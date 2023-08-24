OPPO A98 5G 2023 – a class leader in many ways (smartphone review)

The OPPO A98 5G 2023 continues OPPO’s tradition of well-made, fully-featured, and well-priced smartphones. This $649 mid-range offers excellent value.

We test over 70 aspects of smartphones, and here are the things in the OPPO A98 that stand out.

43-minute charge and 67W charger inbox (shame on you, Samsung, Apple, Google, and Nokia)

Typical use 2-day battery life and 1600+ full recharge cycles (most other brands have 300-500 cycles)

One of the strongest phone reception antenna strengths we have tested. It is suitable for city, suburbs, rural and remote areas.

Decent performance Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC and BT aptX codecs.

8+8GB RAM expansion, 256GB storage and up to 1TB microSD (most have 128GB and no microSD).

Dual Hybrid SIM and microSD.

Decent AI camera and an interesting 40X magnifying lens.

Stereo speakers and 3.5mm 4-pole ear/mic port.

6.72” 2400 x 1800, 120Hz LPTS LCD screen.

2-year warranty, 2 OS upgrades, quarterly security patch updates for 3 years – 2+2+3

Let’s see how it performs.

Australian Review: OPPO A98 5G 2023

Website Product page Price $749 Colours Cool Black and Dreamy Blue From* OPPO Online, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks * Warranty 2-years ACL Made in China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. These are based on the price bracket as well. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide)

First Impression – Pass+

Oh dear, another glass slab. That is not a slight against OPPO – 99% of smartphones from all brands use this format as it delivers more cost-effective features. OPPO has made a feature of its Camera bump (like the new Reno 10 5G) and, as usual, put some pizzazz into the PMMA rear panel – Dreamy Blue or Cool Black. This smooth, shimmering surface resists fingerprints, scratches and wear.

The fingerprint sensor is on the right-side power button and is reliable. 2D Face ID is also available. The volume up/down buttons and SIM slot are on the left side.

The screen is protected by Panda 1681 tempered glass. It does a similar job to Gorilla Glass 3 in that it provides good levels of scratch protection. Neither brand offers impact resistance.

Screen – LTPS at this price – Pass+

The screen is a Low-Temperature Polysilicon (LTPS) LCD screen, superior to other LCDs (IPS, TFT). It provides larger pixel densities, higher image quality and lower power consumption than standard LCD (TFT/IPS) screens.

This is a 2400 x 1080, 392ppi, 20:9, Adaptive 30/48/50/60/90/120Hz panel. It is very colour-accurate –the sRGB and DCI-P3 (movies) almost reach 100%. It is pretty bright at 550/680 Typical/HBM and will play HDR10 content downscaled to the screen’s Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) capability. It is daylight readable – not as much as AMOLED, but pretty good.

Summary: A bright, colour-accurate screen.

Processor – Pass+

The OPPO A98 uses a Qualcomm SD695 5G System on a Chip (SoC), providing plenty of power for typical smartphone use. You can read complete benchmarks here.

It is not a gaming powerhouse – you need to buy an SD8 series, but it will play PUBG and browser-based games at 40-60fps on medium settings.

Tests:

Geekbench 6 single/multi-core: 912/2133 – this performs better than most SD695. It is similar to the MediaTek Dimensity 930 or Exynos 1280.

OpenCL: 1372

Vulkan: 1197

CPDT internal storage UFS 2.2:

CPDT microSD

CPDT USB-C SSD

This has OPPO’s RAM expansion technology, which borrows up to 8GB of SSD for virtual memory; It helps smooth out multi-user Apps.

Throttling – Pass+

OPPO has nailed thermal management, and the SoC barely throttles. While it is not crucial for a mid-range, you can be a heavy user and still get full power.

Maximum GIPS: 197,809

Average GIPS: 190,292

Minimum GIPS: 170,906

Throttle percentage: 7%

Comms – Pass+

It has a very strong antenna design, giving it excellent Wi-Fi signal strength out to 15m+ on the 5Ghz band.

BT 5.1 supports multipoint and up to 30m signal distance.

NFC is expected at this price.

USB-C 2.0 (480Mbps) can use OTG for cut-and-paste access to an SSD or Flash Drive.

Phone – 4G and 5G – Incredibly strong – Exceed

It has a hybrid dual sim (one slot is microSD or sim). Not only does it find the four closest towers (few others do), but the phone’s signal strength is also excellent, reaching over 6pW (picowatt). Even the fourth, furthest tower away records usable strength signals.

Phone Summary: The OPPO A98 is for the city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

Battery – Exceed+

It has a 5000mAh battery and a 67W charger that fills it in 43 minutes – superb.

Tests:

Video loop (50% brightness/volume/aeroplane mode: 27 hours

PC Mark 3: 21 Hours office use

Accubattery: 18 Hours mixed-use

GFX Bench T-Rex: 505.9 minutes (8.43 hours) 3346 frames, gaming use

Drain full load: 5 hours

Drain idle screen-on: 450mA

Drain 100% load screen-on: 1150-1200mA

The battery tended to charge at 33W until 50%, then dropped to 27W to 75%, and 18W for the remainder. This means the 67W charger is overkill (more about bragging rights), and 33W is enough. Ten points to OPPO for including the charger inbox.

In premium OPPO models (including this), it uses a custom-designed chip, Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing technology called Battery Health Engine to extend the recharge cycle life to over 1600 and still hold 80% of the charge. This is in comparison to most Lithium-Ion batteries at 300-500 cycles. Apart from a longer battery life (well over four years), OPPO smartphones with this technology will retain better trade-in value.

Typical users will get two days between charges, and even heavier users will get over a day. At 43 minutes for a recharge, who cares?

Read – How to extend your smartphone battery life (guide)

Sound – Stereo – Pass

The OPPO A98 has an earpiece and bottom-firing speaker – a typical stereo phone setup. It uses the Qualcomm Aqusitic amplifier that can produce a maximum of 80dB (loud enough).

Real Original Sound by Dirac includes smart, movies, games, and music EQ settings. This works for speakers and headphones, although it impacts the latter most.

Hands-free is good, and two mics provide some noise cancelling.

Unfortunately, it has no low-or-mid bass and very slowly builds from 100Hz (high bass) to 700Hz. It is very Mid-centric: (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice only.

The sound stage is as wide as the phone in landscape. But a distinct bias to the bottom speaker means poor Left/Right separation.

Bluetooth 5.1 BLE is very good with SBC/ AAC/aptX/aptX HD/aptX TWS/LDAC Codecs.

Build – Exceed

OPPO has always had a class-leading build standard, and its resultant reliability is about 99% in an industry that thinks anything over 90% is good. Add a two-year warranty and excellent local after-sales support; you can see why it scores so highly in customer satisfaction ratings.

The OPPO A98 t is beautifully built, with Panda 2 front glass (like GG3), an iridescent and tough PMMA back, and only lacks a formal IP rating. While that is important, I can live without it – I have never toilet-dunked my phone.

Android 13 and up to 15 – Pass+

OPPO’s policy is now 2+2+3 – two years warranty, two OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security patches. This is great for a $649 phone.

ColorOS 13.1 is a valuable light overlay on Android 13 – it papers over the pure Android cracks.

It has all the Google Apps and OPPO substitutes (as OPPO cannot use Google Apps or services in China). OPPO has also drastically reduced bloatware, removing pre-installed Facebook, TikTok, etc.

OPPO A98 camera – Pass+

It has a 64MP (bins to 12MP) primary wide sensor. The 2MP depth is for Bokeh shots only, and the 2MP 20/40X Microscope is for fun – it works.

There is no ultra-wide angle; the digital zoom is 6X, and there is no OIS (but Qualcomm EIS). It is a good point-and-shoot camera. Video is a maximum of 1080p@30fps with EIS.

OPPO A98 Camera Comments

1X Day (slightly overcast): Primary sensor – the colours are accurate, natural, and have good dynamic range. There are good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

6X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail for 5X digital zoom and the barest hint of background noise

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro: N/A – The wide-angle sensor can take close-up shots.

Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, and the subject is colour-accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred. There is a Bokeh Flare setting that creatively blurs background lights.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and some detail. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some Qualcomm EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.

Camera Summary: Versatile smartphone point-and-shoot camera. Exposure, dynamic range, colour, autofocus, and textures are all above par for this phone’s price level.

1X and this is a superb shot – colour accurate and great detail despite the overcast conditions.

2X and you can see where AI is kicking in. Good foreground and background definition.

6X limit. Good foreground and background definition.

Dog loojks good wotih a solid black face. Bokeh is a little strong but you can adjust that.

<40 lumens and it is a good shot. The screen is washed out – too much AI.

Night mode and its trying to get details back without too much noise.

Using the letter ‘D’ 20X Microscope 40X Microscope

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A98 5G 2023 is a class leader in the <$700 space

For the price, it is an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon device, has a terrific camera, long battery life (and a 67W charger inbox), incredible phone reception and Applesque enough to make people think it is one.

It gets our buy recommendation.

Competition (price in brackets is current discount)

The $600-699 space is crowded with 2023 and 2022 run-out models.

The fact is that these are all excellent phones, and you would be happy with any. The OPPO A98 5G 2023 and Motorola Edge 30 5G 2022 are best for rural and remote area use.

Rating (as a $649 phone) 87/100

Features: 90 – It has everything you need, including 256GB storage.

Value: 90 – It is class-leading in features and value

Performance: 80 – Not a flagship processor (but not expected at this price), 8/256GB is great, with minimal throttling and solid consumer performance.

Ease of Use: 90 – Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good, although Motorola is slightly better.

Design: 85 – I like the curved lines and screen. Dreamy Blue is an attractive phone.

Final Comment

We review most Australian smartphones. Some excite (OPPO Find X5/Pro), some are meh, and some are just good phones. The OPPO A98 is a good phone with no downsides. The excitement comes from knowing you got great value from a well-made, Qualcomm-based phone that will last the distance.

Pro

Solid SD695 5G performance – not for gamers

Superb battery life and 67W charger inbox

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty/OS/security with local support

Front and rear cameras do a great job day or night

Very strong phone antenna strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use

Con

Not for gamers (don’t expect it to be)

Speaker performance is average

No formal IP rating.

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.8 (E&OE)

OPPO A98 CPH2529 8/256, Dual Sim Hybrid microSD

Brand OPPO Model OPPO A98 5G Model Number CHP2529 Price Base 8/256 Price base 649 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Mid-range Website Website From OPPO, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that by excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 15-23 August 2023 Ambient temp 9-15° Release 45047 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Look for the RNZ C-Tick

Screen

Size 6.72″ Type LTPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 392 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 91.4% Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz or 120Hz

Adaptive 30/48/50/60/90/120Hz Touch Response 240Hz Nits typical, test 550 (tested 557) Nits max, test 680 HDM (tested 660) Contrast 1500:1 (tested 1475:1) sRGB Natural 100% sRGB (tested 99%) DCI-P3 Vivid 100% DCI-P3 (tested 97%) Rec.2020 or other 96% NTSC Delta E (<4 is excellent) Approx. 2 (<4 is excellent) HDR Level HDR10 but downmixed to the panel’s SDR capability (True HDR is about 800 nits in 2% of the screen) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known N/A Daylight readable Adequate – not as good as AMOLED Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD SDR Playback Gaming It is a casual gamer’s phone only. This is because the SoC and GPU are not overly powerful. It has Low Power Mode, Balanced Mode or Pro Gamer Mode. Screen protection Panda 1681 tempered glass (Similar to GG3) Comment Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen. It has a colour temperature slider to add more warmth if you want it.

Processor

Brand, Model

Qualcomm SD695 5G nm 6 Cores 2 x2.2GHz & 6 x 1.8 GHz Modem X51 5G AI TOPS Estimate 10 TOPS Geekbench 6 Single-core 912 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2133 Like Similar to MediaTek Dimensity 930 (Single Core) and Exynos 1280 (multi-core) GPU Adreno 619 840Mhz GPU Test Open CL 1372 Like Similar to SD845 Vulcan 1197 RAM, type 8GB LPDDRX4 2133 PLUS up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (208GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 480 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 353 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 80/30 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 31/29 OTG Comment All are fit for purpose. Casual gamers only. Throttle test Max GIPS 197809 Average GIPS 190292 Minimum GIPS 170906 % Throttle 0.07 CPU Temp 51 Comment Used in Realme 9 and 10 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Neo, Moto G71, Samsung A23, Nokia G60/X30/XR21, OPPO Reno 8 Lite, and many more.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -30/433 – maximum Test 5m -40/433 Test 10m -48/433 (15m -58/433) BT Type 5.1 BLE GPS single, dual Single L1 USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps the signal well to 10m

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid Dual sim (retail model) shared with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n66/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 60/15/33ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -85/3.2 to 6pW Tower 2 -90/1 to 3pW Tower 3 -100/100-600fW Tower 4 -102/50-100fW Comment Excellent strong signal for city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

Battery

mAh 5000mAh 19.45Wh single battery Charger, type, supplied 67W SUPERVOOC

5V/2A/10W, 5-11V/6.1A/67W

This means the USB-A to USB-C cable is rated at 6.1W or more – don’t lose it! PD, QC level PD 9V/2A/18W Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (Adaptive mode) Charge % 30mins 50% in 18 minutes Charge 0-100% 43 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx. 3 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 27 hours PC Mark 3 battery 21 hours

Accubattery 18 hours mixed use GFX Bench Manhattan battery Out of Memory error GFX Bench T-Rex 505.9 minutes (8.43 hours) 3346 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery) mA full load 1150-1200mA mA Watt idle Screen on 450mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on 120Hz High setting Estimate typical use Two days at typical use Comment It tended to charge at 36W to 50%, then drop to 27W to 75%, and top up at 18W.

Excellent battery life.

OPPO Battery Health Engine means 1600 full charge cycles before the battery retains 80%.

Sound

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning AMP Qualcomm Aqusitic Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/aptX/aptX HD/aptX TWS/LDAC Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real original Sound EQ – smart/ movie/ game/ music and useless for a mono device Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 70 Ring 80 Alarm 70 Notifications 77 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones Excellent separation and volume with Qualcomm codec set

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. Soundstage Stereo but distinct bias towards the bottom speaker. Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2mm Weight grams 192g Front glass Panda 1681 secondary tempered glass Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating No rating Colours Dreamy Blue

Cool Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 67W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W capable cable (33W) Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO leads with 67W charger inbox.

OS

Android 13 Security patch date 45108 UI ColorOS 13.1 OS upgrade policy 2 OS Security patch policy 3 years of quarterly updates Bloatware OPPO App Market, Booking.com, Facebook, Games, Linkedin, Lock Screen magazine, My OPPO, O Relax, TikTok, Zen space and OPPO substitutes for Google Apps (and Google Apps). Other Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment

Camera Rear – OPPO A98

Rear Primary Wide MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor Omnivision OV64B Focus PDAF f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 79 Stabilisation Qualcomm 5.3x crop EIS only Zoom 6X digital Rear 2 Microscope – 40X Magnification MP 2MP Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M Focus FF f-stop 3.3 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 65 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2MP Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special AI can use a bracket of shots to create a 108MP image. Video max 1080p@30fps and Qualcomm EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens Nightscape, Photos, Videos, PRO, PANO, Portrait, Time-lapse, SLO-MO, Text scanner, Google Lens, Extra HD, QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Front

MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Omnivision OV32C Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30fps or 720p@30fps (default) Features Photos, Videos, PANO, Nightscape, Time-lapse, Sticker

Comment

• 1X Day (slightly overcast): Primary sensor – the colours are accurate, natural, and have good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

• 6X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail for 5X digital zoom and the barest hint of background noise

• Ultra-wide: N/A

• Macro: N/A – The wide-angle sensor can take close-up shots.

• Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, and the subject is colour-accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred. There is a Bokeh Flare setting that creatively blurs background lights.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and some detail. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding much noise

• Selfie: The 32MP (bins to 8MP) selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some Qualcomm EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.

Camera Summary: Versatile smartphone point-and-shoot camera. Exposure, dynamic range, colour, autofocus, and textures are all above par for this phone’s price level.

Ratings

Features 90 It has everything you need, including 256GB storage and microSD. Value 90 Class-leading features and value. Performance 80 Solid performance/ no lag and 8/ 256GB RAM and storage. Ease of Use 90 Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is good, although Motorola Edge is slightly better. Design 85 Dreamy Blue is an attractive phone. Rating out of 10 87 Final comment This is a good phone with no downsides. The excitement factor comes from knowing you got great value from a well-made, Qualcomm-based phone that will last the distance.

Pro 1 Adequate performance – not for gamers 2 Large/ bright/ reasonably colour-accurate LPTS LCD screen 3 Superb battery life and 67W fast charge 4 Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support 5 Front and rear cameras are excellent for shooting day or night. Con 1 Not for gamers (don’t expect it to be) 2 No formal IP rating 3 Speaker performance is average.

OPPO A98 5G 2023 $649 8.7 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Solid SD695 5G performance - not for gamers

Superb battery life and 67W charger inbox

Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty/OS/security with local support

Front and rear cameras do a great job day or night

Very strong phone antenna strength for city, suburbs, regional and rural use Cons Not for gamers (don't expect it to be)

Speaker performance is average

No formal IP rating

Post Horizontal Banner