Motorola G53 5G – features and value that are hard to beat (smartphone review)
The Motorola G53 5G at $329 has a Qualcomm SD480+ SoC, 5000mAh battery, decent camera, and a good strong phone signal. It is the one to buy in this price bracket.
And that price bracket is important – $329 is in the upper entry-level bracket. Spend much less, and the compromises impact functionality. But you could spend more and still not get the functionality this has.
Upfront, be clear that it is a no-risk purchase. It is future-proof, knowing you can use 5G if and when it is in your area, and you want to pay a lot more for mobile data. So, consider it a good 4G phone with potential future benefits.
Australian Review: Motorola G53 5G, 4/128GB, dual sim, Model XT2335-2
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$329
|Colours
|Ink Blue
|From
|Lenovo Online, JB Hi-Fi and other approved retailers *
|Warranty
|12-months ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Other CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
* Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work
We strongly advise buying a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.
We know country and telco carrier-specific models for the USA, China, LATAM and Europe that won’t work on 5G here. Make sure the software version is ‘retapac’. The only colour for Australia is ink blue.
It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually, under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, and Regulatory Compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark, and it is also on the box.
First impression – More glass slabs – Pass
It is a glass slab – minimalistic with no distinguishing features apart from a subtle centre-top O-hole selfie and the discrete Batwing logo on the chamfered-edge back. At $329, you should not expect more.
Screen: 6.5” 1600 x 720, 120Hz IPS/LCD – Pass
It is an HD 720p screen, where more are now 1080p. Nevertheless, it is fit for purpose and is reasonably colour-accurate. It is OK in sunlight, but avoid direct light. It will stream L1 Widevine video in HD SDR.
Summary: Good IPS screen for the price
Processor – Qualcomm SD480+ 8nm is all you need – Pass
It is faster than a MediaTek Helio P0/G90/G70/Dimensity720 and slower than an SD730G.
It has a Gen 2 X51 modem for a maximum of 2.5Gbps download (it will never reach this).
The Adreno 619 GPU maxes out at 40fps for most games – not for gamers!
It has 4/128GB storage and microSD expansion to 1TB and can access external SSD in OTG Mode.
Summary: It passed all tests commensurate with this price bracket.
Comms – it is all there – Pass
Wi-Fi 5 AC is all you can expect, and it connects at 433Mbps half-duplex. It works well out to 10m on the 5Ghz band.
BT 5.1 has Qualcomm standard codecs – SBC, AAC, aptX (most versions) and LDAC.
The dual GPS is welcome, but it loses satellites on cloudy days. It is accurate to <10m and is fine for in-car navigation.
NFC supports Google Pay.
Phone – eSIM, single SIM and dedicated microSD
It is a hybrid eSIM and single SIM with a dedicated MicroSD. Only one can be active at a time. It has two ringtones that are excellent for home and business users.
All you need to know is that it supports all Australian 4G/LTE and 5G sub-6Ghz and its low bands.
It is a great city, suburbs, regional and rural area device with good strong antenna strength. It found four towers where many phones only find one.
Battery – 5000mAh for two or more days of use – Pass+
The battery is 5000mAh. But it is laughable that it comes with a USB 2.0 5V/2A charger that can take over 2.5 hours. It is 5V/3A/15W capable, and its charge time reduces to 1 hour 37 minutes.
BTW – the supplied USB-A to USB-C 2W cable is for charging only – it won’t transmit data and will not handle 15W charging – you need a PD 15W charger and a 3 to 5W cable.
Battery Tests: Adaptive screen
- PC Mark 3.0 battery test is one of the more accurate tests for heavy use, and it gives 19 hours and 6 minutes on the Adaptive setting.
- GFX Benchmark T-Rex: A good 1080p video benchmark, giving 7.57 hours and 5663 frames.
- GFX Benchmark Manhattan stresses the device a little more, but it had the dreaded out-of-memory error, which is not an issue.
- Our video loop on-device storage, 50% screen and aeroplane mode was 19 hours and 7 minutes.
- 100% drain screen-on: 4 hours 30 minutes
- mA idle: 250-300
- mA full load: 1150-1250
- 5V/2A/10W charger: 2 hours 37 minutes
- 5V/3A/15W charger:
Battery summary: Overall a two-day typical use device but the 100% load screen on drain at 4 hours 30 minutes means it is not for heavy users.
Sound – Stereo and Dolby Atmos decode – Pass
It has a stereo earpiece and a bottom-firing speaker. These are surprisingly well-balanced, giving a sound stage as wide as the phone. Maximum volume is 83dB.
It can decode Dolby Atmos and downmix to the 2.0 speakers, and the sound stage widens, but there are no convincing 3D spatial height effects.
Hand-free is adequate, with dual mics providing some noise cancelling, but keep the phone close to your mouth.
BT includes Qualcomm aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive, and the standard SBC, AAC, and LDAC.
Sound quality – Passable
It has no low/mid-bass, slowly building high bass and mid and flat from 1-6Khz when the treble falls off. Distortion is evident at maximum volume.
It has an Analytical sound signature: (bass/mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music.
Build – solid – Pass
It is well-made and should withstand the knocks, especially with a clear bumper cover. However, IP52 is a joke – ‘Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure tilts at an angle of 15° from its normal position.’ Still, it should withstand light rain.
Android 13 – you will get 14 – Pass
It ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s overlay My UX. You can reasonably expect Android 14 and three years of bi-monthly security updates.
Android is almost pure, and the MY UX adds things like a camera app and Moto gestures.
Missing – not much
3.5mm earphones (there is a 3.5mm four-pole port). It has everything you need apart from a faster charger.
Motorola G53 camera – better than social media class – Pass
Let’s face it – it is an entry-level Samsung SK5JN1, 50MP with tiny .64um pixels binned to 12.5MP and 1.28um. Add to that the Qualcomm SD480+ entry-level AI image processing and it is better than most at this price.
The result is generally good photos in day or office light. It struggles with low light introducing some noise, but you will not see that on a 4×6″ print.
Camera Comments
- 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
- 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
- 10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it
- Ultra-wide: N/A
- Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.
- Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
- Bokeh Depth: Using AI, and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
- Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
- Selfie: The 8MP has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
- Video (we are not video experts):
- Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate.
- Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.
- Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.
CyberShack’s view – Motorola G53 5G – all the features you need for $329
I am quite pleased to see that Motorola has a such a well-featured G-series at this price. The Motorola G53 5G is what it is – a $329 device with stereo speakers, solid build quality, a 120Hz refresh rate, a big battery with excellent battery life and Android 13.
The more I tested and stressed it, the more impressed I became. It punches above its weight. If that is all, I had to spend I would buy it.
At the end of the review, I can safely say this phone is all you need, so don’t wait.
Its competition is:
- Samsung A04S 128GB RRP 329
- Motorola G62 128GB $349
- 2022 Motorola G51 128GB $349
- OPPO A76 128GB $349
- Nokia G22 128GB $349
- OPPO A78 128GB $359
- Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB $379
It stands up well against all of these; however, the 2022 Motorola G51 is very similar and has slightly higher specs.
Rating Explanation 8.8 out of 100
- Features: 90 – It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong. with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
- Value: 100 – It has all the features at a great price.
- Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
- Ease of Use: 90 – My UX adds some value to stock Android 13 and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy.
- Design: 80 – A plastic glass slab is boring but fine.
Pro
Good build quality, warranty
Decent camera
Decent battery life
Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use
Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
Con
Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable
Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor
Motorola G53 5G – Detailed specs
|CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola G53 5G
|Model Number
|XT2335-2
|Price Base
|4/128GB
|Price base
|329
|Warranty months
|1-year retail, 2-year Telco versions
|Tier
|upper entry-level
|Website
|Product page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|Test date
|1-20 April 2023
|Ambient temp
|20°
|Release
|44896
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have an RCM C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1600 x 720
|PPI
|269
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|0.8947
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|60Hz or 120Hz fixed or Auto – Adaptive to 60/90/120Hz.
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|500 (480)
|Nits max, test
|600 (590)
|Contrast
|1500:1 (1470:1)
|sRGB
|Saturated 90% sRGB
Natural is more colour accurate
|DCI-P3
|around 50% of the 16.7m gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|3
|HDR Level
|No
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but not in direct sunlight
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for HD SDR playback
|Gaming
|Not for gaming = PUGB Mobile <40fps
|Screen protection
|Unknown – likely toughened
|Comment
|Slight blueish cast – best to use the Natural setting. Overall a fit-for-purpose screen that is better than expected for this price.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD480+
Product page
|nm
|8
|Cores
|2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz
|Modem
|X51
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 5 TOPS (low-end AI)
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|736
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1790
|Like
|Similar to MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm SD678
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1020
|Like
|SD 730G
|Vulcan
|885
|RAM, type
|4GB LPDDRX
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 2.1 (101GB free)
|micro-SD
|up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|468 – reflects UFS 2.1
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|299
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|81/27 and mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|29/23 OTG Only
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose and price
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|155383
|Average GIPS
|146992
|Minimum GIPS
|137047
|% Throttle
|0.1
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-FI Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC WCN3990 2×2 MU-MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-27/433
|Test 5m
|-48/433
|Test 10m
|-57/433
|BT Type
|5.1
|GPS single, dual
|Dual but tends to lose satellites on cloudy days. Accuracy <4m.
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
Sensor Hub
|Comment
|Speeds as expected with Wi-Fi AC, although 5 and 10m tests are a little below average.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (1 eSim + 1 Nano Sim + 1 microSD)
|Active
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual – excellent for travellers
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|B1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|24/22/31ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-90/1 to 3 pW
|Tower 2
|-96/1pW
|Tower 3
|100/500fW
|Tower 4
|-103/250fW
|Comment
|As expected from a Qualcomm modem, it found all four towers at usable strengths. It should be suitable for city, suburbs and regional use with reasonable tower coverage.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|10W supplied and capable of 5V/3A/15W
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results.
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|0.22
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 37 minutes 15W
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|2 hours 37 minutes with supplied adapter
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|19 hours 7 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|19 hours 6 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|454.4 minutes (7.57 hours) 5663 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 30 minutes
|mA full load
|1150-1250
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|250-300mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Estimate typical use over 2 days. It consumes more power under full load than expected.
|Comment
|Excellent battery life. Moto should have provided a 15W faster charger for the pittance that would cost. Oh well, a cost-saving measure. Note that the supplied cable is for charging only and will not handle 5V/3A/ 15W, so you need a higher-rating cable.
Sound
|Speakers
|Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, LDAC and aptX, HD, TWS, Adaptive
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes
|EQ
|Smart, music or movie for headphones.
|Mics
|Dual
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|83
|Media (music)
|80
|Ring
|77
|Alarm
|77
|Notifications
|77
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is just adequate.
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation
Sound quality – Motorola G53 5G
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|peaking
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|declining
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|declining to 12kHz the off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
|Soundstage
|As wide as the phone. DA content widens it a little, but no 3D spatial height exists. A decent balance between the top and bottom speakers.
|Comment
|At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice, and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight grams
|183
|Front glass
|Glass (we assume toughened)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic unibody
|IP rating
|Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
|Colours
|Ink Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|10W
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 2W charge only – no data
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
OS
|Android
|13
|Security patch date
|1/02/23
|UI
|Personalize: Theme, Wallpaper
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split, Quick Launch
Play: Media Controls, Gametime
Tips: Take a Tour, What’s New in Android 13
|OS upgrade policy
|1 OS update
|Security patch policy
|3 years bi-monthly patches
|Bloatware
|All Google Suite Facebook
|Other
|No
|Comment
|There is a lot of added functionality in MY UX, leaving the underlying Android alone.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 9/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes, 2D not tested
|Other
|Lenovo Think Shield security for registered businesses – not for consumers
Camera – Motorola G53 5G
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|63-75°
|Stabilisation
|EIS
|Zoom
|8X digital
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|Omnivision ov02b10
|Focus
|Fixed 4cm
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|LED
|Auto-HDR
|No
|Ultra-Res
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
AR Stickers
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Smart Composition
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Barcode Scanner
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Front camera – Motorola G53 5G
|Type
|Selfie
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|SK54h7
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|67.5-79.8°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|Fixed
|Video max
|1080p@30
|Features
|Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Group Selfie
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Beauty
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
Camera comment – Motorola G53 5G
• 1X Day Primary sensor: the colours are accurate. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: Good colour and details – particularly good background with little noise
• 4X Day Primary sensor: Pushing its limits with a noisy background – still pretty good
• 10X Day Primary sensor: Forget it
• Ultra-wide: N/A
• Macro 2MP sensor: excellent details and colours but critical about 4cm focus distance.
• Indoor office light: Slightly muted colours and good details
• Bokeh Depth: Using AI and without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background, so it is all bokeh.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard mode (not night mode) is quite decent, picking up details from the screen.
• Night mode: Brightens the scene but blows out details – needs work.
• Selfie: The 8MP and has natural skin tones, good detail and a range of filters to enhance any image.
• Video (we are not video experts):
o Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@60/30fps with EIS, and the day/office light results are adequate.
o Selfie: 1080p@30fps, but the results are barely adequate. Fine for video conference.
o Overall video is good but lacks dynamic range, especially in low light.
Rating Explanation – Motorola G53 5G
|Features
|9
|It is an entry-level 5G phone using the Qualcomm SDF+480+ SoC. There is nothing wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding, either.
|Value
|10
|It has all the features at a great price
|Performance
|8
|It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|9
|My UX adds some value to stock Android and a decent warranty and OS upgrade/patch policy.
|Design
|8
|All plastic is boring but fine
|Rating out of 10
|8.8
|Final comment
|If all you have is $329, this is the one to buy.
Motorola G53 5G$329
Pros
- Good build quality, warranty
- Decent camera
- Decent battery life
- Excellent phone antenna strength for city, suburbs and regional use
- Android 13 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
Cons
- Basic 10W charging when it is 15W capable
- Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
- No ultra-wide or depth sensors – I would have preferred that over a 2MP macro sensor