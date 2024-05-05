OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 – a class-leading mid-range (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is a class-leading mid-range at a decent price. It has a 10-bit OLED screen, decent camera, good battery life, a 67W fast charger inbox and a 2+2+3 warranty/OS update/patch policy.

However, Reno fanatics may be confused as this is not a replacement for the popular Reno10. It is made to meet a price point. To put that in perspective, some parts of the world also get the higher-speced Reno11 Pro and Reno11. If you are interested, there is a basic specs comparison here.

For the most part, it is pretty good—5000mAh battery, 67W fast charger inbox (so many brands are charging more for that), solid tri-camera, 6.7” 120Hz 10-bit OLED screen (many use an 8-bit screen at this price point), decent MediaTek 7050 SoC, and 8/256GB.

OPPO even claims some AI generative AI for its photo processing. That includes AI Eraser, Portrait Professional, and Portrait Retouching.

Let’s say there are no downsides, but it has a mono-speaker, which is for clear voice only. So, use earphones for music.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2023, 8/256, Dual Hybrid SIM and MicroSD, Model

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
Model NumberCPH 2603
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base$599
Warranty months24-months ALC
 Tiermid-range
WebsiteProduct Page
FromJB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
Test date20/4-1/5/2024
Ambient temp10-20°
Release45383
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label and under Settings>About Device>Regulatory.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 First impression – Pass+

I love the shimmering Palm Green, but most will buy the magnetic particle finish Ocen Blue. It is nice that OPPO has used Panda Glass (Twice reinforced) for screen protection. In all, it feels great in-hand at 177g and is the perfect size/width with its 20:9 screen.

Screen – Passs+

A $599 phone with a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen leaves the Samsung A-series for dead. It is bright (1100 nits peak), colourful (100% sRGB and DCI-P3) and has a very high-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) at 2160Hz that will not bother even the most sensitive PWM sufferer.

Summary: Top of the class screen for the price.

Size6.7″
Type2.5D Flexible OLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat with centre O-hole
Resolution2412 x 1080
PPI394
Ratio20.1:9
Screen to Body %0.934
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz
Response 120Hz240Hz touch sample
Nits typical, testClaim 500 (Test 505)
Nits max, testHBM 900 (Test 920)
Peak 1100 (Test 1230 in 5% window with HDR content)
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural 100%
DCI-P3Vivid 100% of 1.07 billion colours – excellent
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)2.4 (<4 is good)
HDR LevelHDR10, HDR10+ certified, HLG (not Dolby Vision but can decode DV to HDR10).
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known2160Hz – too high to be an issue.
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes, and sidebar
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
GamingIt has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features.
Screen protectionPanda Glass Twice reinforced – this is between Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance and Victus for drop resistance.
CommentAdaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.
It has an excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Processor – Pass+

The MediaTek 7050 is a 6nm mid-range processor with reasonable energy efficiency and tonnes of power. It has limited gaming potential.

Brand, ModelMediaTek 7050
nm6nm
Cores2 x2.6GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPSEstimate 15 Tops
Geekbench 6 Single-core893 (1089 performance mode)
Geekbench 6 multi-core2343 (2571 – ditto)
LikeSingle-core is like SD778, and multi-core is similar to SD780.
Benchmarks
GPUArm Mali-G68 MC4
Benchmarks
GPU Test
Open CL2385 (2499 performance)
LikeLike Exynos 1280
Vulcan2379 (2476 ditto)
RAM, type8GB LPDDRX4 plus up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion.
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (208GB free)
micro-SDUp to 2TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained598 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds
(Jazz maximum 1343.83)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained743 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds
(Jazz maximum 853.33)
CPDT microSD read, write MBps79/48 mountable
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps37/36 OTG. It is not mountable.
CommentOPPO uses this SoC in the Realme 11 series, IQOO Z8x, and Vivo Y74T. It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management).
Throttle test
Max GIPS206706
Average GIPS202158
Minimum GIPS190996
% ThrottleNil
CPU Temp50°
CommentAs we have come to expect from OPPO – excellent thermal management and that is not so easy with a 6nm MediaTek SoC.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC and performs to specs.

Comms
Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps1200/1200 – maximum
Test 5m1121/1080
Test 10m968/1080
BT Type5.2
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo
   GyroYes – combo
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentAll performance within spec.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024

LTE and 5G – Pass

The MediaTek modem gets a very strong antenna strength for the first tower but does not find the following three towers. City and suburbs phone!

SIMDual sim or hybrid with micro-SD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41/77/78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms82.5/22/25ms – excellent
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-85 to -80, 3.2 to 16pW – excellent
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentThis is a city and suburbs phone and reflects the MediaTek modem.
OPPO’s new LinkBoost delivers up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception, combining AI network selection and a 360-degree surround antenna (no visible antenna bars) or a stable signal and minimum downtime.

Battery – Pass+

This has excellent battery life, with 21 hours of video loop and 54 minutes of fast charge time. It is also quite an energy-efficient SoC under load.

The 67W SUPERVOOC charger is overkill, as the phone never charges above 9V/3A/27W. The charger outputs two channels of up to 11V/3A/33W each for OPPO phones with dual batteries. This uses a single LIPo pouch battery and only takes one charge.

Typical users will easily get two days of use, and power users well over 24 hours.

Battery continued
mAh5000mAh single LiPo battery
4880mAh/19.09Wh actual.
Charger, type, supplied67W single channel charge
5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/6.1A/67W max
 PD, QC levelPD 9V/2A/18W – you can use any PD/PPS charger.
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins22 minutes for 50%
   Charge 0-100%54 minutes (tends to charge at between 9V/2A/18W and 9V/3A/27W)
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours 21 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane20 hours 51 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery21 hours 12 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours 59 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery445.8 minutes (7.43 hours) 2302 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex535.7 minutes (8.93 hours) 3307 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 33 minutes
Accubattery 5 hours
   mA full load1400-1700mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on400-500mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive mode. Deduct approx.. 20% for Fixed 120Hz.
   Estimate typical useIt has a very similar life to the Reno10. A full load is about 4.5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With a 54-minute recharge, who cares?
CommentThe battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.

Sound – Mono – Pass

Perhaps the only downside is mono sound. When using it as a phone, the earpiece works, and when playing music or hands-free, the bottom speaker works. If you want to play music, use earphones.

SpeakersMono (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPAW87
Dolbly Atmos decodeNo – New Oreality audio for immersive sound
Hi-ResNo
3.5mm
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX (free), aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC,  17bit/44100/44000Hz – excellent
MultipointShould be
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQOreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max79 – average
   Media (music)70
   Ring77
   Alarm75
   Notifications75
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
   BT headphonesGood left/right separation and the ability to use aptX HD or LDAC codecs are real bonuses for music lovers.

How does it sound? – Passable

It is not fair to run frequency tests on mono devices, as their sole purpose is clear voice. But we did it anyway.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 1kHz
Mid 4000-1000HzSlow build to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSteep decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 12 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid-centric for clear voice. It lacks all the important bass, which makes it muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
   SoundstageMono
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build – Pass+

OPPO consistently punches above its weight on phone finishes, and this is no different. I love the Palm Green for its subtly shimmering finish. But most will go for the Ocean Blue with its magnetic particle finish. We found a teardown that shows how OPPO’s sandwich design is very easy to repair. OPPO also torture tests its phones to ensure a long life.

Size (H X W x D)161.6 x 74.7 x 7.54
Weight grams177
Front glassPanda Glass twice reinforced
Rear materialMagnetic Particle Design – Shimmering wave on PMMA
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP65 is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.
Torture test:
100K volume presses
200K power button presses
20K USB-C tests
ColoursPalm Green
Ocean Blue
Pen, Stylus supportNo
Teardown – easy to repair
In the box
   Charger67W charger
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentAmazing build quality and 67W charger inbox

OS – Pass+ for ColorOS and Fail for bloatware.

The more I use ColorOS, the more I find it one of the easiest Android overlays to use. There are no buried menus (like Samsung UI) and a more logical settings menu. It is quite a light overlay on Android 14, and you will get 15 and 16 and three years of security patches.

However, my FAIL is more in protest at the enormous amount of bloatware it pre-loads. Fortunately, this now comes as a selectable option on the first install, and all are fully uninstallable.

Privacy can be an issue if you sign in for an OPPO (HeyTap) account. However, you do not need to do this; only use its App Market, Theme Store, and Game Centre. In any case, OPPO Global does not own OPPO Australia, and it stores all Australian data in a Singapore cloud.

We strongly suggest using Google Apps anyway, as it makes swapping to a new Android phone very easy. Even with this, you should review App permissions and only enable those it needs.

Android14
Security patch date5 April (Current)
UIColour OS 14
OS upgrade policyAndroid 15 and 16
Security patch policyQuarterly for three years from launch
BloatwareApp Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn
OtherOPPO alternative to Google Apps (we suggest using Google Apps)
CommentNew features
File Dock
Smart Touch
Smart Image Matting (cutting images from photos)
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
CommentOPPO has advanced security features on top of Android

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 204 rear camera – Pass+

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024

It is a tri-camera – 64MP bins to 12.5MP, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP Macro. If you add OPPO’s long-standing photography AI prowess, you get an exceptional camera for the price bracket. It has a 32MP selfie that bins to 8MP.

We will let the images show you the quality, but we were impressed with HDR in shadows and highlights. Its 10X digital zoom was clear (unlike many other smartphones), and it had excellent low-light and night shots.

One of our pet hates is inaccurate image preview – it happens on almost every 8-bit screen. OPPO’s 10-bit screen was colour-accurate – 10 points.

Video can be 4K@30fps but the sweet spot is 1080p@30fos with electronic image stabilisation. It has one of the better focus locks (locks onto a moving person or object).

It is a class-leading point-and-shoot camera.

Camera Test shots

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
1X and this is a perfect shot with excellent HDR details in the shadows. accurate colours, and sharp focus. It matches the screen preview nicely.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
At last an Ultra0wide lens that matches the 1X colours – most don’t.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
2X and an equally good shot.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
10X – while most 10X digital smartphone camera are poor this is quite crisp and the boats registration is legible.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
Office Light and excellent colour and sharpness.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
Bokeh is well defined and copes with a non-human subject.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
The 2MP Macro is crisp and colourful. Unlike most it was not critical to get 3-5cm away.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
<40 lumens and its a pretty decent shot with good definition. Colours are muted.
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
Night and it brings up the colours and details (see chair stitching) but at the expense of the monitor screen text.
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP64MP bins to 16MP
   SensorOmniVision OV64B
   FocusAF and closed-loop focus motor
   f-stop1.7
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV° (stated, actual)69.2 (H) x 81.6 (D)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP8MP
   SensorSony IMX355
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.14
  FOV (stated, actual)112
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Macro
   MP2MP
   SensorOV02B10
   Focus4cm fixed focus
   f-stop2
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)No
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom
   Video max4K@30fps – no EIS
1080p@30fps EIS
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDR
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Selfie

Excellent colour and detail and allows for a small group selfie.

  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorSony IMX615
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um.8um bins to 1.6
  FOV (stated, actual)78.2 (H) x 90.9 (D)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomEIS to 1080p@30
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesAI Portrait Engine and retouching AI Eraser
CommentIt has a wider field of view that allows for small group selfies.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is class-leading in most areas

I like the screen, battery life, charger inbox, camera, OPPOs build, hand feel, and 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security policy. My only disappointment is a mono speaker, but everyone uses earphones these days.

If $599 (which includes the charger) is your budget, go for it.

Competition

$599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (not reviewed yet) with Qualcomm SD7s Gen 2 and 12/256GB. It should have Qualcomm’s famed phone reception.

$599 NOTHING Phone 2a (not reviewed yet) with MediaTek 7200 Pro 12/256GB.

$549 Samsung A35 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price (OPPO has a better display and camera)

$649 Samsung A55 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A55 5G 2024 – this is the Samsung to get (OPPO has a better display and camera)

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024

$599
OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024
7.9

Features

 8.0/10

Value

 8.0/10

Performance

 7.5/10

Ease of Use

 8.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Good battery life and 67W fast charger inbox - most brands don’t include a charger
  • Bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit OLED screen
  • Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty with local support
  • Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
  • Hybrid Micro-SD and virtual RAM expansion.

Cons

  • IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof
  • Mono sound - not class-leading
  • SoC is not great for gamers.
  • Phone antenna strength is for city and suburbs only.
