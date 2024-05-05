OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 – a class-leading mid-range (smartphone review)

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is a class-leading mid-range at a decent price. It has a 10-bit OLED screen, decent camera, good battery life, a 67W fast charger inbox and a 2+2+3 warranty/OS update/patch policy.

However, Reno fanatics may be confused as this is not a replacement for the popular Reno10. It is made to meet a price point. To put that in perspective, some parts of the world also get the higher-speced Reno11 Pro and Reno11. If you are interested, there is a basic specs comparison here.

For the most part, it is pretty good—5000mAh battery, 67W fast charger inbox (so many brands are charging more for that), solid tri-camera, 6.7” 120Hz 10-bit OLED screen (many use an 8-bit screen at this price point), decent MediaTek 7050 SoC, and 8/256GB.

OPPO even claims some AI generative AI for its photo processing. That includes AI Eraser, Portrait Professional, and Portrait Retouching.

Let’s say there are no downsides, but it has a mono-speaker, which is for clear voice only. So, use earphones for music.

New review format

We are experimenting with our review format. Where we used to put all the raw data in tables at the end, we will now break them up and briefly comment on the various parts. Why? Readers who want to know more will paw over the tables. Readers who wish to see if it’s a good phone can just read the comments. Of course, we still have CyberShack’s’ View and rating explanation at the end – do make sure you read that.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2023, 8/256, Dual Hybrid SIM and MicroSD, Model

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Model Number CPH 2603 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base $599 Warranty months 24-months ALC Tier mid-range Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

CyberShack smartphone news and reviews Test date 20/4-1/5/2024 Ambient temp 10-20° Release 45383 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an RNZ C-Tick on the box label and under Settings>About Device>Regulatory.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 First impression – Pass+

I love the shimmering Palm Green, but most will buy the magnetic particle finish Ocen Blue. It is nice that OPPO has used Panda Glass (Twice reinforced) for screen protection. In all, it feels great in-hand at 177g and is the perfect size/width with its 20:9 screen.

Screen – Passs+

A $599 phone with a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen leaves the Samsung A-series for dead. It is bright (1100 nits peak), colourful (100% sRGB and DCI-P3) and has a very high-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) at 2160Hz that will not bother even the most sensitive PWM sufferer.

Summary: Top of the class screen for the price.

Size 6.7″ Type 2.5D Flexible OLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with centre O-hole Resolution 2412 x 1080 PPI 394 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 0.934 Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60 or 120Hx and Adaptive 60/90/120Hz Response 120Hz 240Hz touch sample Nits typical, test Claim 500 (Test 505) Nits max, test HBM 900 (Test 920)

Peak 1100 (Test 1230 in 5% window with HDR content) Contrast Infinite sRGB Natural 100% DCI-P3 Vivid 100% of 1.07 billion colours – excellent Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.4 (<4 is good) HDR Level HDR10, HDR10+ certified, HLG (not Dolby Vision but can decode DV to HDR10). SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known 2160Hz – too high to be an issue. Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes, and sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR. Gaming It has not been tested, but there are no dedicated game features. Screen protection Panda Glass Twice reinforced – this is between Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance and Victus for drop resistance. Comment Adaptive Sleep uses the Selfie camera to see if you are looking at the screen.

It has an excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen.

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Processor – Pass+

The MediaTek 7050 is a 6nm mid-range processor with reasonable energy efficiency and tonnes of power. It has limited gaming potential.

Brand, Model MediaTek 7050 nm 6nm Cores 2 x2.6GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS Estimate 15 Tops Geekbench 6 Single-core 893 (1089 performance mode) Geekbench 6 multi-core 2343 (2571 – ditto) Like Single-core is like SD778, and multi-core is similar to SD780.

Benchmarks GPU Arm Mali-G68 MC4

Benchmarks GPU Test Open CL 2385 (2499 performance) Like Like Exynos 1280 Vulcan 2379 (2476 ditto) RAM, type 8GB LPDDRX4 plus up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (208GB free) micro-SD Up to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained 598 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds

(Jazz maximum 1343.83) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained 743 – reflects UIFS 3.1 speeds

(Jazz maximum 853.33) CPDT microSD read, write MBps 79/48 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 37/36 OTG. It is not mountable. Comment OPPO uses this SoC in the Realme 11 series, IQOO Z8x, and Vivo Y74T. It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). Throttle test Max GIPS 206706 Average GIPS 202158 Minimum GIPS 190996 % Throttle Nil CPU Temp 50° Comment As we have come to expect from OPPO – excellent thermal management and that is not so easy with a 6nm MediaTek SoC.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC and performs to specs.

Comms Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, 2×2 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps 1200/1200 – maximum Test 5m 1121/1080 Test 10m 968/1080 BT Type 5.2 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes – combo Gyro Yes – combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment All performance within spec. OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024

LTE and 5G – Pass

The MediaTek modem gets a very strong antenna strength for the first tower but does not find the following three towers. City and suburbs phone!

SIM Dual sim or hybrid with micro-SD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/66/38/40/41/77/78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 82.5/22/25ms – excellent Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -85 to -80, 3.2 to 16pW – excellent Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment This is a city and suburbs phone and reflects the MediaTek modem.

OPPO’s new LinkBoost delivers up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception, combining AI network selection and a 360-degree surround antenna (no visible antenna bars) or a stable signal and minimum downtime.

Battery – Pass+

This has excellent battery life, with 21 hours of video loop and 54 minutes of fast charge time. It is also quite an energy-efficient SoC under load.

The 67W SUPERVOOC charger is overkill, as the phone never charges above 9V/3A/27W. The charger outputs two channels of up to 11V/3A/33W each for OPPO phones with dual batteries. This uses a single LIPo pouch battery and only takes one charge.

Typical users will easily get two days of use, and power users well over 24 hours.

Battery continued

mAh 5000mAh single LiPo battery

4880mAh/19.09Wh actual. Charger, type, supplied 67W single channel charge

5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/6.1A/67W max PD, QC level PD 9V/2A/18W – you can use any PD/PPS charger. Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 22 minutes for 50% Charge 0-100% 54 minutes (tends to charge at between 9V/2A/18W and 9V/3A/27W) Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 2 hours 21 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 20 hours 51 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 21 hours 12 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours 59 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 445.8 minutes (7.43 hours) 2302 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 535.7 minutes (8.93 hours) 3307 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 33 minutes

Accubattery 5 hours mA full load 1400-1700mA mA Watt idle Screen on 400-500mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on Adaptive mode. Deduct approx.. 20% for Fixed 120Hz. Estimate typical use It has a very similar life to the Reno10. A full load is about 4.5 hours, but you will easily get up to two days of typical use. With a 54-minute recharge, who cares? Comment The battery capacity retention rate is more than 80% after four years of use at a full charge-discharge once a day.

Sound – Mono – Pass

Perhaps the only downside is mono sound. When using it as a phone, the earpiece works, and when playing music or hands-free, the bottom speaker works. If you want to play music, use earphones.

Speakers Mono (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP AW87 Dolbly Atmos decode No – New Oreality audio for immersive sound Hi-Res No 3.5mm BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX (free), aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC, 17bit/44100/44000Hz – excellent Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 79 – average Media (music) 70 Ring 77 Alarm 75 Notifications 75 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has two mics for Clear Voice noise reduction. BT headphones Good left/right separation and the ability to use aptX HD or LDAC codecs are real bonuses for music lovers.

How does it sound? – Passable

It is not fair to run frequency tests on mono devices, as their sole purpose is clear voice. But we did it anyway.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 1kHz Mid 4000-1000Hz Slow build to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattish to 5kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish to 5kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Steep decline to 8kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 12 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. It lacks all the important bass, which makes it muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music. Soundstage Mono Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build – Pass+

OPPO consistently punches above its weight on phone finishes, and this is no different. I love the Palm Green for its subtly shimmering finish. But most will go for the Ocean Blue with its magnetic particle finish. We found a teardown that shows how OPPO’s sandwich design is very easy to repair. OPPO also torture tests its phones to ensure a long life.

Size (H X W x D) 161.6 x 74.7 x 7.54 Weight grams 177 Front glass Panda Glass twice reinforced Rear material Magnetic Particle Design – Shimmering wave on PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating IP65 is purely splashproof—20 cm for 30 seconds of immersion. It is not warranted for water ingress.

Torture test:

100K volume presses

200K power button presses

20K USB-C tests Colours Palm Green

Ocean Blue Pen, Stylus support No Teardown – easy to repair In the box Charger 67W charger USB cable USB-A to USB-C Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Amazing build quality and 67W charger inbox

OS – Pass+ for ColorOS and Fail for bloatware.

The more I use ColorOS, the more I find it one of the easiest Android overlays to use. There are no buried menus (like Samsung UI) and a more logical settings menu. It is quite a light overlay on Android 14, and you will get 15 and 16 and three years of security patches.

However, my FAIL is more in protest at the enormous amount of bloatware it pre-loads. Fortunately, this now comes as a selectable option on the first install, and all are fully uninstallable.

Privacy can be an issue if you sign in for an OPPO (HeyTap) account. However, you do not need to do this; only use its App Market, Theme Store, and Game Centre. In any case, OPPO Global does not own OPPO Australia, and it stores all Australian data in a Singapore cloud.

We strongly suggest using Google Apps anyway, as it makes swapping to a new Android phone very easy. Even with this, you should review App permissions and only enable those it needs.

Android 14 Security patch date 5 April (Current) UI Colour OS 14 OS upgrade policy Android 15 and 16 Security patch policy Quarterly for three years from launch Bloatware App Market/ Bookings.com/ Games/ LinkedIn Other OPPO alternative to Google Apps (we suggest using Google Apps) Comment New features

File Dock

Smart Touch

Smart Image Matting (cutting images from photos) Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment OPPO has advanced security features on top of Android

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 204 rear camera – Pass+

It is a tri-camera – 64MP bins to 12.5MP, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP Macro. If you add OPPO’s long-standing photography AI prowess, you get an exceptional camera for the price bracket. It has a 32MP selfie that bins to 8MP.

We will let the images show you the quality, but we were impressed with HDR in shadows and highlights. Its 10X digital zoom was clear (unlike many other smartphones), and it had excellent low-light and night shots.

One of our pet hates is inaccurate image preview – it happens on almost every 8-bit screen. OPPO’s 10-bit screen was colour-accurate – 10 points.

Video can be 4K@30fps but the sweet spot is 1080p@30fos with electronic image stabilisation. It has one of the better focus locks (locks onto a moving person or object).

It is a class-leading point-and-shoot camera.

Camera Test shots

1X and this is a perfect shot with excellent HDR details in the shadows. accurate colours, and sharp focus. It matches the screen preview nicely.

At last an Ultra0wide lens that matches the 1X colours – most don’t.

2X and an equally good shot.

10X – while most 10X digital smartphone camera are poor this is quite crisp and the boats registration is legible.

Office Light and excellent colour and sharpness. Bokeh is well defined and copes with a non-human subject.

The 2MP Macro is crisp and colourful. Unlike most it was not critical to get 3-5cm away.

<40 lumens and its a pretty decent shot with good definition. Colours are muted.

Night and it brings up the colours and details (see chair stitching) but at the expense of the monitor screen text.

Rear Primary Wide MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor OmniVision OV64B Focus AF and closed-loop focus motor f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 69.2 (H) x 81.6 (D) Stabilisation No Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 um 1.14 FOV (stated, actual) 112 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Macro MP 2MP Sensor OV02B10 Focus 4cm fixed focus f-stop 2 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) No Stabilisation No Zoom Video max 4K@30fps – no EIS

1080p@30fps EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 Selfie

Excellent colour and detail and allows for a small group selfie.

MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor Sony IMX615 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um .8um bins to 1.6 FOV (stated, actual) 78.2 (H) x 90.9 (D) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom EIS to 1080p@30 Video max 4K@30fps Features AI Portrait Engine and retouching AI Eraser Comment It has a wider field of view that allows for small group selfies.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 is class-leading in most areas

I like the screen, battery life, charger inbox, camera, OPPOs build, hand feel, and 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security policy. My only disappointment is a mono speaker, but everyone uses earphones these days.

If $599 (which includes the charger) is your budget, go for it.

Competition

$599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (not reviewed yet) with Qualcomm SD7s Gen 2 and 12/256GB. It should have Qualcomm’s famed phone reception.

$599 NOTHING Phone 2a (not reviewed yet) with MediaTek 7200 Pro 12/256GB.

$549 Samsung A35 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A35 5G 2024 – lots of great features at a low price (OPPO has a better display and camera)

$649 Samsung A55 5G 128GB Exynos processor Samsung A55 5G 2024 – this is the Samsung to get (OPPO has a better display and camera)

OPPO Reno11 F 5G 2024 ratings

Ratings New 2024 ratings – 70 is a base pass mark. Features 80 This is not the successor to the Reno 10 5G – more of a pared-down version to bring it in at a price. Value 80 It is good value with a 10-bit OLED screen Performance 75 It meets or exceeds what is expected at this price. Ease of Use 80 Its 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security is quite good. Design 80 It’s sleek, and I love the rear panel colours. I’m taken with Palm Green, but Blue will be more popular. Rating out of 10 79 Final comment If you were expecting the next Reno 10 5G, it is not. This is an economic model that meets or exceeds those expectations.

Pro 1 Good battery life and 67W fast charger inbox – most brands don’t include a charger 2 Bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit OLED screen 3 Excellent quality build and 2+2+3-year warranty with local support 4 Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night. 5 Hybrid Micro-SD and virtual RAM expansion. Con 1 IP65 is better than nothing, but it is just splashproof 2 Mono sound – not class-leading 3 SoC is not great for gamers. 4 Phone antenna strength is for city and suburbs only. 5

