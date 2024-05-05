OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 – a class-leading mid-range (smartphone review)
The OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is a class-leading mid-range at a decent price. It has a 10-bit OLED screen, decent camera, good battery life, a 67W fast charger inbox and a 2+2+3 warranty/OS update/patch policy.
However, Reno fanatics may be confused as this is not a replacement for the popular Reno10. It is made to meet a price point. To put that in perspective, some parts of the world also get the higher-speced Reno11 Pro and Reno11. If you are interested, there is a basic specs comparison here.
For the most part, it is pretty good—5000mAh battery, 67W fast charger inbox (so many brands are charging more for that), solid tri-camera, 6.7” 120Hz 10-bit OLED screen (many use an 8-bit screen at this price point), decent MediaTek 7050 SoC, and 8/256GB.
OPPO even claims some AI generative AI for its photo processing. That includes AI Eraser, Portrait Professional, and Portrait Retouching.
Let’s say there are no downsides, but it has a mono-speaker, which is for clear voice only. So, use earphones for music.
Australian Review: OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2023, 8/256, Dual Hybrid SIM and MicroSD, Model
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
|Model Number
|CPH 2603
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256
|Price base
|$599
|Warranty months
|24-months ALC
|Tier
|mid-range
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews
|Test date
|20/4-1/5/2024
|Ambient temp
|10-20°
|Release
|45383
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label and under Settings>About Device>Regulatory.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 First impression – Pass+
I love the shimmering Palm Green, but most will buy the magnetic particle finish Ocen Blue. It is nice that OPPO has used Panda Glass (Twice reinforced) for screen protection. In all, it feels great in-hand at 177g and is the perfect size/width with its 20:9 screen.
Screen – Passs+
A $599 phone with a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen leaves the Samsung A-series for dead. It is bright (1100 nits peak), colourful (100% sRGB and DCI-P3) and has a very high-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) at 2160Hz that will not bother even the most sensitive PWM sufferer.
Summary: Top of the class screen for the price.
|Size
|6.7″
|Type
|2.5D Flexible OLED
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with centre O-hole
|Resolution
|2412 x 1080
|PPI
|394
|Ratio
|20.1:9
|Screen to Body %
|0.934
|Colours bits
|10-bit/1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Fixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|240Hz touch sample
|Nits typical, test
|Claim 500 (Test 505)
|Nits max, test
|HBM 900 (Test 920)
Peak 1100 (Test 1230 in 5% window with HDR content)
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|Natural 100%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% of 1.07 billion colours – excellent
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|2.4 (<4 is good)
|HDR Level
|HDR10, HDR10+ certified, HLG (not Dolby Vision but can decode DV to HDR10).
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|2160Hz – too high to be an issue.
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes, and sidebar
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
|Gaming
|It has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features.
|Screen protection
|Panda Glass Twice reinforced – this is between Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance and Victus for drop resistance.
|Comment
|Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
It has an excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Processor – Pass+
The MediaTek 7050 is a 6nm mid-range processor with reasonable energy efficiency and tonnes of power. It has limited gaming potential.
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek 7050
|nm
|6nm
|Cores
|2 x2.6GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 15 Tops
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|893 (1089 performance mode)
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2343 (2571 – ditto)
|Like
|Single-core is like SD778, and multi-core is similar to SD780.
Benchmarks
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G68 MC4
Benchmarks
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|2385 (2499 performance)
|Like
|Like Exynos 1280
|Vulcan
|2379 (2476 ditto)
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDRX4 plus up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion.
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 3.1 (208GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 2TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained
|598 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds
(Jazz maximum 1343.83)
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained
|743 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds
(Jazz maximum 853.33)
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|79/48 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|37/36 OTG. It is not mountable.
|Comment
|OPPO uses this SoC in the Realme 11 series, IQOO Z8x, and Vivo Y74T. It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management).
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|206706
|Average GIPS
|202158
|Minimum GIPS
|190996
|% Throttle
|Nil
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|As we have come to expect from OPPO – excellent thermal management and that is not so easy with a 6nm MediaTek SoC.
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC and performs to specs.
|Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|1200/1200 – maximum
|Test 5m
|1121/1080
|Test 10m
|968/1080
|BT Type
|5.2
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes – combo
|Gyro
|Yes – combo
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|All performance within spec.
LTE and 5G – Pass
The MediaTek modem gets a very strong antenna strength for the first tower but does not find the following three towers. City and suburbs phone!
|SIM
|Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|82.5/22/25ms – excellent
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-85 to -80, 3.2 to 16pW – excellent
|Tower 2
|No
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|This is a city and suburbs phone and reflects the MediaTek modem.
OPPO’s new LinkBoost delivers up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception, combining AI network selection and a 360-degree surround antenna (no visible antenna bars) or a stable signal and minimum downtime.
Battery – Pass+
This has excellent battery life, with 21 hours of video loop and 54 minutes of fast charge time. It is also quite an energy-efficient SoC under load.
The 67W SUPERVOOC charger is overkill, as the phone never charges above 9V/3A/27W. The charger outputs two channels of up to 11V/3A/33W each for OPPO phones with dual batteries. This uses a single LIPo pouch battery and only takes one charge.
Typical users will easily get two days of use, and power users well over 24 hours.
Battery continued
|mAh
|5000mAh single LiPo battery
4880mAh/19.09Wh actual.
|Charger, type, supplied
|67W single channel charge
5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/6.1A/67W max
|PD, QC level
|PD 9V/2A/18W – you can use any PD/PPS charger.
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|22 minutes for 50%
|Charge 0-100%
|54 minutes (tends to charge at between 9V/2A/18W and 9V/3A/27W)
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|2 hours 21 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|20 hours 51 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|21 hours 12 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours 59 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|445.8 minutes (7.43 hours) 2302 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|535.7 minutes (8.93 hours) 3307 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|4 hours 33 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
|mA full load
|1400-1700mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|400-500mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on Adaptive mode. Deduct approx.. 20% for Fixed 120Hz.
|Estimate typical use
|It has a very similar life to the Reno10. A full load is about 4.5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With a 54-minute recharge, who cares?
|Comment
|The battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.
Sound – Mono – Pass
Perhaps the only downside is mono sound. When using it as a phone, the earpiece works, and when playing music or hands-free, the bottom speaker works. If you want to play music, use earphones.
|Speakers
|Mono (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|AW87
|Dolbly Atmos decode
|No – New Oreality audio for immersive sound
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX (free), aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC, 17bit/44100/44000Hz – excellent
|Multipoint
|Should be
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|79 – average
|Media (music)
|70
|Ring
|77
|Alarm
|75
|Notifications
|75
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
|BT headphones
|Good left/right separation and the ability to use aptX HD or LDAC codecs are real bonuses for music lovers.
How does it sound? – Passable
It is not fair to run frequency tests on mono devices, as their sole purpose is clear voice. But we did it anyway.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Steep decline to 8kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat to 12 kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. It lacks all the important bass, which makes it muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
|Soundstage
|Mono
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music
Build – Pass+
OPPO consistently punches above its weight on phone finishes, and this is no different. I love the Palm Green for its subtly shimmering finish. But most will go for the Ocean Blue with its magnetic particle finish. We found a teardown that shows how OPPO’s sandwich design is very easy to repair. OPPO also torture tests its phones to ensure a long life.
|Size (H X W x D)
|161.6 x 74.7 x 7.54
|Weight grams
|177
|Front glass
|Panda Glass twice reinforced
|Rear material
|Magnetic Particle Design – Shimmering wave on PMMA
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP65 is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.
Torture test:
100K volume presses
200K power button presses
20K USB-C tests
|Colours
|Palm Green
Ocean Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown – easy to repair
|In the box
|Charger
|67W charger
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|Amazing build quality and 67W charger inbox
OS – Pass+ for ColorOS and Fail for bloatware.
The more I use ColorOS, the more I find it one of the easiest Android overlays to use. There are no buried menus (like Samsung UI) and a more logical settings menu. It is quite a light overlay on Android 14, and you will get 15 and 16 and three years of security patches.
However, my FAIL is more in protest at the enormous amount of bloatware it pre-loads. Fortunately, this now comes as a selectable option on the first install, and all are fully uninstallable.
Privacy can be an issue if you sign in for an OPPO (HeyTap) account. However, you do not need to do this; only use its App Market, Theme Store, and Game Centre. In any case, OPPO Global does not own OPPO Australia, and it stores all Australian data in a Singapore cloud.
We strongly suggest using Google Apps anyway, as it makes swapping to a new Android phone very easy. Even with this, you should review App permissions and only enable those it needs.
|Android
|14
|Security patch date
|5 April (Current)
|UI
|Colour OS 14
|OS upgrade policy
|Android 15 and 16
|Security patch policy
|Quarterly for three years from launch
|Bloatware
|App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn
|Other
|OPPO alternative to Google Apps (we suggest using Google Apps)
|Comment
|New features
File Dock
Smart Touch
Smart Image Matting (cutting images from photos)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
|OPPO has advanced security features on top of Android
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 204 rear camera – Pass+
It is a tri-camera – 64MP bins to 12.5MP, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP Macro. If you add OPPO’s long-standing photography AI prowess, you get an exceptional camera for the price bracket. It has a 32MP selfie that bins to 8MP.
We will let the images show you the quality, but we were impressed with HDR in shadows and highlights. Its 10X digital zoom was clear (unlike many other smartphones), and it had excellent low-light and night shots.
One of our pet hates is inaccurate image preview – it happens on almost every 8-bit screen. OPPO’s 10-bit screen was colour-accurate – 10 points.
Video can be 4K@30fps but the sweet spot is 1080p@30fos with electronic image stabilisation. It has one of the better focus locks (locks onto a moving person or object).
It is a class-leading point-and-shoot camera.
Camera Test shots
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|64MP bins to 16MP
|Sensor
|OmniVision OV64B
|Focus
|AF and closed-loop focus motor
|f-stop
|1.7
|um
|.7 bins to 1.4
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|69.2 (H) x 81.6 (D)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX355
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.14
|FOV (stated, actual)
|112
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Macro
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|OV02B10
|Focus
|4cm fixed focus
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|No
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|Video max
|4K@30fps – no EIS
1080p@30fps EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Selfie
Excellent colour and detail and allows for a small group selfie.
|MP
|32MP bins to 8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX615
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|.8um bins to 1.6
|FOV (stated, actual)
|78.2 (H) x 90.9 (D)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|EIS to 1080p@30
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Features
|AI Portrait Engine and retouching AI Eraser
|Comment
|It has a wider field of view that allows for small group selfies.
CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is class-leading in most areas
I like the screen, battery life, charger inbox, camera, OPPOs build, hand feel, and 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security policy. My only disappointment is a mono speaker, but everyone uses earphones these days.
If $599 (which includes the charger) is your budget, go for it.
Competition
$599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (not reviewed yet) with Qualcomm SD7s Gen 2 and 12/256GB. It should have Qualcomm’s famed phone reception.
$599 NOTHING Phone 2a (not reviewed yet) with MediaTek 7200 Pro 12/256GB.
$549 Samsung A35 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price (OPPO has a better display and camera)
$649 Samsung A55 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A55 5G 2024 – this is the Samsung to get (OPPO has a better display and camera)
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 ratings
|Ratings
|New 2024 ratings – 70 is a base pass mark.
|Features
|80
|This is not the successor to the Reno 10 5G – more of a pared-down version to bring it in at a price.
|Value
|80
|It is good value with a 10-bit OLED screen
|Performance
|75
|It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price.
|Ease of Use
|80
|Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good.
|Design
|80
|It’s sleek, and I love the rear panel colours. I’m taken with Palm Green, but Blue will be more popular.
|Rating out of 10
|79
|Final comment
|If you were expecting the next Reno 10 5G, it is not. This is an economic model that meets or exceeds those expectations.
|Pro
|1
|Good battery life and 67W fast charger inbox – most brands don’t include a charger
|2
|Bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit OLED screen
|3
|Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty with local support
|4
|Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
|5
|Hybrid Micro-SD and virtual RAM expansion.
|Con
|1
|IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof
|2
|Mono sound – not class-leading
|3
|SoC is not great for gamers.
|4
|Phone antenna strength is for city and suburbs only.
|5
