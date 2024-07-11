Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Your Customised Creative Companion (mobile)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is perfect for portability and customisation. It’s packed with features to make every moment count.

Enhanced FlexWindow

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow18 now supports AI-assisted functions without opening the device. Reply to texts on-the-go with Suggested Replies19, which tailors responses from your latest messages. Galaxy AI ensures you get the most from this pocket-sized device. FlexWindow provides Samsung Health20 updates and music controls. It offers more Widgets than ever, letting you check information from multiple Widgets simultaneously.

Personalisation and Customisation

Customise your Galaxy Z Flip6 with ease. The AI-powered Photo Ambient21 changes your wallpaper in real-time based on time and weather. Create a unified look with suggested screen layout options that adjust the clock and frame colour to match your wallpaper.

Creative FlexCam Features

FlexCam offers a versatile camera experience. Auto Zoom22 automatically frames your shot by detecting the subject and adjusting the zoom hands-free. The new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors deliver clear, crisp photos. The 50MP sensor supports 2x optical quality zoom and AI zoom for up to 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR, captures brilliant videos in low light. This feature works within popular social apps like Instagram, letting you take amazing photos in-app and share them instantly.

Optimised Battery Life

Enjoy all these features without worrying about battery life. Hardware and software optimisation ensure longer usage time23.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 combines portability with customisation and creativity. Its AI-powered features and versatile camera make it the perfect device for capturing and sharing your unique moments.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is available for pre-order starting today, July 11, with general availability starting July 31 and available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint, so you can choose a colour that best suits your style.

Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip6 to get a Bonus* 1 year of Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Maximise Productivity with AI