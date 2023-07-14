Motorola Edge 40 2023 – Edge benefits at a lower cost (review)

The Motorola Edge 40 is a mid-range Edge series smartphone at $699 but has ‘Edge’ benefits that make it outstanding value. Late this year, we should see the rest of the Edge 40 range – Neo, Fusion, Pro, and Ultra.

To put this in perspective, Motorola’s entry-level e-series start from about $150. Next is its g-series from $250, widely used by ‘fleet’ owners as it is Android Enterprise certified. Here you get many Edge features but at a more competitive price. The Edge series typically starts at $599 (Neo) to the $1399 Ultra, which competes strongly with the Samsung Galaxy S23 and OPPO Find X5 series.

Let’s not forget the new $999 Motorola ThinkPhone – for thinking people, which punches well above its weight and is our pick for the best value/featured phone in 2023. Or the $1499 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is finally flipping right, which is currently the best flip phone.

Motorola’s strategy is to have good phones in every niche. It succeeds more than any other brand.

Further reading (2022 runout prices from JB Hi-Fi as of 13 July)

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 40 2023, single sim/e-sim, 8/256GB, Model XT2321-1

Price$699 (availability now)
ColoursEclipse Black, and Viva Magenta
FromLenovo Online, JB Hi-Fi and other approved retailers *
Warranty24-months ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker, and it purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

Two parts – a summary (the first) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

‘We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass’‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.’We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G won’t work

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings, About Phone, and Regulatory Labels, there is an Australian R-NZ C-tick mark. There is also an R-NZ C-Tick on the box. They use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide).

First Impression – Pass+

You get a lot more from the Motorola Edge 40 than you should expect of a $699 phone.

  • 144Hz, 2400 x 1080, 20:9, 1200nits (peak), gently curved edge pOLED
  • 8/256GB (most in this bracket are 4 or 6GB and 128GB)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8020 is up there with the Qualcomm SD888 in more expensive phones
  • 4400mAh battery, 68W charger for a 47-minute charge and Qi 15W wireless charge – with good battery life.
  • Dolby Atmos decode stereo speakers and three mics.
  • Stylish Vegan leather back in Eclipse Black or Viva Magenta
  • Two years warranty, at least 2 OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security updates
  • Pure Android 13 and My UX value-added overlay
  • 50M<<P+13MP rear camera and 32MP selfie for better than average photos
  • IP68 – superb

Now a word on Vegan Leather – it is not leather, and it is like calling Oat, Almond or Soy Liquid – Milk. Read What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones? We are not suggesting that Motorola’s use is not fit for purpose – but this trendy marketing name needs more definition about its grade, durability, cleaning methods etc.

Besides that, the Eclipse Black vegan leather back is a little prone to picking up dust and grease, so you need to take some care and use the clear plastic bumper case provided.

Screen – pOLED at this price! Pass+

It is a 6.55” 2400×1080, 20:9, 144Hz, 16.7m colour, 1200nits peak, curved edge screen. You can select natural mode (sRGB) or saturated (DCI-P3 movies).

“Summary: I like this 6.55” screen – it is a little smaller in the hand. It is bright, colourful and an excellent screen for the price bracket.”Summary: I like this 6.55” screen – it is a little smaller in hand. It is bright, colourful and an excellent screen for the price bracket.

Processor – Pass+

The MediaTek Dimensity 8020 is a powerful SoC for the price. It competes squarely with the Google Pixel Tensor G2 chip and SD888. There is no point in comparing it to the SD8+ Gen 1, which is about 50% faster and loads more expensive.

It barely throttles, and its UFS 3/1 storage achieved 1300/580MBps sequential read; fast for video storage. Gamers will appreciate this as well as the 144Hz pOLED screen. PUBG Mobile runs at 40fps.

Comms – Pass+

It has Wi-Fi 6 AX 2.4 and 5Ghz. At <2 from the Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (currently the most powerful Wi-Fi 6 and 6E router), it achieves -26dBm and 1201Mbps (very good). At 2m, it is -47/600Mbps, and at 10m, its -50/600Mbps (average). It is fit for purpose and reaches speeds commensurate with its class.

BT is 5.2 and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, LHDCV2 and LHDC V3. It also supports aptX and aptX HD since Qualcomm removed the encoder (phone) license fees in Q2, 2023. Your sound device (decoder) needs to support aptX.

GPS is a single band with an accuracy of <4m, which is fine for in-car navigation.

NFC is included.

USB-C is 2.0, 480Mbps which means slow cut and paste (OTG) data transfer rates (30-60MBps) for external flash drives and SSD. At least Motorola makes these mountable (Samsung and Google do not), so they are more useful for transferring live video content.

Ready For – Motorola’s screen mirror and Android desktop – Fail and Pass

Motorola Ready For is great. It is like Samsung DeX (Desktop Experience) and allows you to cast your phone screen (mirror) and use it as a mouse/trackpad, webcam, and Android desktop. It is a real benefit for road warriors.

It fails because the USB-C 2.0 interface does not support audio/video streams (Alt DP found in USB-C 3.1 like the Razr 2022) over a USB-C to HDMI cable. That means you cannot cable connect to a dumb monitor or TV.

It is a Pass because it will connect over Wi-Fi to a Windows (Ready For App needs to be installed) or a TV that BOTH has Miracast and is connected to the same home network Wi-Fi (not via Ethernet).

The problems include:

  • Less recent TVs may not have Miracast.
  • Many new Android TVs only support Google Chromecast.
  • If the Wi-Fi signal is weak, mirrored content can be choppy.

4G/5G – Pass

As we have found with MediaTek SoCs, the modem has good signal strength but only finds the nearest tower. This is fine for city and suburban use with good tower coverage. Not for rural and remote areas.

It has dual ringtones (excellent for using the SIM and eSIM). eSIM is the way to go now for your Australian number, and it is easy and free to convert from a SIM to eSIM on the phone. Transferring your eSIM number to a new phone is also easy, especially if the old one is lost or stolen.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 4400mAH battery, smaller than the current crop of 5000mAh phones, making this device lighter and smaller. The major upside is the 68W Turbocharger inbox and a 3W USB-C to USB-C cable. It typically charges at 15V/3A/45W and drops back as the battery fills.

Tests

  • Video loop 50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode: 17 hours 54 minutes.
  • PC Mark 3 Moden Office Battey test: 9 hours 56 minutes.
  • GFX Bench Manhattan Games: Would not run – typical of MediaTek SoCs.
  • GFX Bench T-Rex Games: 143 minutes (2.39 hours) 3923 frames.
  • Charge: 68W: 47 minutes.
  • Charge Qi 15W: about 4 hours.
  • Drain 100% load screen on: 4 hours 21 minutes.

Typical users will get 24 hours or more, but heavy users will need to recharge daily.

Motorola is to be congratulated for including the 68W charger inbox – unheard of in this price bracket.

Sound – Pass

It has top forward/up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning, Dolby Atmos decoding (to stereo) and its EQ (Smart, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom). The EQ does not materially alter the sound signature but can recess mid and treble (there is no low-or-mid-bass).

Motorola Edge 40

It has a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid-boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. It is not for easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or not there), and the high treble is choppy and harsh.

There is (inevitably with this setup) A slight bias to the bottom speaker. The sound stage is only as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens the sound stage and gives some height in the middle of the screen. Left and right separation is average.

Bluetooth headphones are clear and have good volume and separation.

Hands-free use is good with three mics and noise reduction with adequate volume.

Build – Pass+

The front glass has slightly curved edges, but no glass protection is specified. Tests show a Moh’s scale of 3 (a fingernail is 2.5), so get a tempered glass protector. The frame is sandblasted Aluminium, and the back is vegan leather over PMMA. Size-wise it is a svelte 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.58mm x 171g.

It has an IP68 rating – 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, but liquid damage is not covered by warranty.

The warranty is 24 months (12 on the charger and cable).

Android 13 – Pass+

Two OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security patches for a $699 phone – excellent. Motorola’s My UX adds considerable features and value to Pure Android.

Security is via an under-glass fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge 40 camera

The Motorola Edge 40 camera is far better than it has a right to be! It takes excellent shots during day, office and in low light. Its limitations are its 8x digital zoom.

The main sensor is a 50MP binning to 12.6MP Omnivision OV50a with OIS. No it is not a Sony or Samsung sensor but the wide f/1.4 and 2um pixels combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC AI post-processing power gives superb results.

The 13MP Ultra-wide uses a Hynix HI336 sensor, and it almost matches the primary sensor colour. It doubles as a macro, and the results are far better than any 2MP Macro. In <40 lumen (dark) the results are better than its competitors Night Mode. Its Night Mode brings out finer details and highlights.

Video 4K@30fps is good with OIS (optical image stabilisation), but it is even better at 1080p@30/60fps.

Selfies from its 32MP binning to 8MP Omnivision OV32B are excellent, but its 82° Field of View means its for one or two people.

This camera punches well above its class.

Motorola Edge 40
1X and the colour is natural, details are great and highlights and shadows are detailed.
Motorola Edge 40
The 13MP Ultra-wide is quite good with similar colours. There is no AI in UW shots.
Motorola Edge 40
4X and its beginning to break up with lots of noise in the background but good detail in foreground.
*X and the noise as overtaken the picture. Don’t go there.
The 13MP Macro is excellent and has a good depth of field (unlike 2MP Marcos).
Office Light – great shot.
Bokeh is perhaps a little strong.
<40 Lumens and it is a better low light shot than all its competitors.
Night mode brings out a little more detail.

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 40 is everything Joe and Jane Average needs

It is a shame that most phones are sold in the $300-500 bracket due to a lack of consumer confidence. So it is a big stretch to $699.

<$500 (Prices from JB Hi-Fi)

There are some good ones here too, but none are as well-rounded as the Motorola Edge 40.

  • OPPO A96 128GB $349
  • Nokia G22 128GB $349
  • OPPO A78 5G 128GB $359
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB $379
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 128GB $449
  • Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB
  • OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G 128GB $499
  • Motorola g82 5G 128GB $499

If you can afford $699, it is the one to go for!

Ratings 91/100 Motorola Edge 40

  • Features: 90 – For the price bracket, it has everything you could want and then some: better screen, more ram/storage, IP68 and a decent camera.
  • Value: 95 – Excellent value for the price bracket offering more features and value than the 2022 Samsung A73. Competes with the OPPO Reno8 256GB.
  • Performance: 90 – Excellent performance in this price bracket.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – 2+2+3 warranty/OS/security patch and excellent My UX overlay adds useful features to pure Android.
  • Design: 90 – It is a black slab with a vegan leather back and no glass screen protection so use the bumper cover and buy a tempered glass screen protector.

Final comment  A pleasure to use. Exceeded my expectations for this price bracket.

Teardown

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.8 (E&OE)

Motorola Edge 40

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Edge 40
Model NumberXT2303-2
Price Base8/256GB
   Price base$699
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierMid-range but with Edge benefits
Manual
FromMotorola online, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date1-13 July
Ambient temp10-20°
ReleaseJune 2023
MoreMotorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks, nor carry an Australian warranty.

Screen

Size6.55
TypepOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DCurved edges
Resolution2400 x 1080
PPI402
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %92.7
Colours bits8-bit/16.7M colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveSelect 60/120/144 or Auto up to 120Hz.
Response 120HzTouch rate: 360 Hz
Nits typical, test1000nits claim (Test 1035) but typically run at around 500nits.
Nits max, test1200nits claim (Test 1300+)
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100% – natural mode
DCI-P3100% of 16.7m colours – saturated mode
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.65
HDR LevelCapable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability. Dolby Vision scaled to HDR10.
SDR UpscaleThe SoC can do this – not sure if it is implemented.
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNits typical test
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayPeek Display
Edge displayEdge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down.
AccessibilityAll Android 13 features
DRML1 for FHD HDR playback
Gaming144Hz. The Flicker Prevention switch is used in dark environments where you need to dim the screen.
Screen protectionNot specified – see above
CommentClass-leading 8-bit, 16.7m colour, very bright 1000nits+, colour-accurate pOLED screen.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 8020
nm6
Cores4×2.6GHz + 4×2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS>20
Geekbench 6 Single-core1126
Geekbench 6 multi-core3725
LikeClosest to the SD888
GPUMali-G77 MC9
GPU Test
Open CL4605
Vulcan4683
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X (not the fastest LPDDRX5)
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (215GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps1300 – excellent
CPDT internal seq. write MBps580 – good
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps36/33 mountable reflects the USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface.
CommentThis is a mid-range processor, but it has surprising power performing like a Qualcomm SD888.
Throttle test
Max GIPS189227
Average GIPS177494
Minimum GIPS158950
% Throttle0.12
CPU Temp50°
CommentExcellent thermal management and rock-solid performance. Gamers will appreciate this.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AX 2.4/5GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-26/1201
Test 5m-47/600
Test 10m-50/600
BT Type5.2
GPS single, dualSingle <4m accuracy
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForOnly over Miracast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes combo
   GyroYes combo
   e-CompassYes combo
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR Sensor and Sensor Hub
CommentStandard Wi-Fi 6 speeds. USB-C 2.0 is standard for this class.

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle Sim and eSIM
   ActiveBoth are 5G capable, and both are active except when one is in use
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/ 26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms27.9/31/25ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-86/2-3.5pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentIt has ten antennae and excellent signal strength for one tower. As expected from MediaTek, it does not find the additional four towers. It is fine for city and suburbs where there is good signal coverage. Not for rural and remote use.

Battery

mAh4400mAh 68W TurboPower
Charger, type, supplied68W
5V/3A/15W, 9V/3A/27W, 15V/3A/45W, 20V/3.4A/68W, 11V//6.2W/68.2W
Typically charges at 45W and drops off as the battery fills. USB-C to USB-C 3W cable provided.
 PD, QC levelPD 2.0
Qi, wattage15W
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsNot relevant
   Charge 0-100%47 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		About 5 hours
   Charge 5V, 2AEstimate 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 54 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery9 hours 56 minutes
(Accubattery 17 hours 27 minutes)
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery176.6 minutes (2.94 hours) 3916 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex143 minutes (2.39 hours) 3923 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 24 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 51 minutes
   mA full load1300mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useWhile the video loop time is quite respectable, the PC Mark (typical office use) shows 10 hours. In addition, GFX Bench tests (gaming loads 2-3 hours) and drain at full load (4.5 hours) show this processor uses a lot of power under load. We estimate that typical users will need to recharge daily.
CommentThere is a good battery life for typical users, but heavy users could find the screen-on time too low.

Sound

TestedDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningDA
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeYes to 2.0
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, LDAC, LHDCV2 and LHDC V3.
aptX and aptX HD are now supported by MediaTek since Q2 2023
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decode to 2.0
EQYes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
Mics3 mics with noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)70
   Ring80
   Alarm75
   Notifications70
   Earpiece60
   Hands-freeThree mics with noise reduction. Callers commented on clear calls.
   BT headphonesAverage left/right separation. DA content makes little difference.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 90Hz and building to 200Hz
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzFlattening but unexplained dip at 400-500Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzFlattish
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlatish
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlattish
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeSlight bias to the bottom speaker. Only as wide as the phone. DA content widens the sound stage and gives some height in the middle of the screen. Left and right separation is average.
   SoundstageThe sound signature is average, helped with a little high bass. Use headphones
CommentThe sound signature is average, helped with a little high-bass. Use headphones

Build

Size (H X W x D)Vegan Leather 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.58mm
Weight grams171
Front glassCurved 3D glass (56°) with anti-fingerprint coating
Rear materialRear: Curved inlay; vegan leather
FrameSandblasted aluminium
IP rating68 – Liquid damage not covered under warranty
ColoursEclipse Black – Vegan Leather
Viva Magenta – Vegan Leather Pantone
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger68W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3A cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentIt has a charger and clear bumper covers in the box (Samsung does not). Well made.

OS

Android13 – Almost Pure Android
Security patch date1 June 2023
UIPersonalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display size and text, Layout, Peek display, Sounds, Dark mode, External display
Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick Capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Display: Peek display, Attentive display
Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Video call effects, Live preview
Razr Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 13, Getting started, Shortcuts, Calls, Camera, Apps & Transitions
OS upgrade policyAt least two
Security patch policyBi-monthly for three years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
CommentMy UX 3.0 adds both a light touch and value to pure Android.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn-screen
Face IDYes, 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use
CommentManage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
Moto Secure  

Rear Camera Motorola Edge 40

Rear PrimaryPrimary
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorOmnivision OV5A
   FocusPDAF Omni Directional
   f-stop1.4
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)82.4°
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8x digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide and Macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI336
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRYes
Shooting modes:
Ultra-Res
Portrait (24mm/35mm/50mm)
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
360° Panorama
Night Vision
Dual Capture
Scan
Spot Colour

Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture10
Google Lens integration
Smart Composition
Shot Optimisation
Auto Night Vision

Other features:
Burst shot
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Metering Mode
Watermark
RAW photo output
QR/Barcode scanner
HDR
Super Resolution Zoom
Active photos
Live Filters
Quick Capture (twist-twist)
Shooting modes:
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Slow motion
Portrait
Dual Capture
Macro
Spot Colour
Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Video snapshot
Live Filters
Audio Zoom11
External Microphone Support
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Front – Motorola Edge 40

Selfie
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOV32B
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um0.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)82°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30
    FeaturesShooting modes:
Pro (w/ Long Exposure)
Dual Capture
Auto Night Vision
Portrait
Spot Colour

Artificial intelligence:
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Auto Night Vision

Other features:
Timer
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Metering Mode
Watermark
Selfie Photo Mirror
Selfie animation
Face Beauty
Face Super Resolution
RAW photo output
HDR
Active photos
Live Filters
Quick Capture (twist-twist)

Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Portrait
Spot Colour
Night Vision (portrait)

Other features:
Video Stabilisation
Face Beauty
Video Snapshot
Live Filters
External Microphone Support
Comment               

Ratings – Motorola Edge 40

Features90
It is a black slab with a vegan leather back and no glass screen protection, so use the bumper cover and buy a tempered glass screen protector.
Value95
Excellent value for the price offering more features and value than the 2022 Samsung A73. Competes with the OPPO Reno8 256GB.
Performance90
Excellent performance in this price bracket.
Ease of Use90
2+2+3 warranty/OS/security patch and excellent My UX overlay adds useful features to pure Android.
Design90
It is a black slab with a vegan leather back, and no glass screen protection, so use the bumper cover and buy a tempered glass screen protector.
Rating out of 1091
Final commentA pleasure to use. Exceeded my expectations for this price bracket. Gets a definite buy recommendation.
Pro
1Best pOLED screen in class
2The camera rise above point-and-shoot class but has limitations with digital zoom.
3Responsive processor and excellent power in class
4Camera rise above point-and-shoot class but has limitations with digital zoom.
5Excellent 2-2+3 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches
Con
1The jury is out on vegan leather durability, so use the clear bumper cover
2USB-C 2.0 means no USB-C to HDMI audio/video streaming
3No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
48X Digital zoom is a little limiting
5Speaker sound could be improved

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 9.5/10

Performance

 9.0/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 9.0/10

Pros

  • Best in class pOLED screen
  • Great battery life and 68W/47-minute charge and Qi wireless charge
  • Responsive processor and excellent power in class
  • Camera well above point-and-shoot but has digital zoom limitations.
  • Excellent 2-2+3 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches

Cons

  • Jury is out on vegan leather durability so use the clear bumper cover
  • USB-C 2.0 means no USB-C to HDMI audio/video streaming
  •    No micro-SD (no flagship has this anyway), but it has mountable, slow, external storage
  • 8X Digital zoom is a little limiting
  • Speaker sound could be improved


