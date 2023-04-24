Motorola G53 5G – features and value that are hard to beat (smartphone review)

The Motorola G53 5G at $329 has a Qualcomm SD480+ SoC, 5000mAh battery, decent camera, and a good strong phone signal. It is the one to buy in this price bracket.

And that price bracket is important – $329 is in the upper entry-level bracket. Spend much less, and the compromises impact functionality. But you could spend more and still not get the functionality this has.

Upfront, be clear that it is a no-risk purchase. It is future-proof, knowing you can use 5G if and when it is in your area, and you want to pay a lot more for mobile data. So, consider it a good 4G phone with potential future benefits.

Australian Review: Motorola G53 5G, 4/128GB, dual sim, Model XT2335-2

Price$329
ColoursInk Blue
FromLenovo Online, JB Hi-Fi and other approved retailers *
Warranty12-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We strongly advise buying a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

We know country and telco carrier-specific models for the USA, China, LATAM and Europe that won’t work on 5G here. Make sure the software version is ‘retapac’. The only colour for Australia is ink blue.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually, under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, and Regulatory Compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark, and it is also on the box.

First impression – More glass slabs – Pass

It is a glass slab – minimalistic with no distinguishing features apart from a subtle centre-top O-hole selfie and the discrete Batwing logo on the chamfered-edge back. At $329, you should not expect more.

Screen: 6.5” 1600 x 720, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass

It is an HD 720p screen, where more are now 1080p. Nevertheless, it is fit for purpose and is reasonably colour-accurate. It is OK in sunlight, but avoid direct light. It will stream L1 Widevine video in HD SDR.

Summary: Good IPS screen for the price

Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass

It is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.

It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).

The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers!

It has 4/128GB storage and microSD expansion to 1TB and can access external SSD in OTG Mode.

Summary: It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket.

Comms – it is all there – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps half-duplex. It works well out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.

The dual GPS is welcome, but it loses satellites on cloudy days. It is accurate to <10m and is fine for in-car navigation.

NFC supports Google Pay.

Phone – eSIM, single SIM and dedicated microSD

It is a hybrid eSIM and single SIM with a dedicated MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.

All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.

It is a great city, suburbs, regional and rural area device with good strong antenna strength. It found four towers where many phones only find one.

Battery – 5000mAh for two or more days of use – Pass+

The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take over 2.5 hours. It is 5V/3A/15W capable, and its charge time reduces to 1 hour 37 minutes.

BTW – the supplied USB-A to USB-C 2W cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – you need a PD 15W charger and a  3 to 5W cable.

Battery Tests: Adaptive screen

  • PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, and it gives 19 hours and 6 minutes on the Adaptive setting.
  • GFX Benchmark T-Rex: A good 1080p video benchmark, giving 7.57 hours and 5663 frames.
  • GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.
  • Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 19 hours and 7 minutes.
  • 100% drain screen-on: 4 hours 30 minutes
  • mA idle: 250-300
  • mA full load: 1150-1250
  • 5V/2A/10W charger: 2 hours 37 minutes
  • 5V/3A/15W charger:

Battery summary: Overall a two-day typical use device but the 100% load screen on drain at 4 hours 30 minutes means it is not for heavy users.

Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos decode – Pass

It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. These are surprisingly well-balanced, giving a sound stage as wide as the phone. Maximum volume is 83dB.

It can decode Dolby Atmos and downmix to the 2.0 speakers, and the sound stage widens, but there are no convincing 3D spatial height effects.

Hand-free is adequate, with dual mics providing some noise cancelling, but keep the phone close to your mouth.

BT includes Qualcomm aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive, and the standard SBC, AAC, and LDAC.

Sound quality – Passable

It has no low/mid-bass, slowly building high bass and mid and flat from 1-6Khz when the treble falls off. Distortion is evident at maximum volume.

It has an Analytical sound signature: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.

Build – solid – Pass

It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.

Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass

It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.

Missing – not much

3.5mm earphones (there is a 3.5mm four-pole port). It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.

Motorola G53 camera – better than social media class – Pass

Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ entry-level AI image processing and it is better than most at this price.

The result is generally good photos in day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing some noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.

Camera Comments

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
  • 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
  • 10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.
  • Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
  • Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
  • Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
  • Selfie: The 8MP has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
  • Video (we are not video experts):
    • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate.
    • Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.
    • Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.
Motorola G53 5G
1X and a decent shot all around showing good AI post-processing and colour enhancement.
Motorola G53 5G
2X shot immediately after the 1X and the colours are quite different – probably more accurate.
Motorola G53 5G
4X and pretty good woith a hint of background noise.
Motorola G53 5G
8X and about the camera’s limit.
Good office light shot – accurate colours and details.
Bokeh using AI needs a human subject so this entire shot is bokeh!
2MP macro but we took lots of shots to get this – critical focal distance.
Ditto and 2MP lacks the ability to capture fine detail.
Motorola G53 5G
<40 lumens and its a reasonable shot – not great on detail or colour
Motorola G53 5G
Night mode and the detail is enhanced (see chair stitching) but its over exposed.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola G53 5G – all the features you need for $329

I am quite pleased to see that Motorola has a such a well-featured G-series at this price. The Motorola G53 5G is what it is – a $329 device with stereo speakers, solid build quality, a 120Hz refresh rate, a big battery with excellent battery life and Android 13.

The more I tested and stressed it, the more impressed I became. It punches above its weight. If that is all, I had to spend I would buy it.

At the end of the review, I can safely say this phone is all you need, so don’t wait.

Its competition is:

  • Samsung A04S 128GB RRP 329
  • Motorola G62 128GB $349
  • 2022 Motorola G51 128GB $349
  • OPPO A76 128GB $349
  • Nokia G22 128GB $349
  • OPPO A78 128GB $359
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379

It stands up well against all of these; however, the 2022 Motorola G51 is very similar and has slightly higher specs.

Rating Explanation 8.8 out of 100

  • Features: 90 – It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong. with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
  • Value: 100 – It has all the features at a great price.
  • Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – My UX adds some value to stock Android 13 and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy.
  • Design: 80 – A plastic glass slab is boring but fine.

Pro

Good build quality, warranty

Decent camera

Decent battery life

Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use

Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy

Con

Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor

Motorola G53 5G – Detailed specs

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)
BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola G53 5G
Model NumberXT2335-2
Price Base4/128GB
   Price base329
Warranty months1-year retail, 2-year Telco versions
 Tierupper entry-level
WebsiteProduct page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date1-20 April 2023
Ambient temp20°
Release44896
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an RCM C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1600 x 720
PPI269
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %0.8947
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – Adaptive to 60/90/120Hz.
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, test500 (480)
Nits max, test600 (590)
Contrast1500:1 (1470:1)
sRGBSaturated 90% sRGB
Natural is more colour accurate
DCI-P3around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)3
HDR LevelNo
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableYes, but not in direct sunlight
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for HD SDR playback
GamingNot for gaming = PUGB Mobile <40fps
Screen protectionUnknown – likely toughened
CommentSlight blueish cast – best to use the Natural setting. Overall a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.

Processor

Brand, ModelQualcomm SD480+
Product page
nm8
Cores2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz
ModemX51
AI TOPSEstimate 5 TOPS (low-end AI)
Geekbench 5 Single-core736
Geekbench 5 multi-core1790
LikeSimilar to MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm SD678
GPUAdreno 619
GPU Test
Open CL1020
LikeSD 730G
Vulcan885
RAM, type4GB LPDDRX
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 2.1 (101GB free)
micro-SDup to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps468 – reflects UFS 2.1
CPDT internal seq. write MBps299
CPDT microSD read, write MBps81/27 and mountable
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps29/23 OTG Only
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price
Throttle test
Max GIPS155383
Average GIPS146992
Minimum GIPS137047
% Throttle0.1
CPU Temp50
CommentExcellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-FI Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-27/433
Test 5m-48/433
Test 10m-57/433
BT Type5.1
GPS single, dualDual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <4m.
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
Sensor Hub
CommentSpeeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.

LTE and 5G

SIMHybrid Dual SIM (1 eSim + 1 Nano Sim + 1 microSD)
   Active
Ring tone single, dualDual – excellent for travellers
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms24/22/31ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-90/1 to 3 pW
   Tower 2-96/1pW
   Tower 3100/500fW
   Tower 4-103/250fW
CommentAs expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It should be suitable for city, suburbs and regional use with reasonable tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, supplied10W supplied and capable of 5V/3A/15W
 PD, QC levelPD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins0.22
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 37 minutes 15W
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours 37 minutes with supplied adapter
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane19 hours 7 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery19 hours 6 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex454.4 minutes (7.57 hours) 5663 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 30 minutes
   mA full load1150-1250
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshAuto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
   Estimate typical useEstimate typical use over 2 days. It consumes more power under full load than expected.
CommentExcellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note that the supplied cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/ 15W, so you need a higher-rating cable.

Sound

SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC and aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes
EQSmart, music or movie for headphones.
MicsDual
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max83
   Media (music)80
   Ring77
   Alarm77
   Notifications77
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeWhile it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation

Sound quality – Motorola G53 5G

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 1kHz
Mid 4000-1000HzStill building to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 8kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 8kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzpeaking
High Treble 6-10kHzdeclining
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdeclining to 12kHz the off the cliff
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but no 3D spatial height exists. A decent balance between the top and bottom speakers.
CommentAt the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D)162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight grams183
Front glassGlass (we assume toughened)
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic unibody
IP ratingWater-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
ColoursInk Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger10W
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 2W charge only – no data
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
Comment

OS

Android13
Security patch date1/02/23
UIPersonalize: Theme, Wallpaper
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch
Play: Media Controls, Gametime
Tips: Take a Tour, What’s New in Android 13
OS upgrade policy1 OS update
Security patch policy3 years bi-monthly patches
BloatwareAll Google Suite Facebook
OtherNo
CommentThere is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, leaving the underlying Android alone.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button – 9/10 test
Face IDYes, 2D not tested
OtherLenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers

Camera – Motorola G53 5G

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated, actual)63-75°
   StabilisationEIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 3Macro
   MP2
   SensorOmnivision ov02b10
   FocusFixed 4cm
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashLED
   Auto-HDRNo
Ultra-Res
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
AR Stickers
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Smart Composition
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Barcode Scanner
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Front camera – Motorola G53 5G

TypeSelfie
  MP8MP
   SensorSK54h7
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)67.5-79.8°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomFixed
   Video max1080p@30
    FeaturesDual Capture
Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Group Selfie
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Beauty
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture

 Camera comment – Motorola G53 5G


• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• 10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it
• Ultra-wide: N/A
• Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
• Bokeh Depth: Using AI and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
• Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
• Selfie: The 8MP and has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate.
o Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.
o Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.

Rating Explanation – Motorola G53 5G

Features9
It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
Value10
It has all the features at a great price
Performance8
It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
Ease of Use9
My UX adds some value to stock Android and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy.
Design8
All plastic is boring but fine
Rating out of 108.8
Final commentIf all you have is $329, this is the one to buy.

Motorola G53 5G

$329
Motorola G53 5G
8.8

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 10.0/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Good build quality, warranty
  • Decent camera
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use
  • Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy

Cons

  • Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable
  • Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
  • No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor


