stabilisation EIS Zoom 8X digital Rear 3 Macro MP 2 Sensor Omnivision ov02b10 Focus Fixed 4cm f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Flash LED Auto-HDR No Ultra-Res

Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Night Vision

Macro Vision

Portrait

Live Filter

Panorama

AR Stickers

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Smart Composition

Auto Smile Capture

Google Lens integration

Active Photos

Timer

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Burst Shot

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Watermark

Barcode Scanner

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Front camera – Motorola G53 5G

Type Selfie MP 8MP Sensor SK54h7 Focus Fixed f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 67.5-79.8° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Fixed Video max 1080p@30 Features Dual Capture

Spot Colour

Portrait

Live Filter

Group Selfie

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Beauty

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Tap Anywhere to Capture

Camera comment – Motorola G53 5G



• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise

• 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good

• 10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it

• Ultra-wide: N/A

• Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.

• Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details

• Bokeh Depth: Using AI and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.

• Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.

• Selfie: The 8MP and has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts):

o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate.

o Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.

o Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

Rating Explanation – Motorola G53 5G

Features 9 It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either. Value 10 It has all the features at a great price Performance 8 It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 9 My UX adds some value to stock Android and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy. Design 8 All plastic is boring but fine Rating out of 10 8.8 Final comment If all you have is $329, this is the one to buy.

Motorola G53 5G $329 8.8 Features 9.0/10

















Value 10.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Good build quality, warranty

Decent camera

Decent battery life

Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use

Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy Cons Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor

Post Horizontal Banner